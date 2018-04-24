NY Post's Mike Vaccaro: Giants shouldn't draft Barkley

|
|Gettleman’s first order of business in Thursday’s draft — his only order of business — is to assemble as much talent as he possibly can. That means everywhere: offense, defense, the lines, the backfields. Saquon Barkley may be as talented a football player as there is on his draft board. Perhaps you can understand why he might ponder pulling the trigger on selecting the Penn State star.
But he shouldn’t.
Moreover: He can’t.
It would be the wrong move. And the Giants, at this point in their history, can’t afford to be wrong: not when it comes to naming a coach (and it says here they picked a good one in Pat Shurmur), not when it comes to naming a GM (and, right now, Gettleman seems like a wise choice there), not when it comes to bolstering their roster (so far, so good, especially with the addition of Nate Solder).
|And not when it comes to seizing upon the opportunity to pick second in the draft, especially at a time in franchise history when we are closing in on the denouement (if not the epilogue) of the Eli Manning Era, in a draft rich with quarterback talent, at a time when the NFL has become a place where the first three prerequisites for competing for a championship read thusly:
1. Draft an elite quarterback.
2. Play an elite quarterback.
3. Hand the keys over to an elite quarterback.
|Who's this elite quarterback he speaks of?
|And take Rosen at 2, you are getting a great QB prospect but with a history of medical concerns. One too many concussions and he could be out of the league within 5 seasons. It’s a big risk that I’m not really willing to take.
|in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.
|Eli does have special januarydays left. I believe that and so do the giants
|When you have an old QB
|in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.
|DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!
|the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.
|Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.
Did DG just upgrade the OT position? Sometimes you have to pay more in order to get what you want. This is a very weak draft regarding the OT position. He had to make that move or your quarterback will get destroyed even more. DG made this move to put be Giants in a better position to win. Ereck Flowers was not going to cut it. Some people just want to pin Saquon Barkley as an ordinary RB. He is a RB/WR, a weapon that will impact the team.
| In comment 13929556 huygens20 said:
In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:
the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.
He's there.
It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield
Many Scouts may disagree with you; however, if DG does select a quarterback, I will be more than happy, because it tells me that he really feels that they are of the value. If he doesn't select them, it doesn't mean that he is dumb. It means that the QBs are not worthy the number #2 pick.
Tough to shit on him for McCaffrey. McCaffrey is going to be a very special player.
| I don't think we'll have a shot at Darnold, but I'm starting to think Rosen is better regardless.
I will be supremely pissed if the Giants do not come away with a QB, and I know Rosen will be on the board. Giants need to take him.
Rosen can set us up for ten years. Barkley will be past his prime in 7.
| In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:
Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.
If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.
But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.
It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)
|Is probably Rosen. Deal with it.
Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.
| In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:
Quote: He's there.
It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield
|Agree
|
Ask the Bills. They are willing to pay almost any price to grab one in this year's class.
|in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.
|Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.
| is that the Giants need to assemble talent and assemble talent all over the team,
and then he says it's absolutely essential that they eschew talent at the 2 spot. Talk about a contradiction.
|beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )
|QBs available. It appears as though there are none. You don’t press to satisfy a fan base, you must be prudent, judicious.
|QBs available. It appears as though there are none. You don’t press to satisfy a fan base, you must be prudent, judicious.
|I still don’t understand is if Barkley is so amazing and “generational” and all these QBs are so bad. Why is not a single team trying to trade up for him? Why is it that teams in position to draft him trade out?
|beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )
|beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )
|pistol whip the next person that says "generational"!
|A piece where Vacarro describes why they need to pass on Barkley as they can simply find a good running back later on....but an ELITE quarterback is a requirement to win. Not once does he mention Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield by name. Who does he think is an elite QB prospect?
|pistol whip the next person that says "generational"!
|why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year
|why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year
|beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )
|I’m just referring to what the Giants consider franchise-worthy. If they don’t beleve in this crop of QBs, then why draft them? It matters not what WE think
| Seriously expect 37 year old, immobile Eli and his shaky offensive live to give the Super Bowl another run. The rest of the league will be laughing.
A couple of QBs we passed on become stars, and Gettleman has more trouble picking up a QB to replace Eli for 4 or 5 years, he will be heavily criticized.
If he takes a QB uniformly admired by the draft geeks, he will not get beaten up.
Ask the Bills. Seventeen years without a playoff appearance, and only two winning seasons since they lost Jim Kelly. They are willing to pay almost any price to grab one in this year's class.
| Eli Manning can still win football games and take this team on a championship run without a doubt. Giants need help on offense because we can't run 70% of the offense through Beckham Jr. and lose nearly every game he doesn't play in. The talent of Barkley paired up with Manning will translate into immediate success that we need and help in the development of the next NY Giants QB.
Elite QBs are hard to come by and we already have one. Giants should hand a playoff caliber team to the next QB instead of waiting for the development of the next QB to make it to the playoffs.