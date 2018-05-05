Optimism thread: What is absolute best season we could have? Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 10:45 am Mine are based on these following premises (in order of importance):







1. Coaching is truly improved in all 3 phases.



2. Health. Always a huge wild-card. Our key guys will need to remain on the field this year and not drop like flies.



3. OL has been greatly improved and will play better in a cohesive system/offense. The 2 wild cards: Hernandez proves to be plug and play and one of Wheeler or Flowers play at least adequately at RT



4. The defense quickly adapts to a new system (the good news here is Bettcher has been called a great teacher and someone who gets guys playing at a high level very quickly in his system)



5. With the loss of JPP and DRC the talent on D is not as good as it used to be but can still be pretty high-level if a couple 'wild-cards' fall favorably our way. Some of the top ones: Eli Apple has his head back on straight and plays up to his draft position (he has flashed so it is possible), Zo Carter and or one of the drafted DLs can make an immediate impact as a pass rusher to make up for JPPs loss, and we find a suprise nickel corner who emerges from the bunch on the roster (or we bring back DRC).



6. The rumors of Eli's demise have been greatly exaggerated. There was a stat about Eli's 'tight window' throws last year were still very high level and there is still plenty of velocity on his ball. A new system with probably the best QB friendly HC we have ever had could very likely rejuvenate his game.





If the majority of these things fall our way, and I don't think any are un-realistic or out of the realm of possibility, I could see a 10+ win season and a possible strong playoff run.





As Is The Case In Most Years Trainmaster : 5/5/2018 11:02 am : link 8-8 +/- 2



They shouldn't be worse than 6-10 unless the major, multiple injury bug bites again.



Since this is the optimism thread, if they are "healthier than average" and catch a break or two, I could see 10-6. Probably no better than that.

Nothing is out of the question.. Sean : 5/5/2018 11:02 am : link The same team won 11 games in 2016 & 3 in 2017. Bottom line is you can稚 start slow, I believe if we won the Philly game last year the season would have been stabilized.

Going to the playoffs is realistic Eric on Li : 5/5/2018 11:04 am : link whatever happens in the playoffs next year will probably be more realistic than Nike Foles outdueling Tom Brady.

Giants next season: baadbill : 5/5/2018 11:13 am : link

I'll take this as a given.



Quote: 2. Health. Always a huge wild-card. Our key guys will need to remain on the field this year and not drop like flies. Always a wildcard.



Quote: 3. OL has been greatly improved and will play better in a cohesive system/offense. The 2 wild cards: Hernandez proves to be plug and play and one of Wheeler or Flowers play at least adequately at RT



THE key.



Quote: 4. The defense quickly adapts to a new system (the good news here is Bettcher has been called a great teacher and someone who gets guys playing at a high level very quickly in his system)



If #3 is fulfilled, the offense will be top 3, taking a huge amount of pressure off the D.





Quote: 5. With the loss of JPP and DRC the talent on D is not as good as it used to be but can still be pretty high-level if a couple 'wild-cards' fall favorably our way. Some of the top ones: Eli Apple has his head back on straight and plays up to his draft position (he has flashed so it is possible), Zo Carter and or one of the drafted DLs can make an immediate impact as a pass rusher to make up for JPPs loss, and we find a suprise nickel corner who emerges from the bunch on the roster (or we bring back DRC).



Defensive backfield my biggest concern on D. But, again, if the OL is strong, then the offense can carry some defensive shortcomings.



Quote: 6. The rumors of Eli's demise have been greatly exaggerated. There was a stat about Eli's 'tight window' throws last year were still very high level and there is still plenty of velocity on his ball. A new system with probably the best QB friendly HC we have ever had could very likely rejuvenate his game.



This is a total non-factor imo. Manning hasn't forgotten how to play football. Other than Michael Vick with his legs or Dan Marino with his release, there weren't many QBs who could have played for the NY Giants and put up good numbers last year.

Baadbill great breakdown Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 11:17 am : link and I agree #6 should be a total non-factor. Eli still has it according to what I see. What do you think our record could if all that falls our way?

Well if I知 being specific about my feelings GoDeep13 : 5/5/2018 12:07 pm : link I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs







RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 12:40 pm : link

Quote: I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs







That kind of O production would be pretty sweet. And the OBJ target/catch rate (efficiency %) would probably be a lot higher than previous years.

RE: if all goes right Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: 9-7 WC.



Wow. That's the BEST you give them if all falls right? C'mon at least double digits man! LOL

I doubt this team wins the division..... Doomster : 5/5/2018 1:27 pm : link So to make the playoffs, it has to be a wildcard....



To do that, Eli almost has to have his best year statistically.....35+ td's, 4500+ yards, 63%+, and under 16 int's.....with a better OL, Barkley and OBj, it's possible...

RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings BestFeature : 5/5/2018 1:52 pm : link

Quote: I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs







So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?

19-0 and section125 : 5/5/2018 1:56 pm : link Super Bowl Champs....



Realistic best 9-7 possible WC berth.

Look at it this way DennyInDenville : 5/5/2018 2:00 pm : link Conservatively this is How much better we are



OL: 2.5 wins better

WR: 1 win better (assuming OBJ is back)

TE: Even

RB: 2 wins better

QB: 1 win better (with all the help)



Kicker and punter hopefully another 1.5 wins.. but for now. Even at 0



DL 0.5 wins better, imo more fat and depth

LBs 1 win better or more

Safety's .5 win better, that safety from the dolphins will end up helping a lot

CBs negative 2 wins worse imo , no depth



Coaching , 3 wins better





So we should win 13 games total or more including postseason

RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings chopperhatch : 5/5/2018 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.



Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.

Well, considering the GM and head coach Dave in Hoboken : 5/5/2018 2:14 pm : link said we're ready to win now, I'm expecting a deep playoff run each of these next 2 seasons at minimum. Definitely have to win a SB in one of these years.

RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?



No it will be more. Eli isn't the only QB...

I知 going with 11-5 UberAlias : 5/5/2018 3:10 pm : link Matching two seasons ago. Obviously that痴 assuming a lot of things go right. But not out of the question. The offense will be better, and coaching.

RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955362 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.







Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.



Intersting you say unrealistic.

Lets break it down player by player.



What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.

What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.



Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:

296ATT 1416YDS

Receving 44 CT 360 YDS

TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS



I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.



Intersting you say unrealistic.
Lets break it down player by player.

What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.
What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.

Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:
296ATT 1416YDS
Receving 44 CT 360 YDS
TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS

I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.

The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.

RE: I知 going with 11-5 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: Matching two seasons ago. Obviously that痴 assuming a lot of things go right. But not out of the question. The offense will be better, and coaching.



I dont think that is unrealistic at all provided good health to our key players.

We open with the Jags Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 3:42 pm : link But a Pitts offensive scheme led by their really good OC rung up 42 pts on them in the playoffs.



We have talent that matches theirs now. Now Im not saying 42 pts and the team has to gel but if think the 2 year streak of not scoring 30 points under Mac goes by the wayside early this season.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings chopperhatch : 5/5/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955452 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955362 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.







Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.







Intersting you say unrealistic.

Lets break it down player by player.



What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.

What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.



Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:

296ATT 1416YDS

Receving 44 CT 360 YDS

TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS



I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.



The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.



What youre not factoring in is that both Shep and Engram will probably both have their production cut,possibly significantly, with Beckham coming back and Barkley getting the numbers youre forecasting. Lastly, in order for the players to put up totals like that, I would think the defense would have to be top 7 in the league in order to have the offense on the field that much. Like maybe 2016 good...so

I predict 9-7 or 10-6 BigBlue4You09 : 5/5/2018 3:56 pm : link Not unrealistic to get back close to two years ago.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955547 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955452 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955362 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.







Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.







Intersting you say unrealistic.

Lets break it down player by player.



What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.

What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.



Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:

296ATT 1416YDS

Receving 44 CT 360 YDS

TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS



I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.



The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.







What youre not factoring in is that both Shep and Engram will probably both have their production cut,possibly significantly, with Beckham coming back and Barkley getting the numbers youre forecasting. Lastly, in order for the players to put up totals like that, I would think the defense would have to be top 7 in the league in order to have the offense on the field that much. Like maybe 2016 good...so



Drives will go alot longer than they used to under Mac

RE: We open with the Jags Diver_Down : 5/5/2018 4:08 pm : link

Quote: But a Pitts offensive scheme led by their really good OC rung up 42 pts on them in the playoffs.



We have talent that matches theirs now. Now Im not saying 42 pts and the team has to gel but if think the 2 year streak of not scoring 30 points under Mac goes by the wayside early this season.



Looking at the point total is one thing, but when you realize how Pitt scored on 14 of the points, you'll temper your enthusiasm. 2 of their touchdowns came off 4th down and forever where with blown coverage/excellent passes.



I think Jax will be a good test for both sides. Assume that both sides are completely healthy. I would give the conditioning edge to Jax. Doug will have his team working in the heat/humidity of Florida like last year. Their defensive front will be a challenge for our revamped OL. Ramsay will matchup against OBJ. Our run D gets a healthy Fournette to stop with their OL getting better with Norwell.



It might be proverbial grudge match with special teams deciding it. The deciding edge would have to go to Jax as Lambo can kick it from 60 yards out.



Looking at the point total is one thing, but when you realize how Pitt scored on 14 of the points, you'll temper your enthusiasm. 2 of their touchdowns came off 4th down and forever where with blown coverage/excellent passes.

I think Jax will be a good test for both sides. Assume that both sides are completely healthy. I would give the conditioning edge to Jax. Doug will have his team working in the heat/humidity of Florida like last year. Their defensive front will be a challenge for our revamped OL. Ramsay will matchup against OBJ. Our run D gets a healthy Fournette to stop with their OL getting better with Norwell.

It might be proverbial grudge match with special teams deciding it. The deciding edge would have to go to Jax as Lambo can kick it from 60 yards out.

With the overall Jax/Giants record sitting at .500, I don't see any favorite.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings chopperhatch : 5/5/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955565 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955547 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955452 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955362 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.







Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.







Intersting you say unrealistic.

Lets break it down player by player.



What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.

What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.



Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:

296ATT 1416YDS

Receving 44 CT 360 YDS

TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS



I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.



The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.







What youre not factoring in is that both Shep and Engram will probably both have their production cut,possibly significantly, with Beckham coming back and Barkley getting the numbers youre forecasting. Lastly, in order for the players to put up totals like that, I would think the defense would have to be top 7 in the league in order to have the offense on the field that much. Like maybe 2016 good...so







Drives will go alot longer than they used to under Mac



As I said, wildly optimistic outlook. For a team that finished 31st in points, 21st in yards and really didnt add much in the area of greatest concern. Shurmur would have to be a genius to get production like that. But hey, the Rams did it. Though it was a very flukey turnaround.

The offense should be 20 times better NikkiMac : 5/5/2018 5:37 pm : link and not only because of the talent, the last HC did not know how to disguise the offense, I believe this HC and coaching staff will be night and day when it comes to disguise Macadoo scheme was bullshit......

RE: The offense should be 20 times better Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 5:45 pm : link

Quote: and not only because of the talent, the last HC did not know how to disguise the offense, I believe this HC and coaching staff will be night and day when it comes to disguise Macadoo scheme was bullshit......



On coaching alone it should be magnitudes better and thats not even counting the addition of Barkley and Hernandez

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 5:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955572 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955565 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955547 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955452 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13955362 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.







Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.







Intersting you say unrealistic.

Lets break it down player by player.



What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.

What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.



Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:

296ATT 1416YDS

Receving 44 CT 360 YDS

TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS



I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.



The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.







What youre not factoring in is that both Shep and Engram will probably both have their production cut,possibly significantly, with Beckham coming back and Barkley getting the numbers youre forecasting. Lastly, in order for the players to put up totals like that, I would think the defense would have to be top 7 in the league in order to have the offense on the field that much. Like maybe 2016 good...so







Drives will go alot longer than they used to under Mac







As I said, wildly optimistic outlook. For a team that finished 31st in points, 21st in yards and really didnt add much in the area of greatest concern. Shurmur would have to be a genius to get production like that. But hey, the Rams did it. Though it was a very flukey turnaround.



Not flukey. Good coaching and good system does wonders for a teams execution and subsequent performance

If Eli stay's healthy well team health in general . Bluesbreaker : 5/5/2018 6:05 pm : link I think 10-6 is a possibility .

Much will depend on how fast the defense comes together and

if we can stop the run . Is there enough pass rush I like

the additions but were transforming as well .

New HC, New OC, New DC, New STC BlackLight : 5/5/2018 6:10 pm : link It might take awhile for things to jell. We might only finish at 8-8, but after a slow start.

RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings GoDeep13 : 5/5/2018 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











where are you getting 150?

RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 7:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955434 BestFeature said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?



where are you getting 150?



Do the math.

All I know is I am excited for this season. Boy Cord : 5/5/2018 9:54 pm : link And that says a lot coming off 3-13 and the Eagles.

We are winning the Super Bowl bradshaw44 : 5/5/2018 10:01 pm : link Eli will shut everyone up. Except BBI. He will only have won because of Barkley and if we had drafted another qb we would have won the super bowl sooner. 🤨

RE: RE: RE: RE: Well if I知 being specific about my feelings GoDeep13 : 5/5/2018 10:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13955655 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





In comment 13955434 BestFeature said:





Quote:





In comment 13955337 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.



Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS



OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS



Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs



EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS



Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs











So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?



where are you getting 150?







Do the math.



600 + 1,150 + 850 + 750 = 2,750



3,500 - 2,750 = 750.



600 + 1,150 + 850 + 750 = 2,750

3,500 - 2,750 = 750.

750 left for the other options.

Put new batteries Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 10:24 pm : link In your calculator ;)

I still believe in Eli (nothing new there). As I致e said of late, Big Blue '56 : 6:51 am : link and as a disclaimer, my ONLY concern now that he値l most likely have a decent OL and incredible tools to work with, is if his PTSD from the last bunch of years lingers, he痴 toast. Done.



So I値l presume he値l be emotionally ok and not gunshy. If so, who TF is going to stop us consistently? I also love what Bettcher did with the Cards and how he changes things up almost constantly.



I don稚 care who has improved and who we have to contend with. This team with reasonably good health can and will contend with anyone, imo. This parity league has complete record reversals almost every year.









Yes, the Giants will be unstoppable Jimmy Googs : 7:19 am : link and after we win the SB, we can challenge the Klingons for interstellar domination...

RE: I still believe in Eli (nothing new there). As I致e said of late, Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 8:59 am : link

Quote: and as a disclaimer, my ONLY concern now that he値l most likely have a decent OL and incredible tools to work with, is if his PTSD from the last bunch of years lingers, he痴 toast. Done.



So I値l presume he値l be emotionally ok and not gunshy. If so, who TF is going to stop us consistently? I also love what Bettcher did with the Cards and how he changes things up almost constantly.



I don稚 care who has improved and who we have to contend with. This team with reasonably good health can and will contend with anyone, imo. This parity league has complete record reversals almost every year.









Faith in a better offensive system and a coach that actually beleives in him will be huge. I expect a big turnaround from Easy E

NFC East royhobbs7 : 10:07 am : link The last team to win consecutive years in the NFL East was the 2003-4 Eagles. The division is the toughest in the NFL to repeat.

Are the Eagles that good that they could repeat in 2018?

Perhaps, but if not, who is going to be "King-of-The-Hill"?

Dallas? Washington?

Does Dallas have the talent to reemerge as the division winner? They have a weakest passing game in the division. Their defense has improved. But their secondary is still mediocre.

The Redskins? Their passing offense was good (the change to Smith this year will probably help slightly); rushing offense and defense was the worst in the division last year (their running game was even worse than ours).

So, is it the Eagles again, or are we improved enough to go toe-to-toe with them? The Eagles were near the top in all of the offensive and defensive categories.

Maybe they'll repeat? But if they don't (e.g., have more injuries at key positions other than losing Wentz), and if our Giants stay healthy, maybe we have a chance, because we're not far off from having more talent than both the Cowboys and the Redskins.





If Paul Perkins starts the 1st 5 games gain BluesCruise : 10:13 am : link you are looking at an upside of 4-12

RE: NFC East Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 10:14 am : link

Quote: The last team to win consecutive years in the NFL East was the 2003-4 Eagles. The division is the toughest in the NFL to repeat.

Are the Eagles that good that they could repeat in 2018?

Perhaps, but if not, who is going to be "King-of-The-Hill"?

Dallas? Washington?

Does Dallas have the talent to reemerge as the division winner? They have a weakest passing game in the division. Their defense has improved. But their secondary is still mediocre.

The Redskins? Their passing offense was good (the change to Smith this year will probably help slightly); rushing offense and defense was the worst in the division last year (their running game was even worse than ours).

So, is it the Eagles again, or are we improved enough to go toe-to-toe with them? The Eagles were near the top in all of the offensive and defensive categories.

Maybe they'll repeat? But if they don't (e.g., have more injuries at key positions other than losing Wentz), and if our Giants stay healthy, maybe we have a chance, because we're not far off from having more talent than both the Cowboys and the Redskins.





We already have more star talent at the premium positions than Cows and Skins.

RE: If Paul Perkins starts the 1st 5 games gain Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 10:16 am : link

Quote: you are looking at an upside of 4-12



Are we assuming that BOTH Gallman and Barkley dont play the 1st 5 games?

Best case in my opinion is hovering at or around .500 The_Boss : 10:40 am : link I don't think everything Gettleman has accomplished this offseason, and yes it has been a good spring, has made up the 7 wins in the standings coming off a 3-13 season to get to a "lock" playoff record of 10-6.

RE: Best case in my opinion is hovering at or around .500 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 10:44 am : link

Quote: I don't think everything Gettleman has accomplished this offseason, and yes it has been a good spring, has made up the 7 wins in the standings coming off a 3-13 season to get to a "lock" playoff record of 10-6.



There are only 2 'swing' positions that could possibly derail the season if they prove to be glaring weaknesses. RT and CB. Janoris is one of the best CBs in the game, but we will need to get at least adequate play from Eli Apple as the 2nd CB. The OL has shaped up enough that our RT will need to be just decent for us to get by, but he can't be Bobby Hart level.