New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Lorenzo Carter Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 pm : 9:21 pm ...

Another great pick. 4.5 40 yard dash and flashes a lot of athleticism yatqb : 9:23 pm : link .

thank god RasputinPrime : 9:24 pm : link we needed someone with beastly ability.

Love our work so far tonight! mfsd : 9:24 pm : link Bettcher gets a new toy

I think he's a little bit of a project dpinzow : 9:24 pm : link but nowhere near some of the picks that Reese made. All kinds of talent especially with his speed

Great pick bigblue12 : 9:24 pm : link I remember trying to watch Roquan Smith and this guy was all over the field

Clemson? BigBlue4You09 : 9:24 pm : link From Georgia.



Great pick, fits the new scheme

He was in some of my mock drafts as the 2nd round pick... Milton : 9:24 pm : link ...so I'm plenty happy with the pick. Wouldn't mind Crosby next....

Love this pick. ajr2456 : 9:25 pm : link Need a DB next.

Carter AcidTest : 9:26 pm : link is a long athlete with excellent range. Long 34" arms. Can run down ballcarriers. Sideline to sideline speed. Won't hold up against the run. Needs to get stronger in the lower body.

Incredible!!! This pick feels amazing DennyInDenville : 9:26 pm : link I see a stud Defensive ROY candidate perhaps.



Just feels right.



Love our first 3 picks

Makes sense idiotsavant : 9:27 pm : link Lots of common sensible picks so far.



Love the combo of a RB and a great tough assed mfing guard.



Now your olb/de combo. Makes sense.



Was this one a reach? I have no idea.



Run. Rush the passer. Next up a run stopper?

Huge upside Sy'56 : 9:27 pm : link Through the roof if he can figure some things out

Ruh roh idiotsavant : 9:28 pm : link Sites blowing up

Maybe, but Reese’s projects never panned out! Hopefully this staff will develop a project into a player In comment 13941441 dpinzow said:Maybe, but Reese’s projects never panned out! Hopefully this staff will develop a project into a player

I guess we didn't lose Jerry's number ghost718 : 9:40 pm : link Definitely his type of pick

I was really hoping Issiah Oliver or Carlton Davis would slide to us. Jerry "Championship" Reese : 9:40 pm : link After they were both selected shortly before us, I was hoping for Arden Key (but he smoked weed so Mara probably nixed him), Martinas Rankin, Justin Reid, Obo (Oklahoma edge), or Shaqem Griffin. Alas, the first two picks were my top choices. You can't always get what you want. I will trust Get n co on these two selections.

Yep just read he was a top recruit out of high school, never really live ion to the potential until this year. Put on a show at the combine. All good signs.



Special teams beast as well In comment 13941469 Sy'56 said:Yep just read he was a top recruit out of high school, never really live ion to the potential until this year. Put on a show at the combine. All good signs.Special teams beast as well

From Sy'56: Klaatu : 9:43 pm : link "-Physically gifted with a rare combination of speed, height, length, and speed."



Sy, you said speed twice.



"I like speed."

Haha bingo In comment 13941451 Mike in NY said:Haha bingo

Carter's AcidTest : 9:56 pm : link potential makes him worth trading up for.

Highlights BleedBlue76 : 10:02 pm : link

- ( Just watched his highlights. Watch him run through a double team with a sack gave me goosebumps. A little bit of LT in him maybe. Link - ( New Window

. BigBlue4You09 : 10:04 pm : link Pat Shurmur said his son Kyle, the Vanderbilt QB, texted him a pic of Lorenzo Carter (#NYG 3rd-round pick) hitting him. “Me & Lorenzo go way back,” Kyle told his dad.

Love the size ...! Bluesbreaker : 10:06 pm : link Sounds a lot like "Leonard Floyd"

This could be the steal for us as far as potential

Good to know Get tried to trade up for Carter. Jerry "Championship" Reese : 10:06 pm : link That means they must have valued him way above Issiah Oliver or Carlton Davis whom I was hoping for, along with Arden Key.

l.o.L!! In comment 13941631 BigBlue4You09 said:l.o.L!!

Imagine this guy DavidinBMNY : 10:13 pm : link First guy off the bus. He is a specimen.

Isn't it refreshing to say "common sense" and giants draft picks in the same post? In comment 13941463 idiotsavant said:Isn't it refreshing to say "common sense" and giants draft picks in the same post?