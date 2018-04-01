Brian Billick's and Casserly's comments re. Lauletta Dr. D : 4/30/2018 8:45 am I know there was a thread already on Casserly's earlier comments (about Lauletta being his favorite pick of the draft), but he made more yesterday. And Billick's comments were pretty shocking (in a good way), at least to me.



On NFL network, the panel was talking about the QBs drafted in order, where they were going, etc.



Billick was on a remote feed and when they got to Lauletta, I believe his exact words were:



"oh my gosh, this might be the best QB pick of the draft" .



Meanwhile, they're showing highlights and Lauletta is throwing perfect passes, to receivers in stride, even one for about 35-40 yards (I know they're highlights, but still looked impressive).



Then someone on the panel mentioned that the Ravens and Giants both had rookie QBs last year and mentioned Woodrum? and Webb.



Casserly said something to the effect that they will both be "forgotten" in time, "trust me".



They said "Steelers and Giants" both drafted rookie QBs last year ZogZerg : 4/30/2018 8:49 am (and again this year) But, you are right on the main point. They think Lauletta has the goods to make you forget about Webb.

(and again this year) But, you are right on the main point. They think Lauletta has the goods to make you forget about Webb.



Don't you actually have to know about somebody before you can forget them?

Once Lauletta gets his feet under him..... Simms11 : 4/30/2018 8:57 am : link I think he’ll surprise some folks here. He’s certainly got outstanding skills. It actually reminds me of the Nick Foles situation when he was drafted by Philly originally. Same type of QB, but perhaps Foles has a tad bit arm strength.

(and again this year) But, you are right on the main point. They think Lauletta has the goods to make you forget about Webb.

Zog, you're right, they mentioned Dobbs. Thanks for correction.

but, but, they weren't picking a QB because of Davis Webb Victor in CT : 4/30/2018 8:58 am : link I would have liked a DB or and OL there, but they do need another QB on the roster. Who knows, maybe they fall into something here.

(and again this year) But, you are right on the main point. They think Lauletta has the goods to make you forget about Webb.



who do you forget something you've never seen?

I think everyone on BBI Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:01 am : link has at least heard the name Davis Webb. Well, according to Charlie Casserly, Kyle Lauletta is going to make you forget it!





there has been alot 1st and 10 : 4/30/2018 9:02 am : link posted on here about Lauletta and his lack of arm strength, his throws being 53 mph (under the magical 55 number). My question is, with a year or two under a professional training program, can't he improve in this area? Has there been any recent QB's who did improve on velocity from college to the pro's?

RE: there has been alot SGMen : 4/30/2018 9:08 am : link

I'm not expert or QB coach, but I do believe if you perfect your throwing motion and learn to use your legs 100% with your throws you will improve, just not sure how much.
Lauletta's accuracy and legs seem pretty solid so this was a good pick.



Lauletta's accuracy and legs seem pretty solid so this was a good pick. In comment 13946779 1st and 10 said:I'm not expert or QB coach, but I do believe if you perfect your throwing motion and learn to use your legs 100% with your throws you will improve, just not sure how much.Lauletta's accuracy and legs seem pretty solid so this was a good pick.

I don't understand what it's going to take for people to stop Ten Ton Hammer : 4/30/2018 9:09 am : link overvaluing miles per hour on throws. Maybe if yet another tall cannon QB flames out in buffalo people will consider it.



It's one thing to not have a functional arm. That isn't the case with Lauletta. Take the guy with accuracy, a quick release, and a quick mind to make his reads ten times out of ten.

Actually all of discussion of QB ball velocity shyster : 4/30/2018 9:09 am : link



If Webb can become the starter and Lauletta the backup, great.



Lauletta will not make it as a starter and he will never have any real trade value because of the lack of velocity.



Quote: For combine velocity measurement for QBs remember this.

Over 55 mph doesnt guarantee success, but under it pretty much guarantees failure

— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 10, 2017



And an aside to those who have been looking at the historical combine velocity numbers: the Ourlads numbers for 2017 are off, for some reason, understating by 3-4 mph.



The 2017 numbers in the linked article (which include Webb) are, I believe, the accurate ones.

has led me to be more heartened by the possibility for Davis Webb to succeed if he can stay healthy, which has been a problem for him. If Webb can become the starter and Lauletta the backup, great. Lauletta will not make it as a starter and he will never have any real trade value because of the lack of velocity. And an aside to those who have been looking at the historical combine velocity numbers: the Ourlads numbers for 2017 are off, for some reason, understating by 3-4 mph. The 2017 numbers in the linked article (which include Webb) are, I believe, the accurate ones.

I liked this pick a lot. Good value at a position of need. Heisenberg : 4/30/2018 9:09 am : link I thought he could be a guy who could develop and was super happy when the Giants picked him. I liked him more than Rudolph, too. And he seems ideally suited for what Shurmur likes to do on offense.



Hopefully he or Webb turn into a starter.

has at least heard the name Davis Webb. Well, according to Charlie Casserly, Kyle Lauletta is going to make you forget it!





You know that Casserly was a really terrible GM, right?

So, some of you have never heard of Davis Webb before? ZogZerg : 4/30/2018 9:11 am : link He has only been talked about on BBI daily for the last few months. Not to mention that his name was brought up a bunch over the draft.

So Billick, Casserly and Bill F*cking Belichick Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:16 am : link love the guy, but shyster says he's a career backup (because of his velocity which Shurmur the QB guru says is over-rated).



Oh well, the excitement was fun while it lasted.

With some luck JonC : 4/30/2018 9:18 am : link hopefully one of the QBs can be developed into a trade asset in the future, perhaps one can succeed Eli for a bit. Either way, the die has been cast and we're going to be manufacturing a QB or two until the next no brainer QB presents himself.



RE: So Billick, Casserly and Bill F*cking Belichick shyster : 4/30/2018 9:20 am : link

love the guy, but shyster says he's a career backup (because of his velocity which Shurmur the QB guru says is over-rated).
Oh well, the excitement was fun while it lasted.



Oh well, the excitement was fun while it lasted.



I'm not making this up. 55 mph is a real threshold used by NFL teams. The poster 1st and 10 mentions it above (thank you).



And Rudolph throwing 52 mph at the combine is undoubtedly a big reason he dropped to the third round after so much talk of him going in the first.

In comment 13946807 Dr. D said:I'm not making this up. 55 mph is a real threshold used by NFL teams. The poster 1st and 10 mentions it above (thank you).And Rudolph throwing 52 mph at the combine is undoubtedly a big reason he dropped to the third round after so much talk of him going in the first.

Deshaun Watson looked pretty good least year at 49mph Heisenberg : 4/30/2018 9:22 am : link .

a lot of really smart people Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:22 am : link including our HC who is considered a QB guru, think the velocity threshold is bullshit.

.

Quote: .



Watson has a few attributes Lauletta doesn't have In comment 13946824 Heisenberg said:Watson has a few attributes Lauletta doesn't have

If AcidTest : 4/30/2018 9:24 am : link he was that good, he would have been selected long before the fourth round. Everybody wants a QB.



We go through this every year. Fans always think their team got a "steal," especially with late round QBs. It's natural, but rarely true.



If you want to say he'll beat out Webb, I won't disagree. Webb has a bigger arm, but Lauletta has enough arm strength to operate in Shurmur's system. That's all that matters. But the most likely ceiling for him is backup. Last year it was Peterman. This year it's Lauletta. Next year it will be someone else. Rinse. Repeat.

If he's so good jeff57 : 4/30/2018 9:25 am : link Why didn't he go higher? I remember a lot of the "experts" praising the Ryan Nassib selection as well.

If we could hit on either Webb or Lauletta being Eli's replacement PatersonPlank : 4/30/2018 9:25 am : link that would be a big win. I like both guys, and yes I like them just as much as the "big names" in this past draft. Bash if you want, only time will tell.

RE: RE: Deshaun Watson looked pretty good least year at 49mph Heisenberg : 4/30/2018 9:29 am : link

.





Quote:





.







Watson has a few attributes Lauletta doesn't have



Well, sure. But I was told that under 55 guarantees failure. Perhaps there's more to it than one simple metric? I mean, I'm an engineer and a math nerd but there's a lot of causation/correlation problems in the way that statistics are tossed around on blogs and twitter. In comment 13946828 Greg from LI said:Well, sure. But I was told that under 55 guarantees failure. Perhaps there's more to it than one simple metric? I mean, I'm an engineer and a math nerd but there's a lot of causation/correlation problems in the way that statistics are tossed around on blogs and twitter.

Let's not get carried away ij_reilly : 4/30/2018 9:31 am : link about a 4th round selection that played at the FCS level.



This guy is going to ride the pine for two years minimum.



Greg Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:33 am : link between Casserly (assistant GM with Skins) and Billick (Ravens HC), they contributed pretty seriously to 4 super bowl victories. How many have you contributed to?



Casserly's drafts might be spotty but he did draft quite a few pro bowlers over the years and as a scout he discovered some of the original Skins OL "hogs" as UDFA. What's your record?

Quote: between Casserly (assistant GM with Skins) and Billick (Ravens HC), they contributed pretty seriously to 4 super bowl victories. How many have you contributed to?



Casserly's drafts might be spotty but he did draft quite a few pro bowlers over the years and as a scout he discovered some of the original Skins OL "hogs" as UDFA. What's your record?



Ok. Let's shut down BBI. No need for further discussion.

RE: Let's not get carried away Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:37 am : link

Quote: about a 4th round selection that played at the FCS level.



This guy is going to ride the pine for two years minimum.

Yes, riding the pine for two years will surely mean it was a wasted pick. Just ask Aaron Rodgers (not comparing the two, but it's not a good argument, to put it nicely).



Not to mention that Phil Simms and Joe Flacco (though higher picks) and other successful QBs played at the FCS level. In comment 13946847 ij_reilly said:Yes, riding the pine for two years will surely mean it was a wasted pick. Just ask Aaron Rodgers (not comparing the two, but it's not a good argument, to put it nicely).Not to mention that Phil Simms and Joe Flacco (though higher picks) and other successful QBs played at the FCS level.

I absolutely LOVE this kid now 5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2018 9:38 am : link I have watched every YouTube video out there on him. I’ve read everything printed on him. I am now a huge fan. I like Davis Webb, but I think the successor to Eli is Kyle, not Davis. And, we will not miss a beat with Kyle. He can do many things Eli can’t do. I am so thrilled he was there for us in round four.

Quote: In comment 13946847 ij_reilly said:





Quote:





about a 4th round selection that played at the FCS level.



This guy is going to ride the pine for two years minimum.





Yes, riding the pine for two years will surely mean it was a wasted pick. Just ask Aaron Rodgers (not comparing the two, but it's not a good argument, to put it nicely).



Not to mention that Phil Simms and Joe Flacco (though higher picks) and other successful QBs played at the FCS level.



And some dude named Carson Wentz that BBI loves.

jeff57 Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:41 am : link I responded to a comment that's kind of insulting, by pointing out that I think professionals who have contributed to multiple super bowls, just might know a little bit more than the amateurs who are doing the insulting.



That's all.





I have watched every YouTube video out there on him. I've read everything printed on him. I am now a huge fan. I like Davis Webb, but I think the successor to Eli is Kyle, not Davis. And, we will not miss a beat with Kyle. He can do many things Eli can't do. I am so thrilled he was there for us in round four.



Like the screen to Barkley, for example

Britt Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:44 am : link I was going to mention Wentz, but wasn't sure if he technically qualified and didn't want some college FB geek to tell me NDS or whatever wasn't technically whatever...



Because some BBIers like to nitpick about unimportant bullshit.

RE: RE: Deshaun Watson looked pretty good least year at 49mph BigBlueShock : 4/30/2018 9:45 am : link

.





Quote:





.







Watson has a few attributes Lauletta doesn't have

Awe, are you still butt hurt that they didn’t take a QB at 2, doesn’t matter which QB, just any QB, damn it! Your rants are pure entertainment.

In comment 13946828 Greg from LI said:Awe, are you still butt hurt that they didn’t take a QB at 2, doesn’t matter which QB, just any QB, damn it! Your rants are pure entertainment.

You can appeal to authority all you want Greg from LI : 4/30/2018 9:48 am : link I remember when Gil Brandt had BBI all aflutter because he said Bryan Kehl was the steal of the draft. Talking heads say a lot of things. Casserly's track record is what it is. He rode Bobby Beathard's coat tails in DC - the one Super Bowl the Redskins won with Casserly as GM (he wasn't promoted to GM until 1989) was a team almost entirely put together by Beathard. When the roster that Beathard built got old, the Redskins nosedived straight into the toilet, where they've basically remained ever since. If you want to wet your pants in excitement over this, be my guest. Charlie Casserly, at best, is Jerry Reese with one fewer ring, and if Jerry Reese commented on any of these picks there would be an avalanche of snark about what an idiot he is.

I like the pick purely from a competition standpoint GiantsLaw : 4/30/2018 9:48 am : link those guys should push each other to improve.

AcidTest Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:48 am : link Casserly said the other night that if he played Div 1, he would've gone in the 1st round.

RE: RE: RE: Deshaun Watson looked pretty good least year at 49mph Greg from LI : 4/30/2018 9:51 am : link

Quote: Awe, are you still butt hurt that they didn’t take a QB at 2, doesn’t matter which QB, just any QB, damn it! Your rants are pure entertainment.



Even if that's all anyone gets from my posts, that's more than anyone has ever taken from any of your posts, which have never been either entertaining, informative, insightful, perceptive, or anything else other than a waste of characters on a screen.



But I'll answer your question anyway. If you're going to make the short-term play by picking a running back at #2, and you have a roster riddled with holes, picking a second developmental QB in the fourth round is a poor allocation of resources. In comment 13946886 BigBlueShock said:Even if that's all anyone gets from my posts, that's more than anyone has ever taken from any of your posts, which have never been either entertaining, informative, insightful, perceptive, or anything else other than a waste of characters on a screen.But I'll answer your question anyway. If you're going to make the short-term play by picking a running back at #2, and you have a roster riddled with holes, picking a second developmental QB in the fourth round is a poor allocation of resources.

The kids had like 4 different sharpshooter66 : 4/30/2018 9:51 am : link offensive coordinators and who knows how many QB coaches in college. It will be interesting to see how he develops under our coaching staff.

Greg Dr. D : 4/30/2018 9:53 am : link no one said that everything Casserly or Gil Brandt say is gospel. But do you seriously think you know better? Have you been right about every draft pick ever taken? That's rhetorical btw, although your answer might be enlightening.

So..... Greg from LI : 4/30/2018 9:53 am : link Phil Simms, Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Kyle Lauletta. Let's see if we can figure out something the first three had that the fourth does not.

So let me get this straight... SHO'NUFF : 4/30/2018 9:55 am : link Webb sucks because 32 teams passed on him over and over, including the Giants...but Lauletta is the goods, even though 32 teams, including the Giants, passed on him one additional round more than Webb?

He's an accurate passer with a high football IQ and solid mechanics GuzzaBlue : 4/30/2018 9:55 am : link Love the pick. Great first draft by DG as it looks now, we shall see.



I actually feel more confident in him than I do with Webb even for the lack of tape we've all seen on Webb. Boy the irony of ALL the BBI discussion of which QB, imagine this kid is the best of the bunch.

Quote: that does a great job of showing you why some are very high on the kid. Link - ( New Window )



Excellent article, everybody here should read it:



Quote: In a game against James Madison, Richmond installed a package where Lauletta would go to the line, fake his cadence and pick from one of three plays — a man coverage beater, a quarters coverage beater and a Cover 2 beater — based on what he saw from the defense. College quarterbacks are rarely afforded that kind of autonomy, especially in a spread offense.



Been saying that for months. THAT is why mid round pro style QB's are having success over highly touted spread QB's these days.



And before anybody rips the competition as being JMU, they should do a little research into JMU football. In comment 13946888 Motley Two said:Excellent article, everybody here should read it:Been saying that for months. THAT is why mid round pro style QB's are having success over highly touted spread QB's these days.And before anybody rips the competition as being JMU, they should do a little research into JMU football.

I have my reactions and opinions just like anyone else Greg from LI : 4/30/2018 9:56 am : link The hell is the point of a message board otherwise?? Of course I don't have any special knowledge. Simply appealing to authority doesn't impart anyone with any particular credibility either.



The old regime were all professionals too - did that mean that everyone should have just blindly accepted everything they said?

Quote: In comment 13946886 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





Awe, are you still butt hurt that they didn’t take a QB at 2, doesn’t matter which QB, just any QB, damn it! Your rants are pure entertainment.







Even if that's all anyone gets from my posts, that's more than anyone has ever taken from any of your posts, which have never been either entertaining, informative, insightful, perceptive, or anything else other than a waste of characters on a screen.



But I'll answer your question anyway. If you're going to make the short-term play by picking a running back at #2, and you have a roster riddled with holes, picking a second developmental QB in the fourth round is a poor allocation of resources.



No, its not. Its the right way to do it. If you have a veteran QB who has never been injured, who can read defenses, line everyone up,and generally run the offense, taking a QB you dont hqve graded very high at #2 overall is a poor allocation of resources. It would be much smarter to find a QB later where you can get the value youre looking for. Like a postential 1st or 2nd rd pick that drops, that you like, and think can run your offense. Youre trying to build a team, not a QB.



In comment 13946897 Greg from LI said:No, its not. Its the right way to do it. If you have a veteran QB who has never been injured, who can read defenses, line everyone up,and generally run the offense, taking a QB you dont hqve graded very high at #2 overall is a poor allocation of resources. It would be much smarter to find a QB later where you can get the value youre looking for. Like a postential 1st or 2nd rd pick that drops, that you like, and think can run your offense. Youre trying to build a team, not a QB.

Seems odd from a strategic perspective, but it is a 4th rounder jcn56 : 4/30/2018 9:58 am : link What I don't get is how quick people are to assume this guy has a real chance of being a starter.



Forget the other teams that passed on him - we didn't touch him until the 4th. If we were that convinced this guy has what it takes to be a starting QB, would we have let him go that far?



I don't think there's a good answer to that. If the answer is yes, then you've got a guy you think is just as good as a 1st round drafted QB and you're playing cute to see if you can get him in the 4th instead of the 3rd.

Quote: What I don't get is how quick people are to assume this guy has a real chance of being a starter.



Forget the other teams that passed on him - we didn't touch him until the 4th. If we were that convinced this guy has what it takes to be a starting QB, would we have let him go that far?



I don't think there's a good answer to that. If the answer is yes, then you've got a guy you think is just as good as a 1st round drafted QB and you're playing cute to see if you can get him in the 4th instead of the 3rd.



No one guaranteed he was Peyton Manning. People think he could probably develop in this system with these coaches to be a decent QB. No reason to think otherwise he has a full toolbox, and fell right in your lap, because teams that run different offensive systems need a "cannon." This guy is very close to Case Keenum In comment 13946914 jcn56 said:No one guaranteed he was Peyton Manning. People think he could probably develop in this system with these coaches to be a decent QB. No reason to think otherwise he has a full toolbox, and fell right in your lap, because teams that run different offensive systems need a "cannon." This guy is very close to Case Keenum

Quote: What I don't get is how quick people are to assume this guy has a real chance of being a starter.



Forget the other teams that passed on him - we didn't touch him until the 4th. If we were that convinced this guy has what it takes to be a starting QB, would we have let him go that far?



I don't think there's a good answer to that. If the answer is yes, then you've got a guy you think is just as good as a 1st round drafted QB and you're playing cute to see if you can get him in the 4th instead of the 3rd.



This is the correct thinking IMO. Odds are he will not become a starter, just like Webb will not become a starter.



The odds are that the Giants replacement for Eli is not on the roster yet.



Of course either could surprise, but history tells us that while it is possible it is not likely.



Hope for the best, expect the expected (career backups at best). In comment 13946914 jcn56 said:This is the correct thinking IMO. Odds are he will not become a starter, just like Webb will not become a starter.The odds are that the Giants replacement for Eli is not on the roster yet.Of course either could surprise, but history tells us that while it is possible it is not likely.Hope for the best, expect the expected (career backups at best).

RE: So..... bw in dc : 4/30/2018 10:04 am : link

Phil Simms, Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Kyle Lauletta. Let's see if we can figure out something the first three had that the fourth does not.
And Steve McNair and Romo.
High quality NFL arms.



And Steve McNair and Romo.



High quality NFL arms. In comment 13946902 Greg from LI said:And Steve McNair and Romo.High quality NFL arms.

My initial thought on the Lauletta pick was that I would have rather Brown Recluse : 4/30/2018 10:08 am : link seen an OL or CB drafted, as those are bigger needs.



About 20 seconds later, I realized its the 4th round. I also remembered how much I hated it when Reese would reach for need with raw picks that never amounted to anything.

Most of these players won't amount to anything in the league anyway. There's just as much of a chance that Lauletta and/or Webb show enough to stick around as anyone else we'd pick, especially with a QB-friendly coaching staff. And maybe we flip one of them for a high draft pick down the road. Who knows.



I'm choosing to be optimistic for now. We'll see what happens.

James Madison BigBlueHens : 4/30/2018 10:09 am : link has been a powerhouse in the CAA the past few years...

As mentioned before Dr. D : 4/30/2018 10:09 am : link Casserly said, if he played in Div. 1, he would've gone in the 1st round.



Do any of you critics wonder why Bellichick wanted him?



Why wasn't Brady picked in the first round? (not comparing the 2)



The Giants didn't pick Lauletta earlier because they had higher needs/grades and yes, small school competition is part of the value equation.



Lauletta played at a small school and wasn't on most peoples radars until recently.... so he must suck according to some on BBI.





RE: I don't understand what it's going to take for people to stop LS : 4/30/2018 10:10 am : link

Quote: overvaluing miles per hour on throws. Maybe if yet another tall cannon QB flames out in buffalo people will consider it.



It's one thing to not have a functional arm. That isn't the case with Lauletta. Take the guy with accuracy, a quick release, and a quick mind to make his reads ten times out of ten.

+1 In comment 13946790 Ten Ton Hammer said:+1

Quote: seen an OL or CB drafted, as those are bigger needs.



About 20 seconds later, I realized its the 4th round. I also remembered how much I hated it when Reese would reach for need with raw picks that never amounted to anything.

Most of these players won't amount to anything in the league anyway. There's just as much of a chance that Lauletta and/or Webb show enough to stick around as anyone else we'd pick, especially with a QB-friendly coaching staff. And maybe we flip one of them for a high draft pick down the road. Who knows.



I'm choosing to be optimistic for now. We'll see what happens.



+1 In comment 13946938 Brown Recluse said:+1

RE: So let me get this straight... Dr. D : 4/30/2018 10:13 am : link

Webb sucks because 32 teams passed on him over and over, including the Giants...but Lauletta is the goods, even though 32 teams, including the Giants, passed on him one additional round more than Webb?
No one said anything like that, but I hope you feel better.

No one said anything like that, but I hope you feel better. In comment 13946906 SHO'NUFF said:No one said anything like that, but I hope you feel better.

I like that it brings healthy competition to Beer Man : 4/30/2018 10:16 am : link #2 QB slot, and that no one is being given anything.

RE: RE: So let me get this straight... SHO'NUFF : 4/30/2018 10:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13946906 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Webb sucks because 32 teams passed on him over and over, including the Giants...but Lauletta is the goods, even though 32 teams, including the Giants, passed on him one additional round more than Webb?





No one said anything like that, but I hope you feel better.



Lol, have you read any of the Webb threads? In comment 13946961 Dr. D said:Lol, have you read any of the Webb threads?

RE: As mentioned before SHO'NUFF : 4/30/2018 10:24 am : link

Quote: Casserly said, if he played in Div. 1, he would've gone in the 1st round.



Do any of you critics wonder why Bellichick wanted him?



Why wasn't Brady picked in the first round? (not comparing the 2)



The Giants didn't pick Lauletta earlier because they had higher needs/grades and yes, small school competition is part of the value equation.



Lauletta played at a small school and wasn't on most peoples radars until recently.... so he must suck according to some on BBI.





Actually, never heard of Lauletta before BBI clamored for him. I was sold then and like the insurance pick. In comment 13946943 Dr. D said:Actually, never heard of Lauletta before BBI clamored for him. I was sold then and like the insurance pick.

it's one more ticket in the QB lottery bluepepper : 4/30/2018 10:26 am : link that's it. Getting too excited about this guy is crazy. Guys like Billick and Casserly are in the minority otherwise 6 QB's wouldn't have gone ahead of him.



One good thing is he's more likely than Webb to be a quality backup due to his accuracy. Webb is more boom or bust. We've been spoiled by Eli playing every game but a good backup is nice to have. Green Bay found that out the hard way last year. Philly won a title due to a good backup as we did once upon time as well.

After Eli's gone, and if Saquon is the goods, either Webb or Lauletta SHO'NUFF : 4/30/2018 10:27 am : link just need to be Case Keenum or Kerry Collins for our roster to compete each year.

the 55 MPH threshold is supposedly BS Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/30/2018 10:30 am : link they have only been measuring velocity for a very short time. There is limited reliable data on this. There is a long list of great QBs that probably didn't meet this threshold including a bunch in the Hall of Fame.

He's a great system fit AcesUp : 4/30/2018 10:43 am : link The things he does well are the things that Shurmur asks of his QB. He has great anticipation and accuracy with enough athleticism to work in some RPOs and extend drives with his legs. That's what Shurmur wants. While I wouldn't count on him as the clear successor to Eli, we'll still need a little luck on our side between him and Webb, he's a high floor guy that fits this offense extremely well. If Barkley is what he should be, they can get OBJ extended longterm and add another 2-3 pieces to OL...we may have a smooth transition.

Did the Patriots get too cute? Giantimistic : 4/30/2018 10:45 am : link Living up in New England, there was a lot of talk that the Patriots loved Lauletta. Would make since with the comparisons to Garappolo. New England had the 5th pick in the 4th round and traded down and then the Giants took Lauletta. I wonder if the giants didn't take him would the Pats have in the 4th with their trade down. They ended up trading all the way out of the 4th round after.



Regardless, we now have Lauletta and I would be fine if we draft a different QB in the 3rd or 4th round each year and keep the best two each year. What I like about Webb and Lauletta is that they both have some mobility, are pocket qbs but have completely different throwing styles. Webb more umph and Lauletta more touch. Watching Lauletta throw the ball, I was impressed with his touch/accuracy hitting people in stride.



Living up in New England, there was a lot of talk that the Patriots loved Lauletta. Would make since with the comparisons to Garappolo. New England had the 5th pick in the 4th round and traded down and then the Giants took Lauletta. I wonder if the giants didn't take him would the Pats have in the 4th with their trade down. They ended up trading all the way out of the 4th round after.
Regardless, we now have Lauletta and I would be fine



Regardless, we now have Lauletta and I would be fine if we draft a different QB in the 3rd or 4th round each year and keep the best two each year. What I like about Webb and Lauletta is that they both have some mobility, are pocket qbs but have completely different throwing styles. Webb more umph and Lauletta more touch. Watching Lauletta throw the ball, I was impressed with his touch/accuracy hitting people in stride.



The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him. In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:The Patriots traded downthe Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.

Clearly Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/30/2018 10:50 am : link This draft will make the 65 Bears draft of Butkus and Sayers look like a pile of puke.

For what it's worth, Joe Montana David B. : 4/30/2018 10:50 am : link Didn't have a lot of arm. Not a lot of velocity.



I'm NOT comparing Lauletta to Montana at all. Just saying that all one needs is enough arm.



If Lauletta has enough arm, great. If not, he'll never be more than Chad Pennington -- a guy who totally "got it" between the ears, but who's noodle arm told defenders they didn't have to defend the area between the numbers and the sidelines. You can have that in a backup, but not in a starter.

Quote: In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:





The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.



That is what I thought I wonder if it was done again if the Patriots would have stayed at the 5th pick of the 4th round and took Lauletta. I don't think the giants thought he would make it to the 5th round. In comment 13947035 Britt in VA said:That is what I thought I wonder if it was done again if the Patriots would have stayed at the 5th pick of the 4th round and took Lauletta. I don't think the giants thought he would make it to the 5th round.

Quote: In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:





Quote:





Living up in New England, there was a lot of talk that the Patriots loved Lauletta. Would make since with the comparisons to Garappolo. New England had the 5th pick in the 4th round and traded down and then the Giants took Lauletta. I wonder if the giants didn't take him would the Pats have in the 4th with their trade down. They ended up trading all the way out of the 4th round after.



Regardless, we now have Lauletta and I would be fine if we draft a different QB in the 3rd or 4th round each year and keep the best two each year. What I like about Webb and Lauletta is that they both have some mobility, are pocket qbs but have completely different throwing styles. Webb more umph and Lauletta more touch. Watching Lauletta throw the ball, I was impressed with his touch/accuracy hitting people in stride.







The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.



I think so. This kid is about as "Belichick Guy" as you can find. In comment 13947035 Britt in VA said:I think so. This kid is about as "Belichick Guy" as you can find.

Quote: In comment 13947035 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:





The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.







That is what I thought I wonder if it was done again if the Patriots would have stayed at the 5th pick of the 4th round and took Lauletta. I don't think the giants thought he would make it to the 5th round.



Yes, I believe so. In comment 13947044 Giantimistic said:Yes, I believe so.

Quote: In comment 13947044 Giantimistic said:





Quote:





In comment 13947035 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:





The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.







That is what I thought I wonder if it was done again if the Patriots would have stayed at the 5th pick of the 4th round and took Lauletta. I don't think the giants thought he would make it to the 5th round.







Yes, I believe so.



Pats picked before the Giants in the 4th. They traded out before the Giants picked Lauletta. In comment 13947050 Britt in VA said:Pats picked before the Giants in the 4th. They traded out before the Giants picked Lauletta.

hell if he hits OBJ or Barkley in stride at 20 yards gtt350 : 4/30/2018 11:01 am : link they can take it the rest of the way

Quote: is going through the "everyone we drafted will be good" phase.





Good. Haven't felt that way in years outside the OBJ draft class - with the exception of another Syracuse/BC Bromley. In comment 13947046 QB Snacks said:Good. Haven't felt that way in years outside the OBJ draft class - with the exception of another Syracuse/BC Bromley.

Quote: In comment 13947035 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13947034 Giantimistic said:





The Patriots traded down after the Giants took Lauletta, presumably because they took him.





But what does Belichick know and what's he ever done? In comment 13947044 Giantimistic said:But what does Belichick know and what's he ever done?

I just want old man : 4/30/2018 11:26 am : link One of them to develop well enough to be a goodstarter,even hopefully a star, and the Giants not have to trade up with another Eli sized trade to get a top QB in somewhere between'20-'22.I

I'm leaving it to Shurmur and staff to do that.

MPH is valid UConn4523 : 4/30/2018 11:27 am : link but how much is always a question, it’s just 1 attribute. It’s also 1 day of throwing - could have been a bad day for QBs close, butbhnder the 55 mph threshold. It seems like that’s the case with Watson, I’m sure there are others.

Quote: is going through the "everyone we drafted will be good" phase.



Some people on BBI are going through the "our scouts, GM and HC are idiots and those professionals should've listened to my amateur ass" phase.



I have an open mind an I'm just pointing out some positive comments made by people that know more than I do. In comment 13947046 QB Snacks said:Some people on BBI are going through the "our scouts, GM and HC are idiots and those professionals should've listened to my amateur ass" phase.I have an open mind an I'm just pointing out some positive comments made by people that know more than I do.

Can we stop repeating that about Belichick? jcn56 : 4/30/2018 11:28 am : link He traded out before we picked (to Cleveland, at 105). We picked at 108.

RE: Can we stop repeating that about Belichick? Dr. D : 4/30/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: He traded out before we picked (to Cleveland, at 105). We picked at 108.

you're right. If you google it though, you will find a lot of speculative links between the Pats and Lauletta. FWIW, Todd McShay in a mock had the Pats taking him in the 3rd rd (# 95).



I personally don't care and know it won't matter to the skeptics here. In comment 13947117 jcn56 said:you're right. If you google it though, you will find a lot of speculative links between the Pats and Lauletta. FWIW, Todd McShay in a mock had the Pats taking him in the 3rd rd (# 95).I personally don't care and know it won't matter to the skeptics here.

Greg Cosell Go Terps : 4/30/2018 11:45 am : link I heard Cosell mention an interesting stat last week on a podcast. I don't have the exact number, but the amount of yards a the average pass travels in the air has been dropping every year for years, and is at it's lowest since data has been collected.



I didn't like Webb from the moment we drafted him: mechanically he was just a mess at Cal. Lauletta is the opposite - he's as clean as you could hope for.



I liked the pick. Picking quarterbacks is never a bad thing from an asset allocation perspective; hopefully Shurmur isn't as poor as his predecessors Coughlin and McAdoo at coaching them.

the Pats and Lauletta Dr. D : 4/30/2018 11:50 am : link The quarterback everyone targeted for the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, Kyle Lauletta , is not going to New England, because he got snaked by the New York Giants early in Day 3 of the draft proceedings.



The Giants, who had a heck of a second day in Dave Gettleman's first draft running the team, used the 108th overall pick to nab the Richmond Spiders quarterback, a player who many believed was scientifically engineered to play for Bill Belichick .



ha ha: "many believed was scientifically engineered to play for Bill Belichick"? berry interesting.



- ( From cbssports: ", is not going to New England, because he got snaked by the New York Giants early in Day 3 of the draft proceedings.The Giants, who had a heck of a second day in Dave Gettleman's first draft running the team, used the 108th overall pick to nabha ha: "many believed was scientifically engineered to play for Bill Belichick"? berry interesting. scientifically engineered to play for Belichick - ( New Window

if Belichick wanted him bluepepper : 4/30/2018 12:01 pm : link Belichick would have him. Period. Rumors they liked him mean squat. Nobody holds things closer to the vest. We heard a ton about how much they liked Lamar Jackson. It was total BS. They passed on him just like they did on Lauletta.

so now we snaked players from other teams SHO'NUFF : 4/30/2018 12:12 pm : link like we stole Lauletta through illegal means.

Quote: #2 QB slot, and that no one is being given anything. Enough said. Competition is good. I think all three make the roster this year, will be interesting to see who's #2.In comment 13946964 Beer Man said:

Quote: they have only been measuring velocity for a very short time. There is limited reliable data on this. There is a long list of great QBs that probably didn't meet this threshold including a bunch in the Hall of Fame.



Fwiw (probably not much), Lamar Jackson velocity was clocked at 49 mph at the combine. In comment 13947003 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Fwiw (probably not much), Lamar Jackson velocity was clocked at 49 mph at the combine.

Quote: In comment 13947117 jcn56 said:





Quote:





He traded out before we picked (to Cleveland, at 105). We picked at 108.





you're right. If you google it though, you will find a lot of speculative links between the Pats and Lauletta. FWIW, Todd McShay in a mock had the Pats taking him in the 3rd rd (# 95).



I personally don't care and know it won't matter to the skeptics here.



Speculative links don't matter though - this is Belichick we're talking about, the dark master himself. Unlike the Giants, he's not going to broadcast interest on players before the draft.



If the Pats wanted Lauletta, they had a pick just before us (and far fewer holes to fill). They opted instead to trade out of it.



Like the pick or don't for whatever reason, fine by me, but let's not call it sanctioned by Belichick himself when the guy traded away his opportunity to draft him at low cost. In comment 13947132 Dr. D said:Speculative links don't matter though - this is Belichick we're talking about, the dark master himself. Unlike the Giants, he's not going to broadcast interest on players before the draft.If the Pats wanted Lauletta, they had a pick just before us (and far fewer holes to fill). They opted instead to trade out of it.Like the pick or don't for whatever reason, fine by me, but let's not call it sanctioned by Belichick himself when the guy traded away his opportunity to draft him at low cost.

jcn Dr. D : 4/30/2018 12:42 pm : link I don't really care one way or another and as great a coach as Belichick is, it's not like he nails the draft year after year.



He's an all time great coach, not sure about his draft handling. He seems to win despite spotty drafting and seems to like quantity of picks over quality (maybe it's smart because it is a crap shoot).



Time will tell for all these picks including Lauletta.

I get the feeling Dr. D : 4/30/2018 12:47 pm : link that by me simply posting some positive comments made by some pretty well known football guys, that I'm somehow saying that Lauletta is our certain future franchise QB.



maybe no one noticed that I finished the OP with FWIW. Only time will tell what it's worth.

We shall see Matt M. : 4/30/2018 12:58 pm : link But the promising thing is that right now, the only negative I can see has to do with arm strength, which can be improved with training and coaching. To me, that is no more of a concern than Allen's accuracy, Darnold's turnovers/decision making, Rosen's injuries and body frame, etc.



Every throw I've seen on his film seems to be perfectly placed. Perfectly. Fades, posts, crossing patterns, etc. Every throw. Obviously, there are plenty of throws that were not perfect and I do see where some critics say too much air is under the deep throws. But, every throw seems to hit the receiver in stride or at the correct point in his break, etc.



As I have said with every other pick this draft, the overall draft and FA process, etc. I will trust Gettleman and Shurmur until they prove otherwise. Both are professional and seem very sure of themselves (in a good way). I am willing to wait and see,.

Quote: has at least heard the name Davis Webb. Well, according to Charlie Casserly, Kyle Lauletta is going to make you forget it!





My son is a Richmond grad, so I have seen Kyle play a lot. Nothing he does going forward will surprise me. He is very smart and has a lot of ability. In comment 13946778 Dr. D said:My son is a Richmond grad, so I have seen Kyle play a lot. Nothing he does going forward will surprise me. He is very smart and has a lot of ability.

RE: if Belichick wanted him Milton : 4/30/2018 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Belichick would have him. Period. Exactly. If he valued Lauletta, he wouldn't've gambled him away. Belichick didn't just fall off the turnip truck. In comment 13947183 bluepepper said:Exactly. If he valued Lauletta, he wouldn't've gambled him away. Belichick didn't just fall off the turnip truck.

4th round Jerry in DC : 4/30/2018 1:03 pm : link pick is probably not going to be good no matter who it is, QB or otherwise. It's rare for a player in that range to have a significant impact in the league, so it doesn't make too much sense to get worked up about it either way.

Right after we drafted Lauletta sharpshooter66 : 4/30/2018 1:07 pm : link the Pats (who had their fourth rounder a few picks later) traded out of the fourth round. I mean, like right after. IMO they were going to taoe him there until the Giants snagged him.

My son is a Richmond grad, so I have seen Kyle play a lot. Nothing he does going forward will surprise me. What if he is spotted at a Mariah Carey concert in an evening gown and heels? In comment 13947281 batman11 said:What if he is spotted at a Mariah Carey concert in an evening gown and heels?

RE: So Billick, Casserly and Bill F*cking Belichick batman11 : 4/30/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: love the guy, but shyster says he's a career backup (because of his velocity which Shurmur the QB guru says is over-rated).



Oh well, the excitement was fun while it lasted.



Also, if you watch the series of Kirk Cousins' interviews with Lauletta, that were posted on BBI yesterday, Cousins tells Kyle that arm strength is not as important as several other pro QB attributes that Lauletta does possess. IMO, those interviews were excellent. I especially liked the episode where Cousins has Lauletta diagram a play on the whiteboard and they then analyze it. Really interesting insights from Cousins and shows Lauletta to be really technically sharp. In comment 13946807 Dr. D said:Also, if you watch the series of Kirk Cousins' interviews with Lauletta, that were posted on BBI yesterday, Cousins tells Kyle that arm strength is not as important as several other pro QB attributes that Lauletta does possess. IMO, those interviews were excellent. I especially liked the episode where Cousins has Lauletta diagram a play on the whiteboard and they then analyze it. Really interesting insights from Cousins and shows Lauletta to be really technically sharp.

RE: Right after we drafted Lauletta Milton : 4/30/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: the Pats (who had their fourth rounder a few picks later) traded out of the fourth round. I mean, like right after. Why did they trade back from the 105th pick to begin with? They got the 114th and 178th pick in return for it from Cleveland. Do you really think that Belichick risked losing out on a QB he valued so that he could add the 178th pick to his collection of lottery tickets? Wouldn't that be phenomenally stupid of him? In comment 13947296 sharpshooter66 said:Why did they trade back from the 105th pick to begin with? They got the 114th and 178th pick in return for it from Cleveland. Do you really think that Belichick risked losing out on a QB he valued so that he could add the 178th pick to his collection of lottery tickets? Wouldn't that be phenomenally stupid of him?

I saw mock drafts that had... Milton : 4/30/2018 1:25 pm : link ...Lauletta going to the Patriots with the 31st overall pick. If Belichick valued Lauletta, it's not as if he thought he was doing a good job of keeping it a secret. This is a guy who spent a 2nd round pick on Garopollo and nobody saw that coming! If he likes a QB, he's not shy about spending a premium pick on one.

Quote: the Giants picked their latest project QB, NOT AFTER! Get the fucking facts straight before you post.



Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers: TE Ian Thomas, Indiana



102. Minnesota Vikings: DL Jalyn Holmes, Ohio St



103. Houston Texans: WR Keke Coutee, Texas Tech



104. Indianapolis Colts: RB Nyheim Hines, NC State



105. Cleveland Browns (via New England Patriots): WR Antonio Callaway, Florida



106. Denver Broncos: LB Josey Jewell, Iowa



107. New York Jets: TE Christopher Herndon, Miami



108. New York Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond



NOTE: NE had the 105th pick which they traded to CLE. 3 picks BEFORE the Giants picked Lauletta at 108th overall. Come on man! NFL Draft results 2018: Full list of selections for all 7 rounds - ( New Window )



The Pats traded pick 114 after the Giants picked the QB. I think most had the facts straight In comment 13947315 Victor in CT said:The Pats traded pick 114 after the Giants picked the QB. I think most had the facts straight

Probably because sharpshooter66 : 4/30/2018 1:30 pm : link Mock drafts do not account for the value they had on him. If Belicheck had a 4th rd value on him he wont tale him in the 2nd.

Thats the thing about the media. sharpshooter66 : 4/30/2018 1:32 pm : link they hear that a team likes a guy, and they automatically think hes going to reach for him. Thats the same reason a lot of mocks had us going Darnold, lol

Quote: You're doing so at your own risk.



Chris Redman and Kyle Boller.



Some of Billick's finest work.



In comment 13947349 Ten Ton Hammer said:Chris Redman and Kyle Boller.Some of Billick's finest work.

Quote: In comment 13947349 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





You're doing so at your own risk.







Chris Redman and Kyle Boller.



Some of Billick's finest work.





Elvis Grbac. In comment 13947372 bw in dc said:Elvis Grbac.

RE: Probably because Milton : 4/30/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Mock drafts do not account for the value they had on him. If Belicheck had a 4th rd value on him he wont tale him in the 2nd. First of all, a 4th round grade on him means they don't think all that highly of him. The Giants had a 2nd round grade on him, that's why he represented good value in the 4th round.



Second of all, they had the 105th pick in the draft, that's a 4th round pick. You're a team that has a 41-year old starter and no young, developmental QB behind him, if you have a 4th round pick to use on a QB that you gave a 4th round grade, you use it on him, you don't trade it away for an additional pick in the 6th round. In comment 13947354 sharpshooter66 said:First of all, a 4th round grade on him means they don't think all that highly of him. The Giants had a 2nd round grade on him, that's why he represented good value in the 4th round.Second of all, they had the 105th pick in the draft, that's a 4th round pick. You're a team that has a 41-year old starter and no young, developmental QB behind him, if you have a 4th round pick to use on a QB that you gave a 4th round grade, you use it on him, you don't trade it away for an additional pick in the 6th round.

Don't get me wrong Milton : 4/30/2018 1:48 pm : link I like Lauletta, I like the pick. It shocked the hell out of me when it happened but it immediately put a smile on my face.



But let's not pretend he has the Belichick stamp of approval. As someone said earlier, if Belichick wanted Lauletta, Belichick would have Lauletta.

Quote: those guys should push each other to improve.

Exactly.



I wonder if we keep these 3 QBs or if we bring in a vet to compete with Webb for the 2 spot In comment 13946891 GiantsLaw said:Exactly.I wonder if we keep these 3 QBs or if we bring in a vet to compete with Webb for the 2 spot

Quote:



Elvis Grbac.



I actually thought it was smart at the time to ditch Dilfer for Grbac. That took real balls to cut bait with your Super Bowl "winning" QB.



In comment 13947396 Ten Ton Hammer said:I actually thought it was smart at the time to ditch Dilfer for Grbac. That took real balls to cut bait with your Super Bowl "winning" QB.

FWIW I still Like Webb better DennyInDenville : 4/30/2018 1:52 pm : link I think Webb is the next Wentz (with 2 more years grooming)



And Laluetta can be our Foles

Let's all hope Eli gives us 2 more healthy championship level years DennyInDenville : 4/30/2018 1:53 pm : link Then we pass the torch

RE: Seems odd from a strategic perspective, but it is a 4th rounder ColHowPepper : 4/30/2018 1:57 pm : link Quote: What I don't get is how quick people are to assume this guy has a real chance of being a starter.



Forget the other teams that passed on him - we didn't touch him until the 4th. If we were that convinced this guy has what it takes to be a starting QB, would we have let him go that far?



I don't think there's a good answer to that. If the answer is yes, then you've got a guy you think is just as good as a 1st round drafted QB and you're playing cute to see if you can get him in the 4th instead of the 3rd. First, let's put Billick's comment in context, about being the best QB "pick" in the draft: I believe that means given Lauletta's resume and skillset, a team got him in Round 4 as vs Round 1 where most of the higher ranked talents were taken, so, relative value.



And the Round 4 fact goes to your comment about not being a good answer to that, i.e., why not Round 2 or 3, how could NYG wait until 4 if he's that good a prospect? A qualifier here: I am not taking the position that Lauletta is going to be a world beater and that we got a "steal" in Round 4 (so often touted in past drafts and more often than not those steals were waived before the season or rode the pines for two before being waived)--simply trying to respond to the no good answer part. What we do know is that, with all the swings and misses in the draft, including in Rounds 1 -3 (all we need is a Reese tutorial), it's not exact science. Teams will stay with their "board", which I assume has to mean a combination of talent, low risk/high floor, conviction in the player, scheme fit, and need, in some order. I don't find it surprising that the four players picked before this QB checked those boxes more strongly than the QB did.



I hope Gettleman is right on this pick, on all of them; I found myself in the camp of wanting a QB at 2 for the reasons so often espoused here the past three months, but it didn't go that way. In comment 13946914 jcn56 said:First, let's put Billick's comment in context, about being the best QB "pick" in the draft: I believe that means given Lauletta's resume and skillset, a team got him in Round 4 as vs Round 1 where most of the higher ranked talents were taken, so, relative value.And the Round 4 fact goes to your comment about not being a good answer to that, i.e., why not Round 2 or 3, how could NYG wait until 4 if he's that good a prospect? A qualifier here: I am not taking the position that Lauletta is going to be a world beater and that we got a "steal" in Round 4 (so often touted in past drafts and more often than not those steals were waived before the season or rode the pines for two before being waived)--simply trying to respond to the no good answer part. What we do know is that, with all the swings and misses in the draft, including in Rounds 1 -3 (all we need is a Reese tutorial), it's not exact science. Teams will stay with their "board", which I assume has to mean a combination of talent, low risk/high floor, conviction in the player, scheme fit, and need, in some order. I don't find it surprising that the four players picked before this QB checked those boxes more strongly than the QB did.I hope Gettleman is right on this pick, on all of them; I found myself in the camp of wanting a QB at 2 for the reasons so often espoused here the past three months, but it didn't go that way.

Quote: I think Webb is the next Wentz (with 2 more years grooming)



And Laluetta can be our Foles

How much does it suck to be using the Eagles as a benchmark. Maybe one day we can be like them! In comment 13947424 DennyInDenville said:How much does it suck to be using the Eagles as a benchmark. Maybe one day we can be like them!

Quote: In comment 13947315 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





the Giants picked their latest project QB, NOT AFTER! Get the fucking facts straight before you post.



Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers: TE Ian Thomas, Indiana



102. Minnesota Vikings: DL Jalyn Holmes, Ohio St



103. Houston Texans: WR Keke Coutee, Texas Tech



104. Indianapolis Colts: RB Nyheim Hines, NC State



105. Cleveland Browns (via New England Patriots): WR Antonio Callaway, Florida



106. Denver Broncos: LB Josey Jewell, Iowa



107. New York Jets: TE Christopher Herndon, Miami



108. New York Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond



NOTE: NE had the 105th pick which they traded to CLE. 3 picks BEFORE the Giants picked Lauletta at 108th overall. Come on man! NFL Draft results 2018: Full list of selections for all 7 rounds - ( New Window )







The Pats traded pick 114 after the Giants picked the QB. I think most had the facts straight



Can you suggest a place where I can hide?



"114. Detroit Lions from New England Patriots (via Cleveland Browns): DL Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama"



Apologies to all for that VERY poor 1:15PM post. In comment 13947353 Ross said:Can you suggest a place where I can hide?"114. Detroit Lions from New England Patriots (via Cleveland Browns): DL Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama"Apologies to all for that VERY poor 1:15PM post.

Quote: is going through the "everyone we drafted will be good" phase.





Barkley is already in Canton In comment 13947046 QB Snacks said:Barkley is already in Canton

Quote: In comment 13946828 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 13946824 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





.







Watson has a few attributes Lauletta doesn't have







Well, sure. But I was told that under 55 guarantees failure. Perhaps there's more to it than one simple metric? I mean, I'm an engineer and a math nerd but there's a lot of causation/correlation problems in the way that statistics are tossed around on blogs and twitter.



Flacco was 55 mph, so he barely has the arm talent of a successful pro quarterback. In comment 13946843 Heisenberg said:Flacco was 55 mph, so he barely has the arm talent of a successful pro quarterback.