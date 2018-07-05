Eli Manning on playing in Philadelphia dorgan : 5/7/2018 1:22 pm

"Philly, it takes a little while to get used to it," Manning said. "It takes a little while to get used to in Philly because you're not used to seeing a 9-year-old cursing at you and talking about my mom and stuff. Once you get used to that, it's fine. It just takes a year or two."



Like all Philly sports fans, that 9-year-old has probably grown up and passed his teachings along to his kids.



"Now, he's 24 and training his four-year-old to curse at me," Eli said.

Ha! Beezer : 5/7/2018 1:30 pm : link Curious, what's the context? Is it in a larger article?

I went to Philly TrueBlue56 : 5/7/2018 1:38 pm : link To see the eagles play the giants (I believe it was 2000). Someone gave me tickets as a gift and it was the worse experience. I have never seen such horrible fans. They were cursing at a 6 or 7 year old kid because he was wearing a giants hat.



That was the last time I ever saw a game in Philly. Will never go back. It really sucks when you can't just enjoy a game and have some fun

I used to go Dodge : 5/7/2018 2:25 pm : link every year for about 4-5 years. Never had a bad experience except that one time someone pulled a gun out in the parking lot.



I'd never bring a kid younger than 12 to an NFL game.

I used to go every season- Giants at Philly- Vet/Linc GiantBlue : 5/7/2018 2:31 pm : link from 1993 until 2012 when I finally released that a day there was akin to going to Afghanistan or Syria! It was hours before (tailgate) of abuse, during and after the game no matter the outcome.....and I didn't wear Giants gear! The folks that did were subject to eggs being thrown, insults, physical altercations, and violent threats...and that was just the women!



It is definitely one of Dante's levels of hell!

They are vile humans and I wish them nothing but misery BigBlue4You09 : 5/7/2018 2:32 pm : link An absolute disgrace

"You PEEJ : 5/7/2018 2:42 pm : link will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy."

RE: Wouldn't the kid be 23? eli4life : 5/7/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: .



Your assuming they know how to count In comment 13957125 Brown Recluse said:Your assuming they know how to count

I went to a game in Philly,.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/7/2018 3:19 pm : link in 1978 and didn't wear any Giants gear and was in elementary school. Still, when we got to our car a bunch of fans rocked it until my uncle gave it some gas. Then they started pelting it with cans as we drove off.

RE: Doesn't matter which sport either... BestFeature : 5/7/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: Football, basketball, hockey, baseball - the Philly fans are the biggest ass-faces in any market.



It was one game but I went to a Sixers game and the fans were very chill. Only thing I heard was some lighthearted ribbing of a girl that came with us who was wearing a Knicks jersey when the Knicks weren't even playing. But it wasn't mean spirited just in good fun. The dude even took a picture of our group. In comment 13957122 bw in dc said:It was one game but I went to a Sixers game and the fans were very chill. Only thing I heard was some lighthearted ribbing of a girl that came with us who was wearing a Knicks jersey when the Knicks weren't even playing. But it wasn't mean spirited just in good fun. The dude even took a picture of our group.

The LAST time I ever will go to a Giants/Eagles game in Philly . . gmenrule-va : 5/7/2018 3:23 pm : link was the Sunday Night game in 2012. I was separated from my buddy who had gotten us the tickets and was walking down the sidewalk. I had on a GIANTS windbreaker but no jersey. These two guys came running up and while one punched me in the stomach the other grabbed my head and held as loud as he can in my ear "The Giants SUCK!" I actually have hearing loss from this incident and I will NEVER go to another game in Philly.



A second story - - I took my son to see the game in the late 90's when he was 10 years old. We were in the lower deck of he vet in the corner of the end zone about 10 rows up. Kent Graham through an early TD Pass to put the Giants up 7-3 and my son was jumping up and down cheering. When the Eagles scored the next TD to go ahead this old lady - - at least in her 60s - who was sitting in front of us turned around and clapped in my son's face. I said to her, "He's 10, what is your excuse?" She gave me the finger and turned around and sat down.



Two stories, 15 years apart, and the same moronic behavior. Some things never change.

Only two times.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/7/2018 3:27 pm : link in my life did I ever see my Dad enraged. Once was getting pelted by a snowball while we were driving. He slammed on the brakes, go out of the car in a dead sprint and my Mom and I caught up to him a couple blocks later where he had a teenager pinned to the ground and had called police.



The second time was a Giants home game against Philly - it was the one where shockey had the game winning catch.



Dad was probably close to 60 then. Kid is a giants jersey had to have been 10 or 11 is walking up the stairs and an Eagles fan a couple rows in front of us yells, "Hey, you little fuck. Your Mom should've used a coat hanger before popping you out". I didn't even know what had happened and my Dad had jumped down the rows and had the asswipe horsecollared until security showed up.



A couple BBI'ers have met my Dad and I assure you he isn't menacing at all.

RE: RE: Doesn't matter which sport either... bw in dc : 5/7/2018 3:45 pm : link

Quote:

It was one game but I went to a Sixers game and the fans were very chill. Only thing I heard was some lighthearted ribbing of a girl that came with us who was wearing a Knicks jersey when the Knicks weren't even playing. But it wasn't mean spirited just in good fun. The dude even took a picture of our group.



Sixer fans may be a different lot since they have been in purgatory for such a long time... ;) In comment 13957146 BestFeature said:Sixer fans may be a different lot since they have been in purgatory for such a long time... ;)

I went to a Flyers -Rangers game SJGiant : 5/7/2018 4:05 pm : link At the old Specrum in the mid 1970s. While I wasn’t dressed in Rangers gear, I stood up an cheering for a Phil Esposito goal. When I saw everyone looking at me thinking I was crazy, I sat down and didn’t cheer loudly again. This was the Broad Street Bullies days.

Been to two games in Philly JOrthman : 5/7/2018 4:40 pm : link The first one was at the Vet in 1998 (I think). It was a late December game and we were already out of the playoff hunt. It was extremely cold that day and only had a red winter coat on. I think we were in the middle section. No one really said anything, but it was very cold that day.



In 2006 (the last game I went to with Hope J) it was the Giants and Eagles playoff game in Philly. The guy we went with from Philly walked me through the entire Eagles tailgate while I had my LT jersey on. Everyone, to include 10 year old kids mocking the jersey, my haircut, etc...We get to the ticket area and the people working there started with "we are going to kick your fucking ass..." They taunted me going through the line. I then went with them to the stadium store and waited outside. While I waited outside I had a plain clothes security guard approach me and ask where I was sitting so they would keep an eye out for me. I pretty much was taunted, with people trying to start fights with me all the way up to my seat and any time I left. When I did get to my seat I looked down the row and saw a couple of fans reach into a brown bag and pull out their Giants gear to put on. I probably should of done that...After they won, they pretty much tried to start fights with me all the way to my car, luckily it was raining at the end so it wasn't too bad.

Never had any issues wearing Giant gear at Philly Jimmy Googs : 5/7/2018 4:48 pm : link Washington or Dallas.



Seen plenty of rude fans at all 3 stadiums in addition to old Giants Stadium and Met Life...

Yet many on BBI wanted the Eagles to win the SB bLiTz 2k : 5/7/2018 4:57 pm : link over the Pats because of "Massholes"...

Washington seems to depend where you sit JOrthman : 5/7/2018 4:59 pm : link The first time I went, I sat in the third level. In the third tier they are all wasted before the game begins and try to start fights the whole time. A years later I sat in the lower level by the endzone and those fans were great.

JOrthman I went with you to DC and that was an experience Larry in Pencilvania : 5/7/2018 5:03 pm : link I used to go with HopeJ to the Linc in full Giants gear and never had an issue except one time some asshole (Tommy the Elephant) in a Giants cape jumped on my back. We never had any problems, but then again the Giants always won.....THANK GOD

RE: JOrthman I went with you to DC and that was an experience JOrthman : 5/7/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: I used to go with HopeJ to the Linc in full Giants gear and never had an issue except one time some asshole (Tommy the Elephant) in a Giants cape jumped on my back. We never had any problems, but then again the Giants always won.....THANK GOD



Yeah you gave me a ride to NJ after the game. One of the few games I thought I'd get into a fight at the stadium. One fan got right in m ear talking trash the whole was down from the third level. At one point he grabbed me and I thought something might happen.



Yeah Hope hooked me up with a variety of tickets throughout the years, that game in Philly was friends of hers who I sat with. In comment 13957249 Larry in Pencilvania said:Yeah you gave me a ride to NJ after the game. One of the few games I thought I'd get into a fight at the stadium. One fan got right in m ear talking trash the whole was down from the third level. At one point he grabbed me and I thought something might happen.Yeah Hope hooked me up with a variety of tickets throughout the years, that game in Philly was friends of hers who I sat with.

I still remember the guy got in your face Larry in Pencilvania : 5/7/2018 5:10 pm : link you yelled at him to say what he had to say but don't touch you. Then when we got down stairs some drunk guy started with us and I said something and the state troopers grabbed him and hogged tied him. I think we went out to dinner with Bob in Annapolis, rnargi, HopeJ, Ronnie and his brother and a bunch of other BBIers.



Good Times

Is there an antidote for Philly fans...? BamaBlue : 5/7/2018 5:50 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Doesn't matter which sport either... BestFeature : 5/7/2018 6:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13957146 BestFeature said:





Quote:







It was one game but I went to a Sixers game and the fans were very chill. Only thing I heard was some lighthearted ribbing of a girl that came with us who was wearing a Knicks jersey when the Knicks weren't even playing. But it wasn't mean spirited just in good fun. The dude even took a picture of our group.







Sixer fans may be a different lot since they have been in purgatory for such a long time... ;)



And Eagles/Sixers fan buddy of mine told me that Sixers fans are the nicest Philly fans. So maybe that's what it was. But there's a lot of overlap. When we were leaving the game they started the Eagles chant. So I assume a lot of these same fans go to Eagles games. In comment 13957163 bw in dc said:And Eagles/Sixers fan buddy of mine told me that Sixers fans are the nicest Philly fans. So maybe that's what it was. But there's a lot of overlap. When we were leaving the game they started the Eagles chant. So I assume a lot of these same fans go to Eagles games.

BTW, even when Eagles fans don't do anything really bad BestFeature : 5/7/2018 6:39 pm : link they're still extremely obnoxious. I was in Charleston, SC 1 month after the SB and I hear a group of Eagles fans do the Eagles chant in the middle of the street.

RE: Yet many on BBI wanted the Eagles to win the SB BigBlue4You09 : 5/7/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: over the Pats because of "Massholes"...



Stan was the only one I remember and he doesn’t count In comment 13957244 bLiTz 2k said:Stan was the only one I remember and he doesn’t count

May they go.. Tark10 : 5/7/2018 7:05 pm : link another 57 yrs w/o a Super Bowl victory.

RE: May they go.. Larry in Pencilvania : 5/7/2018 7:07 pm : link

Quote: another 57 yrs w/o a Super Bowl victory.





May they NEVER win another and any Giants fan who wanted them to win is an IDIOT In comment 13957335 Tark10 said:May they NEVER win another and any Giants fan who wanted them to win is an IDIOT

Yet we had idiots like SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/7/2018 7:10 pm : link Stanley rooting for them vs. the Pats...

The Linc is almost normal compared to the vet! George from PA : 5/7/2018 7:30 pm : link Before I was taking my son to games, I would split my tickets with an Eagle season tickets holder...and go to every Eagle/Giant game for years.



To be honest, for the most part not too bad....but a couple of stories....



I had an Old lady in front of me giving me really rude shit all game...until Strahan ran back a game ending fumble/pick six. I just padded the lady on her back and wish a good night.....one of my more satisfying ending.



The worse one....we walking into the vet, a cute little girl wearing a Giants cheerleader outfit going with her family and this drunk guy pours a beer on her head. I lost it and kicked his and his buddies ass to a pulp. I still get pissed thinking about it.

so they penalize teams bc4life : 5/7/2018 7:42 pm : link for pumping in crowd noise - yet this shit has gone on for decades. Nothing from any of the Commissioners. WTF?



Heard Dept. of Homeland Security doesn't even have an office there because if the place was bombed - no one would give a shit.

I have been to filthydelphia many times, not by choice, and that SterlingArcher : 5/7/2018 7:52 pm : link place is a Schiffhole! Stay away if at all possible!

I love Philadelphia as a city. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/7/2018 7:58 pm : link Great place to visit. Tons of stuff to do. I have no problems with 76ers, Flyers, or Phillies. I just hate the Eagles with the fire of a thousand suns.

It's weird to me that a franchise that until 3 months ago wasn't BestFeature : 5/7/2018 8:10 pm : link a pimple on the ass of the Giants has Giants fans hate them so much. From my understanding living here Eagles fans dislike the Cowboys more. Also, I'm one of those fans that hates the Eagles more than anything in life.

RE: It's weird to me that a franchise that until 3 months ago wasn't JOrthman : 5/7/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: a pimple on the ass of the Giants has Giants fans hate them so much. From my understanding living here Eagles fans dislike the Cowboys more. Also, I'm one of those fans that hates the Eagles more than anything in life.



Philly has seemed to have our number for years. To add salt to the wound, their fans are criminals and they finally won a SB. In comment 13957384 BestFeature said:Philly has seemed to have our number for years. To add salt to the wound, their fans are criminals and they finally won a SB.

RE: I love Philadelphia as a city. TD : 5/7/2018 8:33 pm : link

Quote: Great place to visit. Tons of stuff to do. I have no problems with 76ers, Flyers, or Phillies. I just hate the Eagles with the fire of a thousand suns.



This In comment 13957377 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:This

Never had any problems in Washington.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/7/2018 9:25 pm : link I remember one game meeting up with Hope, Stu and tony stg.



Hope was decked out in full Giants gear and she was dancing in the cornerof the stands without any issues. We were sitting behind the Redskins bench and Giant fans got a chant of "Norv sucks" going late in the game.



One of the last games Norv coached for them. We beat them and didn't have anyone heckle me before or after the game.

I lived in Maryland for 5 years Jay on the Island : 5/7/2018 9:48 pm : link from 2000-2005. I would almost always go to a local bar to watch football on Sundays with some friend when the Giants weren't on TV. Redskins fans have this unjustified sense of entitlement over other fans. They dramatically overrated every player on the team and genuinely believed that they were a SB contender every year.



Now the Redskins fans were a pleasure compared to the Eagles fans. Almost every single Sunday there would be drunk Eagles fans in the bar getting in random people's faces and doing the stupid E A G L E S chant. If they lost there would always be a fight or one prevented by the bouncers. This one Sunday I remember very fondly. The Eagles were playing the Ravens and this one Eagles fan kept doing the E A G L E S chant in the face of a Ravens fan who was just laughing it off but the Eagles fan kept mispelling Eagles. He would forget the E on several of the chants. Someone would keep calling out "Your missing a letter buddy"

Ironically, St. Jimmy : 5/7/2018 9:53 pm : link the team looked better in Philly under McAdoo. They looked scared in Coughlin's last few years.



Hopefully, Shurmur can fix the clusterfuck that is the Giants playing in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is not a city... Reb8thVA : 5:47 am : link It’s a penal colony!

Dalas fans are pretty cool bc4life : 7:58 am : link Extremely delusional, but decent to watch a game with - in a bar or the stadium (old one).

Fassel also owned Philly.... Simms11 : 9:01 am : link I can recall a long winning streak against them when he was Head Coach, as well. It's all about the lines and physicality with them. Their DLine always seems to get the upper hand and also their Oline, as well. Pugh saved some of his worse games for Philly?! Perhaps he felt more pressure since he grew up a Philly fan? Anyway, I wouldn't want to see a Football game there. I'm sure it will never get completely fixed, because it seems to be a pervasive attitude there.



With that said, I've been to Phillies games against the METS have have never felt like my life was in danger.

I took my son RinR : 10:29 am : link to a Rangers / Capitals game at the Verizon Center about 6 years in a row. We wore our Rangers jerseys and never had an issue win or lose.

RE: I used to go fbdad : 10:58 am : link

Quote: every year for about 4-5 years. Never had a bad experience except that one time someone pulled a gun out in the parking lot.



I'd never bring a kid younger than 12 to an NFL game.



"Except that one time someone pulled a gun" - classic! In comment 13957070 Dodge said:"Except that one time someone pulled a gun" - classic!

RE: Philadelphia is not a city... chopperhatch : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: It’s a penal colony!



Phillys a great city. The neighborhoodie inhabitaints on the other hand...



Its gotten worse with the Jason Kelce chant...the "Philly, fuck you Philly fucking Philly, WE DON'T CARE". We are going to be hearing that pretty much going forward. In comment 13957565 Reb8thVA said:Phillys a great city. The neighborhoodie inhabitaints on the other hand...Its gotten worse with the Jason Kelce chant...the "Philly, fuck you Philly fucking Philly, WE DON'T CARE". We are going to be hearing that pretty much going forward.