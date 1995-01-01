Asshat info on Browns and Giants talks NYG27 : 12:01 pm I got a old college friend of mine whose now a free lance scout and previously worked with the Rams staff during Jeff Fisher's run. He told me that he talked with a buddy of his whose a scout for the Browns and shared some of their conversation with me.



- Saquon Barkley is the top rated prospect by a good majority of their front office.



- No official trade offers have been exchanged but it was floated to the Giants that picks #33 and #35 would be available if the Giants moved down from 2 to 4. Which would allow them to draft Barkley and their top rated QB.



- Giants asked about the possibility to include Cleveland's 2019 first. Talks didn't go much further. Expectation is it will pick up more once both teams are on the clock.



My friend also said his Browns source didn't say this but he got the sense that Barkley would be the first pick, as they don't think the Giants would pass on him at 2nd overall.



I almost did not post this info I got from my friend, as being a long time member on BBI, I know how these asshat threads get shredded and torn apart. Take everything posted with a grain of salt and if you want to bash away, have at it...

if this is true QB Snacks : 12:02 pm : link the giants should take that deal and run.



Nelson/Chubb at four



You have the first three picks at the top of rd 2.



No brainer and a much better use of your assets then taking a RB at #2. I'm not against Barkley but this is a much better scenario.

i think browns sshin05 : 12:03 pm : link 2019 #1 seals the deal for the Giants.

take it AnnapolisMike : 12:04 pm : link I would take that if your plan was to not draft Barkley anyway.

if NYG prefers Chubb JonC : 12:05 pm : link make the deal, a pair of #2's will suffice.

RE: i think browns AnnapolisMike : 12:05 pm : link

2019 #1 seals the deal for the Giants.



That is just being greedy...two additional picks at the top of the second round would be awesome. In comment 13922631 sshin05 said:That is just being greedy...two additional picks at the top of the second round would be awesome.

depends on who the browns take at 1 jintz4life : 12:06 pm : link if its allen do the deal, if not i'd pass

RE: RE: i think browns sshin05 : 12:07 pm : link













2019 #1 seals the deal for the Giants.







That is just being greedy...two additional picks at the top of the second round would be awesome.



Why not try to pry more? Can't hurt to ask. Once the Giants are on the clock, we'll see how desperate the Browns get. In comment 13922637 AnnapolisMike said:Why not try to pry more? Can't hurt to ask. Once the Giants are on the clock, we'll see how desperate the Browns get.

I'll take the Browns #1 in 2019 SHO'NUFF : 12:07 pm : link and if Barkley is gone, I'm all for trading down from #4 for more picks

I would love next year’s 1st The 12th Man : 12:08 pm : link Do not see that happening. I think they have to throw in a 3rd too.

From this info sshin05 : 12:09 pm : link Barkley is more likely going #1 regardless if this trade happens.

I say fuck Cleveland. bceagle05 : 12:09 pm : link Stay put and Darnold may fall right into our lap.

nice info.. Amtoft : 12:09 pm : link don't worry about what people say. They are just words brother!

I'd take that deal jeff57 : 12:09 pm : link 35 and 35. And then grab Rosen, Darnold or Allen at 4.

Boy you could really rebuild the OL GiantsRage2007 : 12:09 pm : link Say you took Chubb at 4



The first 3 picks in rd2 - take one of the Georgia RBs and then 2 OL (say Price and Wynn or Hernandez etc... whoever drops)



Or



Take Nelson at 4 then again a rb and more OL help with those 3 picks at the top of rd 2

RE: if NYG prefers Chubb AcidTest : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: make the deal, a pair of #2's will suffice.



Agreed. And thanks for the information. In comment 13922636 JonC said:Agreed. And thanks for the information.

Ask them for next years 1 and one of their 2 second rounders this year mfsd : 12:12 pm : link Reasonable chance their pick next year would be top ten again.

RE: Shocking Brown Recluse : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: That Barkley is being talked about 1st, RBs don't matter and he can't break tackles. Right BBI?



Armchair GM's. Plus Pro Football Focus or whatever you call it has pretty charts and numbers. In comment 13922653 Joey in VA said:Armchair GM's. Plus Pro Football Focus or whatever you call it has pretty charts and numbers.

as mentioned a few weeks ago JonC : 12:12 pm : link the early speculation was the Browns wanted SB and their QB of choice, with SB as the top guy. So, the wondering here on BBI is likely on target, they're trying to secure SB ahead of the QB.

RE: I'd take that deal GFAN52 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: 35 and 35. And then grab Rosen, Darnold or Allen at 4.



That's what I would do. With 2 high seconds you could also trade back up into the 1st rd. In comment 13922649 jeff57 said:That's what I would do. With 2 high seconds you could also trade back up into the 1st rd.

RE: Shocking SHO'NUFF : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: That Barkley is being talked about 1st, RBs don't matter and he can't break tackles. Right BBI?



But, it's the Browns... In comment 13922653 Joey in VA said:But, it's the Browns...

I'm not an expert on the players pjcas18 : 12:14 pm : link like most of you, but it would be pretty cool to have picks 33, 34, and 35. Has that ever happened a team had 3 consecutive 2nd round picks?



It would be best if the Giants could get the Browns 2019 1st too, even if it meant sending back a pick (3rd or 4th) b/c then if the Giants don't take a QB at #4 this year they'd have two first (possibly two high 1sts) to make a move to get one next year.





That would give us the first 3 picks on Day 2 AcesUp : 12:14 pm : link Which would be pretty cool. Chubb + 5 more top 70 picks. Probably the best case if they don't like the QBs available.

RE: Shocking arcarsenal : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: That Barkley is being talked about 1st, RBs don't matter and he can't break tackles. Right BBI?



Well, Joey... teams with great RB's don't win Super Bowls, we should not draft him.



That's what I've been told. In comment 13922653 Joey in VA said:Well, Joey... teams with great RB's don't win Super Bowls, we should not draft him.That's what I've been told.

As in any scenario, SHO'NUFF : 12:15 pm : link the Giants can wait it out and see who Cleveland picks #1, unless they disclose it to us prior.

Also AcesUp : 12:16 pm : link A lot of potentialto flip one of those 2nd rounders as well (2019 first+) as they'll be in high demand starting the 2nd day.

owning picks 33-35 would be massive JonC : 12:17 pm : link teams are willing to spend every year to move up to those spots.

DG's Pressure Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 12:18 pm : link I want Barkley but DG's comments yesterday may be enough to entice the Browns take him #1. As noted every where, the NYG prizes are Darnold and Barkley in that order.

The 2nd round picks could be used to trade up ghost718 : 12:18 pm : link If you find the right team,maybe higher than people think

or NYG could possibly move up JonC : 12:19 pm : link for a target.

Unless I am sold on a particular QB chuckydee9 : 12:19 pm : link I would take their 2 2nd rounders and the 4th pick and run as fast as possible.. this gives us the ability to get either Rosen or Mayfield (whoever is left) or Nelson and then get 2 solid players in the second round.. Barkley isn't worth Nelson, price and Guise

I agree Gettleman wants Cleveland to take Barkley (or Allen). bceagle05 : 12:20 pm : link I think Darnold is our target.

RE: I agree Gettleman wants Cleveland to take Barkley (or Allen). Anakim : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: I think Darnold is our target.



What if the Jets take Darnold at 3? In comment 13922674 bceagle05 said:What if the Jets take Darnold at 3?

If they can get Darnold or Chubb at #4 NorwoodWideRight : 12:21 pm : link I'd make this move.

That AcidTest : 12:22 pm : link would be a great deal:



Chubb/Nelson/Rosen + #33 and #35 > Darnold.



The Giants could use two of the #2s to trade back into the first round, although I would be reluctant to do so. Better to use the picks to build depth.

Ok, we are being way to nice to NYG27 PatersonPlank : 12:22 pm : link Asshats are supposed to be flogged and burned here :)

RE: If they can get Darnold or Chubb at #4 GiantFilthy : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: I'd make this move.

I don't see how Darnold gets out of the top 3. I think the only reason why we have heard so much about the Jets jumping on Rosen is because it is assumed that Darnold won't be available for them.



Chubb should be there at four and if we aren't sold on the QBs then Chubb vs Nelson in that spot (as in not at #2) becomes a very, very tough decision for me. In comment 13922676 NorwoodWideRight said:I don't see how Darnold gets out of the top 3. I think the only reason why we have heard so much about the Jets jumping on Rosen is because it is assumed that Darnold won't be available for them.Chubb should be there at four and if we aren't sold on the QBs then Chubb vs Nelson in that spot (as in not at #2) becomes a very, very tough decision for me.

RE: Shocking Keith : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: That Barkley is being talked about 1st, RBs don't matter and he can't break tackles. Right BBI?



I don't think the Browns taking Barkley at first solidifies that its a good decision, do you? In comment 13922653 Joey in VA said:I don't think the Browns taking Barkley at first solidifies that its a good decision, do you?

. arcarsenal : 12:25 pm : link Anyway - even without the 2019 first rounder, it's a very tempting deal.



It gives us 3 consecutive picks at the top of the 2nd round and we can still get a great player @ 4.



If the 2019 first is included it's a fucking no brainer.

This would be ideal, Keith : 12:25 pm : link but I'm guessing it can only happen if the Browns take Barkley first. Obviously we need to ask for 2019 1st, but I'd take 33, 35 and next years 2nd plus some later picks too. Then at 4, we can possibly drop back a little more and accumulate more picks or take the QB we love.

RE: RE: If they can get Darnold or Chubb at #4 Brown Recluse : 12:26 pm : link













I'd make this move.





I don't see how Darnold gets out of the top 3. I think the only reason why we have heard so much about the Jets jumping on Rosen is because it is assumed that Darnold won't be available for them.



Chubb should be there at four and if we aren't sold on the QBs then Chubb vs Nelson in that spot (as in not at #2) becomes a very, very tough decision for me.



I'd probably take Chubb. And I'd probably take a Guard and Center at picks 33-35. In comment 13922681 GiantFilthy said:I'd probably take Chubb. And I'd probably take a Guard and Center at picks 33-35.

If it's Darnold, they stay at #2 JonC : 12:26 pm : link a trade down to #4 means it's probably Chubb.



Make the deal Archer : 12:27 pm : link Quote:

Giants 2018(#2)and Giants 2019 (2nd)

for

Browns 2018(#4,#33,#35) and the Brown's 2019(1st)



If you can't get their 2019 1st rd pick montanagiant : 12:27 pm : link Do it for the two 2nd rd picks this year and next years 2nd rd pick

This Jon in NYC : 12:27 pm : link probably costs us Darnold. If they really like him, then I'd pass. If they aren't gaga over him, then it's a no brainer

RE: RE: I agree Gettleman wants Cleveland to take Barkley (or Allen). bceagle05 : 12:27 pm : link Quote: What if the Jets take Darnold at 3?



I meant I don't think we're trading if Cleveland takes Barkley first. We'll just stay at #2 and take Darnold. If Cleveland takes Darnold first, maybe we'll trade down to four and grab Chubb plus those two second rounders. Perhaps that's wishful thinking on my part. I meant I don't think we're trading if Cleveland takes Barkley first. We'll just stay at #2 and take Darnold. If Cleveland takes Darnold first, maybe we'll trade down to four and grab Chubb plus those two second rounders. Perhaps that's wishful thinking on my part.

Thanks for the info ZogZerg : 12:27 pm : link Giants should take that deal and run. Then they could trade back with the Bills and collect a ton more picks!!





But, there is no way Cleveland goes Barkley #1, reagardless of how they have him ranked.



It does make sense for the Browns too AcesUp : 12:29 pm : link They have more picks than they need and should be aggressively targeting players they love this year. While you can never have enough pass rushers, they do have Garrett and Ogbah. From a need standpoint, Barkley is the better fit.







Quote:





What if the Jets take Darnold at 3?







I meant I don't think we're trading if Cleveland takes Barkley first. We'll just stay at #2 and take Darnold. If Cleveland takes Darnold first, maybe we'll trade down to four and grab Chubb plus those two second rounders. Perhaps that's wishful thinking on my part.



I'm pretty sure they will go with Darnold 1st. Dorsey was brought to select their next franchise QB. In comment 13922697 bceagle05 said:I'm pretty sure they will go with Darnold 1st. Dorsey was brought to select their next franchise QB.

. arcarsenal : 12:30 pm : link It does make sense for Cleveland if they truly covet Barkley.



Because the QB part of the equation is crucial for them, and if they take the QB they covet 1st, they risk us snaking Barkley.



If they take Barkley first and try to take their QB @ 4, there's a good chance that the Giants AND Jets are going to pull two of them off the board before they're back on the clock - which is a huge risk for them because they may lose the guy they want.



So - this guarantees them the QB they want and Barkley.



We are a shitty team with a lot of holes and having #4 overall + three consecutive picks to start round two would go a long way towards fixing this football team.

It's sooo risky for the Browns to pass on the QB at #1 RobCarpenter : 12:31 pm : link and hope that their QB falls to #4.



Having an additional first -- and Cleveland's at that, which based on recent history should be a high pick -- is more valuable than the extra second round pick this year. But if they are really going to offer picks #33, #35, and a first round pick next year I think DG jumps at that in a heartbeat.

RE: owning picks 33-35 would be massive jvm52106 : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: teams are willing to spend every year to move up to those spots.



Agreed. Anyone saying no to this is just not looking at the team as a whole. DG mentioned the idea (in general) yesterday by saying do you a grade set of an A and 4 c's or an A-, some B+'s, B and a couple of B-'s..



If we moved to 4 and Took Nelson (everything about our offense just got better), then grabbed a back , OL (G, C or T) and a LB or CB that is huge. Plus, we come back in RD 3 with 2 more picks... In comment 13922669 JonC said:Agreed. Anyone saying no to this is just not looking at the team as a whole. DG mentioned the idea (in general) yesterday by saying do you a grade set of an A and 4 c's or an A-, some B+'s, B and a couple of B-'s..If we moved to 4 and Took Nelson (everything about our offense just got better), then grabbed a back , OL (G, C or T) and a LB or CB that is huge. Plus, we come back in RD 3 with 2 more picks...

RE: Thanks for the info GFAN52 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Giants should take that deal and run. Then they could trade back with the Bills and collect a ton more picks!!





But, there is no way Cleveland goes Barkley #1, reagardless of how they have him ranked.



Agreed. Darnold at 1, then DG can decide whether to deal the pick with the Browns, or take him themselves. In comment 13922699 ZogZerg said:Agreed. Darnold at 1, then DG can decide whether to deal the pick with the Browns, or take him themselves.

RE: . NorwoodWideRight : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: It does make sense for Cleveland if they truly covet Barkley.



Because the QB part of the equation is crucial for them, and if they take the QB they covet 1st, they risk us snaking Barkley.



If they take Barkley first and try to take their QB @ 4, there's a good chance that the Giants AND Jets are going to pull two of them off the board before they're back on the clock - which is a huge risk for them because they may lose the guy they want.



So - this guarantees them the QB they want and Barkley.



We are a shitty team with a lot of holes and having #4 overall + three consecutive picks to start round two would go a long way towards fixing this football team.



Agreed. And if we can sneak a #2 from them next year (no way they give up a #1), we may have some more maneuvering power if we're high on anyone in next year's first round. In comment 13922703 arcarsenal said:Agreed. And if we can sneak a #2 from them next year (no way they give up a #1), we may have some more maneuvering power if we're high on anyone in next year's first round.

1986 Giants jvm52106 : 12:33 pm : link had 4 second round picks in draft. Three of those picks were Mark Collins, Erik Howard and Pepper Johnson. They all contributed in 86 but were core of 1990 SB team too.

Cleveland Professor Falken : 12:34 pm : link also has the last pick in round two, #64 from Philly as part of the Wentz trade. #2 for #4, #33, #35 and #64?

RE: RE: If they can get Darnold or Chubb at #4 Eman11 : 12:36 pm : link













I'd make this move.





I don't see how Darnold gets out of the top 3. I think the only reason why we have heard so much about the Jets jumping on Rosen is because it is assumed that Darnold won't be available for them.



Chubb should be there at four and if we aren't sold on the QBs then Chubb vs Nelson in that spot (as in not at #2) becomes a very, very tough decision for me.



Same here but I'd lean more towards Nelson at 4 because I think he's more of a sure thing who fits right in.



I'm sure they'd find a fit for Chubb but at this point we don't know how the D is going to look and be run. I'd hate to go the square peg round hole deal with Chubb, especially at such a high pick. In comment 13922681 GiantFilthy said:Same here but I'd lean more towards Nelson at 4 because I think he's more of a sure thing who fits right in.I'm sure they'd find a fit for Chubb but at this point we don't know how the D is going to look and be run. I'd hate to go the square peg round hole deal with Chubb, especially at such a high pick.

RE: 1986 Giants RobCarpenter : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: had 4 second round picks in draft. Three of those picks were Mark Collins, Erik Howard and Pepper Johnson. They all contributed in 86 but were core of 1990 SB team too.



I'd still have much rather had Reggie White than all of them combined. In comment 13922713 jvm52106 said:I'd still have much rather had Reggie White than all of them combined.

If you do the deal (you don’t want a QB) Carl in CT : 12:38 pm : link Trade #4 to buffalo (for a ton of picks) and you just rebuilt your team for the future sas a QB.

I doubt Nelson is in play JonC : 12:39 pm : link unless they trade down below 5, for some reason.

RE: If you do the deal (you don’t want a QB) GFAN52 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: Trade #4 to buffalo (for a ton of picks) and you just rebuilt your team for the future sas a QB.



Why not. We don't know how close the Giants have the QBs ranked. In comment 13922722 Carl in CT said:Why not. We don't know how close the Giants have the QBs ranked.

RE: owning picks 33-35 would be massive Diver_Down : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: teams are willing to spend every year to move up to those spots.



Especially #33 as teams have all night to work out the trade parameters. Inevitably, there is always some 1st round talent that slips and a team that has no shot at them will trade future draft assets to acquire the #33 pick.



We can trade #33 for a first next year, and still take players at #34 and #35. If we can pry a 2019 first from Clevland and the #33 and #35 pick, then we can potentially have 3 first round picks in 2019. In comment 13922669 JonC said:Especially #33 as teams have all night to work out the trade parameters. Inevitably, there is always some 1st round talent that slips and a team that has no shot at them will trade future draft assets to acquire the #33 pick.We can trade #33 for a first next year, and still take players at #34 and #35. If we can pry a 2019 first from Clevland and the #33 and #35 pick, then we can potentially have 3 first round picks in 2019.

RE: I'll take the Browns #1 in 2019 Danny80 : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: and if Barkley is gone, I'm all for trading down from #4 for more picks



This would be a pretty good deal, especially if the Browns tell the Giants that they're going to pick a QB who the Giants don't favor. If the Browns want Allen and the Giants like Darnold and Rosen, that would be great. If the Giants only like one QB a lot, that's a big risk. In comment 13922642 SHO'NUFF said:This would be a pretty good deal, especially if the Browns tell the Giants that they're going to pick a QB who the Giants don't favor. If the Browns want Allen and the Giants like Darnold and Rosen, that would be great. If the Giants only like one QB a lot, that's a big risk.

RE: owning picks 33-35 would be massive UberAlias : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: teams are willing to spend every year to move up to those spots. It would make for a hall of an interesting Friday.



I'm all in on Darnold or Barkley, but you could do an awful lot with Chubb and those picks. Personally, if we missed out on Darnold/Barkley I would consider dealing the #4 and get out of this with a top 10 pick or just outside and a massive haul if we got a good enough offer. Going from 2 to 4 has us moving from one hot spot to another. In comment 13922669 JonC said:It would make for a hall of an interesting Friday.I'm all in on Darnold or Barkley, but you could do an awful lot with Chubb and those picks. Personally, if we missed out on Darnold/Barkley I would consider dealing the #4 and get out of this with a top 10 pick or just outside and a massive haul if we got a good enough offer. Going from 2 to 4 has us moving from one hot spot to another.

RE: RE: owning picks 33-35 would be massive UberAlias : 12:43 pm : link







Quote:





teams are willing to spend every year to move up to those spots.



It would make for a hall of an interesting Friday.



I'm all in on Darnold or Barkley, but you could do an awful lot with Chubb and those picks. Personally, if we missed out on Darnold/Barkley I would consider dealing the #4 and get out of this with a top 10 pick or just outside and a massive haul if we got a good enough offer. Going from 2 to 4 has us moving from one hot spot to another. In other words, I like Chubb, but someone is going to like one of the QBs who fall a lot more, so why not take advantage. In comment 13922733 UberAlias said:In other words, I like Chubb, but someone is going to like one of the QBs who fall a lot more, so why not take advantage.

Seems like a fair offer... Dan in the Springs : 12:45 pm : link all depends on the grades the Giants have given.



Presuming CLE takes Darnold/Barkley



Presuming NYJ takes Mayfield



NYG could take Rosen/Allen/Chubb/Nelson and have three of their next 32 highest grades as well.



If they have high enough grades on their four top players they should definitely consider doing this.



If not, they could see about flipping with Buffalo. #4 for 12, 22, 53, 56, and 65.



That could be a monstrous draft - 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66... 9 of the first 66 picks, including your top three after day 1 and your top two after day 2.



I'd seriously consider that kind of trade.

Give me the two Metnut : 12:46 pm : link 2018 2nds, and throw-in a 2019 CLE 2nd, and we'd have to think long and hard about it.

This is funny Rjanyg : 12:47 pm : link I remember starting a thread a couple of months ago how Cleveland should want to do this to lock up Barkley and the QB of their choice and that it would take picks 33, 35, the first pick of the 4th round and maybe a pick next year and I was told by that it was too steep a price and why would Cleveland want to do that.



It makes total sense for NYG to trade back only 2 spots and pick up 3 picks this year and at least a 2nd round pick next year. This draft is deep and having the first 3 picks of day 2 is a nice spot to be in. Also they have the option to move back into round 1 and still have a 2nd round pick.



We need quality and quantity.

If they don't love Darnold or one of those QBs then this is the move Heisenberg : 12:48 pm : link However much they want to pick Barkley, the Browns have the the top pick.

RE: Seems like a fair offer... Diver_Down : 12:49 pm : link

Quote:

...



If not, they could see about flipping with Buffalo. #4 for 12, 22, 53, 56, and 65.



That could be a monstrous draft - 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66... 9 of the first 66 picks, including your top three after day 1 and your top two after day 2.



I'd seriously consider that kind of trade.



The only problem with such a haul would be paying them. Even with the rookie salary slotting of contracts, they still get paid a chunk. We only have $5M in cap space. Not sure how they can pay the rookies and pay OBJ to get him into camp. In comment 13922738 Dan in the Springs said:The only problem with such a haul would be paying them. Even with the rookie salary slotting of contracts, they still get paid a chunk. We only have $5M in cap space. Not sure how they can pay the rookies and pay OBJ to get him into camp.

This is fun to think about and all UberAlias : 12:49 pm : link But it is still hard to believe that a free lance scout has all these details. Not that I don't appreciate the OP for sharing what he's heard, but I'm obviously skeptical.

RE: RE: Seems like a fair offer... Kevin in Annapolis : 12:50 pm : link















...



If not, they could see about flipping with Buffalo. #4 for 12, 22, 53, 56, and 65.



That could be a monstrous draft - 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66... 9 of the first 66 picks, including your top three after day 1 and your top two after day 2.



I'd seriously consider that kind of trade.







The only problem with such a haul would be paying them. Even with the rookie salary slotting of contracts, they still get paid a chunk. We only have $5M in cap space. Not sure how they can pay the rookies and pay OBJ to get him into camp.



We have 10M after the Marshall cut In comment 13922748 Diver_Down said:We have 10M after the Marshall cut

I certainly would take that deal...... BillKo : 12:51 pm : link ...great chance to get some impactful players that make your roster and contribute from Day 1.

Thanks, Kevin. Diver_Down : 12:56 pm : link I forgot about Brandon's cut. $10M should be plenty to pay the rookies with the proposed haul that Dan proposed. And Kevin Abrams can get creative with structuring a deal for OBJ to kick the cap hit down the road.

If by chance any of that is true, I'm sure the Giants would wait til barens : 12:56 pm : link the last second to make that decision to up the ante.

RE: RE: Seems like a fair offer... ron mexico : 12:59 pm : link















...



If not, they could see about flipping with Buffalo. #4 for 12, 22, 53, 56, and 65.



That could be a monstrous draft - 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66... 9 of the first 66 picks, including your top three after day 1 and your top two after day 2.



I'd seriously consider that kind of trade.







The only problem with such a haul would be paying them. Even with the rookie salary slotting of contracts, they still get paid a chunk. We only have $5M in cap space. Not sure how they can pay the rookies and pay OBJ to get him into camp.

and it would be tough to keep that many rookies on the roster, some would have to get cut just to get down to 53 In comment 13922748 Diver_Down said:and it would be tough to keep that many rookies on the roster, some would have to get cut just to get down to 53

This draft could be the best draft TMS : 12:59 pm : link as far as replenishing our team in Giant history. We could be back next year if we play it right. Loving all this like everyone else. Well we paid the price last year.

RE: if NYG prefers Chubb mphbullet36 : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: make the deal, a pair of #2's will suffice.



they aren't really a pair of 2's when you look at it...its like we would have 3 comp picks in the 1st round LOL In comment 13922636 JonC said:they aren't really a pair of 2's when you look at it...its like we would have 3 comp picks in the 1st round LOL

Any trade should include the Browns first round pick for next year RobCarpenter : 1:06 pm : link Where the Giants can take someone like Rashan Gary.

I agree with Dan Dave on the UWS : 1:06 pm : link this trade opens up many possibilities. foe example, some in the organization like Allen (and I bet some like Tisch,) like Rosen. But both are seen as having too much risk at #2. At 4 with those 3 high picks they acquire, they become much less of a risk. They could draft one, AND with the top 3 picks in rd 2, solve a multitude of holes. In that scenario, if the QB works out, you have hit one so far out of the park its not funny. This trade COULD very well work, if Cleveland has as high a grade on Barkley as it seems NY does. If DG is a good poker player, he can pull this off. The beauty is, the deal would get done when NY is on the clock. If Cleveland balks, he goes ahead and picks Barkley. There's no risk to the Giants what so ever. Thursday night will be fun!

Oh and the bonus, is if they DO get the trade, they have ALL night to look at EVERY other player left and decide which 3 they want. (if they haven't traded back into the first by then)

RE: RE: Shocking T-Bone : 1:07 pm : link







Quote:





That Barkley is being talked about 1st, RBs don't matter and he can't break tackles. Right BBI?







I don't think the Browns taking Barkley at first solidifies that its a good decision, do you?



Why wouldn't it be? I thought everyone's aversion to the Giants taking him at #2 was because it'd be over a QB. In this scenario, the Browns would get the #1 Player in the draft AND their choice of QB. How is that not a good decision? In comment 13922682 Keith said:Why wouldn't it be? I thought everyone's aversion to the Giants taking him at #2 was because it'd be over a QB. In this scenario, the Browns would get the #1 Player in the draft AND their choice of QB. How is that not a good decision?

If this is true NYG doesn’t like Darnold Sean : 1:11 pm : link .

NYG TMS : 1:12 pm : link Thanks for sharing. Things were stagnating here while wait we all wait it out for the draft . You just livened things up here. Can only imagine the schemes and plans that will come out of this revelation.

RE: Any trade should include the Browns first round pick for next year GFAN52 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Where the Giants can take someone like Rashan Gary.



Don't see Dorsey including their 2019 1st. They have Houston's to see how risky that is. In comment 13922791 RobCarpenter said:Don't see Dorsey including their 2019 1st. They have Houston's to see how risky that is.

RE: RE: Any trade should include the Browns first round pick for next year Rjanyg : 1:20 pm : link







Quote:





Where the Giants can take someone like Rashan Gary.







Don't see Dorsey including their 2019 1st. They have Houston's to see how risky that is.



How about 33,35 the first pick of round 4 and next years 2nd round pick?



That will get it done IMO. In comment 13922803 GFAN52 said:How about 33,35 the first pick of round 4 and next years 2nd round pick?That will get it done IMO.

RE: Give me the two The Dude : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: 2018 2nds, and throw-in a 2019 CLE 2nd, and we'd have to think long and hard about it.



if its a 2019 1st its a no brainer. sit and think if its just 3 2nds....but this team does have alot of holes. In comment 13922740 Metnut said:if its a 2019 1st its a no brainer. sit and think if its just 3 2nds....but this team does have alot of holes.

Barkley old man : 1:23 pm : link and 2 QBs off the board, Darnold/Rosen,Mayfield?, Allen?, leaves us a QB, even if not the right one.

Possibilities: Take the remainder QB;draft Chubb or NelsoN with a more realistic value at 4; bait Denver or Buffalo maybe Miami or Az too into a crazy move up,

; Denver or Buffalo trades to get the 2 Cleveland shanghied from us, and likely other options.

Bottom line : DON'T GET CUTE!!!

The only way NYG does this is if Rjanyg : 1:25 pm : link 1. They have both Barkley and Chubb ranked higher than any of the QB's. So Cleveland wants a QB and Barkley, they get both.



NY Jets want a QB they get one. NYG wants Chubb or Nelson with Chubb probably ranked higher.



If you get picks 33,35 and a 4th rounder plus next years 2nd round pick, you do this trade as long as you believe Chubb is ranked higher than the QB's.

This is perfect... M.S. : 1:31 pm : link



...Cleveland takes Saquon Barkley at #1.



That opens the entire field of QBs to Gettleman in a QB-rich Draft.



Best possible outcome!



Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield, et. al.



He gets his pick of the litter.



P.E.R.F.E.C.T.

Cleveland thinking that Gettleman will go Saquon Barkley... M.S. : 1:33 pm : link

...at #2 is exactly what Gettleman wants Cleveland to think.



Gettleman is QB all the way at #2.



Has been from Day One.

A AcidTest : 1:34 pm : link lot depends on who the Browns take at #1. My guess is the Giants would be far less likely to trade down if it meant giving up Darnold, unless the compensation is a lot more than 2 #2s. The simple truth is that no compensation will or should be enough if the Giants think Darnold can lead the team for at least 10 years.

RE: RE: RE: Any trade should include the Browns first round pick for next year QB Snacks : 1:34 pm : link



















Quote:





Where the Giants can take someone like Rashan Gary.







Don't see Dorsey including their 2019 1st. They have Houston's to see how risky that is.







How about 33,35 the first pick of round 4 and next years 2nd round pick?



That will get it done IMO.



Lol so a 4th rd pick is a must or you dont do it? In comment 13922812 Rjanyg said:Lol so a 4th rd pick is a must or you dont do it?

We have what, 34? idiotsavant : 1:35 pm : link I dunno guys, #4, 33,34,35, plus our #2, 2x#3s, and the rest of the draft .



We could do a lot with that pile.

I would make that deal now. Tom from LI : 1:36 pm : link Grab Chubb or Nelson and then load up at the top of the 2nd? You could set yourself up.



I guess holding out for next years # 1 would be smart though.. but that sure is enticing if true.

Barkley AD-Blaze : 1:36 pm : link I truly believe that regardless of what QB Cleveland takes we pull the trigger on Barkley...of course assuming Cleveland doesn't take him first. I just think that is our guy.

RE: Barkley Britt in VA : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: I truly believe that regardless of what QB Cleveland takes we pull the trigger on Barkley...of course assuming Cleveland doesn't take him first. I just think that is our guy.



All kinds of former posters coming out of the woodwork, this is a big draft!



Welcome back, hope you are well. In comment 13922847 AD-Blaze said:All kinds of former posters coming out of the woodwork, this is a big draft!Welcome back, hope you are well.

If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold baadbill : 1:41 pm : link and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



Then what does it take for Gettleman to agree to forego what he believes is a likely future HOFer?





RE: Cleveland thinking that Gettleman will go Saquon Barkley... arcarsenal : 1:41 pm : link

Quote:

...at #2 is exactly what Gettleman wants Cleveland to think.



Gettleman is QB all the way at #2.



Has been from Day One.



I love posts like this.



Opinion stated as unequivocal fact.



There's absolutely no way of knowing this - yet I read posts like this constantly. In comment 13922834 M.S. said:I love posts like this.Opinion stated as unequivocal fact.There's absolutely no way of knowing this - yet I read posts like this constantly.

Well, this brought up the first chopperhatch : 1:45 pm : link Remote thrower. If the Browns take Darnold at 1 and we take Barkley instead of this deal, my remote will be thrown, stomped on, lit a blaze and then pissed on.



Chubb plus the first 3 of the 2nd is a better pick than a rb at 2

RE: RE: Cleveland thinking that Gettleman will go Saquon Barkley... Sean : 1:45 pm : link















...at #2 is exactly what Gettleman wants Cleveland to think.



Gettleman is QB all the way at #2.



Has been from Day One.







I love posts like this.



Opinion stated as unequivocal fact.



There's absolutely no way of knowing this - yet I read posts like this constantly.



My personal favorites were from micky, who at the end of the year would state AS FACT-



Ben McAdoo will be retained

Jerry Reese will be retained

No changes would be made

Stay the course



I’ve grown to enjoy micky as a poster, but his end of season posts were a riot. In comment 13922854 arcarsenal said:My personal favorites were from micky, who at the end of the year would state AS FACT-Ben McAdoo will be retainedJerry Reese will be retainedNo changes would be madeStay the courseI’ve grown to enjoy micky as a poster, but his end of season posts were a riot.

RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold Milton : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)... If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4? In comment 13922853 baadbill said:If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?

RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:54 pm : link







Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?



In comment 13922859 Milton said:

RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold baadbill : 1:54 pm : link







Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?





I don't think you can make the trade based upon a guess of who goes at #3.



What I'm curious about is what is the value Gettleman places on a future HOFer? There are certain players who are invaluable ... For example, I wouldn't have given up the 1981 #2 position for the entirety of the rest of the 1981 draft.



But, presumably there is some amount of value that would force Gettleman to trade away this year's #2 even if he was personally convinced he was trading away a likely future HOFer. I'm just curious to know what that something would have to be.

In comment 13922859 Milton said:I don't think you can make the trade based upon a guess of who goes at #3.What I'm curious about is what is the value Gettleman places on a future HOFer? There are certain players who are invaluable ... For example, I wouldn't have given up the 1981 #2 position for the entirety of the rest of the 1981 draft.But, presumably there is some amount of value that would force Gettleman to trade away this year's #2 even if he was personally convinced he was trading away a likely future HOFer. I'm just curious to know what that something would have to be.

As much as I’m sold on either Darnold or Barkley at 2 est1986 : 1:55 pm : link If you can end up with 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft (a 1 or 2), then you almost have to take that deal. You can still take a QB at 4, or Nelson, or Chubb. Then three 2’s, two 3’s... that’s potentially 5 key players and 1 all pro/blue chip type. How about getting 12, 22 and more for 4? Talk abou flippin’ your 2nd overall pick... this is all a fairy tale IMO thanks for sharing but I don’t believe it has any real legs.. hopefully hitdog will shed some light early next week before draft day.

RE: Well, this brought up the first mphbullet36 : 1:56 pm : link

Quote: Remote thrower. If the Browns take Darnold at 1 and we take Barkley instead of this deal, my remote will be thrown, stomped on, lit a blaze and then pissed on.



Chubb plus the first 3 of the 2nd is a better pick than a rb at 2



man it sounds crazy but I would be tempted to move down from #4 with the bills at that point



Assuming we do that trade with the browns and they pick Darnold/Barkeyl with 1 and 2...then the jets take Mayfield with #3.



I would move #4 to the bills so they can pick Josh Allen in front of Denver and John Elway.



I know we would lose out on Chubb. But if we walked away with: 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66, and 69 we would walk away with 10 pick in the top 70. That is crazy.



And we could still grab someone like Davenport at #12 who I think fits to 3-4 outside pass rusher scheme much more than Chubb does. Then factor in all these additional picks.



We can basically fill all our holes with one draft. In comment 13922856 chopperhatch said:man it sounds crazy but I would be tempted to move down from #4 with the bills at that pointAssuming we do that trade with the browns and they pick Darnold/Barkeyl with 1 and 2...then the jets take Mayfield with #3.I would move #4 to the bills so they can pick Josh Allen in front of Denver and John Elway.I know we would lose out on Chubb. But if we walked away with: 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66, and 69 we would walk away with 10 pick in the top 70. That is crazy.And we could still grab someone like Davenport at #12 who I think fits to 3-4 outside pass rusher scheme much more than Chubb does. Then factor in all these additional picks.We can basically fill all our holes with one draft.

RE: RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold QB Snacks : 1:56 pm : link



















Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?









I don't think you can make the trade based upon a guess of who goes at #3.



What I'm curious about is what is the value Gettleman places on a future HOFer? There are certain players who are invaluable ... For example, I wouldn't have given up the 1981 #2 position for the entirety of the rest of the 1981 draft.



But, presumably there is some amount of value that would force Gettleman to trade away this year's #2 even if he was personally convinced he was trading away a likely future HOFer. I'm just curious to know what that something would have to be.



If gettlemen makes any decision because he's assuming he's getting a hall of famer he's a moron. The odds are slim to none In comment 13922871 baadbill said:If gettlemen makes any decision because he's assuming he's getting a hall of famer he's a moron. The odds are slim to none

RE: RE: Well, this brought up the first GFAN52 : 1:58 pm : link







Quote:





Remote thrower. If the Browns take Darnold at 1 and we take Barkley instead of this deal, my remote will be thrown, stomped on, lit a blaze and then pissed on.



Chubb plus the first 3 of the 2nd is a better pick than a rb at 2







man it sounds crazy but I would be tempted to move down from #4 with the bills at that point



Assuming we do that trade with the browns and they pick Darnold/Barkeyl with 1 and 2...then the jets take Mayfield with #3.



I would move #4 to the bills so they can pick Josh Allen in front of Denver and John Elway.



I know we would lose out on Chubb. But if we walked away with: 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66, and 69 we would walk away with 10 pick in the top 70. That is crazy.



And we could still grab someone like Davenport at #12 who I think fits to 3-4 outside pass rusher scheme much more than Chubb does. Then factor in all these additional picks.



We can basically fill all our holes with one draft.



I wouldn't. You need to come away with at least one blue-chip prospect. In comment 13922876 mphbullet36 said:I wouldn't. You need to come away with at least one blue-chip prospect.

RE: As much as I’m sold on either Darnold or Barkley at 2 JonC : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: If you can end up with 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft (a 1 or 2), then you almost have to take that deal. You can still take a QB at 4, or Nelson, or Chubb. Then three 2’s, two 3’s... that’s potentially 5 key players and 1 all pro/blue chip type. How about getting 12, 22 and more for 4? Talk abou flippin’ your 2nd overall pick... this is all a fairy tale IMO thanks for sharing but I don’t believe it has any real legs.. hopefully hitdog will shed some light early next week before draft day.



You stop at 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft ... In comment 13922875 est1986 said:You stop at 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft ...

RE: RE: RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold baadbill : 1:59 pm : link































Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?









I don't think you can make the trade based upon a guess of who goes at #3.



What I'm curious about is what is the value Gettleman places on a future HOFer? There are certain players who are invaluable ... For example, I wouldn't have given up the 1981 #2 position for the entirety of the rest of the 1981 draft.



But, presumably there is some amount of value that would force Gettleman to trade away this year's #2 even if he was personally convinced he was trading away a likely future HOFer. I'm just curious to know what that something would have to be.







If gettlemen makes any decision because he's assuming he's getting a hall of famer he's a moron. The odds are slim to none



I'm using his words. He's not making an assumption. He says that you only take a player at #2 that would be worth the #2 pick in any draft in history (i.e. you can't reach). And he said that you draft the player whom you believe most likely to be the future HOFer in this draft. All that means is: take the very best player in the draft. Duh. In comment 13922877 QB Snacks said:I'm using his words. He's not making an assumption. He says that you only take a player at #2 that would be worth the #2 pick in any draft in history (i.e. you can't reach). And he said that you draft the player whom you believe most likely to be the future HOFer in this draft. All that means is: take the very best player in the draft. Duh.

RE: Cleveland thinking that Gettleman will go Saquon Barkley... T-Bone : 2:01 pm : link

Quote:

...at #2 is exactly what Gettleman wants Cleveland to think.



Gettleman is QB all the way at #2.



Has been from Day One.



Your opinion. In comment 13922834 M.S. said:Your opinion.

If Barkley is their guy.... MetsAreBack : 2:01 pm : link then i really dont understand the Hyde signing and Duke Johnson extension talks. This just makes no sense to me. But if they've reversed course and like Saquon, then lets bring in Duke as a throw in to this deal please - he'd be a nice fit here.



Then again, burning their first overall pick in the 3rd round on a QB soon to be cut anyway who is most likely going to start 8 games for them before handing over to their rookie and then becomes a FA this offseason... made not bit of fucking sense either.

RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold GFAN52 : 2:02 pm : link







Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?



Rosen doesn't make or break that deal. You still can be assured of getting one of Rosen, Chubb, Mayfield or Nelson at 4. In comment 13922859 Milton said:Rosen doesn't make or break that deal. You still can be assured of getting one of Rosen, Chubb, Mayfield or Nelson at 4.

RE: RE: If Giants are in love with Barkley and Darnold T-Bone : 2:04 pm : link







Quote:





and sitting pretty at #2 with the knowledge they are guaranteed one of them (and assuming Gettleman believes they are the two most likely future HOFers in the draft)...



If you think the Browns are going to take Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks then you don't make the trade. But what if you're convinced the Browns want Barkley and Darnold with the top two picks and you're in love with Rosen and only Rosen? On top of that, you believe it's Mayfield or Allen that the Jets covet because Woody Johnson wants nothing to do with Rosen. Do you trust your intel, accept the trade, and cross your fingers that Rosen will be available to you at #4?



In comment 13922859 Milton said:

If the Browns are offering the#4 & #33 & #35 Larry in Pencilvania : 2:05 pm : link I'm on the phone with the Jets and Bills and Making sure the Browns know it to get someone's 2019 1st. There's a good shot there Browns 2019 first is a top ten pick.



Otherwise if you get the first three picks on day two you're able to get three first round value players and you have A whole day to reset your board. Hell you even have enough ammo to trade into the middle of the first round



Lots to do

RE: If the Browns are offering the#4 & #33 & #35 QB Snacks : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: I'm on the phone with the Jets and Bills and Making sure the Browns know it to get someone's 2019 1st. There's a good shot there Browns 2019 first is a top ten pick.



Otherwise if you get the first three picks on day two you're able to get three first round value players and you have A whole day to reset your board. Hell you even have enough ammo to trade into the middle of the first round



Lots to do



It's just that easy (sarcasm). In comment 13922894 Larry in Pencilvania said:It's just that easy (sarcasm).

2 extra second round picks to allow Browns ability to Jimmy Googs : 2:11 pm : link control their destiny...no f'in way.



Got to get the first rounder next season since we would potentially be forgoing the QB of our choice.



Didnt read posts above but anybody thinking that 2 second rounders is enough is being taken...





RE: 2 extra second round picks to allow Browns ability to QB Snacks : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: control their destiny...no f'in way.



Got to get the first rounder next season since we would potentially be forgoing the QB of our choice.



Didnt read posts above but anybody thinking that 2 second rounders is enough is being taken...





Really bad logic In comment 13922900 Jimmy Googs said:Really bad logic

RE: 2 extra second round picks to allow Browns ability to GFAN52 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: control their destiny...no f'in way.



Got to get the first rounder next season since we would potentially be forgoing the QB of our choice.



Didnt read posts above but anybody thinking that 2 second rounders is enough is being taken...





Depends on how the Giants rank the QB's, as they would still be assured of having 2 of the top four with the 4th pick assuming they wanted to go QB at that spot. In comment 13922900 Jimmy Googs said:Depends on how the Giants rank the QB's, as they would still be assured of having 2 of the top four with the 4th pick assuming they wanted to go QB at that spot.

If we can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:20 pm : link get that deal, or even trade down a couple spots more and get more picks and Nelson, Davenport or another top guy, I might have to start liking the way Duke and Kentucky build their rosters!!



We could be looking at several rookies playing an integral part in the year if we are to be successful.

If we are not going QB Rudy5757 : 2:23 pm : link I think a trade down is best. Cleveland at 4 would be perfect.



I think the Giants are going QB. DG said something interesting yesterday, "I dont want players who love football, I want players who hate to lose"



When asked about Rosen he said "He loves football" slip of the tongue...lol



His opening statement seemed to say QB.



He doesnt need this QB class to be 83, he just needs the one he picks to be good. I think he is talking up Barkley to push someone to either trade up or the Browns to take him. He basically said he was the best player in the draft.

Even if its only 33 and 35 stoneman : 2:24 pm : link The 33,34,35 picks are worth ~1700 which is about 5 or 6th. So you could basically trade 2 and 34 for 4 and ~6.



The downside, moving down of 2 spots would mean you miss out on Barkley and 2 QBs.

So many intriguing rumors floating around Torrag : 2:26 pm : link It's going to be very interesting seeing who knew what/when afdter this is all over.

RE: So many intriguing rumors floating around GFAN52 : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: It's going to be very interesting seeing who knew what/when afdter this is all over.



In the end, my bet is Gettleman doesn't move off of #2. He's just too old school to suddenly be a wheeler and dealer of picks. In comment 13922929 Torrag said:In the end, my bet is Gettleman doesn't move off of #2. He's just too old school to suddenly be a wheeler and dealer of picks.

I really think Cleveland PEEJ : 2:36 pm : link wants to re-energize their fan base by picking the best QB (Allen/Darnold/?) and top RB in the draft (Barkley).

This trade scenario wouldn't surprise me in the least

A haul of picks ryanmkeane : 2:39 pm : link and still getting Nelson or Chubb would be excellent. Anything outside of that and it's a disappointment

RE: I really think Cleveland Rjanyg : 2:43 pm : link

Quote: wants to re-energize their fan base by picking the best QB (Allen/Darnold/?) and top RB in the draft (Barkley).

This trade scenario wouldn't surprise me in the least



Exactly In comment 13922938 PEEJ said:Exactly

RE: A haul of picks Milton : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: and still getting Nelson or Chubb would be excellent. A haul of picks and still getting Rosen would be even better. Talk about eating your cake and having it too! In comment 13922945 ryanmkeane said:A haul of picks and still getting Rosen would be even better. Talk about eating your cake and having it too!

RE: Well, this brought up the first TMS : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: Remote thrower. If the Browns take Darnold at 1 and we take Barkley instead of this deal, my remote will be thrown, stomped on, lit a blaze and then pissed on.



Chubb plus the first 3 of the 2nd is a better pick than a rb at 2 LOL funny post In comment 13922856 chopperhatch said:LOL funny post

RE: If we can.. TMS : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: get that deal, or even trade down a couple spots more and get more picks and Nelson, Davenport or another top guy, I might have to start liking the way Duke and Kentucky build their rosters!!



We could be looking at several rookies playing an integral part in the year if we are to be successful. Davenport could be the gem in this draft. In comment 13922910 FatMan in Charlotte said:Davenport could be the gem in this draft.

Would be fair PaulN : 3:12 pm : link The move down to 4 is 800 points, the two second round picks are 1130 points, so they are overpaying a little. I think the Giants need to come away with their QB of the future, Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson. If they add those two 2nd rounder's, giving them the top 3 picks on day 2, plus add one of those players, that seems to me to be too good to pass up. They get an elite player and the ability to get a good jump on rebuilding that offensive line.

RE: If we are not going QB Milton : 3:18 pm : link

Quote: I think the Giants are going QB. DG said something interesting yesterday, "I dont want players who love football, I want players who hate to lose"



When asked about Rosen he said "He loves football" slip of the tongue...lol That's not what he said, at least that's not how I remember it. I think he said "He wants to play football" or "He wants to play" as a response to a question about Rosen's desire. In comment 13922917 Rudy5757 said:That's not what he said, at least that's not how I remember it. I think he said "He wants to play football" or "He wants to play" as a response to a question about Rosen's desire.

Trading down to 4 is ideal Jay on the Island : 3:20 pm : link It is obvious that the Browns will take Allen or Darnold plus Barkley at 1 and 2. The Jets will take Mayfield at 3 leaving Rosen at 4. If the Browns do pass on Darnold then the Giants should stand pat and take him at 2.



I would be thrilled with Darnold or Rosen but getting Rosen and picks would be a huge win IMO.

RE: If we are not going QB Milton : 3:21 pm : link



I think the Giants are going QB. DG said something interesting yesterday, "I dont want players who love football, I want players who hate to lose" And you got this part wrong, too. He said, "I don't want players who love to win, I want players who hate to lose. Everybody loves to win." Or something like that.



But, hey, anytime you can twist something so that it supports the anti-Rosen narrative I'm sure you'll have plenty of people nodding their heads in agreement. In comment 13922917 Rudy5757 said:And you got this part wrong, too. He said, "I don't want players who love to win, I want players who hate to lose. Everybody loves to win." Or something like that.But, hey, anytime you can twist something so that it supports the anti-Rosen narrative I'm sure you'll have plenty of people nodding their heads in agreement.

RE: If Barkley is their guy.... arcarsenal : 3:25 pm : link

Quote: then i really dont understand the Hyde signing and Duke Johnson extension talks. This just makes no sense to me. But if they've reversed course and like Saquon, then lets bring in Duke as a throw in to this deal please - he'd be a nice fit here.



Then again, burning their first overall pick in the 3rd round on a QB soon to be cut anyway who is most likely going to start 8 games for them before handing over to their rookie and then becomes a FA this offseason... made not bit of fucking sense either.



I barely even count Duke as a RB - they use him as a WR probably more than they use him as a RB. He ran the ball 82 times total this year but caught 74 passes.



He's usually in the slot or running routes out of the backfield. In comment 13922886 MetsAreBack said:I barely even count Duke as a RB - they use him as a WR probably more than they use him as a RB. He ran the ball 82 times total this year but caught 74 passes.He's usually in the slot or running routes out of the backfield.

Let s see joeinpa : 3:28 pm : link Allow the Browns the best quarterback in the draft and Barkley to gather more picks in a draft where the talent has a precipitous fall off after the mid 20 s.



No thank you

RE: Let s see arcarsenal : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: Allow the Browns the best quarterback in the draft and Barkley to gather more picks in a draft where the talent has a precipitous fall off after the mid 20 s.



No thank you



We'd still have the 4th overall pick.



It's not like we would be relinquishing the opportunity to draft a top 5 player in this draft or get an elite talent.



It's moving down 2 spots and gaining two 2nd round picks in the process. This team has lots of holes - those 3 consecutive 2nd rd picks could be HUGE for us. In comment 13923003 joeinpa said:We'd still have the 4th overall pick.It's not like we would be relinquishing the opportunity to draft a top 5 player in this draft or get an elite talent.It's moving down 2 spots and gaining two 2nd round picks in the process. This team has lots of holes - those 3 consecutive 2nd rd picks could be HUGE for us.

. arcarsenal : 3:31 pm : link And how do we know the Browns are going to get the "best QB" in the draft?



Odds are probably better that the guy they want won't be the best one in the draft. I think it's going to be Allen or Darnold if they go QB @ 1 and both of those guys have their own red flags.



Beyond that - it's the fucking Browns. Who cares what we "allow" them to do if it makes our team better? They're an AFC team and have virtually zero impact on us.

Really does seem like #33 and #35 is worth it Knee of Theismann : 3:34 pm : link This draft is rich with "late first round" RBs and interior OL, both of which are NYG needs. We take Chubb at #4, and then take whichever RB and two OL that slip out of round 1 with those three picks at the top of the 2nd round. That gives Eli both a running game and better protection, which is worth more than Barkley IMO (plus we're still getting one of the 3 non-QB blue chippers in Chubb).

RE: RE: I really think Cleveland chopperhatch : 3:34 pm : link







Quote:





wants to re-energize their fan base by picking the best QB (Allen/Darnold/?) and top RB in the draft (Barkley).

This trade scenario wouldn't surprise me in the least







Exactly



Was just saying to myself that if the Giants are asking for the moon, and the Browns have Allen and Darnold ranked very closely, they might give the nod to Allen thinking that the Giants jump at Darnold, giving them their perfect result with the 1 and 4.



This is all very interesting. Giants in the drivers seat here. I honestly think that the Barkley love is all a smoke screen to get the Browns to either take him at one, trade up to two or take Allen first and hoping the Giants jump at their fave qb at 2 leaving them Saquon after the Jets take a QB.



Good stuff. In comment 13922948 Rjanyg said:Was just saying to myself that if the Giants are asking for the moon, and the Browns have Allen and Darnold ranked very closely, they might give the nod to Allen thinking that the Giants jump at Darnold, giving them their perfect result with the 1 and 4.This is all very interesting. Giants in the drivers seat here. I honestly think that the Barkley love is all a smoke screen to get the Browns to either take him at one, trade up to two or take Allen first and hoping the Giants jump at their fave qb at 2 leaving them Saquon after the Jets take a QB.Good stuff.

... 26.2 : 3:44 pm : link After seeing that schedule, I'm totally fine with any scenario where we get as many draft picks for this year and next year.

Actually, imagine if... Knee of Theismann : 3:50 pm : link Connor Williams slips out of the first round?



My three picks would be:



OT Williams, OG Hernandez/Corbett/Wynn, and C Price/Daniels.



Haha three straight picks of Hog Mollies and all of a sudden our OL is set for 4-5 years. Plus we'd have Bradley Chubb. Would be consistent with Gettleman's pledge to build in the trenches.



Nick Chubb might also slip to the 3rd round.

Then teach me real good logic Jimmy Googs : 3:55 pm : link chucklehead.



I don’t have their draft board but if moving down costs me the only QB I like then I want a chance to get one next year. Hence the first rounder in 2019 to move up.



Junior...

. jintz4life : 3:59 pm : link prefer to take a qb at 4 if this happens and package two of the 2nd round picks to move back into the 1st and grab harold landry

Chubb really did well at the combine. I'd be stunned if he went late Ten Ton Hammer : 4:01 pm : link In the second. Also, no way they cluster draft linemen. It's not realistic and doesn't do anything to address the equally critical needs at other positions.

RE: RE: As much as I’m sold on either Darnold or Barkley at 2 AcidTest : 4:07 pm : link







Quote:





If you can end up with 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft (a 1 or 2), then you almost have to take that deal. You can still take a QB at 4, or Nelson, or Chubb. Then three 2’s, two 3’s... that’s potentially 5 key players and 1 all pro/blue chip type. How about getting 12, 22 and more for 4? Talk abou flippin’ your 2nd overall pick... this is all a fairy tale IMO thanks for sharing but I don’t believe it has any real legs.. hopefully hitdog will shed some light early next week before draft day.







You stop at 4, 33, 34, 35 and a pick from Cleveland in next years draft ...



Agreed. In comment 13922880 JonC said:Agreed.

RE: Then teach me real good logic chopperhatch : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: chucklehead.



I don’t have their draft board but if moving down costs me the only QB I like then I want a chance to get one next year. Hence the first rounder in 2019 to move up.



Junior...



Googs being his typical meatball self. Last night you defend your fellow dip shit firedbytheboss citing BBI meanies who obliterate stupid posts. Now, you are using "chucklehead" (wtf does that even mean?) and "junior" as your put downs. This after telling me "your mother wears army boots" a few months back.



Guess what? Pinky rings and velour sweat pants WERE cool in the Sopranos....meatball. In comment 13923052 Jimmy Googs said:Googs being his typical meatball self. Last night you defend your fellow dip shit firedbytheboss citing BBI meanies who obliterate stupid posts. Now, you are using "chucklehead" (wtf does that even mean?) and "junior" as your put downs. This after telling me "your mother wears army boots" a few months back.Guess what? Pinky rings and velour sweat pants WERE cool in the Sopranos....meatball.

..... BleedBlue : 4:13 pm : link mmmm.



I would 100% do this....BUT i am not taking nelson or chubb



lets say



Browns-Allen

Browns-Barkley

Jets-Darnold



I take rosen





lets say



Browns-Darnold

Browns-Barkley

Jets-Mayfield



I take rosen



lets say



Browns-Darnold

Browns-Barkley

Jets-Rosen



This is probably the only situation where I am taking nelson or chubb

I've Never Been a Trade Down Guy... Jim in Tampa : 4:56 pm : link But there's a pretty good chance that the Giants would still end up with Rosen at 4. So I would take the Browns' offer of 34 and 35.



How great would it be to land your QB of the future on day 1 and start day 2 of the draft with the first three picks?

RE: RE: Well, this brought up the first Boy Cord : 5:11 pm : link







Quote:





Remote thrower. If the Browns take Darnold at 1 and we take Barkley instead of this deal, my remote will be thrown, stomped on, lit a blaze and then pissed on.



Chubb plus the first 3 of the 2nd is a better pick than a rb at 2







man it sounds crazy but I would be tempted to move down from #4 with the bills at that point



Assuming we do that trade with the browns and they pick Darnold/Barkeyl with 1 and 2...then the jets take Mayfield with #3.



I would move #4 to the bills so they can pick Josh Allen in front of Denver and John Elway.



I know we would lose out on Chubb. But if we walked away with: 12, 22, 33, 34, 35, 53, 56, 65, 66, and 69 we would walk away with 10 pick in the top 70. That is crazy.



And we could still grab someone like Davenport at #12 who I think fits to 3-4 outside pass rusher scheme much more than Chubb does. Then factor in all these additional picks.



We can basically fill all our holes with one draft.



Right now I want to trade down with the Bills. The entertainment value alone of that many picks would be worth it. In comment 13922876 mphbullet36 said:Right now I want to trade down with the Bills. The entertainment value alone of that many picks would be worth it.

As much as I like Chubb and Rosen, I really would like to choose shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:20 pm : link from Darnold and/or Barkley. But #33 and 35 would be RIDICULOUSLY enticing.



Damn... I don't want to do it and I think I'd almost have to pull the trigger on that trade.

The Rosen talk is funny here ThatLimerickGuy : 5:22 pm : link I'll say it again.



Gettleman basically told you that we aren't drafting that guy if you carefully read his quote.



They asked him "Do you think Josh Rosen loves to play football" and he responded "He wants to play football".



Think about that

I'd be ok LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:23 pm : link with a trade down if they stay in the top 5 or 6.

I look at it this way DonnieD89 : 5:24 pm : link If the Giants like Darnold and Barkley, which are both a need for the Giants with one being the highest rated QB on the board and one being the best player on the board that can change your team, you damn well better make the trade worth it with Cleveland's 1st for next year. The value of 1 and 2 for this is just not worth the 4, 33, and 35. Giants would be under cutting themselves. I also question the legitimacy of the information, because Cleveland is also in the market for a LT to replace Joe Thomas. Cleveland would be better served trying to use their 2 second rounders to either move up to target McGlinchey or Williams if they fall far enough.

Limerick George from PA : 5:27 pm : link I don't think he said that as a hit to Rosen



But I agree with your assessment not when



He said...he does not want players that love to play football.....he want players that hate to lose

RE: The Rosen talk is funny here Strahan91 : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: I'll say it again.



Gettleman basically told you that we aren't drafting that guy if you carefully read his quote.



They asked him "Do you think Josh Rosen loves to play football" and he responded "He wants to play football".



Think about that



That wasn’t the question. The full question and answer was



Q: One of the things that you need from a player is that they have to love football. There are reports that Josh Rosen maybe lacks a desire to play the game. You met with him. What was your impression of him?



A: He wants to play football. He came off as bright, insightful and he wants to play football.



If you listen to the interview, Gettlemen was answering the question about his desire and he emphatically says he wants to play football. I don’t know why people keep twisting it to fit their narrative. Rosen isn’t even a player I’m excited about them drafting but if you’re gonna repeat the quote ad nauseam, at least use the actual quote. In comment 13923138 ThatLimerickGuy said:That wasn’t the question. The full question and answer wasQ: One of the things that you need from a player is that they have to love football. There are reports that Josh Rosen maybe lacks a desire to play the game. You met with him. What was your impression of him?A: He wants to play football. He came off as bright, insightful and he wants to play football.If you listen to the interview, Gettlemen was answering the question about his desire and he emphatically says he wants to play football. I don’t know why people keep twisting it to fit their narrative. Rosen isn’t even a player I’m excited about them drafting but if you’re gonna repeat the quote ad nauseam, at least use the actual quote.

I would of jayg5 : 5:46 pm : link Accepted already.



Almost wish this info isn’t true....getting my hopes up

RE: The Rosen talk is funny here Jimmy Googs : 5:52 pm : link

Quote: I'll say it again.



Gettleman basically told you that we aren't drafting that guy if you carefully read his quote.



They asked him "Do you think Josh Rosen loves to play football" and he responded "He wants to play football".



Think about that



I think you need to think about what he said again... In comment 13923138 ThatLimerickGuy said:I think you need to think about what he said again...