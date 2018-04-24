NY Post's Mike Vaccaro: Giants shouldn't draft Barkley GFAN52 : 4/24/2018 10:07 pm Quote: Gettleman’s first order of business in Thursday’s draft — his only order of business — is to assemble as much talent as he possibly can. That means everywhere: offense, defense, the lines, the backfields. Saquon Barkley may be as talented a football player as there is on his draft board. Perhaps you can understand why he might ponder pulling the trigger on selecting the Penn State star.



But he shouldn’t.



Moreover: He can’t.



It would be the wrong move. And the Giants, at this point in their history, can’t afford to be wrong: not when it comes to naming a coach (and it says here they picked a good one in Pat Shurmur), not when it comes to naming a GM (and, right now, Gettleman seems like a wise choice there), not when it comes to bolstering their roster (so far, so good, especially with the addition of Nate Solder).



Quote: And not when it comes to seizing upon the opportunity to pick second in the draft, especially at a time in franchise history when we are closing in on the denouement (if not the epilogue) of the Eli Manning Era, in a draft rich with quarterback talent, at a time when the NFL has become a place where the first three prerequisites for competing for a championship read thusly:



1. Draft an elite quarterback.



2. Play an elite quarterback.



3. Hand the keys over to an elite quarterback.



- ( Link - ( New Window

Maybe DG and staff don't think there's an elite QB there Eman11 : 4/24/2018 10:12 pm : link And that would cancel out his three points.





If Darnold goes 1 JoeyBigBlue : 4/24/2018 10:14 pm : link And take Rosen at 2, you are getting a great QB prospect but with a history of medical concerns. One too many concussions and he could be out of the league within 5 seasons. It’s a big risk that I’m not really willing to take.

This is the same conversation we've been having since we got the #2 Anakim : 4/24/2018 10:19 pm : link pick





"In a draft rich with quarterback talent, at a time when the NFL has become a place where the first three prerequisites for competing for a championship read thusly:



1. Draft an elite quarterback.



2. Play an elite quarterback.



3. Hand the keys over to an elite quarterback."







Yes, that's a nice theory...except what if Gettleman doesn't think any of these QBs are franchise QBs? Each of them has significant flaws. How about getting a player you're in love with and that you believe in instead of following some general formula?

Ridiculous sharpshooter66 : 4/24/2018 10:22 pm : link This idea that there is no other choice but to draft a QB is how teams pick the wrong guy. Stay true to the board. In the future, when you need a new QB, go get one and put add him to a good team

Barkley is the best prospect PatchoguePete : 4/24/2018 10:22 pm : link in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.

RE: Dumb huygens20 : 4/24/2018 10:24 pm : link

Quote: Who's this elite quarterback he speaks of?



baker mayfield In comment 13929476 Tim in VA said:baker mayfield

Amen V.I.G. : 4/24/2018 10:26 pm : link And he uses the word balletic

RE: If Darnold goes 1 cwillm : 4/24/2018 10:28 pm : link

Quote: And take Rosen at 2, you are getting a great QB prospect but with a history of medical concerns. One too many concussions and he could be out of the league within 5 seasons. It’s a big risk that I’m not really willing to take.



Barkley will be tackled 25+ times per game. He plays a position with an average shelf life of 3.3 years in the NFL, according to the NFL Players Association. 5 seasons should be considered a bonus. For those who are concerned about Rosen's durability and injury risks, yet are all in on using our precious #2 overall pick draft capital on Barkley..I just don't get it. In comment 13929475 JoeyBigBlue said:Barkley will be tackled 25+ times per game. He plays a position with an average shelf life of 3.3 years in the NFL, according to the NFL Players Association. 5 seasons should be considered a bonus. For those who are concerned about Rosen's durability and injury risks, yet are all in on using our precious #2 overall pick draft capital on Barkley..I just don't get it.

RE: Barkley is the best prospect cokeduplt : 4/24/2018 10:28 pm : link

Quote: in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.





Chubb is not Von Miller stop. In comment 13929495 PatchoguePete said:Chubb is not Von Miller stop.

He's wrong jtgiants : 4/24/2018 10:36 pm : link Eli does have special januarydays left. I believe that and so do the giants

He's Dead Wrong Trainmaster : 4/24/2018 10:42 pm : link First of all: Barkley ... may be as talented a football player as there is on his draft board.



If he's the most talented player on the board, you draft him.





Second, he says that Giants can't afford to be wrong. If that's the case, it's much more likely the Giants get it wrong with a QB selection at second overall than with Barkley.

RE: He's wrong Giants34 : 4/24/2018 10:45 pm : link

Quote: Eli does have special januarydays left. I believe that and so do the giants



Did you see who the Giants are currently starting on the right side of their line? How do you even think they are making it to January. Right now, they are not better than the Eagles, Rams, Vikings, Saints, Falcons, Packers, and Cowboys, and that is at the very least. They are also probably not better than the Niners, Panthers, and several other teams in the NFC. They are likely more towards the bottom of the conference than they are in the top six teams, and I have no idea how you think they are going to compete for a title with the likes of the Eagles, Rams, and Vikings in the same conference.



Even with the additions to the line, you think Barkley is going to make this team a contender again? No way, no how. In his presser today, Shurmur admitted Eli is in the latter stages of his career. I doubt that meant he has five years left. In comment 13929512 jtgiants said:Did you see who the Giants are currently starting on the right side of their line? How do you even think they are making it to January. Right now, they are not better than the Eagles, Rams, Vikings, Saints, Falcons, Packers, and Cowboys, and that is at the very least. They are also probably not better than the Niners, Panthers, and several other teams in the NFC. They are likely more towards the bottom of the conference than they are in the top six teams, and I have no idea how you think they are going to compete for a title with the likes of the Eagles, Rams, and Vikings in the same conference.Even with the additions to the line, you think Barkley is going to make this team a contender again? No way, no how. In his presser today, Shurmur admitted Eli is in the latter stages of his career. I doubt that meant he has five years left.

You take the QB giantstock : 4/24/2018 10:46 pm : link If you think they are going to be very good. You can build other positions through the draft and with FA money easier once you get the QB.

How do any of the top 5 QBs bradshaw44 : 4/24/2018 10:49 pm : link Compare to Luck?

chubb huygens20 : 4/24/2018 10:49 pm : link isnt even the best pass rusher in this draft.





its harold landry





but chubb can play all downs in any defensive front/aligntment.





harold fits into the vic beasley/von miller mode. gotta move him around, gotta stand him up

I pretty much think DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 10:50 pm : link DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!

Drafting a RB at 2 is dumb Rflairr : 4/24/2018 10:53 pm : link When you have an old QB

He’s right HomerJones45 : 4/24/2018 10:57 pm : link Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.

RE: Drafting a RB at 2 is dumb bw in dc : 4/24/2018 11:00 pm : link

Quote: When you have an old QB



Yes and yes.



And especially yes when you have a huge supply of quality RBs in this draft. And some who will be drafted later than SB but be just as productive. In comment 13929538 Rflairr said:Yes and yes.And especially yes when you have a huge supply of quality RBs in this draft. And some who will be drafted later than SB but be just as productive.

RE: Barkley is the best prospect cwillm : 4/24/2018 11:01 pm : link

Quote: in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.



Comparing Chubb to Von Miller is a joke. Chubb, while very solid and well-rounded, lacks elite and quick burst off the line of scrimmage.



7.37 on the 3-cone drill for Chubb at the combine - compared to 6.70 for Miller and 6.89 for Joey Bosa.



Who were the highest drafted edge rushers 260-280 lbs who recorded 7.30 or greater on the 3-cone in history? Erasmus James and Robert Ayers (both selected #18 overall in their respective drafts). No thanks!! Hard Pass! tough to get excited about this pick at #2 overall if it indeed ends up being Chubb. In comment 13929495 PatchoguePete said:Comparing Chubb to Von Miller is a joke. Chubb, while very solid and well-rounded, lacks elite and quick burst off the line of scrimmage.7.37 on the 3-cone drill for Chubb at the combine - compared to 6.70 for Miller and 6.89 for Joey Bosa.Who were the highest drafted edge rushers 260-280 lbs who recorded 7.30 or greater on the 3-cone in history? Erasmus James and Robert Ayers (both selected #18 overall in their respective drafts). No thanks!! Hard Pass! tough to get excited about this pick at #2 overall if it indeed ends up being Chubb.

RE: I pretty much think huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:01 pm : link

Quote: DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!





DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt. In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:DGwanted to pay an OG, OT moneypaid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowlerdrafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks laterpretty sure.... he doesnt.

Taking a QB that isn't DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 11:02 pm : link the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.

RE: Taking a QB that isn't huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:03 pm : link

Quote: the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.



He's there.



It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:He's there.It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield

RE: RE: I pretty much think DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 11:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!









DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt.



Did DG just upgrade the OT position? Sometimes you have to pay more in order to get what you want. This is a very weak draft regarding the OT position. He had to make that move or your quarterback will get destroyed even more. DG made this move to put be Giants in a better position to win. Ereck Flowers was not going to cut it. Some people just want to pin Saquon Barkley as an ordinary RB. He is a RB/WR, a weapon that will impact the team. In comment 13929551 huygens20 said:Did DG just upgrade the OT position? Sometimes you have to pay more in order to get what you want. This is a very weak draft regarding the OT position. He had to make that move or your quarterback will get destroyed even more. DG made this move to put be Giants in a better position to win. Ereck Flowers was not going to cut it. Some people just want to pin Saquon Barkley as an ordinary RB. He is a RB/WR, a weapon that will impact the team.

RE: He’s right huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:10 pm : link

Quote: Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.





If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs) In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)

RE: RE: Taking a QB that isn't DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 11:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.







He's there.



It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield



Many Scouts may disagree with you; however, if DG does select a quarterback, I will be more than happy, because it tells me that he really feels that they are of the value. If he doesn't select them, it doesn't mean that he is dumb. It means that the QBs are not worthy the number #2 pick. In comment 13929556 huygens20 said:Many Scouts may disagree with you; however, if DG does select a quarterback, I will be more than happy, because it tells me that he really feels that they are of the value. If he doesn't select them, it doesn't mean that he is dumb. It means that the QBs are not worthy the number #2 pick.

He's absolutely correct Sonic Youth : 4/24/2018 11:11 pm : link I don't think we'll have a shot at Darnold, but I'm starting to think Rosen is better regardless.



I will be supremely pissed if the Giants do not come away with a QB, and I know Rosen will be on the board. Giants need to take him.



Rosen can set us up for ten years. Barkley will be past his prime in 7.

RE: RE: I pretty much think Sonic Youth : 4/24/2018 11:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!









DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt. Tough to shit on him for McCaffrey. McCaffrey is going to be a very special player. In comment 13929551 huygens20 said:Tough to shit on him for McCaffrey. McCaffrey is going to be a very special player.

RE: RE: RE: I pretty much think huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929551 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!









DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt.







Did DG just upgrade the OT position? Sometimes you have to pay more in order to get what you want. This is a very weak draft regarding the OT position. He had to make that move or your quarterback will get destroyed even more. DG made this move to put be Giants in a better position to win. Ereck Flowers was not going to cut it. Some people just want to pin Saquon Barkley as an ordinary RB. He is a RB/WR, a weapon that will impact the team.



red herring.





sure he paid the best tackle on the market the most money. But again, DG's track record hasnt been so great.



dont mistake decisiveness with actually knowing what you're doing.



e.g. DG's comment about not wasting any time and makign your pick 35 seconds into your clock. In comment 13929558 DonnieD89 said:red herring.sure he paid the best tackle on the market the most money. But again, DG's track record hasnt been so great.dont mistake decisiveness with actually knowing what you're doing.e.g. DG's comment about not wasting any time and makign your pick 35 seconds into your clock.

RE: RE: RE: Taking a QB that isn't huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929556 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





the the equivalent to the value of the #2 pick just because your franchise QB is 37 is not an intelligent investment. If the value of the QB is not there, you take the best available player that is going to impact your team or trade down. And trading down means you need to get that value and more to give up that #2 pick.







He's there.



It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield







Many Scouts may disagree with you; however, if DG does select a quarterback, I will be more than happy, because it tells me that he really feels that they are of the value. If he doesn't select them, it doesn't mean that he is dumb. It means that the QBs are not worthy the number #2 pick.



Many scouts also agree with me....



generalization.





Consider that drafting Mayfield, who's floor is something like Teddy Bridgewater but can throw a better deep ball has better value than Ezekiel Elliot





In comment 13929561 DonnieD89 said:Many scouts also agree with me....generalization.Consider that drafting Mayfield, who's floor is something like Teddy Bridgewater but can throw a better deep ball has better value than Ezekiel Elliot

The pick firedbytheboss : 4/24/2018 11:20 pm : link Is probably Rosen. Deal with it.

RE: RE: RE: I pretty much think huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929551 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!









DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt.



Tough to shit on him for McCaffrey. McCaffrey is going to be a very special player.

LOL WHAT?



He drafted a player whose production slots him next to Kamara and Hunt who each went like 100+ picks later





between #8 and those 100 picks+





Deshaun Watson

Derek Barnett

TJ Watt

Marshon Lattimore

Budda Baker





all went after Mccaffrey and before hunt/kamara





point being, DG got god. awful. value. In comment 13929564 Sonic Youth said:LOL WHAT?He drafted a player whose production slots him next to Kamara and Hunt who each went like 100+ picks laterbetween #8 and those 100 picks+Deshaun WatsonDerek BarnettTJ WattMarshon LattimoreBudda Bakerall went after Mccaffrey and before hunt/kamarapoint being, DG got god. awful. value.

RE: He's absolutely correct Eman11 : 4/24/2018 11:21 pm : link

Quote: I don't think we'll have a shot at Darnold, but I'm starting to think Rosen is better regardless.



I will be supremely pissed if the Giants do not come away with a QB, and I know Rosen will be on the board. Giants need to take him.



Rosen can set us up for ten years. Barkley will be past his prime in 7.



I don't know how anyone can have confidence Rosen will last five years let alone ten. The guy either didn't start because of injury or didn't finish because of injury, 12 of 20 games while at UCLA.



Last I looked the guys in the NFL were a lot bigger, faster and hit harder than they do in the No D Pac 12. In comment 13929562 Sonic Youth said:I don't know how anyone can have confidence Rosen will last five years let alone ten. The guy either didn't start because of injury or didn't finish because of injury, 12 of 20 games while at UCLA.Last I looked the guys in the NFL were a lot bigger, faster and hit harder than they do in the No D Pac 12.

RE: RE: He’s right DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 11:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.









If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)



Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl. In comment 13929559 huygens20 said:Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.

RE: The pick huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:22 pm : link

Quote: Is probably Rosen. Deal with it. ]



How about you guys acknowledge that if this team does anything under his stewardship it will be because he got spurned at the coaching alter and had to go to option #2 and #3?





So much for DG constantly picking winners right???



LMFAO





pick isnt in. In comment 13929574 firedbytheboss said:How about you guys acknowledge that if this team does anything under his stewardship it will be because he got spurned at the coaching alter and had to go to option #2 and #3?So much for DG constantly picking winners right???LMFAOpick isnt in.

RE: RE: RE: He’s right huygens20 : 4/24/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929559 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.









If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)







Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.



LMFAO. maybe you get payton because it was a different era.





Lynch- all decade defense

Faulk- all decade offense

Davis- hof qb





Best RB I ever saw (and I watched 3 of the 4 you listed) was Adrian Peterson. When you surround a generational RB with garbage, you get garbage record it turns out.





In comment 13929578 DonnieD89 said:LMFAO. maybe you get payton because it was a different era.Lynch- all decade defenseFaulk- all decade offenseDavis- hof qbBest RB I ever saw (and I watched 3 of the 4 you listed) was Adrian Peterson. When you surround a generational RB with garbage, you get garbage record it turns out.

RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s right DonnieD89 : 4/24/2018 11:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929578 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929559 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.









If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)







Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.







LMFAO. maybe you get payton because it was a different era.





Lynch- all decade defense

Faulk- all decade offense

Davis- hof qb





Best RB I ever saw (and I watched 3 of the 4 you listed) was Adrian Peterson. When you surround a generational RB with garbage, you get garbage record it turns out.







It takes a team to win a championship and it mean putting pieces together. If you see what the St. Louis Rams did with there receivers and RB, maybe that is what DG could be envisioning. And the Rams won with a QB that was pulled out of a grocery store bagging groceries.



SB teams are built differently and there is no exact blue print in building one. This team is not going to win just with 1 draft. It takes many drafts and FA to build a team. I laugh hysterically at you guys who say you have to draft a QB or I am going to break my TV or maybe slice my wrist. I DG does not take one so be it. If he does. Great. The draft is about pairing the player with the value of the pick. In comment 13929586 huygens20 said:It takes a team to win a championship and it mean putting pieces together. If you see what the St. Louis Rams did with there receivers and RB, maybe that is what DG could be envisioning. And the Rams won with a QB that was pulled out of a grocery store bagging groceries.SB teams are built differently and there is no exact blue print in building one. This team is not going to win just with 1 draft. It takes many drafts and FA to build a team. I laugh hysterically at you guys who say you have to draft a QB or I am going to break my TV or maybe slice my wrist. I DG does not take one so be it. If he does. Great. The draft is about pairing the player with the value of the pick.

RE: RE: Taking a QB that isn't Scott in Montreal : 4/24/2018 11:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929553 DonnieD89 said:



Quote: He's there.



It's Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield



Oh great.

The QB with the questionable medical history (and that is being kind), or Johnny Manziel 2.0.



If those are the two choices. Trade down. In comment 13929556 huygens20 said:Oh great.The QB with the questionable medical history (and that is being kind), or Johnny Manziel 2.0.If those are the two choices. Trade down.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s right WillVAB : 4/24/2018 11:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13929586 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929578 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929559 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.









If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)







Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.







LMFAO. maybe you get payton because it was a different era.





Lynch- all decade defense

Faulk- all decade offense

Davis- hof qb





Best RB I ever saw (and I watched 3 of the 4 you listed) was Adrian Peterson. When you surround a generational RB with garbage, you get garbage record it turns out.











It takes a team to win a championship and it mean putting pieces together. If you see what the St. Louis Rams did with there receivers and RB, maybe that is what DG could be envisioning. And the Rams won with a QB that was pulled out of a grocery store bagging groceries.



SB teams are built differently and there is no exact blue print in building one. This team is not going to win just with 1 draft. It takes many drafts and FA to build a team. I laugh hysterically at you guys who say you have to draft a QB or I am going to break my TV or maybe slice my wrist. I DG does not take one so be it. If he does. Great. The draft is about pairing the player with the value of the pick.



Your examples mean little in today’s NFL. Faulk retiree 12 years ago — right around the time the league transitioned to more of a committee approach with RBs. Lynch was a FA acquisition by Seattle. They didn’t burn a top 5 pick on him. The rest played an ancient game by today’s standards.







In comment 13929612 DonnieD89 said:Your examples mean little in today’s NFL. Faulk retiree 12 years ago — right around the time the league transitioned to more of a committee approach with RBs. Lynch was a FA acquisition by Seattle. They didn’t burn a top 5 pick on him. The rest played an ancient game by today’s standards.

RE: RE: RE: I pretty much think GoBlue6599 : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929551 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929535 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





DG has a better idea in building a football team than Vaccaro. He has no business calling it dumb unless he is the equal as to DG in evaluating talent and putting together a football team. Is he one of these guys that will slit his wrist if DG takes Barkley and does take a QB? Jeeze!









DG

wanted to pay an OG, OT money

paid an OT biggest deal ever and he isnt even a pro bowler

drafted a RB with a top 10 pick when Kamara and Hunt went 50+ picks later





pretty sure.... he doesnt.



Tough to shit on him for McCaffrey. McCaffrey is going to be a very special player.

Mccaffrey was pedestrian at best as a runner.. he's similar to former Giant Dave Meggett a scat back who makes big plays in the passing game and on returns.. Not a guy you pick 8th overall In comment 13929564 Sonic Youth said:Mccaffrey was pedestrian at best as a runner.. he's similar to former Giant Dave Meggett a scat back who makes big plays in the passing game and on returns.. Not a guy you pick 8th overall

Ridiculous column EmpireWF : 12:35 am : link A piece where Vacarro describes why they need to pass on Barkley as they can simply find a good running back later on....but an ELITE quarterback is a requirement to win. Not once does he mention Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield by name. Who does he think is an elite QB prospect?

Very risky of Gettleman to bypass a quarterback here. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:50 am : link Seriously expect 37 year old, immobile Eli and his shaky offensive live to give the Super Bowl another run. The rest of the league will be laughing.



A couple of QBs we passed on become stars, and Gettleman has more trouble picking up a QB to replace Eli for 4 or 5 years, he will be heavily criticized.



If he takes a QB uniformly admired by the draft geeks, he will not get beaten up.



Ask the Bills. Seventeen years without a playoff appearance, and only two winning seasons since they lost Jim Kelly. They are willing to pay almost any price to grab one in this year's class.

RE: Very risky of Gettleman to bypass a quarterback here. EmpireWF : 12:57 am : link

Quote:

Ask the Bills. They are willing to pay almost any price to grab one in this year's class.



....because the only QBs on their roster are Peterman and McCarron. If the Giants staff do not believe any of the QBs are worth the pick ahead of Barkley (or Chubb), how can anyone think they should pick them regardless? In comment 13929641 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:....because the only QBs on their roster are Peterman and McCarron. If the Giants staff do not believe any of the QBs are worth the pick ahead of Barkley (or Chubb), how can anyone think they should pick them regardless?

None of these QBs are sharpshooter66 : 1:30 am : link Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck like prospects.



"The question you need to ask is will they be a #2 pick in not just this draft, but any draft?" Gettleman



I look forward to having Barkley on this team with a few trade ups later to get some OL we like. Will address QB in the future. Thats my opinion.

RE: Barkley is the best prospect Gatorade Dunk : 2:01 am : link

Quote: in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.

Chubb is not Von Miller. In comment 13929495 PatchoguePete said:Chubb is not Von Miller.

Vaccaro missed his calling TrueBlue56 : 2:27 am : link He should have been a general manager of an NFL team. He seems to know what team's should and shouldn't do and what the wrong moves are.



Hey Mike, how about you just stick to reporting and leave the big decisions to those in charge of making them.



No one knows the giants views on these quarterbacks, their medical or anything. They also do not know their opinion of Webb or Eli for that matter. Except for what they have said publicly.



I think shurmur knows a thing or 2 about quarterbacks and I think Gettleman knows a thing or 2 about building a roster and evaluating talent.



If they take a quarterback, great. If they draft Barkley, great. If they trade down, great.



People will scream and holler no matter what Gettleman does and the truth of it all is that we won't know the results until a few years from now.

RE: RE: Barkley is the best prospect mattyblue : 2:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929495 PatchoguePete said:





Quote:





in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.





Chubb is not Von Miller.





Chubb isn’t even similar to Von Miller. Mike V is 100% right in this article. Gettleman will look super foolish in 3 years. In comment 13929654 Gatorade Dunk said:Chubb isn’t even similar to Von Miller. Mike V is 100% right in this article. Gettleman will look super foolish in 3 years.

RE: He’s right OBJRoyal : 4:26 am : link

Quote: Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.



Why not fact check before you post a number that is wrong??







- ( In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:Why not fact check before you post a number that is wrong?? Barkley career stats - ( New Window

Mike Vaccaro is 100% right Allen in CNJ : 4:48 am : link IF there is an elite QB in this draft and on the Giants draft board. If not, then they go to the next best option, and that's Barkley if they stay @ #2.

Totally agree jeff57 : 4:50 am : link Giants will live to regret it if they pass on this chance to take Rosen or Darnold and instead take Barkley or Chubb.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s right DonnieD89 : 6:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929612 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929586 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929578 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929559 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929541 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Barkley’s best season was 1200 yards. BFD for a guy who is supposed to be a “generational talent” and the “best player in this draft”. He can catch-also BFD, there are rb’s to be had in later rounds who can catch. And sorry, he comes from a school which has over-hyped rb’s for the last half century.









If DG isnt lying about "envision him putting on a gold jacket" he's taking Quenton Nelson.





But no OG/OT, even generational ones (see Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, soon Tyron Smith) takes your team to a superbowl.



It's about forcing touchdowns (QBs, WRs) and stopping touchdowns (pass rushers, cbs)







Walter Payton, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Marshon Lynch, what did they all have in common? They all won Super Bowls and 3 of them are wearing gold jackets. Please don't tell me they did not contribute to winning a Super Bowl.







LMFAO. maybe you get payton because it was a different era.





Lynch- all decade defense

Faulk- all decade offense

Davis- hof qb





Best RB I ever saw (and I watched 3 of the 4 you listed) was Adrian Peterson. When you surround a generational RB with garbage, you get garbage record it turns out.











It takes a team to win a championship and it mean putting pieces together. If you see what the St. Louis Rams did with there receivers and RB, maybe that is what DG could be envisioning. And the Rams won with a QB that was pulled out of a grocery store bagging groceries.



SB teams are built differently and there is no exact blue print in building one. This team is not going to win just with 1 draft. It takes many drafts and FA to build a team. I laugh hysterically at you guys who say you have to draft a QB or I am going to break my TV or maybe slice my wrist. I DG does not take one so be it. If he does. Great. The draft is about pairing the player with the value of the pick.







Your examples mean little in today’s NFL. Faulk retiree 12 years ago — right around the time the league transitioned to more of a committee approach with RBs. Lynch was a FA acquisition by Seattle. They didn’t burn a top 5 pick on him. The rest played an ancient game by today’s standards.









Bullshit! So you are telling. me that the Giants cannot build a team with a running back. Have you ever heard of evolving the game?. That’s how championship teams are built. Go ahead, keep going to the old blueprint. They’re already 3 running backs in the NFL that were recently drafted and ended up being on a playoff teams. Is that a coincidence? In comment 13929622 WillVAB said:Bullshit! So you are telling. me that the Giants cannot build a team with a running back. Have you ever heard of evolving the game?. That’s how championship teams are built. Go ahead, keep going to the old blueprint. They’re already 3 running backs in the NFL that were recently drafted and ended up being on a playoff teams. Is that a coincidence?

DGs plan, as he stated, DonnieD89 : 6:14 am : link Is to build a running game, build the trenches, and stop the run.. Why not have the running game improved by one of the #1 prospect in the draft, if you don’t like the QBs. We don’t know if he even likes these QBs.

RE: RE: Barkley is the best prospect Mike Graves : 6:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929495 PatchoguePete said:





Quote:





in this draft. Potential to be the next Peterson. After that is Chubb. Those two are the best and obvious choices. Chubb..think Von Miller in this D.







Comparing Chubb to Von Miller is a joke. Chubb, while very solid and well-rounded, lacks elite and quick burst off the line of scrimmage.



7.37 on the 3-cone drill for Chubb at the combine - compared to 6.70 for Miller and 6.89 for Joey Bosa.



Who were the highest drafted edge rushers 260-280 lbs who recorded 7.30 or greater on the 3-cone in history? Erasmus James and Robert Ayers (both selected #18 overall in their respective drafts). No thanks!! Hard Pass! tough to get excited about this pick at #2 overall if it indeed ends up being Chubb.





It is mind blowing the amount of people on here that want Chubb In comment 13929549 cwillm said:It is mind blowing the amount of people on here that want Chubb

It's weird..he starts off by sating that the number one thing Bill L : 7:24 am : link is that the Giants need to assemble talent and assemble talent all over the team,



and then he says it's absolutely essential that they eschew talent at the 2 spot. Talk about a contradiction.

RE: It's weird..he starts off by sating that the number one thing jeff57 : 7:34 am : link

Quote: is that the Giants need to assemble talent and assemble talent all over the team,



and then he says it's absolutely essential that they eschew talent at the 2 spot. Talk about a contradiction.

No, he's saying you have to pick talent at the most important position when you have an aging QB and the opportunity to do so. In comment 13929714 Bill L said:No, he's saying you have to pick talent at the most important position when you have an aging QB and the opportunity to do so.

RE: RE: It's weird..he starts off by sating that the number one thing Bill L : 7:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929714 Bill L said:





Quote:





is that the Giants need to assemble talent and assemble talent all over the team,



and then he says it's absolutely essential that they eschew talent at the 2 spot. Talk about a contradiction.





No, he's saying you have to pick talent at the most important position when you have an aging QB and the opportunity to do so. Nah, he's saying, like so many here, that you have to pick a QB. In comment 13929724 jeff57 said:Nah, he's saying, like so many here, that you have to pick a QB.

RE: Eagles jeff57 : 7:40 am : link

Quote: beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )



All good reasons for taking a QB. I think it will be gross negligence on Gettleman's part if he doesn't. In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:All good reasons for taking a QB. I think it will be gross negligence on Gettleman's part if he doesn't.

Barkley Archer : 7:43 am : link For those of you who covet Barkley why do you think that he is this transcendental player?



The draft is littered with physical freaks who did not live up to their potential



There is a history of great collegiate running backs who have failed in the pros including a few from Penn State



I always get nervous when people love a player and ignore some of the warts





What mattyblue : 7:46 am : link I still don’t understand is if Barkley is so amazing and “generational” and all these QBs are so bad. Why is not a single team trying to trade up for him? Why is it that teams in position to draft him trade out?

You don’t draft a Barkley if there is/are elite QBs, generational Big Blue '56 : 7:50 am : link QBs available. It appears as though there are none. You don’t press to satisfy a fan base, you must be prudent, judicious.

RE: You don’t draft a Barkley if there is/are elite QBs, generational mattyblue : 7:53 am : link

Quote: QBs available. It appears as though there are none. You don’t press to satisfy a fan base, you must be prudent, judicious.



So you are saying there are no franchise QBs in this draft? (Sincerely asking) In comment 13929746 Big Blue '56 said:So you are saying there are no franchise QBs in this draft? (Sincerely asking)

RE: You don’t draft a Barkley if there is/are elite QBs, generational jeff57 : 7:53 am : link

Quote: QBs available. It appears as though there are none. You don’t press to satisfy a fan base, you must be prudent, judicious.



What do you consider generational? I thing Rosen and Darnold have elite potential. In comment 13929746 Big Blue '56 said:What do you consider generational? I thing Rosen and Darnold have elite potential.

RE: What Eman11 : 7:57 am : link

Quote: I still don’t understand is if Barkley is so amazing and “generational” and all these QBs are so bad. Why is not a single team trying to trade up for him? Why is it that teams in position to draft him trade out?



How do we know teams haven't tried to trade up for him?



I haven't seen the Browns or Giants trade out so not really sure what you're talking about as they're the teams in best position to draft him.



In comment 13929739 mattyblue said:How do we know teams haven't tried to trade up for him?I haven't seen the Browns or Giants trade out so not really sure what you're talking about as they're the teams in best position to draft him.

RE: RE: What mattyblue : 8:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929739 mattyblue said:





Quote:





I still don’t understand is if Barkley is so amazing and “generational” and all these QBs are so bad. Why is not a single team trying to trade up for him? Why is it that teams in position to draft him trade out?







How do we know teams haven't tried to trade up for him?



I haven't seen the Browns or Giants trade out so not really sure what you're talking about as they're the teams in best position to draft him.





The Colts were in position and traded out. Denver has openly said they would trade their pick. All while Buffalo, the Jets, even supposedly NE are in on these QBs. The Giants picking a RB at 2 is going to be a huge mistake. Even if Barkley has a decent career, Manning has been here for 15 years. The last few have not been good. Not preparing for your future when you can is foolish. In comment 13929756 Eman11 said:The Colts were in position and traded out. Denver has openly said they would trade their pick. All while Buffalo, the Jets, even supposedly NE are in on these QBs. The Giants picking a RB at 2 is going to be a huge mistake. Even if Barkley has a decent career, Manning has been here for 15 years. The last few have not been good. Not preparing for your future when you can is foolish.

RE: Eagles mattyblue : 8:08 am : link

Quote: beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )



That’s a really good article. In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:That’s a really good article.

RE: RE: RE: What Eman11 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929756 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13929739 mattyblue said:





Quote:





I still don’t understand is if Barkley is so amazing and “generational” and all these QBs are so bad. Why is not a single team trying to trade up for him? Why is it that teams in position to draft him trade out?







How do we know teams haven't tried to trade up for him?



I haven't seen the Browns or Giants trade out so not really sure what you're talking about as they're the teams in best position to draft him.









The Colts were in position and traded out. Denver has openly said they would trade their pick. All while Buffalo, the Jets, even supposedly NE are in on these QBs. The Giants picking a RB at 2 is going to be a huge mistake. Even if Barkley has a decent career, Manning has been here for 15 years. The last few have not been good. Not preparing for your future when you can is foolish.



Not picking him is a different argument altogether.



If you're talking about trading out only the Browns are in position to trade out and pass on him as of now. If they take a QB then that falls to the Giants.



Maybe just maybe Indy traded out because they didn't think he'd be there at 3 and took the picks they were offered from the Jets.



Point is, we don't know why they traded out. It's just as likely they traded out because they didn't think he'd be there as it is to say they traded out because they didn't think he'd be worth the pick. In comment 13929764 mattyblue said:Not picking him is a different argument altogether.If you're talking about trading out only the Browns are in position to trade out and pass on him as of now. If they take a QB then that falls to the Giants.Maybe just maybe Indy traded out because they didn't think he'd be there at 3 and took the picks they were offered from the Jets.Point is, we don't know why they traded out. It's just as likely they traded out because they didn't think he'd be there as it is to say they traded out because they didn't think he'd be worth the pick.

RE: Eagles bw in dc : 8:14 am : link

Quote: beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )



Hard to argue with any of that. Of course, much of that, actually all of it, has been expressed here the last three months.



Then this:



“Manning hasn't missed any games due to injury in the last five seasons. In that stretch, Manning leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (84) and of quarterbacks who have started at least 16 games in the last five years, Manning is 32nd in passer rating (84.6).

Per Pro Football Focus, Manning was graded 34th of 40 eligible quaterbacks in 2017, down from 31st (of 36) in 2016.”



But I’m told - preached to - every day that Eli has so much more in the tank.

And all he needs is basically ten other all pros/Hall of Famers around him to really get back to the great Eli. Whenever that was... In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:Hard to argue with any of that. Of course, much of that, actually all of it, has been expressed here the last three months.Then this:“Manning hasn't missed any games due to injury in the last five seasons. In that stretch, Manning leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (84) and of quarterbacks who have started at least 16 games in the last five years, Manning is 32nd in passer rating (84.6).Per Pro Football Focus, Manning was graded 34th of 40 eligible quaterbacks in 2017, down from 31st (of 36) in 2016.”But I’m told - preached to - every day that Eli has so much more in the tank.And all he needs is basically ten other all pros/Hall of Famers around him to really get back to the great Eli. Whenever that was...

RE: RE: Eagles mattyblue : 8:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )







Hard to argue with any of that. Of course, much of that, actually all of it, has been expressed here the last three months.



Then this:



“Manning hasn't missed any games due to injury in the last five seasons. In that stretch, Manning leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (84) and of quarterbacks who have started at least 16 games in the last five years, Manning is 32nd in passer rating (84.6).

Per Pro Football Focus, Manning was graded 34th of 40 eligible quaterbacks in 2017, down from 31st (of 36) in 2016.”



But I’m told - preached to - every day that Eli has so much more in the tank.

And all he needs is basically ten other all pros/Hall of Famers around him to really get back to the great Eli. Whenever that was...



Haha well said. In comment 13929787 bw in dc said:Haha well said.

swear to God I'm gonna jpkmets : 8:41 am : link pistol whip the next person that says "generational"!

RE: RE: Eagles lax counsel : 8:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )







Hard to argue with any of that. Of course, much of that, actually all of it, has been expressed here the last three months.



Then this:



“Manning hasn't missed any games due to injury in the last five seasons. In that stretch, Manning leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (84) and of quarterbacks who have started at least 16 games in the last five years, Manning is 32nd in passer rating (84.6).

Per Pro Football Focus, Manning was graded 34th of 40 eligible quaterbacks in 2017, down from 31st (of 36) in 2016.”



But I’m told - preached to - every day that Eli has so much more in the tank.

And all he needs is basically ten other all pros/Hall of Famers around him to really get back to the great Eli. Whenever that was...





Well said. This article summarizes what most of the posters pro drafting a qb have been saying on bbi. In a nutshell, all you need to do is read the excerpts of value of drafting a rb, eli and statistics and wins/losses, and the paragraph on the 2019 qb class for all of those "we can just get one next year crowd."



Hard to argue any point in the eagles article. But like you say, all we hear from the Eli has years left crowd is...he needs all pros at every position to function at a reasonable level. And the eagles beat writer is 100% correct- the eagles have two qbs that are better than Eli right now. In comment 13929787 bw in dc said:Well said. This article summarizes what most of the posters pro drafting a qb have been saying on bbi. In a nutshell, all you need to do is read the excerpts of value of drafting a rb, eli and statistics and wins/losses, and the paragraph on the 2019 qb class for all of those "we can just get one next year crowd."Hard to argue any point in the eagles article. But like you say, all we hear from the Eli has years left crowd is...he needs all pros at every position to function at a reasonable level. And the eagles beat writer is 100% correct- the eagles have two qbs that are better than Eli right now.

Has to be QB IF and only IF they believe in the prospect AnnapolisMike : 9:01 am : link If not...you have options in Barkley, Nelson or Chubb. I get the reservations about Barkley for a team with so many needs. You can point to Elliot in Dallas...but he had one of the best lines in the league opening holes for him. The Giants do not have that..and now they probably are losing a body in Flowers.



Don't like Chubb or Nelson at #2...well trading down may not be an option. Especially if teams think you are not taking a QB not named Darnold.





RE: Ridiculous column royhobbs7 : 9:28 am : link

Quote: A piece where Vacarro describes why they need to pass on Barkley as they can simply find a good running back later on....but an ELITE quarterback is a requirement to win. Not once does he mention Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield by name. Who does he think is an elite QB prospect?



Vaccaro? Obviously he has never played football and has a very poor understanding of the game as well as the Giants organization.

He is just bringing some attention to his rag!



1) Franchise QB?

There is none in this draft. Perhaps a few good ones. But none of them will ever wear that gold jacket.



2) One more time, I'm going to say this:

Does Vaccaro have $62 million of cash to throw around.

Mssrs. Mara & Tisch did not spend $62 Mil of their precious cash to pay Solder in Eli's waning years to transition to (Darnold?) in two years when Solder is 32 years of age.



3) Mara, Tisch, Gettleman & Shurmur fully believe that Eli is still a winning and productive QB if he is supported by the right cast.

It simply means that they are going to put the best players around him to help him succeed not only for 2018, but for three or more years beyond. Eli is the most durable QB in Giants history!

Therefore, it only makes sense that they will surround him with Barkley (at #2) and Getty will draft several O-Linemen in an attempt to fortify the O-Line to make holes for Barkley and to give Eli more than 1.5 seconds to scan and throw the ball.



This is the only scenario that makes sense unless some ridiculous offer is brought to Getty's attention before the Giants' pick and they move down a few selections and take Nelson.



Those are the only common sense scenarios.

Just remember, it is always about the MONEY! And Mara/Tisch want to see their $62 Mil investment in Solder produce a return NOW!

If you spent $62 Million on something, wouldn't you? In comment 13929633 EmpireWF said:Vaccaro? Obviously he has never played football and has a very poor understanding of the game as well as the Giants organization.He is just bringing some attention to his rag!1) Franchise QB?There is none in this draft. Perhaps a few good ones. But none of them will ever wear that gold jacket.2) One more time, I'm going to say this:Does Vaccaro have $62 million of cash to throw around.Mssrs. Mara & Tisch did not spend $62 Mil of their precious cash to pay Solder in Eli's waning years to transition to (Darnold?) in two years when Solder is 32 years of age.3) Mara, Tisch, Gettleman & Shurmur fully believe that Eli is still a winning and productive QB if he is supported by the right cast.It simply means that they are going to put the best players around him to help him succeed not only for 2018, but for three or more years beyond. Eli is the most durable QB in Giants history!Therefore, it only makes sense that they will surround him with Barkley (at #2) and Getty will draft several O-Linemen in an attempt to fortify the O-Line to make holes for Barkley and to give Eli more than 1.5 seconds to scan and throw the ball.This is the only scenario that makes sense unless some ridiculous offer is brought to Getty's attention before the Giants' pick and they move down a few selections and take Nelson.Those are the only common sense scenarios.Just remember, it is always about the MONEY! And Mara/Tisch want to see their $62 Mil investment in Solder produce a return NOW!If you spent $62 Million on something, wouldn't you?

RE: swear to God I'm gonna Bill L : 9:30 am : link

Quote: pistol whip the next person that says "generational"! I dunno about that, but Barkley is transcendent. In comment 13929827 jpkmets said:I dunno about that, but Barkley is transcendent.

if you knew you were going to draft barkley jintz4life : 9:32 am : link why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year

RE: if you knew you were going to draft barkley EmpireWF : 9:52 am : link

Quote: why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year



Six weeks ago, nobody knows anything, but Stewart was not signed to be the lead back. In comment 13929942 jintz4life said:Six weeks ago, nobody knows anything, but Stewart was not signed to be the lead back.

. jintz4life : 9:57 am : link then why are you taking a 4m cap hit for a rb that isnt going to be the lead back

RE: RE: if you knew you were going to draft barkley GFAN52 : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13929942 jintz4life said:





Quote:





why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year







Six weeks ago, nobody knows anything, but Stewart was not signed to be the lead back.



As a mentor to a drafted RB be it the 1st 2nd or 3rd? In comment 13929997 EmpireWF said:As a mentor to a drafted RB be it the 1st 2nd or 3rd?

you dont give a rb a top 16 cap hit contract for the position jintz4life : 10:08 am : link to be a mentor and hardly play



if thats the case, its an example of a gross misallocation of resources

His cap hit is under $4 million Giantfan in skinland : 10:20 am : link Or about 2% of the team's cap. I don't particularly like the player/signing, but it's hardly a "gross misallocation" of resources.

RE: if you knew you were going to draft barkley TrueBlue56 : 10:21 am : link

Quote: why on earth would you give jonathan stewart the contract that you did and have a 4m cap hit this year



Because, maybe back when they signed Stewart they didn't know who they would be drafting. Hell, the browns have the first overall pick and I don't think they knew who they were drafting.



Also, I believe Stewart was brought in to provide veteran leadership and for short yardage situations. In comment 13929942 jintz4life said:Because, maybe back when they signed Stewart they didn't know who they would be drafting. Hell, the browns have the first overall pick and I don't think they knew who they were drafting.Also, I believe Stewart was brought in to provide veteran leadership and for short yardage situations.

Jeff and Mattyblue, Big Blue '56 : 10:26 am : link I’m just referring to what the Giants consider franchise-worthy. If they don’t beleve in this crop of QBs, then why draft them? It matters not what WE think

RE: Eagles The_Boss : 10:28 am : link

Quote: beat writer hoping the Giants take Barkley... NFL Draft 2018: If Giants pick Saquon Barkley, that's good for Eagles; here's why - ( New Window )



As I’ve said here, the 2019 crop sucks. That might need to be considered. In comment 13929726 Eric from BBI said:As I’ve said here, the 2019 crop sucks. That might need to be considered.

If youi watch enough sports, you hear that said pretty much every year Bill L : 10:34 am : link for every sport.



And there always seem to be good players brought on board each year.

RE: Jeff and Mattyblue, lax counsel : 11:02 am : link

Quote: I’m just referring to what the Giants consider franchise-worthy. If they don’t beleve in this crop of QBs, then why draft them? It matters not what WE think



Wouldn't you agree that if the Giants don't consider any of this years qbs a franchise, that there is no way they consider anyone in the2019 class as a franchise qb- it's been well published that it will be a weak qb class both in quality and quantity. Thus, the Giants may need to sell the farm in 2020 for a qb if and only if there is a willing trade partner. Does this sound like something that should excite Giants fans? In comment 13930121 Big Blue '56 said:Wouldn't you agree that if the Giants don't consider any of this years qbs a franchise, that there is no way they consider anyone in the2019 class as a franchise qb- it's been well published that it will be a weak qb class both in quality and quantity. Thus, the Giants may need to sell the farm in 2020 for a qb if and only if there is a willing trade partner. Does this sound like something that should excite Giants fans?

Those Eli stats sure are damning. bceagle05 : 11:04 am : link .

RE: Very risky of Gettleman to bypass a quarterback here. GMAN4LIFE : 11:09 am : link

Quote: Seriously expect 37 year old, immobile Eli and his shaky offensive live to give the Super Bowl another run. The rest of the league will be laughing.



A couple of QBs we passed on become stars, and Gettleman has more trouble picking up a QB to replace Eli for 4 or 5 years, he will be heavily criticized.



If he takes a QB uniformly admired by the draft geeks, he will not get beaten up.



Ask the Bills. Seventeen years without a playoff appearance, and only two winning seasons since they lost Jim Kelly. They are willing to pay almost any price to grab one in this year's class.





Cowboys had an awesome QB and how many playoff wins did they win? In comment 13929641 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Cowboys had an awesome QB and how many playoff wins did they win?

Giants definitely should draft Barkley The Tempest : 2:15 pm : link Eli Manning can still win football games and take this team on a championship run without a doubt. Giants need help on offense because we can't run 70% of the offense through Beckham Jr. and lose nearly every game he doesn't play in. The talent of Barkley paired up with Manning will translate into immediate success that we need and help in the development of the next NY Giants QB.



Elite QBs are hard to come by and we already have one. Giants should hand a playoff caliber team to the next QB instead of waiting for the development of the next QB to make it to the playoffs.