Schefter: Signs pointing to Baker at #1



Quote: Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.



with the recent Allen news...does this make the #2 pick so valuable with Darnold still on the board @ #2? https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/989481309197225984with the recent Allen news...does this make the #2 pick so valuable with Darnold still on the board @ #2?

Keep hearing this UberAlias : 8:33 am : link Please let NYG be smart enough not to pass up Darnold.

Not buying it est1986 : 8:33 am : link Will be shocked if Darnold is on the board when we pick.

If Mayfield goes 1st, section125 : 8:36 am : link then the Giants have the choice of Darnold, Rosen, Barkley or Chubb.



In that case, they stay and take their man - means the top 4 players are still on the board.



I wish it was Rosen, but it will either be Barkley or Darnold.

RE: Could certainly make 2 a more coveted pick, mattyblue : 8:36 am : link

Quote: butI don’t buy this report for a minute



It would make it a coveted pick for the Giants. In comment 13932634 Big Blue '56 said:It would make it a coveted pick for the Giants.

Agree that the #2 pick instantly becomes invaluable Bold Ruler : Mod : 8:38 am : : 8:38 am : link If DG doesnt want want any of the QBs, any other team is going to want to jump the Jets at #3 to get their choice. This is getting interesting.

RE: RE: Could certainly make 2 a more coveted pick, Big Blue '56 : 8:38 am : link

It would make it a coveted pick for the Giants.



Sure, IF the Giants believe any of these QBs are franchise-makers In comment 13932643 mattyblue said:Sure, IF the Giants believe any of these QBs are franchise-makers

Buffalo, Denver and others will be calling and offering gifts George from PA : 8:38 am : link Trade down.....hopefully ending up at 4/5....and pocket a couple of extra picks this year and next

The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over. bceagle05 : 8:41 am : link We suffered for this pick. If Cleveland wants to hand us Darnold on a silver platter, you say thank you very much.

Baker to the Browns dep026 : 8:44 am : link shows me something is wrong the the air in Cleveland. You just went through Johnny Manziel, and Baker has a lot of Johnny qualities. Why even take the risk?



You take Darnold and keep building.

Cleveland continuing to play the risk game Andy in Boston : 8:46 am : link Mayfield is a player....but taking at a 6'0 QB with the 1st pick....ballsy.

Maybe the Giants really want ArtVandelay : 8:46 am : link Mayfield

I think this may be a leak to make #4 more valuable. crackerjack465 : 8:46 am : link Trying to get teams to think at least one of Darnold, Rosen or Allen will be there, guaranteed.



I'm not sure why else this would leak.

Basically if Darnold and Barkley are on the board at two Larry in Pencilvania : 8:48 am : link The Giants control the draft and can bring in a huge haul if they choose to go that direction. Hell they could make the Jets squirm

If Browns take Mayfield then you got to take Rosen giantstock : 8:48 am : link Get Rosen then you can start a quick rebuild and be a threat once he starts playing for 10-15 years.

RE: Maybe the Giants really want jeff57 : 8:49 am : link

Quote: Mayfield



Shurmur said he likes tall QBs. In comment 13932672 ArtVandelay said:Shurmur said he likes tall QBs.

RE: I think this may be a leak to make #4 more valuable. mphbullet36 : 8:49 am : link

Quote: Trying to get teams to think at least one of Darnold, Rosen or Allen will be there, guaranteed.



I'm not sure why else this would leak.



the leak isn't coming from the browns though. Schefter says they have been pretty tight lipped. The reports are coming from HC and GM's around the league so they might know something we don't. In comment 13932676 crackerjack465 said:the leak isn't coming from the browns though. Schefter says they have been pretty tight lipped. The reports are coming from HC and GM's around the league so they might know something we don't.

RE: Baker to the Browns AcidTest : 8:49 am : link

Quote: shows me something is wrong the the air in Cleveland. You just went through Johnny Manziel, and Baker has a lot of Johnny qualities. Why even take the risk?



You take Darnold and keep building.



It's the Forrest Gump rule: "Stupid is as stupid does."



I still think the Browns will draft Darnold, but I admit I'm less sure of that than I was even 24 hours ago. If Darnold is available, then whether to draft him will be the most important decision for the Giants since Accorsi traded for Eli. But if DG decides not to draft Darnold, he absolutely has to trade the pick. He'll get a fortune in return. In comment 13932669 dep026 said:It's the Forrest Gump rule: "Stupid is as stupid does."I still think the Browns will draft Darnold, but I admit I'm less sure of that than I was even 24 hours ago. If Darnold is available, then whether to draft him will be the most important decision for the Giants since Accorsi traded for Eli. But if DG decides not to draft Darnold, he absolutely has to trade the pick. He'll get a fortune in return.

Where did he get this info? superspynyg : 8:49 am : link Did he steal his medical chart?

this would be a big coup for the stats nerds who have been Heisenberg : 8:51 am : link proclaiming him the best one by far.

RE: Cleveland continuing to play the risk game mphbullet36 : 8:52 am : link

Quote: Mayfield is a player....but taking at a 6'0 QB with the 1st pick....ballsy.



it would be ballsy but if they had the two QB's similarly rated and knew the Giants were never taking Baker...but would take Darnold.



CLE could lock in there QB and Barkley...maybe they thought Barkley is just so good they wanted him too. In comment 13932671 Andy in Boston said:it would be ballsy but if they had the two QB's similarly rated and knew the Giants were never taking Baker...but would take Darnold.CLE could lock in there QB and Barkley...maybe they thought Barkley is just so good they wanted him too.

Acid Test Marty866b : 8:52 am : link Spot on. If Darnold is available and we don't want him, the pick will be worth a fortune in trades. Barkley is not worth and additional five? additional high draft picks .

If True Trainmaster : 8:52 am : link Trade with the Jets and drop to 3. Ask for what SF got from Chicago last year or more. Then take Barkley at 3

If true jeff57 : 8:54 am : link The Giants will have the choice of Darnold or Rosen. If they don't take one of them, they're nuts.

RE: If True firedbytheboss : 8:54 am : link

Quote: Trade with the Jets and drop to 3. Ask for what SF got from Chicago last year or more. Then take Barkley at 3



Haha.. Word about a surprise qb at one but of course on bbi it's all about Barkley. The Barkley delusion gets revved up. It's not about Barkley. It's about Mayfield. In comment 13932693 Trainmaster said:Haha.. Word about a surprise qb at one but of course on bbi it's all about Barkley. The Barkley delusion gets revved up. It's not about Barkley. It's about Mayfield.

I think this.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:56 am : link is the 3rd player Schefter has reported on going to the Browns.



It really is nothing more than reporters moving lips because they have airtime to fill or clicks to generate.

It this is true Pete44 : 8:56 am : link You take Darnold an thank the football gods that Cleveland was the team picking ahead of us.

RE: If True mphbullet36 : 8:56 am : link

Quote: Trade with the Jets and drop to 3. Ask for what SF got from Chicago last year or more. Then take Barkley at 3



I doubt the giants/jets make a trade. If Darnold ends up being a franchise QB you know the media backlash this regime will get? Giants/Jets don't make moves like this.



I think this will get the Bills calling up asking for Darnold. Wasn't it reported that if Darnold dropped to #2 the bills would be willing to send 5-6 premium picks to move up to #2? In comment 13932693 Trainmaster said:I doubt the giants/jets make a trade. If Darnold ends up being a franchise QB you know the media backlash this regime will get? Giants/Jets don't make moves like this.I think this will get the Bills calling up asking for Darnold. Wasn't it reported that if Darnold dropped to #2 the bills would be willing to send 5-6 premium picks to move up to #2?

RE: It this is true firedbytheboss : 8:57 am : link

Quote: You take Darnold an thank the football gods that Cleveland was the team picking ahead of us.



But Rosen is better than Darnold. In comment 13932702 Pete44 said:But Rosen is better than Darnold.

Raanan adding to the mix... mphbullet36 : 8:58 am : link https://twitter.com/JordanRaanan/status/989488273088241671





Quote: Definitely something I heard from people around the league yesterday. They’re expecting Mayfield to go No. 1



if your CLE whats the need to smokescreen the #1 pick? if your CLE whats the need to smokescreen the #1 pick?

Why Is Anyone Buying This? Giants34 : 8:58 am : link It's Still Lyin' Season. Earlier this week, on the Michael Kay show, Mel Kiper said someone he trusted said that it was Trubisky, not Garrett, who would be the #1 pick. On the afternoon of the draft. Obviously that was nonsense. I don't believe a word of this.

So if Darnold is there joeinpa : 8:59 am : link At two, it makes the #2!pick that much more valuable, and many feel the Giants should capitalize by trading that pick.



Why?

the trade down crowd JonC : 9:01 am : link believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.

RE: So if Darnold is there firedbytheboss : 9:01 am : link

Quote: At two, it makes the #2!pick that much more valuable, and many feel the Giants should capitalize by trading that pick.



Why?



Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl. In comment 13932714 joeinpa said:Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl.

some of the trade down crowd understands JonC : 9:02 am : link a small move down could be wise, if NYG preferred targets are gone. But, the trade down to #12 for a pile of picks crowd is looking mostly at trying to win in 2018.

RE: the trade down crowd mphbullet36 : 9:03 am : link

Quote: believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.



the real question does DG and Shurmur think they can win now? Not what the fans think. If DG thinks Eli is competitive for a few years (which all signs point to he does). 5-6 premium picks over 1 would make some sense... In comment 13932720 JonC said:the real question does DG and Shurmur think they can win now? Not what the fans think. If DG thinks Eli is competitive for a few years (which all signs point to he does). 5-6 premium picks over 1 would make some sense...

I can't see DG trading down UberAlias : 9:04 am : link With Darnold and Barkley on the board.

I don't believe this for a second... Chris684 : 9:04 am : link It's gonna be Darnold IMO.

RE: RE: So if Darnold is there Giants34 : 9:04 am : link

Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl.



If we trade down enough in the next 4 or 5 drafts, we could own every pick in the 2030 draft. Don't sell that possibility short. We should trade from 2 to 5, 5 to 12, 12 to 20, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, and then 40 for a first rounder next year. That would really help us restock the cupboard. In comment 13932721 firedbytheboss said:If we trade down enough in the next 4 or 5 drafts, we could own every pick in the 2030 draft. Don't sell that possibility short. We should trade from 2 to 5, 5 to 12, 12 to 20, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, and then 40 for a first rounder next year. That would really help us restock the cupboard.

The Giants Should Benefit From A Bills / Jets Trainmaster : 9:05 am : link Bidding war.



I’d love to get Cleveland in the mix with the 4th overall.



Giants swap 2nd overall with the Jets. Giants trade 3rd overall to the Bills. Giants trade with Cleveland for 4th overall and grab Barkley. Among the wildest scenarios.

Drew Brees would easily be the #1 pick in any draft now Torrag : 9:05 am : link Russell Wilson? That's the type of player and leader you get with Mayfield. Yeah he's a touch flaky but that's the only knock and they aren't serious red flags.



It comes down to this with him 70% completions and 119 TD v 21 INT over the lasy three sesons. QB rating of 186 over the same time span.



Those numbers arent very good or even great. They are ridiculous, off the charts good.

RE: some of the trade down crowd understands mphbullet36 : 9:05 am : link

Quote: a small move down could be wise, if NYG preferred targets are gone. But, the trade down to #12 for a pile of picks crowd is looking mostly at trying to win in 2018.



if Denver and Indy are open to trade down scenarios which has been reported...it could take a lot less to trade up to 5 or 6 with 3-4 QB's off the board...and we can still get a premium player like Chubb/Nelson while holding a few premium assets from BUF. In comment 13932724 JonC said:if Denver and Indy are open to trade down scenarios which has been reported...it could take a lot less to trade up to 5 or 6 with 3-4 QB's off the board...and we can still get a premium player like Chubb/Nelson while holding a few premium assets from BUF.

If Darnold lands in your lap, I don't know mikeinbloomfield : 9:06 am : link how you don't take him. I guess you could wait until you have a top 2 pick again to take your next QB. NBD.



But look, last year sucked, especially the fifth week against San Diego. I have never been so disinterested in Giants games in December, when I knew they were going to not score and lose.



The payoff is tonight. Our team is going to have its pick of two or three great players, or a haul of picks to rebuild. The only way tonight goes badly is if they take Josh Allen, who has bust written all over him. FUN CITY.

If this is True BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:06 am : link Dave 'Te called this on his podcast.



Dave knows his shit. He said that the Browns wouldn't have picked up Tyrod, if they weren't picking a QB with similar qualities and said the most logical choice is Baker Mayfield.

RE: the trade down crowd Jay on the Island : 9:06 am : link

Quote: believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.

Some people still don't understand the point of the draft. Free agency is for filling holes. The draft is for the future. In comment 13932720 JonC said:Some people still don't understand the point of the draft. Free agency is for filling holes. The draft is for the future.

RE: RE: the trade down crowd JonC : 9:07 am : link

the real question does DG and Shurmur think they can win now? Not what the fans think. If DG thinks Eli is competitive for a few years (which all signs point to he does). 5-6 premium picks over 1 would make some sense...



That's the problem tho, there's usually a chasm between the actual blue chip talent (only 6-8 in this draft), and then the red chips, and lesser talent.



Talent isn't uniform. Picking at 12, 22, and whatever isn't bringing the premium talent picking in the top 5 should deliver.



I prefer quality over quantity.

In comment 13932727 mphbullet36 said:That's the problem tho, there's usually a chasm between the actual blue chip talent (only 6-8 in this draft), and then the red chips, and lesser talent.Talent isn't uniform. Picking at 12, 22, and whatever isn't bringing the premium talent picking in the top 5 should deliver.I prefer quality over quantity.

Posted this morning sphinx : 9:07 am : link Daniel Jeremiah (Move the Sticks) have Mayfield going to Browns at #1

RE: RE: RE: So if Darnold is there firedbytheboss : 9:08 am : link

Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl.







If we trade down enough in the next 4 or 5 drafts, we could own every pick in the 2030 draft. Don't sell that possibility short. We should trade from 2 to 5, 5 to 12, 12 to 20, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, and then 40 for a first rounder next year. That would really help us restock the cupboard.



I can hardly wait for 2030... We'll surely get the draft pick record. In comment 13932730 Giants34 said:I can hardly wait for 2030... We'll surely get the draft pick record.

RE: Posted this morning sphinx : 9:08 am : link

Quote: Daniel Jeremiah (Move the Sticks) have Mayfield going to Browns at #1

He adds ...

"I've long said Sam Darnold should be the pick here, but the latest buzz has Mayfield landing at the top."

In comment 13932742 sphinx said:He adds ..."I've long said Sam Darnold should be the pick here, but the latest buzz has Mayfield landing at the top."

If this is true Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:09 am : : 9:09 am : link and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers.

The win now idea id pretty funny UberAlias : 9:09 am : link Coming off a 3-win season and been bad for a while. If they pick a guy its because they believe he's the best player in the draft. You have to be delusional or not paying attention to this team since '11 to think they're in position to gear up for a run. Reese was fired because his drafts have sucked. He stacked years with next to nothing to show for it, yet some actually believe the roster is ready to make a run. Seriously?

. Danny Kanell : 9:09 am : link Please make this happen. And then Gettleman, please run to the podium and draft Sam Darnold. Please. TIA.

RE: Could certainly make 2 a more coveted pick, barens : 9:11 am : link

Quote: butI don’t buy this report for a minute



I don't know, for Schefter to put this out there the day of the draft, I could buy it. I just hope we don't pass on Darnold. In comment 13932634 Big Blue '56 said:I don't know, for Schefter to put this out there the day of the draft, I could buy it. I just hope we don't pass on Darnold.

It Is Becoming Apparent to Me That Mock Drafts Are Groupthink Giants34 : 9:12 am : link One guy says something, the rest fall in line. Anyone notice that? Before it was, if Darnold is there, the Giants would draft him. Now, with everyone mocking Barkley to the Giants, the mantra is Barkley to the Giants anyway, even if Darnold is there. Mock drafts just follow one another. So, now, with one talking head saying Mayfield, the rest of the these guys are saying Mayfield too. One after another.

Giants better run to the podium Rflairr : 9:12 am : link For Darnold.



Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true

RE: If this is true UberAlias : 9:13 am : link

Quote: and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers. Honestly, they brought in a HC and OC with reputations of developing QBs. They have Manning in place to buy them a year at least to develop. If they don't think they can turn Darnold into a good QB with his skillsets and qualities, there is never going to be a QB that meets their standards. There is no such thing as a perfect prospect. In comment 13932748 Eric from BBI said:Honestly, they brought in a HC and OC with reputations of developing QBs. They have Manning in place to buy them a year at least to develop. If they don't think they can turn Darnold into a good QB with his skillsets and qualities, there is never going to be a QB that meets their standards. There is no such thing as a perfect prospect.

RE: RE: the trade down crowd mphbullet36 : 9:13 am : link

Some people still don't understand the point of the draft. Free agency is for filling holes. The draft is for the future.



So if the Bills offer you a Hershal Walker type trade...the Cowboys built a dynasty from that trade...through the draft. In comment 13932736 Jay on the Island said:So if the Bills offer you a Hershal Walker type trade...the Cowboys built a dynasty from that trade...through the draft.

RE: the trade down crowd Rflairr : 9:13 am : link

Quote: believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.



And be in QB hell In comment 13932720 JonC said:And be in QB hell

RE: If this is true nygiants16 : 9:14 am : link

Quote: and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers.



If giants dont want darnold the second Mayfield is take , you call every team looking for a qb and say give me your best offer or I am taking darnold In comment 13932748 Eric from BBI said:If giants dont want darnold the second Mayfield is take , you call every team looking for a qb and say give me your best offer or I am taking darnold

I want to trade down because I really dont like the QBs this year nygiants16 : 9:14 am : link Not because I want to win now, I want to get the most picks possible to add as much youth as possible...





RE: The win now idea id pretty funny mattyblue : 9:15 am : link

Quote: Coming off a 3-win season and been bad for a while. If they pick a guy its because they believe he's the best player in the draft. You have to be delusional or not paying attention to this team since '11 to think they're in position to gear up for a run. Reese was fired because his drafts have sucked. He stacked years with next to nothing to show for it, yet some actually believe the roster is ready to make a run. Seriously?



Agreed. I don’t see how Gettleman will justify not taking any QB especially with Darnold there. Eli was the second best QB in an Eagles game he saw though. In comment 13932750 UberAlias said:Agreed. I don’t see how Gettleman will justify not taking any QB especially with Darnold there. Eli was the second best QB in an Eagles game he saw though.

Hasn’t Scot McCloughan Rflairr : 9:16 am : link Been high on Mayfield, even before he joined the Browns?



But If he’s their guy. Im surprised they aren’t trying to get the Jets to jump the Giants for Darnold.

Baker Mayfield has NFL star written all over him... M.S. : 9:16 am : link

...regardless of where he is taken.



One of his most under-appreciated traits: despite maybe having half a screw loose, this guy is one calm, cool cookie when the game is at its most intense.



He can flat out play for anyone!

RE: RE: The win now idea id pretty funny nygiants16 : 9:16 am : link

Agreed. I don’t see how Gettleman will justify not taking any QB especially with Darnold there. Eli was the second best QB in an Eagles game he saw though.



So what if they dont like the QBs, you want them to take one anyway? In comment 13932777 mattyblue said:So what if they dont like the QBs, you want them to take one anyway?

RE: Giants better run to the podium Danny Kanell : 9:17 am : link

Quote: For Darnold.



Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true



I think Cleveland would take him at 4. In comment 13932763 Rflairr said:I think Cleveland would take him at 4.

RE: RE: If this is true Rflairr : 9:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13932748 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers.



Honestly, they brought in a HC and OC with reputations of developing QBs. They have Manning in place to buy them a year at least to develop. If they don't think they can turn Darnold into a good QB with his skillsets and qualities, there is never going to be a QB that meets their standards. There is no such thing as a perfect prospect.



This is such a good point. Why hire Shurmur, if his ability to develop a young QB wasn’t his biggest selling point. And then to add Shula whos done a great job at that as well. Darnold with his tools, this coaching, and the ability to sit and learn for a season. How can you ask for a better situation? In comment 13932766 UberAlias said:This is such a good point. Why hire Shurmur, if his ability to develop a young QB wasn’t his biggest selling point. And then to add Shula whos done a great job at that as well. Darnold with his tools, this coaching, and the ability to sit and learn for a season. How can you ask for a better situation?

This team isnt going to do much this year Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:22 am : : 9:22 am : link draft for the future...don't think we're 'winning now'.

RE: RE: Giants better run to the podium Rflairr : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13932763 Rflairr said:





Quote:





For Darnold.



Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true







I think Cleveland would take him at 4.



Think they wouldn’t go with Chubb, opposite Garrett In comment 13932784 Danny Kanell said:Think they wouldn’t go with Chubb, opposite Garrett

Baker is a perfect fit for Cleveland... bw in dc : 9:24 am : link A dysfunctional organization investing in the prospect with the most red flags.





RE: This team isnt going to do much this year Jay on the Island : 9:25 am : link

Quote: draft for the future...don't think we're 'winning now'.

I agree with you. I just hope our new GM doesn't truly believe that this team is ready to compete now. In comment 13932803 Bold Ruler said:I agree with you. I just hope our new GM doesn't truly believe that this team is ready to compete now.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:26 am : link I'd be happy with either Darnold or Barkley.

RE: EVERYBODY is saying it's Mayfield Giants34 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: Schefter, Schrager, Jeremiah, Matt Miller, Bob McGinn, Sy'56, Rapoport. No way all of these guys are wrong.



Years ago everyone said it was Reggie Bush to the Texans until it wasn't. Last year the Bears made a shocking trade to get up and get Trubisky.



I told you, this mock draft nonsense is groupthink. One guy says it, they all say it. In comment 13932797 Big Rick in FL said:Years ago everyone said it was Reggie Bush to the Texans until it wasn't. Last year the Bears made a shocking trade to get up and get Trubisky.I told you, this mock draft nonsense is groupthink. One guy says it, they all say it.

This is tough - section125 : 9:27 am : link I keep running between taking the top guy at #2 and trading to somebody for a boat load of picks - but not moving below #6.

I would take Barkley at #2, but I just don't "feel" Darnold. I could see Rosen, but not Darnold. Guy gives me an uneasy feeling.

Trading to between 4, 5, or 6 gets them, most likely one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson (with Barkley the least likely after #4.)



As for the Browns taking Mayfield #1, yeah I can see it. Mayfield can start now in the NFL. Darnold, not so much. Rosen can start now, but Mayfield can make plays on the run and has a slightly better medical history. Have to agree that the trade for Taylor would tend to mean Mayfield vs Darnold.

RE: I think this may be a leak to make #4 more valuable. TheMick7 : 9:27 am : link

Quote: Trying to get teams to think at least one of Darnold, Rosen or Allen will be there, guaranteed.



I'm not sure why else this would leak.



No team is going to make the trade thinking Mayfield is the Browns pick.All teams will wait until the pick is made & then the phone calls would be made. Leaking does nothing to get teams to trade now! In comment 13932676 crackerjack465 said:No team is going to make the trade thinking Mayfield is the Browns pick.All teams will wait until the pick is made & then the phone calls would be made. Leaking does nothing to get teams to trade now!

RE: EVERYBODY is saying it's Mayfield barens : 9:27 am : link

Quote: Schefter, Schrager, Jeremiah, Matt Miller, Bob McGinn, Sy'56, Rapoport. No way all of these guys are wrong.



Not Mayock, at least not yet. In comment 13932797 Big Rick in FL said:Not Mayock, at least not yet.

So the only move for the future nygiants16 : 9:28 am : link Is draft a qb? Even if you thi k barkley or xhubbare better players and will be better players?



Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year

RE: RE: EVERYBODY is saying it's Mayfield nygiants16 : 9:29 am : link

Years ago everyone said it was Reggie Bush to the Texans until it wasn't. Last year the Bears made a shocking trade to get up and get Trubisky.



I told you, this mock draft nonsense is groupthink. One guy says it, they all say it.



Not true everyone knew mario William's was the pick a few days before the draft because they started negotiations with him.. In comment 13932826 Giants34 said:Not true everyone knew mario William's was the pick a few days before the draft because they started negotiations with him..

If Mayfiel goes #1 and Darnold goes #2, Brown Recluse : 9:29 am : link I'll be happy.



If Darnold goes #1, and Barkley goes #2 - I'll be happy.

No way in hell... Zepp : 9:30 am : link This is classic misinformation to see if the Jets will trade up to 1.

This either 1) Legit or UberAlias : 9:30 am : link 2) a deliberate leak. I'm not sure why that would be though.

RE: So the only move for the future dep026 : 9:31 am : link

Quote: Is draft a qb? Even if you thi k barkley or xhubbare better players and will be better players?



Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year



Whos more valuable to team



Eli Manning or Michael Strahan? In comment 13932831 nygiants16 said:Whos more valuable to teamEli Manning or Michael Strahan?

a lot are down on Darnold lately micky : 9:32 am : link small hands, inaccuracy, weaker arm, etc



so it makes sense Baker and Allen are top on some lists

RE: No way in hell... UberAlias : 9:32 am : link

Quote: This is classic misinformation to see if the Jets will trade up to 1. Why would they want that? Jets aren't resource rich at this point. So they can settle for a QB and hope their non-QB falls? I don't see it at all. They've been accumulating draft picks for years and have a ton. What they need now is great players. In comment 13932840 Zepp said:Why would they want that? Jets aren't resource rich at this point. So they can settle for a QB and hope their non-QB falls? I don't see it at all. They've been accumulating draft picks for years and have a ton. What they need now is great players.

Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Tanker20 : 9:33 am : link I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.



Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?



Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.

RE: RE: So the only move for the future nygiants16 : 9:34 am : link

Whos more valuable to team



Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?



I am not saying what is mor valuable, what I am saying is you dont take a qb for the sake of taking a qb...



Just because you have a high pick doesnt mean it has to be a qb, you take the player who you think will be the best player.. In comment 13932845 dep026 said:I am not saying what is mor valuable, what I am saying is you dont take a qb for the sake of taking a qb...Just because you have a high pick doesnt mean it has to be a qb, you take the player who you think will be the best player..

If the Giants still pass on Darnold AcesUp : 9:34 am : link I'll have a hard time buying that they didn't like ANY of these 4 QBs. It's much more plausible that they just liked Darnold here and didn't see it in the other 3 prospects. However, if they still pass on the QB, that tells me that they aren't prioritizing the position and I would have an issue with that line of thinking.

RE: RE: So the only move for the future nygiants16 : 9:34 am : link

Whos more valuable to team



Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?



And if you want to take that stance...



LT or simms? In comment 13932845 dep026 said:And if you want to take that stance...LT or simms?

RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy nygiants16 : 9:35 am : link

Quote: I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.



Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?



Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.



It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple.. In comment 13932851 Tanker20 said:It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..

RE: RE: RE: So the only move for the future jeff57 : 9:36 am : link

Whos more valuable to team



Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?







I am not saying what is mor valuable, what I am saying is you dont take a qb for the sake of taking a qb...



Just because you have a high pick doesnt mean it has to be a qb, you take the player who you think will be the best player..



There's probably no position in all of sports as important as QB. If you think the pick can be your QB for a decade or more, you take the QB. In comment 13932857 nygiants16 said:There's probably no position in all of sports as important as QB. If you think the pick can be your QB for a decade or more, you take the QB.

RE: RE: RE: So the only move for the future dep026 : 9:36 am : link

Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year







Whos more valuable to team



Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?







I am not saying what is mor valuable, what I am saying is you dont take a qb for the sake of taking a qb...



Just because you have a high pick doesnt mean it has to be a qb, you take the player who you think will be the best player..



Even if a RB/DE/OL may be viewed better, you still take the QB who yo usee you can build a franchise around. Barkley and Chubb may be viewed as better players, but how much better is the question. In comment 13932857 nygiants16 said:Even if a RB/DE/OL may be viewed better, you still take the QB who yo usee you can build a franchise around. Barkley and Chubb may be viewed as better players, but how much better is the question.

Worn Out Jeffrey : 9:36 am : link It's finally happened-- just let it end. Wanted Webb to get his shot at the end of last season but the owner pulled an about-face, took the easy way out in firing the bumbling coach and GM and allowed fan outrage over Eli's treatment to rule the day. Picked the "safe choice" at GM, endorsed the aging QB and reaffirmed his faith in the guy he wanted to sit down just a few months ago and now heading into the biggest draft in 14 years with very little idea what they have in Webb, and hoping/praying that Eli's last 5 years were someone else's fault and not the natural progression of age so they can take the safe choice at RB. Hope their right. Really hope I'm wrong. Hope it all ends soon.

Dep all I am saying is nygiants16 : 9:36 am : link If you dont view any of the QBs as franchise guys you dont take them...

If they view darnold as the guy nygiants16 : 9:37 am : link Take him I have no problem with it

RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy mphbullet36 : 9:38 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..



I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class... In comment 13932864 nygiants16 said:I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...

RE: Dep all I am saying is dep026 : 9:38 am : link

Quote: If you dont view any of the QBs as franchise guys you dont take them...



Oh I get that. But I see Darnold and Rosen both EASILY as franchise guys. I have reservations about the other 2. But these guys excelled at the highest level in college and both are 20/21. They have warts. But they have skills that many guys do not have. In comment 13932870 nygiants16 said:Oh I get that. But I see Darnold and Rosen both EASILY as franchise guys. I have reservations about the other 2. But these guys excelled at the highest level in college and both are 20/21. They have warts. But they have skills that many guys do not have.

Too bad. Mayfield is the pic I was hoping for. Mike in Prescott : 9:38 am : link Not that I actually think that the Giants would make that pic. But still, he is the one I was hoping for. That or a trade down.



If Darnold is there, I think I would take a king's ransom, trade down, and rebuild both lines.



RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy nygiants16 : 9:40 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..







I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...



Maybe before last year but right now no one is considering it a great class... In comment 13932880 mphbullet36 said:Maybe before last year but right now no one is considering it a great class...

RE: RE: Dep all I am saying is nygiants16 : 9:41 am : link

If you dont view any of the QBs as franchise guys you dont take them...







Oh I get that. But I see Darnold and Rosen both EASILY as franchise guys. I have reservations about the other 2. But these guys excelled at the highest level in college and both are 20/21. They have warts. But they have skills that many guys do not have.



And that is fine like I said, I would be perfectly fine with darnold if they feel he can be that guy In comment 13932882 dep026 said:And that is fine like I said, I would be perfectly fine with darnold if they feel he can be that guy

RE: RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy jeff57 : 9:42 am : link

It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..







I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...







Maybe before last year but right now no one is considering it a great class...



A lot of folks think this is a very strong QB class. YOu could have 6 in the first round. In comment 13932887 nygiants16 said:A lot of folks think this is a very strong QB class. YOu could have 6 in the first round.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy mphbullet36 : 9:42 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..







I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...







Maybe before last year but right now no one is considering it a great class...



Sy's rankings say otherwise... In comment 13932887 nygiants16 said:Sy's rankings say otherwise...

6in the first round doesnt make it a great class nygiants16 : 9:43 am : link Quality over quantity, QBs will always be rated higher, all things equal and no chance these 4 guys go in the top 5...





If DG passes over Darnold and Rosen Essex : 9:44 am : link he better no what the heck he is doing.

Re: All the take a QB if there cjd2404 : 9:45 am : link

I get the QB is the most important position on the team. However, you just don't pick the next guy.



There is more to a QB for a franchise than just his playing ability. By default this guy is going to be your franchise's face. So his off field persona is just as important as well as many other factors.



That being said, *I* believe that once you decide on a QB that is the only guy you select at #2. There was a reason you slotted a guy at #1 on your board vs a different QB, and that reason might not be because of ability.



Now if your #2 guy fell into the second round, then maybe you can say he is worth a shot as BPA.



Certainly DG will have his 3 guys up for discussion, and if their guy at QB is picked, I'm not so sure they just slide in another QB



NY16 dep026 : 9:46 am : link Jets have traded up without knowing who will be there.

Bills are doing everything in the power to trade up

Browns, Broncos, Giants, Arizona, Miami have all been linked to QBs



You will have at least 5 go in the top 15.



This class is very, very coveted. The overanalyzing by these experts is just to get their name out there and say I told you so if one of them or more do busts. But these QBs have lots of positives.

RE: RE: Dep all I am saying is bigbluescot : 9:46 am : link

If you dont view any of the QBs as franchise guys you dont take them...







Oh I get that. But I see Darnold and Rosen both EASILY as franchise guys. I have reservations about the other 2. But these guys excelled at the highest level in college and both are 20/21. They have warts. But they have skills that many guys do not have.



I don't see it at all with Darnold. He looks a world beater on a rollout but in the pocket his fundamentals are all over the shop, from the way he holds the ball to his unbelievably shitty footwork. In comment 13932882 dep026 said:I don't see it at all with Darnold. He looks a world beater on a rollout but in the pocket his fundamentals are all over the shop, from the way he holds the ball to his unbelievably shitty footwork.

I'm in the "trade down crowd" Dnew15 : 9:47 am : link For a couple of reasons:

1.) I don't love the idea any of the QB's for the NYG. There's something about those west coast guys playing in New York in Nov/Dec that scare the hell out of me and Mayfield and Allen are such boom/bust guys that investing a #2 pick in either seems too dicey.

AND MORE IMPORTANTLY

2.) This roster is full of holes. The NYG have one of the most limited, least versatile, aging rosters in the NFL. They need capable bodies and can't keep running JAGS out there and expecting different results. I just like the idea of adding more talent to a roster that, as a whole, lacks depth and quality.



RE: RE: Giants better run to the podium Mike in NY : 9:49 am : link

For Darnold.



Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true







I think Cleveland would take him at 4.



John Dorsey has never been part of a team that has drafted a RB in Round 1 In comment 13932784 Danny Kanell said:John Dorsey has never been part of a team that has drafted a RB in Round 1

RE: NY16 nygiants16 : 9:49 am : link

Quote: Jets have traded up without knowing who will be there.

Bills are doing everything in the power to trade up

Browns, Broncos, Giants, Arizona, Miami have all been linked to QBs



You will have at least 5 go in the top 15.



This class is very, very coveted. The overanalyzing by these experts is just to get their name out there and say I told you so if one of them or more do busts. But these QBs have lots of positives.



So teams desperate for a qb are trying to trade up? News at 11..



It happens every year, teams over value the QB and they are taken high even if they have flaws...



It may one day end up being a great class, me personally I just dont see it, to me there is no sure fire bet in this class In comment 13932921 dep026 said:So teams desperate for a qb are trying to trade up? News at 11..It happens every year, teams over value the QB and they are taken high even if they have flaws...It may one day end up being a great class, me personally I just dont see it, to me there is no sure fire bet in this class

Imagine if NYG passed on Darnold & Barkley Sean : 9:50 am : link for Chubb.

. arcarsenal : 9:52 am : link Things are going to be mighty interesting if this is true.



I'm still torn on Darnold.



Ideal size and makeup. Tough kid with a big arm. But I don't like the throwing motion.. I don't like the turnovers, the sloppy footwork or the fact that he basically never set foot under center @ SC.



There are a lot of reasons why he may never pan out. I feel like it's a lot of risk to be okay with @ 2 overall.

RE: Imagine if NYG passed on Darnold & Barkley jeff57 : 9:55 am : link

Quote: for Chubb.





In comment 13932936 Sean said:

could be an ideal scenario mphbullet36 : 9:59 am : link Bills deal 12, 22, 53, 56, and 65 plus 2019 1st round pick to giants for #2, and Flowers



Giants then deal 12, 53, and 56 to Denver or Indy for the #5 or #6 pick. (get one of Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson).



So basically walk away with Barkley/Chubb/Nelson + 22 + 65 + 2019 1st round pick



That would be a great scenario right there.

RE: a lot are down on Darnold lately barens : 9:59 am : link

Quote: small hands, inaccuracy, weaker arm, etc



so it makes sense Baker and Allen are top on some lists



Really? Since when? I didn't hear those concerns with Darnold. Just some inconsistencies, but he's plenty accurate, and he's got a good arm. In comment 13932848 micky said:Really? Since when? I didn't hear those concerns with Darnold. Just some inconsistencies, but he's plenty accurate, and he's got a good arm.

RE: . Jon in NYC : 10:00 am : link

Quote: Things are going to be mighty interesting if this is true.



I'm still torn on Darnold.



Ideal size and makeup. Tough kid with a big arm. But I don't like the throwing motion.. I don't like the turnovers, the sloppy footwork or the fact that he basically never set foot under center @ SC.



There are a lot of reasons why he may never pan out. I feel like it's a lot of risk to be okay with @ 2 overall.



Fwiw, his INT rate was pretty low. He just fumbled a lot. In comment 13932945 arcarsenal said:Fwiw, his INT rate was pretty low. He just fumbled a lot.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10:02 am : link

There are a lot of reasons why he may never pan out. I feel like it's a lot of risk to be okay with @ 2 overall.







Fwiw, his INT rate was pretty low. He just fumbled a lot.



Yeah, it's the fumbling - and as we've seen with #10, it's not always something that improves over time. So, it's definitely a concern for me. Not THE reason I'd not draft him - just one of a few things that give me trepidation. In comment 13932974 Jon in NYC said:Yeah, it's the fumbling - and as we've seen with #10, it's not always something that improves over time. So, it's definitely a concern for me. Not THE reason I'd not draft him - just one of a few things that give me trepidation.

Come draft day, everyone hates all the QBs. bceagle05 : 10:03 am : link It's amazing there are any good QBs playing in the NFL.

If the Giants do not like any of these QBs Jimmy Googs : 10:03 am : link then they certainly won't like any next year, and I have no idea how they could like who they have on their roster now at the position.



Fish or cut bait...

RE: Come draft day, everyone hates all the QBs. nygiants16 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: It's amazing there are any good QBs playing in the NFL.



They all suck! :) In comment 13932984 bceagle05 said:They all suck! :)

RE: Come draft day, everyone hates all the QBs. arcarsenal : 10:05 am : link

Quote: It's amazing there are any good QBs playing in the NFL.



Eh, this is pure hyperbole.



This is a strong class - but it's worth pointing out flaws. This is a huge, franchise-altering investment. In comment 13932984 bceagle05 said:Eh, this is pure hyperbole.This is a strong class - but it's worth pointing out flaws. This is a huge, franchise-altering investment.

Oh, it's definitely hyperbole. bceagle05 : 10:07 am : link I'm anxious about all of them too, but if we wind up with Darnold I'm going to remind myself he would've been the #1 overall pick in last year's draft, and next year's draft - then I'll go watch some Rose Bowl highlights against Penn State.

. arcarsenal : 10:10 am : link I definitely won't be mad about Darnold at all. It's nowhere near a remote-thrower (I hate that I even just used that term...) for me.



I do worry about the things I pointed out as well as the fact that the last 3 highly-touted SC QB's all busted.



But Darnold definitely has some major pluses. That kid is like a moose. The durability will be there. He can handle the spotlight. He does have a strong arm and can make some incredible throws on the run.



The mechanics are just wonky and sloppy at times - but if NYG feel that's all correctable, he has a very high ceiling.

It'll be Darnold GFAN52 : 10:11 am : link forget about the noise about Mayfield.

RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Bruner4329 : 10:14 am : link

Quote: I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.



Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?









Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.



Yeah and all those coaches were fired because they were incompetent. In comment 13932851 Tanker20 said:Yeah and all those coaches were fired because they were incompetent.

I still don't believe it ZogZerg : 10:18 am : link Schefter has had every QB going to the Browns at 1. All these guys are just parroting what they heard from others.



Besides, this is TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE for us Giants fans.



Giants could really clean up if this happens. Whether they take Darnold or trade down.

RE: I still don't believe it nygiants16 : 10:22 am : link

Quote: Schefter has had every QB going to the Browns at 1. All these guys are just parroting what they heard from others.



Besides, this is TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE for us Giants fans.



Giants could really clean up if this happens. Whether they take Darnold or trade down.



Except schefter is not the only one saying it In comment 13933044 ZogZerg said:Except schefter is not the only one saying it

Unique Moment to be Too Cute EB222 : 10:25 am : link If Mayfield is Cleveland's pick, and there is a feeding frenzy for Donald, why not

gamble a bit that you can get Rosen, or Chubb, or Barkley at a slightly lower position?



This may mirror the "Draft Day" movie a bit too closely, but would make sense

if the Giants value any or all those players very highly.



B. Chubb and a bunch of additional high picks is pretty damned enticing.



Regardless, at a brief moment at around 8:20 PM, the Giants will live in interesting,

and perilous, times.



What the hell, shake it up! Throw the dice!



RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Justlurking : 10:25 am : link

Quote: I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.



Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?



Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.



Its complete insanity. People want to cling on to Eli and have lost all objectivity when it comes to him. Great franchises know its better to be a year early than a year late when it comes to succession planning. Unfortunately for the Giants, that was 2016. They need a QB here (provided they believe in one of these QBs). If they do not believe in one, they have to trade back. In comment 13932851 Tanker20 said:Its complete insanity. People want to cling on to Eli and have lost all objectivity when it comes to him. Great franchises know its better to be a year early than a year late when it comes to succession planning. Unfortunately for the Giants, that was 2016. They need a QB here (provided they believe in one of these QBs). If they do not believe in one, they have to trade back.

RE: RE: I still don't believe it ZogZerg : 10:26 am : link

Giants could really clean up if this happens. Whether they take Darnold or trade down.







Except schefter is not the only one saying it





Exactly - he is just "parroting" what he others have reported so people don't forget about him. Point is, him tweeting this means nothing. In comment 13933063 nygiants16 said:Exactly - he is just "parroting" what he others have reported so people don't forget about him. Point is, him tweeting this means nothing.

i dont understand jintz4life : 10:31 am : link how any nfl decision maker can justify passing on both darnold and rosen to take a rb when you see where the game is moving on offense and the relative cap hits for rookie rbs and qbs to the rest of their position groups notwithstanding the fact the current qb is 37 years old and has had one winning season in the last five years



this could potentially big the biggest draft blunder since they took someone with one working eye in the top 10

RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Giants34 : 10:32 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







Its complete insanity. People want to cling on to Eli and have lost all objectivity when it comes to him. Great franchises know its better to be a year early than a year late when it comes to succession planning. Unfortunately for the Giants, that was 2016. They need a QB here (provided they believe in one of these QBs). If they do not believe in one, they have to trade back.



I agree. Yet the BBI Twitter poll has 49% of people wanting Barkley and only 41% wanting ANY QB. It is absolutely astounding to me. Do people not understand the importance of a QB in today's NFL? Barkley is not bringing this team to the promised land. A QB in this draft very well could. But we should forego that guy and - even worse - let this guy go to the Jets and watch him possibly become a franchise QB for a team that shares the same stadium? For a RB. Wow. In comment 13933076 Justlurking said:I agree. Yet the BBI Twitter poll has 49% of people wanting Barkley and only 41% wanting ANY QB. It is absolutely astounding to me. Do people not understand the importance of a QB in today's NFL? Barkley is not bringing this team to the promised land. A QB in this draft very well could. But we should forego that guy and - even worse - let this guy go to the Jets and watch him possibly become a franchise QB for a team that shares the same stadium? For a RB. Wow.

RE: i dont understand jeff57 : 10:33 am : link

Quote: how any nfl decision maker can justify passing on both darnold and rosen to take a rb when you see where the game is moving on offense and the relative cap hits for rookie rbs and qbs to the rest of their position groups notwithstanding the fact the current qb is 37 years old and has had one winning season in the last five years



this could potentially big the biggest draft blunder since they took someone with one working eye in the top 10



^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ In comment 13933087 jintz4life said:^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

. Mr Brightside : 10:35 am : link Benjamin Allbright

‏

Verified account



@AllbrightNFL

2m2 minutes ago

More

If I were a Browns fan, I'd start prepping for Mayfield.



I was wrong on Darnold.

RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Gatorade Dunk : 10:38 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..

There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs. In comment 13932864 nygiants16 said:There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.

RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy nygiants16 : 10:39 am : link

Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..





There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.



And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft... In comment 13933115 Gatorade Dunk said:And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft...

Wow, even Allbright flipped. bceagle05 : 10:42 am : link I guess this has some legs.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Gatorade Dunk : 10:42 am : link

It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..





There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.







And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft...

There are no surefire anythings in any draft, and if that's your threshold for picking a player, you might as well mimic the Vikings and pass. All prospects have warts. Based on sheer volume alone, at least one of these QBs and most likely multiple QBs in this class WILL emerge as franchise QBs. That's just probability. In comment 13933121 nygiants16 said:There are no surefire anythings in any draft, and if that's your threshold for picking a player, you might as well mimic the Vikings and pass. All prospects have warts. Based on sheer volume alone, at least one of these QBs and most likely multiple QBs in this class WILL emerge as franchise QBs. That's just probability.

There are no sure fire players in any draft dep026 : 10:43 am : link you can just base it on what they can do and speculate on what they can be.

RE: There are no sure fire players in any draft Gatorade Dunk : 10:44 am : link

Quote: you can just base it on what they can do and speculate on what they can be.

Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle! In comment 13933136 dep026 said:Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle!

Absolutely there is a risk with every player nygiants16 : 10:45 am : link But there are high risk picks and low risk picks...



To me there are no low risk picks of the qbs

RE: Imagine if NYG passed on Darnold & Barkley sharpshooter66 : 10:46 am : link

Quote: for Chubb.



Id be fine with that because then obviously they think hes the BPA In comment 13932936 Sean said:Id be fine with that because then obviously they think hes the BPA

I have a hard time believing any team, even yes the Browns, would PatersonPlank : 10:47 am : link take Mayfield over Darnold. I guess they like being the laughing stock of the NFL.

RE: Absolutely there is a risk with every player Gatorade Dunk : 10:47 am : link

Quote: But there are high risk picks and low risk picks...



To me there are no low risk picks of the qbs

You have to measure the context of the QB flaws being low hanging fruit for the current clickbait media environment and social media echo chamber. These QBs are no more flawed than any other prospects in the draft; they're just more likely to have stories written about them that generate clicks.



You know what's really high risk? Not having a QB. In comment 13933146 nygiants16 said:You have to measure the context of the QB flaws being low hanging fruit for the current clickbait media environment and social media echo chamber. These QBs are no more flawed than any other prospects in the draft; they're just more likely to have stories written about them that generate clicks.You know what's really high risk? Not having a QB.

RE: RE: There are no sure fire players in any draft dep026 : 10:47 am : link

you can just base it on what they can do and speculate on what they can be.





Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle!



Let’s hug it out... In comment 13933143 Gatorade Dunk said:Let’s hug it out...

We need a future qb Marty866b : 10:49 am : link Eli is either done or just about. Not everyone is Brady or Brees. If the Giants like Darnold,pick him. If not, trade down and if need be, trade back up and pick Nelson,or a quarterback.There is no running back in the universe who would be worth what we might be able to pick up in a trade.



I would have more faith in the Giants bceagle05 : 10:50 am : link developing a talented young QB than I would the Jets or Browns. Last year's nightmare aside, we typically create the right environment for guys to flourish. We also hired a coach with a rep for maximizing the potential of QBs. Put a talented, driven kid like Darnold in the QB room with Manning for a year, and let Shurmur develop him - I'm sure we'd all be pleased with the results.

RE: RE: RE: There are no sure fire players in any draft Gatorade Dunk : 10:51 am : link

you can just base it on what they can do and speculate on what they can be.





Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle!







Let’s hug it out...

I'm glad you left out the last word of that quote. But yes, let's. In comment 13933155 dep026 said:I'm glad you left out the last word of that quote. But yes, let's.

RE: RE: Absolutely there is a risk with every player nygiants16 : 10:55 am : link

But there are high risk picks and low risk picks...



To me there are no low risk picks of the qbs





You have to measure the context of the QB flaws being low hanging fruit for the current clickbait media environment and social media echo chamber. These QBs are no more flawed than any other prospects in the draft; they're just more likely to have stories written about them that generate clicks.



You know what's really high risk? Not having a QB.



You know what else is extremely high risk? Missing on this pick..



Whoever the giants pick they better hit on it...



And just for the record I wont ne mad if they take a qb, as long as he was the guy they wanted... In comment 13933153 Gatorade Dunk said:You know what else is extremely high risk? Missing on this pick..Whoever the giants pick they better hit on it...And just for the record I wont ne mad if they take a qb, as long as he was the guy they wanted...

They told the agent Rflairr : 10:57 am : link And the agent is telling all the reporters. It’s Baker

Yes, by all means, the risk is high the Giants Jimmy Googs : 11:00 am : link pick the QB they don't want...

RE: They told the agent bigbluescot : 11:01 am : link

Quote: And the agent is telling all the reporters. It’s Baker



That's normally what happens, you want to build the relationship with the pick at 1 by removing some of the uncertainty for them. Goff said his agent basically heard a week before the draft that he was going 1.



The Giants are essentially on the clock now. In comment 13933197 Rflairr said:That's normally what happens, you want to build the relationship with the pick at 1 by removing some of the uncertainty for them. Goff said his agent basically heard a week before the draft that he was going 1.The Giants are essentially on the clock now.

Sounds Jon in NYC : 11:01 am : link like a lot of smoke behind this one. If it doesnt happen the Browns really kept this tight lipped.

RE: . ZogZerg : 11:02 am : link

Quote: Benjamin Allbright

‏

Verified account



@AllbrightNFL

2m2 minutes ago

More

If I were a Browns fan, I'd start prepping for Mayfield.



I was wrong on Darnold.



LOL - How many more times will he change his mind before tonight? Someone on BBI was right with they said he didn't know anything yesterday. In comment 13933103 Mr Brightside said:LOL - How many more times will he change his mind before tonight? Someone on BBI was right with they said he didn't know anything yesterday.

I'm officially as anxious now bceagle05 : 11:03 am : link as I was leading up to the 2004 draft. So much at stake with these picks.

Ourlads JesseS : 11:05 am : link a pretty darn good draft scouting service, ranks Mayfield way above any other QB and the second highest prospect in the draft, after Barkley.

RE: If I had to guess nygiants16 : 11:06 am : link

Quote: Hue Jackson has been running his mouth.



More than likely it is the agent, highly doubt jackson is spreading this In comment 13933229 Jay on the Island said:More than likely it is the agent, highly doubt jackson is spreading this

RE: Ourlads jeff57 : 11:08 am : link

Quote: a pretty darn good draft scouting service, ranks Mayfield way above any other QB and the second highest prospect in the draft, after Barkley.



PFF loves him too. Not for me, but who knows. In comment 13933228 JesseS said:PFF loves him too. Not for me, but who knows.

If this is true Chef : 11:08 am : link I hope Gettleman takes his phone off the hook...

Maybe they are just trying to induce the Jets Reb8thVA : 11:08 am : link to trade up calculating the Giants aren't taking a QB?





RE: If this is true bceagle05 : 11:10 am : link

Quote: I hope Gettleman takes his phone off the hook...



Same here. Screw these trade down scenarios - I doubt the Giants were in on Mayfield, so the Browns are essentially handing you the top pick of your draft. In comment 13933244 Chef said:Same here. Screw these trade down scenarios - I doubt the Giants were in on Mayfield, so the Browns are essentially handing you the top pick of your draft.

If the Browns take Baker illmatic : 11:10 am : link I fully expect the Giants to trade down. Especially if word is really leaking early in the day and the Giants have all day to work the phones. They can get a massive haul for Darnold at 2.



Unless, of course, the Giants are in love with him or another player at that spot.

RE: the trade down crowd Go Terps : 11:11 am : link

Quote: believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.



I see it differently; I think a trade down makes sense in a draft where I don't think there's a big difference (if there is at all) between the supposed blue chips and the next level.



The "win now" move, I think, is to draft Barkley. In comment 13932720 JonC said:I see it differently; I think a trade down makes sense in a draft where I don't think there's a big difference (if there is at all) between the supposed blue chips and the next level.The "win now" move, I think, is to draft Barkley.

If this is true & NYG passes on Darnold and Rosen.. Sean : 11:13 am : link it feels like they never intended to go QB which is ashame.

RE: If DG passes over Darnold and Rosen Danny80 : 11:17 am : link

Quote: he better no what the heck he is doing.



I may become a Jets fan if he takes Barkley over Rosen or Darnold, and the Jets takes one of those guys, especially Rosen. I just can't get my head around taking Barkley at #2 with these QBs available, given the state of the NY Giants right now. They're not one RB away from a Super Bowl team, they're just not. Way too many holes on this team. Unless the Giants are absolutely terrible in two or three years, they will not have another chance to draft a franchise QB. Even a bad team with no franchise QB can be just good enough to be out of QB-drafting range.



And Barkley isn't Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliot. He's not going to grind out 4 yards a clip, wear the opposing defense down in the second half -- that's not his game. His upside is a better Christian McCaffrey. Not a bad player by any means, but I don't think you can rely on him to run the clock down when you're up 7 with 11 minutes left in the game. In comment 13932913 Essex said:I may become a Jets fan if he takes Barkley over Rosen or Darnold, and the Jets takes one of those guys, especially Rosen. I just can't get my head around taking Barkley at #2 with these QBs available, given the state of the NY Giants right now. They're not one RB away from a Super Bowl team, they're just not. Way too many holes on this team. Unless the Giants are absolutely terrible in two or three years, they will not have another chance to draft a franchise QB. Even a bad team with no franchise QB can be just good enough to be out of QB-drafting range.And Barkley isn't Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliot. He's not going to grind out 4 yards a clip, wear the opposing defense down in the second half -- that's not his game. His upside is a better Christian McCaffrey. Not a bad player by any means, but I don't think you can rely on him to run the clock down when you're up 7 with 11 minutes left in the game.

RE: If this is true & NYG passes on Darnold and Rosen.. Go Terps : 11:21 am : link

Quote: it feels like they never intended to go QB which is ashame.



Yup. I could live with Chubb at #2, but Barkley would be difficult to defend, IMO.



To me it's either take a QB or trade down. In comment 13933272 Sean said:Yup. I could live with Chubb at #2, but Barkley would be difficult to defend, IMO.To me it's either take a QB or trade down.

I am remaining hopeful about a QB at 2 Jay on the Island : 11:21 am : link I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?

RE: If the Giants do not like any of these QBs CGiants07 : 11:22 am : link

Quote: then they certainly won't like any next year, and I have no idea how they could like who they have on their roster now at the position.



Fish or cut bait...



What do we have in Webb is the elephant in the room In comment 13932989 Jimmy Googs said:What do we have in Webb is the elephant in the room

RE: RE: If the Giants do not like any of these QBs jv : 11:27 am : link

Quote:

What do we have in Webb is the elephant in the room



It's a pretty tiny Elephant IMO. Raanan posted earlier today that 2 of 11 QBs from the 3rd Round in the previous 10 years are real starters. That's pretty tough odds. On top of that, can you really put a whole lot of faith on the previous regime's ability to draft talent? If Webb turns out to be anything that's a bonus but at this point it's not worth altering any draft decisions. In comment 13933312 CGiants07 said:It's a pretty tiny Elephant IMO. Raanan posted earlier today that 2 of 11 QBs from the 3rd Round in the previous 10 years are real starters. That's pretty tough odds. On top of that, can you really put a whole lot of faith on the previous regime's ability to draft talent? If Webb turns out to be anything that's a bonus but at this point it's not worth altering any draft decisions.

Mike Lombardi's Twitter... Go Terps : 11:29 am : link Quote: Michael Lombardi

‏

Verified account



@mlombardiNFL

1h1 hour ago

More

34 replies 121 retweets 235 likes



34 replies 121 retweets 235 likes

Reply 34 Retweet 121 Like 235

RE: RE: the trade down crowd PatersonPlank : 11:31 am : link

believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.







I see it differently; I think a trade down makes sense in a draft where I don't think there's a big difference (if there is at all) between the supposed blue chips and the next level.



The "win now" move, I think, is to draft Barkley.



Agree. The "trade down" scenario signals a bigger rebuild to me. More players to fill more holes. Barkley is the win now selection. Plug him right in. In comment 13933263 Go Terps said:Agree. The "trade down" scenario signals a bigger rebuild to me. More players to fill more holes. Barkley is the win now selection. Plug him right in.

RE: RE: If DG passes over Darnold and Rosen arcarsenal : 11:31 am : link

he better no what the heck he is doing.







I may become a Jets fan if he takes Barkley over Rosen or Darnold, and the Jets takes one of those guys, especially Rosen. I just can't get my head around taking Barkley at #2 with these QBs available, given the state of the NY Giants right now. They're not one RB away from a Super Bowl team, they're just not. Way too many holes on this team. Unless the Giants are absolutely terrible in two or three years, they will not have another chance to draft a franchise QB. Even a bad team with no franchise QB can be just good enough to be out of QB-drafting range.



And Barkley isn't Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliot. He's not going to grind out 4 yards a clip, wear the opposing defense down in the second half -- that's not his game. His upside is a better Christian McCaffrey. Not a bad player by any means, but I don't think you can rely on him to run the clock down when you're up 7 with 11 minutes left in the game.



Barkley is a much better runner than McCaffrey. CMac is like Duke Johnson - more of a receiver than a RB. In comment 13933289 Danny80 said:Barkley is a much better runner than McCaffrey. CMac is like Duke Johnson - more of a receiver than a RB.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Us Not taking a QB Would be crazy Danny80 : 11:31 am : link

Quote:





I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.



Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?



Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.







It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..





There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.







And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft...



You can't guarantee anything. You can't guarantee Barkley won't tear an ACL in his first pre-season game like Ki-Jana Carter sadly did. I mean, what about the North Caroline State DE Kentavius Street who tore his ACL just working out for the Giants? You also can't guarantee that he'll be anything more than Christian McCaffrey or Reggie Bush. Not bad, but not amazing.



One thing you can say for sure is that Josh Rosen has proven he can play the position of QB the way an NFL QB is supposed to. That's why he's my choice. A college QB who has proven he can play an NFL caliber and style game in the most important position in sports. You can't guarantee he won't get a bad concussion or tear something in his shoulder and have to retire, either. Weighing the risks though, the benefit of hitting on a franchise QB is just so much higher than the benefit of hitting on even an Hall of Fame RB. Darnold is a bit riskier, but still totally worth the risk. In comment 13933121 nygiants16 said:You can't guarantee anything. You can't guarantee Barkley won't tear an ACL in his first pre-season game like Ki-Jana Carter sadly did. I mean, what about the North Caroline State DE Kentavius Street who tore his ACL just working out for the Giants? You also can't guarantee that he'll be anything more than Christian McCaffrey or Reggie Bush. Not bad, but not amazing.One thing you can say for sure is that Josh Rosen has proven he can play the position of QB the way an NFL QB is supposed to. That's why he's my choice. A college QB who has proven he can play an NFL caliber and style game in the most important position in sports. You can't guarantee he won't get a bad concussion or tear something in his shoulder and have to retire, either. Weighing the risks though, the benefit of hitting on a franchise QB is just so much higher than the benefit of hitting on even an Hall of Fame RB. Darnold is a bit riskier, but still totally worth the risk.

Charlie Casserly Marty866b : 11:38 am : link An ex GM who really knows his stuff was just gushing over Darnold and said he is far and away the best quarterback from this group and can't believe that the Browns aren't picking him.

If the Giants select Barkley they must think that he's on the level of a OJ Simpson,Gale Sayers,Barry Sanders,etc. BTW,those great runners never won anything.

Trade down AcesUp : 11:55 am : link I'm in the QB or trade down crowd, advocating grabbing a future 1 from Buffalo if they're in the mix. Hardly "win now". IMO, it's about maximizing value. To use a poker analogy, we're sitting on a full house at #2 and they don't come around often. I'm looking to double my money when I have a monster hand, not just win the hand. And I just don't see how a player that isn't a QB offering that kind of return. I love Barkley and I love Chubb, I just see more upside in moving out of the pick and collecting more value. You can still get your guy too, you're just taking on a little more risk but for what can be a huge return.

RE: RE: RE: If DG passes over Darnold and Rosen Danny80 : 11:55 am : link

he better no what the heck he is doing.







I may become a Jets fan if he takes Barkley over Rosen or Darnold, and the Jets takes one of those guys, especially Rosen. I just can't get my head around taking Barkley at #2 with these QBs available, given the state of the NY Giants right now. They're not one RB away from a Super Bowl team, they're just not. Way too many holes on this team. Unless the Giants are absolutely terrible in two or three years, they will not have another chance to draft a franchise QB. Even a bad team with no franchise QB can be just good enough to be out of QB-drafting range.



And Barkley isn't Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliot. He's not going to grind out 4 yards a clip, wear the opposing defense down in the second half -- that's not his game. His upside is a better Christian McCaffrey. Not a bad player by any means, but I don't think you can rely on him to run the clock down when you're up 7 with 11 minutes left in the game.







Barkley is a much better runner than McCaffrey. CMac is like Duke Johnson - more of a receiver than a RB.



Possibly, but McCaffrey was a great running back in college. He was a really good receiver too, but he ran between the tackles, he did it all as a pure runner. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think in college, McCaffrey was a legit pure running back. In comment 13933358 arcarsenal said:Possibly, but McCaffrey was a great running back in college. He was a really good receiver too, but he ran between the tackles, he did it all as a pure runner. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think in college, McCaffrey was a legit pure running back.

. arcarsenal : 11:58 am : link McCaffrey is too small to pound it between the tackles in the NFL. He got stuffed every time they tried - it didn't work at all.



He's 5'11" and barely over 200lbs.



Barkley is like 30lbs heavier than McCaffrey and much stronger. He's much better built to handle those types of runs even though that's not where he's going to make his money.

RE: I am remaining hopeful about a QB at 2 JonC : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?



I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.

In comment 13933308 Jay on the Island said:I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.

RE: RE: I am remaining hopeful about a QB at 2 GFAN52 : 12:49 pm : link

I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?







I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.



Quote: Todd McShay

‏

Verified account



@McShay13

7m7 minutes ago

More

Everyone seems convinced it’s Baker to Cleveland. I’m sticking with Darnold. We’ll see in a few hours!



Guess I'm in the minority as I think it's Darnold still at 1. In comment 13933733 JonC said:Guess I'm in the minority as I think it's Darnold still at 1.

RE: RE: I am remaining hopeful about a QB at 2 Sean : 12:50 pm : link

I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?







I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.



‘Like’ and conviction to take is different. I hope they take him. In comment 13933733 JonC said:‘Like’ and conviction to take is different. I hope they take him.

I think Darnold goes #1 as well JonC : 12:51 pm : link but shit gets really interesting if the Browns pass ...

Correct, whether they pick Darnold JonC : 12:51 pm : link is not clear.

RE: . jeff57 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: McCaffrey is too small to pound it between the tackles in the NFL. He got stuffed every time they tried - it didn't work at all.



He's 5'11" and barely over 200lbs.



Barkley is like 30lbs heavier than McCaffrey and much stronger. He's much better built to handle those types of runs even though that's not where he's going to make his money.



Despite the weight, Barkley doesn't like to run it between the tackles and prefers to look to kick it outside. In comment 13933543 arcarsenal said:Despite the weight, Barkley doesn't like to run it between the tackles and prefers to look to kick it outside.

RE: I think Darnold goes #1 as well GFAN52 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: but shit gets really interesting if the Browns pass ...



I agree Jon, Haslam was so wowed at Darnold's pro day, that I don't see him signing off on any other QB. In comment 13933745 JonC said:I agree Jon, Haslam was so wowed at Darnold's pro day, that I don't see him signing off on any other QB.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:53 pm : link

Barkley is like 30lbs heavier than McCaffrey and much stronger. He's much better built to handle those types of runs even though that's not where he's going to make his money.







Despite the weight, Barkley doesn't like to run it between the tackles and prefers to look to kick it outside.



He didn't need to - he was quick enough to beat everyone off the edge and run around them.



He can run between the tackles if he's asked to. He's strong enough and big enough. In comment 13933750 jeff57 said:He didn't need to - he was quick enough to beat everyone off the edge and run around them.He can run between the tackles if he's asked to. He's strong enough and big enough.

Huge shift in betting line shyster : 12:58 pm : link to Mayfield.



He is now odds-on minus 175 favorite at betonline.



Two days ago he was plus 400; at the height of the "it's Darnold or Allen" thinking Mayfield was as high as plus 3300.



Darnold was minus 270 two days ago and has been minus 175 or better for the last month. He is now plus 100.



The money is talking; we'll see.

Mayfield GFAN52 : 1:01 pm : link Quote:

By Nate Ulrich

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

The buzz about the Browns drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night is deafening.



But for what it’s worth, as of late Thursday morning, Mayfield’s camp had yet to hear anything from the Browns, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

- ( Link - ( New Window

I love all these BBi experts George from PA : 1:04 pm : link None of know better then the NFL guys.



None of us.....



Who knows how many of these QBs will win Super Bowls...



Who knows how many of these non-QBs will win Super Bowls....



I am sure we will have a ton of 20/20 hindsight guys. I love the possible x-Giants, new Jets fans good luck



but for now, the real Giants...should enjoy the new toys

And stop over thinking the future

And let's hope this team can turn it around.....

RE: RE: If this is true & NYG passes on Darnold and Rosen.. Rflairr : 1:08 pm : link

it feels like they never intended to go QB which is ashame.







Yup. I could live with Chubb at #2, but Barkley would be difficult to defend, IMO.



To me it's either take a QB or trade down.



Absolutely agree. In comment 13933305 Go Terps said:Absolutely agree.

RE: RE: I am remaining hopeful about a QB at 2 Jay on the Island : 1:09 pm : link

I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?







I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.

Thanks for sharing JonC. So it appears things are playing out just as you predicted. In comment 13933733 JonC said:Thanks for sharing JonC. So it appears things are playing out just as you predicted.

Mayfield, again sphinx : 1:15 pm : link Josina Anderson

@JosinaAnderson

It's my feeling, barring any unexpected new info or proposals surfacing & based off multiple conversations I've had on & off the record up through the crack of dawn this am, that the #Browns have settled on Okla QB Baker Mayfield for the #1 pick in the #NFL Draft tonight at 8pm.



12:46pm · 26 Apr 2018

Jay JonC : 1:19 pm : link We'll see if word begins to settle down now but shit has been changing over the past 24 hours.



RE: Mayfield ZogZerg : 1:19 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:







By Nate Ulrich

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

The buzz about the Browns drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night is deafening.



But for what it’s worth, as of late Thursday morning, Mayfield’s camp had yet to hear anything from the Browns, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.



Link - ( New Window )



What would they expect Mayfield's camp to say???

Yes, the Browns called and I'm #1?

Jesus H., they are not going to tell the media this directly. In comment 13933793 GFAN52 said:What would they expect Mayfield's camp to say???Yes, the Browns called and I'm #1?Jesus H., they are not going to tell the media this directly.

I heard things yesterday, shared it last night JonC : 1:27 pm : link but now the shift to Mayfield at #1 muddies the water at the top.

What kind of nonsense is this? baadbill : 1:28 pm : link Quote: Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.



It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"



Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?



There's steam still coming off that load of crap It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?There's steam still coming off that load of crap

RE: What kind of nonsense is this? GFAN52 : 1:39 pm : link

Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.







It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"



Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?



There's steam still coming off that load of crap



Another words it could still be Darnold to Browns as I think it will. In comment 13933868 baadbill said:Another words it could still be Darnold to Browns as I think it will.

Wondering if maybe this chopperhatch : 1:59 pm : link is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.



Please let it be true........

RE: Wondering if maybe this Jay on the Island : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.



Please let it be true........

What it could come down to is whether the Browns would rather have:

Darnold and Chubb

or

Mayfield and Barkley In comment 13933988 chopperhatch said:What it could come down to is whether the Browns would rather have:Darnold and ChubborMayfield and Barkley

RE: What kind of nonsense is this? nygiants16 : 2:13 pm : link

Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.







It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"



Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?



There's steam still coming off that load of crap



This would be true if shefter was the only one reporting it In comment 13933868 baadbill said:This would be true if shefter was the only one reporting it

RE: Wondering if maybe this adamg : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.



Please let it be true........ You mean they'd let Darnold fall to the Giants so Barkley falls to them? In comment 13933988 chopperhatch said:You mean they'd let Darnold fall to the Giants so Barkley falls to them?

Cleveland beat reporter still thinks it's Darnold as do I GFAN52 : 2:18 pm : link Quote: By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com



1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Baker Mayfield is very much in the conversation and the front office's affinity for him has been apparent for quite some time. When new General Manager John Dorsey described his QB in a pre-draft press conference last week -- accuracy, success in the red zone, winner -- it sounded a lot like Mayfield. But I'm still skeptical the Browns pull the trigger at No. 1 on the "exception to the rule." I'm sticking with Darnold.

RE: RE: Wondering if maybe this chopperhatch : 2:21 pm : link

is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.



Please let it be true........



You mean they'd let Darnold fall to the Giants so Barkley falls to them?



Correct. If they feel their is a negligible preference between the two QBs, but know the only player we would take at two would be Barkley unless Darnold was there and that the Jets are going to take "a QB" and the only way to guarantee the QB AND Barkley would be to go another QB route, then maybe they go with their 2nd choice.



Remember, this is a team with ONE win in 2 years. They need to start competing ASAP and Mayfield might be the most ready prospect of them all. In comment 13934050 adamg said:Correct. If they feel their is a negligible preference between the two QBs, but know the only player we would take at two would be Barkley unless Darnold was there and that the Jets are going to take "a QB" and the only way to guarantee the QB AND Barkley would be to go another QB route, then maybe they go with their 2nd choice.Remember, this is a team with ONE win in 2 years. They need to start competing ASAP and Mayfield might be the most ready prospect of them all.

Interesting. Ryan in Albany : 2:48 pm : link Matt Miller

‏

Verified account



@nfldraftscout

Follow Follow @nfldraftscout

More

Hearing there are #Jets coaches making a late push for Josh Allen. Buckle up, folks.

Even more betting money shyster : 3:02 pm : link coming in on Mayfield.



Now a prohibitive odds-on minus 450 favorite at betonline.



Darnold has slipped to plus 175.





RE: RE: Mayfield Ten Ton Hammer : 3:05 pm : link

Quote:







By Nate Ulrich

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

The buzz about the Browns drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night is deafening.



But for what it’s worth, as of late Thursday morning, Mayfield’s camp had yet to hear anything from the Browns, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.



Link - ( New Window )







What would they expect Mayfield's camp to say???

Yes, the Browns called and I'm #1?

Jesus H., they are not going to tell the media this directly.



It's happened before, but that was before the draft rules were adjusted. Teams used to talk contracts with #1 picks well in advance. Not sure when the last time that happened is. In comment 13933845 ZogZerg said:It's happened before, but that was before the draft rules were adjusted. Teams used to talk contracts with #1 picks well in advance. Not sure when the last time that happened is.

What’s the latest here? mattyblue : 4:41 pm : link I flipped past the NFL network earlier and they were talking as if this was all but a done deal. I figured I would see more information here if it was. I really wouldn’t be surprised if they went with Mayfield. If I was a Browns fan it would be nice for someone to say they wanted to come there and that they were gonna be the one to turn it around.



Anyways, I just was wondering what the latest here was?

Baker AcesUp : 4:44 pm : link Vegas odds now at -500 for him to go #1. Safe to say its a done deal.