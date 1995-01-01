2018 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Discussion Thread

We'll have a shot at Daniels, Hernandez, Landry, or Josh Jackson. That's pretty good.
My top 3 still left n the board.
Sy'56 said:
| Major reach IMO by PIT. Maybe the biggest reach I have ever seen in round 1.
LOL he was # 239 on your board!!!
To move up 3 spots. Would they take it???
On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.
AcesUp said:
He is a much better LT than OG in college but his height is going to be an issue... Funny that they go from one of the tallest LTs to the shortest.
old man said:
| On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.
I am going to guess Hurst
But I would have no problem trading up a few slots to grab Lamar Jackson. Keep him on a 5th year option and let him sit for 2 years while working him in on gimmicks. You're grabbing the two most explosive playmakers from college football.
Lamar Jackson hasn't been drafted..can't imagine why?
AcesUp said:
I'm not surprised. He was very effective at tackle in college. People make too much of his being 6'3. It's just not that short for a guy who plays the position very well.
jeff57 said:
| My top 3 still left n the board.
I really want OLine at #34, but Landry is super enticing.
AcidTest said:
Man if Philly gets Guice I will be pissed
Amtoft said:
Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????
old man said:
| On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.
Didn't expect THAT!
Amtoft said:
Whatever, let them take Guice. As long as they don't go OL. That's our target.
section125 said:
Yes.
section125 said:
Maurice Hurst... Lightning quick DT
Amtoft said:
Hayden Hurst.
had him right behind Penny. When you see the game against Alabama, you will see why I had him ahead of Chubb.
I want him. Hopefully the Green Slime and he Brownstains pass on him at 32 and 33 respectively.
AcidTest said:
Hahaha Yes I was saying that NE would take Hurst... as in Maurice Hurst not the already taken Hayden. Then someone said has he already been taken.
doesn't go OL, because I'm pretty sure Cleveland will go Ol(,Williams?,) tomorrow.
Or Ravens.
trade pick to Ravens.
Jackson?
That 5th year is huge for a QB.
AcidTest said:
| trade pick to Ravens.
Jackson?
That’s my thought
What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.
is Jackson. Good pick at #32.
Optimus-NY said:
| What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.
It wouldn't surprise me if it is.
jeff57 said:
Oline talent there for tomorrow or maybe Landry.
OG Braden Smith
CB Isaiah Oliver
...tomorrow.
And Harold Landry!!!
Ira said:
The eagles win every trade lately. of course they're getting a '19 first...
Will Hernandez and he starts at OG year one or give me Daniels and he starts at Center year one... Please make that happen.
Lots of good options.
Jackson and Oliver at CB. Daniels and Smith on OL. Landry at DE.
Mdgiantsfan said:
Think Cleveland will go OL. But either Daniels or Hernandez will be there, along with Landry.
a nice kid.
He'll be a change of pace in Baltimore.
Poor Philly fans waiting for the WORLD CHAMPION call from RG.
Sy'56 said:
| OG Braden Smith
CB Isaiah Oliver
Oliver to Browns so we can take Smith(Hernandez,Daniels)?
Can we trade EF to Browns for #34 ?
They did go Mayfield and Ward so anything's possible; they need a Left Tackle.
He's a tough guy who would fit at rt or guard.
Mike in NY said:
| OL - Williams, Daniels, Hernandez
DL/EDGE - Bryan, Landry
DB - Oliver, Jackson, Hughes
All but Bryan and Hughes still there for tomorrow. Too bad we couldn't parlay our 2 3rds into an added mid 2nd pick. Thanks to a bizarre first round there is a lot of talent that dropped that could help us on OL, and DL.
But this is where DG shines; finding talent in lower rounds. This draft could shape up to give us a starter in rd 2 and 3a.