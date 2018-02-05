Gil Brandt has graded 492 running backs over 60 years

|
|Why should I not go No. 1?” Barkley asks. He genuinely wants an answer. With every other player in the draft class, he says, there’s a but. “With me, I can confidently say there is no but.” That’s why he thinks he’s different.
And Gil Brandt agrees. The legendary talent evaluator has worked in the NFL for 63 years, most notably as the vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys for three decades. He grades prospects on a nine-point system, broken down into five characteristics: character; quickness and agility; strength and explosion; competitiveness; and mental alertness. Over his career he has graded 492 running backs. Barkley ranks highest of them all.
“He has a 100% chance of being an All-Pro,” Brandt says. “He’s the best player in the draft.”
|because a perennial all-pro will wipe out any debate, regardless of what the others go on to do.
|I can't wait to see this kid play in blue.
|Time will tell.
| The expectations for this guy are out of this world - he literally has to be a first team all-pro out of the gates otherwise people are going to hold it against him.
But Brandt isn't the only one to have an out of this world grade on him. Quite a few analysts have him as one of their highest graded RB's ever from what I've seen.
Hard to argue with the logic behind the pick. He's clearly extremely highly-regarded.
| Who are his top 10 rated RBs of all time?
| there is no chance that this kid lives-up to some of the super-human expectations. Sports media loves to tear down the very people they laud. Every single play will be over analyzed and used as evidence of greatness and failure.
He may be very good or even great. Some pointy headed football analysts are already investigating options to poke holes in Barkley.
In comment 13950763 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Who are his top 10 rated RBs of all time?
I would guess:
OJ
Ricky Williams
Marcus Allen
Adrian Peterson
LaDanian Tomlinson
Marshall Faulk
Are all on the list
|.
|at the idea of someone being skeptical of a player receiving this much hype.
In comment 13950766 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The expectations for this guy are out of this world - he literally has to be a first team all-pro out of the gates otherwise people are going to hold it against him.
But Brandt isn't the only one to have an out of this world grade on him. Quite a few analysts have him as one of their highest graded RB's ever from what I've seen.
Hard to argue with the logic behind the pick. He's clearly extremely highly-regarded.
That wouldn't really be fair to him, either.
This first year I'm hoping for him to be able to read and pick up a blitz, not look to bounce everything outside, and help in the passing game.
|compared against players they could have chosen instead is a legitimate topic however. If they weren't in love with one of these Quarterbacks, and any of them goes on to be excellent, then their evaluations were wrong. It would take an Adrian Peterson sort of career to be more valuable than a franchise quarterback. And even that is probably something some would argue.
|4 Qbs goes on to a HOF career, there is no certainty that we would have picked THAT QB out of the 4 anyway
In comment 13950853 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
4 Qbs goes on to a HOF career, there is no certainty that we would have picked THAT QB out of the 4 anyway
In comment 13950853 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
that’s disingenuous to good degree...
| It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
In comment 13950861 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
| When we had Vereen I said each year that he should have been our leading receiver after Beckham. The running back in space against a linebacker is usually going to be the biggest mismatch available in the passing game.
Check out the numbers of the two best rookie running backs last year, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt:
Kamara: Rush: 120/728/8, Rec.: 81/826/5
Total: 201 Touches, 1554 yds, 7.7 yds/touch, 13 TD
Hunt: Rush: 272/1327/8, Rec.: 53/455/3
Total: 325 Touches, 1782 yds, 5.5 yds/touch, 11 TD
If I had to pick one or the other, I'd rather Barkley's rookie season looked like Kamara's. I'm hoping for explosive plays, particularly in the passing game.
| When we had Vereen I said each year that he should have been our leading receiver after Beckham. The running back in space against a linebacker is usually going to be the biggest mismatch available in the passing game.
Check out the numbers of the two best rookie running backs last year, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt:
Kamara: Rush: 120/728/8, Rec.: 81/826/5
Total: 201 Touches, 1554 yds, 7.7 yds/touch, 13 TD
Hunt: Rush: 272/1327/8, Rec.: 53/455/3
Total: 325 Touches, 1782 yds, 5.5 yds/touch, 11 TD
If I had to pick one or the other, I'd rather Barkley's rookie season looked like Kamara's. I'm hoping for explosive plays, particularly in the passing game.
|
If I had to pick one or the other, I'd rather Barkley's rookie season looked like Kamara's. I'm hoping for explosive plays, particularly in the passing game.
In comment 13950861 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
In comment 13950905 BigK said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
I still think the Super Bowl metric for franchise QB is a bit overrated and not a great metric. I think a better metric of whether someone is a franchise QB is whether he has you in playoff contention every year that he is healthy and on the field. A bad team around him is still a playoff contender, a bad team without him has a bad losing record. A pretty good team around him and there's a chance for a deep run in the playoffs or a Super Bowl.
To me, that's the best metric. Not even the greatest QB is going to go to or win a Super Bowl without a good team around him. But a franchise QB is someone who by himself puts his team in playoff contention and if you can add some good pieces around him, he can take the team far into the playoffs.
That's my problem with running backs. Although I love the running back position and think it is an important position -- aside from LT (the Giants one), Barry Sanders is my favorite player of all time -- there's really only been one team that I can recall since 2000 that has won a Super Bowl without a franchise caliber QB: the Baltimore Ravens (Trent Dilfer who was a top 10 pick in the draft, with Jamaal Lewis), and they had perhaps the best defense of all time. More important than that though, I can't think of any great running backs since 1990 who have consistently year in and year out had their teams in the playoffs or at least playoff contention throughout their career, unless they had a franchise QB playing alongside them. The reason, to me, seems to be that you need far more pieces around a RB to make the team very good than you need around a QB, and in modern free agency, it's really hard to keep those pieces together, not to mention the fact that it's rare that a RB plays 10 years in the NFL without his skills deteriorating significantly. Even some of the best of the best, LaDanian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, became only part time running backs after 8-9 years or so. And Emmett Smith, whose career was maybe the longest of all great RBs, only had two 1,000 yard rushing seasons after his tenth year in the league, and never again averaged 4.0 yards per carry or more after his his 11th year. And given how big defenders are now, I'm not sure that Emmett's longevity can be reproduced almost twenty years later.
So if Eli were a running back, his career most likely would have been over by 2014 or 2015, yet here we are thinking he has "years" left.
A great defense can take you to the playoffs and beyond, but in modern free agency and the rules being what they are now, it is so much easier to make a single franchise QB the cornerstone of your team for a decade plus, and build some good pieces around him for 4 years at a time, then to build a dominant defense and keep it together for more than a few years at best. As it stands now, it looks like this might be the last year that the Jaguars have a top defense, with several key players coming up on free agency next year. Maybe the same with Denver.
In comment 13950861 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
In comment 13950905 BigK said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
Of course it will trump my argument. But I said going forward if we get average qb play which means no shot at winning super bowl. You not winning a sb with average at best qb play
| But then i watched Barry highlights and looked at his stats
2638 yards with 37 TDs and a 7.4 you. That’s one season!
Barkleys 1134 yds and 18 TDs and 5.7 ypc pale in comprison
Im not sure how anyone grades out higher than Barry and that is a knock on Barkley.
In comment 13950985 Danny80 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
It will still mean we blew the draft if Darnold, Allen, Rosen turn into franchise qbs and we are stuck with avaregare qb play going forward for the duration of SB career
If we find a franchise qb by trading 3 1st rounders or sign a Kirk Cousins type for big money and Darnold, Rosen, Allen are all franchise qbs's or 1 of them turns into a franchise qb then it will mean we screwed up
Only thing that will make the SB legit, is that he turns into a HOF type of back, Darnold blows and is not great or the other 2 and we draft a stud one in a couple of year or the back ups we have now turn into studs. That is the only way
Winning a Superbowl wouldn't?
I still think the Super Bowl metric for franchise QB is a bit overrated and not a great metric. I think a better metric of whether someone is a franchise QB is whether he has you in playoff contention every year that he is healthy and on the field. A bad team around him is still a playoff contender, a bad team without him has a bad losing record. A pretty good team around him and there's a chance for a deep run in the playoffs or a Super Bowl.
To me, that's the best metric. Not even the greatest QB is going to go to or win a Super Bowl without a good team around him. But a franchise QB is someone who by himself puts his team in playoff contention and if you can add some good pieces around him, he can take the team far into the playoffs.
That's my problem with running backs. Although I love the running back position and think it is an important position -- aside from LT (the Giants one), Barry Sanders is my favorite player of all time -- there's really only been one team that I can recall since 2000 that has won a Super Bowl without a franchise caliber QB: the Baltimore Ravens (Trent Dilfer who was a top 10 pick in the draft, with Jamaal Lewis), and they had perhaps the best defense of all time. More important than that though, I can't think of any great running backs since 1990 who have consistently year in and year out had their teams in the playoffs or at least playoff contention throughout their career, unless they had a franchise QB playing alongside them. The reason, to me, seems to be that you need far more pieces around a RB to make the team very good than you need around a QB, and in modern free agency, it's really hard to keep those pieces together, not to mention the fact that it's rare that a RB plays 10 years in the NFL without his skills deteriorating significantly. Even some of the best of the best, LaDanian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, became only part time running backs after 8-9 years or so. And Emmett Smith, whose career was maybe the longest of all great RBs, only had two 1,000 yard rushing seasons after his tenth year in the league, and never again averaged 4.0 yards per carry or more after his his 11th year. And given how big defenders are now, I'm not sure that Emmett's longevity can be reproduced almost twenty years later.
So if Eli were a running back, his career most likely would have been over by 2014 or 2015, yet here we are thinking he has "years" left.
A great defense can take you to the playoffs and beyond, but in modern free agency and the rules being what they are now, it is so much easier to make a single franchise QB the cornerstone of your team for a decade plus, and build some good pieces around him for 4 years at a time, then to build a dominant defense and keep it together for more than a few years at best. As it stands now, it looks like this might be the last year that the Jaguars have a top defense, with several key players coming up on free agency next year. Maybe the same with Denver.
Foles this past season. Also, just getting to the championship game or losing in the SB with decent, but not great QBs, cannot be glossed over.
In comment 13950784 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
at the idea of someone being skeptical of a player receiving this much hype.
It’s fine to be skeptical, but you should be skeptical of every player in this draft then.
In comment 13950973 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
But then i watched Barry highlights and looked at his stats
2638 yards with 37 TDs and a 7.4 you. That’s one season!
Barkleys 1134 yds and 18 TDs and 5.7 ypc pale in comprison
Im not sure how anyone grades out higher than Barry and that is a knock on Barkley.
When you look at Ricky Williams' numbers you'll get the same reaction, and he wasn't exactly playing behind great linemen either.
|compared against players they could have chosen instead is a legitimate topic however. If they weren't in love with one of these Quarterbacks, and any of them goes on to be excellent, then their evaluations were wrong. It would take an Adrian Peterson sort of career to be more valuable than a franchise quarterback. And even that is probably something some would argue.
|.
|Quote:
|Less of something great is better than more of something good.
|Doesn't matter what anyone does. You make your pick with information you have. No one has a crystal ball. Butterfly flaps its wings in Australia and sets off a series of events that cause a freak ice storm in the USA in 2 months and one these guys falls down and shatters his skull. It has nothing to do with the draft. This kid was the highest rated player in the last 10 years. Solid pick, end of story. Doesn't matter what any of the QBs do, they all had legit flaws, SB did not, solid pick. You research the site, I was a heavy QB guy. I wanted Rosen or Mayfield, but I cannot knock this pick.
|Through junior year? You mean, including Ricky Williams' 1893 yard/6.8 YPC/25 TD season, which blows away anything Saquon Barkley ever did at Pedo State? And before you start stammering about how terrible his line was, 1997 UT was a bad team (4-7) with no passing game to speak of (UT threw all of 7 touchdown passes all season, one of which was thrown by Ricky Williams). I can't say I'm intimately familiar with their OL, but none of their 1997 linemen played in the NFL.
|
The thing is something that people seem to forget is that this is not the last draft ever. Even if the next QB we get won't be as good as Darnold, if our QB guru coach can identify and teach a solid if not spectacular QB, that QB and Barkley might well be better than a better QB and no Barkley.
|
Stammering? Barkley out produced Williams freshman through junior year, more yardage and more touchdowns. Go look it up.
In comment 13951193 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Stammering? Barkley out produced Williams freshman through junior year, more yardage and more touchdowns. Go look it up.
Williams through his junior year: 4155 yards, 6.4 YPC, 45 TDs
Barkley: 3843 yards, 5.7 YPC, 43 TDs
You were saying?
| I'll say it again there was a quarterback in this draft that outrushed and outscored Barkley in fewer rushing attempts.
I wonder if Gettleman gave any consideration to trading up for Jackson once we had drafted Barkley. Talk about speed on offense:
Jackson
Barkley
Beckham
Engram
In comment 13950973 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
But then i watched Barry highlights and looked at his stats
2638 yards with 37 TDs and a 7.4 you. That’s one season!
Barkleys 1134 yds and 18 TDs and 5.7 ypc pale in comprison
Im not sure how anyone grades out higher than Barry and that is a knock on Barkley.
When you look at Ricky Williams' numbers you'll get the same reaction, and he wasn't exactly playing behind great linemen either.
In comment 13951228 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'll say it again there was a quarterback in this draft that outrushed and outscored Barkley in fewer rushing attempts.
I wonder if Gettleman gave any consideration to trading up for Jackson once we had drafted Barkley. Talk about speed on offense:
Jackson
Barkley
Beckham
Engram
Would that have been wise? I mean they did lose that opportunity, but if they made it through that last pick, then Cleveland wasn't picking him. They lost the gamble (if their desire wold have been to pick him) but any resources would have been a lot to give to move essentially one place.
In comment 13951193 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Stammering? Barkley out produced Williams freshman through junior year, more yardage and more touchdowns. Go look it up.
Williams through his junior year: 4155 yards, 6.4 YPC, 45 TDs
Barkley: 3843 yards, 5.7 YPC, 43 TDs
You were saying?
|Doesn't matter what anyone does. You make your pick with information you have. No one has a crystal ball. Butterfly flaps its wings in Australia and sets off a series of events that cause a freak ice storm in the USA in 2 months and one these guys falls down and shatters his skull. It has nothing to do with the draft. This kid was the highest rated player in the last 10 years. Solid pick, end of story. Doesn't matter what any of the QBs do, they all had legit flaws, SB did not, solid pick. You research the site, I was a heavy QB guy. I wanted Rosen or Mayfield, but I cannot knock this pick.
|inserting "Pedo?" :)
| With so much hype.
|Isn't that the purpose of a message board? I wasn't aware that this was supposed to be a circle jerk where we all exalt the almighty Saquon Barkley, God's chosen running back.
| As some kind of equalizer to determine which qb has (had) more potential?
In comment 13951218 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Stammering? Barkley out produced Williams freshman through junior year, more yardage and more touchdowns. Go look it up.
Williams through his junior year: 4155 yards, 6.4 YPC, 45 TDs
Barkley: 3843 yards, 5.7 YPC, 43 TDs
You were saying?
Total yardage.
|John Elmore played on the 1995 Longhorns, when Ricky was a freshman. Was drafted, never made an NFL roster. Jay Humphrey was the same class as Ricky. Again, was drafted but never made a roster. So, yeah, the OLs he ran behind at Texas were nothing special.
|The ZOMG HE'S THE GREATEST EVER AND WILL ABSOLUTELY BE AMAZING happy talk that's going on now is ridiculous. That's why I keep saying "we'll see". The value of the position is relatively low - even great backs tend to wear down quickly relative to other positions, and I don't think the margin separating him from, say, Guice or Chubb is so great as to make picking him #2 overall a quality use of resources.
|All the top rated QBs in this draft had serious question marks by their names.If these guys were so sure fire why wasn't anybody making an offer the Giants simply couldn't refuse for the #2 pick? No one was calling any of them generational players. 2004 QB class this group is not. We drafted the consensus #1 player in the 2018 draft class who has been called that generational player.
| of the franchise, but it was in the best interest of me, a fan of such an age that I'm not looking ahead 10-15 years.
Now there is something to look forward to next season. If they protect Eli, a big IF, he should be serviceable enough.
In finding a new star quarterback, you are always playing the odds. The odds would have been at their best had they taken a quarterback with the second pick, but like the Cowboys we may be lucky and have the clouds part and our next QB fall out of the sky.
|The ZOMG HE'S THE GREATEST EVER AND WILL ABSOLUTELY BE AMAZING happy talk that's going on now is ridiculous. That's why I keep saying "we'll see". The value of the position is relatively low - even great backs tend to wear down quickly relative to other positions, and I don't think the margin separating him from, say, Guice or Chubb is so great as to make picking him #2 overall a quality use of resources.
|Which we were setting aside, remember? He was a DT as a freshman in 1997. Dan Neil was a senior when Ricky was a sophomore so, again, my point about the line in 1997 stands.