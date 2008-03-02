Ian Rapoport: Trade Talks centered around Flowers BeckShepEli : 8:06 am The #Giants have had trade discussions centered around former first-round OT Ereck Flowers, sources say. He has stayed away from voluntary workouts, and the belief is the new staff will be able to trade him for draft compensation. Could be a fresh start for all sides.





If we can get anything more than a 5th for him jlukes : 8:07 am : link I'd be stunned

RE: If we can get anything more than a 5th for him Jon in NYC : 8:08 am : link

Quote: I'd be stunned



I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer. In comment 13927552 jlukes said:I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.

RE: Let’s move Apple too jeff57 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: .



Who's playing corner? In comment 13927554 Sean said:Who's playing corner?

Agreed jvm52106 : 8:10 am : link on the possibility of anything more than a 5th is minute. However, he clearly is off this team so no point in wasting time or space. An UDFA can take his spot with much of a loss if any.

RE: RE: If we can get anything more than a 5th for him jeff57 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927552 jlukes said:





Quote:





I'd be stunned







I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.



A fifth I'd jump at. In comment 13927553 Jon in NYC said:A fifth I'd jump at.

RE: RE: Let’s move Apple too jvm52106 : 8:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927554 Sean said:





Quote:





.







Who's playing corner?



We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season. In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.

RE: what dep026 : 8:12 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



Its really hard to fathom that Reese is a 2x SB GM. In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:Its really hard to fathom that Reese is a 2x SB GM.

RE: what Heisenberg : 8:14 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



The disaster's already happened. This is the aftermath. In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:The disaster's already happened. This is the aftermath.

RE: RE: RE: Let’s move Apple too jeff57 : 8:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13927554 Sean said:





Quote:





.







Who's playing corner?







We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.



They have a lot of holes to fill. One corner is the most I could see them taking. I'd give Apple another shot. In comment 13927560 jvm52106 said:They have a lot of holes to fill. One corner is the most I could see them taking. I'd give Apple another shot.

RE: what mattlawson : 8:15 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



It’s looming. Both macadoo and Reese saying ‘Eric flowers is not the problem’ speaks volumes In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:It’s looming. Both macadoo and Reese saying ‘Eric flowers is not the problem’ speaks volumes

RE: what section125 : 8:15 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.





It's already a disaster. Send him out and anything in return is good. He obviously doesn't want to move to RT... In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:It's already a disaster. Send him out and anything in return is good. He obviously doesn't want to move to RT...

RE: what Gatorade Dunk : 8:16 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.

Even worse than re-signing Greco? In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:Even worse than re-signing Greco?

RE: RE: If we can get anything more than a 5th for him BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927552 jlukes said:





Quote:





I'd be stunned







I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.



How is he a disaster? He shown some real toughness out there, especially when he didn't miss a game with a high ankle sprain.



Attitude hasn't been his main problem, its his overall play.



It makes sense to move him now though, if you know you are not going to try to resign him. Might as well get something in return for him. In comment 13927553 Jon in NYC said:How is he a disaster? He shown some real toughness out there, especially when he didn't miss a game with a high ankle sprain.Attitude hasn't been his main problem, its his overall play.It makes sense to move him now though, if you know you are not going to try to resign him. Might as well get something in return for him.

RE: RE: what jeff57 : 8:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.





Even worse than re-signing Greco?



Greco showed he still had life in him. Could be the starting RG. In comment 13927574 Gatorade Dunk said:Greco showed he still had life in him. Could be the starting RG.

I’m against rushing to get rid of a 23 year-old who could Big Blue '56 : 8:20 am : link still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.



He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.



New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away

If he has a real attitude problem jeff57 : 8:21 am : link there's no point keeping him.

Lombardi JoeyBigBlue : 8:22 am : link Said that Flowers will probably be moved to to move up few picks.

RE: what Andy in Boston : 8:23 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start. In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.

It may be a bigger disaster if they have to keep him pjcas18 : 8:23 am : link than if they decide to trade him.



RE: Lombardi jeff57 : 8:23 am : link

Quote: Said that Flowers will probably be moved to to move up few picks.



That's sad. In comment 13927586 JoeyBigBlue said:That's sad.

RE: what micky : 8:24 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



this..but Flowers brought it on himself In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:this..but Flowers brought it on himself

micky Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:26 am : : 8:26 am : link If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.

RE: RE: what Beer Man : 8:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.







all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start. Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot

The obvious pick in that spot UberAlias : 8:30 am : link Was an MVP candidate last year. God I hate when Reese acted like he was so much smarter than anyone else. I sure as hell hope we don't make that same mistake this year @2.

Trading Flowers at this point jv : 8:31 am : link is due to an awful attitude not quality of play. Its a shame its come to that but you can't just keep players because they were high picks if they are that cancerous to the locker room.

RE: RE: RE: what jeff57 : 8:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.







all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.



Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot



I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse. In comment 13927601 Beer Man said:I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse.

RE: micky the mike : 8:33 am : link

Quote: If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.



Both were brutal reach picks - wishing they were top ten does not make them so.



Flowers has to go especially if we are getting draft compensation - I am assuming that is why he has not shown up these past two weeks and, if so, would be a sensible conclusion to his painful tenure here. But I agree that Apple is worth giving one more shot. I actually think he will surprise us this year... if he doesn't correct both his play and attitude, then he too will be shipped out this time next year. In comment 13927598 Eric from BBI said:Both were brutal reach picks - wishing they were top ten does not make them so.Flowers has to go especially if we are getting draft compensation - I am assuming that is why he has not shown up these past two weeks and, if so, would be a sensible conclusion to his painful tenure here. But I agree that Apple is worth giving one more shot. I actually think he will surprise us this year... if he doesn't correct both his play and attitude, then he too will be shipped out this time next year.

I doubt it UberAlias : 8:34 am : link But you almost wonder if he was told not to show up. Usually when a guy doesn't show you hear something about it later. If the intent was to trade him, they may have said don't bother.

RE: micky micky : 8:34 am : link

Quote: If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.



Eric and that's the disaster in a nutshell was you said.



This is what other teams dont have to overcome (esp if Apple is next) to lose high invested picks. And you wonder why now the Giants have struggled recently to a point.



This draft is utmost importance that I can remember now to turn the table In comment 13927598 Eric from BBI said:Eric and that's the disaster in a nutshell was you said.This is what other teams dont have to overcome (esp if Apple is next) to lose high invested picks. And you wonder why now the Giants have struggled recently to a point.This draft is utmost importance that I can remember now to turn the table

When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform Ten Ton Hammer : 8:35 am : link this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.

RE: When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform UberAlias : 8:36 am : link

Quote: this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common. Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year. In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.

RE: what AcidTest : 8:37 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



I never thought anything could be worse than what happened with Marvin Austin. But this would be worse. Austin was a second round pick. Flowers was the 9th pick in the draft. I'd be thrilled with a fifth. In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:I never thought anything could be worse than what happened with Marvin Austin. But this would be worse. Austin was a second round pick. Flowers was the 9th pick in the draft. I'd be thrilled with a fifth.

BB56 re: OTA was voluntary ij_reilly : 8:37 am : link Yes, it was voluntary.



He was the one and only one no show.



Everyone made an appearance, except for Ereck Flowers.



That’s very telling, in my opinion.

Eric fkap : 8:39 am : link there's a reason Reese and Coughlin (2 of the main architects of this lousy team) are gone and a new regime is in place. Unfortunately, the Maras are still here, and they were part of that awful prior regime.



cutting Flowers isn't really an option because of the guaranteed salary, but trading him gives us 2.3 mil of cap room and whatever we get for him in trade. We eat the 2+ mil of prorated signing bonus and lose a player who would at least be a quality backup.



I would only trade him IF his attitude is horrendous or IF we get something decent in trade. I don't know what is realistic. guess it all depends on how desperate we are to dump him.

RE: BB56 re: OTA was voluntary Big Blue '56 : 8:41 am : link

Quote: Yes, it was voluntary.



He was the one and only one no show.



Everyone made an appearance, except for Ereck Flowers.



That’s very telling, in my opinion.



Doesn’t bother me at all. It’s either voluntary or not, regardless of whether there was 1 no show or 10. More importantly? We might find out very soon whether or not the Giants were bothered by it In comment 13927619 ij_reilly said:Doesn’t bother me at all. It’s either voluntary or not, regardless of whether there was 1 no show or 10. More importantly? We might find out very soon whether or not the Giants were bothered by it

RE: what GMAN4LIFE : 8:42 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.





give a why bruh In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:give a why bruh

Eric is itching to call the Giants the Knicks again GMAN4LIFE : 8:42 am : link .

RE: RE: RE: If we can get anything more than a 5th for him Bill L : 8:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927553 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 13927552 jlukes said:





Quote:





I'd be stunned







I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.







A fifth I'd jump at. I get the attitude problems, I get the disappointment in his growth, I get the flaws in his game. But, at the end of the day the guy was a starting NFL LOT for almost every game the past three years. THere's few 5th rounders that make a team, much less start a ton of games at a critical position.



I think that we are all just jaded, non-objective, and perhaps not very thinking people. There's reason to do a fresh start; there no reason to fire sale him. In comment 13927558 jeff57 said:I get the attitude problems, I get the disappointment in his growth, I get the flaws in his game. But, at the end of the day the guy was a starting NFL LOT for almost every game the past three years. THere's few 5th rounders that make a team, much less start a ton of games at a critical position.I think that we are all just jaded, non-objective, and perhaps not very thinking people. There's reason to do a fresh start; there no reason to fire sale him.

I AcidTest : 8:44 am : link hope we can get an actual draft pick, as opposed to just moving up in a round.

I'd categorize him as a disppointment fkap : 8:44 am : link not a disaster. We did get 3 years of starting out of him. Maybe they weren't good years, but he filled a role, sometimes bad, sometimes so-so.



The disaster is the overall drafting that brought in mostly so-so or worse players. Flowers is not a disaster by himself, but is part of the overall disaster.

I think... Strip-Sack : 8:47 am : link moving on from Flowers would be as much about attitude as it would be his play on the field....thought the same thing about JPP. Flowers just seems like an extremely disgruntled employee with a very thin skin (at least from afar) and JPP was always a big immature kid with superior athletic abilities. They need to reshape the mindset within the organization as, for far too long, they've ignored mental makeup for athletic potential in way too many instances...IMO, this has been the root of their issues. This is also why I think Chubb would be a spot on choice as the defense needs another leader and he seems to have a bit of the "crazed dog" that has been sorely missed.

RE: micky GiantsRage2007 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.



I get what you're saying Eric, but that ship has sailed. He's a liability on the field. Sunk cost. Move forward without him. The last few drafts under Reese were dumpster fires, can't change the past. The franchise has probably been set back 3 years by his last couple drafts. In comment 13927598 Eric from BBI said:I get what you're saying Eric, but that ship has sailed. He's a liability on the field. Sunk cost. Move forward without him. The last few drafts under Reese were dumpster fires, can't change the past. The franchise has probably been set back 3 years by his last couple drafts.

why trade him now? Get him in camp with a new OL coach and scheme. Victor in CT : 8:50 am : link You won't get anything for him now anyway. And while he clearly hasn't been #9 overall great, give him some credit. He's played every week, played hurt, protected his teammates on the field for 3 years and he's still a kid. And simply dumping him now is in my mind absolving an incompetent HC and staff that refused to scheme some help to a kid at the most difficult position on the line.

RE: micky UESBLUE : 8:50 am : link

Quote: If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.



the dramatic impact was 3-13. If the philosophy now is to re-tool and build tho then a QB is the pick at #2. In comment 13927598 Eric from BBI said:the dramatic impact was 3-13. If the philosophy now is to re-tool and build tho then a QB is the pick at #2.

People keep arguing they are going for it, win-now UberAlias : 8:50 am : link If a deal happens and they end up trading away two starters up front, I sure hope we can put the talk to bed.

UESBLUE Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:51 am : : 8:51 am : link If Flowers is gone (or still here and doesn't improve), the effects on the W-L record will still be felt. Right now, we don't have a right tackle.

and giving up on Apple would be even dumber. He had a good rookie year Victor in CT : 8:52 am : link He regressed and acted like a jerk last year, but maybe the mother's illness had something to do with that. And maybe the the McAdoosh "Coaching staff", St. Spags included, was just incapable of disciplining this team.

Probably will be a conditional pick in a trade GFAN52 : 8:52 am : link If he starts so many games a 5th otherwise a 6.

RE: GiantsRage2007 GiantsRage2007 : 8:52 am : link

Quote: Agree.



But doesn't change that it's a disaster. And it's more than a "couple" of drafts.



Look at this shitshow... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/nyg/draft.htm - ( New Window )



Oh yea... how ridiculous is that?????



We're in agreement 100%.



I don't think 'disaster' is a strong enough word.



Do you think one of us could have done a worse job evaluating the draft? I mean, how do you miss on entire drafts? SMH In comment 13927649 Eric from BBI said:Oh yea... how ridiculous is that?????We're in agreement 100%.I don't think 'disaster' is a strong enough word.Do you think one of us could have done a worse job evaluating the draft? I mean, how do you miss on entire drafts? SMH

Attitude & work ethic & miscast bc4life : 8:53 am : link He should know his performance has not been anywhere close to his draft position. And, knowing that technique has been his issue - what steps has he taken during the off seasons to improve (e.g., Wheeler, Richburg)?



RE: miscast - not sure how they decided he would be a LT, but I keep wondering if he is on wrong side of the ball. Clearly, he has the physical gifts to be in teh league, I think physically he is an elite athlete. But, those gifts are not translating into performance. I would love to see him as a DT, see how he would perform as a DT - disrupt the OLine, rush the passer. Think he might be better and happier.

Greg Robinson went for a 6th Rounder AcesUp : 8:53 am : link You're unlikely to get more than that.

RE: and giving up on Apple would be even dumber. He had a good rookie year Big Blue '56 : 8:54 am : link

Quote: He regressed and acted like a jerk last year, but maybe the mother's illness had something to do with that. And maybe the the McAdoosh "Coaching staff", St. Spags included, was just incapable of disciplining this team.



This In comment 13927659 Victor in CT said:This

Apple talk way premature bc4life : 8:54 am : link Was never a problem in college and played fairly well his rookie year and did not seem to have the same attitude issues.

Why am I not liking this? 5BowlsSoon : 8:55 am : link Our worst position is OL so now we want to trade a top draft choice who is still very young, improving, and can play tackle....for some low draft choice who probably won’t even make the team?

Dump Apple Harvest Blend : 9:00 am : link while you're at it. Eat the money now since 2018 is a transition year anyway. Get flush with cash and look towards 2019.

RE: RE: RE: RE: what Beer Man : 9:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927601 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.







all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.



Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot







I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse. Exactly what we see with every draft, those at BBI who love the pick and those that don't. I suspect it will be worst this year, given there are so many directions that the team can go, and so many posters with strong but differing POVs. This years draft threads have had all the passion that we used to see in the political threads. In comment 13927607 jeff57 said:Exactly what we see with every draft, those at BBI who love the pick and those that don't. I suspect it will be worst this year, given there are so many directions that the team can go, and so many posters with strong but differing POVs. This years draft threads have had all the passion that we used to see in the political threads.

BB '56 Still a Sam Huff fan : 9:02 am : link I agree with your main point about keeping him. He has shown improvement and now has a new coach that might spot and be able to fix flaws. However, whether the camp is voluntary or not, it is an attitude thing. Now my thought is that, perhaps, the Giants suggested he not show and let the NFL know there is some trade bait hanging in the lake.

Every time I think that we gave up Gurley NorwoodWideRight : 9:03 am : link to get Flowers, a pick I never liked and still don't, I get violently ill.

RE: Probably will be a conditional pick in a trade FranknWeezer : 9:04 am : link

Quote: If he starts so many games a 5th otherwise a 6.



You guys are forgetting the tweet from Rapoport was about Gettleman using Flowers as a “bahgaining chip” to move up during the draft, not about trading him away for picks outside the draft. Focus, Daniel-Sans!! In comment 13927660 GFAN52 said:You guys are forgetting the tweet from Rapoport was about Gettleman using Flowers as a “bahgaining chip” to move up during the draft, not about trading him away for picks outside the draft. Focus, Daniel-Sans!!

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:04 am : link Him not being here shows a serious lack of awareness.



Rumored bad attitude and technique that doesn't seem to be improving.



While he gave up less sacks last season, Mcadoo was also forced to drop any pass plays that required more than a few seconds in the pocket.



Like Eric said, you remain in the dumpster when teams even have to even consider moving on from top 10 picks for peanuts.

This just illustrates the folly Mike from Ohio : 9:04 am : link in drafting for need. Flowers was a reach because there was a need to address the line. Picking just any lineman - or any position - just because you need it is a mistake. Yet some on this board want to take Olineman with the first two picks, regardless of who the player or the pick is.



Does anyone disagree that taking Gurley instead of Flowers would have been a much better decision? I am not at all opposed to addressing the needs on the line, but it has to be done within the confines of matching talent with value. Picking linemen just because there is a need can get you right where the Giants are now - jettisoning high draft picks in a position of need.

RE: RE: When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform Ten Ton Hammer : 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.



Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.



Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high. In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument fortaking a RB high.

RE: and giving up on Apple would be even dumber. He had a good rookie year eli4life : 9:05 am : link

Quote: He regressed and acted like a jerk last year, but maybe the mother's illness had something to do with that. And maybe the the McAdoosh "Coaching staff", St. Spags included, was just incapable of disciplining this team.



At least apple seems willing to try to take this fresh start seriously and turn it around. Whether he does or not is a different story but at least he’s there and trying In comment 13927659 Victor in CT said:At least apple seems willing to try to take this fresh start seriously and turn it around. Whether he does or not is a different story but at least he’s there and trying

RE: BB '56 Big Blue '56 : 9:05 am : link

Quote: I agree with your main point about keeping him. He has shown improvement and now has a new coach that might spot and be able to fix flaws. However, whether the camp is voluntary or not, it is an attitude thing. Now my thought is that, perhaps, the Giants suggested he not show and let the NFL know there is some trade bait hanging in the lake.



Absolutely could be In comment 13927697 Still a Sam Huff fan said:Absolutely could be

Gettleman dune69 : 9:05 am : link is taking care of all family business. Time to move forward.

Addition by subtraction. RottenApple : 9:05 am : link I would take a conditional pick in 2019 or 2020 for this bum.

RE: GiantsRage2007 jvm52106 : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Agree.



But doesn't change that it's a disaster. And it's more than a "couple" of drafts.



Look at this shitshow... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/nyg/draft.htm - ( New Window )



There was a lot of crap in those drafts. Yes, a lot of teams have trouble finding players but we really missed the boat on a number of guys. In comment 13927649 Eric from BBI said:There was a lot of crap in those drafts. Yes, a lot of teams have trouble finding players but we really missed the boat on a number of guys.

RE: This just illustrates the folly AcidTest : 9:06 am : link

Quote: in drafting for need. Flowers was a reach because there was a need to address the line. Picking just any lineman - or any position - just because you need it is a mistake. Yet some on this board want to take Olineman with the first two picks, regardless of who the player or the pick is.



Does anyone disagree that taking Gurley instead of Flowers would have been a much better decision? I am not at all opposed to addressing the needs on the line, but it has to be done within the confines of matching talent with value. Picking linemen just because there is a need can get you right where the Giants are now - jettisoning high draft picks in a position of need.



Agreed. In comment 13927704 Mike from Ohio said:Agreed.

RE: RE: RE: When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform UberAlias : 9:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.



Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.







Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high. I think it's pretty clear what the better option would have been. In comment 13927706 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think it's pretty clear what the better option would have been.

RE: RE: RE: RE: When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform Ten Ton Hammer : 9:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927706 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.



Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.







Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high.



I think it's pretty clear what the better option would have been.



Well yeah, everything is a lot easier with hindsight.That's how that works. In comment 13927716 UberAlias said:Well yeah, everything is a lot easier with hindsight.That's how that works.

To the Gurley section125 : 9:10 am : link hindsighters - the kid had massive damage to his knee. It is easy now the say Gurley should have been the pick 4 years later. But the Giants needed an OT badly. Even if he turned out league average, nobody would be talking now.

The Rams had little to lose, they sucked, they could afford to roll the dice and wait to see if the knee healed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: what Brown Recluse : 9:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927607 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13927601 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.







all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.



Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot







I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse.



Exactly what we see with every draft, those at BBI who love the pick and those that don't. I suspect it will be worst this year, given there are so many directions that the team can go, and so many posters with strong but differing POVs. This years draft threads have had all the passion that we used to see in the political threads.



Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. If a draft pick doesn't work out, or if there is a pattern of failure in draft strategy that isn't corrected - we have every right to bitch and moan about it, regardless of how high or low we were at the time the pick was made. In comment 13927692 Beer Man said:Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. If a draft pick doesn't work out, or if there is a pattern of failure in draft strategy that isn't corrected - we have every right to bitch and moan about it, regardless of how high or low we were at the time the pick was made.

Wasn't just Gurley jeff57 : 9:12 am : link Melvin Gordon was available.

RE: Iirc, wasn’t the big concern about Gurley Ten Ton Hammer : 9:14 am : link

Quote: his injury/health situation AT THE TIME? Perhaps I’m thinking of another primo RB



He tore his acl in his final season and was drafted while rehabbing. People love to play the hindsight game. Imagine the reaction if the Giants had drafted a player who was already broken. In comment 13927727 Big Blue '56 said:He tore his acl in his final season and was drafted while rehabbing. People love to play the hindsight game. Imagine the reaction if the Giants had drafted a player who was already broken.

RE: To the Gurley Brown Recluse : 9:15 am : link

Quote: hindsighters - the kid had massive damage to his knee. It is easy now the say Gurley should have been the pick 4 years later. But the Giants needed an OT badly. Even if he turned out league average, nobody would be talking now.

The Rams had little to lose, they sucked, they could afford to roll the dice and wait to see if the knee healed.



The Giants get paid to figure out if Gurley's knees are an issue or if Flowers will be a great or below average prospect. In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted. Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making. In comment 13927722 section125 said:The Giants get paid to figure out if Gurley's knees are an issue or if Flowers will be a great or below average prospect. In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted. Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making.

This needs to happen FThomas : 9:15 am : link Get rid of these type of players/people. They wouldnt be considering it if they didnt have strong ideas regarding a replacement.

RE: I hate when Reese acted like he was so much smarter than any Trainmaster : 9:18 am : link +1



Both he and Ross gave the “we’re professionals at this, you’re a bunch of idiots / amateurs”



How about if someone compares Giants 7 round mocks from the last 10 years to the actual drafts?

Good. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:23 am : link Get rid of him. He sucks & is a complete malcontent.

I think BBI is underestimating what we can get for Flowers PatersonPlank : 9:26 am : link He is a 1st rd pick, he has been a starter since day 1, he was arguably out 2nd best OL player last year, and he is young. Yes he has been a disappointment, but still he is not a bust. We should be able to get a 2nd or 3rd for him. I believe at this point the "legend" is worse than the actual player.

Flowers giantfan2000 : 9:26 am : link Seems like under Reese and Macdoo , Flowers started 15 games at and improved the second half of year



now under new regime Flowers was relieved of his starting job before he could fight for job and is a no show ..at voluntary training..



how is this Reese's fault ? last time I checked he no longer works for Giants.





Paterson Plank YANKEE28 : 9:27 am : link the issue with any trade is the cost to the next team.



Flowers has to be paid $2.4 million for the 2018 season.



That makes his draft pick value to the Giants a lower return.

Gettleman loves trading up AdamBrag : 9:29 am : link I'd rather he trade Flowers to move up then give up our 4th or 5th round pick.

Flowers Dragon : 9:33 am : link Is just terrible we should just cut him why even waste the time trying to trade him he’s just a terrible human being. Be careful what you ask for the grass is not always greener on the other side or once throw away. In truth this guy could have a grivence against the team this is all about something that’s by league standards and policy not mandatory.

want to add giantfan2000 : 9:33 am : link it is obvious that Flowers and his agent have probably heard that Giants were looking to trade him ..



if I was in this situation - why would I show up to voluntary training with my soon to be former team..?

RE: Flowers Jim in Forest Hills : 9:35 am : link

Quote: Is just terrible we should just cut him why even waste the time trying to trade him he’s just a terrible human being. Be careful what you ask for the grass is not always greener on the other side or once throw away. In truth this guy could have a grivence against the team this is all about something that’s by league standards and policy not mandatory.



Why would we cut him if we could trade him? In comment 13927808 Dragon said:Why would we cut him if we could trade him?

RE: RE: To the Gurley Ten Ton Hammer : 9:38 am : link

Quote:



The Giants get paid to figure out if Gurley's knees are an issue or if Flowers will be a great or below average prospect. In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted. Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making.



Sure, that's accurate. And executives are paid with the understanding that sometimes they get it wrong



In comment

Quote:



In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted.



Sure, that's accurate.





In comment

Quote:

Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making..



Or, what happens in literally every NFL draft process, acts on opinions of coaches. It's the same thing that's happening with Josh Allen. "Yes, player X needs improvement at ___, ___, and ___. With the proper coaching, he can become ____".











In comment 13927742 Brown Recluse said:Sure, that's accurate. And executives are paid with the understanding that sometimes they get it wrongIn comment 13927742 Brown Recluse said:Sure, that's accurate.In comment 13927742 Brown Recluse said:Or, what happens in literally every NFL draft process, acts on opinions of coaches. It's the same thing that's happening with Josh Allen. "Yes, player X needs improvement at ___, ___, and ___. With the proper coaching, he can become ____".

RE: what blueblood : 9:38 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



He's already a disaster... In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:He's already a disaster...

People can change Dnew15 : 9:39 am : link DG and Shurmur reached out to guys like Apple and Flowers to let them know what they are doing and how the coaching staff/front office want them to have a clean slate and want them to be a part of the NYG moving forward - one guy took them up on the offer - the other - decided he didn't want to try.

Not sure you can view the situation any other way.



please watch videos NYG007 : 9:40 am : link of Flowers, every game missing 2, 3 guys on a play. As in not even touching them. He avoids contact when he pulls. He is a toddler, pop warner scared of contact in a huge body. Anything we get for him is a bonus. He is terrible, point blank. I was thinking Guard he might work out, but watching him avoid contact, I want to avoid him in Blue.

So, was Gurley LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:43 am : link on the board when Flowers was selected? Just wondering. Maybe you guys could mention it 3,000 times a day for the rest of our bloody lives just so I'm clear on the matter?

While I realize that these Gman11 : 9:43 am : link get togethers are voluntary, but what is he doing with himself in late April? Is he working out on his own? Is he getting information on what it will take to switch to the right side? Is he getting instruction on how to improve his technique? Or is he just sitting at home moping because they signed Solder to replace him at LT? I've read nothing about what he is doing in place of reporting for these team activities.

RE: So, was Gurley blueblood : 9:49 am : link

Quote: on the board when Flowers was selected? Just wondering. Maybe you guys could mention it 3,000 times a day for the rest of our bloody lives just so I'm clear on the matter?



Yes he was..He was the next pick.. In comment 13927844 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Yes he was..He was the next pick..

We've got these "voluntary" Dnew15 : 9:53 am : link things at my work too. Everyone knows that they are really mandatory and you better be there otherwise it's not going to look good. I'd imagine a lot people have them at their jobs. It's not right, but it's reality. Not going speaks volumes.

His attitude reeks of entitlement and fosters a toxic culture. DG is doing what he has to do at this point.

RE: RE: So, was Gurley LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927844 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





on the board when Flowers was selected? Just wondering. Maybe you guys could mention it 3,000 times a day for the rest of our bloody lives just so I'm clear on the matter?







Yes he was..He was the next pick..



So you're saying he was the next pick then? This Gurley fella is pretty good I've been told.



In comment 13927858 blueblood said:So you're saying he was the next pick then? This Gurley fella is pretty good I've been told.

If he's traded Harvest Blend : 10:03 am : link I sense one of these zero compensation type trades like the Osweiler thing last year. Just take the salary off our hands and it's a deal. Ultimately I think he just get cut since I can't imagine anyone taking on $2.4 million.

RE: Paterson Plank GeoMan999 : 10:08 am : link





Quote: the issue with any trade is the cost to the next team.



Flowers has to be paid $2.4 million for the 2018 season.



That makes his draft pick value to the Giants a lower return. Yankee28, that is pretty affordable these days. He has been a starter for four years. He had that long streak of no sacks. 23 years old.

The situation that makes most sense Sy'56 : 10:09 am : link is a team that has a LT in place, but one that could be moved if somebody came in and won the job. A few teams in that camp:



CLE

CHI

NE



RE: The situation that makes most sense aimrocky : 10:11 am : link

Quote: is a team that has a LT in place, but one that could be moved if somebody came in and won the job. A few teams in that camp:



CLE

CHI

NE



Sy, very nice job on MSG network last night. A friend of mine was also on the show, although it looked like they cut most of his material. He's the Producer for GMFB. In comment 13927900 Sy'56 said:Sy, very nice job on MSG network last night. A friend of mine was also on the show, although it looked like they cut most of his material. He's the Producer for GMFB.

RE: RE: The situation that makes most sense Sy'56 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927900 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





is a team that has a LT in place, but one that could be moved if somebody came in and won the job. A few teams in that camp:



CLE

CHI

NE







Sy, very nice job on MSG network last night. A friend of mine was also on the show, although it looked like they cut most of his material. He's the Producer for GMFB.



That was a first time thing for me...not sure how much I like being on camera or how good I am at it...ha. Was fun though...Orlovsky is a great listen In comment 13927909 aimrocky said:That was a first time thing for me...not sure how much I like being on camera or how good I am at it...ha. Was fun though...Orlovsky is a great listen

hmmmm giantfan2000 : 10:18 am : link Quote: DG and Shurmur reached out to guys like Apple and Flowers to let them know what they are doing and how the coaching staff/front office want them to have a clean slate and want them to be a part of the NYG moving forward - one guy took them up on the offer - the other - decided he didn't want to try.



what??



one player got a clean slate .. the other lost his starting job



seriously you can argue that Flowers isn't a good player but you can say that his reaction to what Giants have done to him since new regime can into place - shows he is a malcontent .

what??one player got a clean slate .. the other lost his starting jobseriously you can argue that Flowers isn't a good player but you can say that his reaction to what Giants have done to him since new regime can into place - shows he is a malcontent .

Buffalo old man : 10:18 am : link Needs a LT; maybe a scenery/scheme change may help him, and it gives them a bod y there for now.

Sweeten a trade deal that gives us more than a '19 1st, IF, they are a trade partner; maybe get more from '18, or get a '19 3rd + the 1 there.

Funny how a little hindsight changes things... T-Bone : 10:24 am : link Quote: There is a negative way and a positive way to look at the New York Giants 2015 NFL Draft class:



Negative: The Giants drafted a right tackle with a top 10 pick. They desperately drafted two safeties in a very weak draft at that position, actually spending four picks to do so. The team also drafted a defensive end with a bad hip, a wide receiver who had trouble separating from collegiate defensive backs, and a guard who can’t run.



Positive: The Giants drafted three players who many thought could have gone in the first round. In what was widely considered to be a weak draft class, the Giants drafted two immediate starters in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and strong safety Landon Collins and possible eventual starters in defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa and free safety Mykkele Thompson.



I am going to lean towards the positive interpretation for this draft. If you told me before the draft that the Giants would come out with Flowers, Collins, and Odighizuwa, I would have said you were crazy. Even some of the most critical NYG fans were giving New York an “A” after the first two days of the draft. Day 3 left a bad taste with many, but regardless of how you feel about that day, it should not erase the fact that the Giants drafted three players who should have both an immediate and a long-term impact on the franchise.



Before we get into the pros and cons of the Giants first three players, let’s take a higher-level look at what these three players bring to the table: TOUGHNESS. Whether NYG fans want to admit it or not, the New York Giants since 2011 have not been a very tough or physical team. This is best demonstrated by their shoddy ability to run the ball and stop the run. But really, the issue has been even deeper than that. This is a team that has folded in some games after it got punched in the mouth. Ereck Flowers, Landon Collins, and Owamagbe Odighizuwa won’t put up with that shit. This team just got a lot tougher on both sides of the football. New York Giants are supposed to be tough. End of story.



OT Ereck Flowers, 6’6”, 329 pounds, 5.35, University of Miami



To be blunt, the team had to come out of this draft with a rookie starter on the offensive line. That’s why it was almost guaranteed that the Giants were going to draft Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Andrus Peat, or La’el Collins (pre-off-the-field issue). The Giants were clearly targeting Scherff, but were not surprised to see him drafted before they picked. Unless WR Amari Cooper somehow landed in their lap, it was going to be Scherff or Flowers. Now the big question here is were the Giants forced to reach for Flowers because their desperate need on the offensive line? Many who liked Flowers did not consider him a top 10 pick. Top 20 or 30, but not top 10. These people suggest that the Giants may have been better off drafting RB Todd Gurley, DT Danny Shelton, or WR Devante Parker. A few made a case for CB Trae Waynes. But all four of those players had their warts too: Gurley the ACL, Shelton being one dimensional, Parker’s mental make-up, and the grabiness of Waynes in coverage.



For weeks leading up to the draft, I thought that unless wideouts Amari Cooper or Kevin White fell to the Giants, from a value-need perspective, the pick was obviously going to be an offensive lineman. Scherff, Flowers, Peat, and Collins were all widely regarded as being worthy first round draft picks. All signs pointed to one of these four. The question really become, which one? The Redskins took Scherff out of the equation. Tragic circumstances took Collins out of the equation. So it came down to Flowers versus Peat. Each has their advocates. Peat is the smoother, more technically-sound left tackle; Flowers the meaner, more physical one. Most assume Peat will be an NFL left tackle; Flowers may be limited to right tackle (though the Giants don’t share this view). If I were making the pick, it would have been a coin flip between Peat and Flowers. I’m just glad the Giants got one of them. As I said, they needed to come out of this draft with an immediate starter on the offensive line. And they were fortunate that in this case, the value seemed to match up with the need. My only reservation? I do wonder if they missed out on a special player in Gurley. That said, this draft was simply too important for the Giants to screw up. They could not afford to take the risk on Gurley’s knee. The responsible pick was the offensive lineman.



Ereck Flowers brings size, strength, toughness, and nastiness to an offensive line that needed all four of those attributes. He looks born to play right tackle in the NFL and the combination of Flowers and Geoff Schwartz will give the Giants almost 700 pounds of beef on the right side of the line. Flowers’ biggest negative – technique – is correctable. You can’t teach size, athletic ability, or toughness. Moreover, if the Giants are right and Flowers can eventually be a franchise left tackle, then there is no arguing against this pick. But it will be interesting to track the careers of Flowers versus Peat.



I guess Reese liked Flowers just as much as most others when the pick was made?

- ( I guess Reese liked Flowers just as much as most others when the pick was made? BBI Draft Review 2015... but yeah, let's shit on the guy for making a pick that most liked at the time... - ( New Window

"one player got a clean slate .. the other lost his starting job" Dnew15 : 10:30 am : link I don't remember reading anywhere they were handing a starting job to Apple.

I'm also fairly certain that they wanted Flowers to come in and compete to start at RT.

They were both given an opportunity to come in and compete - which, with their performance over the past 2 years, was an attempt by the new regime to start over and give them a chance to redeem themselves.

Apple appears to have taken it.

Flowers appears to want to sulk at home.

RE: Ryan Dunleavy from NJ.com the mike : 10:31 am : link

Quote: wrote an article about Flowers' potential trade value in February, citing examples of other high draft pick, underachieving OLs who were traded during their rookie deals in the past few years. The verdict; a 5th round pick would be the most we can hope for. Link - ( New Window )



A fifth round draft pick would be a dream come true... In comment 13927655 Pete in MD said:A fifth round draft pick would be a dream come true...

The idea jvm52106 : 10:31 am : link that he played better is really just the fact that the bar was really low there. He still stunk, regardless of what some want to say and he didn't develop much at all technique wise from year to year.



Flowers is a HORRIBLE LT who we are now thinking of moving to RT or G, assuming he can beat out guys. This "i don't want to lose a young player" bla bla bla is crap. He is a VET, regardless of age and he has not improved much at all.



On top of that he was (or has been indicated he was) a locker room issue last year.



Bye bye Flowers.

Buffalo has a left tackle who started 9 games last year WillieYoung : 10:33 am : link when Glenn was injured and he was infinitely better than Flowers.

TRE: GiantsRage2007 HomerJones45 : 10:36 am : link

Quote: With each passing day, Reese/Ross are looking worse and worse. no shit. People are just discovering this now when the alarm bells were going off for several years. Give these two Snake oil peddlers credit: they managed to persuade Laurel and Hardy in the owners box to fire everyone else first. In comment 13927665 Eric from BBI said:no shit. People are just discovering this now when the alarm bells were going off for several years. Give these two Snake oil peddlers credit: they managed to persuade Laurel and Hardy in the owners box to fire everyone else first.

RE: I’m against rushing to get rid of a 23 year-old who could Russ in Queens, NYC : 10:36 am : link

Quote: still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.



He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.



New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away



^^^ This. I'm all for giving him a shot at RG. In comment 13927582 Big Blue '56 said:^^^ This. I'm all for giving him a shot at RG.

In fact Buffalo's current third string left tackle... WillieYoung : 10:36 am : link is Marshall Newhouse and he's better than Flowers.

RE: what mdc1 : 10:40 am : link

Quote: a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.



That is the challenge with this organization. They waste too much time on some guys. It was apparent to quite a few that he was not going to pan out and was given enough opportunity. You are correct about disaster, as it will set us back in a very troubled area of this roster. In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:That is the challenge with this organization. They waste too much time on some guys. It was apparent to quite a few that he was not going to pan out and was given enough opportunity. You are correct about disaster, as it will set us back in a very troubled area of this roster.

RE: RE: RE: When you look at how often high pick tackles flop or underperform the mike : 10:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.



Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.







Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high.



There is only one way to play the draft - take the best player available and stop the madness of drafting for need... Our needing a good offensive lineman never made Ereck Flowers a good offensive lineman... Very easy to sign free agents to fill holes. Top ten draft picks need to be transcendent talents irrespective of position. In comment 13927706 Ten Ton Hammer said:There is only one way to play the draft - take the best player available and stop the madness of drafting for need... Our needing a good offensive lineman never made Ereck Flowers a good offensive lineman... Very easy to sign free agents to fill holes. Top ten draft picks need to be transcendent talents irrespective of position.

RE: RE: RE: To the Gurley Brown Recluse : 10:46 am : link

Quote:



In comment 13927742 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:







Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making..







Or, what happens in literally every NFL draft process, acts on opinions of coaches. It's the same thing that's happening with Josh Allen. "Yes, player X needs improvement at ___, ___, and ___. With the proper coaching, he can become ____".













It doesn't matter. The point is that Reese went away from his philosophy of taking the best player available. His drafting was a failure. The pattern is clear. Thats why he is gone. Hindsight? I mean, no shit. There are some cases where its hindsight. But this was just a poor decision. Part of a pattern of poor decisions. In comment 13927827 Ten Ton Hammer said:It doesn't matter. The point is that Reese went away from his philosophy of taking the best player available. His drafting was a failure. The pattern is clear. Thats why he is gone. Hindsight? I mean, no shit. There are some cases where its hindsight. But this was just a poor decision. Part of a pattern of poor decisions.

RE: RE: RE: Let’s move Apple too clatterbuck : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13927554 Sean said:





Quote:





.







Who's playing corner?







We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.



"You don't give up on talent." --Dave Gettleman. Apple is a 21-year-old kid with a complicated family life. Let's not write him off so cavalierly. In comment 13927560 jvm52106 said:"You don't give up on talent." --Dave Gettleman. Apple is a 21-year-old kid with a complicated family life. Let's not write him off so cavalierly.

The issue isn't being hypocritical for liking the pick at the time Essex : 10:47 am : link the issue is anyone, including the draft experts on here and on tv, trying to grade a draft in the immediate aftermath of it. I know people do it because "why not," but if you feel happy or upset about a draft the night of the draft you probably are making an uniformed decision. The only way to look at a draft is 2-3 years after it and then grade it. Wait and see instead of instant hyperbole, either way, is the best route to go.

With all that said, this is a message board, so to the extent we can shoot the shit about what we "think" about a draft is perfectly fine. I would be careful before you rub that in someone's face. As long as people realize that the draft posts and grades are simply guesses, it should not remove the hindsight of actually making a judgment on how the draft came out.

The Flowers, MacAdoo Myth... Rafflee : 10:49 am : link 3-13 MINUS Flowers and MacAdoo does not equal a Playoff Team.



They've handled him very poorly... gave Flowers No Help in 2016---they don't run or Cover him with a TE...no help ever. The team collapsed in 2017---and he was hung out to dry as a major reason. The Pressure...The Criticism...yeah--he probably needs a new start.



It's been an incredibly public stoning of this guy--- he's not at fault for being the #9 Pick. He's showed up and played....and He has battled.



I'd rather see them find a way to save him....he has talent.



Throwing in Flowers to get a deal done... M.S. : 10:54 am : link

...is probably a good idea.



No, make that a great idea.



Fresh start for him; fresh start for the Giants.



idk, still very young Dave : 10:56 am : link has shown progress, even if very small progress, and don't forget,



the dude is an iron man, comparatively speaking, at least he can stay on the field, which is a lot more than some of the other stiff trotted out there

RE: The issue isn't being hypocritical for liking the pick at the time T-Bone : 10:58 am : link

Quote: the issue is anyone, including the draft experts on here and on tv, trying to grade a draft in the immediate aftermath of it. I know people do it because "why not," but if you feel happy or upset about a draft the night of the draft you probably are making an uniformed decision. The only way to look at a draft is 2-3 years after it and then grade it. Wait and see instead of instant hyperbole, either way, is the best route to go.

With all that said, this is a message board, so to the extent we can shoot the shit about what we "think" about a draft is perfectly fine. I would be careful before you rub that in someone's face. As long as people realize that the draft posts and grades are simply guesses, it should not remove the hindsight of actually making a judgment on how the draft came out.



IMO, the 'issue' is many of the same folks who applauded the pick at the time are now... with the benefit of hindsight and seeing how the pick turned out... using that as a way to further bury a guy who, for reasons unknown (I guess?), can't seem to garner the same amount of respect as the guy who coached this team for a majority of the past 10 years when they both helped to deliver to championships to this franchise. You can't applaud the pick and then a few years later use the pick that YOU applauded as an indictment on the guy who actually made the pick. Please...



For anyone that didn't like the pick when it was made... I can respect that because at least you're not faking it now as if you had a problem with the pick or player since he was drafted. But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever... In comment 13928003 Essex said:IMO, the 'issue' is many of the same folks who applauded the pick at the time are now... with the benefit of hindsight and seeing how the pick turned out... using that as a way to further bury a guy who, for reasons unknown (I guess?), can't seem to garner the same amount of respect as the guy who coached this team for a majority of the past 10 years when they both helped to deliver to championships to this franchise. You can't applaud the pick and then a few years later use the pick that YOU applauded as an indictment on the guy who actually made the pick. Please...For anyone that didn't like the pick when it was made... I can respect that because at least you're not faking it now as if you had a problem with the pick or player since he was drafted. But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...

A 2nd or 3rd for Flowers? KWALL2 : 11:11 am : link That’s a dream. Not going to see it.



Nobody would give up that prospect and lower salary to bring in Flowers. He’s a bust.







... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:11 am : : 11:11 am : link

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

12s13 seconds ago



Shurmur: Ereck Flowers isn’t here. There’s not much to say. It’s voluntary, I’m of the feeling it’s very necessary. #Giants

RE: RE: The issue isn't being hypocritical for liking the pick at the time ATL_Giants : 11:11 am : link

Quote: But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...

You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment. In comment 13928024 T-Bone said:You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Let’s move Apple too jvm52106 : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13927560 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13927554 Sean said:





Quote:





.







Who's playing corner?







We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.







"You don't give up on talent." --Dave Gettleman. Apple is a 21-year-old kid with a complicated family life. Let's not write him off so cavalierly.



I disagree with your point.. Stop quoting DG as if it is gospel. His comment while valid also doesn't take into account if the player's attitude and mental performance (ie quitting on the field) far outweigh his ability and potential. New regime, new attitude and Apple is questionable talent at best. In comment 13928001 clatterbuck said:I disagree with your point.. Stop quoting DG as if it is gospel. His comment while valid also doesn't take into account if the player's attitude and mental performance (ie quitting on the field) far outweigh his ability and potential. New regime, new attitude and Apple is questionable talent at best.

Why would any team give us anything for Flowers? mikeinbloomfield : 11:21 am : link He is not at 'voluntary' workouts with a staff that changed his position but otherwise have given him a clean slate? Point is, if his relationship with the team doesn't improve he is likely to be cut, so any team with interest just has to wait it out.



Flowers was always a reach as a top 10 pick, but that shouldn't have made him a bad player. I'd like to see how he does on the right side with a competent blocking scheme.

RE: RE: RE: The issue isn't being hypocritical for liking the pick at the time T-Bone : 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13928024 T-Bone said:





Quote:





But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...





You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment.



And I'm sure that's what Reese thought he was getting as well when he made the pick.



In all my years on this site I can't think of anyone else who's been talked about as badly as Reese has... this includes Handley. The guy played a major part in bringing two championships here and yet you have some posters asking how he was able to help bring those championships here considering his draft record over the past several years and ready to give credit to EVERYONE else who had anything to do with the team during that time period EXCEPT him. And a lot of it is coming from the very same people who if you give even the slightest critique of Coughlin or Eli they attack like a bunch of crazed dogs.



I get some of the anger and resentment... which is why I don't go on every single post that has any criticism of Reese on it and try defending the man (unlike what happens if you so much as mention a Coughlin coaching error or Eli interception). But it seems like every other day there's some new and creative way to say 'Reese sucks!'. In comment 13928061 ATL_Giants said:And I'm sure that's what Reese thought he was getting as well when he made the pick.In all my years on this site I can't think of anyone else who's been talked about as badly as Reese has... this includes Handley. The guy played a major part in bringing two championships here and yet you have some posters asking how he was able to help bring those championships here considering his draft record over the past several years and ready to give credit to EVERYONE else who had anything to do with the team during that time period EXCEPT him. And a lot of it is coming from the very same people who if you give even the slightest critique of Coughlin or Eli they attack like a bunch of crazed dogs.I get some of the anger and resentment... which is why I don't go on every single post that has any criticism of Reese on it and try defending the man (unlike what happens if you so much as mention a Coughlin coaching error or Eli interception). But it seems like every other day there's some new and creative way to say 'Reese sucks!'.

RE: ... the mike : 11:24 am : link

Quote:

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

12s13 seconds ago



Shurmur: Ereck Flowers isn’t here. There’s not much to say. It’s voluntary, I’m of the feeling it’s very necessary. #Giants



I had begun to believe that the Giants front office was requesting that Flowers stay away as it was likely that he would be traded. Shurmur would not be saying this if this was in fact the case...



So it is indeed what we cynically suspected - it is Flowers being Flowers. We simply have to find a willing trade partner asap... In comment 13928059 Eric from BBI said:I had begun to believe that the Giants front office was requesting that Flowers stay away as it was likely that he would be traded. Shurmur would not be saying this if this was in fact the case...So it is indeed what we cynically suspected - it is Flowers being Flowers. We simply have to find a willing trade partner asap...

The lesson from this is that offensive tackles are not safe picks. Ten Ton Hammer : 11:24 am : link The next tackle off the board was Andrus Peat, who was in lousy physical shape as a prospect, more flab than muscle.



And, what a shock, he can't play tackle. He's been moved to guard. The saints lucked out by getting a pro bowl left tackle in the third round.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:32 am : : 11:32 am : link

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

18s18 seconds ago



Olivier Vernon throws a monkeywrench into the whole thing. Says he saw Ereck Flowers in the building today. 🤷��‍♂️#Giants



RE: ... M.S. : 11:35 am : link

Quote:

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

18s18 seconds ago



Olivier Vernon throws a monkeywrench into the whole thing. Says he saw Ereck Flowers in the building today. 🤷��‍♂️#Giants

Was it Ereck Flowers or a potted flower? In comment 13928115 Eric from BBI said:Was it Ereck Flowers or a potted flower?

RE: RE: RE: RE: The issue isn't being hypocritical for liking the pick at the time Big Blue '56 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13928061 ATL_Giants said:





Quote:





In comment 13928024 T-Bone said:





Quote:





But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...





You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment.







And I'm sure that's what Reese thought he was getting as well when he made the pick.



In all my years on this site I can't think of anyone else who's been talked about as badly as Reese has... this includes Handley. The guy played a major part in bringing two championships here and yet you have some posters asking how he was able to help bring those championships here considering his draft record over the past several years and ready to give credit to EVERYONE else who had anything to do with the team during that time period EXCEPT him. And a lot of it is coming from the very same people who if you give even the slightest critique of Coughlin or Eli they attack like a bunch of crazed dogs.



I get some of the anger and resentment... which is why I don't go on every single post that has any criticism of Reese on it and try defending the man (unlike what happens if you so much as mention a Coughlin coaching error or Eli interception). But it seems like every other day there's some new and creative way to say 'Reese sucks!'.



Reese’s first 4 years were lauded as being Newsome-worthy In comment 13928087 T-Bone said:Reese’s first 4 years were lauded as being Newsome-worthy

Silver lining WillVAB : 11:40 am : link There was a thread on Wheeler a few days ago — a move like this during the draft may say just as much about the organizational confidence in Wheeler as it does the lack thereof in Flowers. Two days, we’ll see what happens.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : : 11:41 am : link

Pat Leonard

‏Verified account @PLeonardNYDN



Pat Leonard Retweeted Pat Leonard



I’m told that Olivier Vernon was joking. Seriously. Flowers isn’t here. #Giants

Holy shit Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:45 am : : 11:45 am : link Flowers is being burned publicly by teammates. YEEESH

BB'56 T-Bone : 11:46 am : link That's how I remember it as well... along the way he seemed to had lost his fastball over his last several years here. I have no problem admitting that and have yet to argue that he shouldn't have been let go when he was. Matter of fact, I've even gone so far as to say that I was wrong in stating that Reese deserved to stay when Coughlin was let go because my reasoning was that I felt he should have had a chance to pick his own HC (which he did and who sucked).



But some of the shit I've seen on here is over the top and it's almost like some want to completely erase what accomplishments the man had while he was in charge here. The man was bad enough his last few years here that shit doesn't need to be made up nor does his past accomplishments need to either be belittled or attributed to someone else.

RE: ... LI NHB : 11:46 am : link

Quote:

Pat Leonard

‏Verified account @PLeonardNYDN



Pat Leonard Retweeted Pat Leonard



I’m told that Olivier Vernon was joking. Seriously. Flowers isn’t here. #Giants



Pat The Weasel is already getting clowned by Giants. That's what happens when you slander teammates to generate clicks all offseason. In comment 13928148 Eric from BBI said:Pat The Weasel is already getting clowned by Giants. That's what happens when you slander teammates to generate clicks all offseason.

I really wanted to see him at another position Rflairr : 12:03 pm : link Before giving up on him.

Flowers is pushing for a trade or release by not showing up. yatqb : 12:05 pm : link He and his agent aren't complete morons. They know what's going to happen...and are likely hoping that he'll find a LT position on another team.

RE: Holy shit ZogZerg : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Flowers is being burned publicly by teammates. YEEESH



I think it was Matt Lombardo who was "burned". In comment 13928155 Bold Ruler said:I think it was Matt Lombardo who was "burned".

RE: Funny how a little hindsight changes things... jvm52106 : 12:11 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





There is a negative way and a positive way to look at the New York Giants 2015 NFL Draft class:



Negative: The Giants drafted a right tackle with a top 10 pick. They desperately drafted two safeties in a very weak draft at that position, actually spending four picks to do so. The team also drafted a defensive end with a bad hip, a wide receiver who had trouble separating from collegiate defensive backs, and a guard who can’t run.



Positive: The Giants drafted three players who many thought could have gone in the first round. In what was widely considered to be a weak draft class, the Giants drafted two immediate starters in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and strong safety Landon Collins and possible eventual starters in defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa and free safety Mykkele Thompson.



I am going to lean towards the positive interpretation for this draft. If you told me before the draft that the Giants would come out with Flowers, Collins, and Odighizuwa, I would have said you were crazy. Even some of the most critical NYG fans were giving New York an “A” after the first two days of the draft. Day 3 left a bad taste with many, but regardless of how you feel about that day, it should not erase the fact that the Giants drafted three players who should have both an immediate and a long-term impact on the franchise.



Before we get into the pros and cons of the Giants first three players, let’s take a higher-level look at what these three players bring to the table: TOUGHNESS. Whether NYG fans want to admit it or not, the New York Giants since 2011 have not been a very tough or physical team. This is best demonstrated by their shoddy ability to run the ball and stop the run. But really, the issue has been even deeper than that. This is a team that has folded in some games after it got punched in the mouth. Ereck Flowers, Landon Collins, and Owamagbe Odighizuwa won’t put up with that shit. This team just got a lot tougher on both sides of the football. New York Giants are supposed to be tough. End of story.



OT Ereck Flowers, 6’6”, 329 pounds, 5.35, University of Miami



To be blunt, the team had to come out of this draft with a rookie starter on the offensive line. That’s why it was almost guaranteed that the Giants were going to draft Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Andrus Peat, or La’el Collins (pre-off-the-field issue). The Giants were clearly targeting Scherff, but were not surprised to see him drafted before they picked. Unless WR Amari Cooper somehow landed in their lap, it was going to be Scherff or Flowers. Now the big question here is were the Giants forced to reach for Flowers because their desperate need on the offensive line? Many who liked Flowers did not consider him a top 10 pick. Top 20 or 30, but not top 10. These people suggest that the Giants may have been better off drafting RB Todd Gurley, DT Danny Shelton, or WR Devante Parker. A few made a case for CB Trae Waynes. But all four of those players had their warts too: Gurley the ACL, Shelton being one dimensional, Parker’s mental make-up, and the grabiness of Waynes in coverage.



For weeks leading up to the draft, I thought that unless wideouts Amari Cooper or Kevin White fell to the Giants, from a value-need perspective, the pick was obviously going to be an offensive lineman. Scherff, Flowers, Peat, and Collins were all widely regarded as being worthy first round draft picks. All signs pointed to one of these four. The question really become, which one? The Redskins took Scherff out of the equation. Tragic circumstances took Collins out of the equation. So it came down to Flowers versus Peat. Each has their advocates. Peat is the smoother, more technically-sound left tackle; Flowers the meaner, more physical one. Most assume Peat will be an NFL left tackle; Flowers may be limited to right tackle (though the Giants don’t share this view). If I were making the pick, it would have been a coin flip between Peat and Flowers. I’m just glad the Giants got one of them. As I said, they needed to come out of this draft with an immediate starter on the offensive line. And they were fortunate that in this case, the value seemed to match up with the need. My only reservation? I do wonder if they missed out on a special player in Gurley. That said, this draft was simply too important for the Giants to screw up. They could not afford to take the risk on Gurley’s knee. The responsible pick was the offensive lineman.



Ereck Flowers brings size, strength, toughness, and nastiness to an offensive line that needed all four of those attributes. He looks born to play right tackle in the NFL and the combination of Flowers and Geoff Schwartz will give the Giants almost 700 pounds of beef on the right side of the line. Flowers’ biggest negative – technique – is correctable. You can’t teach size, athletic ability, or toughness. Moreover, if the Giants are right and Flowers can eventually be a franchise left tackle, then there is no arguing against this pick. But it will be interesting to track the careers of Flowers versus Peat.







I guess Reese liked Flowers just as much as most others when the pick was made? BBI Draft Review 2015... but yeah, let's shit on the guy for making a pick that most liked at the time... - ( New Window )



I can honestly say I was against then and still am. He was never going to be a good LT. I remember being in like at Dicks buying some stuff for my daughter after her soccer game earlier (as we were seeing a movie shortly after and she needed a change of shirt) and when the selection came up I was so disappointed. In comment 13927940 T-Bone said:I can honestly say I was against then and still am. He was never going to be a good LT. I remember being in like at Dicks buying some stuff for my daughter after her soccer game earlier (as we were seeing a movie shortly after and she needed a change of shirt) and when the selection came up I was so disappointed.

RE: RE: Funny how a little hindsight changes things... T-Bone : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13927940 T-Bone said:





Quote:









Quote:





There is a negative way and a positive way to look at the New York Giants 2015 NFL Draft class:



Negative: The Giants drafted a right tackle with a top 10 pick. They desperately drafted two safeties in a very weak draft at that position, actually spending four picks to do so. The team also drafted a defensive end with a bad hip, a wide receiver who had trouble separating from collegiate defensive backs, and a guard who can’t run.



Positive: The Giants drafted three players who many thought could have gone in the first round. In what was widely considered to be a weak draft class, the Giants drafted two immediate starters in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and strong safety Landon Collins and possible eventual starters in defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa and free safety Mykkele Thompson.



I am going to lean towards the positive interpretation for this draft. If you told me before the draft that the Giants would come out with Flowers, Collins, and Odighizuwa, I would have said you were crazy. Even some of the most critical NYG fans were giving New York an “A” after the first two days of the draft. Day 3 left a bad taste with many, but regardless of how you feel about that day, it should not erase the fact that the Giants drafted three players who should have both an immediate and a long-term impact on the franchise.



Before we get into the pros and cons of the Giants first three players, let’s take a higher-level look at what these three players bring to the table: TOUGHNESS. Whether NYG fans want to admit it or not, the New York Giants since 2011 have not been a very tough or physical team. This is best demonstrated by their shoddy ability to run the ball and stop the run. But really, the issue has been even deeper than that. This is a team that has folded in some games after it got punched in the mouth. Ereck Flowers, Landon Collins, and Owamagbe Odighizuwa won’t put up with that shit. This team just got a lot tougher on both sides of the football. New York Giants are supposed to be tough. End of story.



OT Ereck Flowers, 6’6”, 329 pounds, 5.35, University of Miami



To be blunt, the team had to come out of this draft with a rookie starter on the offensive line. That’s why it was almost guaranteed that the Giants were going to draft Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Andrus Peat, or La’el Collins (pre-off-the-field issue). The Giants were clearly targeting Scherff, but were not surprised to see him drafted before they picked. Unless WR Amari Cooper somehow landed in their lap, it was going to be Scherff or Flowers. Now the big question here is were the Giants forced to reach for Flowers because their desperate need on the offensive line? Many who liked Flowers did not consider him a top 10 pick. Top 20 or 30, but not top 10. These people suggest that the Giants may have been better off drafting RB Todd Gurley, DT Danny Shelton, or WR Devante Parker. A few made a case for CB Trae Waynes. But all four of those players had their warts too: Gurley the ACL, Shelton being one dimensional, Parker’s mental make-up, and the grabiness of Waynes in coverage.



For weeks leading up to the draft, I thought that unless wideouts Amari Cooper or Kevin White fell to the Giants, from a value-need perspective, the pick was obviously going to be an offensive lineman. Scherff, Flowers, Peat, and Collins were all widely regarded as being worthy first round draft picks. All signs pointed to one of these four. The question really become, which one? The Redskins took Scherff out of the equation. Tragic circumstances took Collins out of the equation. So it came down to Flowers versus Peat. Each has their advocates. Peat is the smoother, more technically-sound left tackle; Flowers the meaner, more physical one. Most assume Peat will be an NFL left tackle; Flowers may be limited to right tackle (though the Giants don’t share this view). If I were making the pick, it would have been a coin flip between Peat and Flowers. I’m just glad the Giants got one of them. As I said, they needed to come out of this draft with an immediate starter on the offensive line. And they were fortunate that in this case, the value seemed to match up with the need. My only reservation? I do wonder if they missed out on a special player in Gurley. That said, this draft was simply too important for the Giants to screw up. They could not afford to take the risk on Gurley’s knee. The responsible pick was the offensive lineman.



Ereck Flowers brings size, strength, toughness, and nastiness to an offensive line that needed all four of those attributes. He looks born to play right tackle in the NFL and the combination of Flowers and Geoff Schwartz will give the Giants almost 700 pounds of beef on the right side of the line. Flowers’ biggest negative – technique – is correctable. You can’t teach size, athletic ability, or toughness. Moreover, if the Giants are right and Flowers can eventually be a franchise left tackle, then there is no arguing against this pick. But it will be interesting to track the careers of Flowers versus Peat.







I guess Reese liked Flowers just as much as most others when the pick was made? BBI Draft Review 2015... but yeah, let's shit on the guy for making a pick that most liked at the time... - ( New Window )







I can honestly say I was against then and still am. He was never going to be a good LT. I remember being in like at Dicks buying some stuff for my daughter after her soccer game earlier (as we were seeing a movie shortly after and she needed a change of shirt) and when the selection came up I was so disappointed.



I have no reason to doubt your word... but back then you were in a very small minority with that feeling. In comment 13928211 jvm52106 said:I have no reason to doubt your word... but back then you were in a very small minority with that feeling.

Matter of fact... T-Bone : 12:20 pm : link even those that felt it was as reach felt that it was a necessary one... as well as not much of one (see the notes I quoted above).





Shurmur is annoyed even talking about Flowers... GFAN52 : 12:25 pm : link

‏

Verified account



@SNYtv

Follow Follow @SNYtv

More

Giants coach Pat Shurmur acknowledges the absence of Ereck Flowers from minicamp: “He’s not here, so there’s not really much to say.”

- ( SportsNet New YorkVerified account@SNYtvFollow Follow @SNYtvMoreGiants coach Pat Shurmur acknowledges the absence of Ereck Flowers from minicamp: “He’s not here, so there’s not really much to say.” Link - ( New Window

Be nice to XBRONX : 12:27 pm : link get the 7th round pick back

RE: I’m against rushing to get rid of a 23 year-old who could kelsto811 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.



He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.



New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away



He actually had a really good 2nd half. I remember reading he went like 8 straight games without allowing a sack, maybe more.



I know the majority won't agree with your opinion but I do somewhat. The deal breaker for me would be attitude. Is he skipping these workouts as an FU for replacing him at LT. If so the only choice may be to dump him rather than have a disgruntled player. In comment 13927582 Big Blue '56 said:He actually had a really good 2nd half. I remember reading he went like 8 straight games without allowing a sack, maybe more.I know the majority won't agree with your opinion but I do somewhat. The deal breaker for me would be attitude. Is he skipping these workouts as an FU for replacing him at LT. If so the only choice may be to dump him rather than have a disgruntled player.

Hypothetical trade talks... Jimmy Googs : 12:41 pm : link Gettleman: We will give you our 2018 7th round pick and Erick Flowers for your 2017 7th round pick



Other GM: Done, but only if you remove Flowers from the deal...

fuck him, but..... AnnapolisMike : 12:41 pm : link Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.



This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.





I said this before. Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. Brown Recluse : 12:49 pm : link Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.



NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.



It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.



The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.



RE: I said this before. Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. T-Bone : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.



NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.



It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.



The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.



Well stated!



Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.



*insert Jeopardy tune here* In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:Well stated!Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.*insert Jeopardy tune here*

RE: fuck him, but..... M.S. : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.



This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.



Getting a 2nd or 3rd for this guy is hard to envision.



My best guess is that some team might be sweet-talked into surrendering a late 5th as the final piece in a much larger deal.



But a 2nd or 3rd? Wow... that would be great! In comment 13928307 AnnapolisMike said:Getting a 2nd or 3rd for this guy is hard to envision.My best guess is that some team might be sweet-talked into surrendering a late 5th as the final piece in a much larger deal.But a 2nd or 3rd? Wow... that would be great!

RE: fuck him, but..... BillKo : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.



This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.





Then you're not trading him because no one in the NFL is giving you a third or second for this guy.



And he's only signed for this year.....best you'd get is a 6 or 7 IMO, if that.......... In comment 13928307 AnnapolisMike said:Then you're not trading him because no one in the NFL is giving you a third or second for this guy.And he's only signed for this year.....best you'd get is a 6 or 7 IMO, if that..........

RE: RE: fuck him, but..... GFAN52 : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13928307 AnnapolisMike said:





Quote:





Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.



This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.









Then you're not trading him because no one in the NFL is giving you a third or second for this guy.



And he's only signed for this year.....best you'd get is a 6 or 7 IMO, if that..........



You may get a conditional mid-round pick depending upon on much he plays for the team he's traded to. In comment 13928363 BillKo said:You may get a conditional mid-round pick depending upon on much he plays for the team he's traded to.

RE: RE: I said this before. Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. Brown Recluse : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.



NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.



It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.



The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.







Well stated!



Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.



*insert Jeopardy tune here*



He drafted some good players and signed some good free agents. But overall it was a mixed bag. I'm not sure what more you're looking for. Its just the truth. Nicks, Manningham, JPP, Steve Smith, Beckham - I'm sure there are more. Good draft picks. We can praise him for those successes all day, but he's also going to get slammed for failing to build his roster through the draft (which is more important anyway.) I'm not sure what more you expect. He just wasn't that good. The results speak for themselves. In comment 13928337 T-Bone said:He drafted some good players and signed some good free agents. But overall it was a mixed bag. I'm not sure what more you're looking for. Its just the truth. Nicks, Manningham, JPP, Steve Smith, Beckham - I'm sure there are more. Good draft picks. We can praise him for those successes all day, but he's also going to get slammed for failing to build his roster through the draft (which is more important anyway.) I'm not sure what more you expect. He just wasn't that good. The results speak for themselves.

RE: I said this before. Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. Ten Ton Hammer : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.



NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.



It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.



The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.



You can have this take and also realize that nobody anywhere in the league is immune to draft mistakes. If Reese was the only guy to swing and miss at draft picks, by all means, have a field day. That isn't the case. Name a GM you consider excellent, and there is plenty of failure on his draft report card. In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:You can have this take and also realize that nobody anywhere in the league is immune to draft mistakes. If Reese was the only guy to swing and miss at draft picks, by all means, have a field day. That isn't the case. Name a GM you consider excellent, and there is plenty of failure on his draft report card.

RE: RE: what eric2425ny : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.







Its really hard to fathom that Reese is a 2x SB GM.



He is in name only. Accorsi put together the bulk of the 2007 team, and a lot of those guys were on the 2011 team as well. Yes, Reese was part of the organization when Accorsi was there, but you can really see a sharp decline in the quality of overall drafts as soon as he took the GM chair. He hit on some picks here or there, particularly in rounds 1 and 2, but was pretty awful for the most part in rounds 3-7. In comment 13927564 dep026 said:He is in name only. Accorsi put together the bulk of the 2007 team, and a lot of those guys were on the 2011 team as well. Yes, Reese was part of the organization when Accorsi was there, but you can really see a sharp decline in the quality of overall drafts as soon as he took the GM chair. He hit on some picks here or there, particularly in rounds 1 and 2, but was pretty awful for the most part in rounds 3-7.

A sharp decline in quality of drafts after 2007? Ten Ton Hammer : 1:15 pm : link We weren't exactly rolling out waves of young talent before then.





RE: RE: I’m against rushing to get rid of a 23 year-old who could 02/03/2008 : 1:27 pm : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 13927582 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.



He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.



New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away







^^^ This. I'm all for giving him a shot at RG. Agreed. Too early to give up on him at a new position w new coaching.In comment 13927975 Russ in Queens, NYC said:

I would be surprised if we could get a 5th rounder for him RAIN : 1:30 pm : link . I'm thinking 6th or 7th is more likely.



He can be a starter, and has improved, but I don't see a team looking at him as anything more than a gamble. Just like a 6th or 7th rounder. I don't see many looking at the situation and saying to themselves, "yeah, I can fix him".





RE: A sharp decline in quality of drafts after 2007? eric2425ny : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: We weren't exactly rolling out waves of young talent before then.





Seriously? Barry Cofield (2006 round 4). Justin Tuck (2005 round 3). Brandon Jacobs (2005, round 4). Reggie Torbor (2004, round 4). Fibrillation Wilson (2004, round 5). David Diehl (2003, round 5). David Tyree (2003, round 6). It’s not about superstars, it’s that Accorsi was able to find key contributors in mid and late rounds. Reese rarely found anyone beyond round 2, which is why we are always an injury or two away from sucking every year because we have no depth. Look at the cash he laid out for special teams guys the last few years. Those should be mid and late round draft picks. In comment 13928387 Ten Ton Hammer said:Seriously? Barry Cofield (2006 round 4). Justin Tuck (2005 round 3). Brandon Jacobs (2005, round 4). Reggie Torbor (2004, round 4). Fibrillation Wilson (2004, round 5). David Diehl (2003, round 5). David Tyree (2003, round 6). It’s not about superstars, it’s that Accorsi was able to find key contributors in mid and late rounds. Reese rarely found anyone beyond round 2, which is why we are always an injury or two away from sucking every year because we have no depth. Look at the cash he laid out for special teams guys the last few years. Those should be mid and late round draft picks.

RE: RE: RE: I said this before. Fans are allowed the benefit of hindsight. T-Bone : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13928337 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.



NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.



It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.



The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.







Well stated!



Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.



*insert Jeopardy tune here*







He drafted some good players and signed some good free agents. But overall it was a mixed bag. I'm not sure what more you're looking for. Its just the truth. Nicks, Manningham, JPP, Steve Smith, Beckham - I'm sure there are more. Good draft picks. We can praise him for those successes all day, but he's also going to get slammed for failing to build his roster through the draft (which is more important anyway.) I'm not sure what more you expect. He just wasn't that good. The results speak for themselves.



He was good enough to play a major role in bringing two Super Bowl championships here... which is a lot more than what, 90% of the NFL GMs currently employed can say?



In case you're still not sure what I'm looking for? One word... balance. In comment 13928373 Brown Recluse said:He was good enough to play a major role in bringing two Super Bowl championships here... which is a lot more than what, 90% of the NFL GMs currently employed can say?In case you're still not sure what I'm looking for? One word... balance.

RE: RE: A sharp decline in quality of drafts after 2007? eric2425ny : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13928387 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





We weren't exactly rolling out waves of young talent before then.









Seriously? Barry Cofield (2006 round 4). Justin Tuck (2005 round 3). Brandon Jacobs (2005, round 4). Reggie Torbor (2004, round 4). Fibrillation Wilson (2004, round 5). David Diehl (2003, round 5). David Tyree (2003, round 6). It’s not about superstars, it’s that Accorsi was able to find key contributors in mid and late rounds. Reese rarely found anyone beyond round 2, which is why we are always an injury or two away from sucking every year because we have no depth. Look at the cash he laid out for special teams guys the last few years. Those should be mid and late round draft picks. .



Gibril Wilson, lol, stupid auto correct. In comment 13928430 eric2425ny said:Gibril Wilson, lol, stupid auto correct.

HA! T-Bone : 1:34 pm : link And right on queue... see some of the recent posts on this thread.



Still not sure what I'm looking for?

TTH, swing and miss? Yes, they all do. A bad draft year? Yes, it Victor in CT : 1:52 pm : link happens. 5 years with no hits in a row? FIRED. Somehow Reese was able to blame everybody else in the building and survive 2 more years until Mara had nobody else left to fire.

I think it would be mistake to trade Doomster : 2:05 pm : link Flowers before the draft.....



We have no idea what we will get from the draft, and if you draft someone, that means nothing until you see them actually play.....



You try Flowers at RT/G, and if you have something better, then you dangle him out there.....



This OL is a shambles, with only two positions locked in thus far.....if Jerry is considered the third, good grief....



This is a contract year for Flowers, and he should realize that......he won't be back with the Giants, but he wants that future contract with someone else....to think otherwise, would be stupid in throwing away millions on a future contract....



When you look at how the whole line played last year, why was Solari given a pass? He made absolutely no attempt to change Flower's technique....he is supposedly, a big strong guy.....yet I never saw a play where he attacked anyone in pass protection....he was constantly backing up right at the snap....Ever watch JPP when he was neutralized? Hit right at the line and he had no momentum to do anything....never saw Flowers attempt that move.....never saw any attempt to change his technique.....not saying Solari is the reason for Flower's failure, but it sure looks like he was a part of it, along with the failure of the rest of the line.....to see those bozo's on the right side of the line not be able to handle a simple stunt week after week, I would have benched Solari....