Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: DT B.J. Hill

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:30 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Basically  
AcesUp : 9:55 pm : link
He's big and athletic.
Paulie approves  
Paulie Walnuts : 9:55 pm : link
need a corner and maybe a OC tomorrow
pick up vet Tackle in the summer
Maybe a cheaper deal to DRC
trade Flowers for a case of Vinegar Peppers
sign Dez.. #winning
RE: Yeah  
BigBlueShock : 9:56 pm : link
In comment 13941573 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Lets take a fat guy who is going to play what maybe 15 plays in relief of Snacks?

As opposed to a nickel or third cb who will likely be on the field for 40+ plays

Yeah that makes a lot of sense

Bring back Reese

This pick is a joke

You should probably put the bottle down and go to bed. You’re embarrassing yourself.
RE: RE: Nickel corner  
5BowlsSoon : 9:56 pm : link
In comment 13941580 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13941534 ChicagoMarty said:


Quote:


at this point is Grandpa Gay!

You cannot have too many corners.

This is a passing league not a running league.

This isn't 1980!

You have to defend the pass if two thirds of the opposing offensive plays are pass plays not running plays.

Going to be a long year...



Look at how Philly was built last year. Look at how the Giants were built when they were winning championships.

You can hide sub-par secondary play. You can’t hide in the trenches.


I hope Marty is listening because you are very wise.
One gapping  
idiotsavant : 9:56 pm : link
Attacker and legit one gapping run stopper as well.

So, if The Betch uses the olbs as extra pass rushers through any and all gaps, variably, that obviously opens up attacking one gap opps for the front three "".

And this player can do that without also being a risk to get blown out of his one gap on runs.
Marty  
PaulN : 9:57 pm : link
Go to bed, he is a DE, not spelling Snacks, he will flank Snacks with Tomlinson, will play plenty.
RE: Nickel corner  
Azul Grande : 9:57 pm : link
In comment 13941534 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
at this point is Grandpa Gay!

You cannot have too many corners.

This is a passing league not a running league.

This isn't 1980!

You have to defend the pass if two thirds of the opposing offensive plays are pass plays not running plays.

Going to be a long year...


People need to understand - when you have an out of this world Running Back, the defense literally has one fewer player available to defend your passes.

When you have talented enough players defending the run on the line, you have one extra player available in the backfield to defend their passes.
RE:  
Klaatu : 9:58 pm : link
In comment 13941546 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:



Yeah. Sure. Because Snacks wasn’t more important than our 5 th corner the last two years. Ok. Lol. Not to mention the fact if he can spell Snacks who has played way too many snaps the last two seasons. Like this team doesn’t need more talent period. Not a bad pick at all


Robert Thomas backs up Snacks at NT. This guy is most likely a DE in our base 3-4. Reminds me a little of Corey Liuget.
He ran  
BlueManCrew : 9:58 pm : link
4.9 at 315 pounds, 35 reps, this is more a scheme pick but couldn’t be more necessary for the defensive changes.
Nah.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:58 pm : link
.
He can fill for Snacks as well .  
Bluesbreaker : 10:00 pm : link
I was hoping for another O-line but we still have holes
to fill he is athletic for a big guy .
Will give Robert Thomas a challenge for the backup to
Snacks .
Looking at his combine numbers  
AcesUp : 10:00 pm : link
Super athletic for his size. I'm pretty sure Bettcher has a plan for this guy and he had a hand in this pick.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 pm : link
Looks like Sy really liked him.
I remember Eric saying (paraphased) never be disappointed  
gtt350 : 10:00 pm : link
if a DT is the pick
Would of perfered Hurst but whos knows medically.  
prdave73 : 10:03 pm : link
This kid fills the need and has good talent. Did well in the Combine, did he really do a 7.28 in the 3 cone at 311 pounds??! wow..
Wasn’t in love w the Barkley pick  
WillVAB : 10:05 pm : link
But overall I love this draft so far. Every one of these guys could be impact players at areas devoid of talent on the roster.
The point is  
ChicagoMarty : 10:05 pm : link
he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built

If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's

Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up

You need to spend your top choices carefully.

There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.

IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message
Looking at his athletic numbers  
Breeze_94 : 10:05 pm : link
Sub 5.0 40 yard dash at 311lbs. This guy is a freak at his size. And a good football player, not just a "looks like tarzan, plays like jane" type.
Beef  
idiotsavant : 10:06 pm : link
Keeps the smaller faster ilbs (Collins and ogletree?) Clean.

Hill/Harrison/Tomlinson

While your two olbs are attacking varied line gaps by design and creating or manufacturing 'different techniques' for each of the "" front 3 on each play.
RE: Paulie approves  
Sand_TheWedge : 10:06 pm : link
In comment 13941585 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
need a corner and maybe a OC tomorrow
pick up vet Tackle in the summer
Maybe a cheaper deal to DRC
trade Flowers for a case of Vinegar Peppers
sign Dez.. #winning


You had me at “vinegar peppers”
Gettleman's philosophy is a winning one  
dpinzow : 10:07 pm : link
Run the football (Saquon, Hernandez), stop the run (Hill), rush the passer (Carter). Virtually all Super Bowl teams can do this
at least this year  
bluepepper : 10:07 pm : link
folks are obsessing over a 3rd/slot corner and not a 4th corner like last year.
RE: The point is  
WillVAB : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 13941636 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built

If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's

Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up

You need to spend your top choices carefully.

There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.

IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message


Bullshit.

Not gonna argue with you. If you want to cry about the pick go cry about it. This isn’t flag football.
RE: The point is  
kennyd : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 13941636 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built

If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's

Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up

You need to spend your top choices carefully.

There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.

IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message


OK, I'll play along (I'm going to regret this). What CB would you have liked to stretch for at #69???
RE: RE: Who  
DavidinBMNY : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 13941503 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13941489 ChicagoMarty said:


Quote:


is going to be our nickel corner?



Who cares? That shitty philosophy of loading up on secondary players didn’t work under Reese.

Games are won in the trenches. DG is making a concerted effort to improve this team up front and I like it.


Refreshing isn't it?
RE: The point is  
BigBlueShock : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 13941636 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built

If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's

Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up

You need to spend your top choices carefully.

There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.

IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message

You don’t seem very bright. Maybe when you sleep off your hangover, tomorrow will be a better day for you. But before you pass out, since you can’t stop flapping your know it all gums, can you please share with us which all important slot corner you were targeting? Please tell, us, who would have been the better pick? I can’t wait for this...
RE: The point is  
Mike in NY : 10:11 pm : link
In comment 13941636 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built

If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's

Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up

You need to spend your top choices carefully.

There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.

IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message


Giants likely plan is eventually having Hill-Snacks-Tomlinson as our starting DL
Awesome pick  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:14 pm : link
DG knows good DT and LBs are crucial.
Yeah Will  
ChicagoMarty : 10:16 pm : link
Go to bed

and take that Philly wasn't built this way baloney with you

If you can't stand the heat ...

Either respond to the logic of my last post instead of throwing epithets or retire.

The Jints are going to suffer with the loss of Cromartie. The guy could ball.

But hey we got Hill. He can carry Snacks helmet around in preseason and watch old man Gay get burned when the season starts
Marty, one thing I'll never bitch about is the Giants taking a DT,  
yatqb : 10:17 pm : link
or in a 3/4 a DE like this. Through the years I can only think of one guy at that position we bombed on -- Marvin Austin.
RE: RE: RE: Who  
WillVAB : 10:17 pm : link
In comment 13941655 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
In comment 13941503 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13941489 ChicagoMarty said:


Quote:


is going to be our nickel corner?



Who cares? That shitty philosophy of loading up on secondary players didn’t work under Reese.

Games are won in the trenches. DG is making a concerted effort to improve this team up front and I like it.



Refreshing isn't it?


Definitely, and I don’t think they’re done in the trenches. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take the center out of Michigan.
Holton Hill  
KerrysFlask : 10:19 pm : link
Is a CB that's still available that could become a big time player.
He was the best player on the Texas team this year before Herman kicked him off.
yat  
ChicagoMarty : 10:20 pm : link
Bromley has not distinguished himself
RE: yat  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:22 pm : link
In comment 13941686 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Bromley has not distinguished himself


He's had flashes, but I'm not sure he fits what they're doing now.
great draft so far on paper.  
madgiantscow009 : 10:22 pm : link
but when you pick second you better have a great draft.
RE: yat  
yatqb : 10:22 pm : link
In comment 13941686 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Bromley has not distinguished himself


Gotta say you make a good point there, dammit!
RE: Yeah  
DavidinBMNY : 10:23 pm : link
In comment 13941573 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Lets take a fat guy who is going to play what maybe 15 plays in relief of Snacks?

As opposed to a nickel or third cb who will likely be on the field for 40+ plays

Yeah that makes a lot of sense

Bring back Reese

This pick is a joke
This is an emotional take. Hill is a good player. He slots in at end with pass rush ability. The front 7 is formidable.

They also brought in high character dba and DG brought in some Far. DG loves CBS. He has an eye for them.
RE: Yeah Will  
WillVAB : 10:23 pm : link
In comment 13941672 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Go to bed

and take that Philly wasn't built this way baloney with you

If you can't stand the heat ...

Either respond to the logic of my last post instead of throwing epithets or retire.

The Jints are going to suffer with the loss of Cromartie. The guy could ball.

But hey we got Hill. He can carry Snacks helmet around in preseason and watch old man Gay get burned when the season starts


Your logic? We saw your shit strategy firsthand the last two years. It doesn’t work.

The Giants beat the Cowboys in the playoffs in ‘07 with a street FA starting at CB.

You don’t need an elite secondary to compete for a SB. If you’re soft in the trenches you will get exposed.

I don’t see how this isn’t obvious to every Giants fan on this board. We’ve seen both strategies firsthand over the last 15 years.
RE: He was a one gapper in college  
Boy Cord : 10:25 pm : link
In comment 13941577 AcesUp said:
Quote:
And that's what Bettcher runs. I imagine he'll primarily play outside in traditional 3-4 looks while kicking inside on occasion. He's got the size to handle nose, so he could probably spell Snacks as well. If there's a common thread among Bettcher players, it's that they're versatile and can handle multiple positions, so I'm guessing they see him contributing in multiple ways.


BJ is a one gapper. He and I share a lot in common.
Hill is a good pick  
Sy'56 : 10:26 pm : link
He can play multiple spots.

And this division is controlled by the running games. You need 4-5 really good DL here.
Hill isn't a nose tackle in the same class as Snacks whatsoever  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:28 pm : link
It's far more likely he plays DE. The first backup NT is Tomlinson, not Hill.
RE: The point is  
JFIB : 10:32 pm : link
In comment 13941636 ChicagoMarty said:
[quote] he is a backup

And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth

I don't care how the Eagles are built


Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.

What happens if one of those guys goes down?

You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up


You mean a guy like Marcus Kuhn? That worked out well! I like the pick and the position.

RE: Hill is a good pick  
mfsd : 10:32 pm : link
In comment 13941714 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
He can play multiple spots.

And this division is controlled by the running games. You need 4-5 really good DL here.


Great point - no reason we won’t go with Snacks, Tomlinson and Hill on the DL against Dallas at least. Hill’s not a mere backup
ChiMart, lighten up, man. You can't fix everything in one draft.  
Klaatu : 10:33 pm : link
The Giants needed another edge rusher/OLB and another legit 3-4 DE (remember, Josh Mauro is suspended for the first four games) just as much as another CB. I figure they'll look for DB help tomorrow.
Hey Will  
ChicagoMarty : 10:33 pm : link
What has happened to you?

You never used to curse

You were usually the one pointing out that when someone has to curse to make a point their point was usually pretty weak.

Seriously you are going to rest your case on the fact that the Jints has a backup playing cb in a playoff game and still managed to win as the keystone to your argument?

C'mon man!

You are better than that.

The Jints have too many needs to address their secondary when they should have. That is the obvious situation to me.

If the OL had not been neglected for years...

We have slow safeties and two quality corners.

Unless something drastic happens between now and opening day we will be lucky to have a 500 season because the secondary is that important despite your having your head in the sand over that very obvious fact
Breeland is still out there.  
Boy Cord : 10:34 pm : link
.
Klaatu  
ChicagoMarty : 10:36 pm : link
Lighten up?

I'm not the one cursing here.
He's really very similar to Tomlinson, with perhaps more upside  
Eric on Li : 10:36 pm : link
they're basically same height/weight. Hill had twice as many TFL and sacks over his career. And athletically the history at RB shows - his 3 cone drill was 2nd best of all DT's (7.28) and his 40 was also pretty impressive (4.99). And obviously, the 35 reps is pretty impressive.

I'm pretty sure our DL is going to be Tomlinson - Snacks - Hill and it's going to be formidable keeping the LB's clean.
RE: Hey Will  
BigBluDawg : 10:38 pm : link
In comment 13941738 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
What has happened to you?

You never used to curse

You were usually the one pointing out that when someone has to curse to make a point their point was usually pretty weak.

Seriously you are going to rest your case on the fact that the Jints has a backup playing cb in a playoff game and still managed to win as the keystone to your argument?

C'mon man!

You are better than that.

The Jints have too many needs to address their secondary when they should have. That is the obvious situation to me.

If the OL had not been neglected for years...

We have slow safeties and two quality corners.

Unless something drastic happens between now and opening day we will be lucky to have a 500 season because the secondary is that important despite your having your head in the sand over that very obvious fact


Exactly what corner would’ve been a better pick at that spot ?? Or were they just suppose to pick any CB for the sake of filling a need ??
RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 10:41 pm : link
In comment 13941750 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Lighten up?

I'm not the one cursing here.


No, but you're the one doing the whining, to a point where I just don't think it's warranted. As I said, you can't fix everything in one draft. The Giants had to make some difficult choices, but it's clear to me from the speed in which they made their picks that they had a plan and they stuck to it. I can't fault them for that.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support