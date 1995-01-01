New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: DT B.J. Hill

need a corner and maybe a OC tomorrow
pick up vet Tackle in the summer
Maybe a cheaper deal to DRC
trade Flowers for a case of Vinegar Peppers
sign Dez.. #winning
ChicagoMarty said:
| Lets take a fat guy who is going to play what maybe 15 plays in relief of Snacks?
As opposed to a nickel or third cb who will likely be on the field for 40+ plays
Yeah that makes a lot of sense
Bring back Reese
This pick is a joke
You should probably put the bottle down and go to bed. You’re embarrassing yourself.
WillVAB said:
ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
at this point is Grandpa Gay!
You cannot have too many corners.
This is a passing league not a running league.
This isn't 1980!
You have to defend the pass if two thirds of the opposing offensive plays are pass plays not running plays.
Going to be a long year...
Look at how Philly was built last year. Look at how the Giants were built when they were winning championships.
You can hide sub-par secondary play. You can’t hide in the trenches.
I hope Marty is listening because you are very wise.
Attacker and legit one gapping run stopper as well.
So, if The Betch uses the olbs as extra pass rushers through any and all gaps, variably, that obviously opens up attacking one gap opps for the front three "".
And this player can do that without also being a risk to get blown out of his one gap on runs.
Go to bed, he is a DE, not spelling Snacks, he will flank Snacks with Tomlinson, will play plenty.
People need to understand - when you have an out of this world Running Back, the defense literally has one fewer player available to defend your passes.
When you have talented enough players defending the run on the line, you have one extra player available in the backfield to defend their passes.
LauderdaleMatty said:
|
Yeah. Sure. Because Snacks wasn’t more important than our 5 th corner the last two years. Ok. Lol. Not to mention the fact if he can spell Snacks who has played way too many snaps the last two seasons. Like this team doesn’t need more talent period. Not a bad pick at all
Robert Thomas backs up Snacks at NT. This guy is most likely a DE in our base 3-4. Reminds me a little of Corey Liuget.
4.9 at 315 pounds, 35 reps, this is more a scheme pick but couldn’t be more necessary for the defensive changes.
I was hoping for another O-line but we still have holes
to fill he is athletic for a big guy .
Will give Robert Thomas a challenge for the backup to
Snacks .
Super athletic for his size. I'm pretty sure Bettcher has a plan for this guy and he had a hand in this pick.
Looks like Sy really liked him.
This kid fills the need and has good talent. Did well in the Combine, did he really do a 7.28 in the 3 cone at 311 pounds??! wow..
But overall I love this draft so far. Every one of these guys could be impact players at areas devoid of talent on the roster.
Sub 5.0 40 yard dash at 311lbs. This guy is a freak at his size. And a good football player, not just a "looks like tarzan, plays like jane" type.
Keeps the smaller faster ilbs (Collins and ogletree?) Clean.
Hill/Harrison/Tomlinson
While your two olbs are attacking varied line gaps by design and creating or manufacturing 'different techniques' for each of the "" front 3 on each play.
Paulie Walnuts said:
| need a corner and maybe a OC tomorrow
pick up vet Tackle in the summer
Maybe a cheaper deal to DRC
trade Flowers for a case of Vinegar Peppers
sign Dez.. #winning
You had me at “vinegar peppers”
Run the football (Saquon, Hernandez), stop the run (Hill), rush the passer (Carter). Virtually all Super Bowl teams can do this
folks are obsessing over a 3rd/slot corner and not a 4th corner like last year.
ChicagoMarty said:
Bullshit.
Not gonna argue with you. If you want to cry about the pick go cry about it. This isn’t flag football.
ChicagoMarty said:
OK, I'll play along (I'm going to regret this). What CB would you have liked to stretch for at #69???
WillVAB said:
| In comment 13941489 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
is going to be our nickel corner?
Who cares? That shitty philosophy of loading up on secondary players didn’t work under Reese.
Games are won in the trenches. DG is making a concerted effort to improve this team up front and I like it.
Refreshing isn't it?
ChicagoMarty said:
You don’t seem very bright. Maybe when you sleep off your hangover, tomorrow will be a better day for you. But before you pass out, since you can’t stop flapping your know it all gums, can you please share with us which all important slot corner you were targeting? Please tell, us, who would have been the better pick? I can’t wait for this...
ChicagoMarty said:
Giants likely plan is eventually having Hill-Snacks-Tomlinson as our starting DL
DG knows good DT and LBs are crucial.
Go to bed
and take that Philly wasn't built this way baloney with you
If you can't stand the heat ...
Either respond to the logic of my last post instead of throwing epithets or retire.
The Jints are going to suffer with the loss of Cromartie. The guy could ball.
But hey we got Hill. He can carry Snacks helmet around in preseason and watch old man Gay get burned when the season starts
or in a 3/4 a DE like this. Through the years I can only think of one guy at that position we bombed on -- Marvin Austin.
DavidinBMNY said:
| In comment 13941503 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13941489 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
is going to be our nickel corner?
Who cares? That shitty philosophy of loading up on secondary players didn’t work under Reese.
Games are won in the trenches. DG is making a concerted effort to improve this team up front and I like it.
Refreshing isn't it?
Definitely, and I don’t think they’re done in the trenches. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take the center out of Michigan.
Is a CB that's still available that could become a big time player.
He was the best player on the Texas team this year before Herman kicked him off.
Bromley has not distinguished himself
ChicagoMarty said:
| Bromley has not distinguished himself
He's had flashes, but I'm not sure he fits what they're doing now.
but when you pick second you better have a great draft.
ChicagoMarty said:
| Bromley has not distinguished himself
Gotta say you make a good point there, dammit!
ChicagoMarty said:
| Lets take a fat guy who is going to play what maybe 15 plays in relief of Snacks?
As opposed to a nickel or third cb who will likely be on the field for 40+ plays
Yeah that makes a lot of sense
Bring back Reese
This pick is a joke
This is an emotional take. Hill is a good player. He slots in at end with pass rush ability. The front 7 is formidable.
They also brought in high character dba and DG brought in some Far. DG loves CBS. He has an eye for them.
ChicagoMarty said:
| Go to bed
and take that Philly wasn't built this way baloney with you
If you can't stand the heat ...
Either respond to the logic of my last post instead of throwing epithets or retire.
The Jints are going to suffer with the loss of Cromartie. The guy could ball.
But hey we got Hill. He can carry Snacks helmet around in preseason and watch old man Gay get burned when the season starts
Your logic? We saw your shit strategy firsthand the last two years. It doesn’t work.
The Giants beat the Cowboys in the playoffs in ‘07 with a street FA starting at CB.
You don’t need an elite secondary to compete for a SB. If you’re soft in the trenches you will get exposed.
I don’t see how this isn’t obvious to every Giants fan on this board. We’ve seen both strategies firsthand over the last 15 years.
AcesUp said:
| And that's what Bettcher runs. I imagine he'll primarily play outside in traditional 3-4 looks while kicking inside on occasion. He's got the size to handle nose, so he could probably spell Snacks as well. If there's a common thread among Bettcher players, it's that they're versatile and can handle multiple positions, so I'm guessing they see him contributing in multiple ways.
BJ is a one gapper. He and I share a lot in common.
He can play multiple spots.
And this division is controlled by the running games. You need 4-5 really good DL here.
It's far more likely he plays DE. The first backup NT is Tomlinson, not Hill.
ChicagoMarty said:
[quote] he is a backup
And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth
I don't care how the Eagles are built
Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.
What happens if one of those guys goes down?
You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up
You mean a guy like Marcus Kuhn? That worked out well! I like the pick and the position.
Sy'56 said:
| He can play multiple spots.
And this division is controlled by the running games. You need 4-5 really good DL here.
Great point - no reason we won’t go with Snacks, Tomlinson and Hill on the DL against Dallas at least. Hill’s not a mere backup
The Giants needed another edge rusher/OLB and another legit 3-4 DE (remember, Josh Mauro is suspended for the first four games) just as much as another CB. I figure they'll look for DB help tomorrow.
What has happened to you?
You never used to curse
You were usually the one pointing out that when someone has to curse to make a point their point was usually pretty weak.
Seriously you are going to rest your case on the fact that the Jints has a backup playing cb in a playoff game and still managed to win as the keystone to your argument?
C'mon man!
You are better than that.
The Jints have too many needs to address their secondary when they should have. That is the obvious situation to me.
If the OL had not been neglected for years...
We have slow safeties and two quality corners.
Unless something drastic happens between now and opening day we will be lucky to have a 500 season because the secondary is that important despite your having your head in the sand over that very obvious fact
Lighten up?
I'm not the one cursing here.
they're basically same height/weight. Hill had twice as many TFL and sacks over his career. And athletically the history at RB shows - his 3 cone drill was 2nd best of all DT's (7.28) and his 40 was also pretty impressive (4.99). And obviously, the 35 reps is pretty impressive.
I'm pretty sure our DL is going to be Tomlinson - Snacks - Hill and it's going to be formidable keeping the LB's clean.
ChicagoMarty said:
| What has happened to you?
You never used to curse
You were usually the one pointing out that when someone has to curse to make a point their point was usually pretty weak.
Seriously you are going to rest your case on the fact that the Jints has a backup playing cb in a playoff game and still managed to win as the keystone to your argument?
C'mon man!
You are better than that.
The Jints have too many needs to address their secondary when they should have. That is the obvious situation to me.
If the OL had not been neglected for years...
We have slow safeties and two quality corners.
Unless something drastic happens between now and opening day we will be lucky to have a 500 season because the secondary is that important despite your having your head in the sand over that very obvious fact
Exactly what corner would’ve been a better pick at that spot ?? Or were they just suppose to pick any CB for the sake of filling a need ??
ChicagoMarty said:
| Lighten up?
I'm not the one cursing here.
No, but you're the one doing the whining, to a point where I just don't think it's warranted. As I said, you can't fix everything in one draft. The Giants had to make some difficult choices, but it's clear to me from the speed in which they made their picks that they had a plan and they stuck to it. I can't fault them for that.