Gil Brandt has graded 492 running backs over 60 years



Quote: Why should I not go No. 1?” Barkley asks. He genuinely wants an answer. With every other player in the draft class, he says, there’s a but. “With me, I can confidently say there is no but.” That’s why he thinks he’s different.



And Gil Brandt agrees. The legendary talent evaluator has worked in the NFL for 63 years, most notably as the vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys for three decades. He grades prospects on a nine-point system, broken down into five characteristics: character; quickness and agility; strength and explosion; competitiveness; and mental alertness. Over his career he has graded 492 running backs. Barkley ranks highest of them all.



“He has a 100% chance of being an All-Pro,” Brandt says. “He’s the best player in the draft.”

Saquon Barkley has the highest grade he's ever given to a running back. Face of the NFL? Saquon Barkley Has a Plan

I really hope he's right because a perennial all-pro will wipe out any debate, regardless of what the others go on to do.

Quote: because a perennial all-pro will wipe out any debate, regardless of what the others go on to do.



Wow. Stay healthy young man.

.... TyreeHelmet : 5/2/2018 12:28 pm : link I like Brandt and he's obviously a legend. But how can you say 100% All Pro?

Just for the hell of it ZogZerg : 5/2/2018 12:30 pm : link Who are his top 10 rated RBs of all time?





. arcarsenal : 5/2/2018 12:30 pm : link The expectations for this guy are out of this world - he literally has to be a first team all-pro out of the gates otherwise people are going to hold it against him.



But Brandt isn't the only one to have an out of this world grade on him. Quite a few analysts have him as one of their highest graded RB's ever from what I've seen.



Hard to argue with the logic behind the pick. He's clearly extremely highly-regarded.

He may be getting on in years and he’s off on stuff at times, Big Blue '56 : 5/2/2018 12:36 pm : link just as Mayock is, but this guy built the most consistently good, sometimes great, football teams from the ‘60s until he left with Landry after the ‘88 season. He hasn’t lost all that much on his fastball. Imho

Quote: Time will tell. I fyou had to choose...



would you consider yourself cynic, skeptic, or contrarian? In comment 13950772 Greg from LI said:I fyou had to choose...would you consider yourself cynic, skeptic, or contrarian?

Quote: The expectations for this guy are out of this world - he literally has to be a first team all-pro out of the gates otherwise people are going to hold it against him.



But Brandt isn't the only one to have an out of this world grade on him. Quite a few analysts have him as one of their highest graded RB's ever from what I've seen.



Hard to argue with the logic behind the pick. He's clearly extremely highly-regarded.



That wouldn't really be fair to him, either.



This first year I'm hoping for him to be able to read and pick up a blitz, not look to bounce everything outside, and help in the passing game. In comment 13950766 arcarsenal said:That wouldn't really be fair to him, either.This first year I'm hoping for him to be able to read and pick up a blitz, not look to bounce everything outside, and help in the passing game.

This is what most have failed to understand about the pick Chris684 : 5/2/2018 12:38 pm : link While it's true the nothing and no one is a sure thing, it's also true that few, if anyone at all, has been evaluated and assigned higher grades than Barkley.



It's the production, game tape, skill set, competition, pro readiness, character, work ethic, personality, combine and clean injury history.



In terms of draft prospects, he is a straight A student. Can he not live up to that? Sure. But the evidence we have now does not lead in that direction. I read one scout say that any negative he had to jot down in his write-up of Barkley felt forced and like he needed to do so in order to complete the report.



Personally, I haven't seen this type of hype in football before. This is more than even Reggie Bush. I've only seen it for LeBron and Bryce Harper. Those 2 worked out pretty well.

It's weird that people seem to recoil Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 12:38 pm : link at the idea of someone being skeptical of a player receiving this much hype.

His press conference was impressive Dave on the UWS : 5/2/2018 12:39 pm : link He is mature, respectful, talked about walking into the building and looking at the 4 Lombardi trophies. Their meaning did not go unnoticed by him. He understands that this is a cornerstone franchise. He spoke about the history of the RB position for the Giants. He's not just immensely talented,he has that "it" factor about him that very few have. ( Eli has it, OBJ has it, LT had it). You win because of guys like this.

The last time I was this excited was when they drafted the Big Blue '56 : 5/2/2018 12:39 pm : link greatest D player in NFL history, back in ‘81..



And YES, time will tell as nothing is guaranteed

Quote: Who are his top 10 rated RBs of all time?





I would guess:



OJ

Ricky Williams

Marcus Allen

Adrian Peterson

LaDanian Tomlinson

Marshall Faulk



Are all on the list In comment 13950763 ZogZerg said:I would guess:OJRicky WilliamsMarcus AllenAdrian PetersonLaDanian TomlinsonMarshall FaulkAre all on the list

Am I old or just sheltered Bill L : 5/2/2018 12:40 pm : link that I had to google what a "snapback" is. Is that a common knowledge thing?

The biggest problem is hype... BamaBlue : 5/2/2018 12:40 pm : link there is no chance that this kid lives-up to some of the super-human expectations. Sports media loves to tear down the very people they laud. Every single play will be over analyzed and used as evidence of greatness and failure.



He may be very good or even great. Some pointy headed football analysts are already investigating options to poke holes in Barkley.

Quote: there is no chance that this kid lives-up to some of the super-human expectations. Sports media loves to tear down the very people they laud. Every single play will be over analyzed and used as evidence of greatness and failure.



He may be very good or even great. Some pointy headed football analysts are already investigating options to poke holes in Barkley.



Yep and it also seems like a lot of the detractors(mainly those who wanted the Giants to select a QB) are the ones setting the bar the highest.

"If he doesn't go into the Hall of Fame first ballot AND shit a golden football into my lap, then it was a bad pick!" In comment 13950795 BamaBlue said:Yep and it also seems like a lot of the detractors(mainly those who wanted the Giants to select a QB) are the ones setting the bar the highest."If he doesn't go into the Hall of Fame first ballot AND shit a golden football into my lap, then it was a bad pick!"

What kind of a career he would have to have to justify the selection Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 12:55 pm : link compared against players they could have chosen instead is a legitimate topic however. If they weren't in love with one of these Quarterbacks, and any of them goes on to be excellent, then their evaluations were wrong. It would take an Adrian Peterson sort of career to be more valuable than a franchise quarterback. And even that is probably something some would argue.



Quote: at the idea of someone being skeptical of a player receiving this much hype. It's also weird to see so many disgusted with the pick of someone who is likely the very best player in the draft.



I absolutely get those that wanted a QB. So, there would be natural disappointment. But, the disdain for the Barkley pick is as if they both passed on a QB with the same type of rating Barkley has (that QB didn't exist in this draft) and drafted a reach/project in his place. Since all the QBs came with serious questions and Barkley is a consensus excellent pick, why the anger? In comment 13950784 Ten Ton Hammer said:It's also weird to see so many disgusted with the pick of someone who is likely the very best player in the draft.I absolutely get those that wanted a QB. So, there would be natural disappointment. But, the disdain for the Barkley pick is as if they both passed on a QB with the same type of rating Barkley has (that QB didn't exist in this draft) and drafted a reach/project in his place. Since all the QBs came with serious questions and Barkley is a consensus excellent pick, why the anger?

Talk is Cheap BluesCruise : 5/2/2018 1:01 pm : link Play the game.



I appreciate his confidence but we have drafted too many #1

RB busts to fall for the hype blindly

Quote: compared against players they could have chosen instead is a legitimate topic however. If they weren't in love with one of these Quarterbacks, and any of them goes on to be excellent, then their evaluations were wrong. It would take an Adrian Peterson sort of career to be more valuable than a franchise quarterback. And even that is probably something some would argue. To me the QBs' careers have more to do with that discussion than Barkley does. We can throw Maycock out because he was off the board. So, if Rosen is hurt a lot or his injury history affects his career, if Darnold continues to throw a lot of INTs, if Allen's lack of accuracy continues and/or his past comments impact his stature with the team, and if Jackson's lack of size and accuracy are issues, then anything out of Barkley still justifies the pick. Realistically, I think the Giants would have been looking only at Darnold and Rosen, so those are the two I would focus on. In comment 13950817 Ten Ton Hammer said:To me the QBs' careers have more to do with that discussion than Barkley does. We can throw Maycock out because he was off the board. So, if Rosen is hurt a lot or his injury history affects his career, if Darnold continues to throw a lot of INTs, if Allen's lack of accuracy continues and/or his past comments impact his stature with the team, and if Jackson's lack of size and accuracy are issues, then anything out of Barkley still justifies the pick. Realistically, I think the Giants would have been looking only at Darnold and Rosen, so those are the two I would focus on.

Even if one of the “top” Big Blue '56 : 5/2/2018 1:09 pm : link 4 Qbs goes on to a HOF career, there is no certainty that we would have picked THAT QB out of the 4 anyway

SB can be a pro bowler for the next 5-7 seasons NYSports1 : 5/2/2018 1:12 pm : link It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career



If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up



Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way

Quote: 4 Qbs goes on to a HOF career, there is no certainty that we would have picked THAT QB out of the 4 anyway



Keep damage controlling. 1 or 3 of them it dont matter because the Giants told you that SB was worth it because the qb's all were not primed for being franchise qb's



Only way your argument has merit is if we drafted a qb and one of the other qb's turned into HOF type.



But DG told everyone that the qb's were not worth crap and none were touched by the hand of GOD In comment 13950853 Big Blue '56 said:Keep damage controlling. 1 or 3 of them it dont matter because the Giants told you that SB was worth it because the qb's all were not primed for being franchise qb'sOnly way your argument has merit is if we drafted a qb and one of the other qb's turned into HOF type.But DG told everyone that the qb's were not worth crap and none were touched by the hand of GOD

Any one of those guys could become a franchise QB Bill L : 5/2/2018 1:16 pm : link and, if Barkley is who is supposed to be and we sign a Cousins guy for only money, then not only will I be as happy as a pig in shit but I would almost guarantee that we will double the playoff win total of those teams (or, at least he Jets) over the life of those QB's. SO, what's most important to you?

I have more faith in our 2 young QBs BluesCruise : 5/2/2018 1:17 pm : link Both are winners with pedigree and athleticiism



Most of the best all time QBs have come in later rounds- Unitas, Montana, Marino, Tarkenton, Brady.....the list goes on and on



These 5 are arguably the best NFL QBs of all time

Quote: at the idea of someone being skeptical of a player receiving this much hype.



It’s fine to be skeptical, but you should be skeptical of every player in this draft then. In comment 13950784 Ten Ton Hammer said:It’s fine to be skeptical, but you should be skeptical of every player in this draft then.

Over/Under giants#1 : 5/2/2018 1:20 pm : link Rushing: 250 att 4.5 y/a 1125 yds (well below recent top rookies)

Receiving: 50 rec 10.0 y/c 500 yds (Kamara had 81 and 10.2 y/r)



Total: 1625 yds, 300 touches, 10+ TDs

hypothetical comps giants#1 : 5/2/2018 1:24 pm : link Allen - busts

Rosen - Matt Ryan

Darnold - Eli



How good does Barkley then need to be to justify the pick?

- Tiki with a SB MVP?

- Faulk?

- Top 3 all time?



Does your opinion change if Lauletta (or Webb) develops into a Cousins/Alex Smith level QB?

I feel bad for Barkley arniefez : 5/2/2018 1:24 pm : link No chance he can live up to this nonsense. Touch by the hand of God is going to be the dumbest thing any GM has ever said. JPP of tight ends times a million.



As far as Gil Brant goes is he serious? I have 2 words:



BO JACKSON.



I wasnt skeptical of Jim Brown, Paul Hornung, BluesCruise : 5/2/2018 1:25 pm : link The Manster, Roger Staubach, LT the rest I was all skeptical of including all of this years draftees.



I'm a born skeptic

At this point I really think what needs to be defined is franchise QB BSIMatt : 5/2/2018 1:27 pm : link For instance, If 1 of these 3 turn into an Andy Dalton level quarterback and SB turns into an all pro RB are will still regretting it?



Dalton signed a second contract with his team for nearly 100 million, and quarterbacked a team to 4 straight playoff appearances. He's a franchise quarterback correct? So, would you be upset if we passed on the next Andy Dalton?





Quote: It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career



If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up



Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way



Winning a Superbowl wouldn't? In comment 13950861 NYSports1 said:Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?

Quote: In comment 13950861 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career



If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up



Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way







Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?

Wow. I think that you might be the first person who mentioned or seemed to take into account team results in any of these conversations. In comment 13950905 BigK said:Wow. I think that you might be the first person who mentioned or seemed to take into account team results in any of these conversations.

Honestly I'm more interested in Barkley's receiving stats Go Terps : 5/2/2018 1:33 pm : link When we had Vereen I said each year that he should have been our leading receiver after Beckham. The running back in space against a linebacker is usually going to be the biggest mismatch available in the passing game.



Check out the numbers of the two best rookie running backs last year, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt:



Kamara: Rush: 120/728/8, Rec.: 81/826/5

Total: 201 Touches, 1554 yds, 7.7 yds/touch, 13 TD



Hunt: Rush: 272/1327/8, Rec.: 53/455/3

Total: 325 Touches, 1782 yds, 5.5 yds/touch, 11 TD



If I had to pick one or the other, I'd rather Barkley's rookie season looked like Kamara's. I'm hoping for explosive plays, particularly in the passing game.

Can you trust anyone that makes this statement chuckydee9 : 5/2/2018 1:57 pm : link “He has a 100% chance of being an All-Pro,” Brandt says.





That's too high an expectation.. for anyone.. SB may live up to that but still No one has a 100% chance of being an all-pro..

When i first saw his footage i thought Barry sanders twostepgiants : 5/2/2018 2:00 pm : link But then i watched Barry highlights and looked at his stats



2638 yards with 37 TDs and a 7.4 you. That’s one season!



Barkleys 1134 yds and 18 TDs and 5.7 ypc pale in comprison



Im not sure how anyone grades out higher than Barry and that is a knock on Barkley.





That was a very interesting article... my only concern, if I have one, baadbill : 5/2/2018 2:20 pm : link is that he is being carefully managed... and I just hope the managed image is also the real Saquon

RE: When i first saw his footage i thought Barry sanders Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 2:21 pm : link

Quote: But then i watched Barry highlights and looked at his stats



2638 yards with 37 TDs and a 7.4 you. That’s one season!



Barkleys 1134 yds and 18 TDs and 5.7 ypc pale in comprison



Im not sure how anyone grades out higher than Barry and that is a knock on Barkley.





When you look at Ricky Williams' numbers you'll get the same reaction, and he wasn't exactly playing behind great linemen either. In comment 13950973 twostepgiants said:When you look at Ricky Williams' numbers you'll get the same reaction, and he wasn't exactly playing behind great linemen either.

Bullshit he does Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 3:01 pm : link Through junior year? You mean, including Ricky Williams' 1893 yard/6.8 YPC/25 TD season, which blows away anything Saquon Barkley ever did at Pedo State? And before you start stammering about how terrible his line was, 1997 UT was a bad team (4-7) with no passing game to speak of (UT threw all of 7 touchdown passes all season, one of which was thrown by Ricky Williams). I can't say I'm intimately familiar with their OL, but none of their 1997 linemen played in the NFL.

RE: What kind of a career he would have to have to justify the selection BestFeature : 5/2/2018 3:09 pm : link

Quote: compared against players they could have chosen instead is a legitimate topic however. If they weren't in love with one of these Quarterbacks, and any of them goes on to be excellent, then their evaluations were wrong. It would take an Adrian Peterson sort of career to be more valuable than a franchise quarterback. And even that is probably something some would argue.



The thing is something that people seem to forget is that this is not the last draft ever. Even if the next QB we get won't be as good as Darnold, if our QB guru coach can identify and teach a solid if not spectacular QB, that QB and Barkley might well be better than a better QB and no Barkley. In comment 13950817 Ten Ton Hammer said:The thing is something that people seem to forget is that this is not the last draft ever. Even if the next QB we get won't be as good as Darnold, if our QB guru coach can identify and teach a solid if not spectacular QB, that QB and Barkley might well be better than a better QB and no Barkley.

RE: McMahon? T-Bone : 5/2/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: .



Brad Johnson?



Big Ben (first SB win)?



I'll only speak for myself but I'm all in on this cat. I'm going to have to be shown that he's NOT worth the hype in order to believe it. In comment 13951017 Bill L said:Brad Johnson?Big Ben (first SB win)?I'll only speak for myself but I'm all in on this cat. I'm going to have to be shown that he's NOT worth the hype in order to believe it.

By the way... LOVE this line... T-Bone : 5/2/2018 3:15 pm : link Quote: Less of something great is better than more of something good.

Don't buy it Thegratefulhead : 5/2/2018 3:22 pm : link Doesn't matter what anyone does. You make your pick with information you have. No one has a crystal ball. Butterfly flaps its wings in Australia and sets off a series of events that cause a freak ice storm in the USA in 2 months and one these guys falls down and shatters his skull. It has nothing to do with the draft. This kid was the highest rated player in the last 10 years. Solid pick, end of story. Doesn't matter what any of the QBs do, they all had legit flaws, SB did not, solid pick. You research the site, I was a heavy QB guy. I wanted Rosen or Mayfield, but I cannot knock this pick.

RE: Don't buy it T-Bone : 5/2/2018 3:27 pm : link

Quote: Doesn't matter what anyone does. You make your pick with information you have. No one has a crystal ball. Butterfly flaps its wings in Australia and sets off a series of events that cause a freak ice storm in the USA in 2 months and one these guys falls down and shatters his skull. It has nothing to do with the draft. This kid was the highest rated player in the last 10 years. Solid pick, end of story. Doesn't matter what any of the QBs do, they all had legit flaws, SB did not, solid pick. You research the site, I was a heavy QB guy. I wanted Rosen or Mayfield, but I cannot knock this pick.



Agree.



The draft is about acquiring the best available talent on your team... not selecting a particular position with the hope that that player becomes a great player. In comment 13951179 Thegratefulhead said:Agree.The draft is about acquiring the best available talent on your team... not selecting a particular position with the hope that that player becomes a great player.

If we're going by college production, Go Terps : 5/2/2018 3:40 pm : link I'll say it again there was a quarterback in this draft that outrushed and outscored Barkley in fewer rushing attempts.



I wonder if Gettleman gave any consideration to trading up for Jackson once we had drafted Barkley. Talk about speed on offense:



Jackson

Barkley

Beckham

Engram

Was Brandt out of the country in 1988? bw in dc : 5/2/2018 3:43 pm : link I saw something in Stillwater that year that was anything but normal...

Quote: I'll say it again there was a quarterback in this draft that outrushed and outscored Barkley in fewer rushing attempts.



I wonder if Gettleman gave any consideration to trading up for Jackson once we had drafted Barkley. Talk about speed on offense:



Jackson

Barkley

Beckham

Engram



Would that have been wise? I mean they did lose that opportunity, but if they made it through that last pick, then Cleveland wasn't picking him. They lost the gamble (if their desire wold have been to pick him) but any resources would have been a lot to give to move essentially one place. In comment 13951228 Go Terps said:Would that have been wise? I mean they did lose that opportunity, but if they made it through that last pick, then Cleveland wasn't picking him. They lost the gamble (if their desire wold have been to pick him) but any resources would have been a lot to give to move essentially one place.

no one was talking about total yardage Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 3:47 pm : link if that's what this guy was trying to say, then he should say so.



But fine. 5038/6.5 yards per touch/51 TDs for Barkley, 4820 yards/6.6 yards per touch/47 TDs for Ricky. 213 yards and 4 TDs spread out over 3 years. Big fucking deal.



Sadly, Ricky wasn't touched by the hand of God, though.

Leonard Davis didn't play OL until Ricky's senior year Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 4:03 pm : link Which we were setting aside, remember? He was a DT as a freshman in 1997. Dan Neil was a senior when Ricky was a sophomore so, again, my point about the line in 1997 stands.

As to the others Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 4:06 pm : link John Elmore played on the 1995 Longhorns, when Ricky was a freshman. Was drafted, never made an NFL roster. Jay Humphrey was the same class as Ricky. Again, was drafted but never made a roster. So, yeah, the OLs he ran behind at Texas were nothing special.

Greg BestFeature : 5/2/2018 4:16 pm : link Do you make any posts that aren't made just to argue with everyone? Seems like you're just looking for a reason to argue.

I state my opinions and defend them the best I can Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 4:23 pm : link Isn't that the purpose of a message board? I wasn't aware that this was supposed to be a circle jerk where we all exalt the almighty Saquon Barkley, God's chosen running back.

RE: Don't buy it Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 4:28 pm : link

Quote: Doesn't matter what anyone does. You make your pick with information you have. No one has a crystal ball. Butterfly flaps its wings in Australia and sets off a series of events that cause a freak ice storm in the USA in 2 months and one these guys falls down and shatters his skull. It has nothing to do with the draft. This kid was the highest rated player in the last 10 years. Solid pick, end of story. Doesn't matter what any of the QBs do, they all had legit flaws, SB did not, solid pick. You research the site, I was a heavy QB guy. I wanted Rosen or Mayfield, but I cannot knock this pick.



You can knock the pick if the professionals entrusted with the long-term health of the franchise picked the wrong player. Not end of story. The story ends years from now. Sometimes GMs fall in love with players and they make the wrong choice because of it. Just like Ernie Accorsi had his mind made up in 2004. And if Eli had flamed out in 2007, that would have been the wrong choice too. In comment 13951179 Thegratefulhead said:You can knock the pick if the professionals entrusted with the long-term health of the franchise picked the wrong player. Not end of story. The story ends years from now. Sometimes GMs fall in love with players and they make the wrong choice because of it. Just like Ernie Accorsi had his mind made up in 2004. And if Eli had flamed out in 2007, that would have been the wrong choice too.

Why are some of you using collegiate stats djm : 5/2/2018 5:08 pm : link As some kind of equalizer to determine which qb has (had) more potential?





it's a simple point Greg from LI : 5/2/2018 6:37 pm : link The ZOMG HE'S THE GREATEST EVER AND WILL ABSOLUTELY BE AMAZING happy talk that's going on now is ridiculous. That's why I keep saying "we'll see". The value of the position is relatively low - even great backs tend to wear down quickly relative to other positions, and I don't think the margin separating him from, say, Guice or Chubb is so great as to make picking him #2 overall a quality use of resources.

Of course it’s a we’ll see djm : 5/2/2018 6:41 pm : link I guess I’m just more of a dreamer.



Can’t deny his talents. He’s hyped up to the heavens for a reason.

Stop whining about QBs Paul326 : 5/2/2018 8:40 pm : link All the top rated QBs in this draft had serious question marks by their names.If these guys were so sure fire why wasn't anybody making an offer the Giants simply couldn't refuse for the #2 pick? No one was calling any of them generational players. 2004 QB class this group is not. We drafted the consensus #1 player in the 2018 draft class who has been called that generational player.

Not taking a quarterback was not in the best interests SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:27 am : link of the franchise, but it was in the best interest of me, a fan of such an age that I'm not looking ahead 10-15 years.



Now there is something to look forward to next season. If they protect Eli, a big IF , he should be serviceable enough.



In finding a new star quarterback, you are always playing the odds. The odds would have been at their best had they taken a quarterback with the second pick, but like the Cowboys we may be lucky and have the clouds part and our next QB fall out of the sky.

Cmon, seriously FiredbytheBoss has forgotten more football PatersonPlank : 11:25 am : link than Brandt ever knew.

