"Giants are looking to trade down" sphinx : 11:29 am Dianna Russini

@diannaESPN

Spoke to a Giants source. He said the feeling in this building today is the Giants are looking to trade down. When I asked why? He said “we have a ton of needs”

NYG contemplating all options.



11:24am · 26 Apr 2018

No One Knows What Is Going On Giants34 : 11:30 am : link So that gives me some comfort that maybe, just maybe, we'll be going QB tonight.

If we've really got a shot at Darnold MetsAreBack : 11:31 am : link And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy

So the Giants want out of #2, Mr. Bungle : 11:32 am : link the Browns want out of #4, and the Broncos want out of #5?



Got it.

RE: ... Ross : 11:32 am : link

Quote: If we had a "like" button, I would click it.



You and me both In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:You and me both

RE: ... jvm52106 : 11:32 am : link

Quote: If we had a "like" button, I would click it.



I agree completely.. In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:I agree completely..

'we have a ton of needs'... Torrag : 11:32 am : link Very true unfortunately.

RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold Essex : 11:32 am : link

Quote: And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy

And, if we really have multiple needs, what the heck are we doing even considering a RB In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:And, if we really have multiple needs, what the heck are we doing even considering a RB

At least that would make some sense jeff57 : 11:33 am : link Taking Barkley with Rosen and Darnold on the board wouldn't.

Great news! ZogZerg : 11:33 am : link Take advantage of the value you have with the #2 pick!

That we do Anakim : 11:33 am : link It'd be awesome if we got future first rounders back





And with Darnold being available at #2, we should be able to get a king's ransom





I don't like it RollBlue : 11:34 am : link picking at 2 is a chance to get a game changer - A top QB, or a guy like SB, could very well be game changers.

Let’s just punt the QB situation.. Sean : 11:34 am : link if Darnold is available, take him.

RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold Anakim : 11:35 am : link

Quote: And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy



That's if you think Sam Darnold is a future franchise QB. If you think he's going to be like Blake Bortles or JaMarcus Russell, then you trade with a team that believes in his talent. In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:That's if you think Sam Darnold is a future franchise QB. If you think he's going to be like Blake Bortles or JaMarcus Russell, then you trade with a team that believes in his talent.

LIKE stoneman : 11:35 am : link LIKE LIKE LIKE LIKE

RE: That we do GFAN52 : 11:35 am : link

Quote: It'd be awesome if we got future first rounders back





And with Darnold being available at #2, we should be able to get a king's ransom





Better include a 2019 1st at a minimum. In comment 13933380 Anakim said:Better include a 2019 1st at a minimum.

I'd be good with this too PatersonPlank : 11:35 am : link Barkley, or a trade down for me.

Trading Down Pete44 : 11:35 am : link I rather take Darnold, if he is there. If he is not, I rather trade down over taking Barkley, but they to hit on these picks, which is no sure thing given the recent draft history.



Realize, DG is not JR, but it is still a crapshoot.

Yeah, this is better than a RB at 2, I agree. Dave in Hoboken : 11:35 am : link But if Darnold is there, that'd be very difficult to pass on.

RE: ... bradshaw44 : 11:35 am : link

Quote: If we had a "like" button, I would click it.



Amen. In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:Amen.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : : 11:36 am : link I want a franchise QB.



But if the Giants are not convinced there is such a guy there, they have a ton of holes: RB, WR, OL, DL, LB, DB.

. Anakim : 11:36 am : link Eric Galko

Verified account

@OptimumScouting





IF the Browns take Mayfield, and Jets will take QB at 3...



#Giants could trade with the #Broncos (who want Sam Darnold), drop down to #5, and still land Saquon Barkley.

Precurser to the rumored 3 team trade Rjanyg : 11:37 am : link If Giants could get to pick 4 and still get Barkley and another 1st this would be outstanding.



This is my hope.

Ideally, since the Broncos are supposedly interested in trading up, Anakim : 11:37 am : link We should be looking at an RG3-type of haul. That's the precedent.

RE: ... Hades07 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: If we had a "like" button, I would click it.



IDK Eric. If a QB they feel could be the next franchise guy is there, they should just pull the trigger.



If they don't trading back makes more sense than taking a RB no matter how good he is at #2 or a DE that doesn't seem to be a great fit for the new defense we expect.



If they want a good back, Chubb will be a good one and available later.



If they can get 2 picks in the first and come away with both Notre Dame OL and Chubb later, that wil likely do more to solve the long term running game issues that Barkley alone.



That said, I would really enjoy watching that kid run for the Giants. OBJ, Barkley and Engram will provide some very exciting play together. In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:IDK Eric. If a QB they feel could be the next franchise guy is there, they should just pull the trigger.If they don't trading back makes more sense than taking a RB no matter how good he is at #2 or a DE that doesn't seem to be a great fit for the new defense we expect.If they want a good back, Chubb will be a good one and available later.If they can get 2 picks in the first and come away with both Notre Dame OL and Chubb later, that wil likely do more to solve the long term running game issues that Barkley alone.That said, I would really enjoy watching that kid run for the Giants. OBJ, Barkley and Engram will provide some very exciting play together.

Sorry, but staring at 2 potential franchise QBs in the face GiantNatty : 11:39 am : link and passing on both to trade down would be the textbook definition of getting "too cute."

RE: I don't like it jvm52106 : 11:39 am : link

Quote: picking at 2 is a chance to get a game changer - A top QB, or a guy like SB, could very well be game changers.



I don't know how many times I hear this and get so grumpy about it. You have no idea who the Giants have listed as the best of the draft #1 and what the Giants feel is their best way to build and win now.



In comment 13933387 RollBlue said:I don't know how many times I hear this and get so grumpy about it. You have no idea who the Giants have listed as the best of the draft #1 and what the Giants feel is their best way to build and win now.

RE: Ideally, since the Broncos are supposedly interested in trading up, jeff57 : 11:39 am : link

Quote: We should be looking at an RG3-type of haul. That's the precedent.



I've read they're interested in trading down. In comment 13933411 Anakim said:I've read they're interested in trading down.

RE: . GFAN52 : 11:39 am : link

Quote: Eric Galko

Verified account

@OptimumScouting





IF the Browns take Mayfield, and Jets will take QB at 3...



#Giants could trade with the #Broncos (who want Sam Darnold), drop down to #5, and still land Saquon Barkley.



Barkley could go to the Browns at 4 though. So it could be Chubb as well.

In comment 13933404 Anakim said:Barkley could go to the Browns at 4 though. So it could be Chubb as well.

So Russini Harvest Blend : 11:40 am : link now has QB and RB covered as well as the trade down. Still time for the DE speculation so she can have all her bases covered.

So, Giants end up with 4 "meh" players ... or alternatively baadbill : 11:40 am : link can take a RB who may end up the greatest running back in Giants history.



Or a QB who starts for 10+ years.



Or a DE who has a shot to break Strahan's sack record.

Hades07 Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:40 am : : 11:40 am : link My "perfect" draft is trade down for a ransom, then perhaps trade back up a few spots to land a prime target.

This place has been a riot.. silverfox : 11:40 am : link ...since the end of last season. Thank goodness, the draft is today. Maybe then, some semblance of sanity returns.

. . . . jeff57 : 11:40 am : link Pat Shurmur on the draft: ‘Don’t rule out anything.’ Then adds #Giants expect to pick at No. 2

RE: So Russini Dave in Hoboken : 11:40 am : link

Quote: now has QB and RB covered as well as the trade down. Still time for the DE speculation so she can have all her bases covered.



Yeah, not sure I'm taking this 'report' seriously, tbh. In comment 13933432 Harvest Blend said:Yeah, not sure I'm taking this 'report' seriously, tbh.

RE: Sorry, but staring at 2 potential franchise QBs in the face GFAN52 : 11:40 am : link

Quote: and passing on both to trade down would be the textbook definition of getting "too cute."



The Cleveland Browns say hi. In comment 13933423 GiantNatty said:The Cleveland Browns say hi.

we could move to 4, then 6, then to 12 stoneman : 11:40 am : link that would set up up for a couple of years - LOL

RE: Sorry, but staring at 2 potential franchise QBs in the face Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : : 11:41 am : link

Quote: and passing on both to trade down would be the textbook definition of getting "too cute."



Again, don't make the assumption they love a QB. They might. They might not. In comment 13933423 GiantNatty said:Again, don't make the assumption they love a QB. They might. They might not.

RE: we could move to 4, then 6, then to 12 Anakim : 11:41 am : link

Quote: that would set up up for a couple of years - LOL



Or we could wind up like the Browns In comment 13933441 stoneman said:Or we could wind up like the Browns

Elway has talked about trading back if Jay in Toronto : 11:41 am : link "their guy" isn't there. So if their guy is Darnold perhaps this has some legs.



If the Jints don't have a "bang on the table" QB on their Board, I would be ecstatic trading with Denver.



I'm not sure I would take Barkley at 5 either. If someone in the top 10 then is desperate for Barkley, I might trade again, but doubt that 'don't get cute' DG would.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : : 11:41 am : link

Jordan Raanan

‏Verified account @JordanRaanan

2m2 minutes ago



Pat Shurmur on the draft: ‘Don’t rule out anything.’ Then adds #Giants expect to pick at No. 2

Franchise QB Colin@gbn : 11:42 am : link Eric: The question is why would the Giants not consider there to be a potential franchise out there when all 31 other teams in the NFL do and you have as many as a half dozen other teams all desperately trying to get up closer to the top 5 to get one of them. Just doesn't make sense that we'd be the one outlier.

RE: Sorry, but staring at 2 potential franchise QBs in the face Anakim : 11:42 am : link

Quote: and passing on both to trade down would be the textbook definition of getting "too cute."



Yes, but if DG doesn't BELIEVE they are franchise QBs, why would he take them? You have to be in love with your guy. In comment 13933423 GiantNatty said:Yes, but if DG doesn't BELIEVE they are franchise QBs, why would he take them? You have to be in love with your guy.

ranaan chimes in QB Snacks : 11:42 am : link Jordan Raanan

‏

Verified account



@JordanRaanan

41s41 seconds ago

More Jordan Raanan Retweeted Dianna Russini

Similar to what I’ve been hearing, which doesn’t bode well for the QB crew. #GiantsJordan Raanan added,

Dianna Russini

Verified account



@diannaESPN

Spoke to a Giants source. He said the feeling in this building today is the Giants are looking to trade down. When I asked why? He said “we have a ton of needs”

NYG contemplating all options.

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes

Reply Retweet Like Direct message

Raanan jeff57 : 11:42 am : link Similar to what I’ve been hearing

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:42 am : : 11:42 am : link

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

3m3 minutes ago



Pat Shurmur on possibility trading back: “You can’t role out anything at this point. We’ll work through everything, but we expect to pick No. 2” #Giants #NFLDraft



RE: ... GFAN52 : 11:43 am : link

Quote:

Jordan Raanan

‏Verified account @JordanRaanan

2m2 minutes ago



Pat Shurmur on the draft: ‘Don’t rule out anything.’ Then adds #Giants expect to pick at No. 2



Sorry Dianna. In comment 13933447 Eric from BBI said:Sorry Dianna.

For those that know ...trading back to #5 what is that worth Blue21 : 11:43 am : link in picks?

RE: RE: ... Big Blue '56 : 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





If we had a "like" button, I would click it.







IDK Eric. If a QB they feel could be the next franchise guy is there, they should just pull the trigger.



If they don't trading back makes more sense than taking a RB no matter how good he is at #2 or a DE that doesn't seem to be a great fit for the new defense we expect.



If they want a good back, Chubb will be a good one and available later.



If they can get 2 picks in the first and come away with both Notre Dame OL and Chubb later, that wil likely do more to solve the long term running game issues that Barkley alone.



That said, I would really enjoy watching that kid run for the Giants. OBJ, Barkley and Engram will provide some very exciting play together.



Trust me, if there is a franchise QB in this lot, they will RUN up to the podium. They have vetted the QB position far more than BBIers could possibly vet the position. If they pass it will speak volumes, regardless of possible meltdowns on here In comment 13933414 Hades07 said:Trust me, if there is a franchise QB in this lot, they will RUN up to the podium. They have vetted the QB position far more than BBIers could possibly vet the position. If they pass it will speak volumes, regardless of possible meltdowns on here

RE: ... jvm52106 : 11:43 am : link

Quote:

Matt Lombardo

‏Verified account @MattLombardoNFL

3m3 minutes ago



Pat Shurmur on possibility trading back: “You can’t role out anything at this point. We’ll work through everything, but we expect to pick No. 2” #Giants #NFLDraft



He doesn't make that decision and what else would he say. Yep, we are trading.. We will take any deal... come on guys... In comment 13933457 Eric from BBI said:He doesn't make that decision and what else would he say. Yep, we are trading.. We will take any deal... come on guys...

RE: Franchise QB Anakim : 11:43 am : link

Quote: Eric: The question is why would the Giants not consider there to be a potential franchise out there when all 31 other teams in the NFL do and you have as many as a half dozen other teams all desperately trying to get up closer to the top 5 to get one of them. Just doesn't make sense that we'd be the one outlier.





"all 31 other teams"







Hmmmmm. I don't know about that, Colin. Remember what Sean Payton said?





"With regards to the quarterback class this year, this is just us, the Saints, the guy we had graded very high last year was Mahomes," Payton said. "I don't know that I see that player in this class."



“I don’t see [Andrew] Luck in this draft, and I don’t see Carson Wentz, who I liked a lot coming into the draft,” Payton told The MMQB. “I’d feel a little bit uneasy if I were at the top of this draft and I decided I had to have a quarterback. The pressure to get a quarterback is so great in this league, I get that. But we can’t create ’em. I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of these guys is left standing in four or five years, and if so, I’d guess it would be Sam Darnold.” In comment 13933449 Colin@gbn said:"all 31 other teams"Hmmmmm. I don't know about that, Colin. Remember what Sean Payton said?"With regards to the quarterback class this year, this is just us, the Saints, the guy we had graded very high last year was Mahomes," Payton said. "I don't know that I see that player in this class."“I don’t see [Andrew] Luck in this draft, and I don’t see Carson Wentz, who I liked a lot coming into the draft,” Payton told The MMQB. “I’d feel a little bit uneasy if I were at the top of this draft and I decided I had to have a quarterback. The pressure to get a quarterback is so great in this league, I get that. But we can’t create ’em. I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of these guys is left standing in four or five years, and if so, I’d guess it would be Sam Darnold.”

Draft players, not positions Go Terps : 11:44 am : link I'm fine with the trade down because I don't think there's a huge difference between the top 20 or so players. But if we do trade down I think it's important to use the draft to create the team's identity going forward as opposed to filling roster holes. Go draft four or five linemen, draft two edge rushers, or cluster draft secondary players, that kind of thing. Or go for really big air and draft Lamar Jackson, a running back, a receiver, and a couple mobile offensive linemen.



Or draft Darnold.



Either option is fine. But treat this draft as what it should be: the transition point between eras. It should NOT be treated as a tool for loading up for one more run with Eli.

I hear the “let’s trade down” group est1986 : 11:44 am : link But if we don’t land a franchise QB or one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson.. than I have no faith in DG

RE: RE: RE: ... jvm52106 : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13933414 Hades07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





If we had a "like" button, I would click it.







IDK Eric. If a QB they feel could be the next franchise guy is there, they should just pull the trigger.



If they don't trading back makes more sense than taking a RB no matter how good he is at #2 or a DE that doesn't seem to be a great fit for the new defense we expect.



If they want a good back, Chubb will be a good one and available later.



If they can get 2 picks in the first and come away with both Notre Dame OL and Chubb later, that wil likely do more to solve the long term running game issues that Barkley alone.



That said, I would really enjoy watching that kid run for the Giants. OBJ, Barkley and Engram will provide some very exciting play together.







Trust me, if there is a franchise QB in this lot, they will RUN up to the podium. They have vetted the QB position far more than BBIers could possibly vet the position. If they pass it will speak volumes, regardless of possible meltdowns on here



+1 In comment 13933460 Big Blue '56 said:+1

RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold MBavaro : 11:44 am : link

Quote: And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy



"Short term needs"? What the hell does this mean? Would you draft anyone in any round hoping they're only around for 2-3 years? In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:"Short term needs"? What the hell does this mean? Would you draft anyone in any round hoping they're only around for 2-3 years?

RE: For those that know ...trading back to #5 what is that worth Anakim : 11:44 am : link

Quote: in picks?



Ideally, it should be an RG3 type of haul because that's the precedent In comment 13933459 Blue21 said:Ideally, it should be an RG3 type of haul because that's the precedent

I don't buy this "rebuilding" stuff. Jerz44 : 11:44 am : link Everyone looks at the team record and #2 overall pick and is saying the Giants are terrible and in total rebuild.



But, with a half decent Oline and a good coach, this team could have been anywhere from 8-8 to 11-5ish with the level of talent it had last year.



In today's NFL with all it's parity, if you have a good QB, you're never more than a year or two away from competing. This team is not nearly as bad as it's being made out to be.

RE: . Capt. Don : 11:45 am : link

Quote: Eric Galko

Verified account

@OptimumScouting





IF the Browns take Mayfield, and Jets will take QB at 3...



#Giants could trade with the #Broncos (who want Sam Darnold), drop down to #5, and still land Saquon Barkley.



Oh hell yeah. This years 2nd (40 overall) and next years 1st. In comment 13933404 Anakim said:Oh hell yeah. This years 2nd (40 overall) and next years 1st.

thank you, Colin GiantNatty : 11:45 am : link and it makes even less sense when the Giants should be considering themselves QB desperate.

Hallelujah! MojoEd : 11:45 am : link If Darnold is there at #2 and NYG aren’t going to pick him (I would), then trading down for a team that will pick him is the only way to maximize the value of their pick. Fingers crossed.

I agree that we have a ton of needs santacruzom : 11:47 am : link as far as quantity goes, but we also have a need for elite-caliber players. And no matter how many picks we acquire in a trade down, we're very unlikely to adequately fill most of our needs in one single draft.



I can get behind a trade down, but hopefully we'd capitalize better than some other teams that have recently traded down for a big haul have.

Colin, couldn't agree more aimrocky : 11:48 am : link I don't trust ANYONE in that building to get this right, even after they cleaned house.



I'm fully expecting the worst here. Trade back for more picks to screw up on and pass on multiple Pro Bowl QB's. That seems like Giants type draft.

I respect the trade down crew bceagle05 : 11:48 am : link but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.

. arcarsenal : 11:49 am : link Hopefully we're not moving all the way down to 12.



I still don't love that idea.



Trade down would be much more preferable if we stayed in the top 10.

I like it... Chris684 : 11:51 am : link Just hoping we can stay within 4-7.



Barkley-Nelson-Chubb.

Barkley , NYBEN1963 : 11:52 am : link Nelson or trade back ...in that order IMO

RE: I hear the “let’s trade down” group jvm52106 : 11:52 am : link

Quote: But if we don’t land a franchise QB or one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson.. than I have no faith in DG



Question, if he drafts a QB (becuase you say they are franchise guys) and he fails, would you still be ok with DG as a GM? Give me a break. These QB's are wickedly flawed. In comment 13933468 est1986 said:Question, if he drafts a QB (becuase you say they are franchise guys) and he fails, would you still be ok with DG as a GM? Give me a break. These QB's are wickedly flawed.

RE: I respect the trade down crew Anakim : 11:52 am : link

Quote: but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.



They didn't, but they could have.



Imagine if the Rams stood pat at 6 and took Luke Kuechly or Fletcher Cox in 2012. Then in 2013 they took Xavier Rhodes or Deandre Hopkins.





And perhaps most damning, what if in 2014, the Rams took Khalil Mack instead of Greg Robinson? In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:They didn't, but they could have.Imagine if the Rams stood pat at 6 and took Luke Kuechly or Fletcher Cox in 2012. Then in 2013 they took Xavier Rhodes or Deandre Hopkins.And perhaps most damning, what if in 2014, the Rams took Khalil Mack instead of Greg Robinson?

RE: Barkley, or a trade down for me. Trainmaster : 11:53 am : link +1

If not Darnold AnnapolisMike : 11:54 am : link I'd like to see the Giants trade down and be able to grab Nelson or get the big haul of picks from Buffalo. Those are my ideal scenarios.



My gut has the Giants sticking with Eli for two more years and getting the QB in 2020. But you can't do that unless you give Eli the protection he needs to be effective.

Would love a small trade down George from PA : 11:54 am : link Get a couple of extra premium pick



And



Still get a top bluechipper Barkley, Chubb and Nelson....in that order



And



Of course, the Giants see potentially franchise QBs in this draft but they also see they have a franchise QB for 2 to 3 more years and a young gun who shows potential....and do not have the privilege to use #2 pick on someone holding a clip board for several years

RE: I respect the trade down crew jvm52106 : 11:55 am : link

Quote: but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.



But we are empty on the Oline (near empty), thin at CB and S, WR is very shallow, LB still a need, DL a need... How do you fill those with 5 picks if you spend one on a QB who will sit? The drafting a franchise guy was out the window the second we committed to Eli and then made a trade for a LB, signed a VET RB.. We made moves to be better now. The draft has to be about the future with production right off though.. In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:But we are empty on the Oline (near empty), thin at CB and S, WR is very shallow, LB still a need, DL a need... How do you fill those with 5 picks if you spend one on a QB who will sit? The drafting a franchise guy was out the window the second we committed to Eli and then made a trade for a LB, signed a VET RB.. We made moves to be better now. The draft has to be about the future with production right off though..

If they pass TommyWiseau : 11:56 am : link On Darnold and Rosen to move down and not land Barkley I will flip shit. We can get a top talent and we should do it

RE: I respect the trade down crew Dave in Hoboken : 11:56 am : link

Quote: but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.



Especially when they're not winning a championship in the next couple of years, and we'll definitely need a QB by then. Those should be fun times on here. In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:Especially when they're not winning a championship in the next couple of years, and we'll definitely need a QB by then. Those should be fun times on here.

What it Giants dont like the top qbs? yankeeslover : 11:57 am : link And maybe have say a Lamar Jackson rated as high as Darnold? Then it makes sense to move back to 12 and pick him while having #22 and a 1st next year plus more? I'm not saying I like Jackson but who knows what they are thinking.

RE: RE: I respect the trade down crew Essex : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.







But we are empty on the Oline (near empty), thin at CB and S, WR is very shallow, LB still a need, DL a need... How do you fill those with 5 picks if you spend one on a QB who will sit? The drafting a franchise guy was out the window the second we committed to Eli and then made a trade for a LB, signed a VET RB.. We made moves to be better now. The draft has to be about the future with production right off though..

I want to trade down but I want 2019 capital, not 2018 picks so that I can draft my franchise qb in 2019. If you truly believe there is not a franchise qb in this class, then you trade 2 for future 1s and then bundle them to get you where you need to be for next years crop. The name of this game is getting a QB, we have a unique opportunity, if we pass, then we better pass with some options for recovering that opportunity in the years ahead. In comment 13933527 jvm52106 said:I want to trade down but I want 2019 capital, not 2018 picks so that I can draft my franchise qb in 2019. If you truly believe there is not a franchise qb in this class, then you trade 2 for future 1s and then bundle them to get you where you need to be for next years crop. The name of this game is getting a QB, we have a unique opportunity, if we pass, then we better pass with some options for recovering that opportunity in the years ahead.

RE: RE: I respect the trade down crew bceagle05 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: They didn't, but they could have.



Imagine if the Rams stood pat at 6 and took Luke Kuechly or Fletcher Cox in 2012. Then in 2013 they took Xavier Rhodes or Deandre Hopkins.



And perhaps most damning, what if in 2014, the Rams took Khalil Mack instead of Greg Robinson?



Fair enough, but we'll make mistakes, too. Nobody hits on all picks. I'd rather build the team around a good QB on a rookie deal - like the Seahawks did with Wilson, Rams with Goff, etc. In comment 13933518 Anakim said:Fair enough, but we'll make mistakes, too. Nobody hits on all picks. I'd rather build the team around a good QB on a rookie deal - like the Seahawks did with Wilson, Rams with Goff, etc.

RE: RE: RE: I respect the trade down crew Dave in Hoboken : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13933527 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.







But we are empty on the Oline (near empty), thin at CB and S, WR is very shallow, LB still a need, DL a need... How do you fill those with 5 picks if you spend one on a QB who will sit? The drafting a franchise guy was out the window the second we committed to Eli and then made a trade for a LB, signed a VET RB.. We made moves to be better now. The draft has to be about the future with production right off though..





I want to trade down but I want 2019 capital, not 2018 picks so that I can draft my franchise qb in 2019. If you truly believe there is not a franchise qb in this class, then you trade 2 for future 1s and then bundle them to get you where you need to be for next years crop. The name of this game is getting a QB, we have a unique opportunity, if we pass, then we better pass with some options for recovering that opportunity in the years ahead.



The thing is, the QB's next year are nowhere near as good or plentiful as the QB's this year. In comment 13933542 Essex said:The thing is, the QB's next year are nowhere near as good or plentiful as the QB's this year.

Jordan claims he is "hearing" the same things ZogZerg : 12:00 pm : link yet doesn't bother tweeting about it until someone else breaks the "news". LOL

If we deal down to 5, I fully expect Saos1n : 12:00 pm : link Tampa Bay to trade up to 4 with cleveland, to land Barkley ahead of us

Time to Get Cute EB222 : 12:00 pm : link Under developing circumstances (if they come to fruition) its time for DG

to throw out the book and get cute, very, very cute.



This could be an amazing opportunity to accelerate the rebuild.

Yeah lets trade down we can use some ,more Apples and Flowers on the fredgbrown : 12:00 pm : link team. Super Bowl here we come..idiots..

Saints Colin@gbn : 12:01 pm : link Anakim: I thought that myself but I've seen headlines this morning that "Saints trying to make big move up to get QB!

RE: Yeah lets trade down we can use some ,more Apples and Flowers on the mphbullet36 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: team. Super Bowl here we come..idiots..



odell was picked 12th...consider who was making the picks no when you are picking. There are good guys all over the draft. If you have the right scouting you can find them.



This idea that trading down wont get us really good players is ridiculous. The offer has to be good enough but to say sticking @2 is the only way to get a HOF type player is so ridiculous. In comment 13933557 fredgbrown said:odell was picked 12th...consider who was making the picks no when you are picking. There are good guys all over the draft. If you have the right scouting you can find them.This idea that trading down wont get us really good players is ridiculous. The offer has to be good enough but to say sticking @2 is the only way to get a HOF type player is so ridiculous.

RE: RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold MetsAreBack : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy







"Short term needs"? What the hell does this mean? Would you draft anyone in any round hoping they're only around for 2-3 years?



It simply means needs today aren't necessarily the case in a few years. We're not going to fix a 3-13 mess in one offseason and one draft. This needs to be a multi year process.



If darnold is taken 1, I'm in favor of trading down. If not, I'd prefer the team trade him.



And I've also read all the 'defer to the authorities' posts above - this team has 3 division titles in 15 years despite Eli not missing a season. Yes there are some new faces in charge now - thankfully - but some old guard remains too and it's not the patriots trust we're challenging here. In comment 13933473 MBavaro said:It simply means needs today aren't necessarily the case in a few years. We're not going to fix a 3-13 mess in one offseason and one draft. This needs to be a multi year process.If darnold is taken 1, I'm in favor of trading down. If not, I'd prefer the team trade him.And I've also read all the 'defer to the authorities' posts above - this team has 3 division titles in 15 years despite Eli not missing a season. Yes there are some new faces in charge now - thankfully - but some old guard remains too and it's not the patriots trust we're challenging here.

RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold short lease : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy



Why do you think the picks taken will be short term? Some of them might last 10+ years. Jerry Reese is gone .... In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:Why do you think the picks taken will be short term? Some of them might last 10+ years. Jerry Reese is gone ....

RE: What it Giants dont like the top qbs? Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:06 pm : : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: And maybe have say a Lamar Jackson rated as high as Darnold? Then it makes sense to move back to 12 and pick him while having #22 and a 1st next year plus more? I'm not saying I like Jackson but who knows what they are thinking.



^^ THIS ^^ In comment 13933539 yankeeslover said:^^ THIS ^^

RE: RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold MetsAreBack : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy







Why do you think the picks taken will be short term? Some of them might last 10+ years. Jerry Reese is gone ....



RBs - Barry sanders lasted 10 years, Peterson played 8 healthy seasons in Minnesota. And those are the extreme outliers.



It's extremely rare you will find a player not a qb who lasts 10+ years for you. Guys get hurt, they are busts, they sign for huge money elsewhere, etx In comment 13933584 short lease said:RBs - Barry sanders lasted 10 years, Peterson played 8 healthy seasons in Minnesota. And those are the extreme outliers.It's extremely rare you will find a player not a qb who lasts 10+ years for you. Guys get hurt, they are busts, they sign for huge money elsewhere, etx

RE: I respect the trade down crew santacruzom : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.



Exactly. The huge haul thing sounds nice, but rarely do teams actually improve meaningfully as a result of them. In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:Exactly. The huge haul thing sounds nice, but rarely do teams actually improve meaningfully as a result of them.

Not taking Darnold AcesUp : 12:11 pm : link Surprises me. While not my first choice at the QB, everything leading up to now has said Darnold or bust at QB and he just fits the profile for what I think the Giants look for in the position. You have to wonder if the Giants just aren't prioritizing the position, which would be a mistake. Trading down and getting QB value > a single skill position player, but I hope the Giants aren't passing on a QB with a high grade just so they can make one last run with Eli.

RE: RE: I respect the trade down crew NYG07 : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933496 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





but it's not like the Chargers and Rams built dynasties off the Eli and RGIII trades. The days of the Herschel Walker trade are over.







But we are empty on the Oline (near empty), thin at CB and S, WR is very shallow, LB still a need, DL a need... How do you fill those with 5 picks if you spend one on a QB who will sit? The drafting a franchise guy was out the window the second we committed to Eli and then made a trade for a LB, signed a VET RB.. We made moves to be better now. The draft has to be about the future with production right off though..



That is the problem with the anti-QB crew. You actually think this team has a chance at a SB in the next 2 years. They are top heavy, with some very good-great players, however they are paper thin, have an average, old QB, a dog shit O-line even with Solder, and no pass rush.



2018 can simply be a transition year where the rookie and Webb develop and Eli gets thrown to the wolves. The NFC is stacked with great teams, and the schedule is brutal. They can easily get out of Eli's contract after this season and use that $17M in cap space to build the team up more.



They are not going to hit on all of their draft picks and have them all contribute to a SB season in 2018. Not happening. In comment 13933527 jvm52106 said:That is the problem with the anti-QB crew. You actually think this team has a chance at a SB in the next 2 years. They are top heavy, with some very good-great players, however they are paper thin, have an average, old QB, a dog shit O-line even with Solder, and no pass rush.2018 can simply be a transition year where the rookie and Webb develop and Eli gets thrown to the wolves. The NFC is stacked with great teams, and the schedule is brutal. They can easily get out of Eli's contract after this season and use that $17M in cap space to build the team up more.They are not going to hit on all of their draft picks and have them all contribute to a SB season in 2018. Not happening.

RE: RE: RE: I respect the trade down crew Anakim : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933518 Anakim said:





Quote:





They didn't, but they could have.



Imagine if the Rams stood pat at 6 and took Luke Kuechly or Fletcher Cox in 2012. Then in 2013 they took Xavier Rhodes or Deandre Hopkins.



And perhaps most damning, what if in 2014, the Rams took Khalil Mack instead of Greg Robinson?







Fair enough, but we'll make mistakes, too. Nobody hits on all picks. I'd rather build the team around a good QB on a rookie deal - like the Seahawks did with Wilson, Rams with Goff, etc.



Inevitably, but the point is that you trust your scouts enough (and your own abilities as an evaluator) to be able to pick out the flowers from the weeds. The Rams, however sucked at it.



And yes, a QB on a rookie deal would be nice, but if you don't believe that QB is going to be a franchise QB, there's no point. In comment 13933548 bceagle05 said:Inevitably, but the point is that you trust your scouts enough (and your own abilities as an evaluator) to be able to pick out the flowers from the weeds. The Rams, however sucked at it.And yes, a QB on a rookie deal would be nice, but if you don't believe that QB is going to be a franchise QB, there's no point.

Giants simply don't have ANY of the shit Motley Two : 12:18 pm : link that the guys that who are now referred to as "franchise QBs" had when they started out.



Look at the players around those QBs and the situation they joined when they started out. The Giants don't look anything remotely close to those teams.

RE: Saints Anakim : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Anakim: I thought that myself but I've seen headlines this morning that "Saints trying to make big move up to get QB!



Haha, 'tis the season for smokescreens In comment 13933563 Colin@gbn said:Haha, 'tis the season for smokescreens

RE: At least that would make some sense royhobbs7 : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: Taking Barkley with Rosen and Darnold on the board wouldn't.



There are 62 Million reasons why your rationale does not make any sense. Mara & Tisch did not spend their PSL money imprudently to look two or more years down the road. Moreover, Eli has four to five productive years remaining given that he is provided with a supporting cast around him: i.e., a solid running game and offensive line.



Many of you might not believe it, and may be yearning for the Giants to draft a QB @ #2 to replace Eli. But you and I don't count. What counts is what Mara/Tisch/Gettleman & Shurmur think. And they have no doubt that Eli is top shelf if provided with better protection and a running game to boost this offense!



The only other scenario is the Giants trading down and drafting Nelson in the top 6, and then grabbing one of the other talented RBs in Rd. 2.

Either scenario, we will come out of this draft with a fortified O-Line. In comment 13933378 jeff57 said:There are 62 Million reasons why your rationale does not make any sense. Mara & Tisch did not spend their PSL money imprudently to look two or more years down the road. Moreover, Eli has four to five productive years remaining given that he is provided with a supporting cast around him: i.e., a solid running game and offensive line.Many of you might not believe it, and may be yearning for the Giants to draft a QB @ #2 to replace Eli. But you and I don't count. What counts is what Mara/Tisch/Gettleman & Shurmur think. And they have no doubt that Eli is top shelf if provided with better protection and a running game to boost this offense!The only other scenario is the Giants trading down and drafting Nelson in the top 6, and then grabbing one of the other talented RBs in Rd. 2.Either scenario, we will come out of this draft with a fortified O-Line.

RE: RE: RE: If we've really got a shot at Darnold Anakim : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933584 short lease said:





Quote:





In comment 13933353 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





And we trade out of it to fill 'multiple (short term) needs' ... I will not be happy







Why do you think the picks taken will be short term? Some of them might last 10+ years. Jerry Reese is gone ....







RBs - Barry sanders lasted 10 years, Peterson played 8 healthy seasons in Minnesota. And those are the extreme outliers.



It's extremely rare you will find a player not a qb who lasts 10+ years for you. Guys get hurt, they are busts, they sign for huge money elsewhere, etx



Well, Barry could've lasted longer, but that's a fair concern. However, given Saquon's insane workout regimen and modern science, I don't know when or even if he'll slow down. In comment 13933593 MetsAreBack said:Well, Barry could've lasted longer, but that's a fair concern. However, given Saquon's insane workout regimen and modern science, I don't know when or even if he'll slow down.

If they don't like any of the QBs, then it makes sense UberAlias : 12:21 pm : link But if Darnold is there and they pass on him, they will regret it. The NY media and every Jets fans will be rubbing it in our faces for the next decade.

Agreed NYG07. bceagle05 : 12:22 pm : link Quarterback is as big a need as anything else, given the state of the roster at Eli's advanced age.

Gentlemen has never traded down 5BowlsSoon : 12:23 pm : link So this may be misinformation being planted.

RE: Gentlemen has never traded down Anakim : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: So this may be misinformation being planted.



First time for everything :) In comment 13933646 5BowlsSoon said:First time for everything :)

This could be the Giants trying to devalue CLE's 4 to move to#1 V.I.G. : 12:24 pm : link Just try it out. There's so much reflexivity in this:

Giants talking to DEN,MIA,NO,AZ,BUF,NE,NO,SD,CIN,JAX for#2

Browns talking to DEN,MIA,NO,AZ,BUF,NE,NO,SD,CIN,JAX for#4



All those teams know that the #4 is devalued if someone else trades into the #2 or Giants take a QB. So teams are forced to wait on trading with CLE to see what NYG do with the #2. NYG will wait on the #2 until they know what CLE is doing.



So in order for CLE to get the most value for the #4, it would make sense for them to trade the #1 to NY. Now CLE can take the QB they probably want and still get a ransom for the #4.



Point is if NYG KNOW they don't like any of the QBs they probably would have traded out already. Tells me they are thinking a specific QB.

RE: I don't buy this royhobbs7 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Everyone looks at the team record and #2 overall pick and is saying the Giants are terrible and in total rebuild.



But, with a half decent Oline and a good coach, this team could have been anywhere from 8-8 to 11-5ish with the level of talent it had last year.



In today's NFL with all it's parity, if you have a good QB, you're never more than a year or two away from competing. This team is not nearly as bad as it's being made out to be.



Thank you, Jerz. One of the few who makes sense.

It was like everyone picked Philadelphia last year to win and Dallas in 2016. There is a different division champ each year in the NFL East. Nobody knows who is going to win because the teams are closely matched. One or two key injuries (OBJ - last year) can make all of the difference! In comment 13933479 Jerz44 said:Thank you, Jerz. One of the few who makes sense.It was like everyone picked Philadelphia last year to win and Dallas in 2016. There is a different division champ each year in the NFL East. Nobody knows who is going to win because the teams are closely matched. One or two key injuries (OBJ - last year) can make all of the difference!

Why, on the day if the draft Jarvis : 12:25 pm : link Would someone within the building who works for the Giants, reveal their gameplan to a reporter. Makes no sense. These guys all have their jobs on the line. The scouts themselves are fearful for their jobs after the draft. I have spoken to their head west coast scout about this. I just can’t bekieve anything that is being reported today.

I can't believe Gettleman is not set on this pick weeg in the bronx : 12:25 pm : link Is there room to field a big offer? I hope so but I can't believe a guy with his experience is not locked in with Plan A and prepared for Plan B if the Browns do something crazy.

RE: I can't believe Gettleman is not set on this pick Big Blue '56 : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Is there room to field a big offer? I hope so but I can't believe a guy with his experience is not locked in with Plan A and prepared for Plan B if the Browns do something crazy.



If he isn’t, he shouldn’t have this job In comment 13933656 weeg in the bronx said:If he isn’t, he shouldn’t have this job

RE: I can't believe Gettleman is not set on this pick arcarsenal : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: Is there room to field a big offer? I hope so but I can't believe a guy with his experience is not locked in with Plan A and prepared for Plan B if the Browns do something crazy.



I'm sure he has several plans in place.... this isn't his first rodeo. In comment 13933656 weeg in the bronx said:I'm sure he has several plans in place.... this isn't his first rodeo.

Listen, I want Sam Darnold in the worse way yankeeslover : 12:30 pm : link But if the powers that be dont have any conviction on a QB then why force that pick? Who knows what our FO thinks of the QBs. If they like one then take him but if any doubt why force it? Move back some and gain some capital and take the guy you like.

Once again,I want a franchise Qb and would run to podium for Darnold but I'm a fan and if DG does not like him then why force that pick?

RE: RE: I can't believe Gettleman is not set on this pick 2cents : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933656 weeg in the bronx said:





Quote:





Is there room to field a big offer? I hope so but I can't believe a guy with his experience is not locked in with Plan A and prepared for Plan B if the Browns do something crazy.







If he isn’t, he shouldn’t have this job





lets be real, guys. I am sure they have plan a, b, c, d, and E already lined up. He has absolutely nothing to gain by saying that. They wont tip their hand at all until their on the clock or they lose all their leverage.



this is pretty simple, imo.



In comment 13933658 Big Blue '56 said:lets be real, guys. I am sure they have plan a, b, c, d, and E already lined up. He has absolutely nothing to gain by saying that. They wont tip their hand at all until their on the clock or they lose all their leverage.this is pretty simple, imo.

everything is for sale Alex_Webster : 12:38 pm : link at a price. They will trade down if it good for team. If not they will make pick. DG seems to have eye for talent, by Friday am, it will be in the books. Based on them backing Eli really doubt they take QB. Then you must wonder @ 2 whats the best pick outside of QB? I sell wood products from Brazil, I do not evaluate talent in NFL. But I must say great running back with our current cast of other weapons might be what the Dr. ordered. Who Knows? but 11-5 to 3-13 who saw that coming.I imagine we can go right back to 11-5, with the right Coaching. But I'm a Homer.



Jarvis is spot on aimrocky : 12:39 pm : link I have a hard time believing any rumors from secondary reporters today. Even the main insiders are suspect, although I would think Schefter, Glazer, Garafolo, etc would due their due diligence before reporting it.



These scouts could be canned next week. They may know what the consensus is in the room, but I doubt they know where Gettleman and Mara are leaning.

Giants have way too many holes to keep #2 dcp : 12:41 pm : link Trade down into 4-8 range, adding more picks. Would love Nelson as the pick as O-line is decimated. Giants might win 3-4 games this year with poor roster and tough schedule. Add more bodies and draft well this year and next. Then grab your QB in next draft. Management wants Eli to play this year, a wasted year for the #2 pick if QB sits.

RE: Giants have way too many holes to keep #2 Dave in Hoboken : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Trade down into 4-8 range, adding more picks. Would love Nelson as the pick as O-line is decimated. Giants might win 3-4 games this year with poor roster and tough schedule. Add more bodies and draft well this year and next. Then grab your QB in next draft. Management wants Eli to play this year, a wasted year for the #2 pick if QB sits.



Only problem with that is there are no good QB's next year. In comment 13933714 dcp said:Only problem with that is there are no good QB's next year.

People say "grab your QB" bceagle05 : 12:47 pm : link like stud QB prospects are available in aisle 10 of your local grocery store. Flaws and all, this current crop of prospects is likely the most talented group we'll have access to in the next several years. If the Browns do take Mayfield, the guy we like the best (allegedly) will be sitting right there for us - just have to write his name on a piece of paper. I feel like every other franchise - if put in our exact circumstance - would take Darnold at #2.

RE: Giants have way too many holes to keep #2 MetsAreBack : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: Trade down into 4-8 range, adding more picks. Would love Nelson as the pick as O-line is decimated. Giants might win 3-4 games this year with poor roster and tough schedule. Add more bodies and draft well this year and next. Then grab your QB in next draft. Management wants Eli to play this year, a wasted year for the #2 pick if QB sits.



Such short term thinking In comment 13933714 dcp said:Such short term thinking

RE: If they don't like any of the QBs, then it makes sense LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: But if Darnold is there and they pass on him, they will regret it. The NY media and every Jets fans will be rubbing it in our faces for the next decade.



The one they end up regretting might be Rosen.



He's been torn apart, and yes, carries some injury risk, but he is the best passer easily. In comment 13933639 UberAlias said:The one they end up regretting might be Rosen.He's been torn apart, and yes, carries some injury risk, but he is the best passer easily.

George UberAlias : 12:56 pm : link You are right, could be. DG made comments about not getting too cute. We will see if he means it.

RE: RE: At least that would make some sense Ten Ton Hammer : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933378 jeff57 said:





Moreover, Eli has four to five productive years remaining



By what measure? In comment 13933633 royhobbs7 said:By what measure?

I hope people realize if we trade Amtoft : 12:57 pm : link way down with a team like Buffalo we can always trade back up and I wouldn't leave the set for every pick if they do.

RE: RE: RE: At least that would make some sense jeff57 : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933633 royhobbs7 said:





Quote:





In comment 13933378 jeff57 said:





Moreover, Eli has four to five productive years remaining







By what measure?



Dog years. In comment 13933765 Ten Ton Hammer said:Dog years.

What I want more than anything ... is to see the Giants turn in their baadbill : 12:59 pm : link card immediately... with no hesitation... or take time and trade back ... what I don't want to see is the Giants use 9+ minutes and then make a selection.

RE: RE: RE: RE: At least that would make some sense Jimmy Googs : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933765 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13933633 royhobbs7 said:





Quote:





In comment 13933378 jeff57 said:





Moreover, Eli has four to five productive years remaining







By what measure?







Dog years.



that was funny... In comment 13933778 jeff57 said:that was funny...

RE: What I want more than anything ... is to see the Giants turn in their arcarsenal : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: card immediately... with no hesitation... or take time and trade back ... what I don't want to see is the Giants use 9+ minutes and then make a selection.



This is usually how Gettleman operates, so you'll likely get your wish unless we're entertaining trade down offers while we're on the clock. In comment 13933779 baadbill said:This is usually how Gettleman operates, so you'll likely get your wish unless we're entertaining trade down offers while we're on the clock.

RE: What I want more than anything ... is to see the Giants turn in their Amtoft : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: card immediately... with no hesitation... or take time and trade back ... what I don't want to see is the Giants use 9+ minutes and then make a selection.



Why? I would rather they take their time to make sure they get the best offer in and then weigh it verse the player they want. Picking fast never made any sense to me. What does it prove? In comment 13933779 baadbill said:Why? I would rather they take their time to make sure they get the best offer in and then weigh it verse the player they want. Picking fast never made any sense to me. What does it prove?

RE: For those that know ...trading back to #5 what is that worth simbapenn : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: in picks?



According to this, it's a difference of 900 points in value. So, swapping picks and then either next year's 1st, or this year's and next year's 2nd or 3rd. Something like that.



When the Bears moved up from 3 to 2 with the 49ers last year, they gave up last year's 3rd and this year's 3rd and 4th.

- ( In comment 13933459 Blue21 said:According to this, it's a difference of 900 points in value. So, swapping picks and then either next year's 1st, or this year's and next year's 2nd or 3rd. Something like that.When the Bears moved up from 3 to 2 with the 49ers last year, they gave up last year's 3rd and this year's 3rd and 4th. Draft pick value chart - ( New Window

RE: RE: What I want more than anything ... is to see the Giants turn in their baadbill : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933779 baadbill said:





Quote:





card immediately... with no hesitation... or take time and trade back ... what I don't want to see is the Giants use 9+ minutes and then make a selection.







Why? I would rather they take their time to make sure they get the best offer in and then weigh it verse the player they want. Picking fast never made any sense to me. What does it prove?



It proves they have so much confidence in the value of the player they are selecting that there isn't any trade offer that would change their minds. That the player they want is so important to the future of the franchise, that they aren't interested in considering any alternative. That's what I want.



Or I want them to trade back because the kind of value I just described doesn't exist at #2.



What I don't want ... is for them to be wishy washy ... might trade might not ... and then end up taking a player after almost trading the pick away. In comment 13933794 Amtoft said:It proves they have so much confidence in the value of the player they are selecting that there isn't any trade offer that would change their minds. That the player they want is so important to the future of the franchise, that they aren't interested in considering any alternative. That's what I want.Or I want them to trade back because the kind of value I just described doesn't exist at #2.What I don't want ... is for them to be wishy washy ... might trade might not ... and then end up taking a player after almost trading the pick away.

this is looking to be happening. micky : 1:27 pm : link .

I really love the fact nobody has a clue what Giants are going to do NY-Fan : 1:43 pm : link Refreshing from years past.

worth 2 1st round pick? sphinx : 1:46 pm : link Aditi Kinkhabwala

@AKinkhabwala

For weeks now, we’ve been reading that an RB is not worth the no. 2 pick. Is any RB worth more than TWO first round picks? That’s one of the questions being asked in #Giants HQ today.



1:44pm · 26 Apr 2018

if they can trade down cjac : 1:47 pm : link And get Nelson or McGlinchy, i'd be thrilled

Giants most likelyleaked this nygiants16 : 1:55 pm : link In hopes of getting a bidding war going

RE: ... AcidTest : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: If we had a "like" button, I would click it.



Agreed. QB or trade down. In comment 13933362 Eric from BBI said:Agreed. QB or trade down.

Good montanagiant : 2:37 pm : link Don't trade back further than 6th pick

Gain multiple 2nd and 3rd round picks

Get Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson with the 6th pick.



Trade Down Giantslifer : 2:38 pm : link the logical long term solution is to trade down.

Rumors are Giants can get 2 1st ,2nd &3rd this year from Buffalo. Good start.

Broncos are looking to trade also



If Giants can get at least 2 1st, 2-2nd and maybe extra 2nd or 3rd in next 2 drafts .



GO FOR IT

Lots of Very good players in between 15-50 Bluesbreaker : 3:24 pm : link If we picked up an added 1st round pick and a couple of

#2 picks it would give us more needs and ammo to move up

if needed .

RE: Trade Down Motley Two : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: the logical long term solution is to trade down.

Rumors are Giants can get 2 1st ,2nd &3rd this year from Buffalo. Good start.

Broncos are looking to trade also



If Giants can get at least 2 1st, 2-2nd and maybe extra 2nd or 3rd in next 2 drafts .



GO FOR IT

- ( In comment 13934128 Giantslifer said: Agree - ( New Window

RE: Jarvis is spot on V.I.G. : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: I would think Schefter, Glazer, Garafolo, etc would due their due diligence before reporting it.





BHAHAHAHHAh In comment 13933704 aimrocky said:BHAHAHAHHAh

RE: RE: I hear the “let’s trade down” group V.I.G. : 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13933468 est1986 said:





Quote:





But if we don’t land a franchise QB or one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson.. than I have no faith in DG







Question, if he drafts a QB (becuase you say they are franchise guys) and he fails, would you still be ok with DG as a GM? Give me a break. These QB's are wickedly flawed.



yes i would - you take your shot In comment 13933511 jvm52106 said:yes i would - you take your shot

Trading would go against DG and the Giants history.... GFAN52 : 3:34 pm : link I don’t doubt they may have discussed the possibility, but I can’t see them executing a trade at 2.

RE: worth 2 1st round pick? Dan in the Springs : 3:36 pm : link

Quote: Aditi Kinkhabwala

@AKinkhabwala

For weeks now, we’ve been reading that an RB is not worth the no. 2 pick. Is any RB worth more than TWO first round picks? That’s one of the questions being asked in #Giants HQ today.



1:44pm · 26 Apr 2018



I love it. This is an excellent question and exactly what the team should be discussing.



Actually, they would be discussing this if they have an offer of two first round picks on the table. That sounds good to me. In comment 13933906 sphinx said:I love it. This is an excellent question and exactly what the team should be discussing.Actually, they would be discussing this if they have an offer of two first round picks on the table. That sounds good to me.

Having a lot of needs is no reason to trade down... Milton : 3:42 pm : link You trade down based on what your draft board tells you, not based on what your depth chart tells you. I'm not opposed to trading down, but only if it is motivated by the quality of prospects available, not the quantity of holes on the roster. As George Young used to say, don't bring your depth chart into the war room (or something like that).

i'm not completely against the idea of trading down djm : 3:45 pm : link but ask yourself how many great players the Pats have after Brady? How many household names?



Great players cover up so much shit. The Giants have THREE pretty high picks AFTER the 2nd overall pick. They have the second rounder and the two third rounders. Rome wasn't built in a day but if they hit on 3-4 picks here that's a great start, assuming you added a generational talent at pick 2 or a big time QB.



Everyone loves getting tons of picks just remember one cold hard fact--you WON'T hit on all of them. You probably won't hit on half of them.

just take the QB if you love him djm : 3:48 pm : link if you don't, take the bad ass RB or DE.



Would you rather have Michael Strahan or MArshall Faulk vs 2-3 players like Hankins, Richburg, Ruben Randle and Brandon Jacobs and Phillip Sparks?

RE: i'm not completely against the idea of trading down Motley Two : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: but ask yourself how many great players the Pats have after Brady? How many household names?



Great players cover up so much shit. The Giants have THREE pretty high picks AFTER the 2nd overall pick. They have the second rounder and the two third rounders. Rome wasn't built in a day but if they hit on 3-4 picks here that's a great start, assuming you added a generational talent at pick 2 or a big time QB.



Everyone loves getting tons of picks just remember one cold hard fact--you WON'T hit on all of them. You probably won't hit on half of them.



But selling the #2 pick can give you 3 years worth of "just the hits" in two years. In comment 13934379 djm said:But selling the #2 pick can give you 3 years worth of "just the hits" in two years.

So tired of reading that Giantfan in skinland : 4:24 pm : link Nelson, Chubb, and Barkley are the only blue chip players at the top of this draft.



Just because ESPN is focused on those guys doesn't mean there the only players on the board. Just go check out SY'56 ratings. Look for 90 and above. And that's just one guy's view. Point is, there's more players worthy of attention who would be far more than "meh".

Here's how SY'56 ranks it out Giantfan in skinland : 4:31 pm : link Grd LastName FirstName Pos School

94 Barkley , Saquon , RB , Penn State

90 James , Derwin , S , Florida State

89 Rosen , Josh , QB , UCLA

87 Vea , Vita , DL , Washington

87 Fitzpatrick , Minkah , S , Alabama

86 Jackson , Josh , CB , Iowa

86 Oliver , Isaiah , CB , Colorado

86 Ward , Denzel , CB , Ohio State

86 Payne , Da'Ron , DL , Alabama

86 Chubb , Bradley , Edge , North Carolina State

86 Mayfield , Baker , QB , Oklahoma

86 Leonard , Darius , LB , South Carolina State

85 Hughes , Mike , CB , Central Florida

85 Nelson , Quinton , OG , Notre Dame

85 Smith , Braden , OG , Auburn