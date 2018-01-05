Some of Gettleman's comments were concerning Essex : 10:53 am Look, Barkley is a Giant now and because of that I root for him. I think he will be a fine player and he will be exciting. Moreover, I congratulate Gettleman on the courage of his conviction.



With all that said, I wanted a qb during this process and was disappointed that we did not get one last night. And, some of DG's comments were concerning.

1. His dismissal of Eli's age. It would be one thing if Eli had been playing a high level, then to say some people are "freaks," might make sense. As the Pats are doing with Brady. However, I am not sure how you can view his tape over the last few years and say that this is not a looming crisis for the Giants in the near future.

2.I also think it was concerning that he turned the phone off and ran to get our pick. When asked, he said don't answer it, we know who we are taking. What's the downside of waiting seven minutes and seeing if your phone does ring.

3. And, while he says he did not fall in love with one of the qbs, I don't get that. Does that mean he didn't think one was a franchise or was it within the context of Barkley being the absolute stud that he is and that he fell in love with Barkley. Because if I have a qb who I think will be a top 10-12 qb in this league for 15 years vs taking Eric Dickerson or Adrian Peterson, I am taking the qb. So, I am totally convinced he loved Barkley but that should not have been the final determination.

4. When he criticized the media for harping on positions was also odd. Unfortunately, all positions are not created equal and I would hope our GM would get this. It might not have mattered as much when he was coming up in the 80s, when running the football was a definite avenue to success, but this league has evolved into a league where passing, efficient passing, is really important. Look at the Eagles last year, they chipped away at every play, 3 yards 4 years, 4 yard first down.



I am excited to watch Barkley, but I am also still concerned about the mentality of our front office. I hope he proves me wrong and I see Gettleman and Barkley hoisting the Lombardi trophy (many times) and bringing it back to 1925 Giants Avenue in East Rutherford. Just not sure that we helped our cause last evening.

They have evaluated Eli. Britt in VA : 10:54 am : link They have, I'm sure, watched every snap he's taken. They watched him in mini camp this week. They know the player.



You have to trust their evaluation. It is not a guess.



Some of you are just going to have to accept that.

Because GeneInCal : 10:55 am : link Eli has had no running game and a shit offensive line?



Eli does have some good years left, book it.

As far as turning off the phone and running to the podium, Britt in VA : 10:56 am : link that's what you want them to do!



They trusted their evaluation. They trusted the 100's of 1000's of hours they spent evaluating.



You want them to have that conviction EVERY TIME!

Our FO sharpshooter66 : 10:56 am : link were the smartest guns s in the room last night when a team is forced to reach and pick a positional need at the first pick in the draft and pass on the consensus #1 talent in the draft, dont over think it and make the same mistake.

I no longer believe in Eli Joey in VA : 10:56 am : link I hope he proves me wrong but Barkley makes his job much much much easier and if Webb takes over his job won't be that hard either with those three freaks on offense.

calling jintz4life : 10:56 am : link position valuation a crock is a joke and not indicative of good things to come

As for falling in love with the QB's... Britt in VA : 10:57 am : link go back and read his QB hell comments. He didn't have conviction for any QB and that is the key. Couple that with their evaluation of Manning and now it's clear.

I credit Gettleman for sticking to his evaluations Go Terps : 10:57 am : link That said, I wonder about the evaluations themselves.

Finally, the media, like most average fans.... Britt in VA : 10:57 am : link are idiots. They deserve to be harped on. We harp on them here all the time.

whats so hard to understand? sshin05 : 10:59 am : link He said if you have to make yourself fall in love with a player, then your doing yourself a disservice. He was going on BPA, none of the QB's were the caliber that warranted the 2nd pick of the draft. I see his logic there.

I love Eli Essex : 10:59 am : link and I hope he shoves it down my throat. I just don't think he has it anymore. They differ, they are in charge, and I accept that. I just don't have to agree with it. But, come September I hope Eli sets the world on fire.

i don't need to here firedbytheboss : 11:00 am : link these concerning comments to know that Gettleman is an awful GM. He proved it yesterday with the selection he made. But yes those comments are bad too. The selection is indefensible. The Jets made the right pick. The Giants, in much the same position, made an idiotic one.

. arcarsenal : 11:01 am : link Gettleman's logic and actions were easy for me to accept.



He had extremely strong convictions on this player and did not waver on it one bit. This is the guy he wanted and he got him. He said flat out he believed this was the best player in the entire draft.



Will he be right? None of us know that yet.



But his rationale is good with me. There was no waffling or uncertainty here. He is extremely confident in this player.

I can only assume family progtitioner : 11:01 am : link that they think the o line and offensive scheme were the culprits last year. That team could not score to save their lives. I've heard a lot of detailed criticism of McAdoo's offense and the line from last season and it was scathing. Horrific use of personnel and incredibly predictable.



I don't like the pick from a long term team building perspective, but it's a fun pick.

RE: Josh Rosen fell to ten! montanagiant : 11:01 am : link

Quote: Gettleman apparently wasn't alone in his evaluation.

Yeah I don't know why some on here are not getting the fact that the non-experts had these QB's rated much higher than the actual experts did In comment 13938582 Britt in VA said:Yeah I don't know why some on here are not getting the fact that the non-experts had these QB's rated much higher than the actual experts did

RE: I no longer believe in Eli Big Blue '56 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: I hope he proves me wrong but Barkley makes his job much much much easier and if Webb takes over his job won't be that hard either with those three freaks on offense.



Physically, I have zero doubts. Emotionally? Unsure. Several years of PTSD is of concern. If he loses the happy feet and gunshy-ness, he’ll be physically good to go, imo In comment 13938568 Joey in VA said:Physically, I have zero doubts. Emotionally? Unsure. Several years of PTSD is of concern. If he loses the happy feet and gunshy-ness, he’ll be physically good to go, imo

This adds to another area that ppl dont talk about sshin05 : 11:02 am : link when thinking of QB, in which i was more in the boat than off, your implying your drafting is based on need as opposed to BPA. Your saying you dont believe in Eli nor Davis Webb. The coaching staff and front office believe in them and dont feel there was a need there. So this means either they misjudged severely or they know something we don't.

Maybe they evaluated Davis Webb Pete from Woodstock : 11:03 am : link and felt he was just as good as these guys coming out this year? Just a thought

I think your #4 argument GiantsRage2007 : 11:03 am : link Is an argument for Barkley.. he is phenomenal catching the ball - he reminds many of Tiki in that respect.



also, I think the fact that all the qb's fell further than expected tells you Gettleman wasn't the only one not in love with them



You can be concerned with the pick, but not Gettlemans conviction, and his comments back up that conviction.



We'll find out soon enough if those convictions were founded.

RE: As far as turning off the phone and running to the podium, Essex : 11:03 am : link

Quote: that's what you want them to do!



They trusted their evaluation. They trusted the 100's of 1000's of hours they spent evaluating.



You want them to have that conviction EVERY TIME!

I get that, but it just seems odd when you are not taking a franchise type player (a QB etc), to not at least listen if someone is going to give you a ransom. if you are taking a qb that you love and believe in, then, by all means, march to the podium. If you are taking a RB, then wait. And, the media is not wrong about it. Running Backs don't win championships, QBs do. And its kind of funny because his three philosophies of the game are not really how the Pats dynasty has been sustained. They rotate a new running back every year, they are not particular adept at getting to the qb, and some years they are good against the run and some years they are not. So, he spews a lot of well-crafted sayings, whether they are meaningful or not when you dig beneath it, that is something the future will tell us. In comment 13938566 Britt in VA said:I get that, but it just seems odd when you are not taking a franchise type player (a QB etc), to not at least listen if someone is going to give you a ransom. if you are taking a qb that you love and believe in, then, by all means, march to the podium. If you are taking a RB, then wait. And, the media is not wrong about it. Running Backs don't win championships, QBs do. And its kind of funny because his three philosophies of the game are not really how the Pats dynasty has been sustained. They rotate a new running back every year, they are not particular adept at getting to the qb, and some years they are good against the run and some years they are not. So, he spews a lot of well-crafted sayings, whether they are meaningful or not when you dig beneath it, that is something the future will tell us.

I'm with GoTerps Dnew15 : 11:04 am : link Any sane person who watched every snap of Eli's last year can't come to the logical conclusion that he still has "it"...



Even if you believe in Eli, Go Terps : 11:04 am : link he'll still be 38 next year.



Eli has thrown more passes than all but five guys in NFL history. He's had a full career and could hit the wall at any time, if he hasn't already.

RE: I can only assume montanagiant : 11:04 am : link

Quote: that they think the o line and offensive scheme were the culprits last year. That team could not score to save their lives. I've heard a lot of detailed criticism of McAdoo's offense and the line from last season and it was scathing. Horrific use of personnel and incredibly predictable.



I don't like the pick from a long term team building perspective, but it's a fun pick. We will know tonight because we are going to have the opportunity to draft either a highly regarded edge rusher (Landry) or one of the highly regarded O-linemen left (Hernandez, Williams, etc..). I don't think they have a choice but to go O-Line In comment 13938588 family progtitioner said:We will know tonight because we are going to have the opportunity to draft either a highly regarded edge rusher (Landry) or one of the highly regarded O-linemen left (Hernandez, Williams, etc..). I don't think they have a choice but to go O-Line

RE: . firedbytheboss : 11:05 am : link

Quote: Gettleman's logic and actions were easy for me to accept.



He had extremely strong convictions on this player and did not waver on it one bit. This is the guy he wanted and he got him. He said flat out he believed this was the best player in the entire draft.



Will he be right? None of us know that yet.



But his rationale is good with me. There was no waffling or uncertainty here. He is extremely confident in this player.



it doesn't matter how great SB is. It is about positional value and replacement value. This is the point. Do you not see that the Steelers don't want to pay Leveon Bell? Leveon Bell! In our dreams SB will be as good as Lev Bell. And Lev Bell is not as valuable - not by a long shot - as Kirk Cousins. That's the NFL. Sorry you guys don't seem to understand it. A good QB is better at today's NFL football than any running back. seriosuly wtf is wrong with you guys that you can't understand math. In comment 13938586 arcarsenal said:it doesn't matter how great SB is. It is about positional value and replacement value. This is the point. Do you not see that the Steelers don't want to pay Leveon Bell? Leveon Bell! In our dreams SB will be as good as Lev Bell. And Lev Bell is not as valuable - not by a long shot - as Kirk Cousins. That's the NFL. Sorry you guys don't seem to understand it. A good QB is better at today's NFL football than any running back. seriosuly wtf is wrong with you guys that you can't understand math.

4 qbs went in the top 10 jintz4life : 11:05 am : link and three teams traded up to get one





RE: Finally, the media, like most average fans.... jeff57 : 11:05 am : link

Quote: are idiots. They deserve to be harped on. We harp on them here all the time.



Idiots, why? Because they correctly pointed out that a QB is more valuable than a RB, or that it's rare for the Giants to be picking #2. RBs don't win you super bowls; QBs do. This is not to say that Barkley won't be great, or that he wasn't the right pick, only that the media and the fans were not idiots. In comment 13938574 Britt in VA said:Idiots, why? Because they correctly pointed out that a QB is more valuable than a RB, or that it's rare for the Giants to be picking #2. RBs don't win you super bowls; QBs do. This is not to say that Barkley won't be great, or that he wasn't the right pick, only that the media and the fans were not idiots.

I get it Tim in VA : 11:05 am : link You guys watching only the games are better talent evaluators than Gettleman. The biggest question I have is, how come you're spending the day on an internet message board instead of tearing up the NFL with your superior skills?



FYI, I disagree with your evaluation of Eli, with your evaluation of the available QBs, and with your judgement to not run to the podium to grab the player who every scout in the room had listed as the best player in the draft, and the best player in many years.

DG Allen in CNJ : 11:05 am : link knows a lot more about football, prospects, and what fits HIS organization than ANY OF US! Trust the guy!



FYI - this thread's title is ridiculous.

Being unwilling to even listen to potential trade-down offers Greg from LI : 11:06 am : link is foolish in the extreme and a dereliction of duty. How on earth can anyone possibly say that the Giants should not have traded down if the general manager doesn't even know what the offers would have been? Tunnel vision is not a good thing.



Like I said in other threads, Barkley had better be the supernatural creature his fan club insists he is.

RE: i don't need to here Essex : 11:06 am : link

Quote: these concerning comments to know that Gettleman is an awful GM. He proved it yesterday with the selection he made. But yes those comments are bad too. The selection is indefensible. The Jets made the right pick. The Giants, in much the same position, made an idiotic one.

See that is just plain dumb. Gettleman is not a bad GM or anything close to a dumb man. However, he is a human being who is not infallible and I think he took the wrong angle on this draft. Again, I hope he proves me wrong and as of today, Barkley is a Giant and now I love Barkley. In comment 13938584 firedbytheboss said:See that is just plain dumb. Gettleman is not a bad GM or anything close to a dumb man. However, he is a human being who is not infallible and I think he took the wrong angle on this draft. Again, I hope he proves me wrong and as of today, Barkley is a Giant and now I love Barkley.

. arcarsenal : 11:06 am : link Eli played like shit last year, but I don't know how much there is to gain when you're evaluating a QB with perhaps the worst situation in the entire league.



Russell Wilson is the only guy who I think was in that same territory.



How does a QB succeed when his best pass catcher is his TE and he has such little pass protection? There was very little talent offensively last year once Beckham was lost.



The run game was at least passable when Sullivan took over playcalling but it still wasn't anything to write home about.

RE: Barkley IS a franchise type player. firedbytheboss : 11:06 am : link

Quote: Gettleman said he gave him the same grade as Peyton Manning!



That is just a moronic comment. If Barkley turns out to be Barry Sanders (which likely will not happen) He will NEVER be as valuable as Peyton Manning. Never. CAN NEVER HAPPEN. In comment 13938605 Britt in VA said:That is just a moronic comment. If Barkley turns out to be Barry Sanders (which likely will not happen) He will NEVER be as valuable as Peyton Manning. Never. CAN NEVER HAPPEN.

RE: DG jeff57 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: knows a lot more about football, prospects, and what fits HIS organization than ANY OF US! Trust the guy!



FYI - this thread's title is ridiculous.



Same thing was said about Reese. In comment 13938613 Allen in CNJ said:Same thing was said about Reese.

RE: RE: Finally, the media, like most average fans.... Big Blue '56 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938574 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





are idiots. They deserve to be harped on. We harp on them here all the time.







Idiots, why? Because they correctly pointed out that a QB is more valuable than a RB, or that it's rare for the Giants to be picking #2. RBs don't win you super bowls; QBs do. This is not to say that Barkley won't be great, or that he wasn't the right pick, only that the media and the fans were not idiots.



In general, few can disagree with you about a franchise QB being more important than ANY RB..The Giants just didn’t see one in the mix this year and you know they were all THOROUGHLY vetted In comment 13938609 jeff57 said:In general, few can disagree with you about a franchise QB being more important than ANY RB..The Giants just didn’t see one in the mix this year and you know they were all THOROUGHLY vetted

the mara boys sundayatone : 11:07 am : link made the call on not drafting a qb,cowards.

RE: Being unwilling to even listen to potential trade-down offers Britt in VA : 11:07 am : link

Quote: is foolish in the extreme and a dereliction of duty. How on earth can anyone possibly say that the Giants should not have traded down if the general manager doesn't even know what the offers would have been? Tunnel vision is not a good thing.



Like I said in other threads, Barkley had better be the supernatural creature his fan club insists he is.



He had been listening them all day. Likely all week. The value wasn't there so he made up his mind. I think what others gave up to move up in trades later in the draft also indicates that. Plus, once the Browns took Mayfield, the Bills wisely realized they didn't need to get as high as two. In comment 13938614 Greg from LI said:He had been listening them all day. Likely all week. The value wasn't there so he made up his mind. I think what others gave up to move up in trades later in the draft also indicates that. Plus, once the Browns took Mayfield, the Bills wisely realized they didn't need to get as high as two.

RE: RE: Barkley IS a franchise type player. Britt in VA : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938605 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Gettleman said he gave him the same grade as Peyton Manning!







That is just a moronic comment. If Barkley turns out to be Barry Sanders (which likely will not happen) He will NEVER be as valuable as Peyton Manning. Never. CAN NEVER HAPPEN.



Yeah, I'm the moron.... In comment 13938618 firedbytheboss said:Yeah, I'm the moron....

The appealing to authority game is a lot of fun, though Greg from LI : 11:08 am : link



Quote: I get it

Tim in VA : 11:05 am : link : reply



You guys watching only the games are better talent evaluators than Gettleman Reese. The biggest question I have is, how come you're spending the day on an internet message board instead of tearing up the NFL with your superior skills?



Quote: DG JR

Allen in CNJ : 11:05 am : link : reply



knows a lot more about football, prospects, and what fits HIS organization than ANY OF US! Trust the guy! Let's play, shall we? It's illuminating how the tenor of the post is altered by changing just one word.

RE: RE: Barkley IS a franchise type player. jeff57 : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938605 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Gettleman said he gave him the same grade as Peyton Manning!







That is just a moronic comment. If Barkley turns out to be Barry Sanders (which likely will not happen) He will NEVER be as valuable as Peyton Manning. Never. CAN NEVER HAPPEN.



He could very well turn out to be Barry Sanders. But Barry Sanders appeared in how many post-season games, and how many super bowls. In comment 13938618 firedbytheboss said:He could very well turn out to be Barry Sanders. But Barry Sanders appeared in how many post-season games, and how many super bowls.

RE: RE: Finally, the media, like most average fans.... sharpshooter66 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938574 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





are idiots. They deserve to be harped on. We harp on them here all the time.







Idiots, why? Because they correctly pointed out that a QB is more valuable than a RB, or that it's rare for the Giants to be picking #2. RBs don't win you super bowls; QBs do. This is not to say that Barkley won't be great, or that he wasn't the right pick, only that the media and the fans were not idiots.



"Correctly pointed out"



That is false. Dave Brown was not more valuable than Emmett Smith. Thqts where all you guys fail. None of you did a reql evaluation of any of these players, youre simply hoping to find that needle in the haystack that is Peyton Manning, and the real experts didnt see him. The Browns and Jets drafted them on a hope and a prayer, the Giants did the right thing and capitalized on the reaching In comment 13938609 jeff57 said:"Correctly pointed out"That is false. Dave Brown was not more valuable than Emmett Smith. Thqts where all you guys fail. None of you did a reql evaluation of any of these players, youre simply hoping to find that needle in the haystack that is Peyton Manning, and the real experts didnt see him. The Browns and Jets drafted them on a hope and a prayer, the Giants did the right thing and capitalized on the reaching

Put a better line in front of Eli NorwoodWideRight : 11:09 am : link give him a dynamic rushing game and spread out the defense with OBJ, Engram & the underneath dump-off to Barkley.



Do those things and see what happens. If Eli falters, that's it for him. You absolutely CAN NOT bring Eli back after another bad year and the Giants will take a huge amount of backlash if Webb can't step up and be a productive starter.



I predict Eli will do fine. No gaudy numbers, no miraculous come from behind 4th quarter victories. He'll be a serviceable QB who can make some occasional big plays and win a game. At the same time, he's going to have to groom Webb because there are no passable QB's on the market in FA next year or coming up in the draft.



As I said after the pick last night was made, the Giants put all of their eggs in one basket. It may work out. It may not. We'll see.

RE: the mara boys Big Blue '56 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: made the call on not drafting a qb,cowards.



And yet there were posts yesterday how Mara and company were interfering by opining their preference for a QB. Correctly, DG did HIS job



In comment 13938623 sundayatone said:And yet there were posts yesterday how Mara and company were interfering by opining their preference for a QB. Correctly, DG did HIS job

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938586 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Gettleman's logic and actions were easy for me to accept.



He had extremely strong convictions on this player and did not waver on it one bit. This is the guy he wanted and he got him. He said flat out he believed this was the best player in the entire draft.



Will he be right? None of us know that yet.



But his rationale is good with me. There was no waffling or uncertainty here. He is extremely confident in this player.







it doesn't matter how great SB is. It is about positional value and replacement value. This is the point. Do you not see that the Steelers don't want to pay Leveon Bell? Leveon Bell! In our dreams SB will be as good as Lev Bell. And Lev Bell is not as valuable - not by a long shot - as Kirk Cousins. That's the NFL. Sorry you guys don't seem to understand it. A good QB is better at today's NFL football than any running back. seriosuly wtf is wrong with you guys that you can't understand math.



They don't want to pay Bell? They keep tagging him and keep paying him very large one year sums.



This is year 6 for him now. They want to avoid the long-term commit if they can.



Lev Bell isn't as valuable as Kirk Cousins? Bullshit. I don't buy that at all.



I'd much rather have Bell and Case Keenum than Kirk Cousins and someone like Rob Kelley.



Enough with this "replacement value" horseshit. In comment 13938607 firedbytheboss said:They don't want to pay Bell? They keep tagging him and keep paying him very large one year sums.This is year 6 for him now. They want to avoid the long-term commit if they can.Lev Bell isn't as valuable as Kirk Cousins? Bullshit. I don't buy that at all.I'd much rather have Bell and Case Keenum than Kirk Cousins and someone like Rob Kelley.Enough with this "replacement value" horseshit.

RE: RE: Being unwilling to even listen to potential trade-down offers Essex : 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938614 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





is foolish in the extreme and a dereliction of duty. How on earth can anyone possibly say that the Giants should not have traded down if the general manager doesn't even know what the offers would have been? Tunnel vision is not a good thing.



Like I said in other threads, Barkley had better be the supernatural creature his fan club insists he is.







He had been listening them all day. Likely all week. The value wasn't there so he made up his mind. I think what others gave up to move up in trades later in the draft also indicates that. Plus, once the Browns took Mayfield, the Bills wisely realized they didn't need to get as high as two.

I pointed it out because it was concerning, you waited this long, you might as well wait seven minutes given that the consensus #1 QB was still on the board and teams might have been interested in getting him. All it took was to wait 7 minutes. Doesn't change your courage of your conviction, it just makes sure you didn't leave money on the table. In comment 13938624 Britt in VA said:I pointed it out because it was concerning, you waited this long, you might as well wait seven minutes given that the consensus #1 QB was still on the board and teams might have been interested in getting him. All it took was to wait 7 minutes. Doesn't change your courage of your conviction, it just makes sure you didn't leave money on the table.

Four QBs were taken in the top 10 bceagle05 : 11:10 am : link for the first time in forever. Yep, what a shitty group!

what in gettleman's 1st round drafting history jintz4life : 11:11 am : link leads anyone to have blind faith in him





People have to accept Mike from Ohio : 11:11 am : link that their personal evaluations may not line up with the Giants evaluations of players. Just because you loved one or more of the QBs, or you think Eli is toast doesn't mean they share that view.



Everyone is entitled to disagree on what the front office does, but I don't understand the view that they are somehow confused or not seeing something obvious. DG, Shurmur and Shula are probably much better at evaluating QBs than anyone on this site. If they didn't like one, it isn't because they forgot to look or they are fools.

RE: i don't need to here ZoneXDOA : 11:12 am : link

Quote: these concerning comments to know that Gettleman is an awful GM. He proved it yesterday with the selection he made. But yes those comments are bad too. The selection is indefensible. The Jets made the right pick. The Giants, in much the same position, made an idiotic one.



I can see why the boss fired you...

In comment 13938584 firedbytheboss said:I can see why the boss fired you...

Dave Brown was not more valuable than Emmett Smith jeff57 : 11:12 am : link What? Would Cowboys would have won those super bowls with Dave Brown at QB instead of Troy Aikman?

Some of you should read up Chris684 : 11:12 am : link on the scouting reports on Barkley.



It wasnt just the Giants/Gettleman.



This was the best player in the draft. It's pretty simple.

The people who thought Eli was toast were shown the door bceagle05 : 11:13 am : link and the people who have been hired have done nothing but kiss Eli's ass. I'm assuming that was a prerequisite to them being hired.

RE: Four QBs were taken in the top 10 Essex : 11:13 am : link

Quote: for the first time in forever. Yep, what a shitty group!

and a team that just signed Bradford for twenty million dollars traded up to get Rosen when their GM never trades up. We will see if this turns out right, but since we are in a division where two teams are set with franchise qbs, the Redskins have a competent 32 year old qb, we have a 37 year old one. Its concerning. In comment 13938639 bceagle05 said:and a team that just signed Bradford for twenty million dollars traded up to get Rosen when their GM never trades up. We will see if this turns out right, but since we are in a division where two teams are set with franchise qbs, the Redskins have a competent 32 year old qb, we have a 37 year old one. Its concerning.

Eli has 2 more years on his contract.. Sean : 11:14 am : link cap wise, he can be cut after this season for significant savings. I think the Barkley pick goes beyond Eli.



As far as QB, it’ll happen when it happens. I don’t know if Webb is the guy, but an opportunity may arise next year in the draft. Look at the Chiefs, they went up and took Mahomes last year.

Some of you wouldnt have touched Josh Allen with a 10 foot pole... Chris684 : 11:14 am : link Now because the Giants went with a RB you're touting the "4 QBs"



Hilarious.

RE: I no longer believe in Eli Victor in CT : 11:14 am : link

Quote: I hope he proves me wrong but Barkley makes his job much much much easier and if Webb takes over his job won't be that hard either with those three freaks on offense.



This. If Eli has any gas in the tank, the threat of Barkley and a real running game will be a huge help to him. And if he's toast, what better way to help a young QB like Webb than have a great running game featuring a 3 down back who can block and catch it? In comment 13938568 Joey in VA said:This. If Eli has any gas in the tank, the threat of Barkley and a real running game will be a huge help to him. And if he's toast, what better way to help a young QB like Webb than have a great running game featuring a 3 down back who can block and catch it?

Lol you guys loved Reese sharpshooter66 : 11:14 am : link I see

Some of you need to come to grips with you are not talent PatersonPlank : 11:14 am : link evaluators and don't know how to build a team. DG has done this his whole life, and built a team (at least one). I can see wanting a QB, but to start calling DG an idiot and saying you are not going to be a fan anymore, is nuts. What do you really know? Have you broken down the film based on the plays called, and what the other 10 players are doing, to even know if Eli was the problem or not? Obviously the answer is no. Just stop. Opinions are one thing, but this "butt hurt" 5 year old BS needs to stop.

Doesn't matter whether one agrees or disagrees with the pick OlyWABigBlue : 11:15 am : link It is easy to understand why Gettleman made the pick.



The probability of Barkley making the Giants better during Gettleman's tenure as GM is greater than that of any player in the draft. I assume Gettleman was hired not only to rebuild but to win as soon as possible. Barkley's shelf life as an elite back will roughly correspond to Gettleman's tenure or shelf life as a GM. I don't have to agree with it but I can easily understand it.

RE: Some of you should read up jeff57 : 11:15 am : link

Quote: on the scouting reports on Barkley.



It wasnt just the Giants/Gettleman.



This was the best player in the draft. It's pretty simple.



I'm not arguing that, or the pick, anymore. I'm just saying to call the fans and media stupid for arguing for a QB in that spot is ridiculous. In comment 13938648 Chris684 said:I'm not arguing that, or the pick, anymore. I'm just saying to call the fans and media stupid for arguing for a QB in that spot is ridiculous.

A bag of donuts JPinstripes : 11:16 am : link a hot pretzel and a hot dog... Instant classic from DG.

Time will tell if a couple of the quarterbacks we passed on SB 42 and 46 and ? : 11:17 am : link become stars and the Giants take years to find their next franchise quarterback.



Right now it's time to get behind Eli and hope that he can reverse the loss of prestige that he has suffered over the last few years.



Even when he was at his peak many still looked down on him. For many he is at the top of the most overrated all-time QB list.



We know he is much better than that and this season he should show it.

RE: Even if you believe in Eli, Britt in VA : 11:18 am : link

Quote: he'll still be 38 next year.



Eli has thrown more passes than all but five guys in NFL history. He's had a full career and could hit the wall at any time, if he hasn't already.



Kurt Warner age 33-36, some would say the decline years:









Kurt Warner age 37 and 38, gets revitalized by new staff and goes to the Superbowl:









You're writing Eli off too early. In comment 13938603 Go Terps said:Kurt Warner age 33-36, some would say the decline years:Kurt Warner age 37 and 38, gets revitalized by new staff and goes to the Superbowl:You're writing Eli off too early.

I dont sharpshooter66 : 11:18 am : link think anyone is stupid for having an opinion. Taking a consensus top player is never a mistake, the mistake would have been to reach for a positional need and passing on the top plqyers to do so

I wanted Darnold or Rosen Jay on the Island : 11:19 am : link but I am not mad that they took Barkley. I was disappointed but the Giants clearly believe Barkley was by far the best player in this draft. If Barkley becomes the next Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson, or LaDanian Tomlinson then nobody will complain.



My fear is that the Giants will take Mason Rudolph tonight.

He had been listening all week? Really? Greg from LI : 11:19 am : link That's funny, he said pretty much the exact opposite. He doesn't have time to hear about offers for pretzels and donuts, remember? Shit, he flat out said that he wasn't sure what anyone was offering because he wasn't paying attention.

Odd thing about Gettleman shyster : 11:19 am : link



I lived in the SF Bay Area for most of the '80's and '90's and I can hardly imagine anyone with an approach more at odds with Walsh's than that which DG has shown thus far.



Walsh was a wide receiver by background whose heart and soul were dedicated to demonstrating the superior efficiency of the passing game.



Walsh also had no tolerance for anything other than excellence at the QB position and was eager to move on if he wasn't getting it. He would have kicked Eli to the curb in 2013 and never looked back.



DG has, in the opinion of NYG ownership, earned the right to do things his way and we'll see how that works out.



But citing Bill Walsh as a role model is just weird. Vince Lombardi, maybe.





- ( is that, in an interview at time of hiring, he claimed Bill Walsh as his number one role model in football, the one guy whose brain he would want to pick.I lived in the SF Bay Area for most of the '80's and '90's and I can hardly imagine anyone with an approach more at odds with Walsh's than that which DG has shown thus far.Walsh was a wide receiver by background whose heart and soul were dedicated to demonstrating the superior efficiency of the passing game.Walsh also had no tolerance for anything other than excellence at the QB position and was eager to move on if he wasn't getting it. He would have kicked Eli to the curb in 2013 and never looked back.DG has, in the opinion of NYG ownership, earned the right to do things his way and we'll see how that works out.But citing Bill Walsh as a role model is just weird. Vince Lombardi, maybe. Who? - ( New Window

RE: RE: Even if you believe in Eli, Essex : 11:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938603 Go Terps said:





Quote:





he'll still be 38 next year.



Eli has thrown more passes than all but five guys in NFL history. He's had a full career and could hit the wall at any time, if he hasn't already.







Kurt Warner age 33-36, some would say the decline years:









Kurt Warner age 37 and 38, gets revitalized by new staff and goes to the Superbowl:









You're writing Eli off too early.

He also retired at 38. Nobody was saying bench Eli this year. In comment 13938676 Britt in VA said:He also retired at 38. Nobody was saying bench Eli this year.

He played two high level seasons at age 37 and 38. Britt in VA : 11:22 am : link Eli has two years left on his deal, at age 37 and 38.



They believe he can still play. So do I. We will see.

I originally didn't want a RB at 2 early on in the off season... bradshaw44 : 11:22 am : link But the more I learned about Barkley the more I realized you're not just getting a RB. This kid is an all around athlete. You're getting a versatile football player. This kid can run, catch and block. Add in the fact that his character is impeccable and you get a game changer and culture changer. Not too mention help for Eli on many different levels. It will be nice to finally have a player that can pick up a blitz when the OL hangs Eli out to dry.



I'm excited for the pick and think they made the smart move. MOST scouts and talking head seemed to think Barkley was the best prospect in the draft. Getting the number one ranked player in the number two spot is not a bad day. We picked Odell at 12 and by all accounts SB is the Odell of running backs. I'm happy.

RE: I wanted Darnold or Rosen jeff57 : 11:24 am : link

Quote: but I am not mad that they took Barkley. I was disappointed but the Giants clearly believe Barkley was by far the best player in this draft. If Barkley becomes the next Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson, or LaDanian Tomlinson then nobody will complain.



My fear is that the Giants will take Mason Rudolph tonight.



I really doubt they will. They have someone similar on the roster already. In comment 13938682 Jay on the Island said:I really doubt they will. They have someone similar on the roster already.

It was a controversial move passsing on the QBs UberAlias : 11:26 am : link especially Darnold. None of us know if it will work out but there are legitimate reasons for skepticism.



There is going to be a lot of pressure on Eli DG and Shurmur to deliver wins this year. If this team doesn't have the appearance of one close to competing for a championship this year, the questions will start coming in, and deservedly so. So we see what happens.

not sure how the Kurt Warner stats Dnew15 : 11:27 am : link support your argument - Eli is already older than that.

QB Philu916 : 11:27 am : link A QB is the most valuable position that wins championships. If Darnold was the only QB they were thinking about taking, probaby so, I don’t get why they didn’t. It would have given Eli 2 years to work with him. My assumption is Davis Webb is the guy and they like what they’ve seen. RBs get injured the most in the league and have the shortest careers. Someone said on this thread look at Leveon Bell. The best or top 2 rb in football and he’s wanting $14M+ for 4-5 more years. How do you give that to a RB knowing one messup by one of your offensive linemen can end a career. QBs can tear an ACL and they miss a year and still come back as good as they were pre-injury while a RB can come back but may not be as good as he once was. Not mad at this pick, but I would have gone DArnold or Allen or traded down to say 5, got some picks and then taken Chubb/Nelson or if Cleveland passed on Sayquon which is highly doubtful. Could have taken Guice or Chubb as a RB later who I hate to say it can have great careers.

RE: not sure how the Kurt Warner stats Britt in VA : 11:30 am : link

Quote: support your argument - Eli is already older than that.



It just illustrates that a player that a lot of people thought was in decline, wasn't. And Eli wasn't nearly as injured as Warner was. Warner's body truly appeared to be breaking down. Eli's doesn't. In comment 13938733 Dnew15 said:It just illustrates that a player that a lot of people thought was in decline, wasn't. And Eli wasn't nearly as injured as Warner was. Warner's body truly appeared to be breaking down. Eli's doesn't.

Gettleman has made two evaluations that some on BBI refuse to baadbill : 11:31 am : link accept:



1. His study of Manning revealed Manning is still a Super Bowl winning QB.



2. His study of Barkley is that he is a transformational, franchise changing, impact player.



I wanted a QB. Or a trade down.



But one thing I will not do is believe I (or anyone here) knows more about football than Dave Gettleman - someone who just put his money where his mouth is - in his first draft.



Frankly, the last time I heard crap like this was when George Young - in his first ever draft - took some unknown kid by the name of Simms. People back then thought they knew more than George Young. It's really kinda breathtaking to listen to people on BBI actually believe, in their hearts, that they would make a better GM than Dave Gettleman. It's actually quite funny.





it's really tiring that people who have been making a single strident Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:32 am : link argument for the last three months are still making the same argument the morning after. As if no one has heard their opinion up to now. The pick is made. Obviously, the GM has a different view of what was available and what was best for the Giants. He may be wrong, but DG is not an idiot. And he has a world more information to base a decision on.



It feels like there are a fair number of members of BBI who would rather be right than see the Giants succeed. Saquon is a Giant now. Hope for the best.

I love Eli. Dnew15 : 11:34 am : link Nothing would make me happier than to be wrong about his decline. But to bet on him making a Kurt Warner like turn around seems like a bad bet.

Eli led the NYG to 2 SB titles and I love him - Eli in his prime was never as good a QB as Kurt Warner in his prime. It's like comparing apples to oranges.

RE: Being unwilling to even listen to potential trade-down offers Giantfan in skinland : 11:34 am : link

Quote: is foolish in the extreme and a dereliction of duty. How on earth can anyone possibly say that the Giants should not have traded down if the general manager doesn't even know what the offers would have been? Tunnel vision is not a good thing.



Like I said in other threads, Barkley had better be the supernatural creature his fan club insists he is.



+1



I'm fine with DG passing on the QBs IF he was unconvinced that they were the goods. I disagree. But willing to defer to his professional opinion for now. Same with his assessment of Eli, but even if he thinks Eli is on the outs, you gotta like the guy you're taking to replace him. I agree with that part of his take.



I'm ok, not thrilled, but ok with taking Saquon at #2 because I think he does have a unique skill set that at least, potentially changes our offense significantly. It's a high bar for him to be worthy of the pick and a disadvantage cap wise to being the RB the way we will be.



I'm very much against the idea that we didn't even really consider trading down. It's no suprise as it appears to be who Gettleman is. Has never done it...probably never will. But you have to listen and you have to try to work the draft. Otherwise, you're simply leaving value on the table. Put a value on every player and weigh it against the potential value being offered in return. That's great that he was in love with Saquon. But the list of players in the NFL that you wouldn't trade for any conceivable package is very short. No player in the draft is one of those guys yet.



I said it pre-draft and I'll say it again. I just can't be convinced that Saquon Barkley is so good that he's worth another player in the top 10 + an additional pick near the top of round 2 AND MAYBE/PROBABLY MORE. In comment 13938614 Greg from LI said:+1I'm fine with DG passing on the QBs IF he was unconvinced that they were the goods. I disagree. But willing to defer to his professional opinion for now. Same with his assessment of Eli, but even if he thinks Eli is on the outs, you gotta like the guy you're taking to replace him. I agree with that part of his take.I'm ok, not thrilled, but ok with taking Saquon at #2 because I think he does have a unique skill set that at least, potentially changes our offense significantly. It's a high bar for him to be worthy of the pick and a disadvantage cap wise to being the RB the way we will be.I'm very much against the idea that we didn't even really consider trading down. It's no suprise as it appears to be who Gettleman is. Has never done it...probably never will. But you have to listen and you have to try to work the draft. Otherwise, you're simply leaving value on the table. Put a value on every player and weigh it against the potential value being offered in return. That's great that he was in love with Saquon. But the list of players in the NFL that you wouldn't trade for any conceivable package is very short. No player in the draft is one of those guys yet.I said it pre-draft and I'll say it again. I just can't be convinced that Saquon Barkley is so good that he's worth another player in the top 10 + an additional pick near the top of round 2 AND MAYBE/PROBABLY MORE.

Some? arniefez : 11:37 am : link How about everything he's said in the past week.

RE: As for falling in love with the QB's... GiantGrit : 11:37 am : link

Quote: go back and read his QB hell comments. He didn't have conviction for any QB and that is the key. Couple that with their evaluation of Manning and now it's clear.



He also said “After the first pick i told everyone to shut the phones off” which could have been a subtle reference to possibly picking Mayfield. In comment 13938570 Britt in VA said:He also said “After the first pick i told everyone to shut the phones off” which could have been a subtle reference to possibly picking Mayfield.

Sheesh, he LISTENED to trade down offers. He said so. Big Blue '56 : 11:38 am : link He also saod the offers were bupkus..Choose to believe the opposite to support a narrative.

good summary Enzo : 11:42 am : link of his comments. Not entertaining trade offers after the Browns picked Mayfield is next level stubbornness. You do that if Peyton Manning is available. Not when you're taking a RB.

RE: Maybe they evaluated Davis Webb Danny80 : 11:43 am : link

Quote: and felt he was just as good as these guys coming out this year? Just a thought



I can't buy that they felt that Webb -- who was picked with the 87th pick overall last year -- was just as good as the top 4-6 guys this year. 86 draft picks went by before he was picked. Doesn't mean he can't be good. But it's hard to believe they evaluate him equally or higher than players that were taken in the top 10 this year.



Rosen fell because of personality. It's about as simple as that. When DG said there was one QB they were discussing but they didn't know how he'd fit on their team, my completely unknowing guess is that was Rosen. It couldn't have been Darnold and I highly doubt the Giants even considered Mayfield. Maybe it was Allen but i think the discussion was before the tweets came out. I can see how Rosen's personality turns people off, and I could definitely see it turning off an old school guy like Gettleman. It's too bad because the kid's raw ability as a pure passer is pretty special. In comment 13938594 Pete from Woodstock said:I can't buy that they felt that Webb -- who was picked with the 87th pick overall last year -- was just as good as the top 4-6 guys this year. 86 draft picks went by before he was picked. Doesn't mean he can't be good. But it's hard to believe they evaluate him equally or higher than players that were taken in the top 10 this year.Rosen fell because of personality. It's about as simple as that. When DG said there was one QB they were discussing but they didn't know how he'd fit on their team, my completely unknowing guess is that was Rosen. It couldn't have been Darnold and I highly doubt the Giants even considered Mayfield. Maybe it was Allen but i think the discussion was before the tweets came out. I can see how Rosen's personality turns people off, and I could definitely see it turning off an old school guy like Gettleman. It's too bad because the kid's raw ability as a pure passer is pretty special.

RE: Some of you need to come to grips with you are not talent Jim in Tampa : 11:44 am : link

Quote: evaluators and don't know how to build a team. DG has done this his whole life, and built a team (at least one). I can see wanting a QB, but to start calling DG an idiot and saying you are not going to be a fan anymore, is nuts. What do you really know? Have you broken down the film based on the plays called, and what the other 10 players are doing, to even know if Eli was the problem or not? Obviously the answer is no. Just stop. Opinions are one thing, but this "butt hurt" 5 year old BS needs to stop.



No sane poster thinks they're better at evaluating talent than DG. But considering the fact that the team picking in front of the Giants and behind them chose QBs, it's not illogical to think that OTHER GMs are better talent evaluators and team builders than DG.



In any case, I'm surprised to see that the QB vs. Non-QB debate is still raging on BBI.



The pick has been made and the war is over. It's something that can be revisited when the players have been on the field for a few years, but for now, it's time to move on. In comment 13938661 PatersonPlank said:No sane poster thinks they're better at evaluating talent than DG. But considering the fact that the team picking in front of the Giants and behind them chose QBs, it's not illogical to think that OTHER GMs are better talent evaluators and team builders than DG.In any case, I'm surprised to see that the QB vs. Non-QB debate is still raging on BBI.The pick has been made and the war is over. It's something that can be revisited when the players have been on the field for a few years, but for now, it's time to move on.

RE: RE: Maybe they evaluated Davis Webb arcarsenal : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938594 Pete from Woodstock said:





Quote:





and felt he was just as good as these guys coming out this year? Just a thought







I can't buy that they felt that Webb -- who was picked with the 87th pick overall last year -- was just as good as the top 4-6 guys this year. 86 draft picks went by before he was picked. Doesn't mean he can't be good. But it's hard to believe they evaluate him equally or higher than players that were taken in the top 10 this year.



Rosen fell because of personality. It's about as simple as that. When DG said there was one QB they were discussing but they didn't know how he'd fit on their team, my completely unknowing guess is that was Rosen. It couldn't have been Darnold and I highly doubt the Giants even considered Mayfield. Maybe it was Allen but i think the discussion was before the tweets came out. I can see how Rosen's personality turns people off, and I could definitely see it turning off an old school guy like Gettleman. It's too bad because the kid's raw ability as a pure passer is pretty special.



I don't think Rosen's personality was why he fell as much as his injury history may have scared people off.



Mayfield probably had the most questionable persona of all the QB's and he was taken first overall. In comment 13938815 Danny80 said:I don't think Rosen's personality was why he fell as much as his injury history may have scared people off.Mayfield probably had the most questionable persona of all the QB's and he was taken first overall.

RE: Four QBs were taken in the top 10 eli4life : 11:47 am : link

Quote: for the first time in forever. Yep, what a shitty group!



Cleveland jets and buffalo were desperate and hasn’t had a good qb since forever Arizona had a broken down Carson palmer that’s it. Teams offering peanuts for the pick tells me all I need to know. In comment 13938639 bceagle05 said:Cleveland jets and buffalo were desperate and hasn’t had a good qb since forever Arizona had a broken down Carson palmer that’s it. Teams offering peanuts for the pick tells me all I need to know.

I've seen lots of reports now that people I would call experts PatersonPlank : 11:49 am : link think Webb can be a good NFL QB (Dilfer the latest). Some aren't willing to accept that simply because he fell in the draft to us in Rd 3. I think he will be a damn good player for us, and from what I read Shurmur and DG think so too.



I think their opinion of Webb absolutely played into the pick. If our backup was Josh Johnson, I bet we would have taken a QB.

RE: Sheesh, he LISTENED to trade down offers. He said so. Philu916 : 11:49 am : link

Quote: He also saod the offers were bupkus..Choose to believe the opposite to support a narrative.

The big offer was supposedly Kamara, swapping this years first and next years first for #2 which would have been Barkley. Now, I don’t know if that is a “bupkis” offer but Barkley supposedly is a much better Kamara. I probably would have passed on that, but don’t think it’s a terrible offer. I wouldn’t have traded outside top 8, probably not past 5. In comment 13938791 Big Blue '56 said:The big offer was supposedly Kamara, swapping this years first and next years first for #2 which would have been Barkley. Now, I don’t know if that is a “bupkis” offer but Barkley supposedly is a much better Kamara. I probably would have passed on that, but don’t think it’s a terrible offer. I wouldn’t have traded outside top 8, probably not past 5.

RE: Even if you believe in Eli, Danny80 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: he'll still be 38 next year.



Eli has thrown more passes than all but five guys in NFL history. He's had a full career and could hit the wall at any time, if he hasn't already.



That's a good point people often overlook. Eli is THE iron man. But the flip side to that is the guy has taken more snaps, thrown more footballs, taken more hits, than almost anyone in league history. Wear and tear has its toll on anyone. It's just life. Hopefully he has a good season or two left in him. I just hate the idea of having no real succession plan other than hope that Davis Webb becomes good--especially that the Giants now probably have enough weapons to avoid getting a top 5 draft pick again for at least another 5 years, even with a mediocre QB. In comment 13938603 Go Terps said:That's a good point people often overlook. Eli is THE iron man. But the flip side to that is the guy has taken more snaps, thrown more footballs, taken more hits, than almost anyone in league history. Wear and tear has its toll on anyone. It's just life. Hopefully he has a good season or two left in him. I just hate the idea of having no real succession plan other than hope that Davis Webb becomes good--especially that the Giants now probably have enough weapons to avoid getting a top 5 draft pick again for at least another 5 years, even with a mediocre QB.

Also didn’t it come out we put more work evaluating the qbs eli4life : 11:53 am : link Than any other team in the league? Maybe just maybe they really didn’t like any of them or at least to the point or passing up on sb

RE: RE: RE: Maybe they evaluated Davis Webb Danny80 : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13938815 Danny80 said:





Quote:





In comment 13938594 Pete from Woodstock said:





Quote:





and felt he was just as good as these guys coming out this year? Just a thought







I can't buy that they felt that Webb -- who was picked with the 87th pick overall last year -- was just as good as the top 4-6 guys this year. 86 draft picks went by before he was picked. Doesn't mean he can't be good. But it's hard to believe they evaluate him equally or higher than players that were taken in the top 10 this year.



Rosen fell because of personality. It's about as simple as that. When DG said there was one QB they were discussing but they didn't know how he'd fit on their team, my completely unknowing guess is that was Rosen. It couldn't have been Darnold and I highly doubt the Giants even considered Mayfield. Maybe it was Allen but i think the discussion was before the tweets came out. I can see how Rosen's personality turns people off, and I could definitely see it turning off an old school guy like Gettleman. It's too bad because the kid's raw ability as a pure passer is pretty special.







I don't think Rosen's personality was why he fell as much as his injury history may have scared people off.



Mayfield probably had the most questionable persona of all the QB's and he was taken first overall.



Yeah, maybe you're right about the injuries with Rosen. I just am skeptical that his specific injury history makes it any more likely that he'll get injured in the future than any other QB. The shoulder thing was minor, and although some people are more prone to concussions, Mayfield had 2 also, right? In comment 13938820 arcarsenal said:Yeah, maybe you're right about the injuries with Rosen. I just am skeptical that his specific injury history makes it any more likely that he'll get injured in the future than any other QB. The shoulder thing was minor, and although some people are more prone to concussions, Mayfield had 2 also, right?

I'm not sure what Kurt Warner has to do with Eli Go Terps : 11:55 am : link Or with Gettleman rating Barkley as a significantly better prospect than anyone else.



I think it's fair to question Gettleman's assessment of both the prospects and if Eli Manning. And again it can not be overstated that Eli can hit the wall at any time even if he already hasn't.

RE: Gettleman has made two evaluations that some on BBI refuse to Greg from LI : 11:59 am : link

Quote: But one thing I will not do is believe I (or anyone here) knows more about football than Dave Gettleman Jerry Reese - someone who just put his money where his mouth is - in his first draft.



Frankly, the last time I heard crap like this was when George Young - in his first ever draft - took some unknown kid by the name of Simms. People back then thought they knew more than George Young. It's really kinda breathtaking to listen to people on BBI actually believe, in their hearts, that they would make a better GM than Dave Gettleman Jerry Reese. It's actually quite funny.





You could do this all day In comment 13938751 baadbill said:You could do this all day

RE: RE: Sheesh, he LISTENED to trade down offers. He said so. mfsd : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13938791 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





He also saod the offers were bupkus..Choose to believe the opposite to support a narrative.





The big offer was supposedly Kamara, swapping this years first and next years first for #2 which would have been Barkley. Now, I don’t know if that is a “bupkis” offer but Barkley supposedly is a much better Kamara. I probably would have passed on that, but don’t think it’s a terrible offer. I wouldn’t have traded outside top 8, probably not past 5.



On another thread Sy said that Kamara/Saints offer and the rumored 2 #2’s from the Browns offer were both bogus



Who really knows In comment 13938836 Philu916 said:On another thread Sy said that Kamara/Saints offer and the rumored 2 #2’s from the Browns offer were both bogusWho really knows

RE: Josh Rosen fell to ten! oldutican : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman apparently wasn't alone in his evaluation.



QBs always fall cause teams don't pick one if they don't need one. Getting Rosen at 10 was best value pick of the night. In comment 13938582 Britt in VA said:QBs always fall cause teams don't pick one if they don't need one. Getting Rosen at 10 was best value pick of the night.

I stand by my position NYG07 : 12:16 pm : link that the Giants made a mistake passing on Darnold and Rosen. It is extremely short sighted. I will root for Barkley to be great, but kicking the can down the road regarding a QB means we will likely soon be one of those teams desperately trying to move up to get a QB.



I do not think Eli will be anything more at this state in his career than an average starter, and I do not think that will be good enough to win a title. The Giants continually struggle to beat NFC East opponents, and the NFC is stacked top to bottom.



I also believe Webb will never be anything more than a backup (I hope I am wrong), but he is now the most important player on the roster, and I am hoping he can turn into a franchise QB, because next years class is garbage.



If the Giants get off to a bad start with their brutal schedule, Webb needs to become the starter and take his lumps. Then he can start in 2019 and the team would be able to evaluate his progress before deciding whether or not he is deserving of the inevitable massive QB contract.



If the plan is Webb, then letting Eli finish his contract does not make sense, as Webb would become the starter in the final year of his rookie deal.

Well, let's say that Eli has "hit the wall" .... Manny in CA : 12:16 pm : link

Is some kid straight out of college (with at best ordinary running back help and a lousy O-line behind him) going to immediately save the day ?



Don't think so.



What Gettleman did was pick the BEST player on the entire board - at a position of need. Now, responsibility is to fix the O-line and get a big complimentary receiver opposite OBJ.



If he's true to his mantra - "run the ball, stop the run, chase the QB", we'll be fine.

RE: This adds to another area that ppl dont talk about Red Right Hand : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: when thinking of QB, in which i was more in the boat than off, your implying your drafting is based on need as opposed to BPA. Your saying you dont believe in Eli nor Davis Webb. The coaching staff and front office believe in them and dont feel there was a need there. So this means either they misjudged severely or they know something we don't. Or they went BPA over need, which is ironic they get criticized for that considering all the noise made over the years on this forum about how Reese should be drafting the BPA and not reaching for need. In comment 13938593 sshin05 said:Or they went BPA over need, which is ironic they get criticized for that considering all the noise made over the years on this forum about how Reese should be drafting the BPA and not reaching for need.

RE: RE: As far as turning off the phone and running to the podium, Red Right Hand : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13938566 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





that's what you want them to do!



They trusted their evaluation. They trusted the 100's of 1000's of hours they spent evaluating.



You want them to have that conviction EVERY TIME!





I get that, but it just seems odd when you are not taking a franchise type player (a QB etc), to not at least listen if someone is going to give you a ransom. if you are taking a qb that you love and believe in, then, by all means, march to the podium. If you are taking a RB, then wait. And, the media is not wrong about it. Running Backs don't win championships, QBs do. And its kind of funny because his three philosophies of the game are not really how the Pats dynasty has been sustained. They rotate a new running back every year, they are not particular adept at getting to the qb, and some years they are good against the run and some years they are not. So, he spews a lot of well-crafted sayings, whether they are meaningful or not when you dig beneath it, that is something the future will tell us. He should listen why, so that after he turns them down he has to either lie and say he wasn't offered a kings ransom, or go into elaborate explanations as to why it wasn't worth it. Or maybe he deals with these teams and GMs every day and already knew who was interested and what the general ballpark was and had no interest in their donuts and hot dogs and didn't really care if they threw in a pretzel, he had already made his valuation and knew he wasn't getting anything that exceeded it. leave the phones on so the media can second guess him? he'd rather be left alone, he knew what he was doing and had no vacillation in his judgement. The man had the courage of his convictions, no fault in that. He made the right call. In comment 13938598 Essex said:He should listen why, so that after he turns them down he has to either lie and say he wasn't offered a kings ransom, or go into elaborate explanations as to why it wasn't worth it. Or maybe he deals with these teams and GMs every day and already knew who was interested and what the general ballpark was and had no interest in their donuts and hot dogs and didn't really care if they threw in a pretzel, he had already made his valuation and knew he wasn't getting anything that exceeded it. leave the phones on so the media can second guess him? he'd rather be left alone, he knew what he was doing and had no vacillation in his judgement. The man had the courage of his convictions, no fault in that. He made the right call.

Football is a business . Bluesbreaker : 12:26 pm : link The threat of Barkley I think will take a lot of pressure off of Eli . Very few people can run this kid down he can do all the things you could ask for .

I don't think that any of these QB's are a drop dead lock to don a yellow jacket . In most cases it made a lot of sense to grab the QB you wanted let him ( Eli ) play out his contract and bring in the new guy .

Gettleman feels with the right pieces he can win now . I have no problem with that risk . Eli is not shot he showed it against the World Champs even after the most disastrous Season in which he was basically benched for a career backup he came out and played like the Champ he is and I think he has enough in the tank to do it again !!!!

RE: RE: . Red Right Hand : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13938586 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Gettleman's logic and actions were easy for me to accept.



He had extremely strong convictions on this player and did not waver on it one bit. This is the guy he wanted and he got him. He said flat out he believed this was the best player in the entire draft.



Will he be right? None of us know that yet.



But his rationale is good with me. There was no waffling or uncertainty here. He is extremely confident in this player.







it doesn't matter how great SB is. It is about positional value and replacement value. This is the point. Do you not see that the Steelers don't want to pay Leveon Bell? Leveon Bell! In our dreams SB will be as good as Lev Bell. And Lev Bell is not as valuable - not by a long shot - as Kirk Cousins. That's the NFL. Sorry you guys don't seem to understand it. A good QB is better at today's NFL football than any running back. seriosuly wtf is wrong with you guys that you can't understand math. Absolute quackery to claim all qbs are better than all RBs because they play a more important position. The player evals have to enter into it. The did, , and they decided Barkley was the man. I guarantee Gettleman doesn't think he passed up on the value. it also doesn't sound like there was a lot of dissension about the pick. Concern, maybe, dissension, not so much.They all seem to have been on the same page. In comment 13938607 firedbytheboss said:Absolute quackery to claim all qbs are better than all RBs because they play a more important position. The player evals have to enter into it. The did, , and they decided Barkley was the man. I guarantee Gettleman doesn't think he passed up on the value. it also doesn't sound like there was a lot of dissension about the pick. Concern, maybe, dissension, not so much.They all seem to have been on the same page.

RE: I'm with GoTerps Red Right Hand : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Any sane person who watched every snap of Eli's last year can't come to the logical conclusion that he still has "it"... So Gettleman is mentally ill. Got it.



Go soak your own head. In comment 13938601 Dnew15 said:So Gettleman is mentally ill. Got it.Go soak your own head.

RE: Being unwilling to even listen to potential trade-down offers Red Right Hand : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: is foolish in the extreme and a dereliction of duty. How on earth can anyone possibly say that the Giants should not have traded down if the general manager doesn't even know what the offers would have been? Tunnel vision is not a good thing.



Like I said in other threads, Barkley had better be the supernatural creature his fan club insists he is.



No it's not and guaranteed that after months Gettleman had a very good idea what the offers were or would be, and had no interest in their pushcart leftovers. Only you think that at the last second some hithertofore unidentified suitor was climbing up the Palace trellace to offer a kings ransom.



He couldn't have shit on their potential offers in public any more clearly if he had put a toilet in Macy's window climbed up on it and taken a dump. In comment 13938614 Greg from LI said:No it's not and guaranteed that after months Gettleman had a very good idea what the offers were or would be, and had no interest in their pushcart leftovers. Only you think that at the last second some hithertofore unidentified suitor was climbing up the Palace trellace to offer a kings ransom.He couldn't have shit on their potential offers in public any more clearly if he had put a toilet in Macy's window climbed up on it and taken a dump.

RE: Put a better line in front of Eli Red Right Hand : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: give him a dynamic rushing game and spread out the defense with OBJ, Engram & the underneath dump-off to Barkley.



Do those things and see what happens. If Eli falters, that's it for him. You absolutely CAN NOT bring Eli back after another bad year and the Giants will take a huge amount of backlash if Webb can't step up and be a productive starter.



I predict Eli will do fine. No gaudy numbers, no miraculous come from behind 4th quarter victories. He'll be a serviceable QB who can make some occasional big plays and win a game. At the same time, he's going to have to groom Webb because there are no passable QB's on the market in FA next year or coming up in the draft.



As I said after the pick last night was made, the Giants put all of their eggs in one basket. It may work out. It may not. We'll see. they still would have been putting all their eggs in one basket had they drafted one of the flawed QBs, likely with a higher chance of failure. In comment 13938631 NorwoodWideRight said:they still would have been putting all their eggs in one basket had they drafted one of the flawed QBs, likely with a higher chance of failure.

RE: Sheesh, he LISTENED to trade down offers. He said so. Giantfan in skinland : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: He also saod the offers were bupkus..Choose to believe the opposite to support a narrative.



It's not cherry picking to support a narrative. He flat out said he told the guys not to waste their time. This is his quote:



Quote: "We all had such a conviction on this kid that at the end of the day ... the only reason that pick wasn't in at 9:58 was because we had to wait until the five-minute mark," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said. "Otherwise it would have been in."



Gettleman took it a step further on ESPN's NFL Live: "Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run.'"



The pretzels and hot dogs comment is not the comment of someone who actually engaged in trade discussions. It's the same justification he gave for never having traded down in Carolina - never received a meaningful offer. In both cases, I think his quote above tells you what you need to know about how he approaches the draft (along with the "don't get cute" comment). He finds the guy he likes and the decision is made. In comment 13938791 Big Blue '56 said:It's not cherry picking to support a narrative. He flat out said he told the guys not to waste their time. This is his quote:The pretzels and hot dogs comment is not the comment of someone who actually engaged in trade discussions. It's the same justification he gave for never having traded down in Carolina - never received a meaningful offer. In both cases, I think his quote above tells you what you need to know about how he approaches the draft (along with the "don't get cute" comment). He finds the guy he likes and the decision is made.

RE: The people who thought Eli was toast were shown the door Red Right Hand : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: and the people who have been hired have done nothing but kiss Eli's ass. I'm assuming that was a prerequisite to them being hired. Common sense, especially since it has been consensus around here that Reese had been screwing Eli for years, until he did it so blatantly they threw him out of the building along with that other clown suited imbecile. In comment 13938649 bceagle05 said:Common sense, especially since it has been consensus around here that Reese had been screwing Eli for years, until he did it so blatantly they threw him out of the building along with that other clown suited imbecile.

Would you all have been cool LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:43 pm : link with Darnold turning the ball over teice a game?

Was that the better selection LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:47 pm : link you geniuses would have made?



Or the trade down, because more bodies is always better right?



I've never seen another group of people with such little knowledge and reasoning power speak with such arrogant conviction.

RE: He had been listening all week? Really? Red Right Hand : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: That's funny, he said pretty much the exact opposite. He doesn't have time to hear about offers for pretzels and donuts, remember? Shit, he flat out said that he wasn't sure what anyone was offering because he wasn't paying attention. yeah, that's not actyally what he said. What he said was he didn't need to waste his time when he had things to do. he was quite clear about his valuation of the offers, moreso than even had he said what those offers were in detail. In comment 13938685 Greg from LI said:yeah, that's not actyally what he said. What he said was he didn't need to waste his time when he had things to do. he was quite clear about his valuation of the offers, moreso than even had he said what those offers were in detail.

RE: Gettleman has made two evaluations that some on BBI refuse to Red Right Hand : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: accept:



1. His study of Manning revealed Manning is still a Super Bowl winning QB.



2. His study of Barkley is that he is a transformational, franchise changing, impact player.



I wanted a QB. Or a trade down.



But one thing I will not do is believe I (or anyone here) knows more about football than Dave Gettleman - someone who just put his money where his mouth is - in his first draft.



Frankly, the last time I heard crap like this was when George Young - in his first ever draft - took some unknown kid by the name of Simms. People back then thought they knew more than George Young. It's really kinda breathtaking to listen to people on BBI actually believe, in their hearts, that they would make a better GM than Dave Gettleman. It's actually quite funny.

Nice post In comment 13938751 baadbill said:Nice post

Gettlemen can do whatever he wants HomerJones45 : 12:53 pm : link the proof will be in the pudding, and he knows the score with the Mara-Tisch. If Barkley turns out to be Reggie Bush II or Eli gets hurt and Webb screws the pooch and the team stinks, Gettlemen will get the blame and be gone.

RE: Was that the better selection Giantfan in skinland : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: you geniuses would have made?



Or the trade down, because more bodies is always better right?



I've never seen another group of people with such little knowledge and reasoning power speak with such arrogant conviction.



Buy a mirror.



At least my comments are that I'm concerned with his apparent lack of consideration for a trade down. I'm not saying he definitely made the wrong choice...I'm saying not even giving meaningful consideration to the choice is a mistake.



Reasonable minds can disagree on whether this was the right pick. I've heard interviews with former GMs, scouts, and NFL coaches over the past few weeks saying Barkley was not the right pick at #2. So, sorry to break this to you, it is very possible he actually is wrong about this. Being an NFL GM does not guarantee that every football decision you make is the correct one. Especially when it comes to questions of supply/demand and being willing to consider things more analytically, football lifers like Gettleman aren't always the most forward thinking. In comment 13939153 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Buy a mirror.At least my comments are that I'm concerned with his apparent lack of consideration for a trade down. I'm not saying he definitely made the wrong choice...I'm saying not even giving meaningful consideration to the choice is a mistake.Reasonable minds can disagree on whether this was the right pick. I've heard interviews with former GMs, scouts, and NFL coaches over the past few weeks saying Barkley was not the right pick at #2. So, sorry to break this to you, it is very possible he actually is wrong about this. Being an NFL GM does not guarantee that every football decision you make is the correct one. Especially when it comes to questions of supply/demand and being willing to consider things more analytically, football lifers like Gettleman aren't always the most forward thinking.

RE: I love Eli. Red Right Hand : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: Nothing would make me happier than to be wrong about his decline. But to bet on him making a Kurt Warner like turn around seems like a bad bet.

Eli led the NYG to 2 SB titles and I love him - Eli in his prime was never as good a QB as Kurt Warner in his prime. It's like comparing apples to oranges.



Seems like a bad bet why, exactly? Based on his character? His physical condition, described by his coach as the healthiest 37 year old he's ever seen, or his decison making ability, or maybe his work ethic? Just why exactly is it so unlikely?



Either way, I don't need to see any of this, I've seen how Eli is carrying himself these days. he couldn't be looser, and looks like he is light as a feather, as if a great burden has been lifted. I have seen him look like this before.... In comment 13938767 Dnew15 said:Seems like a bad bet why, exactly? Based on his character? His physical condition, described by his coach as the healthiest 37 year old he's ever seen, or his decison making ability, or maybe his work ethic? Just why exactly is it so unlikely?Either way, I don't need to see any of this, I've seen how Eli is carrying himself these days. he couldn't be looser, and looks like he is light as a feather, as if a great burden has been lifted. I have seen him look like this before....

RE: I've seen lots of reports now that people I would call experts Red Right Hand : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: think Webb can be a good NFL QB (Dilfer the latest). Some aren't willing to accept that simply because he fell in the draft to us in Rd 3. I think he will be a damn good player for us, and from what I read Shurmur and DG think so too.



I think their opinion of Webb absolutely played into the pick. If our backup was Josh Johnson, I bet we would have taken a QB. The real smokescreen was that Webb played no role in their pick, and everyone bought it. In comment 13938833 PatersonPlank said:The real smokescreen was that Webb played no role in their pick, and everyone bought it.

The most concerning pjcas18 : 1:02 pm : link thing Gettleman did or said IMO was mocking analytics.



I get the tough guy old school approach of "stats are for losers" or the eye test, or whatever you want to call it.



But every team in the league uses analytics, some more than others. I do believe even if you don't lean on analytics heavily they should have a role in every front office.



belittling analytics is not a good look IMO, it's old school, and if there's a flaw in the process that may be it.

And a trade down Giantfan in skinland : 1:05 pm : link wasn't necessarily just for "more bodies". Is it always better? No. Is it sometimes better? Yes, without question.



Most of us were talking about a move back to somewhere between 5-12. For me, that's very much because I think there was a lot of value left in those spots and because I thought there would be a lot of value sitting there near the top of round two. Take a look at the top of the Odell Beckham draft:



1. Jadeveon Clowney

2. Greg Robinson

3. Blake Bortles

4. Sammy Watkins

5. Khalil Mack

6. Jake Matthews

7. Mike Evans

8. Justin Gilbert

9. Anthony Barr

10. Eric Ebron

11. Taylor Lewan

12. Odell Beckham

13. Aaron Donald



Think moving down might have been a good idea at the top or would those teams just have been adding bodies too?





RE: RE: Was that the better selection baadbill : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13939153 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





you geniuses would have made?



Or the trade down, because more bodies is always better right?



I've never seen another group of people with such little knowledge and reasoning power speak with such arrogant conviction.







Buy a mirror.



At least my comments are that I'm concerned with his apparent lack of consideration for a trade down. I'm not saying he definitely made the wrong choice...I'm saying not even giving meaningful consideration to the choice is a mistake.



Reasonable minds can disagree on whether this was the right pick. I've heard interviews with former GMs, scouts, and NFL coaches over the past few weeks saying Barkley was not the right pick at #2. So, sorry to break this to you, it is very possible he actually is wrong about this. Being an NFL GM does not guarantee that every football decision you make is the correct one. Especially when it comes to questions of supply/demand and being willing to consider things more analytically, football lifers like Gettleman aren't always the most forward thinking.



I don't think anyone believes a GM can't make a mistake. Obviously they can. What I find funny is that you think you know more than he does.

In comment 13939194 Giantfan in skinland said:I don't think anyone believes a GM can't make a mistake. Obviously they can. What I find funny is that you think you know more than he does.

I don't think I know more than he does Giantfan in skinland : 1:23 pm : link about football.



What I think it's fair to question any person on is the logic behind their decision making. He told us outright that he didn't give meaningful consideration to a trade down. I think that's an unwise way of making any decision, football related or not. You explore all options before committing to one.



Ultimately, he may be right about the player and this all becomes moot. Sometimes a poor process can still produce a good result (I think the Jets trade to 3 could be used as an example of that). That doesn't mean it's a good process.

Blind faith in a guy for no better reason than that he simply isnt Ten Ton Hammer : 1:25 pm : link Jerry Reese. As if this franchise hasn't just come off one horrible hire and five years of garbage football.



Suddenly they're immune to being questioned.

Question DG all you want UConn4523 : 1:43 pm : link start a thousand threads on it if it makes you guys feel better. Then what? Does bitching enough get him to change his mind?



He could be wrong, or he could have made a great pick. I guess we will see. The constant bitching over it is pathetic.

Americans will always buy American cars! Jerry in DC : 1:43 pm : link You think Americans are going to buy cars from Japan? Japan? They love our Oldsmobiles just the way we make them.

Thank you, Red ... Manny in CA : 1:44 pm : link

He said that in all his years of evaluating talent, only one other player has he given a "9.0" score - Future HOF Payton Manning.



So .... If he sees a guy like that within reach, can you blame him for grabbing him ?

I have no concerns but respect yours The Tempest : 1:46 pm : link I think everyone expected the Giants to trade down if they weren't going to take a QB because of the popular opinion as to the value of other positions. Now if the Giants did not find one team that was going to give them the trade value they were looking for, it was a great decision to stay put. You don't have to make the popular decision to make the right one. I think Gettleman made the right one.

RE: I have no concerns but respect yours Giantfan in skinland : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: I think everyone expected the Giants to trade down if they weren't going to take a QB because of the popular opinion as to the value of other positions. Now if the Giants did not find one team that was going to give them the trade value they were looking for, it was a great decision to stay put. You don't have to make the popular decision to make the right one. I think Gettleman made the right one.



If that's the case, that's fine. You fully evaluate the market and then make a pick based on that assessment. My whole point here is, from his comments, it seems he was so gaga for Saquon that he never seriously considered the possibility of a move back. If that's the case, I think that's a mistake. In comment 13939400 The Tempest said:If that's the case, that's fine. You fully evaluate the market and then make a pick based on that assessment. My whole point here is, from his comments, it seems he was so gaga for Saquon that he never seriously considered the possibility of a move back. If that's the case, I think that's a mistake.

RE: And a trade down Mike in NY : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: wasn't necessarily just for "more bodies". Is it always better? No. Is it sometimes better? Yes, without question.



Most of us were talking about a move back to somewhere between 5-12. For me, that's very much because I think there was a lot of value left in those spots and because I thought there would be a lot of value sitting there near the top of round two. Take a look at the top of the Odell Beckham draft:



1. Jadeveon Clowney

2. Greg Robinson

3. Blake Bortles

4. Sammy Watkins

5. Khalil Mack

6. Jake Matthews

7. Mike Evans

8. Justin Gilbert

9. Anthony Barr

10. Eric Ebron

11. Taylor Lewan

12. Odell Beckham

13. Aaron Donald



Think moving down might have been a good idea at the top or would those teams just have been adding bodies too?





Even without the benefit of hindsight, one of the knocks on 2013 Draft going in was lack of high end talent at the top of the draft but that the next tier had a lot of talent. Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, and at least 1-2 QB were all thought of as better prospects than Robinson coming out and some were above Clowney. The other issue with 2018 Draft is that, while Barkley was clearly the best player in the draft regardless of position, if a team was not high on a QB trading down to 5 was risky let alone much further. How do we know that the Broncos were trading up for a QB? They may have been targeting Chubb all along and wanted to get above Cleveland at 4. If the top 4 goes Mayfield-Chubb-Darnold-Barkley then who do you take at 5? Nelson? Roquan Smith? Imagine the freak out if the Giants traded away the consensus top talent regardless of position for an OG or ILB. Trade down again with Buffalo? 12, 53, 56 is not enough for 5 and Buffalo was not willing to part with a second first round pick. Let us assume that we are able to make it work (Buffalo throws in a future 2 and some later picks), who do we take at 12? Allen and Nelson are accounted for at 5 and 6. Let us assume that Tampa, Chicago, or Miami take Ward. If it is Chicago then San Francisco or Oakland probably take Roquan Smith. If Oakland takes Smith rather than a trade down then Miami probably takes Rosen at 11 or trades with Arizona. Either way that likely means that 12 is a choice of Fitzpatrick or McGlinchey or possibly Vea if everything broke right. That is a far cry from Barkley (although I am high on Vea) and we have not even netted additional first rounders in the process In comment 13939241 Giantfan in skinland said:Even without the benefit of hindsight, one of the knocks on 2013 Draft going in was lack of high end talent at the top of the draft but that the next tier had a lot of talent. Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, and at least 1-2 QB were all thought of as better prospects than Robinson coming out and some were above Clowney. The other issue with 2018 Draft is that, while Barkley was clearly the best player in the draft regardless of position, if a team was not high on a QB trading down to 5 was risky let alone much further. How do we know that the Broncos were trading up for a QB? They may have been targeting Chubb all along and wanted to get above Cleveland at 4. If the top 4 goes Mayfield-Chubb-Darnold-Barkley then who do you take at 5? Nelson? Roquan Smith? Imagine the freak out if the Giants traded away the consensus top talent regardless of position for an OG or ILB. Trade down again with Buffalo? 12, 53, 56 is not enough for 5 and Buffalo was not willing to part with a second first round pick. Let us assume that we are able to make it work (Buffalo throws in a future 2 and some later picks), who do we take at 12? Allen and Nelson are accounted for at 5 and 6. Let us assume that Tampa, Chicago, or Miami take Ward. If it is Chicago then San Francisco or Oakland probably take Roquan Smith. If Oakland takes Smith rather than a trade down then Miami probably takes Rosen at 11 or trades with Arizona. Either way that likely means that 12 is a choice of Fitzpatrick or McGlinchey or possibly Vea if everything broke right. That is a far cry from Barkley (although I am high on Vea) and we have not even netted additional first rounders in the process

RE: I don't think I know more than he does baadbill : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: about football.



What I think it's fair to question any person on is the logic behind their decision making. He told us outright that he didn't give meaningful consideration to a trade down. I think that's an unwise way of making any decision, football related or not. You explore all options before committing to one.



Ultimately, he may be right about the player and this all becomes moot. Sometimes a poor process can still produce a good result (I think the Jets trade to 3 could be used as an example of that). That doesn't mean it's a good process.



That all depends upon how strongly you feel about a particular player. George Young didn't wait even 10 seconds to select Lawrence Taylor. He didn't wait to hear trade offers. I like the fact Gettleman felt strongly about his selection.



And, although I thought it made sense to use the rarity of having the #2 overall pick to get Manning's replacement - or at least trade down to #5 - here's what I do know: a man who knows football more than anyone on BBI just made his first selection as GM of the Giants - he just put his money where his mouth is - he is the one with his job on the line with his choice - and if my job was somehow dependent upon the selection of this draft pick, I'd go with Gettleman rather than my instincts, because I know he's the pro, not me. And it's amazing to me that there are people here who honestly believe they would do a better job than Gettleman. What kind of fantasy world does someone have to live in to believe such a thing? In comment 13939310 Giantfan in skinland said:That all depends upon how strongly you feel about a particular player. George Young didn't wait even 10 seconds to select Lawrence Taylor. He didn't wait to hear trade offers. I like the fact Gettleman felt strongly about his selection.And, although I thought it made sense to use the rarity of having the #2 overall pick to get Manning's replacement - or at least trade down to #5 - here's what I do know: a man who knows football more than anyone on BBI just made his first selection as GM of the Giants - he just put his money where his mouth is - he is the one with his job on the line with his choice - and if my job was somehow dependent upon the selection of this draft pick, I'd go with Gettleman rather than my instincts, because I know he's the pro, not me. And it's amazing to me that there are people here who honestly believe they would do a better job than Gettleman. What kind of fantasy world does someone have to live in to believe such a thing?

RE: RE: I don't think I know more than he does Greg from LI : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: I like the fact Gettleman Reese felt strongly about his selection.



And, although I thought it made sense to use the rarity of having the #2 overall pick to get Manning's replacement - or at least trade down to #5 - here's what I do know: a man who knows football more than anyone on BBI just made his first selection as GM of the Giants - he just put his money where his mouth is - he is the one with his job on the line with his choice - and if my job was somehow dependent upon the selection of this draft pick, I'd go with Gettleman Reese rather than my instincts, because I know he's the pro, not me. And it's amazing to me that there are people here who honestly believe they would do a better job than Gettleman . What kind of fantasy world does someone have to live in to believe such a thing? In comment 13939579 baadbill said:

Well Giantfan in skinland : 2:20 pm : link I don't think I'd do a better job than him. So that's not me. Again, though, that doesn't mean that fans have to agree with every decision he makes...especially when the basis for questioning it isn't strictly a football issue (like strategy/market evaluation with respect to the draft, or roster development, or cap use). All of those things I listed are things that fans questioned at times with respect to Reese and we're, at times, proven correct in doing so.