Schefter: Signs pointing to Baker at #1

|Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.
|butI don’t buy this report for a minute
Big Blue '56 said:
It would make it a coveted pick for the Giants.
|Mayfield
| Trying to get teams to think at least one of Darnold, Rosen or Allen will be there, guaranteed.
I'm not sure why else this would leak.
| shows me something is wrong the the air in Cleveland. You just went through Johnny Manziel, and Baker has a lot of Johnny qualities. Why even take the risk?
You take Darnold and keep building.
|Mayfield is a player....but taking at a 6'0 QB with the 1st pick....ballsy.
|Trade with the Jets and drop to 3. Ask for what SF got from Chicago last year or more. Then take Barkley at 3
|You take Darnold an thank the football gods that Cleveland was the team picking ahead of us.
|Definitely something I heard from people around the league yesterday. They’re expecting Mayfield to go No. 1
| At two, it makes the #2!pick that much more valuable, and many feel the Giants should capitalize by trading that pick.
Why?
|believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.
joeinpa said:
Quote:
At two, it makes the #2!pick that much more valuable, and many feel the Giants should capitalize by trading that pick.
Why?
Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl.
|a small move down could be wise, if NYG preferred targets are gone. But, the trade down to #12 for a pile of picks crowd is looking mostly at trying to win in 2018.
JonC said:
Quote:
the real question does DG and Shurmur think they can win now? Not what the fans think. If DG thinks Eli is competitive for a few years (which all signs point to he does). 5-6 premium picks over 1 would make some sense...
firedbytheboss said:
Quote:
joeinpa said:
Quote:
At two, it makes the #2!pick that much more valuable, and many feel the Giants should capitalize by trading that pick.
Why?
Because the object of the nfl is to accumulate draft picks, not to win a super bowl.
If we trade down enough in the next 4 or 5 drafts, we could own every pick in the 2030 draft. Don't sell that possibility short. We should trade from 2 to 5, 5 to 12, 12 to 20, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, and then 40 for a first rounder next year. That would really help us restock the cupboard.
|Daniel Jeremiah (Move the Sticks) have Mayfield going to Browns at #1
|and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers.
JonC said:
Quote:
Some people still don't understand the point of the draft. Free agency is for filling holes. The draft is for the future.
|and the Giants don't want Darnold, they had better seriously field offers.
|Coming off a 3-win season and been bad for a while. If they pick a guy its because they believe he's the best player in the draft. You have to be delusional or not paying attention to this team since '11 to think they're in position to gear up for a run. Reese was fired because his drafts have sucked. He stacked years with next to nothing to show for it, yet some actually believe the roster is ready to make a run. Seriously?
UberAlias said:
Quote:
Agreed. I don’t see how Gettleman will justify not taking any QB especially with Darnold there. Eli was the second best QB in an Eagles game he saw though.
| For Darnold.
Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Honestly, they brought in a HC and OC with reputations of developing QBs. They have Manning in place to buy them a year at least to develop. If they don't think they can turn Darnold into a good QB with his skillsets and qualities, there is never going to be a QB that meets their standards. There is no such thing as a perfect prospect.
Rflairr said:
Quote:
For Darnold.
Barkley likely falls way to Tampa if this is true
I think Cleveland would take him at 4.
|draft for the future...don't think we're 'winning now'.
|Schefter, Schrager, Jeremiah, Matt Miller, Bob McGinn, Sy'56, Rapoport. No way all of these guys are wrong.
Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Years ago everyone said it was Reggie Bush to the Texans until it wasn't. Last year the Bears made a shocking trade to get up and get Trubisky.
I told you, this mock draft nonsense is groupthink. One guy says it, they all say it.
| Is draft a qb? Even if you thi k barkley or xhubbare better players and will be better players?
Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year
|This is classic misinformation to see if the Jets will trade up to 1.
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year
Whos more valuable to team
Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year
Whos more valuable to team
Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?
| I can’t beleive those not wanting a QB. Our QB is 38. Last year, all the giants coaches who watch him play and practice decided that Geno Smith gave us a better chance to win. To those saying Eli still has a few years left, what is that based on other than just a prayer? No data suggests that he has more good years.
Take the name Eli Manning out of it. If Geno was coming into this year as our starter, wouldn’t everyone be clamoring to draft a QB?
Imagine we had a pick 5-10, we’d all be begging to try and trade up and take a QB. We need a qb just a badly as any other team. It’s almost like we’ve become complacent with no 2 pick and unable to objectively look at what a great opportunity we have. There’s a reason other teams are trying to trade up.
dep026 said:
Quote:
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year
Whos more valuable to team
Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?
I am not saying what is mor valuable, what I am saying is you dont take a qb for the sake of taking a qb...
Just because you have a high pick doesnt mean it has to be a qb, you take the player who you think will be the best player..
dep026 said:
Quote:
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Everyone drafted tonight is for the future,there is no guarantee a player draft will contribute next year
Whos more valuable to team
Eli Manning or Michael Strahan?
Tanker20 said:
Quote:
It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..
|If you dont view any of the QBs as franchise guys you dont take them...
nygiants16 said:
Tanker20 said:
I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Oh I get that. But I see Darnold and Rosen both EASILY as franchise guys. I have reservations about the other 2. But these guys excelled at the highest level in college and both are 20/21. They have warts. But they have skills that many guys do not have.
mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Tanker20 said:
I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...
Maybe before last year but right now no one is considering it a great class...
mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Tanker20 said:
I think the issue with that line of thinking is if you don't think there is a franchise QB out of this class when do you believe you will see a franchise QB? Its well regarded as one of the best QB classes in a long time. So if you don't see franchise QB out of these guys chances are you wont see franchise QB's out of any class...
nygiants16 said:
Rflairr said:
| Jets have traded up without knowing who will be there.
Bills are doing everything in the power to trade up
Browns, Broncos, Giants, Arizona, Miami have all been linked to QBs
You will have at least 5 go in the top 15.
This class is very, very coveted. The overanalyzing by these experts is just to get their name out there and say I told you so if one of them or more do busts. But these QBs have lots of positives.
|for Chubb.
| small hands, inaccuracy, weaker arm, etc
so it makes sense Baker and Allen are top on some lists
| Things are going to be mighty interesting if this is true.
I'm still torn on Darnold.
Ideal size and makeup. Tough kid with a big arm. But I don't like the throwing motion.. I don't like the turnovers, the sloppy footwork or the fact that he basically never set foot under center @ SC.
There are a lot of reasons why he may never pan out. I feel like it's a lot of risk to be okay with @ 2 overall.
arcarsenal said:
Fwiw, his INT rate was pretty low. He just fumbled a lot.
|It's amazing there are any good QBs playing in the NFL.
|It's amazing there are any good QBs playing in the NFL.
| Schefter has had every QB going to the Browns at 1. All these guys are just parroting what they heard from others.
Besides, this is TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE for us Giants fans.
Giants could really clean up if this happens. Whether they take Darnold or trade down.
ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Except schefter is not the only one saying it
Tanker20 said:
Its complete insanity. People want to cling on to Eli and have lost all objectivity when it comes to him. Great franchises know its better to be a year early than a year late when it comes to succession planning. Unfortunately for the Giants, that was 2016. They need a QB here (provided they believe in one of these QBs). If they do not believe in one, they have to trade back.
| how any nfl decision maker can justify passing on both darnold and rosen to take a rb when you see where the game is moving on offense and the relative cap hits for rookie rbs and qbs to the rest of their position groups notwithstanding the fact the current qb is 37 years old and has had one winning season in the last five years
this could potentially big the biggest draft blunder since they took someone with one working eye in the top 10
Tanker20 said:
It is not about not wanting a qb, it is about not seeing a franchise QB out of this class that simple..
nygiants16 said:
Tanker20 said:
There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.
Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Tanker20 said:
There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.
And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft...
|you can just base it on what they can do and speculate on what they can be.
|for Chubb.
| But there are high risk picks and low risk picks...
To me there are no low risk picks of the qbs
dep026 said:
Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle!
Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Look at us agreeing, dep - it's a draft day miracle!
Let’s hug it out...
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
You have to measure the context of the QB flaws being low hanging fruit for the current clickbait media environment and social media echo chamber. These QBs are no more flawed than any other prospects in the draft; they're just more likely to have stories written about them that generate clicks.
You know what's really high risk? Not having a QB.
|And the agent is telling all the reporters. It’s Baker
| Benjamin Allbright
Verified account
@AllbrightNFL
2m2 minutes ago
More
If I were a Browns fan, I'd start prepping for Mayfield.
I was wrong on Darnold.
|Hue Jackson has been running his mouth.
|a pretty darn good draft scouting service, ranks Mayfield way above any other QB and the second highest prospect in the draft, after Barkley.
|I hope Gettleman takes his phone off the hook...
|believes NYG can win now, they just want to fill holes.
|he better no what the heck he is doing.
|it feels like they never intended to go QB which is ashame.
| then they certainly won't like any next year, and I have no idea how they could like who they have on their roster now at the position.
Fish or cut bait...
What do we have in Webb is the elephant in the room
|Quote:
|Michael Lombardi
Verified account
@mlombardiNFL
1h1 hour ago
More
Everyone I am talking to in the NFL hear the Browns will take Mayfield but all of them cannot believe it's true--same with me
34 replies 121 retweets 235 likes
Reply 34 Retweet 121 Like 235
JonC said:
I see it differently; I think a trade down makes sense in a draft where I don't think there's a big difference (if there is at all) between the supposed blue chips and the next level.
The "win now" move, I think, is to draft Barkley.
Essex said:
Quote:
he better no what the heck he is doing.
I may become a Jets fan if he takes Barkley over Rosen or Darnold, and the Jets takes one of those guys, especially Rosen. I just can't get my head around taking Barkley at #2 with these QBs available, given the state of the NY Giants right now. They're not one RB away from a Super Bowl team, they're just not. Way too many holes on this team. Unless the Giants are absolutely terrible in two or three years, they will not have another chance to draft a franchise QB. Even a bad team with no franchise QB can be just good enough to be out of QB-drafting range.
And Barkley isn't Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliot. He's not going to grind out 4 yards a clip, wear the opposing defense down in the second half -- that's not his game. His upside is a better Christian McCaffrey. Not a bad player by any means, but I don't think you can rely on him to run the clock down when you're up 7 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Gatorade Dunk said:
Tanker20 said:
There is absolutely a franchise QB in this draft, probably more than one. If you don't trust Gettleman and company to identify that (or those) prospect(s), that's on them, not the draft class. But at least one and probably 2-3 of this class will emerge as franchise QBs.
And you know this for certain how? There are no surefire franchise QBs in this draft...
Danny80 said:
Essex said:
Barkley is a much better runner than McCaffrey. CMac is like Duke Johnson - more of a receiver than a RB.
|I find it very interesting that JonC hasn't heard a peep about any of the QB's in the draft. DG has openly gushed about Barkley on numerous occasions. If Barkley is the guy why risk losing him by showing your love for him?
Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I've heard in the past hour Darnold is the one QB the Giants like.
|Todd McShay
Verified account
@McShay13
7m7 minutes ago
More
Everyone seems convinced it’s Baker to Cleveland. I’m sticking with Darnold. We’ll see in a few hours!
Jay on the Island said:
| McCaffrey is too small to pound it between the tackles in the NFL. He got stuffed every time they tried - it didn't work at all.
He's 5'11" and barely over 200lbs.
Barkley is like 30lbs heavier than McCaffrey and much stronger. He's much better built to handle those types of runs even though that's not where he's going to make his money.
|but shit gets really interesting if the Browns pass ...
arcarsenal said:
Despite the weight, Barkley doesn't like to run it between the tackles and prefers to look to kick it outside.
|
By Nate Ulrich
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
The buzz about the Browns drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night is deafening.
But for what it’s worth, as of late Thursday morning, Mayfield’s camp had yet to hear anything from the Browns, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.
Sean said:
Yup. I could live with Chubb at #2, but Barkley would be difficult to defend, IMO.
To me it's either take a QB or trade down.
Jay on the Island said:
Link - ( New Window )
|We'll see if word begins to settle down now but shit has been changing over the past 24 hours.
|Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield.
It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"
Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?
There's steam still coming off that load of crap
| is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.
Please let it be true........
It's a secret ... but there is "a mounting belief from ... GMs around the league"
Soooo... Schefter has access to the inside thinking of "GMs around the league" ... and, even if he did, wtf do they know about CLE intentions?
There's steam still coming off that load of crap
| is due to the Giants claiming to draft Barkley at 2 and this is the only way Browns can get their pipe dream of Barkley and a QB.
Please let it be true........
|By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
1. Cleveland Browns
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Baker Mayfield is very much in the conversation and the front office's affinity for him has been apparent for quite some time. When new General Manager John Dorsey described his QB in a pre-draft press conference last week -- accuracy, success in the red zone, winner -- it sounded a lot like Mayfield. But I'm still skeptical the Browns pull the trigger at No. 1 on the "exception to the rule." I'm sticking with Darnold.
chopperhatch said:
Please let it be true........
You mean they'd let Darnold fall to the Giants so Barkley falls to them?
GFAN52 said:
Quote:
Link - ( New Window )
What would they expect Mayfield's camp to say???
Yes, the Browns called and I'm #1?
Jesus H., they are not going to tell the media this directly.
|Vegas odds now at -500 for him to go #1. Safe to say its a done deal.