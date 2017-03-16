New York Giants 4th Round Pick: QB Kyle Lauletta Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:29 pm : 12:29 pm ...

Quote: QBs have we taken in the Eli era?



Rhett Bomar

Ryan Nassib

Davis Webb

Kyle Lauletta



Andre Woodson.

Whats everyones opinion on Matt Pryor Larry from WV : 1:41 pm : link I might be interested in taking a shot at him for our backup RT position.

Here let me help you.



Darnold, Chubb, and Brian Allen (first OL taken in the 4th



or



Barkley, Will Hernandez, and Kyle Lauletta



Again I am keeping Will Hernandez a day one starter at OG which we need. Oh and Geron is a project and will need time so even if you tried to steal him into our 4th round pick like Lauletta was I still would take Hernandez and Barkley and I love Chubb.



Oh, for crissakes you really can't follow.



I'm taking Darnold over Barkley? Easy enough?



Then I'm taking players who were available in rounds 2 and 3 that were selected AFTER we picked.



Let me dummy it down further:



We selected Hernandez in round 2. Right? Instead, we could have had Chubb or Jones because both were available. So RB need filled - capiche?



In round three, we selected Lo Carter. Are you with me? Instead, we could have selected Geron Christian who went after Carter. Thus, oline need filled...



Oh, for crissakes you really can't follow.

I'm taking Darnold over Barkley? Easy enough?

Then I'm taking players who were available in rounds 2 and 3 that were selected AFTER we picked.

Let me dummy it down further:

We selected Hernandez in round 2. Right? Instead, we could have had Chubb or Jones because both were available. So RB need filled - capiche?

In round three, we selected Lo Carter. Are you with me? Instead, we could have selected Geron Christian who went after Carter. Thus, oline need filled...

If you can acknowledge that you get this, we can move forward. Otherwise, on to the next pick...

Arm AcidTest : 1:44 pm : link strength isn't about throwing 60 yard bombs. It's about throwing 20 yard outs and comebacks against exceptionally tight windows, or deep seam passes before a safety crushes the receiver.

Quote: It's all good - you Pac12 guys are normally lost since good football is really east of the Mississippi... ;)



Hey just because you are asleep doesn't mean we aren't still playing great football... Oh and Darnold.. Pac12! so even you want Barkley over Darnold! hahaha In comment 13943337 bw in dc said:Hey just because you are asleep doesn't mean we aren't still playing great football... Oh and Darnold.. Pac12! so even you want Barkley over Darnold! hahaha

QBs have we taken in the Eli era?



Rhett Bomar

Ryan Nassib

Davis Webb

Kyle Lauletta







Andre Woodson.



So Giants have spent a 3rd, two 4ths and two sixths on QBs.



So Giants have spent a 3rd, two 4ths and two sixths on QBs.

That's a lot to invest with nothing to show for it imo. Let's hope Webb or Lauletta can actually play in the NFL.

Quote: This isn't that hard folks.



Shurmur liked what he saw from Webb this weekend. He actually was really impressed (again, I suggest you guys start watching the press conferences instead of just living in a vacuum).



What this is about is not putting all of your eggs in the Webb basket.



The Giants need to replace Eli. They now have two options. You may not like the options, but the Giants are taking this approach.



And I suggest you stop taking everything a HC says about liking or not liking a player as fact. What the hell was he supposed to say about Webb when asked?



I stand by my comment. If the Giants/Shurmur/DG were "actually impressed" with Webb, they wouldn't have hedged their bets and taken another QB.



And I suggest you stop taking everything a HC says about liking or not liking a player as fact. What the hell was he supposed to say about Webb when asked?

I stand by my comment. If the Giants/Shurmur/DG were "actually impressed" with Webb, they wouldn't have hedged their bets and taken another QB.

And might I also suggest you tone it down with the condescending "this isn't that hard folks" comments, as if you're the only one who has figured this out and yours is the only opinion that matters!

Here let me help you.



Darnold, Chubb, and Brian Allen (first OL taken in the 4th



or



Barkley, Will Hernandez, and Kyle Lauletta



Again I am keeping Will Hernandez a day one starter at OG which we need. Oh and Geron is a project and will need time so even if you tried to steal him into our 4th round pick like Lauletta was I still would take Hernandez and Barkley and I love Chubb.







Oh, for crissakes you really can't follow.



I'm taking Darnold over Barkley? Easy enough?



Then I'm taking players who were available in rounds 2 and 3 that were selected AFTER we picked.



Let me dummy it down further:



We selected Hernandez in round 2. Right? Instead, we could have had Chubb or Jones because both were available. So RB need filled - capiche?



In round three, we selected Lo Carter. Are you with me? Instead, we could have selected Geron Christian who went after Carter. Thus, oline need filled...



If you can acknowledge that you get this, we can move forward. Otherwise, on to the next pick...



Right so you are saying then...



Darnold, Chubb, Geron Christian, BJ Hill, some random 4th rounder you want to name later



or



Barkley, Will Hernanadez, Carter, Hill, or Lauletta



Right so you are saying then...

Darnold, Chubb, Geron Christian, BJ Hill, some random 4th rounder you want to name later

or

Barkley, Will Hernanadez, Carter, Hill, or Lauletta

Again I am keeping Carter and the day one starter at OG which we need bad.

I think around Giantfootball025 : 1:48 pm : link 12 of 32 teams last year had starting QB's who were not drafted in the first round. Not saying all of those 12 are franchise guys either. But, there's value to be had later in the draft. You trust your board, and make the picks you see fit. It's not a hard concept to grasp. Let's just start rooting for the kid, he's a Giant now.

Quote: But without serious offensive line help, which Hernandez is, it's a waste.



exactly right... Getting Hernandez is a huge win and should have been a first rounder.

Quote: strength isn't about throwing 60 yard bombs. It's about throwing 20 yard outs and comebacks against exceptionally tight windows, or deep seam passes before a safety crushes the receiver.



And he did this at the Senior Bowl and while at Richmond. The kid may wind up being horrible but there's a vast difference between not having elite arm strength and having a noodle arm. No one said Chad Pennington had an elite arm but he was good until the injuries.

This isn't that hard folks.



Shurmur liked what he saw from Webb this weekend. He actually was really impressed (again, I suggest you guys start watching the press conferences instead of just living in a vacuum).



What this is about is not putting all of your eggs in the Webb basket.



The Giants need to replace Eli. They now have two options. You may not like the options, but the Giants are taking this approach.







But the argument can be made that realizing they need to replace him and to continue to do it with mid round guys and passing on better options is a bad strategy.







and the other argument can be made that franchise qbs are not always drafted early in the draft, because they are in fact not.



There are exceptions sure, but drafting developmental options late who already have the odds against them relies so much on being able to develop them.



There are exceptions sure, but drafting developmental options late who already have the odds against them relies so much on being able to develop them.

Rosen and Darnold have much more in their favor skill wise to be at least league average.

strength isn't about throwing 60 yard bombs. It's about throwing 20 yard outs and comebacks against exceptionally tight windows, or deep seam passes before a safety crushes the receiver.







And he did this at the Senior Bowl and while at Richmond. The kid may wind up being horrible but there’s a vast difference between not having elite arm strength and having a noodle arm. No one said Chad Pennington had an elite arm but he was good until the injuries.



he has a stronger arm that Deshaun Watson... so arm strength can be over rated if you can make quick decisions, with a quick release, and are accurate. Now who knows if Kyle does or not... time will tell and the odds are he, like most 4th rounders won't make it.

QBs have we taken in the Eli era?



Rhett Bomar

Ryan Nassib

Davis Webb

Kyle Lauletta







Andre Woodson.







So Giants have spent a 3rd, two 4ths and two sixths on QBs.



That's a lot to invest with nothing to show for it imo. Let's hope Webb or Lauletta can actually play in the NFL.



Nothing to show for it because Eli was entrenched, so it was about Eli getting hurt or going down. He never did

Phillip Rivers knock was that he didn't have a strong arm. Ira : 1:54 pm : link It does make a difference, but guys like Rivers and Pennington have had good careers.

Quote: But without serious offensive line help, which Hernandez is, it's a waste.



If that is addressed to me, I satisfy that OL need with Geron Christian over Hernandez. GC is a stud tackle who may stay at T or could move to G. Skins got a real bargain with him in the 3rd round...

Kirk Cousins was tied for number one in QB velocity shyster : 1:58 pm : link



A more pertinent consideration than what round Cousins and Lauletta happened to be drafted in.



Kirk Cousins was tied for number one in QB velocity at the 2012 combine (59 mph).

A more pertinent consideration than what round Cousins and Lauletta happened to be drafted in.

Kent Graham slew a dragon once, some guy that runs the Broncos nowadays....

RE: But is Lauletta touched by the hand of GOD? Red Right Hand : 2:11 pm : link

Quote: QB Hell coming to the Jints soon

Don't quit your day job

Great pick AnnapolisMike : 2:23 pm : link From a prostyle offense...if he can build arm strength he could be a starter or good career backup. Webb and he can push each other.

How do we know Shurmer RollBlue : 2:28 pm : link is even going to be head coach in 3-4 years from now? If Eli plays like crap and Darnold is playing well, good chance both he and Gettleman we'll be out 3 years from now if they've totally blown there evaluations of this years QB class. If they are right, then the forth round pick may turn out fine - odds are against it, and they keep making the same mistakes over and over again.

This was an awesome Thinblueline : 2:29 pm : link Pick... This kid can play! He very well may end up being the best QB in this draft! Very smart on Gettlemens part!

Quote: https://ftw.usatoday.com/2018/04/richmonds-kyle-lauletta-has-everything-nfl-teams-should-but-dont-look-for-in-a-qb-prospect



https://www.patspulpit.com/2018/3/20/17141056/2018-nfl-draft-film-review-strengths-weaknesses-richmond-kyle-lauletta-new-england-patriots

Thanks for the links. Seems like he has a lot of positives in terms of throwing w/ anticipation, footwork, supposedly already top level reads / processing in play, good accuracy on the run, pocket presence...a lot to like and hope that he can develop into a starter if not solid backup

After digesting Jay on the Island : 2:37 pm : link I think this is a good gamble. If Shurmur likes him then that is good enough for me. Lauletta is very accurate and he goes through his progressions quickly and gets rid of the football. I could have overblown his lack of arm strength. He has plenty for the short and intermediate throws. It's the long ball that is the only concern. If this kid had a stronger arm he would have been in discussion for a top 10 pick.

Quote: This isn't that hard folks.



Shurmur liked what he saw from Webb this weekend. He actually was really impressed (again, I suggest you guys start watching the press conferences instead of just living in a vacuum).



What this is about is not putting all of your eggs in the Webb basket.



The Giants need to replace Eli. They now have two options. You may not like the options, but the Giants are taking this approach. Exactly. QB Lauletta was a very good value pick here and as noted he has a quick release which is good in today's era.

Exactly. QB Lauletta was a very good value pick here and as noted he has a quick release which is good in today's era.

QB competition is a good thing so I'm very happy with this quality value pick.

much rather have msh : 2:43 pm : link lauletta than have a dud like geno smith clogging up the roster for no purpose fact is they needed barkley they need to get the running game going with guice,ajayi and zeke in the division now they need the horses to compete with that



shurmurs offence is heavily keyed to the running back with play actions,screens and designed RB passes that requires a dual threat guy like barkley to make it really work and one who is a good enough blocker to play from the start in week 1 the only guy in the draft that would give that was barkley



the OL is a mess and hernandez is neck and neck with nelson as best OG in the draft so getting him in the second was a steal and also a huge need for them so once you factor these picks in you were looking mid rounds for a QB if you were going to draft one this year



they clearly believe in eli and gave him a better OL and a key weapon to make him better,one that eases the stress on him to make something out of nothing as well ,they like webb as do the majority of the team but they arent taking that for granted and are adding their development guy (as webb was a reese pick not the current staff's pick)



DG added alot of free agent CB's and this was a weak CB class they are also needing more strength and depth along the front 7 to allow bettcher to change to that hybrid 3-4/4-3 scheme so they are getting him the guys to allow that to happen even thou they are listed as DT's the guys they pick will need to play some 3-4 DE when martin and vernon drop off into OLB at the snap



DG doesnt value the CB position as much and bettcher didnt have shutdown corners in arizona either the honey badger was key in his scheme as collins will be for him here he made arizona a better defence with lesser personnel and is looking to do the same here except he does have 1 shutdown CB and another one who if he gets his head right can be as well



the scheme is about confusing the offence on what coverage they are facing and where they are going to bring pressure from on any given play,they where to predictable under spags last year and teams had figured him out that was why the defence struggled versus the previous year with the same personnel bar hankins



they can still add a WR before the season starts if the price is right a motivated dez could be a good addition especially in the games against dallas where you know he will give you 110% but with barkley and engram they have guys who can play WR routes that will allow them to adjust without the WR if needed

Shurmur Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:47 pm : : 2:47 pm : link has some interesting comments on Lauletta. Will post as soon as I can.

This isn't that hard folks.



Shurmur liked what he saw from Webb this weekend. He actually was really impressed (again, I suggest you guys start watching the press conferences instead of just living in a vacuum).



What this is about is not putting all of your eggs in the Webb basket.



The Giants need to replace Eli. They now have two options. You may not like the options, but the Giants are taking this approach.







And I suggest you stop taking everything a HC says about liking or not liking a player as fact. What the hell was he supposed to say about Webb when asked?



I stand by my comment. If the Giants/Shurmur/DG were "actually impressed" with Webb, they wouldn't have hedged their bets and taken another QB.



And might I also suggest you tone it down with the condescending "this isn't that hard folks" comments, as if you're the only one who has figured this out and yours is the only opinion that matters!

And I suggest you lose your little attitude.

QBs have we taken in the Eli era?



Rhett Bomar

Ryan Nassib

Davis Webb

Kyle Lauletta







Andre Woodson.



And how many developmental picks did Reese hit on at all? Gotta be close to zero...which is especially troubling considering how many he drafted.



And how many developmental picks did Reese hit on at all? Gotta be close to zero...which is especially troubling considering how many he drafted.

Different regime now with different philosophies. Lets see what happens.

What position loses a player? Is this a problem?







RB or WR. Saquon should be a 3-down back. None of this split carries nonsense. Keep Gallman, maybe keep Perkins.



Engram serves as a WR in some packages which means you don't have to keep the normal number of WRs.



If they're running a 3-4, which they are, it means they need to keep more linebackers on the roster as well.

No Engram does not serve as a WR in some packages . He serves as a TE split out wide once and awhile when they think they can get a match up advantage with a S. Engram did not go to WR when all the injuries hit. He remained a TE.



No Engram does not serve as a WR in some packages . He serves as a TE split out wide once and awhile when they think they can get a match up advantage with a S. Engram did not go to WR when all the injuries hit. He remained a TE.

As for needing a preponderance of LBs-this is not a dogmatic 3-4. The DC mixes fronts . You will see some odd fronts and evens.

Quote: the value must have been too high their board to pass. Ultimately this brings back the scenario that many of us have talked about on BBI for months, and I specifically likened to the 1993 season. In 1993, the Giants had one more run in Simms to be competitive and wanted to have Dave Brown and Kent Graham sit behind him and learn. Come 1994, it became a battle to see who could earn the starting job.



The Giants essentially said that they didn't see the QB value at #2 and Barkley was too good to pass up. However, in round 4, looking at Lauletta, they will invest in that developmental pick at QB and set up for a battle in camp to be the backup, and ultimately target a battle in 2019 (if Eli is still there) to see who takes over as the starter.



They also bring in competition for Webb so he's not handed anything. I would have liked to see the tackle there, but he's sliding for a reason and there will be a run on QBs soon.



To me, it makes sense in the larger picture, but I still wanted to see another OL there.



I hope Webb and Lauletta have a lot more success than Brown and Graham. Dark days.

Quote: like the value and the player.



Pay Kirwan and Jim Miller we orally fellating him right after he was picked.



Pay Kirwan and Jim Miller we orally fellating him right after he was picked.

I'll trust them.

Accuracy in mid-to-short game a big plus giantstock : 3:28 pm : link With a strong player like OBJ and back like Barkley able to catch out of the backfield and a good tight end-- this could be something some day.



Though I would have preferred other moves this year.



I hope it works out.

Gettleman is 67 RetroJint : 3:38 pm : link The actuary tables suggest he will be dead in 11 years . No offense ; I’m alive after being diagnosed with cancer 3 during that magical Super Bowl run of ‘11. But here’s the thing: he’s going to he judged at QB. The three he passed on versus his RB, how long Eli continues to play , how well he plays and if either young QB is worth a damn . Especially with Darnold in the same building , he could get lit up like a fire cracker . But that’s going to take some time .



The picks looked good to this informed amateur . I didn’t like Hill , but DTs are tough to project . He ignored what could be an extremely porous secondary . But maybe he has some guys lined up that are under everybody’s radar .



Then apart from all of this is Beckham . What’s he going to do with him ? Stay tuned for a very interesting summer saga .





this pick/signing was telegraphed by Dave Te gidiefor : Mod : 3:46 pm : : 3:46 pm : link ... those of you who are surprised are not paying attention

Watched the video of the Senior Bowl Rico : 3:47 pm : link What jumped out to me was his quick release. I've never seen a Giants QB with that quick of a release. Reminded me of Tony Romo the way he gets it out so fast.

This isn't that hard folks.



Shurmur liked what he saw from Webb this weekend. He actually was really impressed (again, I suggest you guys start watching the press conferences instead of just living in a vacuum).



What this is about is not putting all of your eggs in the Webb basket.



The Giants need to replace Eli. They now have two options. You may not like the options, but the Giants are taking this approach.







And I suggest you stop taking everything a HC says about liking or not liking a player as fact. What the hell was he supposed to say about Webb when asked?



I stand by my comment. If the Giants/Shurmur/DG were "actually impressed" with Webb, they wouldn't have hedged their bets and taken another QB.



And might I also suggest you tone it down with the condescending "this isn't that hard folks" comments, as if you're the only one who has figured this out and yours is the only opinion that matters!



hey fuckhead this is Eric's site, you are here because he allows it, so either deal with it or go kick rocks. OH and he's absolutely right, this was a solid pick. Effya

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:36 pm : : 4:36 pm : link

Eric Galko

‏Verified account @OptimumScouting

4h4 hours ago



Kyle Lauletta was our QB4 coming into this draft, above Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.



He’s got a lot of similarities, on field and mentally, to Jimmy Garoppolo.



Great opportunity with the #Giants now. And his chip on his shoulder has only grown. You got a good one, NY.



Quote: What jumped out to me was his quick release. I've never seen a Giants QB with that quick of a release. Reminded me of Tony Romo the way he gets it out so fast.



JIMMY G2

Quote: strength isn't about throwing 60 yard bombs. It's about throwing 20 yard outs and comebacks against exceptionally tight windows, or deep seam passes before a safety crushes the receiver.



Good points made here. I looked at some film of KL, including the Senior Bowl, and he threw the ball pretty far on a few passes I noticed right on the money. Maybe he can't throw it as far as Allen, but Allen is also not nearly as accurate. So, would you rather have the guy who can throw it 100yds but usually miss the Wr, or a guy who can move nicely in the pocket and zip it in for 10-20 yd gains all day long?

like the value and the player.







Pay Kirwan and Jim Miller we orally fellating him right after he was picked.



I’ll trust them.



What? You will trust those two over a some BBI members! That is bold.....lol

Hard to understand joeinpa : 5:06 pm : link Fans moved to outrageous statements due to their own convictions of whom should be drafted, but that is basically what this site has become during the past two months.





Here let me help you.



Darnold, Chubb, and Brian Allen (first OL taken in the 4th



or



Barkley, Will Hernandez, and Kyle Lauletta



Again I am keeping Will Hernandez a day one starter at OG which we need. Oh and Geron is a project and will need time so even if you tried to steal him into our 4th round pick like Lauletta was I still would take Hernandez and Barkley and I love Chubb.







Oh, for crissakes you really can't follow.



I'm taking Darnold over Barkley? Easy enough?



Then I'm taking players who were available in rounds 2 and 3 that were selected AFTER we picked.



Let me dummy it down further:



We selected Hernandez in round 2. Right? Instead, we could have had Chubb or Jones because both were available. So RB need filled - capiche?



In round three, we selected Lo Carter. Are you with me? Instead, we could have selected Geron Christian who went after Carter. Thus, oline need filled...



If you can acknowledge that you get this, we can move forward. Otherwise, on to the next pick...



Except in your scenario we have an inferior RB, an inferior OL, and a QB that turns the ball over twice a game.



Except in your scenario we have an inferior RB, an inferior OL, and a QB that turns the ball over twice a game.

Great draft

What position loses a player? Is this a problem?







You know that we carried three QBs last year, right?



Yes I realize that. I'm not saying I disagree with the pick - I know little about Lauletta. But there are times when any team could use the extra player at a different position as the season wears on.