were people stoked when we drafted Ron Dayne? CMicks3110 : 4/30/2018 9:24 pm In retrospect, looking at Dayne the player, it's baffling that he was drafted 10th overall. Even if he put up the numbers at Wisconsin that he did today, if he were in the 2018 draft, he would not be drafted earlier than the 5th round in my opinion. He basically is a heavier Andre Williams

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2018 9:27 pm : link I wanted Alexander badly so I wasn't.

RE: Most wanted Shaun Alexander RobCarpenter : 4/30/2018 9:30 pm : link

+8 billion. In comment 13948350 Mike in NY said:+8 billion.

Wanted Shaun Alexander as well eric2425ny : 4/30/2018 9:30 pm : link Dayne seemed to benefit from the slower speed at the collegiate level which concerned me at the time

Before my time, but I wish I knew how he got drafted so high Ten Ton Hammer : 4/30/2018 9:31 pm : link Between being fat and also running behind an awesome offensive line, what happened there?

I wanted Peter Warrick and Bubba Franks, shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2018 9:32 pm : link so what the hell do I know?

There are drafts when you can easily say Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2018 9:33 pm : link nobody in the Front Office of some teams has a clue.



RE: Before my time, but I wish I knew how he got drafted so high shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2018 9:35 pm : link

Quote: Between being fat and also running behind an awesome offensive line, what happened there?



He was big, so people ASSUMED he can't be soft. I thought Coughlin unnecessarily took a shot at Fassel when he was introduced by saying he was going to stop Dayne from "dancing behind the LOS". Long story short... he cut Dayne the next offseason. In comment 13948362 Ten Ton Hammer said:He was big, so people ASSUMED he can't be soft. I thought Coughlin unnecessarily took a shot at Fassel when he was introduced by saying he was going to stop Dayne from "dancing behind the LOS". Long story short... he cut Dayne the next offseason.

No DavidinBMNY : 4/30/2018 9:36 pm : link The scenario was really different. He had a great OL in front of him. at PSU Barkley was compensating for bad sub par OL (did anyone from that OL get drafted or sign as a UDFA?) and a so-so QB.



The last RB I was truely excited about re: Draft was Rodney Hampton. And he was awesome.

This place went NUCLEAR Larry in Pencilvania : 4/30/2018 9:42 pm : link Shaun Alexander was sitting right there and they passed for that tub of goo

I thought he was going to be very good ... Manny in CA : 4/30/2018 9:42 pm : link

What Dayne did at the Rose Bowl was dominating, Alexander was also good but not like Dayne.



Dayne was a very nice guy, very humble, Alexander was as A-hole, he almost got cut at Seattle because of that. Then the Hawks turned out to be the best blocking team in the NFL and Alexander's career took off.



When that changed, he turned into a deflated pumpkin, right-away. If he'd come to the Giants, he would have clashed big-time with Tiki.



I remember discussions about Dayne well... Dan in the Springs : 4/30/2018 9:43 pm : link He definitely had his supporters. I remember that was one of the first times I realized how some fans are blinded by productivity statistics to what's actually happening in the field. Everything I saw showed a runner who lacked the explosion and change if direction skills needed to be successful in the NFL.



So, in answer to the OP's question, yes, some people were stoked when we drafted him.

i wanted Shaun Alexander blueblood : 4/30/2018 9:46 pm : link much more than Dayne

No!!! BigBlueJ : 4/30/2018 9:47 pm : link We wanted SHAUN fuckin ALEXANDER!!!! ohhhh you make my blood boil now.

I wanted... bw in dc : 4/30/2018 9:47 pm : link Sebastian Janikowski who went 17th to the Raiders that year.



I couldn't imagine the uproar here if Accorsi did that.



One of the most outrageous picks ever.

I think Dayne could have been better than he was. Brown Recluse : 4/30/2018 9:48 pm : link He just didnt want to be. Wouldnt stay in shape and wouldnt break tackles. Couldnt convert short yardage.



Thankfully we finally got our power back in Jacobs.



RE: I thought he was going to be very good ... Brown Recluse : 4/30/2018 9:50 pm : link

What Dayne did at the Rose Bowl was dominating, Alexander was also good but not like Dayne.



Dayne was a very nice guy, very humble, Alexander was as A-hole, he almost got cut at Seattle because of that. Then the Hawks turned out to be the best blocking team in the NFL and Alexander's career took off.



When that changed, he turned into a deflated pumpkin, right-away. If he'd come to the Giants, he would have clashed big-time with Tiki.



He and Tiki actually looked a lot alike :) In comment 13948396 Manny in CA said:He and Tiki actually looked a lot alike :)

RE: ... Danny80 : 4/30/2018 9:50 pm : link

Quote: I wanted Alexander badly so I wasn't.



Same. I wanted Alexander. But admit I was thrilled when the Giants drafted Tyrone Wheatley. Still disappointed that didn't work out. In comment 13948345 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Same. I wanted Alexander. But admit I was thrilled when the Giants drafted Tyrone Wheatley. Still disappointed that didn't work out.

Shaun Alexander. section125 : 4/30/2018 9:51 pm : link Could not understand taking Dayne despite the gaudy numbers.

I was jtfuoco : 4/30/2018 10:02 pm : link Okay with the pick st the time I had no idea he was as soft as he was. In my mind he was going to be a beast like Charles way was but with better vision neither was true.

Nope....he was a product of his offensive line at Wisconsin George from PA : 4/30/2018 10:05 pm : link Never touched for 4 yards....which enabled him to build up speed and momentum.....

NO ZogZerg : 4/30/2018 10:07 pm : link That was a remote throw for me!



I wanted Alexander.

Wanted Alexander Rjanyg : 4/30/2018 10:11 pm : link Then I bought into the thunder and lightning bullshit.

. arcarsenal : 4/30/2018 10:14 pm : link I was all in on Alexander... wasn't happy when we wound up with Dayne.

No not at all larryflower37 : 4/30/2018 10:22 pm : link But I was fired up about Wheatley and David Wilson .

Still have a Wheatley jersey in the closet.



Talk about being so wrong Doomster : 4/30/2018 10:26 pm : link on a #11 pick.......it's hard to fathom, that we could have scouted this guy, and then picked him.



"Blunder and Lightning"....

not only did we pass on Alexander bluepepper : 4/30/2018 10:35 pm : link but look at this list of the next 5 guys off the board after we took Dayne:



Shaun Ellis

John Abraham

Bubba Franks

Deltha O'Neal

Julian Peterson



Honestly throw in Chad Pennington and Alexnander after the Raiders took the kicker and I'm not sure there's ever been a much better run from 11-19 in the draft. And we got Ron Dayne.





I like backs that catch the ball mack809f : 4/30/2018 10:42 pm : link Dayne wasn't a good reciever so I wannted Alexander.

I was excited we got dayne djm : 4/30/2018 10:44 pm : link Apparently I’m the only one.



Thought dayne would be a terrific power runner. So did Ernie. Disaster of a pick. Taught me a lesson.





RE: RE: Before my time, but I wish I knew how he got drafted so high mack809f : 4/30/2018 10:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13948362 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Between being fat and also running behind an awesome offensive line, what happened there?







He was big, so people ASSUMED he can't be soft. I thought Coughlin unnecessarily took a shot at Fassel when he was introduced by saying he was going to stop Dayne from "dancing behind the LOS". Long story short... he cut Dayne the next offseason.



We used to call it the Ron Dayne cha cha. He wasn't even good in short yardage, which drove me nuts. In comment 13948370 shockeyisthebest8056 said:We used to call it the Ron Dayne cha cha. He wasn't even good in short yardage, which drove me nuts.

... Mdgiantsfan : 4/30/2018 10:49 pm : link Not only no...but Heck No!!! I couldn't stand that pick. First off, despite the stats in college i never thought he was going to be any good. Second he just didn't fit the team.

I wanted Julian Peterson Chocco : 4/30/2018 10:55 pm : link I was hoping for Barrow, Armstead and Peterson at LB. It actually came up in the

"How long have you been on BBI" (or something like that) thread when someone posted a link to an archive of the old message board.

RE: I wanted... speedywheels : 4/30/2018 11:02 pm : link

Quote: Sebastian Janikowski who went 17th to the Raiders that year.



I couldn't imagine the uproar here if Accorsi did that.



One of the most outrageous picks ever.



HAHAHAHA!



You’ve been leading the brigade bashing DG for passing on a QB - and instead taking the consensus best player in the draft, no less - and back in the day would have taken a KICKER top 10?!?!



Oh, the irony... In comment 13948415 bw in dc said:HAHAHAHA!You’ve been leading the brigade bashing DG for passing on a QB - and instead taking the consensus best player in the draft, no less - and back in the day would have taken a KICKER top 10?!?!Oh, the irony...

Dayne was another guy where people saw his weight widmerseyebrow : 4/30/2018 11:04 pm : link and automatically assumed he was a powerful tackle breaker. Even the Giants tried to run him like that initially. Truly a weird style of running for his body type.

The whole thunder-and-lightning thing was aggressively stupid. 81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2018 11:16 pm : link Whatever gifts Dayne had, he wasn't a power runner. The "thunder" thing was a bad fit from day 1. I don't know if he'd ever have been any good in a different role, but he was terrible in that role. And they couldn't seem to let go of it.



Later in his career, he lost some weight and had some decent numbers for Denver and Houston. His career high in rushing yards was his last year.



No, I don't remember anybody on BBI being really psyched to be getting Dayne.

RE: RE: I wanted... santacruzom : 4/30/2018 11:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13948415 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Sebastian Janikowski who went 17th to the Raiders that year.



I couldn't imagine the uproar here if Accorsi did that.



One of the most outrageous picks ever.







HAHAHAHA!



You’ve been leading the brigade bashing DG for passing on a QB - and instead taking the consensus best player in the draft, no less - and back in the day would have taken a KICKER top 10?!?!



Oh, the irony...



I have a feeling he was mocking the Janikowski pick and pointing out that as flawed as the Dayne pick was, there are always dumber picks. In comment 13948532 speedywheels said:I have a feeling he was mocking the Janikowski pick and pointing out that as flawed as the Dayne pick was, there are always dumber picks.

RE: The whole thunder-and-lightning thing was aggressively stupid. santacruzom : 4/30/2018 11:21 pm : link

Quote: Whatever gifts Dayne had, he wasn't a power runner. The "thunder" thing was a bad fit from day 1. I don't know if he'd ever have been any good in a different role, but he was terrible in that role. And they couldn't seem to let go of it.



Later in his career, he lost some weight and had some decent numbers for Denver and Houston. His career high in rushing yards was his last year.



No, I don't remember anybody on BBI being really psyched to be getting Dayne.



Filmgiant was, and defended him until possibly his last career carry. In comment 13948537 81_Great_Dane said:Filmgiant was, and defended him until possibly his last career carry.

It was troubling when the Giants sent their pick in... sb from NYT Forum : 4/30/2018 11:22 pm : link



Here's a fun article from the time saying the Giants could have traded up to the Ravens pick for only a 2nd rounder. But they thought that wasn't worth it. The Ravens took Jamal Lewis. Ugh.

- ( ...literally after only two minutes.Here's a fun article from the time saying the Giants could have traded up to the Ravens pick for only a 2nd rounder. But they thought that wasn't worth it. The Ravens took Jamal Lewis. Ugh. Link - ( New Window

RE: Most wanted Shaun Alexander HomerJones45 : 4/30/2018 11:23 pm : link

Quote: . bullshit. Most were ecstatic that we drafted Dayne. In comment 13948350 Mike in NY said:bullshit. Most were ecstatic that we drafted Dayne.

RE: This place went NUCLEAR HomerJones45 : 4/30/2018 11:24 pm : link

Quote: Shaun Alexander was sitting right there and they passed for that tub of goo horseshit. Flat out not true. In comment 13948394 Larry in Pencilvania said:horseshit. Flat out not true.

RE: No SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4/30/2018 11:26 pm : link

Quote: The scenario was really different. He had a great OL in front of him. at PSU Barkley was compensating for bad sub par OL (did anyone from that OL get drafted or sign as a UDFA?) and a so-so QB.



The last RB I was truely excited about re: Draft was Rodney Hampton. And he was awesome.



Rodney Hampton averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his seven healthy years as a Giant. In the last four of those years he averaged 3.5 yards per carry, and, almost beyond belief, in 1,179 carries only one was for over 30 yards. 32 yards in 1995.



Was there anything more dull and depressing than "Hampton up the middle for four yards," "Hampton up the middle for two yards," "Hampton up the middle for five yards." In comment 13948373 DavidinBMNY said:Rodney Hampton averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his seven healthy years as a Giant. In the last four of those years he averaged 3.5 yards per carry, and, almost beyond belief, in 1,179 carries only one was for over 30 yards. 32 yards in 1995.Was there anything more dull and depressing than "Hampton up the middle for four yards," "Hampton up the middle for two yards," "Hampton up the middle for five yards."

I was at not a huge Dayne supporter NoGainDayne : 4/30/2018 11:36 pm : link at any point.

Tiki was an ego-maniac ... Manny in CA : 4/30/2018 11:37 pm : link

Alexander was a bigger one. New York was not big enough to suffer the quad jerks.

I wanted Thomas Jones CromartiesKid21 : 4/30/2018 11:37 pm : link Awfully bad but he went early the Cardinals like 5th

Giants had a 50 year fondness for Big Ten RBs, but Dayne cured them. Ivan15 : 4/30/2018 11:44 pm : link No more Woodfork, Bunch, wheatley or Dayne, please!

But The Guy Who Drafted Dayne Was a GM Giants34 : 4/30/2018 11:51 pm : link Point being, sometimes GMs are wrong. So please spare me that DSG got something right because he is a GM and knows more football than we do. I wanted Alexander as well. Those of us who wanted Alexander were right; our GM was wrong. GMs miss. Reese missed a ton too.

RE: RE: RE: I wanted... bw in dc : 4/30/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote:



I have a feeling he was mocking the Janikowski pick and pointing out that as flawed as the Dayne pick was, there are always dumber picks.



That you for getting it. In comment 13948539 santacruzom said:That you for getting it.

I wanted Jamal Lewis first lawndart : 12:06 am : link Dayne second and Shaun Alexander third. If I remember correctly, most of the members wanted Shaun Alexander.



It’s amazing how long ago that was. Time flies.

Not really montanagiant : 1:42 am : link Straight line runner that needed a big hole and was tentative if nothing was there

Montanagiant, mocorleone : 2:04 am : link Were you on a different popular giants message board back in the day of dayne, Lewis, Alexander draft? Someone by your current username here, either banned me or had someone ban me, because they thought I was trolling when I argued in every dayne thread that he would be the worst of the 3 by far.

I was very excited Giantimistic : 3:15 am : link



I completely did not know what I was looking at and boy was I wrong.

- ( I wanted Ron Dayne and was excited. I remember watching games with him running free in the secondary all the time. What I didn't seem to notice was how he was running through huge wholes. Ofcourse when a 250 pounder has a 10 yard start before anyone touches him he will run through a few arm tackles, but it is amazing how many runs he is untouched. He was a product of a great offensive line and in the NFL he didn't have the same wholes which is why he danced around waiting for the wholes. It was easy for him in college. He had enough speed there but not enough to be a speed back in the nfl and was not a power back despite his size.I completely did not know what I was looking at and boy was I wrong. Untouched - ( New Window

Alexender mdthedream : 6:23 am : link he could do it all. That said neither of them have Barkley talent.

No Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 6:27 am : link I saw a Whisky OL making holes grandma could run through. Also the change of direction ability and vision was not special.

My nickname for him was... jnoble : 6:49 am : link ...'Dayne For One' or 'Dayne for a couple's because that's pretty much what you heard Bob Papa say right after they handed the ball off to him

No bc4life : 7:06 am : link Couldn't understand why we didn't draft Shawn Alexander. Could not understand how in a player to player comparison - Dayne came out on top.

Selecting Dayne over Alexander was a bad joke... M.S. : 7:13 am : link

...a very bad joke.



Just one more stupid ass draft move by this organization.

It me joeinpa : 7:16 am : link Felt very disappointed

I was 13 mattnyg05 : 7:19 am : link So I was not in this board, but I was happy for the obvious reasons. I thought he was going to be a good player. I don’t remember backlash at all after the pick but I wasn’t on here so. At that age I couldn’t even tell you who Shaun Alexander was.



Hindsight being 20/20, I’m sure there were more people who were on board with that pick than this thread indicates. No matter what the Giants do there will always be people who just agree 1000% even if they wouldn’t have made the pick.

You'll notice Jerry in DC : 7:56 am : link that a lot of people on BBI supported our good picks and hated our bad picks. Also many people wanted to draft players who turned out to be good and not draft players who turned out to be bad.



My guess is that it's because people on BBI are really good evaluators of talent and not because of any other reason.

They must be.... Britt in VA : 7:59 am : link Quote: My guess is that it's because people on BBI are really good evaluators of talent and not because of any other reason.



Since everybody is so sure that management screwed up the draft, right? Since everybody is so sure that management screwed up the draft, right?

Thru The Remote Bernie : 8:00 am : link And all I remember was dipshit Fassel talking about his great feet. Good god what a mistake.



Then the following summer I saw him at a driving range hitting golf balls and he looked liked an everyday, unathaletic fat guy, let alone a pro athlete.

I was excited about Dayne Scuzzlebutt : 8:00 am : link Most rushing yds in NCAA history. Thought he was a power back with light feet and good vision. Unfortunately he was not a power back at all.



It's funny that no one wanted him in retrospect. I remember a lot more excitement on BBI about Dayne in his rookie year than I am reading about on this thread.

RE: They must be.... Jerry in DC : 8:04 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





My guess is that it's because people on BBI are really good evaluators of talent and not because of any other reason.







Since everybody is so sure that management screwed up the draft, right?



Zingers are not your game. Stick to white knighting for white multi-millionaires. In comment 13948659 Britt in VA said:Zingers are not your game. Stick to white knighting for white multi-millionaires.

Just reviewed that draft... bw in dc : 8:05 am : link and it brought back interesting memories.



Matt in Syracuse was all in on Brian Urlacher. He was taking all of these measurables and data points and concluding that Urlacher was going to be all pro caliber in the NFL, or something like that. Matt was describing Urlacher’s game as if he was a season ticket holder for Lobos football. And he was passionate and persistent about it. It was Milton’s obsession with Rosen X 10.



Eventually I got curious and asked Matt how many games he saw Urlacher play at New Mexico. It wasn’t like New Mexico was always on ESPN, and I don’t think YouTube was around either.



Well, Matt admitted he never saw Urlacher play one minute. But he didn’t need to because his magical algorithm was essentially all he needed. I found that appalling, and chased him around BBI for months calling him a fraud for not watching most prospects play, yet writing these elaborate analysis describing actual game action and predicting success...



It’s 18 yeas later and that son of a bitch MiS nailed it. Urlacher is headed to the Hall of Fame. I hope somewhere in the crowd when Urlacher is giving his speech MiS is sitting there taking it all in. He really deserves to be there.





Even if anyone wasn't stoked pjcas18 : 8:06 am : link I doubt they expected he would be as bad as he was.

RE: No not at all I Love Clams Casino : 8:13 am : link

Quote: But I was fired up about Wheatley and David Wilson .

Still have a Wheatley jersey in the closet.



Wheatley had a beef w/the Giants...I forget exactly, but I think maybe Mara had made a comment that really set him off. Once he went to the Raiders, he started to really play, but it was too late. He could have been soooo much more than he was In comment 13948483 larryflower37 said:Wheatley had a beef w/the Giants...I forget exactly, but I think maybe Mara had made a comment that really set him off. Once he went to the Raiders, he started to really play, but it was too late. He could have been soooo much more than he was

Liked the idea of fitting in a power idiotsavant : 8:13 am : link Runner into the O (w Brandon Jacobs it finally worked) but expected dayne drafted lower down, second round, third round.



Missing some of those names ....not good. At all. Possibly my worst blunder as a fan. Dayne. Hehehe. Crazy. But. Those were also always in context of drafting OL high also, as that's been a thing here.



As a person he seemed fine though. Great effort vs the Rams, I think, right after 9-11.

the Ron Dayne pick cjac : 8:15 am : link was the only time I actually did break my remote control

Ron Dayne Jim in Tampa : 8:18 am : link What I remember most about BBI's reaction to Dayne, was not his draft-day selection, but all the subsequent threads with the same theme..."It's not Dayne's fault it's our crappy OL."



To be fair there were posters on both sides of that debate, but it was my first indication (being new to BBI) that there were no shortage of posters who would bend over backwards to make excuses for an under-performing Giants' player.

RE: Ron Dayne bw in dc : 8:26 am : link

Quote:



...but it was my first indication (being new to BBI) that there were no shortage of posters who would bend over backwards to make excuses for an under-performing Giants' player.



Get ready because that’s coming with Barkley.



And I think it’s the same corp of people who have protected Eli with every excuse imaginable. In comment 13948690 Jim in Tampa said:Get ready because that’s coming with Barkley.And I think it’s the same corp of people who have protected Eli with every excuse imaginable.

And to be super clear idiotsavant : 8:30 am : link Terrible value that high.



Played like a 6th round flyer take, a.



The line problems have been recurring since accorsi left. But that doesn't excuse the dayne mistake. Lesson, actually watch some games once in a while.

I didn't like the pick. St. Jimmy : 8:31 am : link I thought he was a big running back who relied on getting to the sideline and running up the field. I didn't think that that would work in the NFL at the time.

Funny Tony in Tampa : 8:31 am : link I remember posting a conciliatory thread on BBI the day Dayne was drafted saying to the pro Dayne crowd that while I hated the pick, he was a Giant now and I needed to accept him as such. I got little solace in the seasons to follow in being proven right about that pick being such a mistake.

NOT! He was a ballet dancer in a rhinoceros body Victor in CT : 8:33 am : link The Thunder and Lightining thing was ridiculous because it was backwards. Tiki ran tough, Dayne ran like a school girl.

I admit I was excited Coach Red Beaulieu : 8:51 am : link 3 yards and a cloud of dust! lol.



In hindsight, his lack of athleticism should have scared us, Jacobs was taken in the 4th and he better passed the eyeball test.



I made up for it because I got souped about Jacobs. 260lbs and 4.5 40, wtf!?!!

Classic example of a collegiate star and Heisman winner JonC : 9:11 am : link with a skillset that didn't translate to the NFL, mostly due to the speed of the pro game.



RE: Giants had a 50 year fondness for Big Ten RBs, but Dayne cured them. FJ : 9:19 am : link

Quote: No more Woodfork, Bunch, wheatley or Dayne, please! you do realize that Barkley played in the Big 10, right? In comment 13948555 Ivan15 said:you do realize that Barkley played in the Big 10, right?

RE: Classic example of a collegiate star and Heisman winner Greg from LI : 9:25 am : link

Quote: with a skillset that didn't translate to the NFL, mostly due to the speed of the pro game.



He actually WAS rather nimble for a guy his size. If he had just stopped stutter-stepping behind the line on every carry, he would have been perfectly serviceable. In comment 13948770 JonC said:He actually WAS rather nimble for a guy his size. If he had just stopped stutter-stepping behind the line on every carry, he would have been perfectly serviceable.

He was nimble JonC : 9:27 am : link but often not quick enough to actually get through the holes in front of him.

Penn State joined the Big Ten late. I was talking about the old Big 10 Ivan15 : 10:03 am : link 3 yards and a cloud of dust. Midwest, home grown, big butt linemen anyone could run behind.



Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State. That Big Ten.

RE: Montanagiant, montanagiant : 10:03 am : link

Quote: Were you on a different popular giants message board back in the day of dayne, Lewis, Alexander draft? Someone by your current username here, either banned me or had someone ban me, because they thought I was trolling when I argued in every dayne thread that he would be the worst of the 3 by far.

LMAO...Could be, I use to be on BBWC and BBI but switched to BBI full time around 1999. If so I have mellowed in my age and I have no qualms about saying you ended up being correct and I am sorry In comment 13948576 mocorleone said:LMAO...Could be, I use to be on BBWC and BBI but switched to BBI full time around 1999. If so I have mellowed in my age and I have no qualms about saying you ended up being correct and I am sorry

Brian Urlacher went two picks ahead of our spot. Frank from CA : 10:38 am : link Had he fallen I would have been very upset if the Giants didn't draft him. I followed Urlacher that year and was a proponent of his on this website. He was not on TV as bw in dc states. There was only a few videos available of his action. I was not a proponent of Ron Dayne, but, was hopeful that he would be a good giant. That draft I wanted the Giants to get a playmaker on Defense. I would watch a ton of college football, especially C-USA (deal with ESPN) because at that time Southern Miss, Memphis and ECU had some interesting defensive players. Urlacher's games, NM is not C-USA, were on radio and I streamed the audio. He was a returner, TE and an absolute wildcard on defense. Listed as a safety he could play LB or Rusher in NCAA. If we was on TV or atleast if Youtube existed back then, then BBI would have championed him more.

I was PSYCHED... x meadowlander : 10:43 am : link ...but wary of the draft reports that knocked him.



He flashed at times - when given space, he could bring it - but that's true of most RB's.



FWIW, I always support the first round pick, even when it isn't who I wanted.



Sometimes a surprise works out - Mathias Kiwanuka

Sometimes it doesn't - Eli Apple

RE: way too soon to say that Eli Apple is a miss x meadowlander : 10:50 am : link

Quote: ..... He has a high mountain to climb - the way he mailed in in last year was disgraceful. In comment 13948954 Victor in CT said:He has a high mountain to climb - the way he mailed in in last year was disgraceful.

I wasn't on BBI in 2000. Klaatu : 11:14 am : link Hell, I didn't even get a computer until 2001 (that is, if you exclude the Commodore 64 I had way back in the day).



However, I remember that draft well because of a kick-ass party thrown by my old boss, who was beating the drum for Shaun Alexander. For me, I was all about Julian Peterson. I wanted another Carl Banks...another Michigan State LB. Sadly, neither one of us got the player we wanted.

No HugeS : 11:44 am : link Hated Dayne pick. There's a good argument to be made that the combine/pro days are currently over valued but in Dayne's case they exposed a player with severe athletic limitations. If JPP was the pick that sent the size/weight/speed obsession at Giants headquarters into overdrive, the Dayne failure probably helped initiate the shift to more of a SPARQ approach to evaluating college athletes.



I loved the Tyrone Wheatley pick though a few years earlier. With Rodney Hampton on the decline he ticked all the boxes coming out - freak athlete, great size, and outstanding college production in a tough conference, but none of it clicked on the Giants. Never expected him to bust so bad.

I wanted Stockar McDougle... Milton : 12:44 pm : link And (I think) Julian Peterson that year. Peterson scored in the single digits on the Wonderlic (which is a big turn-off for a LB), but he impressed the hell out of me in the Senior Bowl, making plays deep downfield like a free safety.

RE: Brian Urlacher went two picks ahead of our spot. bw in dc : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Had he fallen I would have been very upset if the Giants didn't draft him. I followed Urlacher that year and was a proponent of his on this website. He was not on TV as bw in dc states. There was only a few videos available of his action. I was not a proponent of Ron Dayne, but, was hopeful that he would be a good giant. That draft I wanted the Giants to get a playmaker on Defense. I would watch a ton of college football, especially C-USA (deal with ESPN) because at that time Southern Miss, Memphis and ECU had some interesting defensive players. Urlacher's games, NM is not C-USA, were on radio and I streamed the audio. He was a returner, TE and an absolute wildcard on defense. Listed as a safety he could play LB or Rusher in NCAA. If we was on TV or atleast if Youtube existed back then, then BBI would have championed him more.



Urlacher was a safety at UM, too, right? He sort of played this rover role. As the draft got closer, ESPN, the NFLNetwork wasn't around either, showed a lot of footage of Urlacher running around the field like he was being chased by a guy with a machete. It seemed like he made every tackle... In comment 13948939 Frank from CA said:Urlacher was a safety at UM, too, right? He sort of played this rover role. As the draft got closer, ESPN, the NFLNetwork wasn't around either, showed a lot of footage of Urlacher running around the field like he was being chased by a guy with a machete. It seemed like he made every tackle...

Not as excited as Barkley jamalduff123 : 2:43 pm : link I was at another Big Ten school same years as Dayne, and saw him play a lot. I was open minded about it, but still felt a little burned by the Tyrone Wheatley pick a few years earlier. Nothing like the excitement for Barkley.

Anyone that watched Dayne play at Wisconsin BLUATHRT : 2:46 pm : link with half a brain, could see he was a product of his o-line. He was not overly fast or powerful at all for his size. I was so pissed when they passed on Alexander for him.

As I remember back then ... Beer Man : 7:11 pm : link There weren't a lot on BBI lobbying for Giants to draft him, but there weren't a lot of negative comments when he was drafted, as I believe most hoped that he could be the thunder with Tiki the lighting. Many (including myself) were surprised to find that a back that big ran with little to no power.

Terry Bradshaw nailed it when he said Beer Man : 7:13 pm : link "Ron Dayne runs through the line like he is looking for a soft spot to land"

I saw Dayne play his first game at Giants stadium vs Arizona joe48 : 8:15 pm : link He came out of the tunnel and looked so out of shape with a big gut.