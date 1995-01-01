New York Giants 2nd Round Pick: OG Will Hernandez Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm : 7:13 pm ...

Man.... Robert : 7:45 pm : link this is like the anti-Reese draft/offseason if there ever was one. Addressing every problem the entire league knew we had. Great pick. I'm hoping to get a little more love on D next.

Joey in Va bc4life : 7:48 pm : link Little bit. Probably needs to cut down on some of the ad-libbing, pick his spots for the banter. Had some funny lines though. pretty informative.

Quote: I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today



I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3... In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...

Watching videos of him 5BowlsSoon : 7:49 pm : link Mouth watering...what a mauler...what a huge well sculptured body.....love the passion.

Over/Under AcesUp : 7:49 pm : link On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?

Quote: On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?



Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death. In comment 13940911 AcesUp said:Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death.

Quote: if only Flowers would get his head out of his ass. Character is destiny. I think he's going to pout his way out of town, fail again, and when he's out of football and he's grown up a bit, think: "You know, maybe a lot of this was on me after all." In comment 13940698 Eric from BBI said:Character is destiny. I think he's going to pout his way out of town, fail again, and when he's out of football and he's grown up a bit, think: "You know, maybe a lot of this was on me after all."

I think we can still BigBlueDownTheShore : 7:50 pm : link Get another guard in a later round that could start/backup.

Would be nice if Gettleman Bill in UT : 7:51 pm : link could come up with a UDFA OL so we can go defense in Rd. 3

Quote: gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in

DG is trying to send you a message. What could it be? In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:DG is trying to send you a message. What could it be?

Quote: Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We'll see where he fits. #Giants



Now that's what I call versatility.





I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced. In comment 13940874 BigBlue4You09 said:Now that's what I call versatility.I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced.

Quote: In comment 13940911 AcesUp said:





Quote:





On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?







Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death.



Lol In comment 13940912 Ten Ton Hammer said:Lol

Quote: In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:





Quote:





I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today







I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3... We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point. In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point.

Quote:

We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point.



I'd be surprised if Flowers is on the team. I think he's burned his bridges here In comment 13940922 SGMen said:I'd be surprised if Flowers is on the team. I think he's burned his bridges here

Quote: In comment 13940874 BigBlue4You09 said:





Quote:





Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We’ll see where he fits. #Giants







Now that's what I call versatility.





I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced.



I just breathed a sigh of relief. In comment 13940920 chopperhatch said:I just breathed a sigh of relief.

YOU Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:56 pm : : 7:56 pm : link guys are going to love the pressers when I post them.

Quote: James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Does anyone know what he is talking about? In comment 13940828 Anakim said:Does anyone know what he is talking about?

Way to happy Rjanyg : 7:59 pm : link Love Hernandez

Quote: In comment 13940828 Anakim said:





Quote:





James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs







Does anyone know what he is talking about?



A toilet with a bidet. In comment 13940955 SJGiant said:A toilet with a bidet.

Quote: James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium? In comment 13940828 Anakim said:Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?

Rankin and Williams still up there. widmerseyebrow : 8:05 pm : link Do we dip into the OL again in round 3?

We got our Larry Allen in Hernandez, I can't believe he slid to us! Jerry "Championship" Reese : 8:05 pm : link Teams are going to regret not taking him. This could be a legendary first two picks, I'm talking potentially two Hall of Fame picks in back to back rounds and the beginning of a dynasty. We got a beautiful offense in formation, Hernandez is going to really open things up ala Trai Turner.

Quote: In comment 13940828 Anakim said:





Quote:





James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs







Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?





Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes In comment 13940975 widmerseyebrow said:Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes

Quote: In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:





Quote:





I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today







I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...



Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there". In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there".

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:07 pm : : 8:07 pm : link

Tom Rock

‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

4m4 minutes ago



Saquon Barkley in the building today. What was his reaction to the Hernandez selection?



"Didn't you hear the scream?" Gettleman asks.



He just got drafted and he is talking about not having to wipe his wgenesis123 : 8:08 pm : link ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!

Quote: In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:





Quote:





I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today







I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...







Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there". If Hernandez is an outright dominant run blocker and acceptable pass protector; and, Wheeler can outright beat out Flowers cause he's good; well, we may have something here on the OL. I have my fingers crossed. In comment 13940990 Eman11 said:If Hernandez is an outright dominant run blocker and acceptable pass protector; and, Wheeler can outright beat out Flowers cause he's good; well, we may have something here on the OL. I have my fingers crossed.

Quote: In comment 13940975 widmerseyebrow said:





Quote:







In comment 13940828 Anakim said:





Quote:





James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs







Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?









Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes



Dude... cant ever poop with out baby whipes anymore.. flush wipes are the best modern invention. In comment 13940989 Anakim said:Dude... cant ever poop with out baby whipes anymore.. flush wipes are the best modern invention.

Love the pick ChathamMark : 8:10 pm : link He's the definition of a wide-body. He takes up a lot of space. Got Saquon, now have a great run blocking mauler. Great fit. Eli must be very happy with the first two picks.

Quote: ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!





Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent." In comment 13940997 wgenesis123 said:Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent."

Quote: In comment 13940750 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





may not be over for the night







Good. Take a C and a CB in the third. A pass rusher in the 4th. Take a offensive tackle to compete tomorrow. Sign Dez on a one year prove it deal and let's go.



:) Sure, why not. Good as anyone else mock. In comment 13940769 ZGiants98 said:Sure, why not. Good as anyone else mock.

SGMen Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:12 pm : : 8:12 pm : link One report I read said he did not give up a single pass pressure his senior season. He's a really good pass protector (at least at UTEP).

Quote: In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:





Quote:





gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in







Teams do communicate even when they're not on clock. Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.



Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit. In comment 13940770 Ten Ton Hammer said:Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit.

Quote: In comment 13940997 wgenesis123 said:





Quote:





ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!









Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent."



Eli's probably hoping Hernandez never gets pressed into service at Center, what with the rookie's wiping problems and all. In comment 13941005 BigBlue4You09 said:Eli's probably hoping Hernandez never gets pressed into service at Center, what with the rookie's wiping problems and all.

Quote: One report I read said he did not give up a single pass pressure his senior season. He's a really good pass protector (at least at UTEP). Now that is very good to hear. Again, with 49 starts and a "Road Grader" track record, maybe we have something here: a bonafide starter at OG. In comment 13941013 Eric from BBI said:Now that is very good to hear. Again, with 49 starts and a "Road Grader" track record, maybe we have something here: a bonafide starter at OG.

I am LOVING this draft... bradshaw44 : 8:21 pm : link It’s refreshing after years of sitting on the edge of my seat only to lean back and ask myself “who the hell is that?”



Loving it.

Quote: In comment 13940828 Anakim said:





Quote:





James Palmer

@JamesPalmerTV

UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs







Does anyone know what he is talking about?

A bidet. I have one. It shoots a stream of water. It doesn't completely replace the paper, but cuts down on it greatly.



The result is a squeaky clean sphincter. In comment 13940955 SJGiant said:A bidet. I have one. It shoots a stream of water. It doesn't completely replace the paper, but cuts down on it greatly.The result is a squeaky clean sphincter.

Glad to see it Greg from LI : 8:32 pm : link I certainly didn't want the first pick, but if that's the direction they are going then OL upgrades had to be the top priority.

Sorry if already posted RobCarpenter : 8:33 pm : link But I don’t want Jerry to sniff the starting lineup

Quote: In comment 13940770 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:





Quote:





gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in







Teams do communicate even when they're not on clock.



Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.



Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit.



Learn how to type. Then post! In comment 13941032 Red Right Hand said:Learn how to type. Then post!

My dream scenario allstarjim : 8:59 pm : link Was Barkley and Hernandez, so this is awesome. The rest of the draft is just icing on the cake.



I really thought Hernandez would go in the first round because what he does well he does freakishly well.



Having Barkley run behind a freaking beast among men like Hernandez is simply awesome.

Quote: In comment 13940641 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





.







I like this pick, but I hate this term.



Hated "Blue Goose" and yet we've landed on an even worse O line term!



Great pick!!! In comment 13940686 santacruzom said:Hated "Blue Goose" and yet we've landed on an even worse O line term!Great pick!!!

Quote: great life story Hernandez Reflects on His Journey | Drive to the NFL Draft Ep. 7 - ( New Window )



Quite a journey he's had. Immigrant parents, living in a storage shed at one point. Easy guy to root for, no doubt. American dream kind of stuff, In comment 13940926 bc4life said:Quite a journey he's had. Immigrant parents, living in a storage shed at one point. Easy guy to root for, no doubt. American dream kind of stuff,

Love the Pick I had him at #2 for us ... Bluesbreaker : 9:55 pm : link The line is already better on paper to me , still wished

we got one more guy but who knows a Vet may get cut loose

that could fill a spot .

I was really hoping Pete in MD : 9:56 pm : link they would draft this guy.



But one can install a bidet on their toilet for a relatively inexpensive price. It's like $50. I have one, and despite my JV football prowess, I was never drafted.