2018 New York Giants Draft: How did they do?

Great overall ij_reilly : 3:32 pm : link Although I absolutely hate the 4th round QB selection. I hate it the same way I hated the Nassib and Flowers selections.

i like what they did a lot GiantsFan84 : 3:34 pm : link i really don't have huge complaints about any of their picks. they got a lot better over the past 3 days



but if one of the QBs, specifically Darnold turns into a franchise QB and in the very near future the giants are looking for a QB this will go down as a missed opportunity and a huge failure of a draft, no matter how good barkley is

. Danny Kanell : 3:35 pm : link I wanted Darnold but it’s hard to argue with what they did. Can’t wait to see Barkley in action.

I like the depth on D-Line dep026 : 3:35 pm : link Always thought our starter played way too much under spags and McAdoo.

Great WillVAB : 3:36 pm : link The QB pick is meh but I think they gave themselves a shot at landing 4-5 high quality starters in the league.

I loved it Jay on the Island : 3:36 pm : link While I wasn't thrilled with the Lauletta selection I get it. When you take into account that Shurmur really liked this particular QB he was worth a 4th round pick. I thought it would have been better to take an offensive lineman or CB there. Lauletta could end up being a solid QB similar to Derek Carr.

Great draft larryflower37 : 3:37 pm : link felt like an old-school Giants draft.

Loved AcidTest : 3:38 pm : link it, except for Lauletta. I'm so tired of the mindless lectures about "value vs. need," especially for a QB who likely doesn't have the arm strength to succeed in the NFL. Many teams that needed QBs passed on him.

The team JPinstripes : 3:38 pm : link got bigger, faster and stronger at the point of attack.



Barkley is the new face of the franchise.



Lastly, it's been a long time since the Giants drafted a guard in round 2 and a LB in round 3 during the same draft. Refreshing to say the least.

RE: i like what they did a lot eric2425ny : 3:39 pm :









If they win another Lombardi trophy in the next few years with Barkley playing a big part in us getting there I can care less about how good Darnold is. We will find another QB at some point if they aren't already on the roster.

Grade A' idiotsavant : 3:39 pm : link I mean, not the OT or db , but, very solid thinking.



The QB, along w Webb. May pay huge dividends if we don't need to revisit in future drafts premium spots.

I like the ol that we got, but I thought we should have picked up Ira : 3:40 pm : link Crosby in that last round.

Not sure we'll ever know... bw in dc : 3:41 pm : link how close them came - my guess is Jints Central took a lot of calls - but I wish there was more trading down to add more talent/depth.



There was, at least on paper, a lot of recognizable talent that dropped below their pre-draft grade/round.

RE: I like the ol that we got, but I thought we should have picked up eric2425ny : 3:42 pm :





I wanted them to take him as well, but I think someone on here said he has concussion issues which is why he dropped so far.

Just speaking from an aesthetic perspective, NyquistX3 : 3:43 pm : link I am pumped with the draft. It's so much more fun (to me) to watch Barkley play with Eli and Beckham rather than draft a QB that may or may not be good and ultimately lead to forcing Eli out in what would probably be a bitter ending. It's going to be fun to watch this offense with competent coaching and explosive playmakers in the backfield and downfield.

I thought going in George : 3:43 pm : link that the 3rd round was the key: I figured we'd do well in rounds 1 and 2 (and we did) and the rounds 4 and 5 would be iffy (and they were). But two selections in the 3rd would make it or break it.



I like both of those picks: Carter and Hill will both contribute this season and the former might even start for us before the year is done. Based on that, I feel like we got something like a B+



I get the motives for going QB in the 4th, but felt we needed to address at least one of our three biggest remaining holes in the 5th, and we didn't do that.



So I'm going to say it was a solid B/B+ and look forward to being proven a tough grader this season.



When in doubt Sy'56 : 3:44 pm : link Get better in the trenches. It is a good approach

Since the strategy appears to be win right now, it was a good draft Jim in Forest Hills : 3:45 pm : link Look forward to seeing this team take the field. Eli will have some serious play action glory.

I just hope Doomster : 3:45 pm : link DG was not wrong about those qb's with the first pick....



Think we went overboard on the DL.....thought we should have gone OL, at least twice...



Thought QB was a mistake.....especially when we need DB help....

Addressed needs with what most think were BPAs Joey from GlenCove : 3:45 pm : link Just think the qb is somewhat of a head scratcher with only 6 picks. But I get the idea of the hedge





Kind of Think There's More to Lauletta clatterbuck : 3:46 pm : link pick than just being true to their board, that maybe Shurmer really likes the kid. Love Barkley and based on Sy's info Carter, Hill, McIntosh are great picks. Also encouraged that there really seems to be a plan in place and they drafted to that plan.

Like it overall bluepepper : 3:47 pm : link Big play guy in Barkley.

Starting G in Hernandez

LB with who could develop into a force on the edge

Second young QB with a chance to take over for Eli

A couple of DL who will provide depth if nothing else



Would have preferred a second OL to a second DL but the 5th round is crap-shoot territory so can live with it.

I like that darren in pdx : 3:48 pm : link they stated their goals and actually followed through with it unlike the previous regime. The D-line sorely needed the depth especially with the type of defense Bettcher is going to run. The front 7 needs to be strong for it to be successful.



Barkley and Hernandez are big, big upgrades for the offense. I think it's pretty much given they're going to add some UDFA OL and WR's to compete in camp hoping to find more depth to develop.



Using low-round resources to take fliers on QB's is smart, I think. Now there's two guys they feel good about and have a couple years to develop before they decide they need to move on and use bigger resources down the road. They know they need to find the next 10-year starter but they still have time before Eli is completely done. If they both turn out good that's super valuable trade assets down the road.



Teams do complete 180's in the NFL nowadays, I wouldn't be shocked if they're a middling 8-8 team or competing for a wild card spot next year, but who knows. O-line and secondary are still question marks. I think Eli has life in him but if he doesn't show anything this year then I don't think there's anymore doubt about whether or not it's time to move on.



Easy to question whether they made the right decisions, but I feel like it's going in the right direction so far. Can't wait for camp!





Did any of you naysayers... Ed A. : 3:49 pm : link see the Senior Bowl? If you Tivod it and still have it watch the 4th quarter. Most of the negatives I heard was he played against questionable competition. However, at the Senior Bowl that wasn't the case. Obviously, Shurmur was there and was impressed. A great choice in the 4th round IMHO.

All in all, I'm happy. Looking at the team after the draft, Ira : 3:50 pm : link I think we still need help in the offensive line, especially right tackle and need one more starting safety and one very good corner. But every team has needs. We're ready to rock n roll.

Good kes722 : 3:50 pm : link Its appears that they have plan to fix the running game and Im excited what that can do to open up the passing game. As well as extend Eli's career.



On top of that they improved the D-line and linebackers.





The Lauletta pick is a Moneyball play dpinzow : 3:51 pm : link if he were to ever become a quality QB it is a steal at the most important position, plus we have confidence that DG can rebuild the rest of the team

I was amazed Joey in VA : 3:54 pm : link Actually. W/ the exception of Lauletta I loved every pick, and we are starting to finally see the end of basketball on grass. It's going back to wrecking ball time.

The Giants haven’t had an identity for awhile now.. Sean : 3:56 pm : link even in 2011, Eli worked magic in a handful of those games. It felt like a lot of adjusting on the fly from 2012 - 2017, a ton of reactionary moves. Chasing down the offense of defense based on the prior season.



This feels different. DG saying to never draft based on need is so refreshing. Flowers was a need pick at 9 and it’s been a disaster.



Draft the consensus best player in the draft with Saquon & build up the trenches. It finally feels like this team has a vision for how it wants to play. They didn’t force a QB pick (obviously were not high enough on the top guys), but still drafted Lauletta who was high on the Pats wish list if you believe reports. Let Webb & Lauletta compete - maybe NYG gets lucky with either, if not it was low risk.



I like the direction.

RE: Did any of you naysayers... bw in dc : 3:56 pm :





The game is really inconsequential. The practices are where the money is made. Sy could verify but almost all of the scouts are of of town the night before the game.



Regardless, nearly all reports from those practices suggested Lauletta really showed well...

RE: I was amazed Sean : 3:57 pm :





I'd guess Shurmur had a huge say in Lauletta.

Very good draft! TC : 3:58 pm : link Don't like the Lauletta pick. Understand the reasoning, but disagree with it. But, heck, I could be wrong. Not a bad pick, just not the best use of that pick for the Giants.



But all the other guys look like they've got a good shot at contributing, and sooner rather than later.



RE: RE: I was amazed Ira : 4:00 pm :

























Yeah. Shurmur and Shula.



Can’t wait to get these guys in the building UberAlias : 4:02 pm : link And see what they got.

Very promising draft RobCarpenter : 4:03 pm : link Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. Checked all the boxes.



After years of poor line play (except Snacks on the DL) I’m looking forward to the season.



And I love the Barkley pick. I watched a lot of Penn State games and his ability was impressive.

Think I would have took a shot with the Michigan DT est1986 : 4:03 pm : link Instead of the Miami DT... not that I don’t like the Miami DT. Can’t nit-pick it all... if you would have told me Barkley, Hernandez, Carter, Hill, Lauretta and McIntosh on Thursday morning I would have said “sign me up”. Good first draft by DG... going forward, biggest team needs in order... nickel CB, starting RT, 2nd/3rd WR, secondary and linebacker depth... not bad

Loved every pick except for Lauleta PatersonPlank : 4:04 pm : link I would have rather rolled the dice on a Tackle prospect.



I'd give it an A-

I'll give it a B for now ghost718 : 4:05 pm : link I thought Gettleman screwed up that 3rd round,the defensive tackle looks like he could have gone much later.

RE: When in doubt old man : 4:07 pm :





Attacking O, attacking D. All our picks, even the QB, attack.

We done good!

4 of the pick I had mocking including Rjanyg : 4:08 pm : link Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Lauletta. McIntoch and Hill are very nice players.



I would love to have landed either Crosby or Jones but I guess our O Line is set for now.

A - depending on anymore UFA signings montanagiant : 4:10 pm : link B - if they don't plug the holes we still have.



UDFA is going to be huge here because there are some excellent ones out there





People hating on Lauletta Tim in VA : 4:14 pm : link The difference between him and the vaunted 1st round squad is miniscule. Oh yeah and he's not a China doll or a giant ego, and doesn't have accuracy issues.



Honestly I put him right up there with those guys and he has none of their warts.

They want to dominate along the lines AcesUp : 4:15 pm : link I love the consistency and commitment to that identity. Looking at what Shurmur did in Minnesota - they had a 3 down bell cow in Cook and relied on the power running game. They had a smart and accurate QB that could make the short and intermediate throws along the perimeter. So the Giants sink a huge resource in Barkley, effectively committing to an offense built around him. They grab the top run blocking G in Hernandez. At QB, they grab what can be looked at as a Keenum clone. If you're going to go bargain hunting at the position in a succession plan, that's the QB you want with the additions of Shurmur and Barkley. On defense, taking into account the offseason trades there, they make a commitment to bringing in the right players for Bettcher's system. 3 front 7 guys, all of them big and athletic that fit this system.



So while their approach to the Eli succession wasn't my first choice, I understand what they're doing and love that they're going all-in on this identity.

RE: I'll give it a B for now JPinstripes : 4:15 pm :





55th overall player rating from Mayock so your wrong.

Really liked it except for Lauletta. Red Dog : 4:19 pm : link Would have rather seen a CB, FS, OT, C, WR, ILB, or even a Punter rather than another QB. You can get clipboard holders and camp arms as free agents.



All the other picks looked real solid to me. They filled needs with no reaches, no injury issues on the whole, no character issues, and no guys who didn't fit the apparent plans.



Too bad they didn't have a few more picks to work with.

On paper, it looks like we had a very solid draft SGMen : 4:20 pm : link We filled positions of need (RB, OG especially) and got quality value in every round.



If all five rounds are on the field regularly this year we'll be ecstatic. I'm hoping we get a few UDFA's who are quality as well. They are dirt cheap types and we need backups and special teamers.

On reflection I liked giantsFC : 4:26 pm : link Realizing The Eli Manning as a game manager era has begun, albeit two years too late.



Team still has a few holes.



RT, C, WR & CB look really questionable and team gambling on unknown players.

Solid B Giants_West : 4:27 pm : link My way to early grade. Barkley is a win picking @ 2 no matter how you look at it. He makes us better immediately and he will make the transition process easier for whichever future Quarterback replaces Eli. Picture Tiki's prime production with Toomer's personality. I would have liked to have seen a more concerted effort made towards improving the offensive line in this draft. 3-1 defensive front to offensive front picks seems to be missing the point as to why this team has been sooooo bad over the past couple of years. The quarterback pick doesn't seem to have an NFL arm but at least he seems to show the potential to be exceptional at something at the pro level unlike Webb who appeared to be mediocre across the board with respect to an NFL level skill set.



The failure to secure future draft capital in lieu of drafting a quaterback at 2 was a mistake in my opinion. However those consequences are mitigated by the fact that Barkley is as much of a can't miss high level player as you can hope to find in a draft prospect. More specifically having that kind of guy in the backfield will dramatically improve the chances of early success as well as help to ease the development burden for whomever follows eli at the qb position.

RE: Addressed needs with what most think were BPAs Red Right Hand : 4:27 pm :



between FA up tp this point and the draft, DG walks away without leaving his balls hanging out except for WR and CB. expect between FA, June 1 cuts, final cuts and UDFA's he will shore up at least one of those 2 spots in decent fashion, and the other one will likely be passable. if at the end we have 1 position that's somewhat of a weakness, we are in better shape than most teams. No one fields a perfect flawless roster. The team will be good enough to compete.

RE: When in doubt Robert : 4:30 pm :



Exactly! Nothing wrong with that.

RE: Great overall LauderdaleMatty : 4:35 pm :





At least Eli is on the back 9. Way worse than Nassib. That was beyond stupid. But then since Reese's picks beyond round 2 were mostly totally wasted it didn't matter.



I don't not love the pick either but it makes more sense this year. Web. Is hardly some sure bet. Better to kiss on a 4th than the 2nd overall

Mediocre at best BillT : 4:36 pm : link If they didn’t like the QBs fine. Then they should have traded down. The Barkley pick was poor. We’ll be lucky if he gets to his 2nd contract. The OG was great. After that, LBs QBs and DL instead of DBs, safeties or even WR. Look, I like that they have a plan and are going after it. I just don’t think it’s a great plan. The 3-4 is a 90’s defense even the Pats have abandoned. Spending a #2 pick on a RB is using a high value pick on a low value position. Not good decision making.

Best, most exciting draft that I can remember... KingBlue : 4:37 pm : link Best player in the draft. Best road grader in the draft. Carter, Hill, McIntosh added to FA defensive acquisitions. I trust that our new, innovative defensive coordinator is plenty excited about these guys. Lauletta will be great in the QB room, per Shumer. I don't spend one minute worrying about what we didn't get or who we passed up. I'm thrilled with the direction we are heading.

RE: Mediocre at best BigBlue4You09 : 4:47 pm :





I'm so mad we got the best player in the draft at a position of need!

RE: RE: I'll give it a B for now ghost718 : 4:47 pm :





Now don't go confusing me for someone who cares about that

Barkley and Hernandez will pay immediate dividends djm : 4:47 pm : link If Barkley is as good as nearly everyone thinks my god he’s going to flip the town upside down. I can’t wait.



You can cheat code your way to a title with guys like Beckham and Barkley. Not always, things have to go right, but it has happened before with the Cowboys, Rams and to a lesser extent, 2011 giants. I’d mention the 2007 pats but, lol.

Didn’t love the ryanmkeane : 4:50 pm : link Lauletta pick at first but the more I think about it, it makes sense to have a great QB culture in this locker room and if he or Webb turn out to be very good, it was worth it. Loved all the other selections. Hernandez, Hill, and McIntosh are some big fucking dudes. We need to establish the trenches and this went a long way towards that.



Aside from Barkley, Carter was my favorite pick. Guy is just all over the field

Really like it bc4life : 4:56 pm : link Admittedly not knowledgeable enough to assess whether we passed on potential franchise QB, but, Barkley could be a generational talent.



Needed to fix OLine - Hernandez, fits the bill and then some.



They brought over Martin & Moss is an unknown in new scheme - they needed some speedy pass rushers. Carter gives them that.



QB - wish he had a stronger arm, but many guys w/cannons don't make it. What is between the ears and heart is generally what makes NFL QBs as long as they are within NFL talent range.



Last pick - very disruptive. Very competitive against ND OLine.



I am assuming UDFA will feature cbs, OTs, & Wrs (although don't see that as much of a desperate need as some do).



Now let's see how staff is at solving human problems - Mr. Flowers.

I think it was OK Rudy5757 : 4:56 pm : link I think in the 1st round the value of Barkley at 2 is not great. He may be a great player but we are paying him like he is already great. RB is a lower $$ value position. I like the player not the value. If it wasnt a QB they should have traded down but the QB needy teams knew we were not taking a QB it seems. The fans didnt want to believe that including me but the other teams knew and our trade down options were low once the Jets traded up.



Rounds 2-3 were great picks on paper



The QB at 4 is a head scratcher, we have Webb on the roster. Dont sell me we are a win now team and draft a dev QB at 4. We have to many holes to draft a QB if we are trying to win now. Maybe the value was there but need was not.



I like the 5th rounder.



I would give it a B+,Barkley has to be a top 5 RB out of the gate. We cant have him be just OK this season,he has to be a star from the getgo. We got better but we were a really bad team and our secondary is still a mess.

It’s that time of the year djm : 4:56 pm : link Where hope springs eternal. The weather is nice. The giants just drafted a kid that has unreal abilities that nearly every single team would kill for.



The 1998 rams were 4-12. They scored under 300 pts. They were an after thought. They add Torry Holt and Marshall Faulk and they turned into a collective legend literally overnight. They lost their starting qb and still destroyed the world.



We just added Barkley and get Beckham back. We have Shepard and Engram with another year of experience. We have a pro qb that can get the job done.



Why the hell not. Doesn’t hurt to dream a little.

Sean O’Hara eli4life : 4:57 pm : link “ Dave gettleman slayed this draft”

RE: Did any of you naysayers... Jay in Toronto : 5:01 pm :





Apparently it wasn't just at the game but un the prep week. A lot of scouts and coaches alsmost put more stock in that.

I love every pick but QB BigBlue4You09 : 5:02 pm : link But I understand the rationale there. When Eli is done you have two solid options to replace him, obviously with Webb leading the way but with a talented hungry kid behind him competing for the start.

Very happy Steve in South Jersey : 5:02 pm : link Barkley will be a joy on and off the field. Hernandez was a great pick. DG knows how to pick linemen. Looks like they have a plan to keep Eli for 2 years as these 2 young QB develop into either a future starter or backup. I like the win now approach.



One of the best and smartest drafts sharpshooter66 : 5:04 pm : link in some years. Goods schematic picks. Cant wait until preseason kicks off now

RE: When in doubt bradshaw44 : 5:04 pm :





Yup. They beefed up the lines. And all the extra help on the defensive front 7 should take pressure off the DBs, whoever they may be.

Brilliant Approach and Outcome the mike : 5:04 pm : link "Best Player Available" triumphantly returns! RIP Need Reach!



Best draft outcome I can remember...



1. Barkley: A

2. Hernandez: A

3. Carter: A

4. Hill: B+

5. Lauletta: B

6. McIntosh: A



Thank you David Gettleman!

It’s on ,,, greek13 : 5:05 pm : link Checked out the depth chart. We already have six - May go up to eight -

New starters - basically a third - and probably at least new 10/30 top players. We drafted the best player in the draft. Drafted the best run blocker in the draft. Acquired a top left tackle - our best LB IN YEARS!





Depth is still an issue on the wr offensive line and cornerback



A new coaching staff a new GM



That’s a banner few months



If Eli is protected and decent we are a .500 team - maybe better

Depending on QB SITUATION FOR 2019 we could be in the thick of it all

I'm OK with it given where we picked Jay in Toronto : 5:06 pm : link Sy's evaluation make me a bit nervous about Hernandez -- it's clear we have one with potentially very very high ceiling (Barkley) and another that could be high (Carter).



If indeed we could have had the Browns two second round picks I would have made that pick and gone OL or DL in 1 and RB and DB and OL or DL depending on who we took in 1. (The players should be obvious).





Grade: B Vanzetti : 5:25 pm : link I like the guys they picked but you have to remember they are picking #2. They should get good picks.



DG basically took who everybody said he was going to take in rounds 1 and 2. So he was predictable, which does not mean bad. But it's hard to credit him with genius when most sports writers had the same two guys as Giants targets.



The later rounds seemed good, except for the QB. Just throwing a pick away when you already have Webb as the backup.





Great draft TMS : 5:26 pm : link Defenses will have to cover both OBJ and Barkley. "Take it to the house weapons from any place on the field ". Opens everything else up . Big time upgrade to hard guys on the DL and OL . Good job by DG and his staff and we will get better in FA I predict.

First draft in a long time,when it was over, TheMick7 : 5:27 pm : link I haven't thought-WTF were they thinking? Thanks Dave Gettleman!

Serious, professional, draft, oldog : 5:27 pm : link gives us something to watch right now, and hope for the future.

Thrilled Thegratefulhead : 5:32 pm : link I like all the pics. I wanted them to draft Rosen or Mayfield I think both of them are going to be franchise quarterbacks. However I believe they did what is necessary to make Eli's last year's under contract successful. I do have hope for Webb but I like the QB we took in the fourth to provide competition I think it's perfect. I like the DL pics Carter has a chance to be better than Floyd. Hernandez is just a the Beast and Berkeley is going to be a joy to watch for a decade the kid has character he's an absolute freak of a physical specimen and the moves oh my God the moves he is going to be a dynamic playmaker. Eli needs to perform by the by if he isn't I think after the bye we try Webb. Sorry for wall of text very hard to edit from my phone

Ratings V.I.G. : 5:42 pm : link Short Term: B- (if this was the play, they should have traded back)

Long Term: F



Gettlemens comments from hand of god to analytics bashing were jaw dropping stupid.



I hope to god I’m wrong. Happy to admit if I’m wrong. But I fear we are heading into a dark decade for a wildcard this year.

B+ Peppers : 5:49 pm : link Best value picks were Hernandez and Carter. I'll call them "no-brainers". Fit need. Best Available. Scheme fits.



Hill and McIntosh are 1 gappers. 5's and 4i's. Hill can play the 1 on passing downs. Again good scheme fits.



Lauletta is a Shurmur QB. Quick release, accurate, throws with anticipation. Fits the west coast O.



Only coming away with one offensive lineman was not good. This OL needs an influx of talent.

Always the best thread of the year DCOrange : 6:09 pm : link 50 guys listing the highest ranked guys not drafted per their draft magazines and web sites.

I think we fundamentally fucked up jcn56 : 6:14 pm : link and took a RB rather than either taking a QB or auctioning off the pick. Granted, I have no idea what the Giants could have received in trade for that pick, but given what other teams scored for trading down, we should have done alright.



Saquon Barkley will either have to be a HoF caliber RB for years to come or all of those QBs (Darnold, Rosen, Jackson) will have to underperform for this to be a good draft. It's not impossible, but I'm thinking all of those things happening is unlikely.



Instead, we'll field a team with Eli on his last legs, still in transition, with holes on the OL and at CB, and hope they can compete with the last couple of years of Eli's career in the balance.



Without the strategic misfire, I liked most of the rest of the picks, save for Lauletta. This regime didn't pick Davis Webb so I can't fault them for not seeing him as the future, but now we've got 3 QBs, two of them later picks when the success rate on those is close to zero. It's akin to buying a lottery ticket as your backup plan to Eli, and then deciding you haven't done enough so you buy a second lotto ticket.



Hope I'm wrong. If Barkley does turn out to be a bust, or Chubb (the DE) turns out to be the goods, or one of the QBs does - then we'll have set the franchise back a good bit because of this draft.

RE: B+ Mike in NY : 6:17 pm :

















Not enough picks and it wasn't like we overdrafted anybody that we can say that trading down would have netted more

RE: People hating on Lauletta sharpshooter66 : 6:26 pm :









Agreed.

RE: Brilliant Approach and Outcome sharpshooter66 : 6:34 pm :



























+100%

you can't or at least I can't evaluate a draft the day of the draft. plato : 6:50 pm : link i takes for me 3-5 years. if i'm still around then i'll be happy to opine.

RE: you can't or at least I can't evaluate a draft the day of the draft. BluesCruise : 7:01 pm :





I totally agree with you



I'm not going all gaga until I see these guy play a couple of years



Tactically I really have a problem with a RB at #2 in the draft.......especially for a team with a depleated aged QB starter and an unknown quality behind him.



One of the chosen 4 QBs would have given us more security at the most important position. Not saying Webb wont be great but I'd have picked up some insurance....you could always trade one of them