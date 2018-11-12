Darnold or Barkley??? If we don't trade down

|
|Quote:
What is this, the #175th thread on this exact topic?
|Quote:
| It's common sense folks: your franchise QB is 37 years old and will turn 38 in early January. He also has only 2 years left on his deal. It's time. You let the kid watch and learn for a year and then you cut bait with your 39 year old starter via either trade or a flat out release at the end of the 2018 season.
Your kid QB will have benefited by watching for a year and then you go on being relevant for another decade plus. In an ideal world you wait another year, but this is as close as you get to seamless transition as is possible now. Do it and don't look back, especially if Darnold is there at 2. He's the ideal NYG player to succeed Eli.
What's all the hand-ringing about? I swear, some of you deserve to see the Danny Kannells or Kent Grahams of the world QB your team for a few years before you can appreciate how lucky we are to be in this situation. You can't pick a RB if a franchise QB is there. I don't care who your vet QB is. The greatest QB who ever lived, Joe Montana, was traded. Eli isn't Montana. He can be traded or cut too. The end of a player's tenure with their club is seldom one of their own choosing. Most don't go out on their own terms like LT did. Deal with it.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
| What happens if Eli's decline is real, which is what many players around the league said? What then? We have no QB, unless Webb bucks the trend and becomes a franchise QB from beyond the 1st round. If he doesn't, we are screwed.
It is not smart team building to bank on your 37 year old QB to have a rebound season. You also make it seem like if we pass on Barkley there is no way we can get a RB later in the draft that can help the offense. I just don't get it. If we don't pick a QB here, and Eli is really finished, we will either: a) have to suck badly enough to be in a position to pick a franchise QB soon; or b) trade a boatload of picks to move up to get one, much like Buffalo is trying to do (possibly with no success).
What then? The worst place you can be in football is without a franchise QB. Plain and simple. Even if you think Eli can play for two more years, it is still smart to hedge your bet and pick a young QB you can build around for after he is gone. It's just the way you build a team. You don't build a team by picking a RB with the second overall pick.
|Quote:
In comment 13924028 Giants34 said:
Quote:
What happens if Eli's decline is real, which is what many players around the league said? What then? We have no QB, unless Webb bucks the trend and becomes a franchise QB from beyond the 1st round. If he doesn't, we are screwed.
It is not smart team building to bank on your 37 year old QB to have a rebound season. You also make it seem like if we pass on Barkley there is no way we can get a RB later in the draft that can help the offense. I just don't get it. If we don't pick a QB here, and Eli is really finished, we will either: a) have to suck badly enough to be in a position to pick a franchise QB soon; or b) trade a boatload of picks to move up to get one, much like Buffalo is trying to do (possibly with no success).
What then? The worst place you can be in football is without a franchise QB. Plain and simple. Even if you think Eli can play for two more years, it is still smart to hedge your bet and pick a young QB you can build around for after he is gone. It's just the way you build a team. You don't build a team by picking a RB with the second overall pick.
As i said in the other thread, In theory, a franchise QB is the way to go. But what if the Giants are not vested in any of these supposed top QBs? What if they think Webb is or will be the heir-apparent to Eli? Or that there’s a future QB in the later rounds? Doesn’t matter what WE want, it’s what the Giants have assessed.
As to the Shurmur “waste,” he did get very good mileage out of Keenum and Foles before that.
Taking the highest rated player in the ENTIRE draft at 2 (Barkley) is by no means a dumb move, especially given that he’s an every down player that, combined with the receiver talent, will benefit, Eli, the O in general and a rested D that will be called upon to come up big late in games
|Quote:
|I do have a question though. I you put the initials WR in front of Barkley, does that change anyone’ s perception?
|Quote:
| Selecting a RB at #2 with a 37-year old starting QB is highly questionable
Selecting a RB at #2 with that 37-year old starting QB coming off several obvious seasons of decline is egregious...
|Quote:
|I do have a question though. I you put the initials WR in front of Barkley, does that change anyone’ s perception?
|Quote:
| Selecting a RB at #2 with a 37-year old starting QB is highly questionable
Selecting a RB at #2 with that 37-year old starting QB coming off several obvious seasons of decline is egregious...
|Quote:
|Quote:
|I respect you but don't agree. I don't think Elis in decline. I think he's going to show a lot of you guys he has a lot of gas in the tank. If he plays well the kid qb will sit for 2 years. How does that make sense?
|Quote:
|By not going qb you give Shurmer a year to evaluate Webb. If he doesn't like him you get a qb then. Forget what I think. The giants think eli can play. If there right taking a kid to sit 2 years is bad asset management. Were moving forward w eli. That's why I want bpa.
|Quote:
|Who's won more super bowls in the last 12 years? Giants and Gettleman know what there doing
|Quote:
|Fair enough. You think a #2 pick in the draft could sit 2 years. I don't. In today's climate these kids need to play to maximize the fact initially they make no money. I'm not on board with a kid sitting and as long as there committed to eli lets try to maximize our resources.
|Quote:
| A few weeks ago I thought it was a sure fire thing that the Giants go QB. Now I'm not so sure. The media has zero idea what DG is going to do. That's a fact.
I personally would love to trade down to 4-5 range and pick up Mayfield and some other picks.
The best player in college football was Baker Mayfield. PFF has him as the highest rated QB they have ever rated in college (I think that's what I read)... I think he's the perfect guy to sit and mature behind Eli a year or two.
It's a crap shoot. There is some great RB talent in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Lonk - ( New Window )
|Quote:
In comment 13924091 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
A few weeks ago I thought it was a sure fire thing that the Giants go QB. Now I'm not so sure. The media has zero idea what DG is going to do. That's a fact.
I personally would love to trade down to 4-5 range and pick up Mayfield and some other picks.
The best player in college football was Baker Mayfield. PFF has him as the highest rated QB they have ever rated in college (I think that's what I read)... I think he's the perfect guy to sit and mature behind Eli a year or two.
It's a crap shoot. There is some great RB talent in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Lonk - ( New Window )
Unless Darnold is sitting there at 3, Mayfield appears to be as close to a lock as one can be before the draft to go to the Jets there
|Quote:
|Fair enough. We disagree on eli. If you're wrong on eli will you b ok with a kid sitting 2 years? If the answer is yes ok fine. No issue. I disagree and wouldn't be ok w that. That said I respect your opinion. Gettleman can't win Thursday. No matter what he does many won't agree
|Quote:
|Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
|Quote:
|Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
|Quote:
|Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
|Quote:
In comment 13924096 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Fair enough. We disagree on eli. If you're wrong on eli will you b ok with a kid sitting 2 years? If the answer is yes ok fine. No issue. I disagree and wouldn't be ok w that. That said I respect your opinion. Gettleman can't win Thursday. No matter what he does many won't agree
JT: I think we both respect each other's opinions; we're adults here. I think - and hope - that while that Giants may think Eli can still play, they have to have some reservations that maybe, just maybe, he is really declining. They must have gone through the games and watched some of throws and thought, this is not just the scheme. Or this is not just the line. And maybe they think Shurmur can fix some of that; after all, he worked magic with Keenum last season. But somewhere in there, I have to believe they are worried that Eli has reached the end, even if they won't publicly admit it (which would be the exact wrong thing to do).
On Thursday, we'll see which way they intend to go. But if they pick an RB, they are unquestionably setting this franchise up for a long time in QB hell when Eli is finished, whether that be this season, next season, or in three years.
|Quote:
|You're writing off Webb. There not. Neither am I. That's the difference
|Quote:
|Gettleman is a professional. I would expect the pick to be a Darnold.
|Quote:
In comment 13924104 Giants34 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924096 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Fair enough. We disagree on eli. If you're wrong on eli will you b ok with a kid sitting 2 years? If the answer is yes ok fine. No issue. I disagree and wouldn't be ok w that. That said I respect your opinion. Gettleman can't win Thursday. No matter what he does many won't agree
JT: I think we both respect each other's opinions; we're adults here. I think - and hope - that while that Giants may think Eli can still play, they have to have some reservations that maybe, just maybe, he is really declining. They must have gone through the games and watched some of throws and thought, this is not just the scheme. Or this is not just the line. And maybe they think Shurmur can fix some of that; after all, he worked magic with Keenum last season. But somewhere in there, I have to believe they are worried that Eli has reached the end, even if they won't publicly admit it (which would be the exact wrong thing to do).
On Thursday, we'll see which way they intend to go. But if they pick an RB, they are unquestionably setting this franchise up for a long time in QB hell when Eli is finished, whether that be this season, next season, or in three years.
I understand your line of thinking, but none of these guys is a can’t miss prospect from the outset this year. Passing on a blue chip player at another position to draft one of them could also put us in QB hell a few years from now if they don’t pan out. This is what Gettleman was referring to the other day when he said taking the wrong QB this high sets you back five years.
|Quote:
|Quote:
In comment 13924118 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 13924104 Giants34 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924096 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Fair enough. We disagree on eli. If you're wrong on eli will you b ok with a kid sitting 2 years? If the answer is yes ok fine. No issue. I disagree and wouldn't be ok w that. That said I respect your opinion. Gettleman can't win Thursday. No matter what he does many won't agree
JT: I think we both respect each other's opinions; we're adults here. I think - and hope - that while that Giants may think Eli can still play, they have to have some reservations that maybe, just maybe, he is really declining. They must have gone through the games and watched some of throws and thought, this is not just the scheme. Or this is not just the line. And maybe they think Shurmur can fix some of that; after all, he worked magic with Keenum last season. But somewhere in there, I have to believe they are worried that Eli has reached the end, even if they won't publicly admit it (which would be the exact wrong thing to do).
On Thursday, we'll see which way they intend to go. But if they pick an RB, they are unquestionably setting this franchise up for a long time in QB hell when Eli is finished, whether that be this season, next season, or in three years.
I understand your line of thinking, but none of these guys is a can’t miss prospect from the outset this year. Passing on a blue chip player at another position to draft one of them could also put us in QB hell a few years from now if they don’t pan out. This is what Gettleman was referring to the other day when he said taking the wrong QB this high sets you back five years.
You did listen when he said that if you ask the right questions you find the answers in response to the picking the wrong QB. You think it's better if we pick Barkley at 2 and he busts? Greg Robinson and Robert Gallery were thought to be can't miss tackles at 2 overall, and they busted. If you miss at any position at 2 overall, it messes you up badly.
And good QBs very, very rarely hit the open market. Brees, Jimmy G., Cousins (who I don't think is that good) are the exception. So if you hope to get a franchise QB, you're pretty much going to have to take one, and they typically get taken in the top 5. So at some point the Giants are more than likely going to have to spend a high 1st round pick to get their next franchise QB. Gettleman knows that. He knows that at some point he will have to draft a QB. Next time they need a QB is he going to pass on one because he says drafting the wrong QB messes up a team for years? I mean, with that philosophy, you'll basically never draft a QB again, and that makes it supremely difficult to land a young, franchise QB.
|Quote:
|I respect you but don't agree. I don't think Elis in decline. I think he's going to show a lot of you guys he has a lot of gas in the tank. If he plays well the kid qb will sit for 2 years. How does that make sense?
|Quote:
|I think no matter what, a GM gets criticized with their draft pick. And, yes, I think Gettleman will get criticized for this pick on Thursday. However, normally I am ok going in one direction or another. If we had a QB, I could see Barkley or Chubb or Nelson. Not that I would agree with any of those guys, but I could see the argument for any, and I'd ultimately live with it. Here, I just can't see the argument for anyone other than a QB, because it simply makes no sense to me.
|Quote:
|Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
|Quote:
In comment 13924139 Giants34 said:
Quote:
I think no matter what, a GM gets criticized with their draft pick. And, yes, I think Gettleman will get criticized for this pick on Thursday. However, normally I am ok going in one direction or another. If we had a QB, I could see Barkley or Chubb or Nelson. Not that I would agree with any of those guys, but I could see the argument for any, and I'd ultimately live with it. Here, I just can't see the argument for anyone other than a QB, because it simply makes no sense to me.
Too stubborn to respond to my posts? They will NOT take a QB if they DO NOT view any of them as a franchise-maker, so taking a QB just because you want one, is not going to happen. Period. Exclamation point.
If they like the QBs, they WILL take one, also period, exclamation.
|Quote:
|Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
|Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
|Quote:
| why Rosen isn't discussed more here. I think he is the guy if NYG goes QB.
There is too much to not like when it comes to Darnold
|Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
|Quote:
|I think the perceived skill level at other positions is higher than what we see in many drafts which makes taking a QB who has some serious concerns more difficult to stomach for many of us.
|Quote:
In comment 13924157 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
You can say that about EVERY position in football. It is a poor argument
|Quote:
In comment 13924163 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I think the perceived skill level at other positions is higher than what we see in many drafts which makes taking a QB who has some serious concerns more difficult to stomach for many of us.
Yet, continually starting an aging QB with serious concerns is okay to stomach?
|Quote:
In comment 13924168 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924157 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
You can say that about EVERY position in football. It is a poor argument
Not when you have a quickly growing need at QB on your hands...
|Quote:
In comment 13924169 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924163 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I think the perceived skill level at other positions is higher than what we see in many drafts which makes taking a QB who has some serious concerns more difficult to stomach for many of us.
Yet, continually starting an aging QB with serious concerns is okay to stomach?
I don’t have many concerns about Eli. I feel that an improved line and a running game would make a world of difference. Drew Brees has declined as well, but having a running game sure made a difference for him and his team last year.
|Quote:
|But I’m tired of all the QB people saying you gotta draft your QB for the next 10-15 years, how hell do we know the QB will make it that long??? Keep hearing this over and over and it’s crazy
|Quote:
In comment 13924170 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924168 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924157 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
You can say that about EVERY position in football. It is a poor argument
Not when you have a quickly growing need at QB on your hands...
You can win with Eli Manning. But the surrounding pieces need to be better, plain and simple.
I am NOT saying ignore QB...it is literally a coin flip for me right now...but the QB has to grade out well enough. Forcing it there while looking past the best RB prospect in a long time is foolish.
NYG is committed to Eli Manning for another year or two, it makes a lot of sense to make the team around him better.
|Quote:
In comment 13924171 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 13924169 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924163 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I think the perceived skill level at other positions is higher than what we see in many drafts which makes taking a QB who has some serious concerns more difficult to stomach for many of us.
Yet, continually starting an aging QB with serious concerns is okay to stomach?
I don’t have many concerns about Eli. I feel that an improved line and a running game would make a world of difference. Drew Brees has declined as well, but having a running game sure made a difference for him and his team last year.
Brees threw for more yards and more touchdowns two years ago than Eli has in any season over the course of his career. The team wasn't as good as last year but they still won 7 games with Brees carrying them on his shoulders. I love Eli but he was never in Brees' league. Eli was never a top 3 quarterback in the NFL aside from arguably one season. Brees always was. He's declining from a much higher perch than Eli is.
|Quote:
| why Rosen isn't discussed more here. I think he is the guy if NYG goes QB.
There is too much to not like when it comes to Darnold
|Quote:
In comment 13924164 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
But I’m tired of all the QB people saying you gotta draft your QB for the next 10-15 years, how hell do we know the QB will make it that long??? Keep hearing this over and over and it’s crazy
With that attitude then how do you know that Barkley won't get one shot in the knee and be basically a shell of what he is projected to be?
|Quote:
| Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
|Quote:
| Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
|Quote:
In comment 13924178 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 13924164 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
But I’m tired of all the QB people saying you gotta draft your QB for the next 10-15 years, how hell do we know the QB will make it that long??? Keep hearing this over and over and it’s crazy
With that attitude then how do you know that Barkley won't get one shot in the knee and be basically a shell of what he is projected to be?
I don’t disagree, but it goes both ways. Rosen, for example, hasn’t shown the ability in college to stay healthy.
|Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
Well you can't fill every hole in an offseason, and you certainly can't fill every hole and future holes in an offseason.
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
OL should be very much improved with a new LT and hopefully a new interior guy from round 2. The backfield can be enormously better with Barkley. And the WR core should be improved as a result of health. New defensive scheme with some tweaks to personnel on all levels..this team can contend.
|Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
If they aren’t sold on the guys this year, you would be better off waiting and trading up if you like a guy in a future year rather than force one now.
|Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
Well you can't fill every hole in an offseason, and you certainly can't fill every hole and future holes in an offseason.
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
|Quote:
In comment 13924190 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
If they aren’t sold on the guys this year, you would be better off waiting and trading up if you like a guy in a future year rather than force one now.
No disrespect...but no shit. Its my view there is enough QB value in this draft and enough declining value at the position on the current roster to "get sold".
|Quote:
| I don't think we should go qb. We've debated this. Here's my point. People are dug in this year and nobody agrees.
1. Many want a qb
2. Many want Barkley
3. Many want Chubb
4. Many want trade down
Most here won't be happy if it doesn't go there way. People don't even agree on the teams goals. Many think they want to win now. Many feel that's impossible. This draft is clearly the most polarizing draft in a long time
|Quote:
| I don't think we should go qb. We've debated this. Here's my point. People are dug in this year and nobody agrees.
1. Many want a qb
2. Many want Barkley
3. Many want Chubb
4. Many want trade down
|Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
Well you can't fill every hole in an offseason, and you certainly can't fill every hole and future holes in an offseason.
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
|Quote:
| as much as we have debated it for months, we are all still just as entrenched in our points of view as ever. And it really comes down to one simple question: Can Eli guide the Giants to another championship in the next two years. Those who believe this to be the case want Barkley. Those who don't, want Darnold. We can all agree that if Gettleman is presented with a king's ransom of pics that exceeds the value of either, he will take the haul.
I have been steadfast in my support of Eli mainly because it is the only path to a championship in the next two years. I believe that his mediocre play these past six years is due to the lack of supporting talent, abysmal coaching and an offensive scheme that has been misaligned with his talent. With Barkley, a solid draft and the recent additions through free agency and trades, I am confident we will see a resurgence from Eli and a return to playoff form immediately. And if we do make the playoffs, I wouldn't bet against Eli vs any quarterback in the league - ever.
If you don't believe in Eli, I get it. He has made you very frustrated in recent years and you want a new era of offense characterized by a more mobile "Aaron Rodgers-esque" quarterback talent. Maybe Darnold is that guy. But here's the thing. The likelihood that a new quarterback leads a team like the Giants quickly to a championship is very low. Can it happen quickly? Yes - Roethlisberger and Brady did it in their first year as a starter. But they are truly exceptions. The median of the four top first round quarterback draft picks in the last 35 years - Elway, Aikman, Peyton and Eli Manning - is six years. Andrew Luck, the very best quarterback drafted in the 21st century, is 3-3 in the playoffs and I am not sure that he will ever win a championship. And if Darnold is a bust, forget it. You can add five years on top of the six... as Gettleman stated on Thursday.
If Gettleman does draft Darnold, then he is essentially announcing that he does not believe that the Giants can win now with Eli. Yes, he will utter lots of politically correct statements saying he is just being prudent. But the whispers will start to grow and, like Eli himself in 2004, Darnold will be the starter just after the bye on Monday night November 12, 2018 against the 49ers facing Garoppolo. It will be high drama. And Garoppolo will demonstrate that he is far ahead of Darnold. But this will be as it should be - you can't have a top ten quarterback sit anymore. Eli himself proved that and it is true. He needs to begin truly learning the position and the only way to do that is to be on the field asap.
I guess the truth for me is, waiting another six to ten years before we win another Lombardi trophy is just not acceptable for me... I do think we have the talent with a few additional pieces to compete in the next two years so I choose to believe in Eli...
We will know soon enough what Gettleman believes.
|Quote:
|Quote:
In comment 13924192 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just so the team has to be fortunate enough to find one at a higher point in the draft in a near future year, or worse, burn valuable draft capital to move up and select a QB in a future?
How is that helping make the pieces around the next guy better too?
Maybe flip that coin and see what happens...
:-)
Well you can't fill every hole in an offseason, and you certainly can't fill every hole and future holes in an offseason.
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
OL should be very much improved with a new LT and hopefully a new interior guy from round 2. The backfield can be enormously better with Barkley. And the WR core should be improved as a result of health. New defensive scheme with some tweaks to personnel on all levels..this team can contend.
Fair, but I could say almost the same thing with putting a Michel, Jones or Guice back there and an interior guy in Rd 3, AND I wouldn't have to mortgage the future for a QB in a future draft.
|Quote:
| in this draft's QBs, then get the hell out of the #2 pick.
Improve the team across multiple positions with numerous extra picks. They should all help Eli too...no?
And if his decline becomes more of a problem and the team still cannot improve its winning %, then I guess you can hope we still pick relatively high in the draft next year.
But I would still go QB this year...
|Quote:
|The only thing I disagree with is eli won't be benched and the kid will sit the year. If Eli plays well he finishes his contract. I agree a kid shouldn't sit but that is the plan and why I don't want qb
|Quote:
| If you want me to rate this on a 1-10 scale in terms of league comparison by position:
2017
Left Tackle = 5
Left Guard = 6
Center = 5
Right Guard = 5
Right Tackle = 2
2018
Left Tackle = 9 (Solder, not the best but very good)
Left Guard = 6 (2nd round rookie or Omameh)...this could be a 7 easily
Center = 5 (Jones again, maybe a rookie steps in)
Right Guard = 5 (Jerry again, average at best)
Right Tackle = 5 (Flowers or Wheeler, anything is better than what they had in 2017)
|Quote:
In comment 13923950 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
This mindless banter.
What is this, the #175th thread on this exact topic?
For Fuchs sake.
Right, because no new threads is much better than a few repetitive ones? You self proclaimed thread police are proving to be the slow motion death of this site.
You read the thread title. If you were not interested, don't click on it. WE ARE LESS THAN A WEEK FROM THE DRAFT.... This site should be full of draft threads right now. Not everyone spends all winter following the minutia of this stuff. Many people are just tuning in now, and frankly, they are probably no worse off for the decision. Why bother with the daily nonsense when they can get the full rundown around this time when info and intentions seem to come into actual focus?
If this thread is not sufficiently crafted prose for your literary taste, perhaps you can start your own thread and put us all in awe of how a real pro does it??? Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| why Rosen isn't discussed more here. I think he is the guy if NYG goes QB.
There is too much to not like when it comes to Darnold
|Quote:
In comment 13924157 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924100 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Agreed if he sits for a year. The issue is he'll sit for at least 2 if eli plays well. That's a fact. Trust me. Sitting for 2 years is awful asset management in a cap world.
So is selecting a RB #2 overall when several very good ones will be sitting there in rd 2 and 3.
You can say that about EVERY position in football. It is a poor argument
|Quote:
|Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
|Quote:
In comment 13924188 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 13924178 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 13924164 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
But I’m tired of all the QB people saying you gotta draft your QB for the next 10-15 years, how hell do we know the QB will make it that long??? Keep hearing this over and over and it’s crazy
With that attitude then how do you know that Barkley won't get one shot in the knee and be basically a shell of what he is projected to be?
I don’t disagree, but it goes both ways. Rosen, for example, hasn’t shown the ability in college to stay healthy.
And as you say it goes both ways. SO are you going to trust the longevity of a Qb or a featured RB that gets hits hit 25-40+ times a game? I'll take the guy with 2 concussions in college. Just give him a good OL.
|Quote:
|He has 'it'.
|Quote:
|
Darnold yes, Rosen a big no!! It’s not just the concussions....
|Quote:
In comment 13924241 Sean said:
Quote:
Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
Sy - your QB rankings aren't out there yet? I figured they would be based on your preference to Barkley in this thread.
What's the ETA?
And thanks for those posts btw. Its a nice add to BBI for certain to have your input...
|Quote:
|
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
|Quote:
In comment 13924192 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
And btw, I let this one past me earlier but will respond now...
The Giants won 11 games in 2016, but only 3 in 2017.
The difference certainly wasn't a bottom 3 OL since it was the basically the same shitty pieces in each year.
The difference certainly wasn't a bottom 3 backfield since it was basically the same pieces in each year
For the BBI crowd that thinks Eli hasn't declined, the difference had to just be the lack of OBJ and the same Defense that just underperformed.
Pro Eli-Crowd...is that right?
|Quote:
In comment 13924192 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Point remains...Manning is the guy in 2018 and probably 2019. He isn't elite. Thus the pieces around him need to be better. There wasn't a QB situation in the NFL that was worse than Manning's....CLE included. A bottom 3 OL, a bottom 3 backfield, a bottom 2 WR core. And a defense that couldnt hold a lead.
And btw, I let this one past me earlier but will respond now...
The Giants won 11 games in 2016, but only 3 in 2017.
The difference certainly wasn't a bottom 3 OL since it was the basically the same shitty pieces in each year.
The difference certainly wasn't a bottom 3 backfield since it was basically the same pieces in each year
For the BBI crowd that thinks Eli hasn't declined, the difference had to just be the lack of OBJ and the same Defense that just underperformed.
Pro Eli-Crowd...is that right?
|Quote:
|Doesn't make any sense to pick a back up qb with the 2nd pick. Davis Webb is next in line and will be great for the Giants organization for the next 15+ years.
|Quote:
In comment 13924257 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924241 Sean said:
Quote:
Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
Sy - your QB rankings aren't out there yet? I figured they would be based on your preference to Barkley in this thread.
What's the ETA?
And thanks for those posts btw. Its a nice add to BBI for certain to have your input...
Aiming for Monday
I love Barkley, but I am not all in on taking him over my top rated QB
|Quote:
In comment 13924257 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924241 Sean said:
Quote:
Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
Sy - your QB rankings aren't out there yet? I figured they would be based on your preference to Barkley in this thread.
What's the ETA?
And thanks for those posts btw. Its a nice add to BBI for certain to have your input...
Aiming for Monday
I love Barkley, but I am not all in on taking him over my top rated QB
|Quote:
In comment 13924286 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13924257 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924241 Sean said:
Quote:
Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
Sy - your QB rankings aren't out there yet? I figured they would be based on your preference to Barkley in this thread.
What's the ETA?
And thanks for those posts btw. Its a nice add to BBI for certain to have your input...
Aiming for Monday
I love Barkley, but I am not all in on taking him over my top rated QB
Nice Sy. Again, appreciate your adds to the site.
And for those who need a sneak preview...his top ranked QB is going to be Rosen.
|Quote:
| We are not expecting elite play from Eli without a superior cast around him.
If you pick the QB you are devoting close to 30 million to a QB position, but you still need to build a superior cast around him. Those two things are at odds with each other. Not impossible, certainly at odds. But given our roster suck with holes everywhere, I am hard pressed to see where the cap space will come from to sign all these players to turn the what is an inferior roster into a superior one.
It would seem to me, if you take the QB, you are forced into rebuild mode. Don't see how we can be win now.
Personally, I can't see how this roster can be built into a winning one this year. That seems unreasonable. 2019 would need a lot of things to go right.
|Quote:
In comment 13924444 .McL. said:
Quote:
We are not expecting elite play from Eli without a superior cast around him.
If you pick the QB you are devoting close to 30 million to a QB position, but you still need to build a superior cast around him. Those two things are at odds with each other. Not impossible, certainly at odds. But given our roster suck with holes everywhere, I am hard pressed to see where the cap space will come from to sign all these players to turn the what is an inferior roster into a superior one.
It would seem to me, if you take the QB, you are forced into rebuild mode. Don't see how we can be win now.
Personally, I can't see how this roster can be built into a winning one this year. That seems unreasonable. 2019 would need a lot of things to go right.
This is pretty much what I’ve said since the college season. It’s really an either/or situation — either you take the QB and strap in for a rebuild or you trade down and infuse the core areas of the roster w talent.
|Quote:
In comment 13924257 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13924241 Sean said:
Quote:
Good points. I’m looking forward to your QB rankings to see if any second tier prospects could be NYG fits.
Sy - your QB rankings aren't out there yet? I figured they would be based on your preference to Barkley in this thread.
What's the ETA?
And thanks for those posts btw. Its a nice add to BBI for certain to have your input...
Aiming for Monday
I love Barkley, but I am not all in on taking him over my top rated QB