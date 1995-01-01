Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants 2nd Round Pick: OG Will Hernandez

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm
Man....  
Robert : 7:45 pm : link
this is like the anti-Reese draft/offseason if there ever was one. Addressing every problem the entire league knew we had. Great pick. I'm hoping to get a little more love on D next.
Joey in Va  
bc4life : 7:48 pm : link
Little bit. Probably needs to cut down on some of the ad-libbing, pick his spots for the banter. Had some funny lines though. pretty informative.
RE: Good  
Jimmy Googs : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:
Quote:
I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today


I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...
Watching videos of him  
5BowlsSoon : 7:49 pm : link
Mouth watering...what a mauler...what a huge well sculptured body.....love the passion.
Over/Under  
AcesUp : 7:49 pm : link
On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?
RE: Over/Under  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 13940911 AcesUp said:
Quote:
On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?


Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death.
RE: Now  
81_Great_Dane : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 13940698 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if only Flowers would get his head out of his ass.
Character is destiny. I think he's going to pout his way out of town, fail again, and when he's out of football and he's grown up a bit, think: "You know, maybe a lot of this was on me after all."
I think we can still  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 7:50 pm : link
Get another guard in a later round that could start/backup.
Would be nice if Gettleman  
Bill in UT : 7:51 pm : link
could come up with a UDFA OL so we can go defense in Rd. 3
RE: i really wish  
Red Right Hand : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:
Quote:
gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in

DG is trying to send you a message. What could it be?
RE: .  
chopperhatch : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13940874 BigBlue4You09 said:
Quote:
Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We’ll see where he fits. #Giants


Now that's what I call versatility.


I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced.
RE: RE: Over/Under  
AcesUp : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13940912 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13940911 AcesUp said:


Quote:


On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?



Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death.


Lol
RE: RE: Good  
SGMen : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:


Quote:


I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today



I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...
We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point.
Its almost like Reese never existed  
Route 9 : 7:52 pm : link
great player  
bc4life : 7:53 pm : link
great life story
Hernandez Reflects on His Journey | Drive to the NFL Draft Ep. 7 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Good  
Bill in UT : 7:54 pm : link
In comment 13940922 SGMen said:
Quote:

We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point.


I'd be surprised if Flowers is on the team. I think he's burned his bridges here
RE: RE: .  
Klaatu : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 13940920 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 13940874 BigBlue4You09 said:


Quote:


Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We’ll see where he fits. #Giants



Now that's what I call versatility.


I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced.


I just breathed a sigh of relief.
YOU  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:56 pm : link
guys are going to love the pressers when I post them.
RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
SJGiant : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:
Quote:
James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs


Does anyone know what he is talking about?
Way to happy  
Rjanyg : 7:59 pm : link
Love Hernandez
RE: RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 13940955 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:


Quote:


James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Does anyone know what he is talking about?


A toilet with a bidet.
RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
widmerseyebrow : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:
Quote:
James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs


Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?
Rankin and Williams still up there.  
widmerseyebrow : 8:05 pm : link
Do we dip into the OL again in round 3?
We got our Larry Allen in Hernandez, I can't believe he slid to us!  
Jerry "Championship" Reese : 8:05 pm : link
Teams are going to regret not taking him. This could be a legendary first two picks, I'm talking potentially two Hall of Fame picks in back to back rounds and the beginning of a dynasty. We got a beautiful offense in formation, Hernandez is going to really open things up ala Trai Turner.
RE: RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
Anakim : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 13940975 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:


Quote:


James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?



Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes
RE: RE: Good  
Eman11 : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:


Quote:


I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today



I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...


Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there".
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:07 pm : link

Tom Rock
‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
4m4 minutes ago

Saquon Barkley in the building today. What was his reaction to the Hernandez selection?

"Didn't you hear the scream?" Gettleman asks.
He just got drafted and he is talking about not having to wipe his  
wgenesis123 : 8:08 pm : link
ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!
RE: RE: RE: Good  
SGMen : 8:09 pm : link
In comment 13940990 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:


Quote:


I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today



I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...



Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there".
If Hernandez is an outright dominant run blocker and acceptable pass protector; and, Wheeler can outright beat out Flowers cause he's good; well, we may have something here on the OL. I have my fingers crossed.
RE: RE: RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
kes722 : 8:09 pm : link
In comment 13940989 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 13940975 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:



In comment 13940828 Anakim said:


Quote:


James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?




Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes


Dude... cant ever poop with out baby whipes anymore.. flush wipes are the best modern invention.
Love the pick  
ChathamMark : 8:10 pm : link
He's the definition of a wide-body. He takes up a lot of space. Got Saquon, now have a great run blocking mauler. Great fit. Eli must be very happy with the first two picks.
RE: He just got drafted and he is talking about not having to wipe his  
BigBlue4You09 : 8:10 pm : link
In comment 13940997 wgenesis123 said:
Quote:
ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!



Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent."
RE: RE: OL additions  
Red Right Hand : 8:11 pm : link
In comment 13940769 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
In comment 13940750 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


may not be over for the night



Good. Take a C and a CB in the third. A pass rusher in the 4th. Take a offensive tackle to compete tomorrow. Sign Dez on a one year prove it deal and let's go.

:)
Sure, why not. Good as anyone else mock.
SGMen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:12 pm : link
One report I read said he did not give up a single pass pressure his senior season. He's a really good pass protector (at least at UTEP).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:15 pm : link
Shaun O'Hara loves it... listen to his voice in this clip...
https://twitter.com/ShaunOHara60/status/990016062451204096 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: i really wish  
Red Right Hand : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 13940770 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:


Quote:


gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in



Teams do communicate even when they're not on clock.
Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.

Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit.
RE: RE: He just got drafted and he is talking about not having to wipe his  
Klaatu : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 13941005 BigBlue4You09 said:
Quote:
In comment 13940997 wgenesis123 said:


Quote:


ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!




Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent."


Eli's probably hoping Hernandez never gets pressed into service at Center, what with the rookie's wiping problems and all.
RE: SGMen  
SGMen : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 13941013 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
One report I read said he did not give up a single pass pressure his senior season. He's a really good pass protector (at least at UTEP).
Now that is very good to hear. Again, with 49 starts and a "Road Grader" track record, maybe we have something here: a bonafide starter at OG.
I am LOVING this draft...  
bradshaw44 : 8:21 pm : link
It’s refreshing after years of sitting on the edge of my seat only to lean back and ask myself “who the hell is that?”

Loving it.
RE: RE: He knows what his first purchase will be  
Dr. D : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 13940955 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:


Quote:


James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs



Does anyone know what he is talking about?

A bidet. I have one. It shoots a stream of water. It doesn't completely replace the paper, but cuts down on it greatly.

The result is a squeaky clean sphincter.
Glad to see it  
Greg from LI : 8:32 pm : link
I certainly didn't want the first pick, but if that's the direction they are going then OL upgrades had to be the top priority.
Sorry if already posted  
RobCarpenter : 8:33 pm : link
But I don’t want Jerry to sniff the starting lineup
RE: RE: RE: i really wish  
Jim in Tampa : 8:45 pm : link
In comment 13941032 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 13940770 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:


Quote:


gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in



Teams do communicate even when they're not on clock.

Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.

Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit.


Learn how to type. Then post!
My dream scenario  
allstarjim : 8:59 pm : link
Was Barkley and Hernandez, so this is awesome. The rest of the draft is just icing on the cake.

I really thought Hernandez would go in the first round because what he does well he does freakishly well.

Having Barkley run behind a freaking beast among men like Hernandez is simply awesome.
Would  
TommyWiseau : 9:01 pm : link
Love Rankin
RE: RE: The definition of a HOG MOLLIE  
jpkmets : 9:04 pm : link
In comment 13940686 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 13940641 TommytheElephant said:


Quote:


.



I like this pick, but I hate this term.


Hated "Blue Goose" and yet we've landed on an even worse O line term!

Great pick!!!
RE: great player  
kennyd : 9:44 pm : link
In comment 13940926 bc4life said:
Quote:
great life story Hernandez Reflects on His Journey | Drive to the NFL Draft Ep. 7 - ( New Window )


Quite a journey he's had. Immigrant parents, living in a storage shed at one point. Easy guy to root for, no doubt. American dream kind of stuff,
Love the Pick I had him at #2 for us ...  
Bluesbreaker : 9:55 pm : link
The line is already better on paper to me , still wished
we got one more guy but who knows a Vet may get cut loose
that could fill a spot .
I was really hoping  
Pete in MD : 9:56 pm : link
they would draft this guy.

But one can install a bidet on their toilet for a relatively inexpensive price. It's like $50. I have one, and despite my JV football prowess, I was never drafted.
RE: I was really hoping  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:31 pm : link
In comment 13941590 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
they would draft this guy.

But one can install a bidet on their toilet for a relatively inexpensive price. It's like $50. I have one, and despite my JV football prowess, I was never drafted.


Dude's pushing 330 pounds. You need a pressure washer for that kind of job.
