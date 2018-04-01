Shurmur with Papa on Sirius, Quarterbacks joeinpa : 4/30/2018 8:31 am Said they were very high on all the quarterbacks that people were talking about. Said pick was all about Barkley and being all in on Eli.



Also in Lauletta (sp). Doesn't buy into arm strength issue because of how well he uses his legs. Also pick had nothing to do with Webb. Likes Webb it s all about competing



Arrow is up on Webb



Hopeful Flowers will join them to train. Says she did some good things last year

Quote: the Giants somehow landed a 3rd string QB using either a 3rd or 4th round pick in the last 2 years. You know how hard it is to secure a 3rd string QB.



It's not like the Giants don't need players to actually, you know, play. Unbelievable how short sighted some people are. We are all for picking Barkley because he was the best player available, but heaven forbid the best player available is a QB. QB is only the most important position in all of sports and super hard to find. Maybe Eli's going to play until he turns 100. That or maybe Giants fans will quit following the team when he retires, so who cares anyway. In comment 13946785 Harvest Blend said:Unbelievable how short sighted some people are. We are all for picking Barkley because he was the best player available, but heaven forbid the best player available is a QB. QB is only the most important position in all of sports and super hard to find. Maybe Eli's going to play until he turns 100. That or maybe Giants fans will quit following the team when he retires, so who cares anyway.

Quote: the Giants somehow landed a 3rd string QB using either a 3rd or 4th round pick in the last 2 years. You know how hard it is to secure a 3rd string QB.



It's not like the Giants don't need players to actually, you know, play.



Yeah because 4th round picks always come in and start from day 1. In comment 13946785 Harvest Blend said:Yeah because 4th round picks always come in and start from day 1.

A noodle armed Harvest Blend : 4/30/2018 9:27 am : link 2nd or 3rd QB in the 4th round on a team with a ton of other needs is a waste with Webb already here. I don't even want to get into how bad of a pick Barkley was, that was an embarrassment.



Liked the 4 other picks however. Really like the Hernandez (especially after the Barkley pick) and the McIntosh pick.

I've had this being an 11 win team since before the SB was played Bill L : 4/30/2018 9:33 am : link I haven't seen anything that would do anything but reinforce that.

RE: “Coach, we appreciate a couple minutes” sundayatone : 4/30/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: Love Papa, but his catch phrase drives me nuts.



all the other stuff,another papa catch phrase. In comment 13946739 FranknWeezer said:all the other stuff,another papa catch phrase.

Here's an interesting stat on Barkley Eric on Li : 4/30/2018 9:39 am : link Quote:

There were only eight RBs with at least 100 carries and 50 receptions in 2017. Among them, Barkley’s 7.0 yards/touch, 5.9 yards/attempt and 11.7 yards/reception each ranked first.



Kind of illustrates the point of Barkley's versatility not only making him capable of being a 3 down runner but a threat on all 3 downs. Kind of illustrates the point of Barkley's versatility not only making him capable of being a 3 down runner but a threat on all 3 downs.

RE: Being all in on Eli Brown Recluse : 4/30/2018 9:39 am : link

Quote: Wow. Really putting a lot of pressure on Eli here. So this picks is about the next 2-3 years, not the next 14? Okay...



I don't think this puts any pressure on Eli at all. This is what he has wanted ever since Coughlin left. A coach and GM who support him. He has to be feeling pretty good right now. He's gotten some help on the line, and now he FINALLY has a legit RB to hand the ball off.



This is the best Eli has felt in quite a while. In comment 13946723 UberAlias said:I don't think this puts any pressure on Eli at all. This is what he has wanted ever since Coughlin left. A coach and GM who support him. He has to be feeling pretty good right now. He's gotten some help on the line, and now he FINALLY has a legit RB to hand the ball off.This is the best Eli has felt in quite a while.

RE: RE: Being all in on Eli UberAlias : 4/30/2018 10:03 am : link

In comment 13946723 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Wow. Really putting a lot of pressure on Eli here. So this picks is about the next 2-3 years, not the next 14? Okay...







I don't think this puts any pressure on Eli at all. This is what he has wanted ever since Coughlin left. A coach and GM who support him. He has to be feeling pretty good right now. He's gotten some help on the line, and now he FINALLY has a legit RB to hand the ball off.



This is the best Eli has felt in quite a while.



You don't? Last year we had SB aspirations and ended up with 3 wins. The story PS and DG have been selling since they came in that Eli is capable of playing at a high level and has years left. Eli has not played well the past two seasons but we are told that is because of issues around him. So they go out and pay an OLT the largest contract spend a near-1st round pick on an OG everyone says has a 1st round grade and draft a RB at #2 overall we are told will be a hall of famer. All this with Odell coming back and a new HC and OC presumably much better than the old guy. And, the pass up on a few potential franchise QBs who we are hearing they really liked.



If we don't see dramatic improvement in play at QB and offense and this team isn't competing for post seasons this year, then that story is going to be hard to accept. Especially if things are shaping up elsewhere and looking like one of the QBs they passed on is going to be pretty good. In comment 13946875 Brown Recluse said:You don't? Last year we had SB aspirations and ended up with 3 wins. The story PS and DG have been selling since they came in that Eli is capable of playing at a high level and has years left. Eli has not played well the past two seasons but we are told that is because of issues around him. So they go out and pay an OLT the largest contract spend a near-1st round pick on an OG everyone says has a 1st round grade and draft a RB at #2 overall we are told will be a hall of famer. All this with Odell coming back and a new HC and OC presumably much better than the old guy. And, the pass up on a few potential franchise QBs who we are hearing they really liked.If we don't see dramatic improvement in play at QB and offense and this team isn't competing for post seasons this year, then that story is going to be hard to accept. Especially if things are shaping up elsewhere and looking like one of the QBs they passed on is going to be pretty good.

RE: A noodle armed UConn4523 : 4/30/2018 10:08 am : link

Quote: 2nd or 3rd QB in the 4th round on a team with a ton of other needs is a waste with Webb already here. I don't even want to get into how bad of a pick Barkley was, that was an embarrassment.



Liked the 4 other picks however. Really like the Hernandez (especially after the Barkley pick) and the McIntosh pick.



What’s the success rate of any position selected in round 4? Answer that and let me know if it’s worth trying to hit on a QB there or another position. Taking a CB in the 4th, for example, may not amount to anything. In comment 13946841 Harvest Blend said:What’s the success rate of any position selected in round 4? Answer that and let me know if it’s worth trying to hit on a QB there or another position. Taking a CB in the 4th, for example, may not amount to anything.

What do you expect Shurmur to say? Sean : 4/30/2018 10:20 am : link We didn’t like any of the QB’s? Don’t get why people are limiting the Barkley pick to 2 years, it goes beyond 2 years. Shurmur intends to win once Eli is gone & the idea of the college “franchise QB” is dying. Luck & Wentz are the only 2 guys in recent history, a lot of flops though.

Your going to have give some evidence on Dnew15 : 4/30/2018 10:35 am : link the idea that the "franchise" QB days are over...

Especially after Dnew15 : 4/30/2018 10:36 am : link 4 of the top 10 picks were spent on what teams are hoping is a "franchise" QB.

RE: Your going to have give some evidence on Sean : 4/30/2018 11:00 am : link

Quote: the idea that the "franchise" QB days are over...



College is not producing “pro style QB’s” like they have in prior years. Britt has outlined this multiple times. In comment 13947011 Dnew15 said:College is not producing “pro style QB’s” like they have in prior years. Britt has outlined this multiple times.

This is the crux of the argument for me, Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 11:04 am : link



Quote: In a game against James Madison, Richmond installed a package where Lauletta would go to the line, fake his cadence and pick from one of three plays — a man coverage beater, a quarters coverage beater and a Cover 2 beater — based on what he saw from the defense. College quarterbacks are rarely afforded that kind of autonomy, especially in a spread offense.



Lauletta used those pre-snap recognition skills to dominate at the Senior Bowl, where the rules limited what the defense could do.



[b]“The rules were in favor of the offense. The defense could only play certain coverages: Cover 1, Cover 2 or Cover 3. And the Broncos staff didn’t play Cover 2 the whole game. In Cover 1, the guys were usually in press coverage and they’re head-up leverage. In Cover 3, the corners are farther off and lined up with outside leverage. So when I walked up to the line of scrimmage, I knew what coverage they were in every play.”



You give a guy like Lauletta the answers to the test beforehand and the defense doesn’t stand much of a chance. That was certainly the case in Mobile, Ala., where he threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns and took home the game’s MVP award.



That wasn’t just a one-off performance either. The FCS quarterback was the best passer in Senior Bowl practices, out-performing guys like Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, according to Pro Football Focus’ practice reports. Of the 95 throws he made during practices, only eight were marked as inaccurate by PFF. Lauletta proved he can hang with the draft’s top quarterbacks.



That's it in a nutshell, right there.



The the drafts since Luck, there have been many success stories of Pro Style, mid round QB's having just as much success as their high round counterparts...



Jimmy G in the 2nd, Russell Wilson in the 3rd, Kirk Cousins in the fourth, and it's happening with more frequency.



- ( when it comes to highly touted spread offense QB's vs. mid round Pro Style QB's (from the USA Today Lauletta article):That's it in a nutshell, right there.The the drafts since Luck, there have been many success stories of Pro Style, mid round QB's having just as much success as their high round counterparts...Jimmy G in the 2nd, Russell Wilson in the 3rd, Kirk Cousins in the fourth, and it's happening with more frequency. Richmond's Kyle Lauletta has everything NFL teams should (but don't) look for in a QB prospect - ( New Window

I'm not buying that the Giants "really liked all the QBs." Tom in NY : 4/30/2018 11:13 am : link If they had strong enough ratings on one of them, they would have taken them at #2 over Barkley. Every former GM I have heard has said that if the QB is rated anywhere close to the position play, with a grade representing a starting QB, they would take the QB.



It's very likely that Shurmur is being politically correct about these QBs, and that they had them rated lower than we in the public believe they should be. There were several "scouting/draft" newsletters than only had Mayfield rated highly.



BTW, I wanted the Giants to draft a QB at #2...but if Shurmur/Shula/Gettleman didn't feel they are legit franchise QBs, than they made the right decision.

The next 3-5 years is going to be a test to see if they were right.

Also of note, Pittsburgh, San Diego, nor New England drafted one of these top 5 QBs in the 1st round...and all had the chance/ammunition to do so.

Maybe Sean Payton was telling the truth last week?

Tom as a fellow get a quarterback guy joeinpa : 4/30/2018 11:26 am : link I would like to rationalize the politically correct answer by Shurmur



But part of me is wondering is this is about Gettlemen being on back of his career and wanting no part of a rebuild

Luck/Wilson/Cousins Dnew15 : 4/30/2018 11:39 am : link were all taken in the 2012 draft. Since then - there are 4 (which is a stretch) "success stories" of QBs taken after just round one: D. Carr and Jimmy G in rd 2 - Dak in rd. 4 and Jacoby Brissett in rd. 3

In that time the following QBs were drafted in rd 1 alone: Blake Bortles, Jamies Winston, Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff, Carson W. and D. Watson.

Percentage wise for rd. 1 QB's that's 7/12 (total QBs drafted in rd. 1 since 2012) that one might argue are success stories

VS

For every other rd. it's 4/45 (total number of QBs drafted since 2012)

You could argue what is a success story and what is not - but - the odds are not good for QBs after rd one

I think the league is evolving to system QB that has strengths.... Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 11:45 am : link and can play in your system, vs. the prototypical QB that can supposedly play in any system.



I think we will see more success stories like Case Keenum as NFL offenses continue to evolve.

You get a lot of misses there too UberAlias : 4/30/2018 11:47 am : link I'm not sure I see Cousins as a big hit. When the team who drafts you is lukewarm about paying you -that's hardly a great success story. I get that there was a market for him in FA, but that market is largely built on QB desperate teams who have been searching for an answer for years. If anything his demand shows how hard the really good ones are to come by.

RE: You get a lot of misses there too Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: I'm not sure I see Cousins as a big hit. When the team who drafts you is lukewarm about paying you -that's hardly a great success story. I get that there was a market for him in FA, but that market is largely built on QB desperate teams who have been searching for an answer for years. If anything his demand shows how hard the really good ones are to come by.



And that's part of my point, the market is what it is because so few guys with that skillset are coming out. That's why teams are overpaying for them.



The Manning, Rivers, Roethlisberger classes are becoming few and far between. Used to seem like there was one of those guys every year, but not anymore. And that's because so many college teams have gone away from that style of offense. In comment 13947150 UberAlias said:And that's part of my point, the market is what it is because so few guys with that skillset are coming out. That's why teams are overpaying for them.The Manning, Rivers, Roethlisberger classes are becoming few and far between. Used to seem like there was one of those guys every year, but not anymore. And that's because so many college teams have gone away from that style of offense.

Maybe, maybe not Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 11:52 am : link However, I do like how Jimmy Garoppolo is the the new success story of QBs that people like to quote.



Also humorous is how Jimmy G and Case Keenum are now used as "comps" to describe very good but albeit not elite QBs. Based on their high achievements to date I guess??



That's quite a ceiling we are setting...

RE: I think the league is evolving to system QB that has strengths.... UberAlias : 4/30/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote: and can play in your system, vs. the prototypical QB that can supposedly play in any system.



I think we will see more success stories like Case Keenum as NFL offenses continue to evolve. Case Keenum as a success story? He signed a two year deal with Denver. So he's a stop gap solution. Those complaining about our using a 4th round pick on a QB better get used to it. Teams without a long term solution at the position tend to burn a lot of picks trying to find that guy and there are a lot more misses out there than hits.



The Case Keenum and Cousins' of the world are a bit like settling for mediocrity, which teams often do when they don't have a legitimate answer. The Giants have done it over the years, only recently at positions of lesser importance thanks to the spoils of having Eli. In comment 13947141 Britt in VA said:Case Keenum as a success story? He signed a two year deal with Denver. So he's a stop gap solution. Those complaining about our using a 4th round pick on a QB better get used to it. Teams without a long term solution at the position tend to burn a lot of picks trying to find that guy and there are a lot more misses out there than hits.The Case Keenum and Cousins' of the world are a bit like settling for mediocrity, which teams often do when they don't have a legitimate answer. The Giants have done it over the years, only recently at positions of lesser importance thanks to the spoils of having Eli.

RE: Maybe, maybe not Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote: However, I do like how Jimmy Garoppolo is the the new success story of QBs that people like to quote.



Also humorous is how Jimmy G and Case Keenum are now used as "comps" to describe very good but albeit not elite QBs. Based on their high achievements to date I guess??



That's quite a ceiling we are setting...



As compared to the numerous first round spread QB busts over the past five years? In comment 13947160 Jimmy Googs said:As compared to the numerous first round spread QB busts over the past five years?

RE: RE: I think the league is evolving to system QB that has strengths.... Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 11:54 am : link

In comment 13947141 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





and can play in your system, vs. the prototypical QB that can supposedly play in any system.



I think we will see more success stories like Case Keenum as NFL offenses continue to evolve.



Case Keenum as a success story? He signed a two year deal with Denver. So he's a stop gap solution. Those complaining about our using a 4th round pick on a QB better get used to it. Teams without a long term solution at the position tend to burn a lot of picks trying to find that guy and there are a lot more misses out there than hits.



The Case Keenum and Cousins' of the world are a bit like settling for mediocrity, which teams often do when they don't have a legitimate answer. The Giants have done it over the years, only recently at positions of lesser importance thanks to the spoils of having Eli.



A success story of having pro tools and being in the right system can generate success. In comment 13947162 UberAlias said:A success story of having pro tools and being in the right system can generate success.

Guys can have success if there is a lot around them UberAlias : 4/30/2018 11:56 am : link The challenge is not success for a year or two, the challenge is sustained success. The teams who have it are generally the ones with a true franchise QB. That hasn't changed.

re: Dnew15 : 4/30/2018 12:02 pm : link As compared to the numerous first round spread QB busts over the past 5 years



Clear misses the last 5 years from the 1st round:

Paxton Lynch

J. Manzel

EJ Manuel

Teddy Bridgewater (maybe a tough luck clear miss)



Clear 1st rd hits past 5 years:

Bortles

Winston

Mariota

Goff

Wentz

Watson



RE: Guys can have success if there is a lot around them Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: The challenge is not success for a year or two, the challenge is sustained success. The teams who have it are generally the ones with a true franchise QB. That hasn't changed.



And I'm telling you colleges aren't producing those guys with the same frequency they used to. Hell, look at Darnold, who everybody wanted:



Quote: But the bigger question is whether what Darnold did at USC translates to an NFL system.



All too often, people distinguish pro-style and college-style offenses from each other by things like how often the QB gets under center, whether the team runs the option, and whether they use fullbacks and tight ends. These don’t truly tell the story of whether the QB is executing tactics and techniques that make him a clean projection to the NFL.



Quote: Pro-style offense, properly understood, incorporates heavy use of 11 personnel “spread sets” alongside dropback passing. USC does a fair amount of that, but also regularly takes advantage of college rules and tactics by including a large number of RPOs and using Darnold’s size and athleticism in the QB run game.



Quote: Good pro-style QBs can read NFL defenses at the line of scrimmage and audible to get their teams into the best plays. The NFL is so complex that QBs need to be able to see minor differences in leverage and positioning before the snap to have a chance of sorting out the chaos during live action.



“Pro-style” shouldn’t refer to formations, because NFL and college offenses are now perhaps as similar as they’ve ever been. It should refer more to asking the QB to take command before the snap at the line.



The Clay Helton USC offense is more “college-style” than commonly perceived.



Quote: In these battles, Darnold only gave the Trojans an advantage in his capacity for escaping pressure and improvising. In the college game, that’s generally enough (although it led to real problems against Texas), but in the pro game, it’s hard to win if you’re at disadvantage in the tactical game.



USC coaches have evidently told NFL scouts that Darnold is “totally capable” of learning more about high-level signal-calling, but we haven’t seen it from him in the college game.



- ( In comment 13947169 UberAlias said:And I'm telling you colleges aren't producing those guys with the same frequency they used to. Hell, look at Darnold, who everybody wanted: Is Jets No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold a ‘system quarterback?’ - ( New Window

Britt UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:07 pm : link They aren't coming out pro-ready. You have to develop them. We know that. It actually used to be quite common for teams to sit a guy for a year before playing him.

RE: Tom as a fellow get a quarterback guy Sean : 4/30/2018 12:08 pm : link

Quote: I would like to rationalize the politically correct answer by Shurmur



But part of me is wondering is this is about Gettlemen being on back of his career and wanting no part of a rebuild



I think the Lauletta pick puts this argument to rest. In comment 13947106 joeinpa said:I think the Lauletta pick puts this argument to rest.

And to be precise UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:09 pm : link DG said this about all positions, not just QBs. He actually changes the entire process on this notion, so this is not something special for QBs.

RE: Britt Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: They aren't coming out pro-ready. You have to develop them. We know that. It actually used to be quite common for teams to sit a guy for a year before playing him.



If they ever get it. The mental part of the game is a big hurdle.



And that's the rub, not only are you sacrificing a year or two while developing him, there's no guarantee. When the draft pick value is that high, I'm much more comfortable developing a 3rd or 4th round pick, because if they don't pan out, nothing lost. But you miss on that second overall pick? QB hell, like DG has been saying all along. In comment 13947192 UberAlias said:If they ever get it. The mental part of the game is a big hurdle.And that's the rub, not only are you sacrificing a year or two while developing him, there's no guarantee. When the draft pick value is that high, I'm much more comfortable developing a 3rd or 4th round pick, because if they don't pan out, nothing lost. But you miss on that second overall pick? QB hell, like DG has been saying all along.

What if the Giants picked BPA but not at a position of need at #2? Ivan15 : 4/30/2018 12:10 pm : link For the sake of argument, let’s say they picked a TE who was highly rated.

Other than the angst of the pick, what would you think about the overall draft?



The pick of Barkley is part of rebuilding on the fly. The rest of the draft fits a rebuild just as much as a win now approach.



I think the Giants May be accepting the premise that they can’t remain competitive and still draft a “franchise” QB, so the strategy will be to find a reliable future starter and turn him into a franchise QB or remain competitive until one is found. I know this is not a popular strategy but may be what being the Giants franchise requires.



Can you imagine Giants fans accepting the Cleveland situation?

Britt UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:15 pm : link Which of these teams who supposedly missed on high QB busts since are in QB hell and set back for 5 years?



here are the teams who drafted QBs high:

Panthers

Titans

Colts

Redskins

Jags

Tampa

Rams

Philly

Bears



Most of thoese teams UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:17 pm : link Either hit on the guy they took, or recovered.

I think the jury is still out on many of them...... Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 12:22 pm : link Look, I've beaten this to death, I don't want to do it anymore.



That is my perspective of the "Franchise QB" model of team building in the NFL right now. Gonna take time and perspective to see how it plays out.

Going beack before that we have UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:23 pm : link Rams

Lions

Jets

Atlanta



Of these, Rams were not killed by Bradford, the others hit except Jets who went to back to back championship games before falling into QB hell.

RE: I think the jury is still out on many of them...... UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Look, I've beaten this to death, I don't want to do it anymore.



That is my perspective of the "Franchise QB" model of team building in the NFL right now. Gonna take time and perspective to see how it plays out. Fair enough. I enjoy discussing with you as you make rational arguments. So I agree, we will see. In comment 13947229 Britt in VA said:Fair enough. I enjoy discussing with you as you make rational arguments. So I agree, we will see.

That answer really bothers me Sonic Youth : 4/30/2018 12:25 pm : link Just reinforces what a massive oversight this was for the franchise.



If they were truly "really high" on Darnold/Rosen, it's a fireable offense that they weren't drafted if the Giants shit the bed again this year.



RE: re: RobCarpenter : 4/30/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote: As compared to the numerous first round spread QB busts over the past 5 years



Clear misses the last 5 years from the 1st round:

Paxton Lynch

J. Manzel

EJ Manuel

Teddy Bridgewater (maybe a tough luck clear miss)



Clear 1st rd hits past 5 years:

Bortles

Winston

Mariota

Goff

Wentz

Watson



I think the jury is still out on Bortles and Winston. In comment 13947185 Dnew15 said:I think the jury is still out on Bortles and Winston.

RE: That answer really bothers me UberAlias : 4/30/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Just reinforces what a massive oversight this was for the franchise.



If they were truly "really high" on Darnold/Rosen, it's a fireable offense that they weren't drafted if the Giants shit the bed again this year. Another way you can look at it is, that just goes to show you how much they like Barkley. This offense is going to look a hell of a lot better this year, that much is certain. I wanted Darnold but Barkley is going to be a hell of a player. It is not like they blew it off and didn't put in the time investigating these QBs. They did. In comment 13947237 Sonic Youth said:Another way you can look at it is, that just goes to show you how much they like Barkley. This offense is going to look a hell of a lot better this year, that much is certain. I wanted Darnold but Barkley is going to be a hell of a player. It is not like they blew it off and didn't put in the time investigating these QBs. They did.

RE: RE: I think the jury is still out on many of them...... Britt in VA : 4/30/2018 12:52 pm : link

In comment 13947229 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Look, I've beaten this to death, I don't want to do it anymore.



That is my perspective of the "Franchise QB" model of team building in the NFL right now. Gonna take time and perspective to see how it plays out.



Fair enough. I enjoy discussing with you as you make rational arguments. So I agree, we will see.



Thank you, likewise. In comment 13947234 UberAlias said:Thank you, likewise.

RE: RE: Maybe, maybe not Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 12:52 pm : link

In comment 13947160 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





However, I do like how Jimmy Garoppolo is the the new success story of QBs that people like to quote.



Also humorous is how Jimmy G and Case Keenum are now used as "comps" to describe very good but albeit not elite QBs. Based on their high achievements to date I guess??



That's quite a ceiling we are setting...







As compared to the numerous first round spread QB busts over the past five years?



Idk. Is it some compelling spread vs guys who have started and developed nicely? In comment 13947163 Britt in VA said:Idk. Is it some compelling spread vs guys who have started and developed nicely?

Barkley was a classic "bird in the hand" pick, CT Charlie : 4/30/2018 1:15 pm : link whereas all of the QB's were "two in the bush." Based on known information, Barkley is a sure thing whereas each of the QB's could end up being no more useful than Davis Webb. Shurmur's answer was diplomatic. They liked the QB's, but they LOVED the SB.

I totally agree with the fact that the jury.. Dnew15 : 4/30/2018 1:23 pm : link is still out on many of them - but the jury is not out on all the rest of the guys drafted in the last 5 years after round 1 aside from Carr and Jimmy G. (and even him I'd argue). None of them made it...yet. That is undeniable.

I hear you on beating it to death - I'm not trying to rehash an argument I've seen a lot of people have for the past 3 months, but what I am saying is that if you're looking for a franchise style QB, no matter what style offense they came from in college, the odds are better if you take them in rd. 1 - by a lot.

RE: That answer really bothers me bw in dc : 4/30/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: Just reinforces what a massive oversight this was for the franchise.



If they were truly "really high" on Darnold/Rosen, it's a fireable offense that they weren't drafted if the Giants shit the bed again this year.



I had the same exact thought. If the QB prospect is anywhere in the neighborhood of the RB prospect, you have to take the QB. Especially, in our case, we have an aging QB who is a major question mark going into the season.



Even if Eli finds the fountain of youth, it's still a perfect time for a Darnold/Rosen to be the apprentice before Eli heads into the sunset. As much as I am interested in Lauretta, he isn't the thrower of the ball of Rosen or Darnold. In comment 13947237 Sonic Youth said:I had the same exact thought. If the QB prospect is anywhere in the neighborhood of the RB prospect, you have to take the QB. Especially, in our case, we have an aging QB who is a major question mark going into the season.Even if Eli finds the fountain of youth, it's still a perfect time for a Darnold/Rosen to be the apprentice before Eli heads into the sunset. As much as I am interested in Lauretta, he isn't the thrower of the ball of Rosen or Darnold.

RE: I think the jury is still out on many of them...... batman11 : 4/30/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Look, I've beaten this to death, I don't want to do it anymore.



That is my perspective of the "Franchise QB" model of team building in the NFL right now. Gonna take time and perspective to see how it plays out.



Britt, thanks for posting that USA Today article. That was great. I especially liked hearing Kyle break down play film. He's a pretty sharp guy.... In comment 13947229 Britt in VA said:Britt, thanks for posting that USA Today article. That was great. I especially liked hearing Kyle break down play film. He's a pretty sharp guy....

RE: Especially after Knee of Theismann : 4/30/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: 4 of the top 10 picks were spent on what teams are hoping is a "franchise" QB.



Yeah, by the Browns, Jets, Bills, and Cardinals. Those teams have a total of zero super bowls won in the last 50 years. In comment 13947015 Dnew15 said:Yeah, by the Browns, Jets, Bills, and Cardinals. Those teams have a total of zero super bowls won in the last 50 years.

RE: The league is built to go from worst to first. .McL. : 4/30/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: There is talent on this team in places, spread out.... The team was always an offensive line away from being competitive and we've done a lot so far this offseason in that regard.



This was an 11-5 team with a powerful defense 1 season ago. The coach failed. I believe with the right scheme, and a few pieces, this team could rebound quickly. We'll see.



Unfortunately this isn't the 2016 defense. JPP was playing for a contract, Apple played well as a rookie, DRC was in a decent frame of mind. Jenkins and Collins were playing at an All-Pro level. We had good depth at CB. Casillas hadn't fallen off a cliff yet. we got surprising good play at FS. Harrison, Jenkins, Vernon were top notch vets in their prime.



Now we don't have a starting caliber slot corner, and 0 depth. Jenkins and Apple were malcontents and there performance went sour as well, that needs to change. Collins ran his mouth more than his legs on the field, he needs to shut up and play. FS play took a nose dive last year. Harrison, Jenkins and Vernon are 2 years older (not better). We have no dominant pass rusher, and the only decent pass rusher with experience is Vernon. The LB have improved, but they had to with the 3-4, but probably not improved enough yet. Goodson took a step back last year, he has to step up. Kareem Martin is nothing special. Depth at LB is questionable.

Depth along the DL is questionable. Mauro should not be a starting DE... We have lots of question marks on this defense. Bettcher has his work cut out for him. In comment 13946744 Britt in VA said:Unfortunately this isn't the 2016 defense. JPP was playing for a contract, Apple played well as a rookie, DRC was in a decent frame of mind. Jenkins and Collins were playing at an All-Pro level. We had good depth at CB. Casillas hadn't fallen off a cliff yet. we got surprising good play at FS. Harrison, Jenkins, Vernon were top notch vets in their prime.Now we don't have a starting caliber slot corner, and 0 depth. Jenkins and Apple were malcontents and there performance went sour as well, that needs to change. Collins ran his mouth more than his legs on the field, he needs to shut up and play. FS play took a nose dive last year. Harrison, Jenkins and Vernon are 2 years older (not better). We have no dominant pass rusher, and the only decent pass rusher with experience is Vernon. The LB have improved, but they had to with the 3-4, but probably not improved enough yet. Goodson took a step back last year, he has to step up. Kareem Martin is nothing special. Depth at LB is questionable.Depth along the DL is questionable. Mauro should not be a starting DE... We have lots of question marks on this defense. Bettcher has his work cut out for him.