2018 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2018 5:54 pm : 4/26/2018 5:54 pm ...

Daniels, Hernandez, Landry jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:24 pm : link My top 3 still left n the board.

Pats plan to play Wynn at LT AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:24 pm : link Interesting.

TONS of talent to pick through for our 2nd. BigBlue2112 : 4/26/2018 11:25 pm : link .

Quote: Major reach IMO by PIT. Maybe the biggest reach I have ever seen in round 1.



LOL he was # 239 on your board!!! In comment 13936964 Sy'56 said:LOL he was # 239 on your board!!!

Never going to happen AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link But I would have no problem trading up a few slots to grab Lamar Jackson. Keep him on a 5th year option and let him sit for 2 years while working him in on gimmicks. You're grabbing the two most explosive playmakers from college football.

My bet is on the Pats taking Josh Jackson jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link .

Idiots on NFLN whining that section125 : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link Lamar Jackson hasn't been drafted..can't imagine why?

RE: Daniels, Hernandez, Landry DonnieD89 : 4/26/2018 11:29 pm : link

Quote: My top 3 still left n the board.



I really want OLine at #34, but Landry is super enticing. In comment 13937058 jeff57 said:I really want OLine at #34, but Landry is super enticing.

BAL traded up here BigBlue4You09 : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link Probably Jackson

Nice pickup by Pats in Sonny Michel.. prdave73 : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link had him right behind Penny. When you see the game against Alabama, you will see why I had him ahead of Chubb.

Hernandez stands out to me now. Optimus-NY : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link I want him. Hopefully the Green Slime and he Brownstains pass on him at 32 and 33 respectively.

I hope Philly old man : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link doesn't go OL, because I'm pretty sure Cleveland will go Ol(,Williams?,) tomorrow.

Or Ravens.

Def Jackson AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link That 5th year is huge for a QB.

Interesting move by the Ravens Optimus-NY : 4/26/2018 11:33 pm : link What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.

It AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:34 pm : link is Jackson. Good pick at #32.

Giants should get a good player at 34 jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link No excuses not to.

Going in to round 2 Sy'56 : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link OG Braden Smith



CB Isaiah Oliver





Give me Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:36 pm : link Will Hernandez and he starts at OG year one or give me Daniels and he starts at Center year one... Please make that happen.

Wow Sammo85 : 4/26/2018 11:37 pm : link Lots of good options.



Jackson and Oliver at CB. Daniels and Smith on OL. Landry at DE.



Jackson seems old man : 4/26/2018 11:38 pm : link a nice kid.

He'll be a change of pace in Baltimore.

Poor Philly fans waiting for the WORLD CHAMPION call from RG.

Best value at C/G and CB AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:38 pm : link Great for the Giants.

RE: Going in to round 2 old man : 4/26/2018 11:49 pm : link

Quote: OG Braden Smith



CB Isaiah Oliver





Oliver to Browns so we can take Smith(Hernandez,Daniels)?

Can we trade EF to Browns for #34 ?

They did go Mayfield and Ward so anything's possible; they need a Left Tackle. In comment 13937152 Sy'56 said:Oliver to Browns so we can take Smith(Hernandez,Daniels)?Can we trade EF to Browns for #34 ?They did go Mayfield and Ward so anything's possible; they need a Left Tackle.

I wouldn't mind Tyrell Crosby. Ira : 4/26/2018 11:50 pm : link He's a tough guy who would fit at rt or guard.