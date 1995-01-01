Hot dogs + pretzels - Bills offer Giantfan in skinland : 4/29/2018 5:21 pm Reports are now coming out that the Bills and Broncos had a deal finalized before the draft pending which players would be available at the pick. Broncos ultimately decided to instead stay put and take Chubb.



The offer was 12, 22, and 53 or 56 for 4 and a 3rd rounder.



Hard to believe something similar, if not slightly better, wasn't available to the Giants at 2. That's what the company line is now....but it no longer seems credible.



Ultimately, it's fine if people prefer Barkley to making that trade. He's an easy player to like and it may prove to be the right call. But it seems pretty clear to me DG is either a) being completely disingenuous about the offers he was getting, or b) never gave meaningful effort or consideration to moving down, regardless of the compensation.



Regardless, in evaluating this draft in the years to come...in addition to looking at what becomes of Rosen and Darnold, I think we'll also need to weigh what could have been done with those picks (which I think we have a bit more of a concrete idea about now).

I think the QBs were vastly over rated sharpshooter66 : 4/29/2018 6:39 pm : link from the beginning because fans and the media have afalse impression that every timeyou hit on a "franchise QB" youre automatically a winning team. This is just false. Once in a decade or so a QB comes out who is the type of leader and player who can single handidly carry a franchise. I didnt see that kind of QB in this draft and i dont think anyone else did either. They saw guys who they could build a team around and hopefully their franchise, but a Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck was not here. What was here i was a few solid prospects. I just dont think the offers were there that would warrant passing on a Peyton Manning type prosecutor ect at another position,and the front office is not going to force Eli out for a hope and a dream for a average prospect. That doesnt mean none of these guys will be good enough, but no one has hindsight. Take the best prospect and build a complete team seams to be the plan. We needed a running game badly

RE: This is why I wasn't as amused by Gettleman's PC GiantsRage2007 : 4/29/2018 6:40 pm : link

Quote: as some of you guys. I wanted some actual details (if not specifics) on what they listened to, when, and how it factored into their decision. Instead, we got two bits - the comedy about what was offered, and the fact that they wrote out Barkley's card the second they knew he was available and didn't entertain any offers.



Mind you - given that we picked 2nd, I'd have expected most of the deals the Giants were pitched to be well defined ahead of the draft, but I still would have liked for the Giants to hear people out. Even if they were 100% convinced nobody could offer them something to talk them out of Barkley, there's no harm in listening to offers and insisting on 'fuck you' pricing.



All that said, I wouldn't have made the proposed deal with Buffalo either. I probably would have leaned toward Chubb (for DE value over RB), but wouldn't give up that #2 overall without a king's ransom.



Did you want actual transcripts of the phone calls Gettleman received? All kidding aside, he’s not going to reveal details like that. Who or what would be the benefit? In comment 13945896 jcn56 said:Did you want actual transcripts of the phone calls Gettleman received? All kidding aside, he’s not going to reveal details like that. Who or what would be the benefit?

Agreed UConn4523 : 4/29/2018 6:43 pm : link why would he give those details? How do some of you sleep at night worrying about this stuff?



I didn’t want that rumored trade before the draft and I wanted it even less after he draft and see in who we got.

Classic BigBlueShock : 4/29/2018 7:01 pm : link Has there ever been, in the history of the NFL, a GM come on and publicly spill the beans on offers they were given? That’s as unprofessional as it gets and would piss a whole bunch of other GMs off to the point of never dealing with you again. Just ridiculous that fans expect to hear the details of offers from other teams. Come on now

RE: RE: Basically they're banking DonnieD89 : 4/29/2018 7:11 pm : link

[quote] In comment 13945821 darren in pdx said:





Quote:





on Barkley being as much of an impact on the offense as an OBJ. If that's your conviction all of those picks aren't the same value as a player of his skill level. If he's at that level, he's more than worth staying put and making sure you have him on your team because he makes the entire team better.







Ditto. [/quote



Ditto and Dilly Dilly. The only contingency plan DG had, if there was going to be a trade down is if Barkley was taken by the Browns. Both he and Shurmur had a plan going into the draft believing that Eli is their guy for the short-term. They had no interest in investing the #2 pick in any of these QB prospects and they would have taken Chubb or traded down. Saquon Barkley was their guy all along. It is that simple. He makes the team better. In comment 13945855 Klaatu said:[quote] In comment 13945821 darren in pdx said:Quote:on Barkley being as much of an impact on the offense as an OBJ. If that's your conviction all of those picks aren't the same value as a player of his skill level. If he's at that level, he's more than worth staying put and making sure you have him on your team because he makes the entire team better.Ditto. [/quoteDitto and Dilly Dilly. The only contingency plan DG had, if there was going to be a trade down is if Barkley was taken by the Browns. Both he and Shurmur had a plan going into the draft believing that Eli is their guy for the short-term. They had no interest in investing the #2 pick in any of these QB prospects and they would have taken Chubb or traded down. Saquon Barkley was their guy all along. It is that simple. He makes the team better.

RE: Basically they're banking QB Snacks : 4/29/2018 7:18 pm : link

Quote: on Barkley being as much of an impact on the offense as an OBJ. If that's your conviction all of those picks aren't the same value as a player of his skill level. If he's at that level, he's more than worth staying put and making sure you have him on your team because he makes the entire team better.



The offense has stunk since beckham has been here. In comment 13945821 darren in pdx said:The offense has stunk since beckham has been here.

RE: RE: Basically they're banking BigBlueShock : 4/29/2018 7:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13945821 darren in pdx said:





Quote:





on Barkley being as much of an impact on the offense as an OBJ. If that's your conviction all of those picks aren't the same value as a player of his skill level. If he's at that level, he's more than worth staying put and making sure you have him on your team because he makes the entire team better.







The offense has stunk since beckham has been here.

First of all, that’s complete bullshit. And secondly, are you saying that Beckham has stunk? I’m just curious. Or do you think that they have “stunk” because he hasn’t had any talent around him to help out a bit?



You really don’t have to answer, I’m sure I’ll just cringe at your response anyways In comment 13945985 QB Snacks said:First of all, that’s complete bullshit. And secondly, are you saying that Beckham has stunk? I’m just curious. Or do you think that they have “stunk” because he hasn’t had any talent around him to help out a bit?You really don’t have to answer, I’m sure I’ll just cringe at your response anyways

RE: RE: Basically they're banking Klaatu : 4/29/2018 7:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13945821 darren in pdx said:





Quote:





on Barkley being as much of an impact on the offense as an OBJ. If that's your conviction all of those picks aren't the same value as a player of his skill level. If he's at that level, he's more than worth staying put and making sure you have him on your team because he makes the entire team better.







The offense has stunk since beckham has been here.



They haven't had an even a marginally-talented offensive line, their running game has been virtually non-existent, and their complimentary receivers have underperformed, even when healthy. In case you hadn't noticed, the new regime has taken steps to address all three of those areas, and they're no doubt not done yet. In comment 13945985 QB Snacks said:They haven't had an even a marginally-talented offensive line, their running game has been virtually non-existent, and their complimentary receivers have underperformed, even when healthy. In case you hadn't noticed, the new regime has taken steps to address all three of those areas, and they're no doubt not done yet.

RE: Agreed jcn56 : 4/29/2018 7:40 pm : link

Quote: why would he give those details? How do some of you sleep at night worrying about this stuff?



I didn’t want that rumored trade before the draft and I wanted it even less after he draft and see in who we got.



Did any of you bother to read the part where I said I didn't expect specifics?



You guys are quick to say you're happy he didn't take a deal - on the basis of some ridiculous line about pretzels and donuts. How about if it was multiple first round picks?



We held the second pick in a draft deep at QB with a blue chip DE as well. The belief that nobody wanted to offer anything worth trading down is silly, especially when coupled with the fact that we didn't bother to take any time to listen. It's fine if the FO has the conviction to say that nobody could offer anything that would change their minds, that they were dead set on Barkley, but that's not the case. In comment 13945920 UConn4523 said:Did any of you bother to read the part where I said I didn't expect specifics?You guys are quick to say you're happy he didn't take a deal - on the basis of some ridiculous line about pretzels and donuts. How about if it was multiple first round picks?We held the second pick in a draft deep at QB with a blue chip DE as well. The belief that nobody wanted to offer anything worth trading down is silly, especially when coupled with the fact that we didn't bother to take any time to listen. It's fine if the FO has the conviction to say that nobody could offer anything that would change their minds, that they were dead set on Barkley, but that's not the case.

Gettleman has been grading college prospects for 30 years est1986 : 4/29/2018 7:46 pm : link 20 years ago he graded his first “perfect” prospect, Peyton Manning. Now 20 years later Saquon Barkley received his second “perfect” grade. That’s two perfect graded players in 30 years and we just got one of them. The bills offer was not exactly a kings ransom and even if it was you never pass on a player with a Peyton Manning/Saquon Barkley grade. I have been saying Sam or Saquon throughout the process, not mad at all at the pick, excited to see him on the field in Big Blue.

RE: RE: Agreed Mike in NY : 4/29/2018 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13945920 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





why would he give those details? How do some of you sleep at night worrying about this stuff?



I didn’t want that rumored trade before the draft and I wanted it even less after he draft and see in who we got.







Did any of you bother to read the part where I said I didn't expect specifics?



You guys are quick to say you're happy he didn't take a deal - on the basis of some ridiculous line about pretzels and donuts. How about if it was multiple first round picks?



We held the second pick in a draft deep at QB with a blue chip DE as well. The belief that nobody wanted to offer anything worth trading down is silly, especially when coupled with the fact that we didn't bother to take any time to listen. It's fine if the FO has the conviction to say that nobody could offer anything that would change their minds, that they were dead set on Barkley, but that's not the case.



Don't confuse selecting as soon as we were able with not bothering to take time to listen. For months leading up to the draft teams discuss potential trade offers. If anything was close to materializing, Gettleman would have waited In comment 13946016 jcn56 said:Don't confuse selecting as soon as we were able with not bothering to take time to listen. For months leading up to the draft teams discuss potential trade offers. If anything was close to materializing, Gettleman would have waited

RE: RE: Agreed Big Blue '56 : 4/29/2018 8:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13945920 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





why would he give those details? How do some of you sleep at night worrying about this stuff?



I didn’t want that rumored trade before the draft and I wanted it even less after he draft and see in who we got.







Did any of you bother to read the part where I said I didn't expect specifics?



You guys are quick to say you're happy he didn't take a deal - on the basis of some ridiculous line about pretzels and donuts. How about if it was multiple first round picks?



We held the second pick in a draft deep at QB with a blue chip DE as well. The belief that nobody wanted to offer anything worth trading down is silly, especially when coupled with the fact that we didn't bother to take any time to listen. It's fine if the FO has the conviction to say that nobody could offer anything that would change their minds, that they were dead set on Barkley, but that's not the case.



DG said he had no offers worth accepting. Obviously if you choose not to believe him that’s fine. But, it’s not just being on the clock that can effectuate a deal. We’ve had many weeks to field offers. GMs talk all the time. And yes, it would have taken a nice haul to have him give up on Barkley and apparently nothing came close.. In comment 13946016 jcn56 said:DG said he had no offers worth accepting. Obviously if you choose not to believe him that’s fine. But, it’s not just being on the clock that can effectuate a deal. We’ve had many weeks to field offers. GMs talk all the time. And yes, it would have taken a nice haul to have him give up on Barkley and apparently nothing came close..

RE: Any trade.. SirLoinOfBeef : 4/29/2018 8:13 pm : link

Quote: that didn't include a next year's 1st rounder was basically stale bread and water.



Absolutely. They needed that insurance in order to make a trade down. In comment 13945834 FatMan in Charlotte said:Absolutely. They needed that insurance in order to make a trade down.

JCN UConn4523 : 4/29/2018 8:15 pm : link I’ve heard enough to be confident in the decision. His rushing to put the pick in is irrelevant. Deals for one of the top picks in the draft happen days or weeks in advance, putting the pick in a couple minutes early wasn’t changing anything.



But if you don’t want specifics what do you want and would would suffice?

RE: I think the Browns should have taken Barkley at 1 and LauderdaleMatty : 4/29/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: whatever Qb would be there at 4, assuming they had the QBs rated rather closely.



If they had, I believe the Giants would have taken Chubb



First hello Doc and nice to see u around again. 2nd they really needed a QB and IMO fell in love w Mayfield. They didn’t want any of the other 3 enough to chance it. Took the guy they loved like we did. My guess is they liked his intangibles and desire to win a lot In comment 13945798 Big Blue '56 said:First hello Doc and nice to see u around again. 2nd they really needed a QB and IMO fell in love w Mayfield. They didn’t want any of the other 3 enough to chance it. Took the guy they loved like we did. My guess is they liked his intangibles and desire to win a lot

RE: RE: Agreed BigBlueShock : 4/29/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13945920 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





why would he give those details? How do some of you sleep at night worrying about this stuff?



I didn’t want that rumored trade before the draft and I wanted it even less after he draft and see in who we got.







Did any of you bother to read the part where I said I didn't expect specifics?



You guys are quick to say you're happy he didn't take a deal - on the basis of some ridiculous line about pretzels and donuts. How about if it was multiple first round picks?



We held the second pick in a draft deep at QB with a blue chip DE as well. The belief that nobody wanted to offer anything worth trading down is silly, especially when coupled with the fact that we didn't bother to take any time to listen. It's fine if the FO has the conviction to say that nobody could offer anything that would change their minds, that they were dead set on Barkley, but that's not the case.

You DID NOT say that you didn’t expect specifics. You said that you wanted details (IF NOT SPECIFICS). That doesn’t mean that you didn’t expect them, it means you would have preferred them. I’d suggest going back and reading your own post. You absolutely wanted details of the offers, which is comical. In comment 13946016 jcn56 said:You DID NOT say that you didn’t expect specifics. You said that you wanted details (IF NOT SPECIFICS). That doesn’t mean that you didn’t expect them, it means you would have preferred them. I’d suggest going back and reading your own post. You absolutely wanted details of the offers, which is comical.

Browns did the correct thing UConn4523 : 4/29/2018 8:23 pm : link if you love a QB and think another team does too (Jets) you have to take him 1. Knowing who they picked 4th who knows what they do with that pick if they took Barkley #1.



Mayfield may or may not be a good pick, but if they loved him they did the right thing.

Major credit to DG.. Sean : 4/29/2018 8:24 pm : link for staying put. When you are at #2 & you have conviction on a player, you don’t make a fair trade, you make a deal if you’re blown away. As FMIC said, 100% needs to include next years 1st.

RE: Browns did the correct thing Big Blue '56 : 4/29/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: if you love a QB and think another team does too (Jets) you have to take him 1. Knowing who they picked 4th who knows what they do with that pick if they took Barkley #1.



Mayfield may or may not be a good pick, but if they loved him they did the right thing.



Agreed. My point was IF Mayfield was not a major upgrade over the other “top” QBs, then Barkley should have been the pick with one of the others available at 4. But if they felt Mayfield was head and shoulders above the others than sure, they made the right choice In comment 13946064 UConn4523 said:Agreed. My point was IF Mayfield was not a major upgrade over the other “top” QBs, then Barkley should have been the pick with one of the others available at 4. But if they felt Mayfield was head and shoulders above the others than sure, they made the right choice

You also have to factor in system UConn4523 : 4/29/2018 8:30 pm : link the big 4 has very different games, especially the difference between Mayfield and Rosen/Allen. Maybe Darnold was the in between but they likely had the others knocked down a bunch due to scheme.

The point here... Giantfan in skinland : 4/29/2018 8:45 pm : link Is this is a factor in how the decision will be judged. In weighing whether Barkley has provided value for the price. Guys like Derwin James or others picked around the 12 spot. Other Rbs such as Michel or Geiss taken after 22. The additional interior OL, CBs, LBs, or DEs we could have added with an aditional second.



It's pretty clear that deal must have been on the table for the Giants if interested. They weren't. We have 10 years now to determine whether that was the right call.

Yeah, I made it clear - details, if not specifics jcn56 : 4/29/2018 11:40 pm : link DETAILS, since you like caps and aren't a native English speaker. Not just 'a bag of pretzels and some donuts'.



Yes, there was plenty of time to work out a deal in advance. But things change, and the #1 pick wasn't known before the draft. When we were on the clock, we could have waited a bit to see if anything materialized. There wasn't any rush - not like we'd run over time and the Jets would run to the podium and pick before us.



That's just fine and dandy if the Giants decided there was no reasonable asking price they would consider. But that's not what they answered, or what they did.



I sure as hell hope Barkley is as advertised, because you guys have no idea what a raging shitshow this might ultimately reveal itself to be a few years down the line if he doesn't.

RE: Yeah, I made it clear - details, if not specifics Big Blue '56 : 4/30/2018 8:12 am : link

Quote: DETAILS, since you like caps and aren't a native English speaker. Not just 'a bag of pretzels and some donuts'.



Yes, there was plenty of time to work out a deal in advance. But things change, and the #1 pick wasn't known before the draft. When we were on the clock, we could have waited a bit to see if anything materialized. There wasn't any rush - not like we'd run over time and the Jets would run to the podium and pick before us.





That's just fine and dandy if the Giants decided there was no reasonable asking price they would consider. But that's not what they answered, or what they did.



I sure as hell hope Barkley is as advertised, because you guys have no idea what a raging shitshow this might ultimately reveal itself to be a few years down the line if he doesn't.



Jcn, I love you buddy. You’re one of the best posters on this site, always a must read for me. I rarely disagree with you on anything Giants. Until now. Disclaimer: No one knows how any of this will turn out. We just wait and see. Obviously you’re entitled to love any and all of the so-called top tier QBs.



Here’s what I throw out to you (I won’t torture you again with repetitive posts on this. At least I’ll try. Firstly, DG and PS have seen the last bunch of years: A still healthy Eli with a still strong arm be under incessant siege for years now from a fucked up OL consisting of lousy picks and lousy injury luck. No real consistent running game since Bradshaw’s and Jacobs’ heydays. To me the question is and I believe a legitimate one, will “PTSD” sabotage what he has left. That’s my main concern.



As to Webb? No clue. What I do THINK I know is that the Giants and their evaluators have vetted the QBs very, very closely. If they were deemed franchise, 10-15 year guys, they would have run to the podium imv, regardless of their love for SB, but they weren’t deemed so. Shurmur is a QB guru imo, he certainly would know. Can they BE WRONG? Of course, on that we’ll wait and see. Ok, I’ll stop now and offer a terrific post by arcarsenal the other day which I ascribe to:



Quote:



Nick Foles beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl last year and Case Keenum was a game away from the Super Bowl. Blake Bortles' Jaguars were in the AFC title game.



There isn't one limited formula and only one. The league evolves and things change. The rookie RB's last year made huge differences for their teams.



Kamara, Fournette, Cook (before he was hurt), Hunt, etc. were all HUGE assets to their teams last year.



People are devaluing the RB position too much because it's a "passing league" - that logic sucks.



In comment 13946515 jcn56 said:Jcn, I love you buddy. You’re one of the best posters on this site, always a must read for me. I rarely disagree with you on anything Giants. Until now. Disclaimer: No one knows how any of this will turn out. We just wait and see. Obviously you’re entitled to love any and all of the so-called top tier QBs.Here’s what I throw out to you (I won’t torture you again with repetitive posts on this. At least I’ll try. Firstly, DG and PS have seen the last bunch of years: A still healthy Eli with a still strong arm be under incessant siege for years now from a fucked up OL consisting of lousy picks and lousy injury luck. No real consistent running game since Bradshaw’s and Jacobs’ heydays. To me the question is and I believe a legitimate one, will “PTSD” sabotage what he has left. That’s my main concern.As to Webb? No clue. What I do THINK I know is that the Giants and their evaluators have vetted the QBs very, very closely. If they were deemed franchise, 10-15 year guys, they would have run to the podium imv, regardless of their love for SB, but they weren’t deemed so. Shurmur is a QB guru imo, he certainly would know. Can they BE WRONG? Of course, on that we’ll wait and see. Ok, I’ll stop now and offer a terrific post by arcarsenal the other day which I ascribe to:

Hehe, I love you too '56... jcn56 : 4/30/2018 8:26 am : link NTTAWWT. And I agree - nobody is settling this one today.



It's not the move that bothers me as much as the optics. For all I know, information that I don't have access to would reassure me. For right now, it's less the selection that bothers me than it is the thought process.



It's a win-now move, and I don't know how successful Barkley will be in this situation. Even if he's the goods as advertised, I don't think the current offense, in particular the OL, will lend itself to good results.



No matter what you think of Eli, you have to agree there's not a whole time left. Some think that timer already expired, others think he has 2-3 seasons left on him. If this season is a wash, you subtract one from that number in either case.



That means you're going to be needing a QB in the near future. In which case, Barkley can be looked at more as a piece of the next iteration of the team and less someone to help win right now. If that's the case, if the ratings were close I'd err on the side of DE every single time. It's not just me - that's why the league pays DEs a lot more than they do RBs, because it's harder to find a really good one.



Nobody is settling this argument today, that's for sure. I just find it odd that so many feel the Giants approach is beyond questioning. Gettleman himself said the success criteria for selecting a guy 2nd overall is the HoF (another silly statement if you ask me, puts way too much pressure on everyone to get it right). I just don't see any way that Barkley hits the field in years 1-2 and makes an impact commensurate with being paid 2nd highest of all time at RB or warranting top of the draft status. Not that it would be entirely on him; I think the offense just isn't capable, and we're expecting too much from this one rookie right off the bat.



5 years from now, this post could be proven completely wrong and I might look like an idiot for saying it - and believe me, if I end up eating crow in a big way, nobody will be happier than me.

RE: Hehe, I love you too '56... Big Blue '56 : 4/30/2018 8:35 am : link

Quote: NTTAWWT. And I agree - nobody is settling this one today.



It's not the move that bothers me as much as the optics. For all I know, information that I don't have access to would reassure me. For right now, it's less the selection that bothers me than it is the thought process.



It's a win-now move, and I don't know how successful Barkley will be in this situation. Even if he's the goods as advertised, I don't think the current offense, in particular the OL, will lend itself to good results.



No matter what you think of Eli, you have to agree there's not a whole time left. Some think that timer already expired, others think he has 2-3 seasons left on him. If this season is a wash, you subtract one from that number in either case.



That means you're going to be needing a QB in the near future. In which case, Barkley can be looked at more as a piece of the next iteration of the team and less someone to help win right now. If that's the case, if the ratings were close I'd err on the side of DE every single time. It's not just me - that's why the league pays DEs a lot more than they do RBs, because it's harder to find a really good one.



Nobody is settling this argument today, that's for sure. I just find it odd that so many feel the Giants approach is beyond questioning. Gettleman himself said the success criteria for selecting a guy 2nd overall is the HoF (another silly statement if you ask me, puts way too much pressure on everyone to get it right). I just don't see any way that Barkley hits the field in years 1-2 and makes an impact commensurate with being paid 2nd highest of all time at RB or warranting top of the draft status. Not that it would be entirely on him; I think the offense just isn't capable, and we're expecting too much from this one rookie right off the bat.



5 years from now, this post could be proven completely wrong and I might look like an idiot for saying it - and believe me, if I end up eating crow in a big way, nobody will be happier than me.



Quote:



5 years from now, this post could be proven completely wrong and I might look like an idiot for saying it - and believe me, if I end up eating crow in a big way, nobody will be happier than me.







You and I have zero problem eating crow, especially when we’re proven wrong about our opinions as they concern the Giants. We’re NOT entrenched just for the sake of being entrenched. Stay tuned. In comment 13946704 jcn56 said:You and I have zero problem eating crow, especially when we’re proven wrong about our opinions as they concern the Giants. We’re NOT entrenched just for the sake of being entrenched. Stay tuned.

So we are upset... Chris in Philly : 4/30/2018 8:53 am : link now that the Giants didn’t take a deal to move down that the Broncos also decided was not enough to trade down for? Alrighty then..

RE: So we are upset... jcn56 : 4/30/2018 9:17 am : link

Quote: now that the Giants didn’t take a deal to move down that the Broncos also decided was not enough to trade down for? Alrighty then..



C'mon - Darnold was one of the top rated QBs, and our pick would have given someone the ability to leapfrog the Jets to get him. Let's not assume that we'd get exactly what the Broncos were offered.



We don't know what we would have been offered - but the Giants weren't taking it regardless, they didn't sit and field offers at that point. In comment 13946755 Chris in Philly said:C'mon - Darnold was one of the top rated QBs, and our pick would have given someone the ability to leapfrog the Jets to get him. Let's not assume that we'd get exactly what the Broncos were offered.We don't know what we would have been offered - but the Giants weren't taking it regardless, they didn't sit and field offers at that point.

RE: RE: So we are upset... Chris in Philly : 4/30/2018 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13946755 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





now that the Giants didn’t take a deal to move down that the Broncos also decided was not enough to trade down for? Alrighty then..







C'mon - Darnold was one of the top rated QBs, and our pick would have given someone the ability to leapfrog the Jets to get him. Let's not assume that we'd get exactly what the Broncos were offered.



We don't know what we would have been offered - but the Giants weren't taking it regardless, they didn't sit and field offers at that point.



The OP said it was likely there was a similar offer. I’m not the one assuming anything. In comment 13946810 jcn56 said:The OP said it was likely there was a similar offer. I’m not the one assuming anything.

I think when DG said he didn't get real offers for #2, Section331 : 4/30/2018 9:32 am : link he had no intention of dropping outside of the top 5 or 6. BUFF would have had to come up with a spectacular offe rto get DG to change his mind. I do think he was serious about trading back, but wanted to make sure he still got a blue-chip player.

RE: RE: So we are upset... Mike in NY : 4/30/2018 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13946755 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





now that the Giants didn’t take a deal to move down that the Broncos also decided was not enough to trade down for? Alrighty then..







C'mon - Darnold was one of the top rated QBs, and our pick would have given someone the ability to leapfrog the Jets to get him. Let's not assume that we'd get exactly what the Broncos were offered.



We don't know what we would have been offered - but the Giants weren't taking it regardless, they didn't sit and field offers at that point.



We should decide to accept or reject offers based on what is good for the Giants not what is spiteful to the Jets. Let us assume, arguendo , that the Bills had offer to trade up to 2 for Darnold, you would be left with the following:



2) Darnold

3) Allen or Rosen to Jets

4) Ward or Barkley

5) Chubb

6) Indy takes Nelson if Cleveland takes Barkley, they take Barkley otherwise

7) Tampa takes Vea at 7 (reports are they would have taken him at 7 if they didn't trade down)

8) Chicago takes whoever of Ward or Nelson isn't here. Their OL coach had been at Notre Dame

9) SF takes McGlinchey or Roquan Smith

10) Oakland takes the other

11) Miami takes Rosen or trades down with Arizona who takes Rosen



That means at 12 we are deciding between Fitzpatrick, James, Edmunds. That is a far cry from Saquon Barkley and there is no guarantee that 22 or a future 1 was part of the deal In comment 13946810 jcn56 said:We should decide to accept or reject offers based on what is good for the Giants not what is spiteful to the Jets. Let us assume,, that the Bills had offer to trade up to 2 for Darnold, you would be left with the following:2) Darnold3) Allen or Rosen to Jets4) Ward or Barkley5) Chubb6) Indy takes Nelson if Cleveland takes Barkley, they take Barkley otherwise7) Tampa takes Vea at 7 (reports are they would have taken him at 7 if they didn't trade down)8) Chicago takes whoever of Ward or Nelson isn't here. Their OL coach had been at Notre Dame9) SF takes McGlinchey or Roquan Smith10) Oakland takes the other11) Miami takes Rosen or trades down with Arizona who takes RosenThat means at 12 we are deciding between Fitzpatrick, James, Edmunds. That is a far cry from Saquon Barkley and there is no guarantee that 22 or a future 1 was part of the deal

Almost every time Ole Gettles Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 9:40 am : link opens his mouth, he shows that he not only doesn't care to learn anything new, he's actually actively against learning anything new. He's not just incurious, he actually anti-curious.



He doesn't want to deal with 'running an analytic or whatever"



Positional value is "a crock"



Football is the same as it was in 1935



He thinks running the ball is more important than passing the ball



And here, he couldn't even wait 5 minutes to learn what offers might be out there. So arrogant that he didn't even need to know what was out there.



If you look at the qualities of the worst leaders, the worst managers, and the authors of the most epic disasters of leadership across all walks of life, Ole Gettles has them in spades. Thinks he knows everything. Not interested in learning. Extreme arrogance. Thinks that nothing has changed or will ever change. Doesn't listen (or consider) new ideas. Never learning. Never adapting.



This is our guy, leading us into the future. He'll bank some millions. He'll make fans happy who think we need a crusty "OLD SCHOOL" guy in charge. He might even claim credit for doubling our win total next year. And we'll continue to fall behind the rest of the league as they modernize their operations and we run a 1935-style organization.

RE: Almost every time Ole Gettles bw in dc : 4/30/2018 9:50 am : link

Quote:



Football is the same as it was in 1935







Gettleman is that uncle - "Uncle Dave" - at the family reunion that goes on and on and on about the good old days, hates technology, and still plays 8 tracks in his Buick...



The best part about this is Uncle Dave is courtesy of Accorsi, who convinced Ole Mara to bring back a card carrying member of Jints Central.



The fakest of fake GM searches ever. In comment 13946878 Jerry in DC said:Gettleman is that uncle - "Uncle Dave" - at the family reunion that goes on and on and on about the good old days, hates technology, and still plays 8 tracks in his Buick...The best part about this is Uncle Dave is courtesy of Accorsi, who convinced Ole Mara to bring back a card carrying member of Jints Central.The fakest of fake GM searches ever.

Mike, here was the rumor, for a pick below ours jcn56 : 4/30/2018 9:54 am : link Quote: The offer was 12, 22, and 53 or 56 for 4 and a 3rd rounder.





Here's my biggest problem with all this - the fact that we didn't at least sit it out to see WHAT might have come back. It's clear we weren't listening to offers.



Which I'm fine with, but then your issue is not with what you're being offered, rather, that you believe the guy at the top of the board is way further ahead than the next players down, and doesn't warrant passing on at any price.



Personally I would have gone with a QB because my horizon for turning the team around is longer, I don't think we're going to be successful trying to get anything done the next year or two. If the intent was to win now, I think we'd be better off taking that trade, adding the top OT and C available, and then picking one of the RBs that was still left on the board in RD2. Here's my biggest problem with all this - the fact that we didn't at least sit it out to see WHAT might have come back. It's clear we weren't listening to offers.Which I'm fine with, but then your issue is not with what you're being offered, rather, that you believe the guy at the top of the board is way further ahead than the next players down, and doesn't warrant passing on at any price.Personally I would have gone with a QB because my horizon for turning the team around is longer, I don't think we're going to be successful trying to get anything done the next year or two. If the intent was to win now, I think we'd be better off taking that trade, adding the top OT and C available, and then picking one of the RBs that was still left on the board in RD2.

RE: Almost every time Ole Gettles Mike in NY : 4/30/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote: opens his mouth, he shows that he not only doesn't care to learn anything new, he's actually actively against learning anything new. He's not just incurious, he actually anti-curious.



He doesn't want to deal with 'running an analytic or whatever"



Positional value is "a crock"



Football is the same as it was in 1935



He thinks running the ball is more important than passing the ball



And here, he couldn't even wait 5 minutes to learn what offers might be out there. So arrogant that he didn't even need to know what was out there.



If you look at the qualities of the worst leaders, the worst managers, and the authors of the most epic disasters of leadership across all walks of life, Ole Gettles has them in spades. Thinks he knows everything. Not interested in learning. Extreme arrogance. Thinks that nothing has changed or will ever change. Doesn't listen (or consider) new ideas. Never learning. Never adapting.



This is our guy, leading us into the future. He'll bank some millions. He'll make fans happy who think we need a crusty "OLD SCHOOL" guy in charge. He might even claim credit for doubling our win total next year. And we'll continue to fall behind the rest of the league as they modernize their operations and we run a 1935-style organization.



Jerry, most of your post is untrue. Gettleman does not think this is 1935. To open up the passing game you need to be a threat to run the ball. In key situations last year when we needed to convert third and short we were almost guaranteed to pass because we could not run successfully. In addition, teams were having success blowing up running plays with their down linemen. That allowed them to play their LB's further off the line of scrimmage and play pass defense first. If they guessed wrong they could just crash down at that point because guys like Darkwa were not a threat to beat a LB 1 on 1 in space. A player like Barkley with improved blocking changes that. If Barkley gets past the Line of Scrimmage he can make LB's miss in space so teams have to play D closer to line of scrimmage. That opens up space for Engram down the seam and OBJ on the outside. Ever since the combine, if not before, teams have been making plays to get to number 2. If anything was close, Gettleman would have given it a chance. In comment 13946878 Jerry in DC said:Jerry, most of your post is untrue. Gettleman does not think this is 1935. To open up the passing game you need to be a threat to run the ball. In key situations last year when we needed to convert third and short we were almost guaranteed to pass because we could not run successfully. In addition, teams were having success blowing up running plays with their down linemen. That allowed them to play their LB's further off the line of scrimmage and play pass defense first. If they guessed wrong they could just crash down at that point because guys like Darkwa were not a threat to beat a LB 1 on 1 in space. A player like Barkley with improved blocking changes that. If Barkley gets past the Line of Scrimmage he can make LB's miss in space so teams have to play D closer to line of scrimmage. That opens up space for Engram down the seam and OBJ on the outside. Ever since the combine, if not before, teams have been making plays to get to number 2. If anything was close, Gettleman would have given it a chance.

RE: Mike, here was the rumor, for a pick below ours Mike in NY : 4/30/2018 10:06 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





The offer was 12, 22, and 53 or 56 for 4 and a 3rd rounder.









Here's my biggest problem with all this - the fact that we didn't at least sit it out to see WHAT might have come back. It's clear we weren't listening to offers.



Which I'm fine with, but then your issue is not with what you're being offered, rather, that you believe the guy at the top of the board is way further ahead than the next players down, and doesn't warrant passing on at any price.



Personally I would have gone with a QB because my horizon for turning the team around is longer, I don't think we're going to be successful trying to get anything done the next year or two. If the intent was to win now, I think we'd be better off taking that trade, adding the top OT and C available, and then picking one of the RBs that was still left on the board in RD2.



According to Mayock the Bills were not offering any additional 1st Rounders in any deal besides #12. Considering the Bills had no need to jump the Jets if they had Allen and Darnold ranked similarly, they would probably not offer more for 2 than they would a lower pick. Considering the Notre Dame OL would both be off the board by #12, would you really be comfortable reaching for Kolton Miller just to build an OL? Everyone was saying that Oakland reached at #15 for him and I am not sure he is physical enough to be an RT. A lot of the comparisons I have seen was that he is a younger version of Nate Solder. Based on the relative value of positions, I would have taken a QB if I had one ranked either on the same tier as Barkley or on a tier below when there is not a large gap between the two tiers. However, I can see going for Barkley if those conditions are not met. In comment 13946903 jcn56 said:According to Mayock the Bills were not offering any additional 1st Rounders in any deal besides #12. Considering the Bills had no need to jump the Jets if they had Allen and Darnold ranked similarly, they would probably not offer more for 2 than they would a lower pick. Considering the Notre Dame OL would both be off the board by #12, would you really be comfortable reaching for Kolton Miller just to build an OL? Everyone was saying that Oakland reached at #15 for him and I am not sure he is physical enough to be an RT. A lot of the comparisons I have seen was that he is a younger version of Nate Solder. Based on the relative value of positions, I would have taken a QB if I had one ranked either on the same tier as Barkley or on a tier below when there is not a large gap between the two tiers. However, I can see going for Barkley if those conditions are not met.

Hey, I'm basing my takes on the quips from Ole Gettles Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 10:13 am : link in his press conferences. 1935 is his year, not mine. Running the ball is more important than passing - that's his words, not mine.



Those are the statements he chooses to make. Now maybe I'm reading too much into it. Maybe Ole Gettles is just all about the LOLs. Maybe his luddite exterior is all an act. I just don't see any evidence of that. Just a crusty ole guy making some crusty ole LOLs. Evidently that provides comfort to some people. It does not provide much comfort to me.

Is that you Jerry? Chris in Philly : 4/30/2018 11:04 am : link Welcome back!



Both DG and FS have spoken pretty extensively about using Barkley in a variety of passing situations. They didn't draft him to be Christian Okoye. They drafted him to use all over the field.

Easy to decline Cap'n Bluebeard : 4/30/2018 11:07 am : link Unless I'm misreading the OP, the offer was 12, 22, and 53 OR 56 for 4 AND the 3rd round pick? That's a shit deal. Absolutely no way would I give up the 4 (no less the 2!) AND a 3rd round pick to have to drop back 8 spots and get the 22nd and 53rd in return. No chance at all. The deal would need to be 12, 22, 53, and a 1st next year to even get me to consider it.

The direct quote was TrueBlue56 : 4/30/2018 11:12 am : link Quote: But, at the end of the day, it's the same three things you had to do in '35 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer.





What one of those 3 elements did we not have in our 4 superbowls??



The Seahawks were successful when they had pass rushers, a stifling defense and of course lynch running the ball.



The Steelers have always had strong running games and tough defenses



This is not to say passing the ball isn't important, it is, but passing the ball is more effective when you can run the ball as well.



What one of those 3 elements did we not have in our 4 superbowls??The Seahawks were successful when they had pass rushers, a stifling defense and of course lynch running the ball.The Steelers have always had strong running games and tough defensesThis is not to say passing the ball isn't important, it is, but passing the ball is more effective when you can run the ball as well.

RE: Hey, I'm basing my takes on the quips from Ole Gettles Section331 : 4/30/2018 11:14 am : link

Quote: in his press conferences. 1935 is his year, not mine. Running the ball is more important than passing - that's his words, not mine.



Except he didn't say that. He never, to my knowledge, said that running the ball was more important than passing, what he said is that you have to be able to run the ball, and to stop the run. The goal of any offense is not to become one-dimensional, and the key to any defense is to make your opponent one-dimensional. That is what DG is referring to. In comment 13946956 Jerry in DC said:Except he didn't say that. He never, to my knowledge, said that running the ball was more important than passing, what he said is that you have to be able to run the ball, and to stop the run. The goal of any offense is not to become one-dimensional, and the key to any defense is to make your opponent one-dimensional. That is what DG is referring to.

RE: The direct quote was Giantfan in skinland : 4/30/2018 11:18 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





But, at the end of the day, it's the same three things you had to do in '35 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer.









What one of those 3 elements did we not have in our 4 superbowls??



The Seahawks were successful when they had pass rushers, a stifling defense and of course lynch running the ball.



The Steelers have always had strong running games and tough defenses



This is not to say passing the ball isn't important, it is, but passing the ball is more effective when you can run the ball as well.





Well, in 2011 (which is now already 7 years ago, btw, important to remember in discussing what's occurring NOW in the NFL), we were the worst rushing team in the league that year. In comment 13947084 TrueBlue56 said:Well, in 2011 (which is now already 7 years ago, btw, important to remember in discussing what's occurring NOW in the NFL), we were the worst rushing team in the league that year.

Let me ask you TrueBlue56 : 4/30/2018 11:32 am : link Quote: And here, he couldn't even wait 5 minutes to learn what offers might be out there. So arrogant that he didn't even need to know what was out there.



Completely hypothetically, but if von Miller, Joe Thomas, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt or Khalil Mack were sitting there at 2 would you be listening to trade offers from other teams??



This is how gettleman views Barkley, right or wrong. He sees him as a generational talent and one you don't pass up on for additional draft picks. Would he listen if offers were made? Sure he would. It's due diligence, but he had no interest in passing up on Barkley for additional draft picks.



Would you trade the opportunity to draft LT or even Carl banks for extra draft picks??



LT and banks might be a bit over the top, but they were 2nd and 3rd overall picks. Completely hypothetically, but if von Miller, Joe Thomas, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt or Khalil Mack were sitting there at 2 would you be listening to trade offers from other teams??This is how gettleman views Barkley, right or wrong. He sees him as a generational talent and one you don't pass up on for additional draft picks. Would he listen if offers were made? Sure he would. It's due diligence, but he had no interest in passing up on Barkley for additional draft picks.Would you trade the opportunity to draft LT or even Carl banks for extra draft picks??LT and banks might be a bit over the top, but they were 2nd and 3rd overall picks.

RE: RE: The direct quote was TrueBlue56 : 4/30/2018 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13947084 TrueBlue56 said:





Quote:









Quote:





But, at the end of the day, it's the same three things you had to do in '35 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer.









What one of those 3 elements did we not have in our 4 superbowls??



The Seahawks were successful when they had pass rushers, a stifling defense and of course lynch running the ball.



The Steelers have always had strong running games and tough defenses



This is not to say passing the ball isn't important, it is, but passing the ball is more effective when you can run the ball as well.









Well, in 2011 (which is now already 7 years ago, btw, important to remember in discussing what's occurring NOW in the NFL), we were the worst rushing team in the league that year.



Yes, we were but what did we do in the playoffs? Ran for 172 yards against the falcons, 95 yards against green bay, 85 yards against a stifling 49er defense and 114 yards against the patriots



And I also brought up recent successes of recent team's, the Steelers, the Seahawks (who are starting to decline). I won't even go into the patriots because they have been so much of an anomaly that no one can ever figure out or duplicate what they do.



Hell, the eagles ran for 164 yards in the Superbowl In comment 13947098 Giantfan in skinland said:Yes, we were but what did we do in the playoffs? Ran for 172 yards against the falcons, 95 yards against green bay, 85 yards against a stifling 49er defense and 114 yards against the patriotsAnd I also brought up recent successes of recent team's, the Steelers, the Seahawks (who are starting to decline). I won't even go into the patriots because they have been so much of an anomaly that no one can ever figure out or duplicate what they do.Hell, the eagles ran for 164 yards in the Superbowl

RE: Is that you Jerry? Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 11:50 am : link

Quote: Welcome back!



Both DG and FS have spoken pretty extensively about using Barkley in a variety of passing situations. They didn't draft him to be Christian Okoye. They drafted him to use all over the field.



Hi Chris - this is indeed the original Jerry, back for at least a few days to register my discontent towards our backwards management. We'll see how long it lasts - posting here eats up a lot of time... In comment 13947071 Chris in Philly said:Hi Chris - this is indeed the original Jerry, back for at least a few days to register my discontent towards our backwards management. We'll see how long it lasts - posting here eats up a lot of time...

This running vs. passing stuff Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 11:53 am : link It's been proven. Passing is more important. It did require "an analytics or whatever" and it was done in the last 15 years, so I'm sure Ole Gettles has no interest in it.

Being able to run the ball Giantfan in skinland : 4/30/2018 11:54 am : link and needing to invest a high first round pick on an RB in order to do so are two VERY different questions.



In fact, take a look at all of those teams you've mentioned. Not a single one of them had a first rounder at RB other than Seattle (and technically speaking, Lynch was someone else's first rounder).



RE: Let me ask you Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 12:11 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





And here, he couldn't even wait 5 minutes to learn what offers might be out there. So arrogant that he didn't even need to know what was out there.







Completely hypothetically, but if von Miller, Joe Thomas, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt or Khalil Mack were sitting there at 2 would you be listening to trade offers from other teams??



This is how gettleman views Barkley, right or wrong. He sees him as a generational talent and one you don't pass up on for additional draft picks. Would he listen if offers were made? Sure he would. It's due diligence, but he had no interest in passing up on Barkley for additional draft picks.



Would you trade the opportunity to draft LT or even Carl banks for extra draft picks??



LT and banks might be a bit over the top, but they were 2nd and 3rd overall picks.



Yes, I would've sat there and waited the 5 minutes. For two reasons.



1) It costs me literally zero to sit and wait and answer phone calls for 5 minutes. 2) I understand probabilities. I know that I can't predict the future with 100% certainty. I understand that as strongly as I feel about something, there is a chance that I am wrong. Even this very thing we're talking about - it's possible that Barkley is one of the top RBs in the league for 10 years and that he's such a massive weapon that he was a great pick. I just don't think there's a huge probability on that. On the flip I know that even if I love a player, there's a chance he could be average, or just "pretty good", or even "pretty bad." And that if that's the case, it might be worth comparing his expected value to the expected value of other offers.



I'm not claiming that I have some extreme level of sophistication in my decision-making -- this is just the standard process that responsible, effective people go through. Is our GM capable of that kind if thought process? Weighing a variety of potential outcomes against each other? Acknowledging that he can't see into the future with 100% clarity? It sure doesn't sound like it.



hey I know this kid is touched by God. He's a football player who makes football plays and I dont need none of this probability or whatever crock. In comment 13947123 TrueBlue56 said:Yes, I would've sat there and waited the 5 minutes. For two reasons.1) It costs me literally zero to sit and wait and answer phone calls for 5 minutes. 2) I understand probabilities. I know that I can't predict the future with 100% certainty. I understand that as strongly as I feel about something, there is a chance that I am wrong. Even this very thing we're talking about - it's possible that Barkley is one of the top RBs in the league for 10 years and that he's such a massive weapon that he was a great pick. I just don't think there's a huge probability on that. On the flip I know that even if I love a player, there's a chance he could be average, or just "pretty good", or even "pretty bad." And that if that's the case, it might be worth comparing his expected value to the expected value of other offers.I'm not claiming that I have some extreme level of sophistication in my decision-making -- this is just the standard process that responsible, effective people go through. Is our GM capable of that kind if thought process? Weighing a variety of potential outcomes against each other? Acknowledging that he can't see into the future with 100% clarity? It sure doesn't sound like it.hey I know this kid is touched by God. He's a football player who makes football plays and I dont need none of this probability or whatever crock.

Also, linemen like Thomas and Watt and Donald are much better bets Greg from LI : 4/30/2018 12:18 pm : link to remain productive for a decade plus than a running back. As much as people talk about Tomlinson, he had a huge dropoff in his production at age 29, after his seventh season. Faulk, same thing (although he came into the league a year younger so his dropoff was after his eighth season). There are very few Walter Paytons and Curtis Martins who can continue to play at a very high level into their 30s.

He isn’t viewed as just a RB UConn4523 : 4/30/2018 12:21 pm : link I don’t understand why some of you can’t comprehend that. If we are getting another OBJ type of player for this offense, what exactly is the problem?