NFC East talent at the premium positions

Where do we rank?
The premium positions:
QB,LT,Edge rush, CB, Receiving options
If you are talking overall. Receivers specifically they might be first but the rest is pretty dire.
Oscar said:
| If you are talking overall. Receivers specifically they might be first but the rest is pretty dire.
Not nearly as bad as you may believe.....
QB, LT,Pass rush overall, CB, Receiving options
QB: better than Dallas, Washington. Eli on a bounce back in a better system is an awfully good Qb and playoff performer. But not to sound like a homer I will edge to Phily. #2 in NFC East. Very good overall.
LT: Just signed the top LT in the market. Solder is a good but not great LT. However since LT is so important and finding good ones are rare, being good at that position is huge. Dallas has Smith one of the best in the biz, Peters? Washington? #2 or #3 in NFC East. But still very good.
Edge Rush/Pass rush overall: Carter a big X-factor....
CB: Top CB in division in Jenkins, questions after that. If Eli Apple matures could be top in NFC east, if not.......
Receiving options: With Barkley, Beckham,Shephard, Engram we are #1. Philly is not bad either. #1 in NFC East.
And Scherff at G. So they are fairly stable. Their WR suck and their QB is ok. Corners they have one good one. Their front 7 on D is getting pretty good now.
Dallas has a good OL and RB. Not much else I can see.
Philly is loaded. They are the team to beat obviously.
And I think we are somewhere around the Skins level. You know who we have.
I feel Dallas is going backwards. Losing Witten is hugh.thank you,Jones!
Washington is hard to say.....but they do not scare me....
If DG fixes OL....Giants can do some damage.
LT=Trent Williams
Arguably the best LT in football. Multiple Pro bowls.
#1 in NFC East
RT=Morgan Moses
Has developed into a solid starter. Has greatly improved his game, but not at pro bowl level yet.
? Rank in NFC East
RG=Brandon Sherff AKA..."the Sheriff"
Pro Bowler and mauler as well #5 overall in draft. He's a stud!
No worse than 2nd best guard in Division
LG=Open hole
We just resigned Laveao who knows the system. Unfortunately, we need someone better. This is the weak link on our armor on o-line.
Last in Division
OC=Roullier
Has improved his game, to become starter. Not a pro bowler, but probably on the same level as RT Moses.
? Rank in NFC East
So you see, we have a solo O-line but not perfect. We could use some improvements.
If I were giving it a Grade, I would say its a "B".
-----------------------------
QB=Alex Smith
The best "Game Manager" in football.
Doesn't make the mistakes that cost football games. Actually had the #1 QBR last season.
You have to surround him with talent, but he can make all the throws & also has the feet & speed to move the chains when needed. Pretty mobile QB for being in his 30's.
Rank in NFC EAST? He's better than Dak.
So at least 3rd.
If Eli plays the same like he has the last few years, than Alex vaults to #2. Just behind Carson.
RB=Derrius Guice
Some believe we got the best RB in the Draft!
We shall see...
A steal @#59 and will be the primary Skins RB.
? Rank in NFC EAST
RB=Chris Thompson
He will be on the Skins 3rd down back.
Very talented player , but cannot be the workhorse of the team. He will get his touches, but coming off an injury should limit his role as a runner. Should play a lot in passing situations.
If Guice becomes the RB I and many believe he can be? Skins will at least equal the Cowboys running game & Giants if Barkley is as good as his #2 pick selection says he will be.
WR's Well, it sure is unknown how good tho group will be.
Doctson has not lived up to his 1st rd status. Paul Richardson is good, but not a whole lot of tape.
That leaves Jamison Crowder as our best & he's a slot guy.
We have some untapped talent at we, but unknown what they can do.
No telling what we will see, with a new QB.
Last in NFC East or maybe tied with Dallas for last.
TE=Jordan Reed & Vernon Davis
When healthy Jordon is a top 3 TE in football
Vernon Davis is amazing as and older vet.
When healthy? The absolute best TE combo in football. No debate!
#1 Rank in NFC East
aceinthehouse said:
lmao
smith is trash and you just gave hgim all that money to do what? manage a game>? you dont have ANYWHERE near the offensive talent KC had.
you have crowder and a bunch of unknowns.
reed cant stay healthy for shit
your offense isnt scaring anyone
When you look at the QB's, RB's, DLine, Secondaries they rank close to the top in talent. Adding Barkley to the division gives each team a top-tier talent in the backfield. TE only Dallas lags behind. The receiver group is talented among all 4 teams. The secondary and DLines are stout throughout the division with high draft picks being added to established high-end performers.
So as to the question, the NFC East talent at the premium positions is close to the top in the NFL.
Travis Kelco=Jordan Reed & Vernon Davis combo
Kareem Hunt=Derrius Guice & Chris Thompson
Alex Smith=Alex Smith lol
Yep, you're right Big Blue
We wont be able to move the ball
I know you all love Eli, but you've got to view this objectively and look at how these QBs have actually performed the last two years.
I don't think anyone is going to argue that Wentz is the #1 QB in the NFC East at this point...so let's look at the other 3 QBs and their QB ratings for the last two years:
2017
DAK 66.7 (4th in NFL)
Smith 61.7 (8th in NFL)
Eli 43.8 (22nd in NFL)
2016
DAK 77.6 (3rd in NFL)
Smith 60.8 (10th in NFL)
Eli 45.7 (27th in NFL)
It pains me to say it, but Eli has been at the bottom of the NFC East QB list for the last two years and by a considerable margin. (Note: Cousins' QB rating was 52.3 and 66.5)
Can Eli improve? Sure it's possible. But I don't know how anyone can rank him ahead of any of the current NFC East QBs, based on the last couple of years.
Running the ball when you have no talent that scares secondaries, Smith is a short game and intermediate passer. He can’t and won’t throw the ball deep. Teams are going to stack the box and challenge him to do so. So good luck running the ball, Smith is not the guy you want to have to rely on to push he ball down the field.
Thompson is an excellent 3rd down back, Reed is great but unfortunately is made of glass, and Crowder is a very solid slot WR. But you have no outside WR’s that can get it done, and a QB whose game relays on the short passing attack. IMO that offense is going to take a major step back again this year. I will say that I like what the skins have done to improve their defense though, their is going to be a lot of pressure to keep games close on them.
QB, Pass Rush, LT, CB - I don't view "receiving options" as a premium as their is no scarcity in talent at those positions.
Even though NYG may rank last or near last at each position, I don't see a wide disparity. They should have a team that's capable of competing regardless of where they rank.
Jim in Tampa said:
| I know you all love Eli, but you've got to view this objectively and look at how these QBs have actually performed the last two years.
I don't think anyone is going to argue that Wentz is the #1 QB in the NFC East at this point...so let's look at the other 3 QBs and their QB ratings for the last two years:
2017
DAK 66.7 (4th in NFL)
Smith 61.7 (8th in NFL)
Eli 43.8 (22nd in NFL)
2016
DAK 77.6 (3rd in NFL)
Smith 60.8 (10th in NFL)
Eli 45.7 (27th in NFL)
It pains me to say it, but Eli has been at the bottom of the NFC East QB list for the last two years and by a considerable margin. (Note: Cousins' QB rating was 52.3 and 66.5)
Can Eli improve? Sure it's possible. But I don't know how anyone can rank him ahead of any of the current NFC East QBs, based on the last couple of years.
I am sick and tired of hearing people quote stats but ignore others. I am tired of fans who believe in Eli being called homers, so Jim in Tampa I am calling you out for your post that ignores facts.
2016
DAK 77.6 (3rd in NFL)
Yes, Dak had a strong number '16 and yet you ignore that the number dropped by 11 points from '16 to '17. Something Dak and Smith have both had in '16 and '17 is a strong complimentary running attack.
Cowboys Rushing
2016: 499 Attempts for 2,396 Rush Yards and 24 TDS 4.8 YPC
2017: 480 Attempts for 2,170 Rush Yards and 18 TDS 4.5 YPC
Chiefs Rushing
2016: 412 Attempts for 1,748 Rush Yards and 15 TDS 4.2 YPC
2017: 405 Attempts for 1,903 Rush Yards and 12 TDS 4.7 YPC
now compare that to what Eli had to deal with:
2016: 398 Attempts for 1,412 Rush Yards and 6 TDS 3.5 YPC
2017: 394 Attempts for 1,549 Rush Yards and 6 TDs 3.9 YPC
Eli has not had anywhere near the scheme, talent or RUNNING GAME that either Dak or Smith have enjoyed. You will say I am making excuses. I say take away Zeke from Dak Prescott in '16 and Prescott's "numbers" would look different.
Eli has not had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards since 2012. The O-Line was a revolving door and has guys starting who might not even be backups elsewhere.
Lastly Scheme and coaching. McAdoo's offense featured ONE formation 95% of plays in 2016. DO you understand how easy that is for defenses to defend. ONE FORMATION. Minimal motion and no shifts.
Is Eli on the decline? Perhaps. But give Eli Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense last year and the Chiefs would have advanced in the playoffs.
JIm from Tampa, we might be homers for Eli, but you demonstrated you truly do not understand football or how the team factor. Using a simple QBR rating from ESPN is a joke.
IMO I have zero intention of rating anything until the season starts. You can look great in April, but after training camp who is healthy to go to war with you. I for one love the signing of Solder and drafting of Hernandez. Our O Line has four new starters and potentially a 5th. Has a coach who understands alignment and assignment and formations.
Let's see what happens.
and at this point I’d rather have Engram than Reed.
aceinthehouse said:
You’re overrating the Skins OL big time. Williams best LT in football? Give me a break. He’s not even close to Tyrion Smith and that’s just starting the debate in the NFCE. Overall they’re an average group and representative of the skins roster as a whole the last few years — average.
how good the Redskins will be.
Yes, he's very conservative. He doesn't push the long ball down field very often.
But he also doesn't turn the ball over very often either. As good as Cousins was spreading the ball around & going deep? He also had a tendency to fumble or throw a pick in crucial situations & in big games.
Smith is very smart with the ball & also has the ability to take off & run for the first down, instead of forcing a throw. Cousins can't do that.
As far as the WR's? We truly don't know how they will perform with Smith.
Paul Richardson is a new addition as well.
Imo, we have eliminated some positives and taken on some negatives.
But also added some positives & eliminated some negatives.
The offense is now faster with the Smith addition, Richardson addition, Guice addition.
But the long ball, quick strike might be harder to come by. We may very well have to methodically drive down the field more.
However, our defense has improved.
We may get more opportunities with the offense, by making teams 3 & out more often.
Then there's the red zone opportunities & success?
Will we be able to score more TD's, instead of settling for FG's now?
There are a lot of variables that will decide how well we do this year.
Staying healthy will play a major role for us as well.
We were #1 in the League last year in injuries.
And still managed 7-9.
But injuries are part if the game.
I believe both the Giants & Redskins improved a lot!
Not so much for Dallas. Losing Dez & Whitten the same season spells disaster for them.
Dak is not very good, either.
I think both the Skins & Giants will be tough for Philly this year.
djstat said:
| In comment 13956031 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I know you all love Eli, but you've got to view this objectively and look at how these QBs have actually performed the last two years.
I don't think anyone is going to argue that Wentz is the #1 QB in the NFC East at this point...so let's look at the other 3 QBs and their QB ratings for the last two years:
2017
DAK 66.7 (4th in NFL)
Smith 61.7 (8th in NFL)
Eli 43.8 (22nd in NFL)
2016
DAK 77.6 (3rd in NFL)
Smith 60.8 (10th in NFL)
Eli 45.7 (27th in NFL)
It pains me to say it, but Eli has been at the bottom of the NFC East QB list for the last two years and by a considerable margin. (Note: Cousins' QB rating was 52.3 and 66.5)
Can Eli improve? Sure it's possible. But I don't know how anyone can rank him ahead of any of the current NFC East QBs, based on the last couple of years.
I am sick and tired of hearing people quote stats but ignore others. I am tired of fans who believe in Eli being called homers, so Jim in Tampa I am calling you out for your post that ignores facts.
2016
DAK 77.6 (3rd in NFL)
Yes, Dak had a strong number '16 and yet you ignore that the number dropped by 11 points from '16 to '17. Something Dak and Smith have both had in '16 and '17 is a strong complimentary running attack.
Cowboys Rushing
2016: 499 Attempts for 2,396 Rush Yards and 24 TDS 4.8 YPC
2017: 480 Attempts for 2,170 Rush Yards and 18 TDS 4.5 YPC
Chiefs Rushing
2016: 412 Attempts for 1,748 Rush Yards and 15 TDS 4.2 YPC
2017: 405 Attempts for 1,903 Rush Yards and 12 TDS 4.7 YPC
now compare that to what Eli had to deal with:
2016: 398 Attempts for 1,412 Rush Yards and 6 TDS 3.5 YPC
2017: 394 Attempts for 1,549 Rush Yards and 6 TDs 3.9 YPC
Eli has not had anywhere near the scheme, talent or RUNNING GAME that either Dak or Smith have enjoyed. You will say I am making excuses. I say take away Zeke from Dak Prescott in '16 and Prescott's "numbers" would look different.
Eli has not had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards since 2012. The O-Line was a revolving door and has guys starting who might not even be backups elsewhere.
Lastly Scheme and coaching. McAdoo's offense featured ONE formation 95% of plays in 2016. DO you understand how easy that is for defenses to defend. ONE FORMATION. Minimal motion and no shifts.
Is Eli on the decline? Perhaps. But give Eli Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense last year and the Chiefs would have advanced in the playoffs.
JIm from Tampa, we might be homers for Eli, but you demonstrated you truly do not understand football or how the team factor. Using a simple QBR rating from ESPN is a joke.
IMO I have zero intention of rating anything until the season starts. You can look great in April, but after training camp who is healthy to go to war with you. I for one love the signing of Solder and drafting of Hernandez. Our O Line has four new starters and potentially a 5th. Has a coach who understands alignment and assignment and formations.
Let's see what happens.
You're calling me out?
Oh NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
I'll put it in my who gives a shit file.
Will each be happy to win 7 games in 2018. That would represent an improvement for two of those three.
Philadelphia will be tough to beat this year, as much as it pains me to say.
But I honestly think the Rams will be the best team in the NFC this year, with New Orleans right up there with them. We'll see.
Anyway,
Wentz is NFC East's best QB.
Elliot is its best RB
OBJ is its best WR
Ertz is its best TE
It's all the other guys that matter though.
aceinthehouse said:
| Travis Kelco=Jordan Reed & Vernon Davis combo
Kareem Hunt=Derrius Guice & Chris Thompson
Alex Smith=Alex Smith lol
Yep, you're right Big Blue
We wont be able to move the ball
LMFAO.
or
kelce>reed
hunt>thompson OR guice
glad you left out tyreek hill as if he isnt one of the more dangerous players in football.
hill>crowder
it really isnt even close in terms of talent.
Willvab is a dumb ass!
LT Trent williams=6x pro bowl
Drafted in 2010
RG Brandon Sherff=2x Pro Bowl
Drafted in 2015
RT Morgan Moses=Solid Player
Not great, but better than average.
LG ---------? Laveao ?
Could be someone else. A late vet cut?
OC Roulier= Fairly decent player
We could surely upgrade here, but he's not a liability either. Has improved his game.
But calling this line average at best, would be WillVab stupid.
Is it better than Dallas?
I don't think so...yet.
If we get a good to solid LG in late off season cuts?
It would be equal, imo.
Giants overhauled their staff to one of the worst in the NFL to many proven guys with good track records. Not just the top coaches but the position coaches too. DG has established a clear vision and plan and they have been executing on it so far marvelously.
Our current talent is a bit underrated because under horrible coaching of the last 2 years they looked worse on the field than they really are.
The new coaching staffs strengths are figuring out their players strengths and tailoring the offense and defense accordingly.
Exciting stuff.
Phillys coaching is excellent. Dallas has an OK HC but excellent DC. Washington now probably has the weakest staff in the division and that is not a small factor.
QB: Wentz
RB: Elliott+Morris/Barkley+Gallman/Guice+Thompson
TE: Engram+Ellison/Reed+Davis/Goedert+Ertz
WR: Beckham+Shep/Jeffrey+Agholar
OL: Dallas
DT: Eagles/Snacks
ER: Lawrence/Vernon/Kerrigan/Bennett
LB: Ogletree/Bradham/Lee
CB: Norman/Jenkins
FS: Jenkins
SS: Collins
UConn4523 said:
| and at this point I’d rather have Engram than Reed.
Bump. I love Reed but he’s not long for this league, may not even last another season.
In comment 13956092
adamg said:
| QB: Wentz
RB: Elliott+Morris/Barkley+Gallman/Guice+Thompson
TE: Engram+Ellison/Reed+Davis/Goedert+Ertz
WR: Beckham+Shep/Jeffrey+Agholar
OL: Dallas
DT: Eagles/Snacks
ER: Lawrence/Vernon/Kerrigan/Bennett
LB: Ogletree/Bradham/Lee
CB: Norman/Jenkins
FS: Jenkins
SS: Collins
Thats a pretty favorable list for the Gmen. Especially if you think Eli bounces back in a better system this year
QB - Tied for 2nd with Washington. Wentz is clearly best QB in the NFC East and Prescott is being exposed as the worst. Smith and Eli both will take a team as far as the talent around them will allow. Smith has more mobility which does give opposing Defenses another thing to consider, but if Eli has the protection he can throw deep which Smith can't. I do not want to get all gushy over the lack of INT's in Kansas City because Andy Reid's teams are notorious for not throwing a lot of INT's due to the nature of the offense. The Giants beat Alex Smith in 2017 because he showed that if you prevented his targets from making plays after the catch dinking and dunking down the field is not a viable strategy for an entire game. Eli Manning is more prone to turnovers, but he does give the deep threat that you have to respect with Engram, OBJ, and now Barkley. That does loosen up defenses.
LT - With the addition of Solder, all of the NFC East teams have Pro Bowl caliber LT's IF HEALTHY. Trent Williams has had durability issues, but not to the extent they have had in Philly. Dallas wins here. On paper the Giants could be ranked last here, but still be in the best LT in other conferences.
Edge Rush - Clearly belongs to Eagles. Giants have added some talent this offseason so probably 2nd best in division. Washington 3rd and Dallas brings up the rear.
CB - Janoris Jenkins is probably the best CB in the NFC East (Josh Norman of Washington is number 2), but the Giants have a serious issue with depth. Philly probably goes the deepest. Dallas is clearly 4th because they lack quality and depth. How you rank the other three will depend on what you prioritize.
Receiving options - You have to sort this into RB, TE, and WR because the answer for each is different. This is also tough to evaluate because the Eagles offensive scheme gets the most out of what is, on paper, lesser talent. Dallas, without Dez and Witten, is clearly 4th. Eagles have probably the best collection of receiving RB's although do not sleep on Barkley or Thompson. TE would go to Washington if Jordan Reed could ever stay healthy. Ertz in Philly is unique because he is a legit threat as a blocker so you have to respect what he can do in that area. Engram has probably the most upside, and is probably a better receiving threat than Ertz, but because he is nowhere close to the blocker that Ertz is, he can be neutralized with pass rushers clogging up the space for him to get into his route. Philly adding Goedert is an improvement over Trey Burton in 2 TE looks. Ellison is an underrated TE if he could ever be used properly. Washington once again has the issue that Vernon Davis is probably the best TE2 in the NFC East, but with Reed unable to stay on the field he is spending more time as a TE1 and ??? is TE2. Odell Beckham Jr. is by far the top WR in the NFC East and considering that nobody in the NFC East stands out if you take away WR1 that would have me rank the Giants as the clear best WR unit.
I apologize for the length of this post.
Mike in NY said:
| QB - Tied for 2nd with Washington. Wentz is clearly best QB in the NFC East and Prescott is being exposed as the worst. Smith and Eli both will take a team as far as the talent around them will allow. Smith has more mobility which does give opposing Defenses another thing to consider, but if Eli has the protection he can throw deep which Smith can't. I do not want to get all gushy over the lack of INT's in Kansas City because Andy Reid's teams are notorious for not throwing a lot of INT's due to the nature of the offense. The Giants beat Alex Smith in 2017 because he showed that if you prevented his targets from making plays after the catch dinking and dunking down the field is not a viable strategy for an entire game. Eli Manning is more prone to turnovers, but he does give the deep threat that you have to respect with Engram, OBJ, and now Barkley. That does loosen up defenses.
***Eli in an offensive system that compliments his skillset is better than Alex Smith. There is a reason Alex is on his fourth team.
LT - With the addition of Solder, all of the NFC East teams have Pro Bowl caliber LT's IF HEALTHY. ***Point taken, LTs in division are good.
Edge Rush - Clearly belongs to Eagles. Giants have added some talent this offseason so probably 2nd best in division. Washington 3rd and Dallas brings up the rear.
***Agreed here. Giants 2nd best and may be pretty good depending on the contributions from MArtin and Carter.
CB - Janoris Jenkins is probably the best CB in the NFC East (Josh Norman of Washington is number 2), but the Giants have a serious issue with depth. Philly probably goes the deepest. Dallas is clearly 4th because they lack quality and depth. How you rank the other three will depend on what you prioritize.
***Agreed. Eli Apple is a huge wild card. If he plays to his talent level in the new system , we will be pretty good here despite lacking depth potentially. Otherwise Philly's depth wins out over just one great starter.
Receiving options - You have to sort this into RB, TE, and WR because the answer for each is different. This is also tough to evaluate because the Eagles offensive scheme gets the most out of what is, on paper, lesser talent. Dallas, without Dez and Witten, is clearly 4th. Eagles have probably the best collection of receiving RB's although do not sleep on Barkley or Thompson. TE would go to Washington if Jordan Reed could ever stay healthy. Ertz in Philly is unique because he is a legit threat as a blocker so you have to respect what he can do in that area. Engram has probably the most upside, and is probably a better receiving threat than Ertz, but because he is nowhere close to the blocker that Ertz is, he can be neutralized with pass rushers clogging up the space for him to get into his route. Philly adding Goedert is an improvement over Trey Burton in 2 TE looks. Ellison is an underrated TE if he could ever be used properly. Washington once again has the issue that Vernon Davis is probably the best TE2 in the NFC East, but with Reed unable to stay on the field he is spending more time as a TE1 and ??? is TE2. Odell Beckham Jr. is by far the top WR in the NFC East and considering that nobody in the NFC East stands out if you take away WR1 that would have me rank the Giants as the clear best WR unit.
***Giants when you factor all the receiving options including Barkley are tops.
I apologize for the length of this post.
***No need to apologize! Great stuff.
See comments above.
Receiving - depth of talent
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Giants/Eagles tie
Receiving - 3 receiver/1 tight end set
1. Eagles
2.Giants
3. Redskins
4. Dallas
Running Back - Depth of talent
1. Giants
2. Redskins
3. Eagles
4. Dallas
Running back - Feature back
1. Giants
2. Dallas
3. Redskins
4. Eagles
aceinthehouse said:
What a bunch of homer garbage.
That said, I wish Giants fans had this much optimism.
depth of talent at WR yet they all suck? Are you just adding up guys on the roster?
is really kind of meaningless at least as respect to what translates to wins. Eli doesn't play Dak, and Solder doesn't play Jason Peters, and so on and so on...
Its not fantasy football but enjoy...
UConn4523 said:
| depth of talent at WR yet they all suck? Are you just adding up guys on the roster?
Looking at the total roster but only at what would eb considered talented player at their position and adding in the draft picks.
Adding in their draft picks which were talented at WR and TE
Michael Gallup
Cedrick Wilson
Dalton Schultz
David Wells
They also acquired Allen Hurns and have Beasley and Terrence Williams. All I consider talented. There other two receivers of Deonte Thompson and Noah Brown beat out our WR4 of Roger Lewis.
gogiants said:
| In comment 13956158 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
depth of talent at WR yet they all suck? Are you just adding up guys on the roster?
Looking at the total roster but only at what would eb considered talented player at their position and adding in the draft picks.
Adding in their draft picks which were talented at WR and TE
Michael Gallup
Cedrick Wilson
Dalton Schultz
David Wells
They also acquired Allen Hurns and have Beasley and Terrence Williams. All I consider talented. There other two receivers of Deonte Thompson and Noah Brown beat out our WR4 of Roger Lewis.
None of their TE's are better than Engram or Ellison. None of their WR's would be ahead of OBJ or Shepard. None of them would start in Philly either. Maybe one WR would start in Washington. How many snaps does WR4 play versus WR1 or WR2?
I earlier rated the Giants as above Dallas for fielding a 3WR/1TE set. We definitely have the better receivers. In addition I rated based on depth of talent. That is where Dallas just has more talent deeper. Once we get to our WR3 and lower it is my opinion we drop off.
of #3 WRs. Guess that’s depth these days.
In comment 13956180
gogiants said:
| I earlier rated the Giants as above Dallas for fielding a 3WR/1TE set. We definitely have the better receivers. In addition I rated based on depth of talent. That is where Dallas just has more talent deeper. Once we get to our WR3 and lower it is my opinion we drop off.
Considering you are using more than 3 WR a handful of snaps per game I fail to see how Dallas having more at WR4 and beyond vaults them from last place to first place. Depth is not just about having bodies.
talented depth last year.
To use Eli in the same sentence with Alex Smith, when we used to use his name in the same sentence as Rothlisberger, Rogers and Brady.
aceinthehouse said:
| LT=Trent Williams
Arguably the best LT in football. Multiple Pro bowls.
#1 in NFC East
RT=Morgan Moses
Has developed into a solid starter. Has greatly improved his game, but not at pro bowl level yet.
? Rank in NFC East
RG=Brandon Sherff AKA..."the Sheriff"
Pro Bowler and mauler as well #5 overall in draft. He's a stud!
No worse than 2nd best guard in Division
LG=Open hole
We just resigned Laveao who knows the system. Unfortunately, we need someone better. This is the weak link on our armor on o-line.
Last in Division
OC=Roullier
Has improved his game, to become starter. Not a pro bowler, but probably on the same level as RT Moses.
? Rank in NFC East
So you see, we have a solo O-line but not perfect. We could use some improvements.
If I were giving it a Grade, I would say its a "B".
-----------------------------
QB=Alex Smith
The best "Game Manager" in football.
Doesn't make the mistakes that cost football games. Actually had the #1 QBR last season.
You have to surround him with talent, but he can make all the throws & also has the feet & speed to move the chains when needed. Pretty mobile QB for being in his 30's.
Rank in NFC EAST? He's better than Dak.
So at least 3rd.
If Eli plays the same like he has the last few years, than Alex vaults to #2. Just behind Carson.
RB=Derrius Guice
Some believe we got the best RB in the Draft!
We shall see...
A steal @#59 and will be the primary Skins RB.
? Rank in NFC EAST
RB=Chris Thompson
He will be on the Skins 3rd down back.
Very talented player , but cannot be the workhorse of the team. He will get his touches, but coming off an injury should limit his role as a runner. Should play a lot in passing situations.
If Guice becomes the RB I and many believe he can be? Skins will at least equal the Cowboys running game & Giants if Barkley is as good as his #2 pick selection says he will be.
WR's Well, it sure is unknown how good tho group will be.
Doctson has not lived up to his 1st rd status. Paul Richardson is good, but not a whole lot of tape.
That leaves Jamison Crowder as our best & he's a slot guy.
We have some untapped talent at we, but unknown what they can do.
No telling what we will see, with a new QB.
Last in NFC East or maybe tied with Dallas for last.
TE=Jordan Reed & Vernon Davis
When healthy Jordon is a top 3 TE in football
Vernon Davis is amazing as and older vet.
When healthy? The absolute best TE combo in football. No debate!
#1 Rank in NFC East
Like they say. Opinions. Everyone’s got them and you’re an asshole.
Trent Williams has been outstanding, but he is breaking down. Morgan Moses played through major pain last year. Very impressed with him. B is a fair grade. This unit was ravaged by injuries last year.
Speaking of breaking down, Jordan Reed is done. Davis disappeared the second half of last season and in his mid-30s. He is rapidly approaching being done. I’ll take Engram and Ellison seven days a week and twice on Sundays.
Doctson has been anywhere from a zero to a one-trick pony. WRs have been known to break out in their 3rd year. Would not hold out too much hope, however. When he did make a play it was when his QB took a chance on him going up and getting the ball. Alex Smith has not been that QB. Richardson is no DJax. This unit is a fraction of what it was in 2016.
Chris Thompson was an animal last year. It will take him some time to bounce back. Lots of red flags on Guice. Have heard him compared from a whack job to Marshawn Lynch. Doug Williams loves him. Both from Baton Rouge area. Williams knows what he had to overcome to get to the NFL. Lots of RBs in this draft. Anyone who says Guice could be the best is throwing shit against the wall.
Skins offense won’t be where they were in 2015 and 2016. What I do like about the Skins is their topless cheerleaders. Actually, I like Allen and Payne on the DL a lot. Not sure WTF Allen and Willliams are thinking about CB. S still a problem.
It’s comforting to know the Skins are no threat to win the Super Bowl. 26 years of futility. If you are a Skins fan and in your early 30s, you may as well have been rooting for the Browns. The only place they have won is in the history books. It’s so sad hearing Sheehan reminisce about The Diesel that gimp Theismann, and The Pigs.
Is calling one of us "dumb ass" when he uses pro bowls as a metric. And yea right that reed and Davis equal Kelce. How did Alex Smith do against the Giants last year? How did the Redskins, with all that talent you have, lose to the second worst team in the league?
Perhaps you should just go kill yourself. It must be hard not only rooting for Redskins, but ruining other people's lives with your stupidity you butt dumpling.
aceinthehouse said:
| Willvab is a dumb ass!
LT Trent williams=6x pro bowl
Drafted in 2010
RG Brandon Sherff=2x Pro Bowl
Drafted in 2015
RT Morgan Moses=Solid Player
Not great, but better than average.
LG ---------? Laveao ?
Could be someone else. A late vet cut?
OC Roulier= Fairly decent player
We could surely upgrade here, but he's not a liability either. Has improved his game.
But calling this line average at best, would be WillVab stupid.
Is it better than Dallas?
I don't think so...yet.
If we get a good to solid LG in late off season cuts?
It would be equal, imo.
Trent Williams v Jason Peters v Smith v Solder. Williams is not the best LT in the division. You’re nuts.
Skins line is like the Giants OL. Couple of nice players and a bunch of question marks.
gogiants said:
| I earlier rated the Giants as above Dallas for fielding a 3WR/1TE set. We definitely have the better receivers. In addition I rated based on depth of talent. That is where Dallas just has more talent deeper. Once we get to our WR3 and lower it is my opinion we drop off.
Still think it’s hilarious that your WR corps featuring Allen hurns and a rapper who is barely a WR3 is having “better receivers” than he team who’s starting Beckham and Shepard. Hilarious.
Is calling one of us "dumb ass" when he uses pro bowls as a metric.
bingo!! lol
UConn4523 said:
| In comment 13956180 gogiants said:
Quote:
I earlier rated the Giants as above Dallas for fielding a 3WR/1TE set. We definitely have the better receivers. In addition I rated based on depth of talent. That is where Dallas just has more talent deeper. Once we get to our WR3 and lower it is my opinion we drop off.
Still think it’s hilarious that your WR corps featuring Allen hurns and a rapper who is barely a WR3 is having “better receivers” than he team who’s starting Beckham and Shepard. Hilarious.
You are not reading what I originally wrote. I said the Giants have a better corp. The Cowboys have a deeper one.
and it still doesn’t make sense. Your collection of middling WRs doesn’t make the Cowboys deep at WR. They are dead last in the division ij both talent and depth at WR. Better hope Elliott goes back to his rookie year because defenses will make Prescott throw.
Peppers said:
| QB, Pass Rush, LT, CB - I don't view "receiving options" as a premium as their is no scarcity in talent at those positions.
Even though NYG may rank last or near last at each position, I don't see a wide disparity. They should have a team that's capable of competing regardless of where they rank.
They don't rank last in those categories.
QB - 2nd-4th. Wentz out ahead as a difference maker with some untapped upside and Foles can clearly hold his own i called upon. Dak/Eli/Smith as capable but dependent starters in the same tier behind them.
LT - Probably 4th. However still a top 1/3 starter and Peters is a little bit of a question mark for Philly given his age and injury.
Edge - Probably 3rd. Eagles once again clear cut best and the rest of the division probably middle of the pack and close in talent. I like Washington here though, Kerrigan and Preston Smith are underrated...Payne/Allen tilt the scales.
CB - Philly tops and once again a logjam of NY/WA/DAL behind them. Toss up between Jenkins and Norman as best player but depth and potential to PHI by a landslide.
Skill position - NY by a lot. We may have the best skill talent in the league. That won't amount to anything unless the system, OL and QB hold up their end.
UConn4523 said:
| and it still doesn’t make sense. Your collection of middling WRs doesn’t make the Cowboys deep at WR. They are dead last in the division ij both talent and depth at WR. Better hope Elliott goes back to his rookie year because defenses will make Prescott throw.
I concede that Dallas is not even deeper than the Giants. My initial thought was the addition of two good receivers of Gallup and Cedrick Wilson boosted their depth over our backup receivers. But in looking more at it Gallup, Hurns and Wilson should probably be their main receivers. What is left after that is not much. I hope that Lattimer is able to step up his production from in Denver and all our receivers stay healthy.
aceinthehouse said:
| how good the Redskins will be.
Yes, he's very conservative. He doesn't push the long ball down field very often.
But he also doesn't turn the ball over very often either. As good as Cousins was spreading the ball around & going deep? He also had a tendency to fumble or throw a pick in crucial situations & in big games.
Smith is very smart with the ball & also has the ability to take off & run for the first down, instead of forcing a throw. Cousins can't do that.
As far as the WR's? We truly don't know how they will perform with Smith.
Paul Richardson is a new addition as well.
Imo, we have eliminated some positives and taken on some negatives.
But also added some positives & eliminated some negatives.
The offense is now faster with the Smith addition, Richardson addition, Guice addition.
But the long ball, quick strike might be harder to come by. We may very well have to methodically drive down the field more.
However, our defense has improved.
We may get more opportunities with the offense, by making teams 3 & out more often.
Then there's the red zone opportunities & success?
Will we be able to score more TD's, instead of settling for FG's now?
There are a lot of variables that will decide how well we do this year.
Staying healthy will play a major role for us as well.
We were #1 in the League last year in injuries.
And still managed 7-9.
But injuries are part if the game.
I believe both the Giants & Redskins improved a lot!
Not so much for Dallas. Losing Dez & Whitten the same season spells disaster for them.
Dak is not very good, either.
I think both the Skins & Giants will be tough for Philly this year.
Alex Smith may win you a few games but he isn't taking you anywhere, never has, never will. The ultimate game manager who always comes up small in a big spot and the Skins are now stuck with him.
chopperhatch said:
| Is calling one of us "dumb ass" when he uses pro bowls as a metric. And yea right that reed and Davis equal Kelce. How did Alex Smith do against the Giants last year? How did the Redskins, with all that talent you have, lose to the second worst team in the league?
Perhaps you should just go kill yourself. It must be hard not only rooting for Redskins, but ruining other people's lives with your stupidity you butt dumpling.
There is no place for that here dude and you know it.
Building up of interior D beef.
We ought to practice the fuck outta those quick-like outside runs ...starting ASAP.
But it seems like what you gain in power with power outside runs you may loose in instantness.
Conversely, with a very instant outside run (zone?) you only need impede those big NTs / DTs for a moment, then the play is past that area, and the DTs are stuck in traffic. So you may negate their power that way.
Whereas with power your quick RB may have to wait for that pulling guard, which may slow the whole deal down long enough for those giant DTS to make a play?
Additionally whichever outside runs are in fact, quickest, those force the lbs to react at snap rather than observing and reacting, which helps your backside plays greatly?
These may factor in vs so called redskins.
gogiants said:
| Receiving - depth of talent
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Giants/Eagles tie
Receiving - 3 receiver/1 tight end set
1. Eagles
2.Giants
3. Redskins
4. Dallas
Running Back - Depth of talent
1. Giants
2. Redskins
3. Eagles
4. Dallas
Running back - Feature back
1. Giants
2. Dallas
3. Redskins
4. Eagles
You can not put Barkley ahead of Elliott.
Barkley has not played a single snap while Elliott has lead the league in rushing and has been first team All Pro.
Elliott is also in a better situation than Barkley and should be challenging Bell for top running back status.
..."RB=Derrius Guice
Some believe we got the best RB in the Draft!"
No, no one believes that.
anyone else find it odd that we have so many fans of other teams posting here? Is BBI so much more awesome than any of the Cowboys, Redskins, etc message boards out there? It doesn't bother me necessarily but I just question why a fan of another team would take the time to participate on a Giants message board.
Pete in MD said:
| anyone else find it odd that we have so many fans of other teams posting here? Is BBI so much more awesome than any of the Cowboys, Redskins, etc message boards out there? It doesn't bother me necessarily but I just question why a fan of another team would take the time to participate on a Giants message board.
I visit the boards of the other NFC east teams to get a different perspective of Dallas. I never get involved in threads about the home team or players.