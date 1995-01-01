New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: DT B.J. Hill Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:30 pm : 9:30 pm ...

Paulie approves Paulie Walnuts : 9:55 pm : link need a corner and maybe a OC tomorrow

pick up vet Tackle in the summer

Maybe a cheaper deal to DRC

trade Flowers for a case of Vinegar Peppers

sign Dez.. #winning

Quote: Lets take a fat guy who is going to play what maybe 15 plays in relief of Snacks?



As opposed to a nickel or third cb who will likely be on the field for 40+ plays



Yeah that makes a lot of sense



Bring back Reese



This pick is a joke

Look at how Philly was built last year. Look at how the Giants were built when they were winning championships.



You can hide sub-par secondary play. You can’t hide in the trenches.



One gapping idiotsavant : 9:56 pm : link Attacker and legit one gapping run stopper as well.



So, if The Betch uses the olbs as extra pass rushers through any and all gaps, variably, that obviously opens up attacking one gap opps for the front three "".



And this player can do that without also being a risk to get blown out of his one gap on runs.

Marty PaulN : 9:57 pm : link Go to bed, he is a DE, not spelling Snacks, he will flank Snacks with Tomlinson, will play plenty.

People need to understand - when you have an out of this world Running Back, the defense literally has one fewer player available to defend your passes.



Yeah. Sure. Because Snacks wasn’t more important than our 5 th corner the last two years. Ok. Lol. Not to mention the fact if he can spell Snacks who has played way too many snaps the last two seasons. Like this team doesn’t need more talent period. Not a bad pick at all



Robert Thomas backs up Snacks at NT. This guy is most likely a DE in our base 3-4. Reminds me a little of Corey Liuget. In comment 13941546 LauderdaleMatty said:Robert Thomas backs up Snacks at NT. This guy is most likely a DE in our base 3-4. Reminds me a little of Corey Liuget.

He ran BlueManCrew : 9:58 pm : link 4.9 at 315 pounds, 35 reps, this is more a scheme pick but couldn’t be more necessary for the defensive changes.

He can fill for Snacks as well . Bluesbreaker : 10:00 pm : link I was hoping for another O-line but we still have holes

to fill he is athletic for a big guy .

Will give Robert Thomas a challenge for the backup to

Snacks .

Looking at his combine numbers AcesUp : 10:00 pm : link Super athletic for his size. I'm pretty sure Bettcher has a plan for this guy and he had a hand in this pick.

I remember Eric saying (paraphased) never be disappointed gtt350 : 10:00 pm : link if a DT is the pick

Would of perfered Hurst but whos knows medically. prdave73 : 10:03 pm : link This kid fills the need and has good talent. Did well in the Combine, did he really do a 7.28 in the 3 cone at 311 pounds??! wow..

Wasn’t in love w the Barkley pick WillVAB : 10:05 pm : link But overall I love this draft so far. Every one of these guys could be impact players at areas devoid of talent on the roster.

The point is ChicagoMarty : 10:05 pm : link he is a backup



And we don't have a viable third corner much less a fourth or fifth



I don't care how the Eagles are built



If you want to win in this league, if you want a Defense that can get off the field you need quality db's



Right now we don't have anything behind Jackrabbit and Apple.



What happens if one of those guys goes down?



You can get a fat guy to play the dl as a UDFA particularly as a back up



You need to spend your top choices carefully.



There was a reason there was a run on db's this round.



IT is clear that the Jint brass did not get that message

Looking at his athletic numbers Breeze_94 : 10:05 pm : link Sub 5.0 40 yard dash at 311lbs. This guy is a freak at his size. And a good football player, not just a "looks like tarzan, plays like jane" type.

Beef idiotsavant : 10:06 pm : link Keeps the smaller faster ilbs (Collins and ogletree?) Clean.



Hill/Harrison/Tomlinson



While your two olbs are attacking varied line gaps by design and creating or manufacturing 'different techniques' for each of the "" front 3 on each play.

Gettleman's philosophy is a winning one dpinzow : 10:07 pm : link Run the football (Saquon, Hernandez), stop the run (Hill), rush the passer (Carter). Virtually all Super Bowl teams can do this

at least this year bluepepper : 10:07 pm : link folks are obsessing over a 3rd/slot corner and not a 4th corner like last year.

Yeah Will ChicagoMarty : 10:16 pm : link Go to bed



and take that Philly wasn't built this way baloney with you



If you can't stand the heat ...



Either respond to the logic of my last post instead of throwing epithets or retire.



The Jints are going to suffer with the loss of Cromartie. The guy could ball.



But hey we got Hill. He can carry Snacks helmet around in preseason and watch old man Gay get burned when the season starts

Marty, one thing I'll never bitch about is the Giants taking a DT, yatqb : 10:17 pm : link or in a 3/4 a DE like this. Through the years I can only think of one guy at that position we bombed on -- Marvin Austin.

Holton Hill KerrysFlask : 10:19 pm : link Is a CB that's still available that could become a big time player.

He was the best player on the Texas team this year before Herman kicked him off.

yat ChicagoMarty : 10:20 pm : link Bromley has not distinguished himself

great draft so far on paper. madgiantscow009 : 10:22 pm : link but when you pick second you better have a great draft.

Hill is a good pick Sy'56 : 10:26 pm : link He can play multiple spots.



And this division is controlled by the running games. You need 4-5 really good DL here.

Hill isn't a nose tackle in the same class as Snacks whatsoever Ten Ton Hammer : 10:28 pm : link It's far more likely he plays DE. The first backup NT is Tomlinson, not Hill.

ChiMart, lighten up, man. You can't fix everything in one draft. Klaatu : 10:33 pm : link The Giants needed another edge rusher/OLB and another legit 3-4 DE (remember, Josh Mauro is suspended for the first four games) just as much as another CB. I figure they'll look for DB help tomorrow.

Hey Will ChicagoMarty : 10:33 pm : link What has happened to you?



You never used to curse



You were usually the one pointing out that when someone has to curse to make a point their point was usually pretty weak.



Seriously you are going to rest your case on the fact that the Jints has a backup playing cb in a playoff game and still managed to win as the keystone to your argument?



C'mon man!



You are better than that.



The Jints have too many needs to address their secondary when they should have. That is the obvious situation to me.



If the OL had not been neglected for years...



We have slow safeties and two quality corners.



Unless something drastic happens between now and opening day we will be lucky to have a 500 season because the secondary is that important despite your having your head in the sand over that very obvious fact

Klaatu ChicagoMarty : 10:36 pm : link Lighten up?



I'm not the one cursing here.

He's really very similar to Tomlinson, with perhaps more upside Eric on Li : 10:36 pm : link they're basically same height/weight. Hill had twice as many TFL and sacks over his career. And athletically the history at RB shows - his 3 cone drill was 2nd best of all DT's (7.28) and his 40 was also pretty impressive (4.99). And obviously, the 35 reps is pretty impressive.



I'm pretty sure our DL is going to be Tomlinson - Snacks - Hill and it's going to be formidable keeping the LB's clean.

