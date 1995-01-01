New York Giants 1st Round Pick: RB Saquon Barkley

....in the draft. I mean, c'mon already.
And why take a QB if this regime didn't feel a QB was worth the pick?
My only concern with the pick is you could be looking at a 5-6 year player, with the pounding RBs take, versus a 10-15 year player at QB, or say, DE.
But again, you simply don't make that pick based on longevity. You try to get the best player when picking that high.
I think the Giants did that.
The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
In comment 13936656
NYSports1 said:
| The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...
In comment 13936656
NYSports1 said:
| The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
And all those games we lost in 15 where was Odell on defense?
If anything was to make me confident that the pick was a mistake, Seth liking it cements it.
for who's in favor and who's against it?
In comment 13936669
Jimmy Googs said:
| In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...
you are beyond delusional if you think the offense or OBJ was the reason we made the playoffs 2 years ago...
Should love Barkley.
If skill players are worth wins by themselves, then that devalues QBs and if Barkley lives up to his grade then we got a lot more wins.
In comment 13936634
bw in dc said:
| needs to move up and grab LamJax.
No he doesn’t
be stunned if we traded up for Jackson.
In comment 13936675
NYSports1 said:
| In comment 13936669 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13936656 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
OBJ was the reason we won those games, and its not even debatable...
you are beyond delusional if you think the offense or OBJ was the reason we made the playoffs 2 years ago...
No I am not. We rode the defense right into the playoffs for sure. All I am saying is the only reason we scored any points (remember you need at least 1 point to win) was OBJ...
In comment 13936746
AcidTest said:
| be stunned if we traded up for Jackson.
I’m not saying I want him, but who’s taking him before 34? You think the Pats are seriously considering him? Maybe the Steelers are thinking post Ben?
In comment 13936589
Chris684 said:
What are you even arguing?
In Wynn. I had him 3rd best guard behind Hernandez.
In comment 13936691
Chris684 said:
| Should love Barkley.
If skill players are worth wins by themselves, then that devalues QBs and if Barkley lives up to his grade then we got a lot more wins.
I do love Barkley. I just know our QB is heading downhill quickly and we will not have any more winning seasons until we get somebody else in there...
In comment 13936443
Sonic Youth said:
| that we gave the jets a franchise qb
They've been building a nice team the last 2 drafts and 3 offseasons.
He may be one with a lot of help.
it sounds to claim a WR alone is worth several wins and then bitch about taking the best player in the draft who happens to play a skill position.
in the draft I am sure gonna miss not having RB that
can't turn the corner . Once he star busting off long runs
and watching play action with Odell blowing by people .
Finish shoring up the line grab a CB Edge Rusher and
were right back in the playoffs .
730 touches 4 fumbles 3 lost . 43 TD's in 38 games
2 KO returns for TD's Hes very good hands he can launch on the goal line , apparently he can block as well .
True HR hitter whats not to like .
Cleveland took Mayfield Darnold 22 fumbles Rosen dropped like a rock .
I am gonna go with DG and see how this pans out ,
a QB. However we didn’t and I think you get behind it now. No point harping on it. No one thought Barkley was bad. Things could be a lot worse. Stay positive
no running back is going to turn this mess around… should have blown it up and started with a new qb
I don’t understand any of the complaining
Everyone’s top player in the draft
You win with great players
He will
Be a guaranteed great player if stays healthy
Our coach knows qbs
Relax and be happy
Jesus - I wonder if anyone complaining ever really played
The game
In comment 13936812
Chris684 said:
| it sounds to claim a WR alone is worth several wins and then bitch about taking the best player in the draft who happens to play a skill position.
I'm not sure why this even needs clarification when "slant to Odell" was the only reliable play in the book the last two years. Odell Beckham isn't just "a WR". He's one of the best offensive playmakers in football. Don't make this more complicated than it has to be.
is what Barkley does:
Makes OBJ, SS, and EE more effective.
Makes Eli more effective because teams might not be able to blitz as much. That's important because Eli is basically immobile.
Makes "play action" believable because we now have a legitimate run game.
Makes Webb better if he succeeds Eli.
Makes the defense better because as a "home run" hitter he can "flip" the field.
Can line up in the slot as a WR, which is important since we have nothing behind
OBJ and SS.
Because he has great hands, we might FINALLY be able to run a screen play.
I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.
In comment 13936887
bestt said:
| no running back is going to turn this mess around… should have blown it up and started with a new qb
Because that always works or something? Cleveland’s been blowing it up for 20!years.
immediately and behind an offensive line that nobody should have confidence in.
In comment 13936656
NYSports1 said:
| The giants have won 21 games with OBJ playing....
11 of those 21 games came in one season when the defense was the only reason we were any good. So yea OBJ does not equal wins, just td's
So you are advocating for more OL? I agree, we can definitely ya more OL.
In comment 13936956
fanofthejets said:
| I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.
I like Darnold but 21 fumbles in one season. The Jets needed a QB this year they had to take one. Giants have some time. Could be more patient.
In comment 13937000
Emil said:
| In comment 13936956 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
I can't believe you guys didn't take Darnold. I was at a Jets draft party and must've been like 100 people in the room grumbling about the Giants having Darnold fall in their lap. But you didn't take him. I can't believe you didn't take him. The room just erupted when Goodell read Barkley. It was pure bedlam. We landed Darnold.
I like Darnold but 21 fumbles in one season. The Jets needed a QB this year they had to take one. Giants have some time. Could be more patient.
Yes true. He needs to be taught better ball handling techniques. But a lot of it is just from trying too hard. He makes plays that are unreal. Two guys hanging off him and throwing the most catchable perfect 30 yard touch pass over the fingertips of converging defenders. Darnold does stuff no other QB in this draft can do. And maybe only Roethlisberger can do in the NFL
Rosen seems like the most pro ready passer out of the bunch, but I think he definitely got dinged on medicals. Nobody wants the next Chad Pennington.
Allen is going to bomb.
I was hoping for a trade down, but I'm not going to be mopey about trying to win in the next 3-4 years.
In comment 13937067
widmerseyebrow said:
| Rosen seems like the most pro ready passer out of the bunch, but I think he definitely got dinged on medicals. Nobody wants the next Chad Pennington.
Allen is going to bomb.
I was hoping for a trade down, but I'm not going to be mopey about trying to win in the next 3-4 years.
Good let Allen bomb with those zubaz wearing table breaking coke fiends in buffalo. That entire city is basically what Canada crapped out.
Allen is a thrower. He's not a QB. If he's lucky he'll be a more mobile Jeff George.
In comment 13936520
Brown_Hornet said:
| ... the consensus best player in the draft... and a bunch of guys who don't know shit are pissed.
I love all of you dumbasses.
Right, pure comedy from BBI.
I thought Darnold or Rosen at our spot. However, i want to say that i think Barkley is the best back i have seen in a long time, has great character, and will be exhilarating to watch. My problem is that i don't have the confidence in Eli at his point...and i remember watching Barry Sanders be the most talented back in the league without much winning. I hope we don't end up going that route. That being said, i will really enjoy rooting for Barkley.
I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.
In comment 13937194
fanofthejets said:
| I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.
Dan Marino scored a 13 on his wonderlic. It's about as relevant as leeches are to modern medicine.
In comment 13937194
fanofthejets said:
| I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.
You couldn't be more wrong. He's going to get it - eventually - and then he's going to kill it. You can't teach that athleticism and his willingness to want to be a pocket QB.
It took a while, but the best Heisman winner finally get drafted.
I would have traded down.
But as I posted a couple of months ago, it's going to pretty damn cool watching Barkley, Odell, and Engram on the field together.
In comment 13937194
fanofthejets said:
| I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.
Please return to the Jets message board. I’m pretty sure no one on here wants to hear you make fun of blue collar workers, “warehousemen”, and tell us how wonderful Darnold is. Enjoy Mark Sanchez 2.0.
In comment 13936017
Joey in VA said:
Same here.
10+years of a whole lotta fun football ahead.
Best Giants pick in a long time
to have this player,the QB's?.......IDK not so much
Unless they have a soft spot for bad footwork, a slow windup, and lots of turnovers.
I mean, seriously, when did Sam Darnold become the next John Elway, Peyton Manning, or Andrew Luck?
It took me a while to come around on Barkley, but the guy really has some amazing skills. Comparing him to Reggie Bush is pretty absurd, given Barkley's 30+-pound edge on Bush and ability to break tackles on inside running, which Bush never demonstrated.
Barkley is an explosive weapon added to an offense that already has Beckham. I'm not a big 1st-round RB guy, but this is a hard pick to complain about.
And I'll take Sy'56's opinion over almost all others on here, given how much more he knows and studies this shit.
In comment 13935667
bubba0825 said:
| The career expectancy of a running back in today’s NFL is what?
I don't know. Ask Frank Gore.
In comment 13936577
Chris684 said:
| But Barkley is a bad pick? I really don’t get that logic.
By that logic,If Barkley is who just about every scout thinks he is, he will be worth several wins too I guess and we will be a pretty good team.
Yeah, and there have been a few articles that illystr as the how a highly picked RB adds more wins to the following season than any other position.
In comment 13937248
eric2425ny said:
| In comment 13937194 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
I'm sorry by Lamar Jackson's wonderlic is somewhere below warehouseman. He's going to be a gadget player for Baltimore and a dangerous one at that. He will never take Flacco's job.
Please return to the Jets message board. I’m pretty sure no one on here wants to hear you make fun of blue collar workers, “warehousemen”, and tell us how wonderful Darnold is. Enjoy Mark Sanchez 2.0.
Darnold will be a top 5 Qb for a long long time. Thank you. Remember this day
In comment 13937441
santacruzom said:
| In comment 13936577 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But Barkley is a bad pick? I really don’t get that logic.
By that logic,If Barkley is who just about every scout thinks he is, he will be worth several wins too I guess and we will be a pretty good team.
Yeah, and there have been a few articles that illystr as the how a highly picked RB adds more wins to the following season than any other position.
Anyone else have a Samsung phone that inexplicably breaks one actual word up into three non-words?
In comment 13937418
Mr. Bungle said:
| In comment 13935667 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
The career expectancy of a running back in today’s NFL is what?
I don't know. Ask Frank Gore.
Frank Gore hasn't averaged 4 yards per carry in 3 years