New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Lorenzo Carter

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 pm
No problem with it  
jeff57 : 9:22 pm : link
SWEET  
The_Boss : 9:22 pm : link
KevinBBWC : 9:23 pm : link
LORENZO CARTER - ( New Window )
This seems to be going rather well, no?  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:23 pm : link
Can’t really complain.
Sounds good  
Big Blue '56 : 9:23 pm : link
Clemson?  
jeff57 : 9:23 pm : link
From Clemson  
TommytheElephant : 9:23 pm : link
Another great pick. 4.5 40 yard dash and flashes a lot of athleticism  
yatqb : 9:23 pm : link
thank god  
RasputinPrime : 9:24 pm : link
we needed someone with beastly ability.
Love our work so far tonight!  
mfsd : 9:24 pm : link
Bettcher gets a new toy
love it  
BleedBlue : 9:24 pm : link
love it
I think he's a little bit of a project  
dpinzow : 9:24 pm : link
but nowhere near some of the picks that Reese made. All kinds of talent especially with his speed
Great pick  
bigblue12 : 9:24 pm : link
I remember trying to watch Roquan Smith and this guy was all over the field
Clemson?  
BigBlue4You09 : 9:24 pm : link
From Georgia.

Great pick, fits the new scheme
He was in some of my mock drafts as the 2nd round pick...  
Milton : 9:24 pm : link
...so I'm plenty happy with the pick. Wouldn't mind Crosby next....
Georgia  
RDJR : 9:25 pm : link
Canty was clueless.
Love this pick.  
ajr2456 : 9:25 pm : link
Need a DB next.
So can we now agree they're going 3-4? It's very clear at this point.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:25 pm : link
Like pick at this point  
Mike in NY : 9:25 pm : link
Someone Reese would have taken at 34
Carter  
AcidTest : 9:26 pm : link
is a long athlete with excellent range. Long 34" arms. Can run down ballcarriers. Sideline to sideline speed. Won't hold up against the run. Needs to get stronger in the lower body.
Incredible!!! This pick feels amazing  
DennyInDenville : 9:26 pm : link
I see a stud Defensive ROY candidate perhaps.

Just feels right.

Love our first 3 picks
Makes sense  
idiotsavant : 9:27 pm : link
Lots of common sensible picks so far.

Love the combo of a RB and a great tough assed mfing guard.

Now your olb/de combo. Makes sense.

Was this one a reach? I have no idea.

Run. Rush the passer. Next up a run stopper?
RE: Love our work so far tonight!  
DavidinBMNY : 9:27 pm : link
In comment 13941437 mfsd said:
Quote:
Bettcher gets a new toy
totally
Huge upside  
Sy'56 : 9:27 pm : link
Through the roof if he can figure some things out
Colin must like the Giants’ draft.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:27 pm : link
First three picks are 1, 28 and 36 on the GBN Big Board
Ruh roh  
idiotsavant : 9:28 pm : link
Sites blowing up
RE: I think he's a little bit of a project  
Bleedin Blue : 9:29 pm : link
In comment 13941441 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but nowhere near some of the picks that Reese made. All kinds of talent especially with his speed


Maybe, but Reese’s projects never panned out! Hopefully this staff will develop a project into a player
GO DAWGS!!!  
Tim in JTown : 9:31 pm : link
Love me some Carter! Awesome player, awesome pick!
I guess we didn't lose Jerry's number  
ghost718 : 9:40 pm : link
Definitely his type of pick
I was really hoping Issiah Oliver or Carlton Davis would slide to us.  
Jerry "Championship" Reese : 9:40 pm : link
After they were both selected shortly before us, I was hoping for Arden Key (but he smoked weed so Mara probably nixed him), Martinas Rankin, Justin Reid, Obo (Oklahoma edge), or Shaqem Griffin. Alas, the first two picks were my top choices. You can't always get what you want. I will trust Get n co on these two selections.
Gil Brandt on Lorenzo Carter  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 9:42 pm : link
“You got to love a player who weighs 250 pounds and can run a 4.5.
RE: Huge upside  
BigBlue4You09 : 9:43 pm : link
In comment 13941469 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Through the roof if he can figure some things out


Yep just read he was a top recruit out of high school, never really live ion to the potential until this year. Put on a show at the combine. All good signs.

Special teams beast as well
From Sy'56:  
Klaatu : 9:43 pm : link
"-Physically gifted with a rare combination of speed, height, length, and speed."

Sy, you said speed twice.

"I like speed."
RE: This seems to be going rather well, no?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9:44 pm : link
In comment 13941423 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Can’t really complain.


Why not everyone else does
Absolute physical freak  
Anakim : 9:45 pm : link
RE: Like pick at this point  
mfsd : 9:47 pm : link
In comment 13941451 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Someone Reese would have taken at 34


Haha bingo
Wow, Gettleman tried to trade up for him  
Kevin in CT : 9:50 pm : link
.  
Kevin in CT : 9:51 pm : link
Gettleman: We tried to trade up for Lorenzo Carter, but thank god we didn't have too. via @Giants
Any comaprison  
Jay in Toronto : 9:52 pm : link
to a potential Floyd?
Carter's  
AcidTest : 9:56 pm : link
potential makes him worth trading up for.
Pick LB?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:01 pm : link
Wtf is that? Is op speaking a foreign language?
Highlights  
BleedBlue76 : 10:02 pm : link
Just watched his highlights. Watch him run through a double team with a sack gave me goosebumps. A little bit of LT in him maybe.
Link - ( New Window )
.  
BigBlue4You09 : 10:04 pm : link
Pat Shurmur said his son Kyle, the Vanderbilt QB, texted him a pic of Lorenzo Carter (#NYG 3rd-round pick) hitting him. “Me & Lorenzo go way back,” Kyle told his dad.
Love the size ...!  
Bluesbreaker : 10:06 pm : link
Sounds a lot like "Leonard Floyd"
This could be the steal for us as far as potential
Good to know Get tried to trade up for Carter.  
Jerry "Championship" Reese : 10:06 pm : link
That means they must have valued him way above Issiah Oliver or Carlton Davis whom I was hoping for, along with Arden Key.
RE: .  
old man : 10:11 pm : link
In comment 13941631 BigBlue4You09 said:
Quote:
Pat Shurmur said his son Kyle, the Vanderbilt QB, texted him a pic of Lorenzo Carter (#NYG 3rd-round pick) hitting him. “Me & Lorenzo go way back,” Kyle told his dad.

l.o.L!!
Imagine this guy  
DavidinBMNY : 10:13 pm : link
First guy off the bus. He is a specimen.
RE: Makes sense  
DavidinBMNY : 10:15 pm : link
In comment 13941463 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
Lots of common sensible picks so far.

Love the combo of a RB and a great tough assed mfing guard.

Now your olb/de combo. Makes sense.

Was this one a reach? I have no idea.

Run. Rush the passer. Next up a run stopper?


Isn't it refreshing to say "common sense" and giants draft picks in the same post?
Vanilla Version  
idiotsavant : 10:21 pm : link
(Carter)Hill,Snacks,D.T.(O.V.)

......(Collins,Ogletree).....

...........Thompson.....

(Apple, Jenkins, Corner3)

...........Adams.......

Is 12, (adjust for down, distance or by team, such as by -removing- one of front 3 or one ILB, or one olb or a corner or a safety and move Collins back to deep)
Kareem Martin is probably starting at OLB.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:24 pm : link
.
