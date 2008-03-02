"The Giants aren’t finished with Ereck Flowers" sphinx : 4/30/2018 1:32 pm

- ( “This is a difficult time to talk about those kinds of things because it’s voluntary, I get that,’’ Shurmur said. “There’s enough on tape — things didn’t go very well last year for the Giants, but he played through the year, and there’s enough on tape for me to see there’s talent there. So whenever he decides to come in, we’re looking forward to working with him. Hey, that’s just what it is.’’ Schwartz - NYPost - ( New Window

I still can't help feeling that if his salary wasn't guaranteed... Milton : 4/30/2018 1:38 pm : link ...he would already be gone.

I really hope he comes back with a chip sharpshooter66 : 4/30/2018 1:41 pm : link on his shoulder and settles in at RT. I saw him get absolutley dominated a lot in his career, so count me as a skeptic

He had his tantrum and missed the "voluntary" camps... GFAN52 : 4/30/2018 1:43 pm : link He'll have to report or risked being fined when the mandatory camps starts.

which means they couldn't find a trade partner Matt in SGS : 4/30/2018 1:46 pm : link and an offensive lineman draftee didn't materialize for a right tackle, so they are stuck with each other so they might as well try to work this out.

Wonder if the Giants AnnapolisMike : 4/30/2018 1:49 pm : link had any offers during the draft. The lack of which should be a concern to Flowers.



My guess is that he will eventually show up. He has a lot of $$$$ riding on his performance this year. Flowers takes crap here...but some fan base next year is going to be happy to have him.

I think Flowers is a problem on and off the field 81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2018 1:56 pm : link but leaving that aside for a minute:



If you retaliate against a player for missing voluntary workouts, that's a quick route to losing a union grievance. Voluntary means voluntary.



Flowers seems to have an attitude problem but that was under McAdoo, and last year was such a disaster it's hard to gauge anyone. Shurmur's willing to work with him, so he should get a chance.



He may be able to play at another position. And if not, and his attitude stays bad, well, that's that.

Should be a win-win scenario 5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2018 1:58 pm : link Flowers is playing for his next contract so you would think he should be highly motivated to play his best football this year. Obviously, this could benefit the Giants if he starts. I know many here are already writing in Wheelers name, but....not....so....fast......



Flowers was a number one pick, Wheeler wasn’t.

If that mattered NikkiMac : 4/30/2018 2:04 pm : link Why were people going apeshit over Norwell he was a UFA



First rounder shmirts rounder he’s a bust at LT sometimes that happens .....

I know he’s dumb as rocks BigBlue4You09 : 4/30/2018 2:05 pm : link But hopefully he realizes he’s playing for a contract, that is if he even cares

Flowers was not always a bad seed Reale01 : 4/30/2018 2:08 pm : link He is tough, strong, and played through injuries. Arguably, played out of position. He was not "soft" when he came into the league. He worked hard last off-season by all accounts. Also, he IS young.



The difference is that this year nobody is COUNTING on him. IMO - that is smart. The fact that nobody wanted to trade for him says a lot. It may help to motivate him to do well in what is essentially a 1 year prove it deal.

i doubt this matters.. 2cents : 4/30/2018 2:10 pm : link but the fact shurmur says "the giants" instead of "we" in that quote kind of bothers me. maybe hes just trying to sympathize with Flowers, moving the blame for his development to the previous regime or am I not reading that right?

If he sucked it up and played to his ability gmenrule : 4/30/2018 2:13 pm : link Hernandez and him on the right side would knock the snot out of defenders.

If Flowers is upset about being moved to RT Jay on the Island : 4/30/2018 2:32 pm : link He should show up and play well to secure a big contract in FA. He could still see a big payday at RT. Look how much guards are getting in free agency. A good 24 year old RT would make 10+ million a year in free agency. No team is going to give that much to a malcontent. I really do wonder who is advising Flowers because he is doing nothing but hurting himself.

But is Ereck Flowers finished with the Giants? RobCarpenter : 4/30/2018 2:33 pm : link .

Saved by win now mode ghost718 : 4/30/2018 2:34 pm : link "Normally your ass would dead as fried chicken,but you happen to pull this shit while I'm in a transitional period" - Jules from Pulp Fiction

If he isn't the very first guy in the door for the next Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 2:36 pm : link "mandatory" practice session he should be cut that morning...

'When he comes in.....'. old man : 4/30/2018 2:38 pm : link But in the meantime we are looking intently for a veteran, FAs, and possible June 1 cuts just in case he is a PITA about the RT move.I



It's funny: Apple now has a clean slate, and Flowers must now be looked at in the eyes of the FO as the problem child.



Maybe he's at Bentleys School learning RT skills; or in MickyDs management training program learning how to operate the Fryolator just in case the NFL for him is over soon.

Other than Gman11 : 4/30/2018 2:45 pm : link negotiating contracts, wouldn't it be his agent's duty to advise him on what is best for his career? That is, show up for everything and become a good RT rather than an unemployed LT.

RT is the place for Flowers VinegarPeppers : 4/30/2018 2:55 pm : link He can get help in key situations from Ellison and he had a stretch of games where he played pretty well. He played RT before. Hope for the best and if he can't cut it we can give Bisnowaty and Wheeler a shot.



Even the Solder - Omameh - Jones - Hernandez – Flowers OL is a pretty decent group.

Agent Philu916 : 4/30/2018 2:57 pm : link Wonder that about his agent. Isn’t he supposed to advise his client “hey man, you still have a shot in the NFL. Take this opportunity to play RT and if you play well and show the confidence, maybe next year you can get a big contract? If you’re best suited as a LT, fine but in the Giants system see if you’re better at RT this season.” His agent also loses out if Flowers doesn’t end up getting a next contract.

Either way he plays well or plays like crap Larry in Pencilvania : 4/30/2018 3:20 pm : link Flowers is gone once his contract is done

My belief is that he Bill in UT : 4/30/2018 3:27 pm : link doesn't show up for the mandatories either. I think he's going to try to force a trade or get cut and become a FA. I also think he'd be making a huge mistake as no one will sign him for over the minimum, if at all.

EF tweets shyster : 4/30/2018 3:40 pm : link



Since then, he has issued a handful of tweets, three of which post-date the Solder signing:



As things transpired, seems like we're stuck wito this bum Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/30/2018 3:41 pm : link Shame previous regime didn't move him to RT, when he has RT written over him, a disservice to him in the long. A combination of a top 10 pick and wishful magical thinking doomed him at LT.



Hopefully Solder and Hernandez sets this f*** up straight.

I'm hoping he comes in and Bluesbreaker : 4/30/2018 3:47 pm : link wins the RT spot I think he can do it and I will root for him to finally put it together . That would really put us

in much better shape .

seriously giantfan2000 : 4/30/2018 3:54 pm : link the average right tackle in NFL makes $6.5 million per year



the average LEFT tackle in NFL makes $9.8 million per year



Solder will be making an average of $15 million in his 4 year contract.



Flowers was essentially demoted in off season without being able to compete for position he started every game for Giants last year and handed at least a $3 Million dollar per year salary cut ..



and you are wondering why he didn't show up to volunteer camp











I refuse to Photoguy : 4/30/2018 3:55 pm : link give up on him. And, apparently so does Shurmer.

Geez, can’t understand why nobody want to give up Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 5:12 pm : link a mid round pick??



Oh, because even a mid round pick that hasn’t played a snap has hope...



Still shaking my head at the hope/prayer posters on BBI that had the nerve to say this guy looked better last year during preseason and after...

Quote: "The Giants were looking for a mid-round draft pick in return for Flowers, according to a source." Link - ( New Window )



Which tells you exactly what they thought of his ability level that they wouldn't give him away for nothing, combined with the lack of tackles available in this draft in the mid rounds. None of them were likely to have provided any immediate help in a significant way. Theres nothing wrong with throwing him in a ring with Wheeler and Bisnowaty and seeing who wants it more. In comment 13947803 sphinx said:Which tells you exactly what they thought of his ability level that they wouldn't give him away for nothing, combined with the lack of tackles available in this draft in the mid rounds. None of them were likely to have provided any immediate help in a significant way. Theres nothing wrong with throwing him in a ring with Wheeler and Bisnowaty and seeing who wants it more.

I would be willing to bet anyone here $5 that Beezer : 4/30/2018 5:21 pm : link Wheeler ends up having a better NFL career than Flowers.

RE: I would be willing to bet anyone here $5 that Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 5:45 pm : link

Quote: Wheeler ends up having a better NFL career than Flowers.



Not sure Wheeler is really that far behind right now... In comment 13947892 Beezer said:Not sure Wheeler is really that far behind right now...

what kind of person mittenedman : 4/30/2018 5:58 pm : link in possession of their faculties could watched Flowers the last few years and traded for him?



Even forget the fact he's a cantankerous SOB who's basically uncoachable. He does not have pro technique 3 years in.

Why PaulN : 4/30/2018 6:18 pm : link Should Shurmer write off the player, you never know what injuries could hit, if he actually started to play good, despite what any of us think. Shurmer is playing it smart, that is all this is.

Raanan would LOVE to write a Giants traded Flowers article est1986 : 4/30/2018 9:57 pm : link So much so that I’m sure he has it written already.

Getting Drew Rosenhaus as an Agent Angus : 4:40 pm : link Should help him. OK to have his father, but Rosenhaus is much better positioned to give him good advice.