"The Giants aren’t finished with Ereck Flowers"

“This is a difficult time to talk about those kinds of things because it’s voluntary, I get that,’’ Shurmur said. “There’s enough on tape — things didn’t go very well last year for the Giants, but he played through the year, and there’s enough on tape for me to see there’s talent there. So whenever he decides to come in, we’re looking forward to working with him. Hey, that’s just what it is.’’ Schwartz - NYPost
- ( New Window
)
...he would already be gone.
now the team is better with Flowers at RT than not. When that changes, he will be gone.
+1
In comment 13947375
Jon in NYC said:
| now the team is better with Flowers at RT than not. When that changes, he will be gone.
on his shoulder and settles in at RT. I saw him get absolutley dominated a lot in his career, so count me as a skeptic
He'll have to report or risked being fined when the mandatory camps starts.
and an offensive lineman draftee didn't materialize for a right tackle, so they are stuck with each other so they might as well try to work this out.
had any offers during the draft. The lack of which should be a concern to Flowers.
My guess is that he will eventually show up. He has a lot of $$$$ riding on his performance this year. Flowers takes crap here...but some fan base next year is going to be happy to have him.
but leaving that aside for a minute:
If you retaliate against a player for missing voluntary workouts, that's a quick route to losing a union grievance. Voluntary means voluntary.
Flowers seems to have an attitude problem but that was under McAdoo, and last year was such a disaster it's hard to gauge anyone. Shurmur's willing to work with him, so he should get a chance.
He may be able to play at another position. And if not, and his attitude stays bad, well, that's that.
Flowers is playing for his next contract so you would think he should be highly motivated to play his best football this year. Obviously, this could benefit the Giants if he starts. I know many here are already writing in Wheelers name, but....not....so....fast......
Flowers was a number one pick, Wheeler wasn’t.
Why were people going apeshit over Norwell he was a UFA
First rounder shmirts rounder he’s a bust at LT sometimes that happens .....
But hopefully he realizes he’s playing for a contract, that is if he even cares
He is tough, strong, and played through injuries. Arguably, played out of position. He was not "soft" when he came into the league. He worked hard last off-season by all accounts. Also, he IS young.
The difference is that this year nobody is COUNTING on him. IMO - that is smart. The fact that nobody wanted to trade for him says a lot. It may help to motivate him to do well in what is essentially a 1 year prove it deal.
but the fact shurmur says "the giants" instead of "we" in that quote kind of bothers me. maybe hes just trying to sympathize with Flowers, moving the blame for his development to the previous regime or am I not reading that right?
Hernandez and him on the right side would knock the snot out of defenders.
He should show up and play well to secure a big contract in FA. He could still see a big payday at RT. Look how much guards are getting in free agency. A good 24 year old RT would make 10+ million a year in free agency. No team is going to give that much to a malcontent. I really do wonder who is advising Flowers because he is doing nothing but hurting himself.
"Normally your ass would dead as fried chicken,but you happen to pull this shit while I'm in a transitional period" - Jules from Pulp Fiction
"mandatory" practice session he should be cut that morning...
But in the meantime we are looking intently for a veteran, FAs, and possible June 1 cuts just in case he is a PITA about the RT move.I
It's funny: Apple now has a clean slate, and Flowers must now be looked at in the eyes of the FO as the problem child.
Maybe he's at Bentleys School learning RT skills; or in MickyDs management training program learning how to operate the Fryolator just in case the NFL for him is over soon.
negotiating contracts, wouldn't it be his agent's duty to advise him on what is best for his career? That is, show up for everything and become a good RT rather than an unemployed LT.
He can get help in key situations from Ellison and he had a stretch of games where he played pretty well. He played RT before. Hope for the best and if he can't cut it we can give Bisnowaty and Wheeler a shot.
Even the Solder - Omameh - Jones - Hernandez – Flowers OL is a pretty decent group.
Wonder that about his agent. Isn’t he supposed to advise his client “hey man, you still have a shot in the NFL. Take this opportunity to play RT and if you play well and show the confidence, maybe next year you can get a big contract? If you’re best suited as a LT, fine but in the Giants system see if you’re better at RT this season.” His agent also loses out if Flowers doesn’t end up getting a next contract.
Flowers is gone once his contract is done
doesn't show up for the mandatories either. I think he's going to try to force a trade or get cut and become a FA. I also think he'd be making a huge mistake as no one will sign him for over the minimum, if at all.
end game is, he accomplished nothing by just skipping voluntaries.
Flowers is not an addicted tweeter. He did not, for example, tweet at all between September '17 and February '18.
Since then, he has issued a handful of tweets, three of which post-date the Solder signing:
|
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Mar 30
Asking god to keep granting me patience lol
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Mar 30
Anything I ever said I'm still standing on!!!
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Apr 26
Ready!!!
I would interpret the last to mean he was in front of his TV ready to watch the draft.
He will show up for mandatory mini-camp. It's a business and, for 2018, he and NYG need each other.
Man of patience
- ( New Window
)
Shame previous regime didn't move him to RT, when he has RT written over him, a disservice to him in the long. A combination of a top 10 pick and wishful magical thinking doomed him at LT.
Hopefully Solder and Hernandez sets this f*** up straight.
wins the RT spot I think he can do it and I will root for him to finally put it together . That would really put us
in much better shape .
Flowers cannot be a starter on this team. BUST
- ( New Window
)
the average right tackle in NFL makes $6.5 million per year
the average LEFT tackle in NFL makes $9.8 million per year
Solder will be making an average of $15 million in his 4 year contract.
Flowers was essentially demoted in off season without being able to compete for position he started every game for Giants last year and handed at least a $3 Million dollar per year salary cut ..
and you are wondering why he didn't show up to volunteer camp
give up on him. And, apparently so does Shurmer.
"The Giants were looking for a mid-round draft pick in return for Flowers, according to a source." Link
- ( New Window
)
a mid round pick??
Oh, because even a mid round pick that hasn’t played a snap has hope...
Still shaking my head at the hope/prayer posters on BBI that had the nerve to say this guy looked better last year during preseason and after...
In comment 13947803
sphinx said:
| "The Giants were looking for a mid-round draft pick in return for Flowers, according to a source." Link - ( New Window )
Which tells you exactly what they thought of his ability level that they wouldn't give him away for nothing, combined with the lack of tackles available in this draft in the mid rounds. None of them were likely to have provided any immediate help in a significant way. Theres nothing wrong with throwing him in a ring with Wheeler and Bisnowaty and seeing who wants it more.
Wheeler ends up having a better NFL career than Flowers.
In comment 13947691
shyster said:
| Flowers is not an addicted tweeter. He did not, for example, tweet at all between September '17 and February '18.
Since then, he has issued a handful of tweets, three of which post-date the Solder signing:
Quote:
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Mar 30
Asking god to keep granting me patience lol
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Mar 30
Anything I ever said I'm still standing on!!!
Ereck Flowers
Verified account @Eflow_74
Apr 26
Ready!!!
I would interpret the last to mean he was in front of his TV ready to watch the draft.
He will show up for mandatory mini-camp. It's a business and, for 2018, he and NYG need each other.
Man of patience - ( New Window )
We do not need his tweets as Comey-like personal diary entries we need play and performance. Seem to recall his inspired talk sometime last year around this time. Guy is paid well, do the job please.
In comment 13947892
Beezer said:
| Wheeler ends up having a better NFL career than Flowers.
Not sure Wheeler is really that far behind right now...
In comment 13947375
Jon in NYC said:
| now the team is better with Flowers at RT than not. When that changes, he will be gone.
Yeah, he’s the best they have their as of now.
in possession of their faculties could watched Flowers the last few years and traded for him?
Even forget the fact he's a cantankerous SOB who's basically uncoachable. He does not have pro technique 3 years in.
Should Shurmer write off the player, you never know what injuries could hit, if he actually started to play good, despite what any of us think. Shurmer is playing it smart, that is all this is.
So much so that I’m sure he has it written already.
In comment 13947444
5BowlsSoon said:
| Flowers is playing for his next contract so you would think he should be highly motivated to play his best football this year. Obviously, this could benefit the Giants if he starts. I know many here are already writing in Wheelers name, but....not....so....fast......
Flowers was a number one pick, Wheeler wasn’t.
What's your point? There are numerous number one picks who have been busts and just as many UFAs who have starred in the league. If you actually watch film of the two of them , Wheeler has a better upside, he can actually move his feet, has longer arms, doesn't get beaten as often and most importantly, has a brain and is a good teammate.
Should help him. OK to have his father, but Rosenhaus is much better positioned to give him good advice.
In comment 13947931
mdc1 said:
|
We do not need his tweets as Comey-like personal diary entries we need play and performance.
Huh??? I have the feeling there is a heavy, heavy, heavy dose of the cat calling the kettle black going on here.