Lorenzo Carter's play vs Notre Dame Ira : 5/6/2018 7:41 am



In the game summary (5+ minutes) I linked below, he was in the qb's face in most passing plays. But he played the run well too. He's a great athlete and a strong tackler. Did I say I loved this pick?

- ( I'm excited about this pick. I think that he'll do at 3-4 outside linebacker what we wanted JPP to do at 4-3 defensive end. He's quick, fast, strong and tenacious.In the game summary (5+ minutes) I linked below, he was in the qb's face in most passing plays. But he played the run well too. He's a great athlete and a strong tackler. Did I say I loved this pick? Link - ( New Window

As soon as I saw Dan Blue : 5/6/2018 7:49 am : link that we picked him I smiled. He’s going to be a great player for the Blue. His speed alone make him a real problem to handle on the line.

Interesting prospect est1986 : 5/6/2018 7:52 am : link Glad we got him... Giants reportedly love him, nearly made a jump up just to ensure they picked him, but they stood pat and still got’em, DG was thrilled. Who was the last “OLB” we drafted? Kennard?

Actually if I remember correct est1986 : 5/6/2018 7:54 am : link Kennard, although drafted to play OLB, played mostly DE at USC and BJ Goodson, drafted to play ILB, played mostly OLB at Clemson.. someone please correct me if I’m wrong

Thanks! Just watched that and the Oklahoma tape. Giantgator : 5/6/2018 8:03 am : link Carter lines up all over the field, which is a big plus in Bettcher's scheme. He seems more effective moving forward.

Special greek13 : 5/6/2018 8:15 am : link Athlete that we haven’t seen much of for a while at OLB

I’m hoping those top 3 stay healthy - if so I’m thinking 3 all-nfl rookie team players

His closing speed and tenacity is top shelf

RE: Actually if I remember correct Jay on the Island : 5/6/2018 8:17 am : link

Quote: Kennard, although drafted to play OLB, played mostly DE at USC and BJ Goodson, drafted to play ILB, played mostly OLB at Clemson.. someone please correct me if I’m wrong

Kennard did play DE but he mostly played LB. He did play all LB

Positions though. In comment 13955887 est1986 said:Kennard did play DE but he mostly played LB. He did play all LBPositions though.

It's interesting to see Dan in the Springs : 5/6/2018 8:19 am : link How many times he wasn't really accounted for by the ND blocking scheme. Later he had not one but two blockers on most plays, almost as though they figured he was killing the offense.



Disruptive player.

On top of his athletism, DonnieD89 : 5/6/2018 8:33 am : link he handles himself very well in front of the media. If you look at his introductory press conference, he appeared very comfortable and very mature. I know that some say he is a "boom or bust" prospect, but I have a strong feeling he is the goods.

Very fast idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 8:35 am : link So if even a Blackburn can grab an INT by sitting deep (deep for a lb) and moving towards the ball, this player should get some bat downs. With regards to; someone mentioned keeping the play in front of him.



As a pass rusher that's accounted for by an O line, I'm not saying it doesn't translate, maybe it does, but by speed mainly, we have seen how dominant todays pro O linesmen can be once they get a hand on anyone in the 250lb range, which this guy is.



All in all though - also very optimistic to see this player play. To me. If he shows any ' PD. chops ' it's a major draft coup. Defend pass, chase to sidelines, blitz as opposed to classic accounted for rush. Those are very worthwhile.

Pretty prominent against Notre Dame but not so much against Oklahoma Ivan15 : 5/6/2018 8:37 am : link I hope he is more than just an athlete.

He’s good Dan Blue : 5/6/2018 8:51 am : link I’ve watched him terrorize my Wildcats. He’ll line up all over the field and disrupt plays. UGA has a stable of special plays at every position so he didn’t have to be Superman every play but it seemed like he was in on every play. He’ll be a really nice addition to our defense.

With Bettcher's guidance... M.S. : 5/6/2018 8:54 am : link

...I think Lorenzo Carter can develop into a multi-talented 3-4 LB. Gonna be one of the more interesting stories IMO.

Blur off the edge Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/6/2018 8:56 am : link Chandler Jones role? Look at what Bettcher did with Jones en route to a ridiculous 17.5 sack season. This kid is not far off Leonard Floyd who went top 10 a few years back.



We know he has the physical talent, Lets see if he has the drive and instincts to turn into an instant pass rusher for this D. Betcher putting him in positions to succeed early on will be key too

So much talk about Tremaine Edmunds, but my ... Boy Cord : 5/6/2018 10:01 am : link ... untrained eye likes what it sees out of Carter better. Carter also has 49-yard edge at combine (4.50 vs. 4.54) and broad jump (130” vs. 118” - not even close). Neither did 3-cone.



Carter appears to be more stout and in the right place. I saw highlights of Edmunds overcommiting and getting caught up in or pushed out of the wash. Edmunds is younger and the expert consensus was he was an early- to mid-first rounder and Carter was not. However, I am super excited about Carter, let alone where the Giants drafted him.

I see him likely as a pass rush specialist UberAlias : 5/6/2018 10:10 am : link At first. Great straight ahead speed but not so much lateral movement.

Ok I’m really baffled how this guy Rflairr : 5/6/2018 10:27 am : link Fell to the third round. Can rush the QB standing up and with his hand on the ground. And looks solid against the run? 🤷‍♂️

RE: Ok I’m really baffled how this guy Mark from Jersey : 5/6/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: Fell to the third round. Can rush the QB standing up and with his hand on the ground. And looks solid against the run? 🤷‍♂️ I was surprised too. When he was still there at our pick I knew he was going to be the guy. In comment 13955957 Rflairr said:I was surprised too. When he was still there at our pick I knew he was going to be the guy.

On draft night dune69 : 5/6/2018 10:34 am : link Bucky Brooks commented that if you watched a couple of Carter's games last year you would be fitting this guy with a gold jacket; however, he disappeared in most games. Sy also alluded that he looked very good at times but his overall production was not eye opening. Hopefully Bettcher can bring out the best with playing to his strengths.

Lorenzo Carter YANKEE28 : 5/6/2018 10:41 am : link could well be the steal of the draft. If fans have time, watch a few full games of the Georgia defense the past 2 years. You think your eyes will be following # 3 (Roquan Smith), but you keep seeing # 7 (Lorenzo Carter) flashing. And he lines up all over the field, including over left tackles in the tough SEC.



For the past several years, Giants fans have watched unsuccessful blitz attempts. The Giants desperately needed a player that could get to the quarterback, or could impact the called play because of disruption in the backfield. Lorenzo Carter will be that player.

RE: Ok I’m really baffled how this guy Klaatu : 5/6/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: Fell to the third round. Can rush the QB standing up and with his hand on the ground. And looks solid against the run? 🤷‍♂️



I think the perception of Carter, right or wrong, was that he was more of an athlete at this point than a football player. Guys like that do tend to fall a little (although not in Leonard Floyd's case, whom I think is a good comp for Carter). Also, many thought that he needed to bulk up a little, strengthen his base, and that he might not be completely ready for prime-time. I figure the Giants will bring him along steadily, if not necessarily slowly. In comment 13955957 Rflairr said:I think the perception of Carter, right or wrong, was that he was more of an athlete at this point than a football player. Guys like that do tend to fall a little (although not in Leonard Floyd's case, whom I think is a good comp for Carter). Also, many thought that he needed to bulk up a little, strengthen his base, and that he might not be completely ready for prime-time. I figure the Giants will bring him along steadily, if not necessarily slowly.

RE: Very fast Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/6/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: So if even a Blackburn can grab an INT by sitting deep (deep for a lb) and moving towards the ball, this player should get some bat downs. With regards to; someone mentioned keeping the play in front of him.



As a pass rusher that's accounted for by an O line, I'm not saying it doesn't translate, maybe it does, but by speed mainly, we have seen how dominant todays pro O linesmen can be once they get a hand on anyone in the 250lb range, which this guy is.



All in all though - also very optimistic to see this player play. To me. If he shows any ' PD. chops ' it's a major draft coup. Defend pass, chase to sidelines, blitz as opposed to classic accounted for rush. Those are very worthwhile.



Ahh Chase Blackburn, the perfect Tampa 2 MLB counter to an injurec Gronkowski. In comment 13955904 idiotsavant said:Ahh Chase Blackburn, the perfect Tampa 2 MLB counter to an injurec Gronkowski.

I'm hoping he develops well in the NFL game jamison884 : 5/6/2018 10:50 am : link



It's a pretty good watch because it isn't simply a highlight reel, and shows his good plays, the plays where he did his job and prevented a run/pass in his direction, did his job but didn't have direct influence on the play, made some plays of his own, showed good pursuit from behind the ball carrier, and finally some plays where he can certainly improve.

- ( This video may be more accurate for the overall assessment of his play, which appears to be every defensive snap he took in the Rose Bowl.It's a pretty good watch because it isn't simply a highlight reel, and shows his good plays, the plays where he did his job and prevented a run/pass in his direction, did his job but didn't have direct influence on the play, made some plays of his own, showed good pursuit from behind the ball carrier, and finally some plays where he can certainly improve. 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma and Mayfield - ( New Window

Didn't have that great of a game vs. Alabama jamison884 : 5/6/2018 11:00 am : link

- ( Please keep in mind I don't watch college FB, so this is likely old news and not worth the watch for a lot of you, but I kept playing videos on Carter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj6SYBCVNNQ - ( New Window

Holy smokes that video is eye popping ArlingtonMike : 5/6/2018 11:01 am : link Closing speed is amazing and big hits on the QB. That must have been a dozen play-alerting efforts. IF he can flash like that. we officially break our 3rd round jinx. Looks like JPP back in the day and a great fit with our new D, playing all over the field at numerous positions.

Big difference between blanket a good receiving TE idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 11:21 am : link And zone PD vs one. .



Possibly as you guys say, with the straight line burst speed of this player being very good, hang back and break on the ball.



Slap ball down as opposed to INT it (feet would be quicker as you don't have to twist back) and zone as opposed to try to shadow someone.



That and speed to sideline chasing RBs and running QBs. Very worthwhile.

RE: Didn't have that great of a game vs. Alabama ColHowPepper : 5/6/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: Please keep in mind I don't watch college FB, so this is likely old news and not worth the watch for a lot of you, but I kept playing videos on Carter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj6SYBCVNNQ - ( New Window ) I was going to link this but wanted to read down the entire thread to make sure no one else had.



I mentioned this in Sy's "What I Would Have Done" thread. Against 'Bama, based on his YouTube "highlights" from this game, linked as part of Draft Friday's Giants' 3rd Round Selection, Carter was ineffective, having minimal impact except toward the end of some runs when he joined in gang tackles, in addition to a couple of times catching the runner from behind as the main tackler in traffic.



What I don't get from this game tape is the way Georgia's defensive coaches used him: , he was lined up within or just outside 'Bama's front four, no slouches, and he was mostly stoned by bigger, stronger linemen. This served to neutralize his strengths, it seems to me, rather than having him line up at the edge, wide, and coming off well outside the OT, forcing wider gaps and in theory maximizing his strengths. In comment 13955982 jamison884 said:I was going to link this but wanted to read down the entire thread to make sure no one else had.I mentioned this in Sy's "What I Would Have Done" thread. Against 'Bama, based on his YouTube "highlights" from this game, linked as part of Draft Friday's Giants' 3rd Round Selection, Carter was ineffective, having minimal impact except toward the end of some runs when he joined in gang tackles, in addition to a couple of times catching the runner from behind as the main tackler in traffic.What I don't get from this game tape is the way Georgia's defensive coaches used him: , he was lined up within or just outside 'Bama's front four, no slouches, and he was mostly stoned by bigger, stronger linemen. This served to neutralize his strengths, it seems to me, rather than having him line up at the edge, wide, and coming off well outside the OT, forcing wider gaps and in theory maximizing his strengths.

This is why I shake my head Joey in VA : 5/6/2018 11:42 am : link When the beats knock him for only 14 sacks. With all the spread game going on in college football, quick reads, quick sets, simple routes, are there as many opportunities for sacks as there were say 5-10 years ago? He's not a pure DE in that scheme either, he's all over the place and he's a constant pain in the ass to the QB and OL and anyone who tries to block him. He's 6-5, runs like a deer and he's relentless and intelligent. He uses his arms well to keep defenders off of his legs, he's able to jolt a little bit on the edge to keep clean and he finds the ball better as the year goes on.



He is going to shatter the 3rd round funk and I think any team that runs a 3-4 is going to regret not taking him before our pick.

Whoa, temper it down folks. I have watched Carter play Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2018 11:52 am : link a ton of times on tv and at Athens, GA. Really good player, shows good skills vs pass and the run. A bit slow on recognition at times although he had some really good games vs top competition these past 2 years.



We probably got him a little bit later than i would have figured but its not like Carter is some manna from heaven...he is going to need to get used to the NFL just like most.

Agree Colhowpepper idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 12:00 pm : link That's why I'm looking at the zone PD piece or contain outside runs piece, to justify his bring on the field so your pure l, unnacounted for, true blitz, from as you say wide, or a wide open gap (not - near your oler such as how you will use your Martin or Olivier Vernon types) will be an option rather than the only reason he's on the field ...known to all.



That's why one might call what your Martin's and Vernon's and Wynn's and Mauros will do 'pass rush' as opposed to 'blitz' which would be what Collins, Carter, ogletree and the DBs will do.

He shows great speed when no one Doomster : 5/6/2018 12:10 pm : link blocks him, but he is not big enough to overpower OT's in the NFL...



Coverage skills?

RE: He shows great speed when no one BestFeature : 5/6/2018 12:14 pm : link

Quote: blocks him, but he is not big enough to overpower OT's in the NFL...



Coverage skills?



Your next non-negative post on this board will be your first. In comment 13956025 Doomster said:Your next non-negative post on this board will be your first.

I think he could be Bluesbreaker : 5/6/2018 12:22 pm : link the steal of our draft . He uses is arm length to keep blockers off of him . He will have trouble when the big guys get there hands on him but if Goodson stays healthy

and the addition of Ogletree and the presence of Collins

this will seal the edges in the run game add a better blitz

package . We will be very tough to run against and finally the much needed athleticism to the defense . Health key as always and a entirely new system its essential that we come out of the gate strong . I am excited once again about Giants football Friggen McCrappy left such a bad taste in my mouth . Plus the addition of the two DT's is huge IMO

as much as I wanted another Center I have confidence in the plan " Trust the Plan " !!

Jettison 'inside outside' idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 12:35 pm : link And see why I ranted on the 5-0-6 and variations for so long.



Martin.Toml.snacks.hill.OV



Carter.......ogletree (play like up safeties)



Collins safety



DT or Adams deep safety.



Remove Carter or ogletree or Tomlinson for 3 wides.





Well, Doomster : 5/6/2018 12:37 pm : link RE: He shows great speed when no one

BestFeature : 12:14 pm : link : reply

In comment 13956025 Doomster said:

Quote:

blocks him, but he is not big enough to overpower OT's in the NFL...



Coverage skills?





Your next non-negative post on this board will be your first.









Then you disagree with me? You think he has no speed? You think he can overpower NFL OT's?



What is your opinion of his coverage skills?



Or can you even make an opinion yourself? Or is it your mantra to try to put down anyone that doesn't follow your path?









RE: Well, BestFeature : 5/6/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: RE: He shows great speed when no one

BestFeature : 12:14 pm : link : reply

In comment 13956025 Doomster said:

Quote:

blocks him, but he is not big enough to overpower OT's in the NFL...



Coverage skills?





Your next non-negative post on this board will be your first.









Then you disagree with me? You think he has no speed? You think he can overpower NFL OT's?



What is your opinion of his coverage skills?



Or can you even make an opinion yourself? Or is it your mantra to try to put down anyone that doesn't follow your path?









It's my mantra to put down anyone that's negative for the sake of being negative in every post ever. In comment 13956040 Doomster said:It's my mantra to put down anyone that's negative for the sake of being negative in every post ever.

Carter Dragon : 5/6/2018 1:01 pm : link Looks like a guy who could add an additional 15 pounds easily and will definitely benefit from a few off seasons in the weight room. As with all draft picks he is just a jem that will require additional polishing and NFL experience. Without a doubt he is today the most straight line speed LB we have on the roster.

He's a similar player to Leonard Floyd. mittenedman : 5/6/2018 2:14 pm : link The Georgia D uses athletes in all different ways and has a ton of weapons so it's hard for any 1 individual to rack up stats.

Doomster- not that he's LT Dave on the UWS : 5/6/2018 2:35 pm : link but that 245lb LB was able to overpower OT over 300lbs. Its about leverage and desire and effort. We will see what he has, but to dismiss him because he's "only" 250 is silly.

I'm just not sure if idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 2:37 pm : link You just go out and immediately try to make a 4.43 40 lb heavier just to justify a more classic role.



Maybe instead you coach the player up for functions where the existing outstanding speed qualities already exist. PD functions and chase functions.



If you want classic rush types you already have Martin, OV, Wynn, Mauro, McKintosh, Okwara and a bunch of others. And as a skinny, Carter can still blitz unblocked probably well as is.

It’s ironic that Carter is a guy Reese would drool over Jay on the Island : 5/6/2018 2:38 pm : link Long arms, fast, great frame and very athletic. Of course Reese would draft him as a DE. I am very excited about Carter, I just hope that Bettcher is here for more than a year because i think that he could turn this kid into a weapon if given enough time to develop him.

RE: He's a similar player to Leonard Floyd. Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/6/2018 2:47 pm : link

Quote: The Georgia D uses athletes in all different ways and has a ton of weapons so it's hard for any 1 individual to rack up stats.



Good point. In comment 13956102 mittenedman said:Good point.

Also idiotsavant : 5/6/2018 2:49 pm : link Never say never but the 245 olb or DE

'handling the 300 lb OL' in college doesn't always translate to the NFL.



Line play is a whole different game in pro. Technique. Grabbing, holding, and the average experience level and weight and power is totally different.



But speed does translate if you use it. And this player has it.

I'm excited to see this guy in Blue Breeze_94 : 5/6/2018 7:31 pm : link that game vs Notre Dame was a dominant performance. The Giants haven't had an all around athlete at LB like this in years.



He has the #1 Raw Athletic Score for LB's since they've been keeping track. That is over 30 years, and 1479 LB's and this guy is the #1 athlete based on their metrics.



I think he has the potential to be like a Jamie Collins in this defense.