New York Giants 1st Round Pick: RB Saquon Barkley Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2018 8:21 pm : 4/26/2018 8:21 pm ...

Hard to be upset with getting the best player.... BillKo : 4/26/2018 10:31 pm : link ....in the draft. I mean, c'mon already.



And why take a QB if this regime didn't feel a QB was worth the pick?



My only concern with the pick is you could be looking at a 5-6 year player, with the pounding RBs take, versus a 10-15 year player at QB, or say, DE.



But again, you simply don't make that pick based on longevity. You try to get the best player when picking that high.



I think the Giants did that.

in 4 seasons of Odell playing 48 games total NYSports1 : 4/26/2018 10:32 pm : link The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's

Quote: The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's



OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable... In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...

Quote: The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's



And all those games we lost in 15 where was Odell on defense? In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:And all those games we lost in 15 where was Odell on defense?

Hah Greg from LI : 4/26/2018 10:35 pm : link If anything was to make me confident that the pick was a mistake, Seth liking it cements it.

In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:











The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's







OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...



you are beyond delusional if you think the offense or OBJ was the reason we made the playoffs 2 years ago... In comment 13936669 Jimmy Googs said:you are beyond delusional if you think the offense or OBJ was the reason we made the playoffs 2 years ago...

Jimmy fine..then those who feel that way Chris684 : 4/26/2018 10:37 pm : link Should love Barkley.



If skill players are worth wins by themselves, then that devalues QBs and if Barkley lives up to his grade then we got a lot more wins.

Quote: needs to move up and grab LamJax.



No he doesn’t In comment 13936634 bw in dc said:No he doesn’t

I'd AcidTest : 4/26/2018 10:44 pm : link be stunned if we traded up for Jackson.

In comment 13936669 Jimmy Googs said:











In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:











The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's







OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...







you are beyond delusional if you think the offense or OBJ was the reason we made the playoffs 2 years ago...



No I am not. We rode the defense right into the playoffs for sure. All I am saying is the only reason we scored any points (remember you need at least 1 point to win) was OBJ... In comment 13936675 NYSports1 said:No I am not. We rode the defense right into the playoffs for sure. All I am saying is the only reason we scored any points (remember you need at least 1 point to win) was OBJ...

Quote: be stunned if we traded up for Jackson.



I’m not saying I want him, but who’s taking him before 34? You think the Pats are seriously considering him? Maybe the Steelers are thinking post Ben? In comment 13936746 AcidTest said:I’m not saying I want him, but who’s taking him before 34? You think the Pats are seriously considering him? Maybe the Steelers are thinking post Ben?

Pats got a very good G/T prdave73 : 4/26/2018 10:48 pm : link In Wynn. I had him 3rd best guard behind Hernandez.

Quote: Should love Barkley.



If skill players are worth wins by themselves, then that devalues QBs and if Barkley lives up to his grade then we got a lot more wins.



I do love Barkley. I just know our QB is heading downhill quickly and we will not have any more winning seasons until we get somebody else in there... In comment 13936691 Chris684 said:I do love Barkley. I just know our QB is heading downhill quickly and we will not have any more winning seasons until we get somebody else in there...

Quote: that we gave the jets a franchise qb



They've been building a nice team the last 2 drafts and 3 offseasons.

He may be one with a lot of help. In comment 13936443 Sonic Youth said:They've been building a nice team the last 2 drafts and 3 offseasons.He may be one with a lot of help.

I’m pointing out how stupid Chris684 : 4/26/2018 10:54 pm : link it sounds to claim a WR alone is worth several wins and then bitch about taking the best player in the draft who happens to play a skill position.

The reactions are hilarious we get arguably the best player Bluesbreaker : 4/26/2018 10:56 pm : link in the draft I am sure gonna miss not having RB that

can't turn the corner . Once he star busting off long runs

and watching play action with Odell blowing by people .

Finish shoring up the line grab a CB Edge Rusher and

were right back in the playoffs .

730 touches 4 fumbles 3 lost . 43 TD's in 38 games

2 KO returns for TD's Hes very good hands he can launch on the goal line , apparently he can block as well .

True HR hitter whats not to like .

Cleveland took Mayfield Darnold 22 fumbles Rosen dropped like a rock .

I am gonna go with DG and see how this pans out ,

I was all in for taking mattyblue : 4/26/2018 11:01 pm : link a QB. However we didn’t and I think you get behind it now. No point harping on it. No one thought Barkley was bad. Things could be a lot worse. Stay positive

good post Seth gidiefor : Mod : 4/26/2018 11:02 pm : : 4/26/2018 11:02 pm : link I totally agree

this was a 3-13 team... bestt : 4/26/2018 11:04 pm : link no running back is going to turn this mess around… should have blown it up and started with a new qb

Beautiful greek13 : 4/26/2018 11:05 pm : link I don’t understand any of the complaining

Everyone’s top player in the draft

You win with great players

He will

Be a guaranteed great player if stays healthy

Our coach knows qbs

Relax and be happy

Jesus - I wonder if anyone complaining ever really played

The game

Quote: it sounds to claim a WR alone is worth several wins and then bitch about taking the best player in the draft who happens to play a skill position.



I'm not sure why this even needs clarification when "slant to Odell" was the only reliable play in the book the last two years. Odell Beckham isn't just "a WR". He's one of the best offensive playmakers in football. Don't make this more complicated than it has to be. In comment 13936812 Chris684 said:I'm not sure why this even needs clarification when "slant to Odell" was the only reliable play in the book the last two years. Odell Beckham isn't just "a WR". He's one of the best offensive playmakers in football. Don't make this more complicated than it has to be.

Here AcidTest : 4/26/2018 11:13 pm : link is what Barkley does:



Makes OBJ, SS, and EE more effective.



Makes Eli more effective because teams might not be able to blitz as much. That's important because Eli is basically immobile.



Makes "play action" believable because we now have a legitimate run game.



Makes Webb better if he succeeds Eli.



Makes the defense better because as a "home run" hitter he can "flip" the field.



Can line up in the slot as a WR, which is important since we have nothing behind

OBJ and SS.



Because he has great hands, we might FINALLY be able to run a screen play.



wowowow fanofthejets : 4/26/2018 11:13 pm : link I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.

Quote: no running back is going to turn this mess around… should have blown it up and started with a new qb



Because that always works or something? Cleveland’s been blowing it up for 20!years. In comment 13936887 bestt said:Because that always works or something? Cleveland’s been blowing it up for 20!years.

There's a lot of assumption that he's gonna do all those things Ten Ton Hammer : 4/26/2018 11:15 pm : link immediately and behind an offensive line that nobody should have confidence in.

Quote: The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....



11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's



So you are advocating for more OL? I agree, we can definitely ya more OL. In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:So you are advocating for more OL? I agree, we can definitely ya more OL.

Quote: I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.



I like Darnold but 21 fumbles in one season. The Jets needed a QB this year they had to take one. Giants have some time. Could be more patient. In comment 13936956 fanofthejets said:I like Darnold but 21 fumbles in one season. The Jets needed a QB this year they had to take one. Giants have some time. Could be more patient.

In comment 13936956 fanofthejets said:











I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.







I like Darnold but 21 fumbles in one season. The Jets needed a QB this year they had to take one. Giants have some time. Could be more patient.



Yes true. He needs to be taught better ball handling techniques. But a lot of it is just from trying too hard. He makes plays that are unreal. Two guys hanging off him and throwing the most catchable perfect 30 yard touch pass over the fingertips of converging defenders. Darnold does stuff no other QB in this draft can do. And maybe only Roethlisberger can do in the NFL In comment 13937000 Emil said:Yes true. He needs to be taught better ball handling techniques. But a lot of it is just from trying too hard. He makes plays that are unreal. Two guys hanging off him and throwing the most catchable perfect 30 yard touch pass over the fingertips of converging defenders. Darnold does stuff no other QB in this draft can do. And maybe only Roethlisberger can do in the NFL

I'm not sad about missing out on those QBs widmerseyebrow : 4/26/2018 11:26 pm : link Rosen seems like the most pro ready passer out of the bunch, but I think he definitely got dinged on medicals. Nobody wants the next Chad Pennington.



Allen is going to bomb.



I was hoping for a trade down, but I'm not going to be mopey about trying to win in the next 3-4 years.

Quote: Rosen seems like the most pro ready passer out of the bunch, but I think he definitely got dinged on medicals. Nobody wants the next Chad Pennington.



Allen is going to bomb.



I was hoping for a trade down, but I'm not going to be mopey about trying to win in the next 3-4 years.



Good let Allen bomb with those zubaz wearing table breaking coke fiends in buffalo. That entire city is basically what Canada crapped out.



Allen is a thrower. He's not a QB. If he's lucky he'll be a more mobile Jeff George. In comment 13937067 widmerseyebrow said:Good let Allen bomb with those zubaz wearing table breaking coke fiends in buffalo. That entire city is basically what Canada crapped out.Allen is a thrower. He's not a QB. If he's lucky he'll be a more mobile Jeff George.

Quote: ... the consensus best player in the draft... and a bunch of guys who don't know shit are pissed.



I love all of you dumbasses.



Right, pure comedy from BBI. In comment 13936520 Brown_Hornet said:Right, pure comedy from BBI.

I admit i wanted a QB, Jarvis : 4/26/2018 11:38 pm : link I thought Darnold or Rosen at our spot. However, i want to say that i think Barkley is the best back i have seen in a long time, has great character, and will be exhilarating to watch. My problem is that i don't have the confidence in Eli at his point...and i remember watching Barry Sanders be the most talented back in the league without much winning. I hope we don't end up going that route. That being said, i will really enjoy rooting for Barkley.

huh? fanofthejets : 4/26/2018 11:39 pm : link I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.

Quote: I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.



Dan Marino scored a 13 on his wonderlic. It's about as relevant as leeches are to modern medicine. In comment 13937194 fanofthejets said:Dan Marino scored a 13 on his wonderlic. It's about as relevant as leeches are to modern medicine.

Quote: I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.



You couldn't be more wrong. He's going to get it - eventually - and then he's going to kill it. You can't teach that athleticism and his willingness to want to be a pocket QB.



It took a while, but the best Heisman winner finally get drafted. In comment 13937194 fanofthejets said:You couldn't be more wrong. He's going to get it - eventually - and then he's going to kill it. You can't teach that athleticism and his willingness to want to be a pocket QB.It took a while, but the best Heisman winner finally get drafted.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2018 11:46 pm : : 4/26/2018 11:46 pm : link I would have traded down.



But as I posted a couple of months ago, it's going to pretty damn cool watching Barkley, Odell, and Engram on the field together.

Quote: I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.



Please return to the Jets message board. I’m pretty sure no one on here wants to hear you make fun of blue collar workers, “warehousemen”, and tell us how wonderful Darnold is. Enjoy Mark Sanchez 2.0. In comment 13937194 fanofthejets said:Please return to the Jets message board. I’m pretty sure no one on here wants to hear you make fun of blue collar workers, “warehousemen”, and tell us how wonderful Darnold is. Enjoy Mark Sanchez 2.0.

Very happy ghost718 : 4/26/2018 11:59 pm : link Best Giants pick in a long time

excited mpinmaine : 12:24 am : link to have this player,the QB's?.......IDK not so much

I'm not sure why so many people are crying over Darnold. Mr. Bungle : 12:25 am : link Unless they have a soft spot for bad footwork, a slow windup, and lots of turnovers.



I mean, seriously, when did Sam Darnold become the next John Elway, Peyton Manning, or Andrew Luck?



It took me a while to come around on Barkley, but the guy really has some amazing skills. Comparing him to Reggie Bush is pretty absurd, given Barkley's 30+-pound edge on Bush and ability to break tackles on inside running, which Bush never demonstrated.



Barkley is an explosive weapon added to an offense that already has Beckham. I'm not a big 1st-round RB guy, but this is a hard pick to complain about.



And I'll take Sy'56's opinion over almost all others on here, given how much more he knows and studies this shit.





Quote: The career expectancy of a running back in today’s NFL is what?

I don't know. Ask Frank Gore. In comment 13935667 bubba0825 said:I don't know. Ask Frank Gore.

Quote: But Barkley is a bad pick? I really don’t get that logic.



By that logic,If Barkley is who just about every scout thinks he is, he will be worth several wins too I guess and we will be a pretty good team.



Yeah, and there have been a few articles that illystr as the how a highly picked RB adds more wins to the following season than any other position. In comment 13936577 Chris684 said:Yeah, and there have been a few articles that illystr as the how a highly picked RB adds more wins to the following season than any other position.

In comment 13937194 fanofthejets said:











I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.







Please return to the Jets message board. I’m pretty sure no one on here wants to hear you make fun of blue collar workers, “warehousemen”, and tell us how wonderful Darnold is. Enjoy Mark Sanchez 2.0.



Darnold will be a top 5 Qb for a long long time. Thank you. Remember this day In comment 13937248 eric2425ny said:Darnold will be a top 5 Qb for a long long time. Thank you. Remember this day

In comment 13936577 Chris684 said:











But Barkley is a bad pick? I really don’t get that logic.



By that logic,If Barkley is who just about every scout thinks he is, he will be worth several wins too I guess and we will be a pretty good team.







Yeah, and there have been a few articles that illystr as the how a highly picked RB adds more wins to the following season than any other position.



Anyone else have a Samsung phone that inexplicably breaks one actual word up into three non-words? In comment 13937441 santacruzom said:Anyone else have a Samsung phone that inexplicably breaks one actual word up into three non-words?