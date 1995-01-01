FWIW, Papa and Diehl are convinced of Chubb at 2 (Sirius) FranknWeezer : 12:29 pm Heard it on my way into work this morning. Gist of their commentary was that they believe the Giants' statements they have been making since the new regime got here are true, and they believe the Giants believe what they are saying, as well. Statements about Eli having a few good years left in him, that you build a team from the inside out, that they want to keep Odell (and appear to be committed to tying themselves to paying him $17-18 mil a year)..."why would you do that if you are going to bring in a highly-drafted rookie qb?", the fact they got rid of JPP (BTW, Papa said if Giants fans put on tape of JPP from last year and watch him closely, you'd be astonished at the lack of effort) and need a dominant pass rusher, coupled with the fact that when you pick an RB that high, you will wind up paying them at the top of the wage scale (as well as when extensions are due) for a dispensible/replaceable position where there are great RB's to be had in rounds 2-4, etc.



In their eyes, all of that points to Bradley Chubb at #2.

I don't understand. GiantFilthy : 12:35 pm : link They are asking why would you hang on to a top 3 WR talent in the entire league if you have a new QB coming in? Are superstar receiving options bad for a young quarterback's progress?

RE: I don't understand. mattyblue : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: They are asking why would you hang on to a top 3 WR talent in the entire league if you have a new QB coming in? Are superstar receiving options bad for a young quarterback's progress?



Hahaha yeah I don’t understand that at all. They have to get a QB at some point. In comment 13930595 GiantFilthy said:Hahaha yeah I don’t understand that at all. They have to get a QB at some point.

Pass rusher with the 2nd overall pick Rjanyg : 12:38 pm : link 1981

I mean, in fairness, MetsAreBack : 12:39 pm : link the entire team after the San Diego game stopped trying, not just JPP.

"... you'd be astonished at the lack of effort ..." JonC : 12:41 pm : link I've said it for years, it was no secret if you understood what you're watching ...

Hey Papa SHO'NUFF : 12:41 pm : link We don't need the tape, we saw it live.

If that’s the case oldutican : 12:42 pm : link then trade down.

BBIers were calling it out SHO'NUFF : 12:42 pm : link in the game threads

Yup mittenedman : 12:44 pm : link He carries huge value as a longterm impact edge rusher who can also get them out of that terrible OV contract.



You cant get young impact ER’s cheap, or anywhere but the top of the draft

Btw mittenedman : 12:46 pm : link RE: trade down



It takes 2 to tango. Nobody thinks the Giants are going QB.

This whole concept of not drafting position X Mike from Ohio : 12:46 pm : link because you don't have position Y locked down is ludicrous. You build a team by adding talent wherever you can, not in some pre-determined order.



The line sucks, so you can't draft a QB, RB or WR until it is fixed? If the QB position is not settled, you don't keep a top flight WR?



That is just ridiculously lazy thinking. You acquire talent where it is available. You don't pass on talent because it becomes available in the wrong order.

Bucky Brooks' RAIN : 12:50 pm : link favorite player.



I've got him tied behind Rosen for the #2 pick with Barkley.



Ideally, we'd get him on a trade down. If we aren't going QB, we need to get picks and a player. One of Barkley and Chubb will be there at #5. That requires a partner however.



I'd love some extra picks in the second to complete the oline rebuild, grab a RB, and take an LB or CB that can eventually start.

Bradley Chubb will make us forget JPP real fast est1986 : 12:51 pm : link This guy could be a Joey Bosa/Khalil Mack type of player.. I’d be happy with anyone of Chubb, Barkley or Darnold

If we can trade back with Denver and pick up Chubb est1986 : 12:52 pm : link And a second that would be awesome...

I'd still hope we can drop back a little bit Keith : 12:55 pm : link to take Chubb. The value at the #2 spot is sky high strictly because there are some blue chip QB prospects. Taking Chubb at 2 isn't ideal, IMO. Its certainly better than taking a RB, but not ideal.

Only on Spyder : 12:56 pm : link a trade down. He will be there at 5. Otherwise take Barkley!!!!



Chubb at 2 is too boring and chalk, a waste at the top of the draft.

. arcarsenal : 12:56 pm : link Chubb @ 2 will piss me off.

I keep reading people talk Keith : 12:58 pm : link about Barkley because it would be exciting, like a new toy. Chubb would be boring, the QB's would be boring because they wouldn't play right away. Why does this matter? Is the goal to be exciting and fun or is the goal to build a long term sustainable winning team?

I do not have a favorite dune69 : 12:59 pm : link player for the draft. Wish I did but the lack of consensus on QB's has me concerned with making a big mistake. They will not all be successful. Barkley is intriguing and with OBJ, another game breaker.



Chubb seems the safer pick. We have not put any heat on the QB since Strahan/Osi/Tuck. We have a new DC with an attack scheme and we need some attack weapons. Sounds like Chubb could be our "Von Miller". I am very happy JPP was moved and but we do need to fortify our defense.



I do not have a favorite player. I can be happy with Darnold/Rosen, Barkley, or Chubb. I only hope Gettleman makes the correct choice.





If you don't a QB at #2, then get the hell out of that spot Jimmy Googs : 1:00 pm : link and get extra picks this year and/or #1 next year and re-assess QBs then.



Mistake to stay and pick Chubb...

Adding a difference maker that Keith : 1:01 pm : link can get after the QB should never be considered a bad thing. Winning at the LOS is vital to success. The value is there for a DE early. I just would hope we can maximinze the value of the #2 pick because of the QB's.

I like Chubb WillVAB : 1:01 pm : link I’d go Chubb over Barkley.

DG is not going to try to ‘win the draft’ Sean : 1:01 pm : link If NYG loves Chubb, they will take him at 2. Whose to say CLE wouldn’t trade up to 2 and take Chubb? It’s no guarantee he will last to 4 or 5. DG has alluded to not overthinking it and trusting the conviction, he’d take Chubb at 2 and not look back.

I'm starting to really dislike aimrocky : 1:02 pm : link this team...

RE: If you don't a QB at #2, then get the hell out of that spot jeff57 : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: and get extra picks this year and/or #1 next year and re-assess QBs then.



Mistake to stay and pick Chubb...



Exactly. In comment 13930707 Jimmy Googs said:Exactly.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13930690 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Chubb @ 2 will piss me off.







Even if they couldn’t move down?



I just don't like the fit. I'm terrified of another square peg edge rusher. Bettcher uses enough variance that he will still probably get good milage out of a player like this - I just don't want him @ 2. I'd prefer to move down. Even if that means we wind up with Quenton Nelson instead. In comment 13930699 Big Blue '56 said:I just don't like the fit. I'm terrified of another square peg edge rusher. Bettcher uses enough variance that he will still probably get good milage out of a player like this - I just don't want him @ 2. I'd prefer to move down. Even if that means we wind up with Quenton Nelson instead.

Trade down then Bluesbreaker : 1:03 pm : link I look at his tape I DKN he is good but at #2 ?

RE: Jimmy Googs : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: I've said it for years, it was no secret if you understood what you're watching ...



Clearly not a secret. He was basically Mr. Line of Scrimmage unless he went against a rookie or backup Tackle... In comment 13930618 JonC said:Clearly not a secret. He was basically Mr. Line of Scrimmage unless he went against a rookie or backup Tackle...

Pass Rusher > RB ZogZerg : 1:06 pm : link But, very anticlimactic if this is the selection at #2.

Or trade with Cleveland for 4th Blue Racer : 1:07 pm : link If Cleveland takes Darnold, chances are the Giants won't like the other QBs and will be in a position to swap their 2nd for Cleveland's 4th and their highest two second rounders, plus another high pick (or two) next year.



Cleveland can then grab either Barkley or Chubb at 2, Giants get either Barkley or Chubb at 4 and feast on the cream of the 2nd round picks.



At least that's my dream scenario.

A caller asked if they pass on a QB.. cwillm : 1:08 pm : link Do Papa and Diehl think Barkley or Chubb would be the pick at #2. Both said Chubb. This was around 930am. Unless I missed something after I got to work, neither of them said they are convinced the Giants are picking Chubb at #2.

I'm in the "QB or trade down" camp Go Terps : 1:08 pm : link There HAS to be someone wanting to trade up into that #2 spot.



I brought this up on another thread...in the BBI mock draft I pick for the Colts. This year they have an extra second rounder because of their trade down to #6.



I know the BBI mock draft isn't an end all be all, but it was striking to me the quality of players that fell. I was able to get Chubb at #6, and then Sony Michel and DJ Moore at the top of the second round. And there were other really good prospects available too.



Trading down in a year where there figure to be 5 QBs in the first round is a good move. Talented players get pushed down the board.



I'm rooting pretty hard for a trade down, because I don't think the Giants are all that interested in picking a QB.

Thinking he's the guy too AcesUp : 1:10 pm : link He's a power player with the atheleticism to play stand up, that kind of versatility is tough to find. Seems to be the type of player that Bettcher wants to get in here and the biggest need on our defense considering Mauro/Wynn are most likely penciled into that slot. Chubb allows you to get much more creative.

RE: I keep reading people talk SHO'NUFF : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: about Barkley because it would be exciting, like a new toy. Chubb would be boring, the QB's would be boring because they wouldn't play right away. Why does this matter? Is the goal to be exciting and fun or is the goal to build a long term sustainable winning team?



Depends... let's ask Sales and Marketing. You want jersey sales, high ratings, ticket sales and a whole new generation of Giants fans, exciting is the way to go. I've seen more Giants gear on people in California since OBJ came on the scene. A young kid I know worships OBJ and is a new Giants fan. In the long run, exciting may be the best for the franchise. In comment 13930698 Keith said:Depends... let's ask Sales and Marketing. You want jersey sales, high ratings, ticket sales and a whole new generation of Giants fans, exciting is the way to go. I've seen more Giants gear on people in California since OBJ came on the scene. A young kid I know worships OBJ and is a new Giants fan. In the long run, exciting may be the best for the franchise.

RE: Lack of effort from JPP? BigBlueinChicago : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: I'm shocked.



Terps, it was never mentioned or even discussed once on the radio during games and Bob and Carl were watching the tape then.



Funny how his effort is now brought up with him no longer on the roster. In comment 13930606 Go Terps said:Terps, it was never mentioned or even discussed once on the radio during games and Bob and Carl were watching the tape then.Funny how his effort is now brought up with him no longer on the roster.

Terps JonC : 1:16 pm : link I think DG is worried about trading down lower than #4 and losing Chubb to the Browns, or #5 to the Broncos ... tho I think it's more likely the Browns would prefer SB if QBs go 1, 2, 3 ... Chubb and Miller would be lethal in Denver.



. arcarsenal : 1:18 pm : link I'm fine with losing out on Chubb in a trade down scenario.



Take Nelson.

RE: A caller asked if they pass on a QB.. MojoEd : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Do Papa and Diehl think Barkley or Chubb would be the pick at #2. Both said Chubb. This was around 930am. Unless I missed something after I got to work, neither of them said they are convinced the Giants are picking Chubb at #2.

I heard it the same as you. Both agreed that what they do at #2 will reveal the truth of what the NYG really believe re how much Eli has left. Said the first round would reveal the truth about a lot of teams. In comment 13930740 cwillm said:I heard it the same as you. Both agreed that what they do at #2 will reveal the truth of what the NYG really believe re how much Eli has left. Said the first round would reveal the truth about a lot of teams.

RE: Terps ZogZerg : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: I think DG is worried about trading down lower than #4 and losing Chubb to the Browns, or #5 to the Broncos ... tho I think it's more likely the Browns would prefer SB if QBs go 1, 2, 3 ... Chubb and Miller would be lethal in Denver.



According to the link above to the Browns board - They have Chubb rated as their #1 player. If true, they would go Chubb at 4 (or 2 with a trade up). In comment 13930768 JonC said:According to the link above to the Browns board - They have Chubb rated as their #1 player. If true, they would go Chubb at 4 (or 2 with a trade up).

RE: RE: Lack of effort from JPP? Go Terps : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13930606 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I'm shocked.







Terps, it was never mentioned or even discussed once on the radio during games and Bob and Carl were watching the tape then.



Funny how his effort is now brought up with him no longer on the roster.



There have been questions on JPP's effort going back to 2012. I wasn't the only guy saying it.



$15M in dead money this year...one of Jerry Reese's parting gifts. Think about this: maybe if that dead money weren't on the books it would be easier to trade/release Eli now, and we might be more likely to draft a QB.



Ugh. Anyway, I think Chubb at #2 is probably where the smart bet would be. In comment 13930767 BigBlueinChicago said:There have been questions on JPP's effort going back to 2012. I wasn't the only guy saying it.$15M in dead money this year...one of Jerry Reese's parting gifts. Think about this: maybe if that dead money weren't on the books it would be easier to trade/release Eli now, and we might be more likely to draft a QB.Ugh. Anyway, I think Chubb at #2 is probably where the smart bet would be.

ZZ JonC : 1:22 pm : link there you go, would make even more sense for DG to stay.



Browns... Strip-Sack : 1:25 pm : link just signed Hyde... pairing Chubb with Garett would be lethal.

RE: . DanMetroMan : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: I'm fine with losing out on Chubb in a trade down scenario.



Take Nelson.



100%. So you miss out on Chubb and add a potential pro-bowler at a key spot AND more talent. Boo hoo. In comment 13930774 arcarsenal said:100%. So you miss out on Chubb and add a potential pro-bowler at a key spot AND more talent. Boo hoo.

FWIW MojoEd : 1:42 pm : link Also found interesting that they both agreed that the NYJ’s worst case scenario would be for Darnold and Mayfield to be off the board before their pick at #3.

Never liked this idea that you must avoid Barkley at 2 EmpireWF : 1:47 pm : link because you can find a suitable RB later in the draft.

The comment on JPP does not surprise me at all...Diehl That’s Gold, Jerry : 1:48 pm : link knows football and sees it in real terms. JPP was a joke last year. The love of him on this site is for one season only. Since 2011 he has done little. Getting rid of him was a great move.



As for tomorrow, the only thing I am sure of is we will not take a QB. but I could easily see us trading down to 5 or 6 and still get one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson.

JPP DanMetroMan : 1:54 pm : link was so bad last year that they could find a DE in round 2 or 3 and it would provide an upgrade. The Giants sucked balls last year, they have multiple holes. BPA all day.

RE: JPP Mike From Brielle : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: was so bad last year that they could find a DE in round 2 or 3 and it would provide an upgrade. The Giants sucked balls last year, they have multiple holes. BPA all day.



Did JPP lead the team in sacks last year and in the defensive system that Spags had last year didn't the DE's have a lot of responsibility for stopping the run? I think that if true has got to be considered too. In comment 13930860 DanMetroMan said:Did JPP lead the team in sacks last year and in the defensive system that Spags had last year didn't the DE's have a lot of responsibility for stopping the run? I think that if true has got to be considered too.

It's gonna be lugnut : 2:08 pm : link Rosen. I just feel it.

RE: . Brown Recluse : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: I'm fine with losing out on Chubb in a trade down scenario.



Take Nelson.



I agree with arc. If the Giants don't come away with a QB, Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb - something went wrong. In comment 13930774 arcarsenal said:I agree with arc. If the Giants don't come away with a QB, Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb - something went wrong.

RE: Pass rusher with the 2nd overall pick Thegratefulhead : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: 1981 This is a reason for a Giant NO to Chubb at 2. He will hear it all the time and there is no way possible for him to come close. The comparisons will drown him before he starts. In comment 13930609 Rjanyg said:This is a reason for a Giant NO to Chubb at 2. He will hear it all the time and there is no way possible for him to come close. The comparisons will drown him before he starts.

Chubb Mike in NY : 2:16 pm : link John Dorsey has never been part of a team that has selected a RB in Round 1 of the Draft. This may be smoke to try and force Cleveland into drafting Chubb at #1 overall if he is their top player on the board. If Chubb goes #1 overall the Giants are in a great position at #2 because then it means any team who wants a QB will have their choice of players in a trade up so the Giants can play them off one another. If a QB goes #1, then those teams that had that player as the clear top QB will be out of the running

I'd be happy with either Miamijints : 2:25 pm : link Chubb or Barkley.

The JPP trade should be looked at independently of any other moves, shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:29 pm : link including the second pick in the draft. He didn't fit in the defense they were going to play. They mention how much Odell will have to be paid, but don't acknowledge getting rid of JPP's salary will help the Giants pay Odell. Finally, getting an early round 3 pick for JPP considering his "lackluster" at times play last season was a GODsend. One move doesn't have anything to do with the other.

The 3rd round pick for JPP wasn't a godsend, Go Terps : 2:36 pm : link it was mitigation of the awful mistake of keeping him around in the first place. He should have been cut the day after he blew his hand up.



In any event, I think the key question with Chubb is how much better do we think he is than the guys that would be considered the next tier: Nelson, Vea, Smith, etc. If the gap is big, you don't trade down. But if it isn't (and based on Sy's reports it doesn't appear to be), then I would think a trade down makes sense.

I'm AcidTest : 2:42 pm : link OK with Chubb at #2, but would prefer a small trade down, even if it means losing him. Nelson and 2 #2s is greater than Chubb IMO.



The problem is that the Browns might well draft Chubb at #2. Somebody linked to a Browns bulletin board that says Chubb is their #1 player. If that's also true for the Giants, then it's unlikely that DG would move to #4 for just 2 #2s. He'd probably want Cleveland's #1 next year, which I don't think they'd include.



My guess is that the Giants stay at #2, and draft either Barkley or Chubb, assuming Darnold is gone. I was sure it would be Barkley, but now I'm inclined to say Chubb.

This statement is so off BigBlueDownTheShore : 2:52 pm : link Quote: Statements about Eli having a few good years left in him, that you build a team from the inside out, that they want to keep Odell (and appear to be committed to tying themselves to paying him $17-18 mil a year)..."why would you do that if you are going to bring in a highly-drafted rookie qb?"



Why would you want to keep OBJ and draft a young QB? You have to have great weapons for him to throw too!



We surrounded Eli with playmaking WRs early on. You surely are going to do it for the next QB.



You also will be able to afford to keep OBJ, when you get Mannings numbers off the books. Why would you want to keep OBJ and draft a young QB? You have to have great weapons for him to throw too!We surrounded Eli with playmaking WRs early on. You surely are going to do it for the next QB.You also will be able to afford to keep OBJ, when you get Mannings numbers off the books.

Like Chubb a lot ryanmkeane : 3:10 pm : link but at #2...that would be a head scratcher for me

RE: Chubb Brown Recluse : 3:14 pm : link

Quote: Is one hell of a football IQ test. The grades here are abysmal as usual.



Pipe down, Joey in CT! In comment 13931002 Joey in VA said:Pipe down, Joey in CT!

RE: Thinking he's the guy too Toth029 : 3:19 pm : link

Quote: He's a power player with the atheleticism to play stand up, that kind of versatility is tough to find. Seems to be the type of player that Bettcher wants to get in here and the biggest need on our defense considering Mauro/Wynn are most likely penciled into that slot. Chubb allows you to get much more creative.

Chubb would play OLB. Mauro and Wynn are on the line in a basic 34 base.



They can get versatile with him obviously but he's standing up more often than not. In comment 13930746 AcesUp said:Chubb would play OLB. Mauro and Wynn are on the line in a basic 34 base.They can get versatile with him obviously but he's standing up more often than not.

I finally watched some Chubb highlights. Mike from SI : 3:27 pm : link Umm, holy f***. Yeah I'll take it. He plays with a meanness, and anger, a ferocity, a relentlessness that reminds me of a certain somebody. Not that he'll be as good, but JFC this guy is a bad man.

RE: RE: RE: Lack of effort from JPP? Ten Ton Hammer : 3:30 pm : link

Quote: Think about this: maybe if that dead money weren't on the books it would be easier to trade/release Eli now, and we might be more likely to draft a QB.



Be honest about this. There's no situation where they would have traded or dumped Eli this year. You know that. In comment 13930785 Go Terps said:Be honest about this. There's no situation where they would have traded or dumped Eli this year. You know that.

This would be a throw the remote pick GFAN52 : 3:32 pm : link Nothing against Chubb, but NOT at 2. Trade down then.

Chubb is barely tolerable... bw in dc : 3:37 pm : link However, I see the thought process with the selection, but it's such a neutral move.



I'm still convinced Jints Central has a massive crush on Barkley. He creates a great marketing package for Mara - he can sell the Triplets + 1: OBJ, Barkley, Engram and Eli. Come see the show!





RE: RE: RE: RE: Lack of effort from JPP? Go Terps : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13930785 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Think about this: maybe if that dead money weren't on the books it would be easier to trade/release Eli now, and we might be more likely to draft a QB.







Be honest about this. There's no situation where they would have traded or dumped Eli this year. You know that.



You're probably right, but who knows...maybe if we get Darnold?



Regardless, it's not like we could have done something else with the money we're allotting for JPP to not play for us this year. Beckham or Collins come to mind. In comment 13931074 Ten Ton Hammer said:You're probably right, but who knows...maybe if we get Darnold?Regardless, it's not like we could have done something else with the money we're allotting for JPP to not play for us this year. Beckham or Collins come to mind.

If DG uses his board Joey in VA : 3:42 pm : link And Darnold goes first, he's got to take Barkley. I would personally take Rosen but I can deal with Chubb. The deal with him is that he'll be off the LOS at times, with a chance to rush from a 2 point stance and with his relentless play style he'll be a huge handful in this system. In a 4-3 I actually like him less because hand in the dirt, he's not twitchy fast like Mack or Von Miller but at that role they play in their defenses he can be an absolute terror.

i don't like picking at 2 this year if they don't like a QB GiantsFan84 : 5:12 pm : link trade down. i'd prefer barkley over chubb if they stay at 2. i just think he could be a bigger difference maker