86 Giants D vs. 85 Bears D BestFeature : 5/3/2018 7:01 pm I don't know if this is objective fact, especially on a Giants board with most people old enough to remember the 86 Giants, but why is the 86 Giants D not regarded as highly as the 85 Bears D? And is it actually not as good? If it isn't as good, why? The 86 Giants had probably the best defensive player ever and probably the best defensive coach ever. Were the 85 Bears deeper?

I won an early fantasy football league PEEJ : 5/3/2018 8:00 pm : link in '85. We drafted individual defensive players and I won a bundle with Wilbur Marshall (who scored 3 defensive TDs)

RE: The '85 Bears allowed... shyster : 5/3/2018 8:31 pm : link

Quote: 12.4 PPG. Giants D gave up 14.8 PPG in '86.



But the '86 Bears allowed 11.7. That is the forgotten great D. And that included giving up 31 on opening day that year to Cleveland.





Not forgotten by Richard Dent. Bitter many years after the fact about the QB decisions Ditka made after Jim McMahon was knocked out of the '86 season and playoffs by Charles Martin's infamous cheap shot.



Quote: "And we came back three years in a row and had home-field advantage," Dent said. "Our coach couldn't figure out the right quarterback to play. The disappointing part to me is that we only got one out of it. We should have been the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. It was there for the taking, but we didn't manage that one position right."





QB may be just one position but it's a rather important one.



- ( In comment 13953467 bw in dc said:Not forgotten by Richard Dent. Bitter many years after the fact about the QB decisions Ditka made after Jim McMahon was knocked out of the '86 season and playoffs by Charles Martin's infamous cheap shot.QB may be just one position but it's a rather important one. Dent vs Ditka - ( New Window

86 bears defense gave up less points than 85 bears youtoo2 : 5/3/2018 8:35 pm : link 86 bears offense was not nearly as good ,but the defense gave up 20 less points. The 85 bears defense scored alot of points. It was a great defense, but that offense drove the ball and scored. They had a great line. The 1986 bear offense was not as good.



If their starting QB had not gotten hurt they would have played at the Giants in the NFC championship game. I remember being disapointed when the Redskins beat the Bears since everyone wanted a rematch.



86 giants beat them. There were gusting winds that day. You can find videos of it. You have to know how to play in that. The winds were so strong that Sean Landetta (the punter) is remembered with having one of the best playoff punting performances ever. You have to know how to do that.



Its really a shame that the Redskins won. Would have been 2, 14-2 teams in the NFC championship game. Lawrence Taylor MVP year, Walter Payton, Bears had 2 HoF defensive players and another linebacker who was later Defensive Player of the Year. Giants had LT/Carson/Banks and others. Bavarro and Joe Morris's best season.



It would have been very interesting how the Giants would have game planned. The bears defense basically played a 4-4 stack with 8 men in the box. 2 linebackers on the same side. This was before teams figured out how to do shotgun and run guys on slants to get behind them. This is why it does not work today. Giants defense would have totally shutdown bears offense.



In 1985, bears won 21-0. It was closer than that. Landetta totally whiffed on a punt in the endzone (he just missed it, you can find a video). That was a touchdown. Plus the giants gave up a few big plays. Giants defense was designed to never give up big players.

Bears were the better team, but the Giants played them the best of any team other than the Dolphins and the Dophins had them at home. The offense couldn't do anything.



plus LT had an MVP season. Giants beat the 86 Bears even if they had McMahon. McMahon probably would not have finished the game. The giants knocked 9 straight QBs out of the game. Only QB to survive was John Elway.

The 86 Bears played an absurdly weak schedule, though Greg from LI : 5/3/2018 8:38 pm : link Regarding the 1986 versus 1990 defenses, they were equally good with very different styles. The 1986 group was all aggression and ferocity, with a hellacious pass rush. The secondary was a big weak, though. The 1990 team didn't have that incredible pass rush - I think they only had around 30 sacks on the year. They had an excellent secondary though, and all of their DBs could really hit. They'd just clobber receivers. Theyd just smother teams while the 86 defense would constantly be on the attack, blitzing like crazy.

Hard To Compare... TheVette : 5/3/2018 9:01 pm : link but I will say that the Giants D was right there with the 85 Bears, as was the 00 Ravens and the 02 Buccaneers.



The 86 Giants didn't have a great secondary - case in point, Mark Collins as a rookie was already the best DB of the bunch by like Week 10. But as far as a front 7 - from a depth standpoint, the Giants win that hands down. And as for the LBs - Giants were a 3-4 and the Bears a 4-3. Throw out Gary Reasons for a second an you get:



Taylor vs. Marshall - EDGE: LT (not even close)

Banks vs. Wilson - EDGE Banks (Banks was a complete LB)

Carson vs. Singletary - PUSH. Both HOF, Leaders in the middle. Always ask - as great aas Mike Singletary was (and he was great) - what did do all that better than Harry? Dr. Z - one of the great football writers of all-time before bloggers thought they knew it all, called Harry the BEST goal-line defender ever. said he had the best instincts around the goa line he had ever seen.

The 85 Bears D was a bit better David B. : 5/3/2018 9:01 pm : link But the 86 Giants Offense and QB was also a bit better than the 85 Bears Offense and QB.

1986 Giants: 82 Point Differential During Playoffs TheVette : 5/3/2018 9:05 pm : link ...1985 Bears right behind them with an 81 point differential. Why bring it up? Of the 52 SB Winners - the Giants 82 point playoff differential in 1986 is the highest EVER and still the record. Throw out a cheap Denver TD at the end of SB XXI, and the Giants would have even higher.



And what about the great 49er offense of the 80s? Montana, Rice, Craig, Taylor - revolutionary for that era. Two playoff games in 85 and 86 against the Giants - they scored a TOTAL of 6 points.

RE: Love the Giants 86 Defense, it was great the mike : 5/3/2018 9:36 pm : link

Quote: but have to admit that Bears 85 defense was better



Agreed. '85 Bears were best of all time followed by the'76 Steelers and '00 Ravens... LT was the greatest defensive player of all time, but the '86 Giants Defense is generally not included as a top ten defense in most rankings.



The first memory that comes to my mind when I think of the '85 Bears is our playoff loss in Chicago. With Sean Landetta whiffing on a punt in the swirling frigid winds of Soldier Field... and the Giants getting shut out with virtually zero yards from scrimmage.



But I will say this - the two greatest defensive efforts in Super Bowl history were delivered by two massive underdog Giant teams, first in super bowl XXV against the offensive juggernaut Bills... And second of course, super bowl XLII against the undefeated Patriots... The '85 Bears beat a very mediocre Patriots team in one of the most one-sided games in super bowl history... In comment 13953409 Steve in South Jersey said:Agreed. '85 Bears were best of all time followed by the'76 Steelers and '00 Ravens... LT was the greatest defensive player of all time, but the '86 Giants Defense is generally not included as a top ten defense in most rankings.The first memory that comes to my mind when I think of the '85 Bears is our playoff loss in Chicago. With Sean Landetta whiffing on a punt in the swirling frigid winds of Soldier Field... and the Giants getting shut out with virtually zero yards from scrimmage.But I will say this - the two greatest defensive efforts in Super Bowl history were delivered by two massive underdog Giant teams, first in super bowl XXV against the offensive juggernaut Bills... And second of course, super bowl XLII against the undefeated Patriots... The '85 Bears beat a very mediocre Patriots team in one of the most one-sided games in super bowl history...

I would add that for us oldies idiotsavant : 5/3/2018 9:37 pm : link Clobbering in Greg's wise words, the QB, as in '86 seems more dignified (and generally safer, maybe, due to speed factor) than clobbering the WR as in 90.



90 worked, so, great, but it felt like a hack, a needed hack, but still a hack, to institute the ' clobber the WR.'



Whereas clobber the QB has a more traditional or honorable thing about it maybe.





RE: Did the Bears have better players or scheme? Both? short lease : 5/3/2018 9:44 pm : link

Quote: .





$64,000.00 dollar question right there. That scheme that Ryan came up with (86?) really had never been seen before(?) - but, the Bears definitely had some great players. And, as good as the D was they couldn't get back to the NFC Championship game the next year (lost to the Redskins). The OC's in the league only needed 1 season to figure his defense out. That is a hard question ... : ) In comment 13953416 BestFeature said:$64,000.00 dollar question right there. That scheme that Ryan came up with (86?) really had never been seen before(?) - but, the Bears definitely had some great players. And, as good as the D was they couldn't get back to the NFC Championship game the next year (lost to the Redskins). The OC's in the league only needed 1 season to figure his defense out. That is a hard question ... : )

The '90 Giants SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2018 9:47 pm : link is the first team I really remember. Their defense was insane.

As ferocious as the Bears D was in 85 montanagiant : 5/3/2018 9:57 pm : link If not for a punt whiff they may never have made the SB

montana.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/3/2018 10:00 pm : link even as a homer, we didn't have a chance in that game. I think we passed the 50 once, on a run by Rob Carpenter early in the game.



Unless Landeta kicked the crap out of the ball and the bears returner ran back to his own 1 and handed us the ball, we weren't winning that game.

It's an interesting question... one I've thought about lots of times baadbill : 5/3/2018 10:40 pm : link over the years... It's difficult to eliminate my bias... The 1985 playoff game was horrible windy weather and the Landetta missed punt was a horrible gift to the Bears



But I have to say that the Bears 85 D was better than the Giants 86 D ... but imo that is solely because of the Bears coach and defensive scheme ... I think the 86 Giants had the better defensive talent - but I loved (LOVED) Buddy Ryan's scheme (even though he was a jackass)

RE: RE: Did the Bears have better players or scheme? Both? madgiantscow009 : 5/3/2018 10:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13953416 BestFeature said:





Quote:





.









$64,000.00 dollar question right there. That scheme that Ryan came up with (86?) really had never been seen before(?) - but, the Bears definitely had some great players. And, as good as the D was they couldn't get back to the NFC Championship game the next year (lost to the Redskins). The OC's in the league only needed 1 season to figure his defense out. That is a hard question ... : )



was that jerry glanville's scheme or am I messing that up? In comment 13953628 short lease said:was that jerry glanville's scheme or am I messing that up?

'86 Giants had a tougher division. FStubbs : 5/3/2018 11:09 pm : link At one point that season the Giants were 9-2, the Redskins were 9-2, and Dallas was 7-4.



Also the Jets were 10-1 at that point. I was a bit young at the time but remember the playoff games vividly. I'm sure there had to be huge Subway Superbowl talk.

The 1985 Bears D Was a Brick Wall OntheRoad : 5/3/2018 11:10 pm : link like the 2000 Ravens. Running was pointless. Along with the 1986 Giants, those might be the Top 3.

I would take the 86' Giants players GeorgeAdams33 : 12:34 am : link Ryan's scheme was an all out sellout and a risk with great rewards until teams figured out how to beat it. Belichick's schemes were more sound and so the players took fewer chances but when we wanted to we could be just as disruptive and twice as intimidating.

RE: montana.. old man : 2:44 am : link

Quote: even as a homer, we didn't have a chance in that game. I think we passed the 50 once, on a run by Rob Carpenter early in the game.



Unless Landeta kicked the crap out of the ball and the bears returner ran back to his own 1 and handed us the ball, we weren't winning that game.



+1.

Even though we were in it until the wiff, we really weren't 'in it'. It reminded me of the '63 Championship game against the Bears. Score wise we were in it, but YAs bloodied head picture was the same indicator as the wiff; in it but not. In comment 13953657 FatMan in Charlotte said:+1.Even though we were in it until the wiff, we really weren't 'in it'. It reminded me of the '63 Championship game against the Bears. Score wise we were in it, but YAs bloodied head picture was the same indicator as the wiff; in it but not.

The fact that it's worth discussing Elisthebest : 8:29 am : link says a lot for the 86 Giants. I don't think anyone touches the 85 Bears. Somewhat amazing they only won 1 SB.

87 Season opener was the BIG rematch... x meadowlander : 8:55 am : link ...finally had the 86 Giant team against most of the 85 Bear team. A chance for redemption. A chance to silence the critics.



First score was a Tom Flynn blocked punt for a TD! Not only did the Giants have the lead - what a great redemptive omen!



Downhill from there, though. DRUBBED 31-19.



Until the playoff run of 1990, Bears had the Giants number.

RE: The fact that it's worth discussing x meadowlander : 8:56 am : link

Quote: says a lot for the 86 Giants. I don't think anyone touches the 85 Bears. Somewhat amazing they only won 1 SB. They only won one because of imbalance, and as others have said - teams did eventually figure out the Ryan 46 defense. The Bear offense was one-dimensional. In comment 13953883 Elisthebest said:They only won one because of imbalance, and as others have said - teams did eventually figure out the Ryan 46 defense. The Bear offense was one-dimensional.

Also worthy of consideration... x meadowlander : 9:00 am : link ...mid 80's, Giants had to play NFC BEAST. Dallas, Washington, Eagles were all excellent teams back then.



Bears played in one of the weakest divisions in football at the time. The old NFC Central - Packers, Lions and Buccaneers were laughably bad.

I've done this spiel many times on BBI Greg from LI : 9:11 am : link But there is no way the Bears come into the Meadowlands and beat the Giants in January 1987. No chance whatsoever. I don't care what happened in the 1987 season opener. Many members of the '86 team have admitted that they spent that offseason celebrating their title rather than preparing for the next season, and it showed. Has nothing to do with 1986.

Seems to me that idiotsavant : 9:25 am : link Phil Simms had a hard even maybe stone like head whereas Jim McMahon was always getting knocked silly then stumbling back in to the game wearing some John macinroe style tennis doo rag as if to say 'look, it's safe now'.

RE: I've done this spiel many times on BBI mfsd : 9:26 am : link

Quote: But there is no way the Bears come into the Meadowlands and beat the Giants in January 1987. No chance whatsoever. I don't care what happened in the 1987 season opener. Many members of the '86 team have admitted that they spent that offseason celebrating their title rather than preparing for the next season, and it showed. Has nothing to do with 1986.



Agreed. Just like the Giants spent most of their offseason celebrating and writing books after our 1st Super Bowl win.



Hard to argue the 86 Giants D was better than the 85 Bears D, but I’d submit the 86 Giants had the best single season linebacker crew of all time. Banks and LT in their prime, HoF Carson still playing great, plus a stud in Reasons. Loaded with depth too with rookie Pepper and guys like Headen and Hunt. In comment 13953968 Greg from LI said:Agreed. Just like the Giants spent most of their offseason celebrating and writing books after our 1st Super Bowl win.Hard to argue the 86 Giants D was better than the 85 Bears D, but I’d submit the 86 Giants had the best single season linebacker crew of all time. Banks and LT in their prime, HoF Carson still playing great, plus a stud in Reasons. Loaded with depth too with rookie Pepper and guys like Headen and Hunt.

RE: RE: RE: Did the Bears have better players or scheme? Both? PatersonPlank : 9:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13953437 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





In comment 13953416 BestFeature said:





Quote:





.







I think the difference was a game changing scheme that the idiot Buddy Ryan developed. Of course the league caught up with it, like it does with everything. I believe the players were roughly equal. The Giants had the superior LB's and the Bears had the better DL. The Bears were a better, more dominant D, but because of the scheme.







Interesting, thanks. I do find it interesting that Buddy Ryan had a more innovative scheme the Belichick.



Belichick wasn't really Belichick yet. He was a 33 yr old in his first season (I believe) as DC. You can't compare him to now. Buddy Ryan was like 200 years old even then. In comment 13953439 BestFeature said:Belichick wasn't really Belichick yet. He was a 33 yr old in his first season (I believe) as DC. You can't compare him to now. Buddy Ryan was like 200 years old even then.

The 1985 Bears Matt in SGS : 9:31 am : link end to end were the most dominant defense I have seen. Now, it helps that in 1985, their division was a joke to the point that even the Brady/Belichick era Patriots would blush. The Lions and Bucs were awful, particularly on offense. The post Lynn Dickey / pre- Majik-man/Favre Packers weren't much better. And the Vikings were inconsistent. So they had a cakewalk in the NFC Central which helped their stat line. Their 1985 schedule was far easier than what the Giants faced in 1986. Pretty much the only challenge the Bears had was in Miami and Marino burned them for 3 TDs and the Dolphins put up 38 points on them. However, you can't ignore the fact that they shut out the Giants and Rams in the playoffs before steamrolling New England.



The Giants meanwhile had a brutal schedule. They faced Washington twice (who won 12 games in 1986). Had to play a stretch vs. Denver (who went to the Super Bowl) and then on the road on a Monday Night vs. the Niners and then on the road the next week in Washington. Literally the 3 teams they had to beat to win the championship...and the Giants won them all. Chicago never had that kind of challenge.



After that 2nd Washington game, the Giants defense got stronger. You can count on one hand how many times a Bill Walsh offense got demolished after the Montana run began. Madden himself said during the Washington NFC Championship shutout that he thought the Bears 1985 defense was the best he ever saw. But the way the 1986 Giants defense was playing, considering the offensive firepower of the 49ers and Redskins, was actually better.



Bottom line, the 1986 Giants defense in their playoff run, at their height was better than the Bears in 1985. But the Bears end to end in 1985 was the best overall.





I forget who said it Greg from LI : 9:40 am : link I think it was an opposing coach, or maybe a TV analyst, but during the playoffs someone said that the Giants were playing like a train coming down a mountain. That's always stuck in my head because it was so true. They just destroyed teams towards the end of the regular season and through the playoffs.

And re: nfce and redskins idiotsavant : 9:45 am : link As mentioned. Very tough division in 85 and the feeling was all nfce teams were mascending at the same time and all with some brutality.



And I believe it was right in the middle ("the mist" as some would say, hehehe, or midst)

Of this context that the Knee of Thiesman Incident took place.



Context was everything for that occurance.





Keep in mind about the NFC East Matt in SGS : 9:55 am : link at the time



The Redskins were a powerhouse and Schroeder actually made their offense stronger than it had been in years. Theismann was at the end of his career when LT officially ended it. Riggins had slowed down. The Skins had Schroeder, George Rogers, and a slew of USFL castoffs who were all damn good (Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders, and Kelvin Bryant). Clark put up over 200 yards receiving in the first Giants game on the Monday Night of the Mets Game 7 in the World Series.



People also forget, the Cowboys were 6-2 when they faced the Giants in that second game. Herschel had supplanted an aging Dorsett. They were right there with the Giants and Redskins at the top of the NFC East. Once Banks broke Danny White's wrist, the roof finally fell in on the Cowboys and that pretty much ended the Tom Landry reign and set up the Jimmy Johnson era as they lost 7 of their last 8 games.



Even the lowly Cardinals had a solid offensive team, with Neil Lomax, Roy Green and JT Smith.



I was too young to remember any of the 86 season Bramton1 : 10:00 am : link I didn't really start following the Giants week to week until '87. But Giants/Bears in the NFC Championship game would have been a BATTLE. I think the Giants would have won. They were playing on another level in the playoffs. But that would have been a battle.

good point about the Cowboys Greg from LI : 10:02 am : link I usually remember the '86 Cowboys as mediocre because they finished 7-9, but you're right - before the Giants took out Danny White, they were a good team.

Must have been 85. idiotsavant : 10:08 am : link Bears and maybe 9ers ? On the horizon, but iggles, redskins and cowboys, division rivals obviously, but it was decidedly more foreboding that year.



It was a more brutal era of football as well.



But regardless, you felt that LT and the front 7 would handle it.



And at very least Simms was implacable and had that cementicious noggin.

RE: I was too young to remember any of the 86 season Matt in SGS : 10:12 am : link

Quote: I didn't really start following the Giants week to week until '87. But Giants/Bears in the NFC Championship game would have been a BATTLE. I think the Giants would have won. They were playing on another level in the playoffs. But that would have been a battle.



If you go back and watch the Redskins/Bears game in 1986 and saw how much Flutie struggled and Walter Payton, bless his heart, had struggled down the stretch and was terrible in the playoff loss, ran for only 38 yards and had a key fumble. The Bears hadn't yet realized that Neal Anderson was the right man for the job.



The Bears offense completely bogged down, and that was at home. If you put the Bears offense in those same conditions that the Redskins got, with zero passing threat from Flutie and a struggling Payton, they would have gotten shut out and might not have crossed midfield the entire game. That 1986 Bears offense vs. the 1986 Giants defense would have been possible the biggest mismatch of any in the playoffs at that time. The Bears offense was probably the worst one of all the playoff teams. And the Giants defense was the best. They would have killed Flutie, similar to Schroeder, who actually collapsed as the NFC Championship Game ended on the sidelines from the beating he took. In comment 13954084 Bramton1 said:If you go back and watch the Redskins/Bears game in 1986 and saw how much Flutie struggled and Walter Payton, bless his heart, had struggled down the stretch and was terrible in the playoff loss, ran for only 38 yards and had a key fumble. The Bears hadn't yet realized that Neal Anderson was the right man for the job.The Bears offense completely bogged down, and that was at home. If you put the Bears offense in those same conditions that the Redskins got, with zero passing threat from Flutie and a struggling Payton, they would have gotten shut out and might not have crossed midfield the entire game. That 1986 Bears offense vs. the 1986 Giants defense would have been possible the biggest mismatch of any in the playoffs at that time. The Bears offense was probably the worst one of all the playoff teams. And the Giants defense was the best. They would have killed Flutie, similar to Schroeder, who actually collapsed as the NFC Championship Game ended on the sidelines from the beating he took.

All I know Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:13 am : : 10:13 am : link was that I breathed a huge sigh of relief when the Skins knocked out the Bears. I felt the Giants didn't match up well with the Bears' defense.



As Matt alludes to above, that 1986 Redskins team was damn good. If I was a Skins fans that year, I would have been furious with the Giants.

RE: All I know Matt in SGS : 10:19 am : link

Quote: was that I breathed a huge sigh of relief when the Skins knocked out the Bears. I felt the Giants didn't match up well with the Bears' defense.



As Matt alludes to above, that 1986 Redskins team was damn good. If I was a Skins fans that year, I would have been furious with the Giants.



I was a little scared of the aura of the Bears thanks to the 1985 shadow. But I remember being more concerned with trying to beat Washington 3 times. I thought the Bears defense could have given the offense problems. But the Bears offense was so bad after McMahon got hurt, that I thought the revenge factor and being at Giants Stadium, the Giants would have dominated them so badly defensively that unless offense turned it over, Chicago wouldn't move the ball at all. The Bears scored 20 or less points 7 times in their final 10 games.



Odds are, the 17-0 score that the NFC Championship Game was in 1986 would have probably been the same score if Chicago was there. In comment 13954137 Eric from BBI said:I was a little scared of the aura of the Bears thanks to the 1985 shadow. But I remember being more concerned with trying to beat Washington 3 times. I thought the Bears defense could have given the offense problems. But the Bears offense was so bad after McMahon got hurt, that I thought the revenge factor and being at Giants Stadium, the Giants would have dominated them so badly defensively that unless offense turned it over, Chicago wouldn't move the ball at all. The Bears scored 20 or less points 7 times in their final 10 games.Odds are, the 17-0 score that the NFC Championship Game was in 1986 would have probably been the same score if Chicago was there.

Somewhat tangential Matt in SGS : 10:24 am : link has a franchise lived more off 1 championship than the Chicago Bears? Because they were so dominant and had so many personalities and the Super Bowl Shuffle and Dikta/Ryan, you would think they were a dynasty. And while they had a great run, holy crap did they screw up something that should have been much better. They lost 3 straight home playoff games from 1986-1988. After a down year in 1989, they bearly beat a bad Saints team at home and the Giants smacked them around 31-3 in 1990. The next year they lost again at home, this time to help in part springboard the Dallas dynasty. And that was it for Ditka.



You would think they would have multiple championships like the Giants, 49ers and Redskins. But nope, just the one.

Matt speaks the truth Greg from LI : 10:27 am : link The Redskins and the 49ers, two very good offenses, combined to score 3 points on the Giants. The Bears wouldn't have done a damned thing.



Look at the '86 Bears schedule sometime. It might be the weakest NFL schedule I've ever seen. The NFC Central that year had 3 double digit loss teams: the 5-11 Lions, 4-12 Packers, and 2-14 Bucs. The Vikings were 9-7 and pounded the Bears in the Metrodome 23-7. After their second loss, they played seven straight games against teams with losing records. Four of them they won by a FG or less. Their two big wins in that stretch came against the Bucs, who were one of the worst teams in NFL history (-234 point differential).



The Bears turned the ball over 46 times that year! Once McMahon went down for good in week 8, their offense went from mediocre to putrid.

85 Bears better D giantstock : 10:54 am : link IMO that defense was unreal. I didn't see much of the Ravens defense years later - the team we lost to in the SB.



But the Bears D was the best I'd ever seen.



As for 86 - our team beats the 86 Bears. As Matt was saying - imo we were a better team in 86. I thought the 86 season game vs Minny was the turning point. Then back-to-back-to-back we beat Broncos, 49ers, and Skins. Our defense dictated the play.

The '85 Bears had "it"! Doomster : 1:25 pm : link Tiger had "it", when he was winning.....



Mike Tyson Had "it".....



Sandy Koufax had "it"....



Whoever was facing them, just were not confident they would win.....

The 85 Bears Matt M. : 1:47 pm : link But, I feel like the 86 Giants D gets overlooked because they immediately followed the Bears. That was a dominant D in 86.

Except Marino who lit them up KWALL2 : 1:59 pm : link 85 Bears attacked the LOS hard. It was all about the front 7 but they didn’t have the DBs which Marino exposed. Nobody else could.



Giants in playoffs played them tough but our offense wasn’t up for it.



Edge goes to Bears but 86 Giants D was one of the best. 19 games only 2 teams scored more than 20. 7 teams couldn’t get more than 7. Giants played 8 teams with a top 10 scoring offense. Played 8 teams with 10 wins. Played 5 with 11+ win teams and win all of them. Denver twice with 11 wins. And 3 with 12 (Was).



Bears had 9 teams fail to score 7. 3 scored over 20. They had several shutouts. They played 5 teams with top 10 offense. They played 7 teams with 10 wins. They only beat one with 11 wins. NE at 11 wins (2 wins) and Mia at 12 had more than 10 wins.



85 Season should have ended with a Mia and Bears rematch but Dolphins played awful in Champ game. Bears caught a huge break with NE in the SB.



Strength of schedule goes to 86 giants but Bears has better defense because they dominated the LOS like no other team.





RE: Except Marino who lit them up Matt M. : 3:00 pm : link

Quote: 85 Bears attacked the LOS hard. It was all about the front 7 but they didn’t have the DBs which Marino exposed. Nobody else could.



Giants in playoffs played them tough but our offense wasn’t up for it.



Edge goes to Bears but 86 Giants D was one of the best. 19 games only 2 teams scored more than 20. 7 teams couldn’t get more than 7. Giants played 8 teams with a top 10 scoring offense. Played 8 teams with 10 wins. Played 5 with 11+ win teams and win all of them. Denver twice with 11 wins. And 3 with 12 (Was).



Bears had 9 teams fail to score 7. 3 scored over 20. They had several shutouts. They played 5 teams with top 10 offense. They played 7 teams with 10 wins. They only beat one with 11 wins. NE at 11 wins (2 wins) and Mia at 12 had more than 10 wins.



85 Season should have ended with a Mia and Bears rematch but Dolphins played awful in Champ game. Bears caught a huge break with NE in the SB.



Strength of schedule goes to 86 giants but Bears has better defense because they dominated the LOS like no other team.

If Rob Carpenter hadn't fumbled away a ball without contact, things may have been different. In comment 13954442 KWALL2 said:If Rob Carpenter hadn't fumbled away a ball without contact, things may have been different.

The 1986 Giants are really a very underrated team Greg from LI : 3:08 pm : link They never get mentioned among the greatest Super Bowl champions, but as someone mentioned earlier, they outscored their playoff opponents 105-23, and 7 of those 23 came from a meaningless garbage-time TD Denver against backups while the Giants were already celebrating on the sidelines. By the end of the season they were destroying the opposition.

Speaking of '85 idiotsavant : 3:09 pm : link The Jets 11-5.



Gastineu. Klecko and Lions



Another bad ass line centric team.

I really don't think an '86 rematch would have been a battle Matt M. : 3:09 pm : link The Giants used the loss to the Bears the year before as a springboard to their own dominating season. The Bears were nowhere near the team they were the year before. I think the combination of revenge factor and the Bears' bad offense would have resulted in the Giants steamrolling them.

Regarding that typical OL player idiotsavant : 3:46 pm : link As an individual is 40lbs bigger today.



It's interesting that



Jim Burt was only 6'1" 260 (d nose tackle those years)



and yet



Leonard Marshal ( 3/4 de?) 6'3" 288.



Which is weird because even now we have those 3.4 ends, at the moment, exact same size! Even given much huger OL'ers.



Perhaps the 3/4 ends should be 6'3" 333 if we are to run the 3/4 the same way (two gapping) but we won't be, apparently, so I guess it's OK!