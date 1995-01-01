New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Lorenzo Carter

we needed someone with beastly ability.
but nowhere near some of the picks that Reese made. All kinds of talent especially with his speed
I remember trying to watch Roquan Smith and this guy was all over the field
From Georgia.
Great pick, fits the new scheme
...so I'm plenty happy with the pick. Wouldn't mind Crosby next....
Someone Reese would have taken at 34
is a long athlete with excellent range. Long 34" arms. Can run down ballcarriers. Sideline to sideline speed. Won't hold up against the run. Needs to get stronger in the lower body.
I see a stud Defensive ROY candidate perhaps.
Just feels right.
Love our first 3 picks
Lots of common sensible picks so far.
Love the combo of a RB and a great tough assed mfing guard.
Now your olb/de combo. Makes sense.
Was this one a reach? I have no idea.
Run. Rush the passer. Next up a run stopper?
totally
Through the roof if he can figure some things out
First three picks are 1, 28 and 36 on the GBN Big Board
| but nowhere near some of the picks that Reese made. All kinds of talent especially with his speed
Maybe, but Reese’s projects never panned out! Hopefully this staff will develop a project into a player
Love me some Carter! Awesome player, awesome pick!
Definitely his type of pick
After they were both selected shortly before us, I was hoping for Arden Key (but he smoked weed so Mara probably nixed him), Martinas Rankin, Justin Reid, Obo (Oklahoma edge), or Shaqem Griffin. Alas, the first two picks were my top choices. You can't always get what you want. I will trust Get n co on these two selections.
“You got to love a player who weighs 250 pounds and can run a 4.5.
| Through the roof if he can figure some things out
Yep just read he was a top recruit out of high school, never really live ion to the potential until this year. Put on a show at the combine. All good signs.
Special teams beast as well
"-Physically gifted with a rare combination of speed, height, length, and speed."
Sy, you said speed twice.
"I like speed."
Why not everyone else does
| Someone Reese would have taken at 34
Haha bingo
Gettleman: We tried to trade up for Lorenzo Carter, but thank god we didn't have too. via @Giants
potential makes him worth trading up for.
Just watched his highlights. Watch him run through a double team with a sack gave me goosebumps. A little bit of LT in him maybe. Link
Pat Shurmur said his son Kyle, the Vanderbilt QB, texted him a pic of Lorenzo Carter (#NYG 3rd-round pick) hitting him. “Me & Lorenzo go way back,” Kyle told his dad.
Sounds a lot like "Leonard Floyd"
This could be the steal for us as far as potential
That means they must have valued him way above Issiah Oliver or Carlton Davis whom I was hoping for, along with Arden Key.
| Pat Shurmur said his son Kyle, the Vanderbilt QB, texted him a pic of Lorenzo Carter (#NYG 3rd-round pick) hitting him. “Me & Lorenzo go way back,” Kyle told his dad.
l.o.L!!
First guy off the bus. He is a specimen.
| Lots of common sensible picks so far.
Love the combo of a RB and a great tough assed mfing guard.
Now your olb/de combo. Makes sense.
Was this one a reach? I have no idea.
Run. Rush the passer. Next up a run stopper?
Isn't it refreshing to say "common sense" and giants draft picks in the same post?
(Carter)Hill,Snacks,D.T.(O.V.)
......(Collins,Ogletree).....
...........Thompson.....
(Apple, Jenkins, Corner3)
...........Adams.......
Is 12, (adjust for down, distance or by team, such as by -removing- one of front 3 or one ILB, or one olb or a corner or a safety and move Collins back to deep)