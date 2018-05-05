Optimism thread: What is absolute best season we could have?

|
|1. Coaching is truly improved in all 3 phases
|2. Health. Always a huge wild-card. Our key guys will need to remain on the field this year and not drop like flies.
|3. OL has been greatly improved and will play better in a cohesive system/offense. The 2 wild cards: Hernandez proves to be plug and play and one of Wheeler or Flowers play at least adequately at RT
|4. The defense quickly adapts to a new system (the good news here is Bettcher has been called a great teacher and someone who gets guys playing at a high level very quickly in his system)
|5. With the loss of JPP and DRC the talent on D is not as good as it used to be but can still be pretty high-level if a couple 'wild-cards' fall favorably our way. Some of the top ones: Eli Apple has his head back on straight and plays up to his draft position (he has flashed so it is possible), Zo Carter and or one of the drafted DLs can make an immediate impact as a pass rusher to make up for JPPs loss, and we find a suprise nickel corner who emerges from the bunch on the roster (or we bring back DRC).
|6. The rumors of Eli's demise have been greatly exaggerated. There was a stat about Eli's 'tight window' throws last year were still very high level and there is still plenty of velocity on his ball. A new system with probably the best QB friendly HC we have ever had could very likely rejuvenate his game.
| I think, barring injuries, that we could have a 11-5 record.
Saquon Barkley - 1,200 Rush yards, 600yrds rec. 15 TDS
OBJ - 93 catches, 1,150 yards 11 TDS
Shep - 71 catches 850 yards 7TDs
EE - 68 catches - 750 yards 6 TDS
Eli - 3, 500 yards 28 TDS 13 INTs
|9-7 WC.
That kind of O production would be pretty sweet.
So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?
Lmao, and laughably unrealistic! But hey, its always cool to dream.
|Matching two seasons ago. Obviously that痴 assuming a lot of things go right. But not out of the question. The offense will be better, and coaching.
Intersting you say unrealistic.
Lets break it down player by player.
What has Odell averaged over a full 16 game season? His numbers projected are actually a touch conservative.
What has Shep averaged? Again those numbers are right in line. Evan Engram he basically had those yards as a rookie.
Now Saquon. Well what did Zeke have as a rookie, how about Fournette, how about AP? What did McAffery have in receiving yards? Heck if you project rookie Dalvin Cooks numbers in a Shurmur offense over 16 games:
296ATT 1416YDS
Receving 44 CT 360 YDS
TOTAL YDS from scrimmage:1776 YDS
I dont think the yards he listed were outlandish for Barkley by any means in a Shurmur offense.
The passing yds for Eli at 3500 all of a sudden look pretty conservative too.
What youre not factoring in is that both Shep and Engram will probably both have their production cut,possibly significantly, with Beckham coming back and Barkley getting the numbers youre forecasting. Lastly, in order for the players to put up totals like that, I would think the defense would have to be top 7 in the league in order to have the offense on the field that much. Like maybe 2016 good...so
| But a Pitts offensive scheme led by their really good OC rung up 42 pts on them in the playoffs.
We have talent that matches theirs now. Now Im not saying 42 pts and the team has to gel but if think the 2 year streak of not scoring 30 points under Mac goes by the wayside early this season.
Drives will go alot longer than they used to under Mac
|and not only because of the talent, the last HC did not know how to disguise the offense, I believe this HC and coaching staff will be night and day when it comes to disguise Macadoo scheme was bullshit......
As I said, wildly optimistic outlook. For a team that finished 31st in points, 21st in yards and really didnt add much in the area of greatest concern. Shurmur would have to be a genius to get production like that. But hey, the Rams did it. Though it was a very flukey turnaround.
So, the total yards receiving between the rest of the roster will be 150?
where are you getting 150?
Do the math.
| and as a disclaimer, my ONLY concern now that he値l most likely have a decent OL and incredible tools to work with, is if his PTSD from the last bunch of years lingers, he痴 toast. Done.
So I値l presume he値l be emotionally ok and not gunshy. If so, who TF is going to stop us consistently? I also love what Bettcher did with the Cards and how he changes things up almost constantly.
I don稚 care who has improved and who we have to contend with. This team with reasonably good health can and will contend with anyone, imo. This parity league has complete record reversals almost every year.
| The last team to win consecutive years in the NFL East was the 2003-4 Eagles. The division is the toughest in the NFL to repeat.
Are the Eagles that good that they could repeat in 2018?
Perhaps, but if not, who is going to be "King-of-The-Hill"?
Dallas? Washington?
Does Dallas have the talent to reemerge as the division winner? They have a weakest passing game in the division. Their defense has improved. But their secondary is still mediocre.
The Redskins? Their passing offense was good (the change to Smith this year will probably help slightly); rushing offense and defense was the worst in the division last year (their running game was even worse than ours).
So, is it the Eagles again, or are we improved enough to go toe-to-toe with them? The Eagles were near the top in all of the offensive and defensive categories.
Maybe they'll repeat? But if they don't (e.g., have more injuries at key positions other than losing Wentz), and if our Giants stay healthy, maybe we have a chance, because we're not far off from having more talent than both the Cowboys and the Redskins.
|you are looking at an upside of 4-12
|I don't think everything Gettleman has accomplished this offseason, and yes it has been a good spring, has made up the 7 wins in the standings coming off a 3-13 season to get to a "lock" playoff record of 10-6.