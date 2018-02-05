Gettleman "We like what we're seeing from Davis Webb".... sxdxca : 5/2/2018 1:48 pm



Here are some quotes...



"After the three-day minicamp, the first exposure Pat and I had, semi-live, and at the end of the day he made some really good decisions and he made some terrific throws," Gettleman said of Webb's progression in an interview with WFAN.



"We already know his work ethic, we're not guessing there. When you draft a kid, you're told he's got a great ethic but you never know. With Davis, we know, and it's a big thumbs up. It reinforced what we thought. Of course, Davis has to keep building on it, but we really like what we saw."



As a hypothetical , If Eli Manning starts struggling in his first 8 games , and if the Giants are 2-6 at that time.



Would there be pressure to start Davis Webb over Eli?



I would say Eli has the obvious advantage over him by being able to read defenses , sizing up mismatches , and using his brain.



Obviously I want Eli to succeed , and am hoping for a 4,000 yard season with about 25 TD's....



However , if he does struggle , an argument can be made that Webb is as talented physically as Eli right now , and is definitely 2-3 times more mobile.



If Eli starts struggling out of the gate , would the Giants think about starting Davis Webb in his place?















- ( Davis Webb has made an excellent first impression on New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.Here are some quotes..."After the three-day minicamp, the first exposure Pat and I had, semi-live, and at the end of the day he made some really good decisions and he made some terrific throws," Gettleman said of Webb's progression in an interview with WFAN."We already know his work ethic, we're not guessing there. When you draft a kid, you're told he's got a great ethic but you never know. With Davis, we know, and it's a big thumbs up. It reinforced what we thought. Of course, Davis has to keep building on it, but we really like what we saw."As a hypothetical , If Eli Manning starts struggling in his first 8 games , and if the Giants are 2-6 at that time.Would there be pressure to start Davis Webb over Eli?I would say Eli has the obvious advantage over him by being able to read defenses , sizing up mismatches , and using his brain.Obviously I want Eli to succeed , and am hoping for a 4,000 yard season with about 25 TD's....However , if he does struggle , an argument can be made that Webb is as talented physically as Eli right now , and is definitely 2-3 times more mobile.If Eli starts struggling out of the gate , would the Giants think about starting Davis Webb in his place? link - ( New Window

Grain of salt BigBlue2112 : 5/2/2018 1:50 pm : link I hope Davis Webb turns into a great QB. But what is Gettleman supposed to say? We really don't like what we're seeing from Davis Webb"

Last year there were apparently Bill in UT : 5/2/2018 1:53 pm : link almost no practice reps for the #3 QB. Hopefully, this year both backups will see some playing time, at least in practice. It would be a waste to redshirt either of them if you plan on keeping both, which I'd assume

if we are 2-6 at the bye ron mexico : 5/2/2018 1:54 pm : link its time to make a change



RE: Everybody is always the backup QB's biggest fan jvm52106 : 5/2/2018 1:54 pm : link

Quote: until he plays.



John Madden used to say the most popular guy on the team was the backup QB. Everybody loves the backup QB, until he has to play. In comment 13950947 Ten Ton Hammer said:John Madden used to say the most popular guy on the team was the backup QB. Everybody loves the backup QB, until he has to play.

After the crapstorm that was the Giants..... MOOPS : 5/2/2018 1:55 pm : link last year, Eli gets a Mulligan and 2018 is his.

If a change is going to be made, it won't be until aftr the 2018 season. IMO.

That's nice and all Matt M. : 5/2/2018 1:55 pm : link and I actually like Webb, but Lauletta might end up as the #2. The battle for the #2 spot is going to be the battle to watch this summer.

If Thegratefulhead : 5/2/2018 1:58 pm : link The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up.

One thing about Webb Dave on the UWS : 5/2/2018 2:07 pm : link He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question.

If the Giants are 2-6 Jay on the Island : 5/2/2018 2:09 pm : link And Eli is struggling and the Giants don't start Webb then that'll speak volumes about their true opinion of Webb. Don't expect Lauletta to see the field next season regardless. Year one will be a redshirt season for him.

RE: If Matt M. : 5/2/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up. I like the Hernandez pick, but he is not the beast run blocking guard prospect in over a decade. In comment 13950967 Thegratefulhead said:I like the Hernandez pick, but he is not the beast run blocking guard prospect in over a decade.

RE: One thing about Webb Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question.



The other legitimate, documented question against him is how effectively and quickly can he read and react to a defense. In comment 13950990 Dave on the UWS said:The other legitimate, documented question against him is how effectively and quickly can he read and react to a defense.

Quotes by Gman11 : 5/2/2018 2:21 pm : link the coaches and front office to the media about specific players are worthless.



Remember: "Jonas Seawright was unblockable."

Best run blocking guard prospect in 25 years? Giant John : 5/2/2018 2:29 pm : link Put up or shut up? Try it yourself.

What happens to webb kes722 : 5/2/2018 2:41 pm : link If Lauletta blows up in a couple preseason games?

If We Start Out Slowly Giants34 : 5/2/2018 2:43 pm : link Say 1-4 or something like that, I'm guessing the coaching staff will make a change. Eli's streak is already over, and this time there is no worthless veteran to whom they will hand the reins over. They'll take a long look at Webb and/or Lauletta and start to see what they have in those two as they get some real game action.



I remain unconvinced that Gettleman and/or Shurmur are in love with Eli. I think Gettleman was in love with Barkley. I also don't think he was in love with any of the 1st round QBs. Finally, I think he was downright scared of coming in and making his 1st pick a QB to replace Eli. Now, he comes in and gets Eli a great RB and has solidified - or at least made several moves in that direction - the OL. With Beckham healthy and Shepard and EE a year older, Eli is out of excuses. If he stinks, everyone knows he's finished, and the team can get on with the business of replacing him. DSG will get flamed for not doing so when he had the chance in this draft, but what's done is done.

Webb didn't sniff the field last year... Klaatu : 5/2/2018 2:49 pm : link And this year the Giants' new regime drafted a QB more to their liking. I think this is just Gettlemen's way of keeping Webb's head in the game, so to speak. Keep his spirits up. I wouldn't read much more into it than that.

RE: RE: If Thegratefulhead : 5/2/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13950967 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





The Giants are 2-6 and there is not an insane amount of injuries(legit excuse), Eli's starting days as Giant will sadly be over. They will go into the bye and let the number 2 play the rest of the season. They got the offense the best LT on the market, a new guard, they drafted the best run blocking guard prospect in the last 25 years and the best running back prospect in over a decade, that has all the tools a RB can have. Excuses are over, put up or shut up.



I like the Hernandez pick, but he is not the beast run blocking guard prospect in over a decade. One of talking heads said it during the draft, don't remember which one, doesn't mean it's. Change what I said to one of the best run blocking guard prospects. The dude flattens people, he will get under taller defenders and they will move, I guarantee it. In comment 13951000 Matt M. said:One of talking heads said it during the draft, don't remember which one, doesn't mean it's. Change what I said to one of the best run blocking guard prospects. The dude flattens people, he will get under taller defenders and they will move, I guarantee it.

RE: Everybody is always the backup QB's biggest fan Gatorade Dunk : 5/2/2018 4:12 pm : link

Quote: until he plays.

This is not true. Sxdxca is DEFINITELY Webb's biggest fan. In comment 13950947 Ten Ton Hammer said:This is not true. Sxdxca is DEFINITELY Webb's biggest fan.

Not all 2-6 records are the same... Dan in the Springs : 5/2/2018 4:20 pm : link it would be foolish to remove Eli if the Giants are averaging 5 TD's a game and they are 2-6.



Even if the offense is struggling, one still needs to consider the reasons for the struggle and address those reasons. If Eli's play is a cause then he should be replaced asap. If not, replacing him won't make a difference. In that case I prefer to wait until we are eliminated to replace Eli, but I would definitely replace him once that's happened and I would not keep him next year at his salary.

RE: if we are 2-6 at the bye bradshaw44 : 5/2/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: its time to make a change



If the offense is dropping 40 burgers on the opposition and the defense is shitting the bed then you can't really make that claim. It's all relative. If we are 2-6 and it's the offense shitting the bed then I would have to agree with you. In comment 13950952 ron mexico said:If the offense is dropping 40 burgers on the opposition and the defense is shitting the bed then you can't really make that claim. It's all relative. If we are 2-6 and it's the offense shitting the bed then I would have to agree with you.

RE: Webb didn't sniff the field last year... bradshaw44 : 5/2/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: And this year the Giants' new regime drafted a QB more to their liking. I think this is just Gettlemen's way of keeping Webb's head in the game, so to speak. Keep his spirits up. I wouldn't read much more into it than that.



I don't take any 2017 personnel decisions to heart when evaluating the Giants players. It was clear BM was more interested in self preservation then true evaluation. In his slicked back head, he thought a scrambling QB was the best option for his offense. So Webb not getting on the field doesn't mean anything as far as I'm concerned. In comment 13951103 Klaatu said:I don't take any 2017 personnel decisions to heart when evaluating the Giants players. It was clear BM was more interested in self preservation then true evaluation. In his slicked back head, he thought a scrambling QB was the best option for his offense. So Webb not getting on the field doesn't mean anything as far as I'm concerned.

RE: After the crapstorm that was the Giants..... NikkiMac : 5/2/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: last year, Eli gets a Mulligan and 2018 is his.

If a change is going to be made, it won't be until aftr the 2018 season. IMO.





Eli gets a Mulligan please Moops to me if Eli stinks after 3 games he’s out of there .........Eli gets a mulligan😳 .......unbelievable In comment 13950955 MOOPS said:Eli gets a Mulligan please Moops to me if Eli stinks after 3 games he’s out of there .........Eli gets a mulligan😳 .......unbelievable

Better to hear good things rather than bad. Mad Mike : 5/2/2018 5:02 pm : link But it seems pretty meaningless. Hopefully when the time comes, he or Lauletta will have shown enough to get a chance, and will run with the opportunity.

.. Peppers : 5/2/2018 5:32 pm : link If they didn't like what they saw, would they share that with us, especially after they just passed on a QB @2..

I hope that mikeygiants : 5/2/2018 5:38 pm : link Eli does a lot of sitting in the preseason

Geno Smith to backup Eli last year mattlawson : 5/2/2018 5:43 pm : link Speaks volumes

RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year sharpshooter66 : 5/2/2018 5:49 pm : link

Quote: Speaks volumes



I get your point, but i dont think anything Mcapoo did spoke volumes, particularly that decision knowing his job was hanging by a thread he went with the guy who has played in and won an NFL football game before. In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:I get your point, but i dont think anything Mcapoo did spoke volumes, particularly that decision knowing his job was hanging by a thread he went with the guy who has played in and won an NFL football game before.

RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year BigBlueShock : 5/2/2018 6:08 pm : link

Quote: Speaks volumes

Actually, it doesn’t speak anything. It’s been discussed a billion times on here that Webb was never seeing the field last year at all. They drafted him knowing that he would redshirt the year. Add in McAdoos utter incompetence, apparent love affair with Genos “mobility”, and him coaching for his job, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out. In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:Actually, it doesn’t speak anything. It’s been discussed a billion times on here that Webb was never seeing the field last year at all. They drafted him knowing that he would redshirt the year. Add in McAdoos utter incompetence, apparent love affair with Genos “mobility”, and him coaching for his job, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out.

RE: Geno Smith to backup Eli last year ron mexico : 5/2/2018 6:22 pm : link

Quote: Speaks volumes



Not at all. Going into the year everyone thought we were contenders. It made sense to have a backup with starting experience over a mid round rookie. In comment 13951459 mattlawson said:Not at all. Going into the year everyone thought we were contenders. It made sense to have a backup with starting experience over a mid round rookie.

RE: One thing about Webb Red Right Hand : 5/2/2018 8:08 pm : link

Quote: He has a very strong arm, maybe better than Eli's in his prime. He can make all the throws. How accurately is the question. Webb isn't as accurate as Eli, nowhere near with the long ball, his timing deep is a tick late

(coachable, likely addressed if not resolved) and he's probably twice as accurate as Eli on short throws , who, if he has to throw down the line of scrimmage is as likely to throw it in the dirt as not. He isn't worth a damn under 3 yds.



His decision making is nowhere near Eli's, he himself knew it coming in and resolved to get better, another weak point in his game he's aware of and working on. Far as total arm strength not much difference, but Eli is more able to apply it where he wants it.Even if he improves he likely won't ever exceed Eli's ability there, or with touch, which Manning has, increasingly the farther down the field you go. When he's on. But he can probably sling it farther downfield at this point than Eli. Doesn't necessarily count for anything, at this point. Can he do it in a playoff game? The one thing management Knows is Eli can when it counts, as recently as 17 months ago, and he really hasn't undergone any major physical changes since then. Gettleman thinks he's a freak. I think that's what he actually meant when he said that. I guess he thinks Eli can do what needs to be done if he's functioning in an environment with competent people, and sadly for Webb the only way anyone is ever going to find out if he can do it is by getting on the field. I think Eli was reminded how easily that can be taken away. That's the kind of shit that makes a man hungry, for realz.

I wouldn't be surprised if Manning had a great year, not at all.He's very loose yet focused. I'm very interested in watching him this year.



With Webb, Lauleta, Beckham, Barkley, Eli may wind up being the story of the year. When the Giants do well, he usually is. Don't forget how he responded when Barber doubted him.... In comment 13950990 Dave on the UWS said:Webb isn't as accurate as Eli, nowhere near with the long ball, his timing deep is a tick late(coachable, likely addressed if not resolved) and he's probably twice as accurate as Eli on short throws , who, if he has to throw down the line of scrimmage is as likely to throw it in the dirt as not. He isn't worth a damn under 3 yds.His decision making is nowhere near Eli's, he himself knew it coming in and resolved to get better, another weak point in his game he's aware of and working on. Far as total arm strength not much difference, but Eli is more able to apply it where he wants it.Even if he improves he likely won't ever exceed Eli's ability there, or with touch, which Manning has, increasingly the farther down the field you go. When he's on. But he can probably sling it farther downfield at this point than Eli. Doesn't necessarily count for anything, at this point. Can he do it in a playoff game? The one thing management Knows is Eli can when it counts, as recently as 17 months ago, and he really hasn't undergone any major physical changes since then. Gettleman thinks he's a freak. I think that's what he actually meant when he said that. I guess he thinks Eli can do what needs to be done if he's functioning in an environment with competent people, and sadly for Webb the only way anyone is ever going to find out if he can do it is by getting on the field. I think Eli was reminded how easily that can be taken away. That's the kind of shit that makes a man hungry, for realz.I wouldn't be surprised if Manning had a great year, not at all.He's very loose yet focused. I'm very interested in watching him this year.With Webb, Lauleta, Beckham, Barkley, Eli may wind up being the story of the year. When the Giants do well, he usually is. Don't forget how he responded when Barber doubted him....

They aren’t going to bench Eli UberAlias : 5/2/2018 9:35 pm : link No matter what. You can erase that thought from your head. Right or wrong, this is Eli’s team.

Guys djm : 5/2/2018 9:43 pm : link When has Eli ever held this offense back? He may not have elevated the chicken fried shit we witnessed last year but when has Eli been the reason why the offense has struggled?



The answer is never. This won’t change in 2018. Eli is a known commodity. He can still deliver. Yes he he can and will go down if a defender blows on him sometimes. So did Simms towards the end. So did Collins. Eli can still deliver and with a competent HC he will thrive once again.



Forget 2017!

Who was the last QB that made 100% of his throws Bill L : 7:54 am : link throughout his career?

I think many here would say Eli Manning Jimmy Googs : 8:07 am : link if you just count the throws where he had protection, the WR ran the correct route and the play wasn't run under the same 11-man personnel...

Whereas you guys have him playing at the "Little Giants" level Bill L : 8:16 am : link if not purposefully tanking games.