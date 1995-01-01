New York Giants 5th Round Pick: DT R.J. McIntosh

In comment 13943592
robbieballs2003 said:
BJ Hill will replace Snacks as NT and RJ McIntosh will be a DE to replace or compliment Tomlinson
Why are we replacing them? Shurmur and Gettleman have mentioned we need a rotation and used Philly as an example of how they were basically 8 deep along their DL.
I think he means replacing them in a rotation, not replacing them on the roster.
but this pick was supposed to be Shaquem. The kid is going to be a stud and we could have got him in round 5 b/c of all the doubters.
Sy'56 said:
Was it Jackson or Harris that abused McGlinchey that night in Miami?
You mean Nelson? McIntosh had one of his best games against him
No. I meant McGlinchey. I know what happened to Nelson.
Just remembering how that left side of the ND OL get abused all night. McGlinchey was dreadful that night, too...
Amtoft said:
They liked mcintosh more than Crosby. People wanted them to take crosby in the 4th and was passes up twice.
medicals for crosby
Ahh. Whats his injury?
-- never get tired of watching it.
Jon do yuo remember him standing out. Of course, he had to go against a stellar OL (that will be even better this coming year :)
Is how you get bigger and tougher in the trenches, we have some skill players, this was long, long, overdue, finally a GM with a brain.
Aloha Alan said:
| We are going to a 3-4. How many more DT's do we need?
This is the second pick I dislike. The draft was great up until Lauletta. DG must have slept wrong last night.
Tall WR/CB-FS/OT/C was needed. Now we are done until UDFAs.
An A draft that became B.
You really need to look at our depth chart.
NYG may still need one more DL.
AND Mauro is suspended for the first 4 games.
jeff57 said:
McIntosh definitely.
Hill can play NT and DE
Mike in NY said:
| I guess they want to rotate front seven more
Let's confuse the offense assignments. LOL
Sy'56 said:
Ends?
McIntosh definitely.
Hill can play NT and DE
Good. Means Martin can stay at OLB with Carter
You need quality, heft and rotation at front 3 to keep your ilbs clean, and enough ability to take advantage of opportunity (when this system, with its attacking olbs and single gaps,
creates those.)
Good stuff.
Am I crazy? I see this guy as a 3-4 DE.
Zepp said:
Saying potential concussion issues
Ahh. Whats his injury?
'One gapping nose' if that makes any sense.
Starts near the zero and hits one side. Not the square on zero watch both sides thing.
Can get the attention of two OLs when rushing one gap but doesn't do much two gap plugging helmet on helmet if that makes sense.
This is who I wanted NYG to take at the top of round 4.
to dominate the LOS. This has been a great transitional draft. Well done DG. Yes, i get it no one is guaranteed to work out, but thats true for everyone in the draft. I like every pick
DavidinBMNY said:
| With the multiplicity Betcher employs and now some serious size and talent on TO those days are gone.
Don’t forget Snacks too. Keeping the big guys fresher is just a no brainer
Eric from BBI said:
We are going to a 3-4. How many more DT's do we need?
This is the second pick I dislike. The draft was great up until Lauletta. DG must have slept wrong last night.
Tall WR/CB-FS/OT/C was needed. Now we are done until UDFAs.
An A draft that became B.
You really need to look at our depth chart.
I forget Bromley fell off the face of the earth.
Rflairr said:
| To re-sign DRC and bring in Dez
If healthy, signing Dez isn't a bad idea. We'd have weapons across the board for Eli to throw all over the field.
Re-signing DRC to a "fair" contract would also be a good move given our lack of depth.
And I could be wrong, are still thinking two gapping by the front 3, with reactive lbs.
I could be wrong, but this will be designed attacking of single gaps by both olbs, so therefore:
no need two gap responsibility by any front 3 ers.
Can do it... But isn't a staple or necessity. More a change up.
So whereas the olbs will attack single gaps, so will snacks, Tomlinson, hill, and this mackintosh guy.
The front 3 heft and power provides risk reduction vs running, show pass-than-run situations, power, zone runs etc. I.E. 'being too skinny'. Which we won't be. And keeps ilbs and s clean.
But don't be surprised the double a gap olb blitz or whatever.
bw in dc said:
No. I meant McGlinchey. I know what happened to Nelson.
Just remembering how that left side of the ND OL get abused all night. McGlinchey was dreadful that night, too...
McG had real problems with the true freshman Jonathan Garvin, who got a strip sack.
Also with the soph Joe Jackson.
Can't draft either of them yet.
Gettleman: When I was in Carolina, we had eight guys, just roll them in and out, and the ability to keep those guys fresh is really a terrific thing. It’s one of those deals where you’d like to keep your starters in around 75 percent. You’d like your backups to be good enough to be 35, take away the three, 25 percent instead of 35. That’s the ideal world. You look at what Philly did last year and they were rolling them in and out. What that does and the other thing that is the kind of unseen part of it is that if you’re playing Philadelphia and you’re an offensive lineman, you might see seven different guys in a pass rush situation – those guys better study for those seven different guys or else they’re going to get their fannies beat. Back in the day, you know if we played Dallas, Larry Allen was the left guard and Keith Hamilton was the right tackle and they were going to bang away on each other all day long every game. It’s different now – they’re rolling them in and out and you’re seeing defensive ends playing inside. Look at what we did with Justin (Tuck) in the Super Bowl and what Brandon Graham did for the Eagles this past Super Bowl. You’ve got to understand the rotation and the ability because the other thing that you have to think about and John Fox had a statement, which was kind of interesting – he said, the biggest mismatch in the world is the smaller, quicker defensive tackles against the offensive guard and that’s true, but I’m going tell you right now, if I’m 285 and I’ve got this 325-pounder banging on me all day long and I can’t get a breath, the fourth quarter is going to be owned by the offense.
Can you name the corners that we should have drafted instead of Mcintosh that would save our secondary?
People still don't get the idea that you don't force a pick out of need. There's free agency and UDFA to see if you can find a gem there, but you don't pick a much lower rated player just because you need depth in that position, over someone whom you rate highly.
stillpoe said:
| Can you name the corners that we should have drafted instead of Mcintosh that would save our secondary?
People still don't get the idea that you don't force a pick out of need. There's free agency and UDFA to see if you can find a gem there, but you don't pick a much lower rated player just because you need depth in that position, over someone whom you rate highly.
parry nickerson is pretty solid. not screaming for him over anybody but yea, was hoping he would fall to us in 5th...
Rush the passer/stop the run
Need fresh bodies. Our DL depth was horrible
he's a good player. can't complain about either DL pick. need and value there for both picks
Jay in Toronto said:
| -- never get tired of watching it.
Jon do yuo remember him standing out. Of course, he had to go against a stellar OL (that will be even better this coming year :)
I don’t unfortunately, too wrapped up in the score of the game haha
But the d-line comes first! The last 3 picks we brought in young fresh blood, athleticism, speed, power UP FRONT. DEPTH too. That’s how you get after the passer. I dont care if you have a secondary of all pro bowlers, if the QB has all day to throw the ball he WILL pick you apart!!
He's worth the pick o that alone.
Only JPP ,over the last 7 years, would generally do that out of anybody that played DL or LB.
A coaching disappointment by Spags that I never understood, especially when we couldn't get to the QB..And I was taught in HS 'if you can't get to the QB, put your hand up and try to block the pass'...freaking HS!!
Good fit for the scheme.. he projects well as a 1 gapper.
One year contracts here.
Pass rush should improve, possibly radically. Ergo more ints .
Ergo cash in on us.
You are welcome.
And revisit in 2019.
shyster said:
|
McG had real problems with the true freshman Jonathan Garvin, who got a strip sack.
Also with the soph Joe Jackson.
Can't draft either of them yet.
Thanks, Shyster.
I was thinking both were underclassmen who were unavailable for the draft. I just couldn't pull Garvin...and I was too lazy to look over a Miami roster... ;)
Jackson I know. Miami made that ND OL look like a fraud that night. McG and Nelson looked slow and completely out of sync. I wonder if the heat got to them that night OR they were just up against the best talent they faced all year...
I probably would've taken him at the top of the last round and considered him for the 3rd round. He's exactly what they needed in a 3-4 end... he's big enough to play against the run, but he's athletic enough to rush the passer. This isn't really a projection with him. When you watch Miami games, he just makes plays. As others have mentioned, he was great against Notre Dame. I think this kid is a steal.
would be a good UDFA ...can play guard and center. If he goes undrafted.
love the pick. Just love it.
Now between Hill and Mcintosh one should eb able to be at least pretty good with a possibility that one or both can be "real good" some day.
May not hold to consistent double teams in NFL, but he is quick & disruptive.
bc4life said:
| May not hold to consistent double teams in NFL, but he is quick & disruptive.
Giants will also mix up and play a 4-3 too.
giantstock said:
| love the pick. Just love it.
Now between Hill and Mcintosh one should eb able to be at least pretty good with a possibility that one or both can be "real good" some day.
Speaking of Hill, a very solid get, all four starting defensive linemen for NC State got drafted in this draft.
That's a pretty special accomplishment.
Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:
| but this pick was supposed to be Shaquem. The kid is going to be a stud and we could have got him in round 5 b/c of all the doubters.
Please, no more players with missing or extra appendages. This is what they mean when they say a complete, well rounded player.
Got a BJ on Friday night and a RJ Saturday afternoon.
Great first step, knows how to get skinny, also great at batting down passes. Having trouble thinking of a great comparison for him, from previous Miami guys he’s kind of like a smaller calais campbell.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Gettleman: When I was in Carolina, we had eight guys, just roll them in and out, and the ability to keep those guys fresh is really a terrific thing. It’s one of those deals where you’d like to keep your starters in around 75 percent. You’d like your backups to be good enough to be 35, take away the three, 25 percent instead of 35. That’s the ideal world. You look at what Philly did last year and they were rolling them in and out. What that does and the other thing that is the kind of unseen part of it is that if you’re playing Philadelphia and you’re an offensive lineman, you might see seven different guys in a pass rush situation – those guys better study for those seven different guys or else they’re going to get their fannies beat. Back in the day, you know if we played Dallas, Larry Allen was the left guard and Keith Hamilton was the right tackle and they were going to bang away on each other all day long every game. It’s different now – they’re rolling them in and out and you’re seeing defensive ends playing inside. Look at what we did with Justin (Tuck) in the Super Bowl and what Brandon Graham did for the Eagles this past Super Bowl. You’ve got to understand the rotation and the ability because the other thing that you have to think about and John Fox had a statement, which was kind of interesting – he said, the biggest mismatch in the world is the smaller, quicker defensive tackles against the offensive guard and that’s true, but I’m going tell you right now, if I’m 285 and I’ve got this 325-pounder banging on me all day long and I can’t get a breath, the fourth quarter is going to be owned by the offense.
That's exactly what happened in the 90 Super Bowl against Denver. The Broncos had small,quick DLs, and a 2 pt. lead at half..
The 20-30 lbs. they gave up came back to haunt them.
Disruptive player who can ply a variety of non-NT spots across any front.
Lurts said:
That's exactly what happened in the 90 Super Bowl against Denver. The Broncos had small,quick DLs, and a 2 pt. lead at half..
The 20-30 lbs. they gave up came back to haunt them.
It's not totally what happened. The Giants were just a better team.
What came back to haunt them was playing against a superior football team. You have to be more than just bigger than the other guy.
But it illustrates Gettelmans' point.
They were good enough to lead at the half but stopped controlling the los. Obviously not just weight. But it was definitely a factor.
Having someone who is 20-30 lbs. heavier collide/lean on you wears you down more than it does him.
Aloha Alan said:
I forget Bromley fell off the face of the earth.
I see jay almost every day at the gym. Man the dude works his ass off and has to be one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. I really hope he gets a shot somewhere, anywhere. When I met him two months ago all I could say was good luck next season but I failed to realize he’s unsigned. Must be tough on the kid. I know cool story.....