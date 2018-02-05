Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Gettleman "We like what we're seeing from Davis Webb"....

sxdxca : 5/2/2018 1:48 pm
Davis Webb has made an excellent first impression on New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.

Here are some quotes...

"After the three-day minicamp, the first exposure Pat and I had, semi-live, and at the end of the day he made some really good decisions and he made some terrific throws," Gettleman said of Webb's progression in an interview with WFAN.

"We already know his work ethic, we're not guessing there. When you draft a kid, you're told he's got a great ethic but you never know. With Davis, we know, and it's a big thumbs up. It reinforced what we thought. Of course, Davis has to keep building on it, but we really like what we saw."

As a hypothetical , If Eli Manning starts struggling in his first 8 games , and if the Giants are 2-6 at that time.

Would there be pressure to start Davis Webb over Eli?

I would say Eli has the obvious advantage over him by being able to read defenses , sizing up mismatches , and using his brain.

Obviously I want Eli to succeed , and am hoping for a 4,000 yard season with about 25 TD's....

However , if he does struggle , an argument can be made that Webb is as talented physically as Eli right now , and is definitely 2-3 times more mobile.

If Eli starts struggling out of the gate , would the Giants think about starting Davis Webb in his place?







Grain of salt  
BigBlue2112 : 5/2/2018 1:50 pm : link
I hope Davis Webb turns into a great QB. But what is Gettleman supposed to say? We really don't like what we're seeing from Davis Webb"
Everybody is always the backup QB's biggest fan  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 1:51 pm : link
until he plays.
Last year there were apparently  
Bill in UT : 5/2/2018 1:53 pm : link
almost no practice reps for the #3 QB. Hopefully, this year both backups will see some playing time, at least in practice. It would be a waste to redshirt either of them if you plan on keeping both, which I'd assume
if we are 2-6 at the bye  
ron mexico : 5/2/2018 1:54 pm : link
its time to make a change
RE: Everybody is always the backup QB's biggest fan  
jvm52106 : 5/2/2018 1:54 pm : link
In comment 13950947 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
until he plays.


John Madden used to say the most popular guy on the team was the backup QB. Everybody loves the backup QB, until he has to play.
After the crapstorm that was the Giants.....  
MOOPS : 5/2/2018 1:55 pm : link
last year, Eli gets a Mulligan and 2018 is his.
If a change is going to be made, it won't be until aftr the 2018 season. IMO.
That's nice and all  
Matt M. : 5/2/2018 1:55 pm : link
and I actually like Webb, but Lauletta might end up as the #2. The battle for the #2 spot is going to be the battle to watch this summer.
If  
Thegratefulhead : 5/2/2018 1:58 pm : link
The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up.
One thing about Webb  
Dave on the UWS : 5/2/2018 2:07 pm : link
He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question.
If the Giants are 2-6  
Jay on the Island : 5/2/2018 2:09 pm : link
And Eli is struggling and the Giants don't start Webb then that'll speak volumes about their true opinion of Webb. Don't expect Lauletta to see the field next season regardless. Year one will be a redshirt season for him.
RE: If  
Matt M. : 5/2/2018 2:11 pm : link
In comment 13950967 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up.
I like the Hernandez pick, but he is not the beast run blocking guard prospect in over a decade.
RE: One thing about Webb  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 2:11 pm : link
In comment 13950990 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question.


The other legitimate, documented question against him is how effectively and quickly can he read and react to a defense.
Great.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/2/2018 2:12 pm : link
He better be good, then.
Quotes by  
Gman11 : 5/2/2018 2:21 pm : link
the coaches and front office to the media about specific players are worthless.

Remember: "Jonas Seawright was unblockable."
Best run blocking guard prospect in 25 years?  
Giant John : 5/2/2018 2:29 pm : link
Put up or shut up? Try it yourself.
What happens to webb  
kes722 : 5/2/2018 2:41 pm : link
If Lauletta blows up in a couple preseason games?
If We Start Out Slowly  
Giants34 : 5/2/2018 2:43 pm : link
Say 1-4 or something like that, I'm guessing the coaching staff will make a change. Eli's streak is already over, and this time there is no worthless veteran to whom they will hand the reins over. They'll take a long look at Webb and/or Lauletta and start to see what they have in those two as they get some real game action.

I remain unconvinced that Gettleman and/or Shurmur are in love with Eli. I think Gettleman was in love with Barkley. I also don't think he was in love with any of the 1st round QBs. Finally, I think he was downright scared of coming in and making his 1st pick a QB to replace Eli. Now, he comes in and gets Eli a great RB and has solidified - or at least made several moves in that direction - the OL. With Beckham healthy and Shepard and EE a year older, Eli is out of excuses. If he stinks, everyone knows he's finished, and the team can get on with the business of replacing him. DSG will get flamed for not doing so when he had the chance in this draft, but what's done is done.
Webb didn't sniff the field last year...  
Klaatu : 5/2/2018 2:49 pm : link
And this year the Giants' new regime drafted a QB more to their liking. I think this is just Gettlemen's way of keeping Webb's head in the game, so to speak. Keep his spirits up. I wouldn't read much more into it than that.
RE: RE: If  
Thegratefulhead : 5/2/2018 3:55 pm : link
In comment 13951000 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 13950967 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up.

I like the Hernandez pick, but he is not the beast run blocking guard prospect in over a decade.
One of talking heads said it during the draft, don't remember which one, doesn't mean it's. Change what I said to one of the best run blocking guard prospects. The dude flattens people, he will get under taller defenders and they will move, I guarantee it.
Eli Manning is having a bounce back year.  
Brown Recluse : 5/2/2018 3:56 pm : link
Its going to happen.
RE: Everybody is always the backup QB's biggest fan  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/2/2018 4:12 pm : link
In comment 13950947 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
until he plays.

This is not true. Sxdxca is DEFINITELY Webb's biggest fan.
Not all 2-6 records are the same...  
Dan in the Springs : 5/2/2018 4:20 pm : link
it would be foolish to remove Eli if the Giants are averaging 5 TD's a game and they are 2-6.

Even if the offense is struggling, one still needs to consider the reasons for the struggle and address those reasons. If Eli's play is a cause then he should be replaced asap. If not, replacing him won't make a difference. In that case I prefer to wait until we are eliminated to replace Eli, but I would definitely replace him once that's happened and I would not keep him next year at his salary.
RE: if we are 2-6 at the bye  
bradshaw44 : 5/2/2018 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13950952 ron mexico said:
Quote:
its time to make a change


If the offense is dropping 40 burgers on the opposition and the defense is shitting the bed then you can't really make that claim. It's all relative. If we are 2-6 and it's the offense shitting the bed then I would have to agree with you.
RE: Webb didn't sniff the field last year...  
bradshaw44 : 5/2/2018 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13951103 Klaatu said:
Quote:
And this year the Giants' new regime drafted a QB more to their liking. I think this is just Gettlemen's way of keeping Webb's head in the game, so to speak. Keep his spirits up. I wouldn't read much more into it than that.


I don't take any 2017 personnel decisions to heart when evaluating the Giants players. It was clear BM was more interested in self preservation then true evaluation. In his slicked back head, he thought a scrambling QB was the best option for his offense. So Webb not getting on the field doesn't mean anything as far as I'm concerned.
RE: Eli Manning is having a bounce back year.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/2/2018 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13951266 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Its going to happen.

RE: After the crapstorm that was the Giants.....  
NikkiMac : 5/2/2018 4:52 pm : link
In comment 13950955 MOOPS said:
Quote:
last year, Eli gets a Mulligan and 2018 is his.
If a change is going to be made, it won't be until aftr the 2018 season. IMO.



Eli gets a Mulligan please Moops to me if Eli stinks after 3 games he’s out of there .........Eli gets a mulligan😳 .......unbelievable
RE: What happens to webb  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 4:54 pm : link
In comment 13951079 kes722 said:
Quote:
If Lauletta blows up in a couple preseason games?

Likely nothing. He's cheap and under contract.
Better to hear good things rather than bad.  
Mad Mike : 5/2/2018 5:02 pm : link
But it seems pretty meaningless. Hopefully when the time comes, he or Lauletta will have shown enough to get a chance, and will run with the opportunity.
..  
Peppers : 5/2/2018 5:32 pm : link
If they didn't like what they saw, would they share that with us, especially after they just passed on a QB @2..
I hope that  
mikeygiants : 5/2/2018 5:38 pm : link
Eli does a lot of sitting in the preseason
Geno Smith to backup Eli last year  
mattlawson : 5/2/2018 5:43 pm : link
Speaks volumes
RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year  
sharpshooter66 : 5/2/2018 5:49 pm : link
In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Speaks volumes


I get your point, but i dont think anything Mcapoo did spoke volumes, particularly that decision knowing his job was hanging by a thread he went with the guy who has played in and won an NFL football game before.
RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year  
BigBlueShock : 5/2/2018 6:08 pm : link
In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Speaks volumes

Actually, it doesn’t speak anything. It’s been discussed a billion times on here that Webb was never seeing the field last year at all. They drafted him knowing that he would redshirt the year. Add in McAdoos utter incompetence, apparent love affair with Genos “mobility”, and him coaching for his job, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out.
The only thing it speaks volumes about  
Mad Mike : 5/2/2018 6:10 pm : link
is McAdoo's decision making.
RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year  
ron mexico : 5/2/2018 6:22 pm : link
In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Speaks volumes


Not at all. Going into the year everyone thought we were contenders. It made sense to have a backup with starting experience over a mid round rookie.
RE: One thing about Webb  
Red Right Hand : 5/2/2018 8:08 pm : link
In comment 13950990 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question.
Webb isn't as accurate as Eli, nowhere near with the long ball, his timing deep is a tick late
(coachable, likely addressed if not resolved) and he's probably twice as accurate as Eli on short throws , who, if he has to throw down the line of scrimmage is as likely to throw it in the dirt as not. He isn't worth a damn under 3 yds.

His decision making is nowhere near Eli's, he himself knew it coming in and resolved to get better, another weak point in his game he's aware of and working on. Far as total arm strength not much difference, but Eli is more able to apply it where he wants it.Even if he improves he likely won't ever exceed Eli's ability there, or with touch, which Manning has, increasingly the farther down the field you go. When he's on. But he can probably sling it farther downfield at this point than Eli. Doesn't necessarily count for anything, at this point. Can he do it in a playoff game? The one thing management Knows is Eli can when it counts, as recently as 17 months ago, and he really hasn't undergone any major physical changes since then. Gettleman thinks he's a freak. I think that's what he actually meant when he said that. I guess he thinks Eli can do what needs to be done if he's functioning in an environment with competent people, and sadly for Webb the only way anyone is ever going to find out if he can do it is by getting on the field. I think Eli was reminded how easily that can be taken away. That's the kind of shit that makes a man hungry, for realz.
I wouldn't be surprised if Manning had a great year, not at all.He's very loose yet focused. I'm very interested in watching him this year.

With Webb, Lauleta, Beckham, Barkley, Eli may wind up being the story of the year. When the Giants do well, he usually is. Don't forget how he responded when Barber doubted him....
They aren’t going to bench Eli  
UberAlias : 5/2/2018 9:35 pm : link
No matter what. You can erase that thought from your head. Right or wrong, this is Eli’s team.
Guys  
djm : 5/2/2018 9:43 pm : link
When has Eli ever held this offense back? He may not have elevated the chicken fried shit we witnessed last year but when has Eli been the reason why the offense has struggled?

The answer is never. This won’t change in 2018. Eli is a known commodity. He can still deliver. Yes he he can and will go down if a defender blows on him sometimes. So did Simms towards the end. So did Collins. Eli can still deliver and with a competent HC he will thrive once again.

Forget 2017!
Never?  
Jimmy Googs : 7:51 am : link
I like him and all, but never?

Hmm, never you say?

never...
Who was the last QB that made 100% of his throws  
Bill L : 7:54 am : link
throughout his career?
I think many here would say Eli Manning  
Jimmy Googs : 8:07 am : link
if you just count the throws where he had protection, the WR ran the correct route and the play wasn't run under the same 11-man personnel...
Whereas you guys have him playing at the "Little Giants" level  
Bill L : 8:16 am : link
if not purposefully tanking games.
Don't put me in the "you guys" gang  
Jimmy Googs : 8:26 am : link
I just keep the balance...
RE: Eli Manning is having a bounce back year.  
eli4life : 8:50 am : link
In comment 13951266 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Its going to happen.


It can be the Eli Manning the finger tour 🖕
