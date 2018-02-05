Davis Webb has made an excellent first impression on New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.
Here are some quotes...
"After the three-day minicamp, the first exposure Pat and I had, semi-live, and at the end of the day he made some really good decisions and he made some terrific throws," Gettleman said of Webb's progression in an interview with WFAN.
"We already know his work ethic, we're not guessing there. When you draft a kid, you're told he's got a great ethic but you never know. With Davis, we know, and it's a big thumbs up. It reinforced what we thought. Of course, Davis has to keep building on it, but we really like what we saw."
As a hypothetical , If Eli Manning starts struggling in his first 8 games , and if the Giants are 2-6 at that time.
Would there be pressure to start Davis Webb over Eli?
I would say Eli has the obvious advantage over him by being able to read defenses , sizing up mismatches , and using his brain.
Obviously I want Eli to succeed , and am hoping for a 4,000 yard season with about 25 TD's....
However , if he does struggle , an argument can be made that Webb is as talented physically as Eli right now , and is definitely 2-3 times more mobile.
If Eli starts struggling out of the gate , would the Giants think about starting Davis Webb in his place?
link
- ( New Window
)