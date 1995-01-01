New York Giants 2nd Round Pick: OG Will Hernandez

|
|I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today
|On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?
|if only Flowers would get his head out of his ass.
|gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in
|Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We’ll see where he fits. #Giants
In comment 13940911 AcesUp said:
On the amount of times DG says "hog molly" in presser?
Hopefully zero. That really needs to die a fiery death.
In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:
I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today
I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...
|
We need Flowers to be "decent" at RT this year. He has the physical tools to be a decent RT if he wants it. I question his desire at this point.
In comment 13940874 BigBlue4You09 said:
Pat Shurmur: Will Hernandez is going to play both left and right guard. We’ll see where he fits. #Giants
Now that's what I call versatility.
I let out a primal "FUCK YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAA!" when his name was announced.
| James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:
James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs
Does anyone know what he is talking about?
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:
James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
UTEP G Will Hernandez, who @MoveTheSticks has as the 25th best player in the draft, just said on @nflnetwork the 1 purchase he’ll make when he gets his first NFL check … one of those fancy toilets where you don’t have to use toilet paper. Said he doesn’t care how much it costs
Jesus. Someone tell this guy that a bidet isn't a full on replacement for TP. Still need to dry/check at the end. Maybe the rookie symposium?
In comment 13940754 Rflairr said:
I think they might be thinking Wheeler at RT. Shurmur was talking him up today
I hope not. Wish Wheeler the best to become a solid swing Tackle for us, but we need an upgrade at RT in Rd 3...
In comment 13940906 Jimmy Googs said:
Heard Shurmur say today Wheeler impressed him this week, and something to the effect of "we could have something there".
In comment 13940975 widmerseyebrow said:
Always have a fall guy....and baby wipes
|ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!
In comment 13940750 Sy'56 said:
may not be over for the night
Good. Take a C and a CB in the third. A pass rusher in the 4th. Take a offensive tackle to compete tomorrow. Sign Dez on a one year prove it deal and let's go.
:)
In comment 13940760 jintz4life said:
gettleman would take some time to see if anyone makes a crazy offer instead of sprinting to get the pick in
Teams do communicate even when they're not on clock.
In comment 13940997 wgenesis123 said:
ass? The ass he needs to worry about is Eli's and Barkley"s!
Will Hernandez says during his visit it was "crazy" just to see Eli Manning at #NYG. Now to block for him? "I've got him. I've got him 100 percent."
|One report I read said he did not give up a single pass pressure his senior season. He's a really good pass protector (at least at UTEP).
In comment 13940828 Anakim said:
In comment 13940770 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Right, likw qhwn wvweyone was crying gettleman didn't take the phone calls while he was on the clock, but looked over the actual offers sheets from the 2 teams that called beforehand. Didn't like 'em, and, like he said, not into wasting his time.
Mebbe he didn't want picks. maybe he wanted hernandez. Trading for picks is somethign you do when you don't like the available options, not something you do when your target is sitting there like ripe fruit.
In comment 13940641 TommytheElephant said:
.
I like this pick, but I hate this term.
|great life story Hernandez Reflects on His Journey | Drive to the NFL Draft Ep. 7 - ( New Window )
| they would draft this guy.
But one can install a bidet on their toilet for a relatively inexpensive price. It's like $50. I have one, and despite my JV football prowess, I was never drafted.