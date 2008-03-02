Ian Rapoport: Trade Talks centered around Flowers

|
|I'd be stunned
|.
In comment 13927552 jlukes said:
I'd be stunned
I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.
In comment 13927554 Sean said:
.
Who's playing corner?
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:
In comment 13927554 Sean said:
.
Who's playing corner?
We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
In comment 13927552 jlukes said:
I'd be stunned
I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
Even worse than re-signing Greco?
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
|Said that Flowers will probably be moved to to move up few picks.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.
In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.
Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot
|If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.
|If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.
|this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
| Yes, it was voluntary.
He was the one and only one no show.
Everyone made an appearance, except for Ereck Flowers.
That’s very telling, in my opinion.
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
In comment 13927553 Jon in NYC said:
In comment 13927552 jlukes said:
I'd be stunned
I'd be thrilled with a 5th. Addition by subtraction. He's a cancer.
A fifth I'd jump at.
|If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.
|If Flowers (and heaven forbid Apples) are both toast, a franchise simply can't keep blowing ENTIRE drafts and not have it have a dramatic impact on the win-loss record. We're talking about two players who were top 10 picks.
| Agree.
But doesn't change that it's a disaster. And it's more than a "couple" of drafts.
Look at this shitshow... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/nyg/draft.htm - ( New Window )
|He regressed and acted like a jerk last year, but maybe the mother's illness had something to do with that. And maybe the the McAdoosh "Coaching staff", St. Spags included, was just incapable of disciplining this team.
In comment 13927601 Beer Man said:
In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.
Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot
I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse.
|If he starts so many games a 5th otherwise a 6.
In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:
this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.
Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.
|He regressed and acted like a jerk last year, but maybe the mother's illness had something to do with that. And maybe the the McAdoosh "Coaching staff", St. Spags included, was just incapable of disciplining this team.
|I agree with your main point about keeping him. He has shown improvement and now has a new coach that might spot and be able to fix flaws. However, whether the camp is voluntary or not, it is an attitude thing. Now my thought is that, perhaps, the Giants suggested he not show and let the NFL know there is some trade bait hanging in the lake.
| Agree.
But doesn't change that it's a disaster. And it's more than a "couple" of drafts.
Look at this shitshow... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/nyg/draft.htm - ( New Window )
| in drafting for need. Flowers was a reach because there was a need to address the line. Picking just any lineman - or any position - just because you need it is a mistake. Yet some on this board want to take Olineman with the first two picks, regardless of who the player or the pick is.
Does anyone disagree that taking Gurley instead of Flowers would have been a much better decision? I am not at all opposed to addressing the needs on the line, but it has to be done within the confines of matching talent with value. Picking linemen just because there is a need can get you right where the Giants are now - jettisoning high draft picks in a position of need.
In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:
In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:
this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.
Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.
Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high.
In comment 13927706 Ten Ton Hammer said:
In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:
In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:
this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.
Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.
Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high.
I think it's pretty clear what the better option would have been.
In comment 13927607 jeff57 said:
In comment 13927601 Beer Man said:
In comment 13927589 Andy in Boston said:
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
all Reese and Ross though (Even though Coughlin seemed on board with the pick) Thank god - we have a fresh start.
Hind sight is 20-20. There were many on BBI (including myself) that were high on this pick. Its a shame he hasn't been able to elevate his game to the NFL level, and now with his cancerous attitude its time for the team and Mr. Flowers to part company. This is just another example of the draft being a crap-shoot
I wasn't wild about the Flowers pick. But I thought the Apple pick was worse.
Exactly what we see with every draft, those at BBI who love the pick and those that don't. I suspect it will be worst this year, given there are so many directions that the team can go, and so many posters with strong but differing POVs. This years draft threads have had all the passion that we used to see in the political threads.
|his injury/health situation AT THE TIME? Perhaps I’m thinking of another primo RB
| hindsighters - the kid had massive damage to his knee. It is easy now the say Gurley should have been the pick 4 years later. But the Giants needed an OT badly. Even if he turned out league average, nobody would be talking now.
The Rams had little to lose, they sucked, they could afford to roll the dice and wait to see if the knee healed.
|With each passing day, Reese/Ross are looking worse and worse.
|Is just terrible we should just cut him why even waste the time trying to trade him he’s just a terrible human being. Be careful what you ask for the grass is not always greener on the other side or once throw away. In truth this guy could have a grivence against the team this is all about something that’s by league standards and policy not mandatory.
|
The Giants get paid to figure out if Gurley's knees are an issue or if Flowers will be a great or below average prospect. In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted. Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making.
|
In fact, there were many reports on Flowers regarding his technique issues before he was drafted.
|
Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making..
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
|on the board when Flowers was selected? Just wondering. Maybe you guys could mention it 3,000 times a day for the rest of our bloody lives just so I'm clear on the matter?
In comment 13927844 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
on the board when Flowers was selected? Just wondering. Maybe you guys could mention it 3,000 times a day for the rest of our bloody lives just so I'm clear on the matter?
Yes he was..He was the next pick..
| the issue with any trade is the cost to the next team.
Flowers has to be paid $2.4 million for the 2018 season.
That makes his draft pick value to the Giants a lower return.
| is a team that has a LT in place, but one that could be moved if somebody came in and won the job. A few teams in that camp:
CLE
CHI
NE
In comment 13927900 Sy'56 said:
is a team that has a LT in place, but one that could be moved if somebody came in and won the job. A few teams in that camp:
CLE
CHI
NE
Sy, very nice job on MSG network last night. A friend of mine was also on the show, although it looked like they cut most of his material. He's the Producer for GMFB.
|DG and Shurmur reached out to guys like Apple and Flowers to let them know what they are doing and how the coaching staff/front office want them to have a clean slate and want them to be a part of the NYG moving forward - one guy took them up on the offer - the other - decided he didn't want to try.
|There is a negative way and a positive way to look at the New York Giants 2015 NFL Draft class:
Negative: The Giants drafted a right tackle with a top 10 pick. They desperately drafted two safeties in a very weak draft at that position, actually spending four picks to do so. The team also drafted a defensive end with a bad hip, a wide receiver who had trouble separating from collegiate defensive backs, and a guard who can’t run.
Positive: The Giants drafted three players who many thought could have gone in the first round. In what was widely considered to be a weak draft class, the Giants drafted two immediate starters in offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and strong safety Landon Collins and possible eventual starters in defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa and free safety Mykkele Thompson.
I am going to lean towards the positive interpretation for this draft. If you told me before the draft that the Giants would come out with Flowers, Collins, and Odighizuwa, I would have said you were crazy. Even some of the most critical NYG fans were giving New York an “A” after the first two days of the draft. Day 3 left a bad taste with many, but regardless of how you feel about that day, it should not erase the fact that the Giants drafted three players who should have both an immediate and a long-term impact on the franchise.
Before we get into the pros and cons of the Giants first three players, let’s take a higher-level look at what these three players bring to the table: TOUGHNESS. Whether NYG fans want to admit it or not, the New York Giants since 2011 have not been a very tough or physical team. This is best demonstrated by their shoddy ability to run the ball and stop the run. But really, the issue has been even deeper than that. This is a team that has folded in some games after it got punched in the mouth. Ereck Flowers, Landon Collins, and Owamagbe Odighizuwa won’t put up with that shit. This team just got a lot tougher on both sides of the football. New York Giants are supposed to be tough. End of story.
OT Ereck Flowers, 6’6”, 329 pounds, 5.35, University of Miami
To be blunt, the team had to come out of this draft with a rookie starter on the offensive line. That’s why it was almost guaranteed that the Giants were going to draft Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Andrus Peat, or La’el Collins (pre-off-the-field issue). The Giants were clearly targeting Scherff, but were not surprised to see him drafted before they picked. Unless WR Amari Cooper somehow landed in their lap, it was going to be Scherff or Flowers. Now the big question here is were the Giants forced to reach for Flowers because their desperate need on the offensive line? Many who liked Flowers did not consider him a top 10 pick. Top 20 or 30, but not top 10. These people suggest that the Giants may have been better off drafting RB Todd Gurley, DT Danny Shelton, or WR Devante Parker. A few made a case for CB Trae Waynes. But all four of those players had their warts too: Gurley the ACL, Shelton being one dimensional, Parker’s mental make-up, and the grabiness of Waynes in coverage.
For weeks leading up to the draft, I thought that unless wideouts Amari Cooper or Kevin White fell to the Giants, from a value-need perspective, the pick was obviously going to be an offensive lineman. Scherff, Flowers, Peat, and Collins were all widely regarded as being worthy first round draft picks. All signs pointed to one of these four. The question really become, which one? The Redskins took Scherff out of the equation. Tragic circumstances took Collins out of the equation. So it came down to Flowers versus Peat. Each has their advocates. Peat is the smoother, more technically-sound left tackle; Flowers the meaner, more physical one. Most assume Peat will be an NFL left tackle; Flowers may be limited to right tackle (though the Giants don’t share this view). If I were making the pick, it would have been a coin flip between Peat and Flowers. I’m just glad the Giants got one of them. As I said, they needed to come out of this draft with an immediate starter on the offensive line. And they were fortunate that in this case, the value seemed to match up with the need. My only reservation? I do wonder if they missed out on a special player in Gurley. That said, this draft was simply too important for the Giants to screw up. They could not afford to take the risk on Gurley’s knee. The responsible pick was the offensive lineman.
Ereck Flowers brings size, strength, toughness, and nastiness to an offensive line that needed all four of those attributes. He looks born to play right tackle in the NFL and the combination of Flowers and Geoff Schwartz will give the Giants almost 700 pounds of beef on the right side of the line. Flowers’ biggest negative – technique – is correctable. You can’t teach size, athletic ability, or toughness. Moreover, if the Giants are right and Flowers can eventually be a franchise left tackle, then there is no arguing against this pick. But it will be interesting to track the careers of Flowers versus Peat.
|wrote an article about Flowers' potential trade value in February, citing examples of other high draft pick, underachieving OLs who were traded during their rookie deals in the past few years. The verdict; a 5th round pick would be the most we can hope for. Link - ( New Window )
|With each passing day, Reese/Ross are looking worse and worse.
| still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.
He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.
New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away
|a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
In comment 13927616 UberAlias said:
In comment 13927611 Ten Ton Hammer said:
this isn't really a disaster. It's actually somewhat common.
Except they had options other than tackles when they picked. The obvious one was an MVP candidate last year.
Yeah, but you can play that game six different ways. In 2016 Gurley would have been the argument for not taking a RB high.
|
In comment 13927742 Brown Recluse said:
Reese ignored them. Thats not hindsight. Its poor decision-making..
Or, what happens in literally every NFL draft process, acts on opinions of coaches. It's the same thing that's happening with Josh Allen. "Yes, player X needs improvement at ___, ___, and ___. With the proper coaching, he can become ____".
In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:
In comment 13927554 Sean said:
.
Who's playing corner?
We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.
| the issue is anyone, including the draft experts on here and on tv, trying to grade a draft in the immediate aftermath of it. I know people do it because "why not," but if you feel happy or upset about a draft the night of the draft you probably are making an uniformed decision. The only way to look at a draft is 2-3 years after it and then grade it. Wait and see instead of instant hyperbole, either way, is the best route to go.
With all that said, this is a message board, so to the extent we can shoot the shit about what we "think" about a draft is perfectly fine. I would be careful before you rub that in someone's face. As long as people realize that the draft posts and grades are simply guesses, it should not remove the hindsight of actually making a judgment on how the draft came out.
|But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...
In comment 13927560 jvm52106 said:
In comment 13927555 jeff57 said:
In comment 13927554 Sean said:
.
Who's playing corner?
We will be drafting 1 or more Corners in this draft. I am not concerned about keeping Apple. The guy quit last year and regardless of issues, showed his mental fortitude and aptitude with his behavior last season.
"You don't give up on talent." --Dave Gettleman. Apple is a 21-year-old kid with a complicated family life. Let's not write him off so cavalierly.
In comment 13928024 T-Bone said:
But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...
You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment.
|
Matt Lombardo
Verified account @MattLombardoNFL
12s13 seconds ago
Shurmur: Ereck Flowers isn’t here. There’s not much to say. It’s voluntary, I’m of the feeling it’s very necessary. #Giants
|
Matt Lombardo
Verified account @MattLombardoNFL
18s18 seconds ago
Olivier Vernon throws a monkeywrench into the whole thing. Says he saw Ereck Flowers in the building today. 🤷��♂️#Giants
In comment 13928061 ATL_Giants said:
In comment 13928024 T-Bone said:
But for 75% (if not more) on this site who liked... if not loved... the pick... whatever...
You're not wrong. But I think what people liked (me included) was the hope of quality investment in a top talent OT. I had no idea if Flowers was the goods or not, I trusted Reese, and that trust was rewarded with years of disappointment.
And I'm sure that's what Reese thought he was getting as well when he made the pick.
In all my years on this site I can't think of anyone else who's been talked about as badly as Reese has... this includes Handley. The guy played a major part in bringing two championships here and yet you have some posters asking how he was able to help bring those championships here considering his draft record over the past several years and ready to give credit to EVERYONE else who had anything to do with the team during that time period EXCEPT him. And a lot of it is coming from the very same people who if you give even the slightest critique of Coughlin or Eli they attack like a bunch of crazed dogs.
I get some of the anger and resentment... which is why I don't go on every single post that has any criticism of Reese on it and try defending the man (unlike what happens if you so much as mention a Coughlin coaching error or Eli interception). But it seems like every other day there's some new and creative way to say 'Reese sucks!'.
|
Pat Leonard
Verified account @PLeonardNYDN
Pat Leonard Retweeted Pat Leonard
I’m told that Olivier Vernon was joking. Seriously. Flowers isn’t here. #Giants
|Flowers is being burned publicly by teammates. YEEESH
|
I guess Reese liked Flowers just as much as most others when the pick was made? BBI Draft Review 2015... but yeah, let's shit on the guy for making a pick that most liked at the time... - ( New Window )
In comment 13927940 T-Bone said:
I can honestly say I was against then and still am. He was never going to be a good LT. I remember being in like at Dicks buying some stuff for my daughter after her soccer game earlier (as we were seeing a movie shortly after and she needed a change of shirt) and when the selection came up I was so disappointed.
| still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.
He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.
New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away
| Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.
NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.
It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.
The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.
| Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.
This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.
| Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.
This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.
In comment 13928307 AnnapolisMike said:
Giants have the rights to him. He was their starting left tackle for 3 years and while he was not great...he has value. He is 23 years old. I don't trade him for less that a third round pick, maybe a second.
This talk of 7th round or release him is stupid.
Then you're not trading him because no one in the NFL is giving you a third or second for this guy.
And he's only signed for this year.....best you'd get is a 6 or 7 IMO, if that..........
In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:
Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.
NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.
It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.
The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.
Well stated!
Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.
*insert Jeopardy tune here*
| Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.
NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.
It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.
The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.
In comment 13927557 Eric from BBI said:
a disaster if they have to dump Flowers.
Its really hard to fathom that Reese is a 2x SB GM.
In comment 13927582 Big Blue '56 said:
still be a valuable back-up and still might develop, albeit in an ORT role. He is allowed to pass on VOLUNTARY stuff and shouldn’t be ostracized for it, otherwise have the NFLPA agree to remove the voluntary from their agreements.
He appeared to have performed better the second half of the season, so there’s that, despite the problem during the end of the year.
New regime. If they’re ok with moving on from him, then fine. I still feel there’s usefulness to his game. It’s his last contract year. I wouldn’t give him away
^^^ This. I'm all for giving him a shot at RG.
| We weren't exactly rolling out waves of young talent before then.
In comment 13928337 T-Bone said:
In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:
Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.
NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.
It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.
The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.
Well stated!
Now... show me where he's been praised for his successes.
*insert Jeopardy tune here*
He drafted some good players and signed some good free agents. But overall it was a mixed bag. I'm not sure what more you're looking for. Its just the truth. Nicks, Manningham, JPP, Steve Smith, Beckham - I'm sure there are more. Good draft picks. We can praise him for those successes all day, but he's also going to get slammed for failing to build his roster through the draft (which is more important anyway.) I'm not sure what more you expect. He just wasn't that good. The results speak for themselves.
In comment 13928387 Ten Ton Hammer said:
We weren't exactly rolling out waves of young talent before then.
Seriously? Barry Cofield (2006 round 4). Justin Tuck (2005 round 3). Brandon Jacobs (2005, round 4). Reggie Torbor (2004, round 4). Fibrillation Wilson (2004, round 5). David Diehl (2003, round 5). David Tyree (2003, round 6). It’s not about superstars, it’s that Accorsi was able to find key contributors in mid and late rounds. Reese rarely found anyone beyond round 2, which is why we are always an injury or two away from sucking every year because we have no depth. Look at the cash he laid out for special teams guys the last few years. Those should be mid and late round draft picks.
In comment 13928324 Brown Recluse said:
Had we the same resources that NFL teams do to these college prospects, you could use the benefit of hindsight as some reason why we shouldn't be so hard on poor Jerry. But all most of us have are the games we watch on TV, and whatever we're fed from the media with scouting reports and such.
NFL teams go to these college games. They break down tape. They interview these players and take them to dinner and meet their coaches, BFF's, teammates, and their mommas. They do everything they can to analyze physical skills, maturity, intelligence, etc etc.
It doesn't matter at all what we think about their draft decisions at the time they are made because we don't have the resources and knowledge to accurately grade them. Sure, everyone has an opinion - but they are more or less based off of second-hand information and the hope that everything will work out.
The Giants are in the business of entertainment. And if that entertainment doesn't mean a certain standard, they have every right to be criticized and judged for their mistakes - as much as they deserve to be praised for their sucesses. The only thing fans care about are results. That is part of the job.
You can have this take and also realize that nobody anywhere in the league is immune to draft mistakes. If Reese was the only guy to swing and miss at draft picks, by all means, have a field day. That isn't the case. Name a GM you consider excellent, and there is plenty of failure on his draft report card.