2018 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2018 5:54 pm
...
No Matter What  
Knee of Theismann : 4/26/2018 11:24 pm : link
We'll have a shot at Daniels, Hernandez, Landry, or Josh Jackson. That's pretty good.
Daniels, Hernandez, Landry  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:24 pm : link
My top 3 still left n the board.
Pats plan to play Wynn at LT  
AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:24 pm : link
Interesting.
TONS of talent to pick through for our 2nd.  
BigBlue2112 : 4/26/2018 11:25 pm : link
.
RE: WOW  
Jay in Toronto : 4/26/2018 11:25 pm : link
In comment 13936964 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Major reach IMO by PIT. Maybe the biggest reach I have ever seen in round 1.


LOL he was # 239 on your board!!!
Trade the Pats our 2019 5th rounder  
Knee of Theismann : 4/26/2018 11:25 pm : link
To move up 3 spots. Would they take it???
Pats went O  
old man : 4/26/2018 11:26 pm : link
On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.
RE: Pats plan to play Wynn at LT  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:27 pm : link
In comment 13937059 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Interesting.


He is a much better LT than OG in college but his height is going to be an issue... Funny that they go from one of the tallest LTs to the shortest.
RE: Pats went O  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:27 pm : link
In comment 13937073 old man said:
Quote:
On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.


I am going to guess Hurst
Never going to happen  
AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link
But I would have no problem trading up a few slots to grab Lamar Jackson. Keep him on a 5th year option and let him sit for 2 years while working him in on gimmicks. You're grabbing the two most explosive playmakers from college football.
My bet is on the Pats taking Josh Jackson  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link
.
Idiots on NFLN whining that  
section125 : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link
Lamar Jackson hasn't been drafted..can't imagine why?
Pats  
AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:28 pm : link
take Michel.
RE: Pats plan to play Wynn at LT  
Ira : 4/26/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13937059 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Interesting.


I'm not surprised. He was very effective at tackle in college. People make too much of his being 6'3. It's just not that short for a guy who plays the position very well.
RE: Daniels, Hernandez, Landry  
DonnieD89 : 4/26/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13937058 jeff57 said:
Quote:
My top 3 still left n the board.


I really want OLine at #34, but Landry is super enticing.
RE: Pats  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13937087 AcidTest said:
Quote:
take Michel.


Man if Philly gets Guice I will be pissed
RE: RE: Pats went O  
section125 : 4/26/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13937079 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13937073 old man said:


Quote:


On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.



I am going to guess Hurst


Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????
RE: Pats went O  
old man : 4/26/2018 11:30 pm : link
In comment 13937073 old man said:
Quote:
On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.

Didn't expect THAT!
RE: RE: Pats  
Knee of Theismann : 4/26/2018 11:30 pm : link
In comment 13937093 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13937087 AcidTest said:


Quote:


take Michel.



Man if Philly gets Guice I will be pissed


Whatever, let them take Guice. As long as they don't go OL. That's our target.
RE: RE: RE: Pats went O  
AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:30 pm : link
In comment 13937096 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13937079 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13937073 old man said:


Quote:


On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.



I am going to guess Hurst



Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????


Yes.
2 more picks  
WillVAB : 4/26/2018 11:30 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Pats went O  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:30 pm : link
In comment 13937096 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13937079 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13937073 old man said:


Quote:


On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.



I am going to guess Hurst



Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????


Maurice Hurst... Lightning quick DT
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pats went O  
AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:31 pm : link
In comment 13937107 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13937096 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 13937079 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13937073 old man said:


Quote:


On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.



I am going to guess Hurst



Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????



Maurice Hurst... Lightning quick DT


Hayden Hurst.
BAL traded up here  
BigBlue4You09 : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
Probably Jackson
Nice pickup by Pats in Sonny Michel..  
prdave73 : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
had him right behind Penny. When you see the game against Alabama, you will see why I had him ahead of Chubb.
Hernandez stands out to me now.  
Optimus-NY : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
I want him. Hopefully the Green Slime and he Brownstains pass on him at 32 and 33 respectively.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Pats went O  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13937111 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 13937107 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13937096 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 13937079 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 13937073 old man said:


Quote:


On first pick.
I'm guessing Landry here.



I am going to guess Hurst



Didn't the Ravens draft Hurst????



Maurice Hurst... Lightning quick DT



Hayden Hurst.


Hahaha Yes I was saying that NE would take Hurst... as in Maurice Hurst not the already taken Hayden. Then someone said has he already been taken.
I hope Philly  
old man : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
doesn't go OL, because I'm pretty sure Cleveland will go Ol(,Williams?,) tomorrow.
Or Ravens.
Eagles  
AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
trade pick to Ravens.

Jackson?
Def Jackson  
AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:32 pm : link
That 5th year is huge for a QB.
Eagles trade #32`  
section125 : 4/26/2018 11:33 pm : link
to Ravens...
RE: Eagles  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:33 pm : link
In comment 13937127 AcidTest said:
Quote:
trade pick to Ravens.

Jackson?


That’s my thought
Lamar to ravens  
ZogZerg : 4/26/2018 11:33 pm : link
?
Interesting move by the Ravens  
Optimus-NY : 4/26/2018 11:33 pm : link
What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.
It  
AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:34 pm : link
is Jackson. Good pick at #32.
There you go  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:34 pm : link
.
RE: Interesting move by the Ravens  
Ira : 4/26/2018 11:34 pm : link
In comment 13937139 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.


It wouldn't surprise me if it is.
Giants should get a good player at 34  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link
No excuses not to.
RE: There you go  
Mdgiantsfan : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link
In comment 13937146 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Oline talent there for tomorrow or maybe Landry.
Going in to round 2  
Sy'56 : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link
OG Braden Smith

CB Isaiah Oliver

James Daniels there...  
M.S. : 4/26/2018 11:35 pm : link

...tomorrow.

And Harold Landry!!!
RE: RE: Interesting move by the Ravens  
BigBlue2112 : 4/26/2018 11:36 pm : link
In comment 13937148 Ira said:
Quote:
In comment 13937139 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


What did the Eagles get o move back? I hope it;s not a first round pick next year, lol.



It wouldn't surprise me if it is.


The eagles win every trade lately. of course they're getting a '19 first...
Give me  
Amtoft : 4/26/2018 11:36 pm : link
Will Hernandez and he starts at OG year one or give me Daniels and he starts at Center year one... Please make that happen.
Wow  
Sammo85 : 4/26/2018 11:37 pm : link
Lots of good options.

Jackson and Oliver at CB. Daniels and Smith on OL. Landry at DE.
RE: RE: There you go  
jeff57 : 4/26/2018 11:37 pm : link
In comment 13937150 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 13937146 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



Oline talent there for tomorrow or maybe Landry.


Think Cleveland will go OL. But either Daniels or Hernandez will be there, along with Landry.
Jackson seems  
old man : 4/26/2018 11:38 pm : link
a nice kid.
He'll be a change of pace in Baltimore.
Poor Philly fans waiting for the WORLD CHAMPION call from RG.
Best value at C/G and CB  
AcesUp : 4/26/2018 11:38 pm : link
Great for the Giants.
RE: Going in to round 2  
old man : 4/26/2018 11:49 pm : link
In comment 13937152 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
OG Braden Smith

CB Isaiah Oliver


Oliver to Browns so we can take Smith(Hernandez,Daniels)?
Can we trade EF to Browns for #34 ?
They did go Mayfield and Ward so anything's possible; they need a Left Tackle.
I wouldn't mind Tyrell Crosby.  
Ira : 4/26/2018 11:50 pm : link
He's a tough guy who would fit at rt or guard.
RE: Lot of talent left  
old man : 12:37 am : link
In comment 13936933 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
OL - Williams, Daniels, Hernandez
DL/EDGE - Bryan, Landry
DB - Oliver, Jackson, Hughes


All but Bryan and Hughes still there for tomorrow. Too bad we couldn't parlay our 2 3rds into an added mid 2nd pick. Thanks to a bizarre first round there is a lot of talent that dropped that could help us on OL, and DL.
But this is where DG shines; finding talent in lower rounds. This draft could shape up to give us a starter in rd 2 and 3a.
