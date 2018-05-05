Cody Latimer. Can the Giants get this guy on track? Klaatu : 5/5/2018 11:34 am



This is what Sy'56 wrote about him:



Quote: Latimer caught my eye the first time I watched Indiana in October. His size and movement ability are easy to notice, as he can run away from some defensive backs but bull over others. He is a matchup problem for a lot of defenses. In addition, Latimer does a lot of the little things right. He sees the ball in to his hands, rarely using his body to bring the ball in. He runs crisp routes and understands how to use the field to his advantage. Often I would see Latimer be the guy to come to the rescue on broken plays, working towards his quarterback and finding the vacant areas of a defense. On top of all that, Latimer is a high-effort blocker. He is a borderline first round talent that can be had on day two, perhaps even in round 3.



This is what Todd McShay said about him:



Well, he did go on day two, 2nd round to Denver (#56 overall), and to say that he's been disappointing would be an understatement. 35 receptions for 445 yards with three TDs in four years. That kind of production kind of makes me appreciate Rueben Randle a lot more. I've heard that he had trouble with the playbook. I heard about an altercation he had at a Denver nightclub a year or so ago. Sheesh.



On the plus side (such as it is), he's been okay on special teams, which is nice if you're David Tyree.



Hope so, Jim in Forest Hills : 5/5/2018 11:40 am : link very Patriot like high upside low risk move. He's now essentially playing for his next contract on his 2nd team so that hopefully gets his mindset in the right place.



There isn't a ton of pressure on him, Giants are loaded skill position wise, so expectations are minimal.



He's big, fast and physical, kind of perfect for that Z role. I hope he can put it together, but I was a big fan of the signing.

This could be a GREAT Pick up edavisiii : 5/5/2018 11:45 am : link If you watch what NE has done they pick up players that were high on their draft board but got taken somewhere else and things did not work out. 1st, the kid has talent. 2nd, he fits the profile; just about every D-Back that Gentleman has picked up has come with the "good special teams player" tag. As much as I like Tavares King he was of little use on ST. When your backups are mediocre ST Players, your STs will suck. He i an athlete! Add that to a WR coach he is familiar with, his size and willingness to block and upside this could be one of the under the radar pickups that could really help!

Sure hope so. Brown Recluse : 5/5/2018 11:47 am : link Hopefully he can take advantage of the attention defenses will be giving to Beckham, Engram, and Barkley.





There AcidTest : 5/5/2018 11:49 am : link is no risk to signing Latimer, but this is not encouraging:



"The 6’2”, 215-pound Latimer was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Broncos. In four seasons with the Broncos, Latimer played in 45 regular-season games with three starts. He has 35 career receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns. Despite missing five games due to injury, 2017 was Latimer’s most productive season as he caught 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns."



He makes the team almost by default, but WR and CB are two positions where we are essentially just collecting bodies and hoping that a few players emerge. Remember also that Barkley can be used as a WR. Latimer's best value might be on ST. Despite his drops, Roger Lewis might be a better receiver.

Guy has done nothing in 4 years in the NFL HomerJones45 : 5/5/2018 11:53 am : link yeah, give him a try I guess but if he doesn't show immediately cut his ass if he can't be useful on special teams.



This is a Reese-type rummage sale play. We have wasted enough time and resources with this type of player over the last 10 years.

One thing about Gettleman - he likes receivers that can block. Ira : 5/5/2018 11:57 am : link I don't know much about Latimer, but he certainly has the size to do that. Also, Latimer had more than half of his career yards last season and over 60% of the passes that he was targeted with.



He doesn't have to be great. We do have Beckham, Shepard, Engram and Barkley to catch the ball. But he does have to work hard and keep one defensive back occupied.

Quote: Despite his drops, Roger Lewis might be a better receiver.



Why? Lewis had more production last season but thats only because everyone was getting injured. He didnt beat out anyone on the roster that was a starting caliber player. Latimer hasnt done anything either and its really splitting hairs I guess...but I dont think he’ll have any problem beating out Lewis. In comment 13955318 AcidTest said:Why? Lewis had more production last season but thats only because everyone was getting injured. He didnt beat out anyone on the roster that was a starting caliber player. Latimer hasnt done anything either and its really splitting hairs I guess...but I dont think he’ll have any problem beating out Lewis.

Code Lattimer gogiants : 5/5/2018 12:03 pm : link From what I've read on him he seems to have all the tools of a 2nd round pick. He excels at jump balls, has soft hands and a good catch radius. In 2017 he had a decent 61% catch rate but he really excelled with 48% of his receptions resulting in a 1st down or touchdown. The league average was 32%. He could be our payback for Ed McCaffery to Denver.

Denver's 1 and 2 wrs are tough to beat out George from PA : 5/5/2018 12:04 pm : link And their QB issue is well documented.



So low risk, high reward move



Quote: yeah, give him a try I guess but if he doesn't show immediately cut his ass if he can't be useful on special teams.



This is a Reese-type rummage sale play. We have wasted enough time and resources with this type of player over the last 10 years.



Why would you cut him? That’d be a knee-jerk reaction. Who’s better? Lewis? Rudolph? Sharp? The WR depth is awful. Hes still better than everyone behind him. Hes not getting cut unless some of these no name guys behind him suddenly go lights out in camp, which most likely isnt happening. In comment 13955321 HomerJones45 said:Why would you cut him? That’d be a knee-jerk reaction. Who’s better? Lewis? Rudolph? Sharp? The WR depth is awful. Hes still better than everyone behind him. Hes not getting cut unless some of these no name guys behind him suddenly go lights out in camp, which most likely isnt happening.

RE: Guy has done nothing in 4 years in the NFL Big Blue Blogger : 5/5/2018 12:07 pm : link Quote: yeah, give him a try I guess but if he doesn't show immediately cut his ass if he can't be useful on special teams.



This is a Reese-type rummage sale play. We have wasted enough time and resources with this type of player over the last 10 years. Guys like Domenik Hixon and Devin Thomas?



Latimer will probably never live up to his draft status, but he helps to raise the floor at WR, and he can contribute on specials. That’s worth what the Giants are paying him. If Beckham, Shepard and the TEs are healthy, the other WRs might not get a lot of snaps. HomerJones45 said:Guys like Domenik Hixon and Devin Thomas?Latimer will probably never live up to his draft status, but he helps to raise the floor at WR, and he can contribute on specials. That’s worth what the Giants are paying him. If Beckham, Shepard and the TEs are healthy, the other WRs might not get a lot of snaps.

I think the most reliable part of his game is Special Teams Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2018 12:27 pm : link Strong as a gunner and kick returner.



I know he was buried on the depth chart at WR for Denver for a few years but that wasn't the case lately so sounds like he is behind in his development in passing game.



The special teams help ain't nothing though...since we suck at them.

ellison msh : 5/5/2018 12:40 pm : link will also get alot of reps as the giants have several good pass catching TE's and shurmur ran more double TE sets than just about anyone last year there wont be much room for another WR thats why they werent worried about drafting one



not to mention it was a weak WR class i would have liked st brown in the later rounds thou as they need that bigger WR for the redzone when they dont punch it in with barkley running behind hernandez up the middle

Four Years bluepepper : 5/5/2018 1:02 pm : link 35 catches. Yeah, anything can happen, but best assumption is that he's a barely credible NFL WR. He's here for ST. We're in trouble if we are relying on him to get a significant number of snaps.



I remember watching his tape Mark from Jersey : 5/5/2018 5:41 pm : link years ago and saying "I want this guy" For whatever reason he hasn't been productive at the next level. Some of that certainly has to be on him, but he hasn't exactly had great QBs throwing to him over there.



We will see. At a minimum I am hoping for a good ST contribution from him. With the talent we have on Offense we really would not have to ask much of him.

I know Cody DomerGiant2008 : 5/5/2018 5:50 pm : link he just got engaged ... settling into his new home in Jersey. He is a very humble guy. I think he is going to be a solid addition and make a statement this year.

RE: I remember watching his tape Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/5/2018 5:50 pm : link

Quote: years ago and saying "I want this guy" For whatever reason he hasn't been productive at the next level. Some of that certainly has to be on him, but he hasn't exactly had great QBs throwing to him over there.



We will see. At a minimum I am hoping for a good ST contribution from him. With the talent we have on Offense we really would not have to ask much of him.



Our WRs coach who coached him in Denver thought the arrow was pointing up enough to recommend him to DG. The light bulb seemed to turn on for him late last year. Guess we'll see soon enough. We dont need a probowler just someone who can make a timely catch or two when single covered as he will be most of the time. In comment 13955624 Mark from Jersey said:Our WRs coach who coached him in Denver thought the arrow was pointing up enough to recommend him to DG. The light bulb seemed to turn on for him late last year. Guess we'll see soon enough. We dont need a probowler just someone who can make a timely catch or two when single covered as he will be most of the time.

Why would you cut him? That’d be a knee-jerk reaction. Who’s better? Lewis? Rudolph? Sharp? The WR depth is awful. Hes still better than everyone behind him. Hes not getting cut unless some of these no name guys behind him suddenly go lights out in camp, which most likely isnt happening. Who cares? You want a better team or not? If you do, then you don't waste time on a rummage sale player UNLESS HE PLAYS SPECIAL TEAMS. [emphasis added for the hard of thinking] Latimer the receiver couldn't beat out such luminaries as Benny Fowler, Jordan Taylor or Jordan Norwood. They all played with the same qb's.



The guys you mentioned suck. So does Latimer. How does bringing in more suck help improve the team? You take a shot I guesss but don't expect much out of him and don't put a lot of resources into him. He's not worth it. In comment 13955333 Brown Recluse said:Who cares? You want a better team or not? If you do, then you don't waste time on a rummage sale player UNLESS HE PLAYS SPECIAL TEAMS. [emphasis added for the hard of thinking] Latimer the receiver couldn't beat out such luminaries as Benny Fowler, Jordan Taylor or Jordan Norwood. They all played with the same qb's.The guys you mentioned suck. So does Latimer. How does bringing in more suck help improve the team? You take a shot I guesss but don't expect much out of him and don't put a lot of resources into him. He's not worth it.

I hope that somebody surprises Jay on the Island : 5/5/2018 6:48 pm : link because I am really concerned about the WR depth. There is no viable starter opposite Beckham as Shepard is a slot WR.

Blocking vs dbs idiotsavant : 5/5/2018 7:21 pm : link EE also - blocking vs DBs (as a WR), hopefully Ellison lives up to his billing as an OK run blocker.



If your going w two tight ends and outside runs maybe this player is a useful piece.

Quote: From what I've read on him he seems to have all the tools of a 2nd round pick. He excels at jump balls, has soft hands and a good catch radius. In 2017 he had a decent 61% catch rate but he really excelled with 48% of his receptions resulting in a 1st down or touchdown. The league average was 32%. He could be our payback for Ed McCaffery to Denver.



That would be nice, except McCaffery was actually good on the Giants before he became even better in Denver. In comment 13955329 gogiants said:That would be nice, except McCaffery was actually good on the Giants before he became even better in Denver.

What we need is a viable third TE to step up idiotsavant : 5/5/2018 7:27 pm : link From the roster. So EE can play WR.

RE: I think the most reliable part of his game is Special Teams yatqb : 5/5/2018 10:46 pm : link

Quote: Strong as a gunner and kick returner.



I know he was buried on the depth chart at WR for Denver for a few years but that wasn't the case lately so sounds like he is behind in his development in passing game.



The special teams help ain't nothing though...since we suck at them.



Agreed. He was a great gunner for Denver, so he'll make the team if only for that.



But the bottom of this roster, including the WRs, could be changeable when other teams make cuts over the course of the preseason. In comment 13955355 Jimmy Googs said:Agreed. He was a great gunner for Denver, so he'll make the team if only for that.But the bottom of this roster, including the WRs, could be changeable when other teams make cuts over the course of the preseason.

Giants had too many holes and not enough resources (picks/$$$) to plug them all in one off season.



So as you pointed out..."You take a shot" with guys like Latimer. In comment 13955635 HomerJones45 said:Giants had too many holes and not enough resources (picks/$$$) to plug them all in one off season.So as you pointed out..."You take a shot" with guys like Latimer.

Quote: From what I've read on him he seems to have all the tools of a 2nd round pick. He excels at jump balls, has soft hands and a good catch radius. In 2017 he had a decent 61% catch rate but he really excelled with 48% of his receptions resulting in a 1st down or touchdown. The league average was 32%. He could be our payback for Ed McCaffery to Denver.



In the "is it bad coaching or bad GMing" debate, you can point to players we drafted moving on to another team and playing better, like McCaffrey and Wheatley. Reese cultists couldn't point out a single case in the fire Coughlin/Reese debate. Dumbest Giants move of all time. In comment 13955329 gogiants said:In the "is it bad coaching or bad GMing" debate, you can point to players we drafted moving on to another team and playing better, like McCaffrey and Wheatley. Reese cultists couldn't point out a single case in the fire Coughlin/Reese debate. Dumbest Giants move of all time.

Quote: From the roster. So EE can play WR.



Why? I'd rather we get another good WR and let EE develop at TE. In comment 13955686 idiotsavant said:Why? I'd rather we get another good WR and let EE develop at TE.

Quote: From the roster. So EE can play WR.



Moving Engram to WR would be a mistake. His strength is being a mismatch weapon at TE. In comment 13955686 idiotsavant said:Moving Engram to WR would be a mistake. His strength is being a mismatch weapon at TE.

It's trendy to say Latimer is a Patriots like pick up WillieYoung : 5/6/2018 1:26 pm : link But that's not at all accurate. The Patriots wide receiver pick-ups have always had NFL production before they were Patriots. Welker had 135 catches in 3 years. Amanda had 196 in 4. Even David Patten had 71 in 4 years. And then there was that guy Moss...

Quote: But that's not at all accurate. The Patriots wide receiver pick-ups have always had NFL production before they were Patriots. Welker had 135 catches in 3 years. Amanda had 196 in 4. Even David Patten had 71 in 4 years. And then there was that guy Moss...



No, I don't think it's a Patriots-type move.



What I see is an inexpensive move for a guy whose physical skill is undeniable, but who wasn't able to produce for the team that drafted him, for whatever reason.



I'm sure that the Giants' new WR coach, Tyke Tolbert, who used to be Denver's WR coach and is no doubt very familiar with Latimer, vouched for him before the Giants made the move. Just one more new addition to keep an eye on this summer. In comment 13956063 WillieYoung said:No, I don't think it's a Patriots-type move.What I see is an inexpensive move for a guy whose physical skill is undeniable, but who wasn't able to produce for the team that drafted him, for whatever reason.I'm sure that the Giants' new WR coach, Tyke Tolbert, who used to be Denver's WR coach and is no doubt very familiar with Latimer, vouched for him before the Giants made the move. Just one more new addition to keep an eye on this summer.

Watching him play Knee of Theismann : 3:26 pm : link Latimer just looks slow to me. Does not appear to have NFL speed. Had enough speed to get by in college but not in the pros. If he's gonna be that slow he better be like 6'5", but he's not, he's 6'2". Had some nice production in college, has not and will not be productive in the pros, simple as that, move on. Evan Engram is taller, heavier, stronger, faster, has better hands. No reason why there should ever be a situation where Latimer is on the field and Engram isn't, regardless of "position".