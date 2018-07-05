Looking back at the last 1,000 yard rusher for the Giants

this lead me to watching Tiki Boatie Warrant : 5/7/2018 11:01 pm : link

Seems like every other run you see Plaxico blocking some guy out of the way. I forgot how good Tiki was and how good of a blocker Plaxico was.

RE: this lead me to watching Tiki TC : 5/7/2018 11:30 pm :

Plax used to blow up DB's downfield. Pancake city! One of the best blocking WR's ever.

RE: RE: this lead me to watching Tiki GoBlue6599 : 5/7/2018 11:35 pm :

Agreed.. Plaxico was well known for manhandling DBs downfield whether it be blocking or catching the football.. Very physical player

Agreed.. Plaxico was well known for manhandling DBs downfield whether it be blocking or catching the football.. Very physical player

RE: One of my favorite recent Giants players Del Shofner : 5/8/2018 12:01 am :

Quote: ....



Agreed. Just fun to watch. He broke so many tackles and even when he didn't, he punished the defender. He and Jacobs together - well, you miss 'em when they're gone.



Hopefully the OL can get it together for Barkley.

RE: RE: RE: this lead me to watching Tiki TC : 5/8/2018 12:01 am :

And he LOVED it! That man was a football player! Which other WR blocked that well, Hines Ward?

RE: RE: One of my favorite recent Giants players TC : 5/8/2018 12:03 am :

Hopefully the OL can get it together for Barkley.

Defenders said that trying to tackle him was like trying to tackle an alligator!

Plaxico downfield being annoying and getting in their way Route 9 : 5/8/2018 12:37 am : Being so fast! Oh the times...

RE: RE: One of my favorite recent Giants players Route 9 : 5/8/2018 12:42 am :

Man, I missed Bradshaw when he was behind Jacobs, Ward and Droughns his rookie season. If I was a BBI member at the time in 2007, you would've heard me screaming for Bradshaw to get more playing time all season long.



I did like Ward too though.

Thank you, thank you, Boatie ... Manny in CA : 5/8/2018 1:11 am :

For sharing that video (showing off #17 -Plaxico Burress)



What I want to see is Evan Engram rescued from getting beat up by 300 pound linemen (at his present TE position) and him destroying little CBs and safeties like Plaxico did (from WR) !



I know, full-well that what us fans think is of no consequence, and at best considered as a curiosity and an element of amusement by the team. Having said that, I sure hope the Giants brass will consider that perhaps Engram can be used this way.

Plax is such a forgotten piece giantsFC : 5/8/2018 1:34 am : link To that giants run. God I wish he didn’t have to go thug w a gun that night. He really was the Brandon Jacobs of WR’s. And he did well w Eli Manning. And he was a coachable diva who actually did the scrappy things like block in games.

Bradshaw had one of the best M in VA : 5/8/2018 2:04 am : link jump cuts I've ever seen combined with great vision and pure physicality/ borderline violence. Make Barkley watch every snap of his.

happened to had worn my bradshaw tee today madgiantscow009 : 5/8/2018 2:07 am : link it has aged much better than many of my other ones.

RE: happened to had worn my bradshaw tee today Route 9 : 5/8/2018 2:54 am :

Quote: it has aged much better than many of my other ones.



Because the material from that time (2000s) for sports clothes was actually better quality and much looser.

Because the material from that time (2000s) for sports clothes was actually better quality and much looser.

RE: Plax is such a forgotten piece Zepp : 5/8/2018 6:56 am :

Absolutely. I think they win back-to-back if he doesn't go shooting himself. He was on the same page with Eli and came up in big spots.



Absolutely. I think they win back-to-back if he doesn't go shooting himself. He was on the same page with Eli and came up in big spots.

Love Bradshaw Mark from Jersey : 5/8/2018 7:06 am : link My favorite Giant of the modern era. I agree he ran like he was mad at the grass.

I think his very first play as a Giant in preseason Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2018 7:39 am : link was either a pitchout (or he simply ran wide) and he gained something like 20+ yards, I fell in love with the guy.

Bradshaw's passion for the game JonC : 5/8/2018 7:52 am : link is something this team has often missed in recent seasons.

Guy played with section125 : 5/8/2018 8:03 am : link two very bad feet almost his entire career.

RE: RE: this lead me to watching Tiki JFIB : 5/8/2018 8:06 am :

Plax used to blow up DB's downfield. Pancake city! One of the best blocking WR's ever.



I feel like that is a missing part of the game for us. Our receivers as of late are not very good blocking down field and I'm hoping it becomes more of an emphasis in the new era.

Damn. Dodge : 5/8/2018 8:22 am : link It's tough to think that I missed a running game so much. Sad to see it's gone to shit.



I miss 44.

I actually miss Tiki too.

Jacobs is still my favorite RB of the last 20 years.

Favorite Bradshaw runs Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2018 8:24 am : link - the long one vs Buffalo in snow when he was a rookie

- the one when he ran over the Jet going into the endzone

- the one before half in Green Bay playoff game







RE: Favorite Bradshaw runs Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2018 8:30 am :

Quote: - the long one vs Buffalo in snow when he was a rookie

- the one when he ran over the Jet going into the endzone

- the one before half in Green Bay playoff game







-The TD against the Packers in waning moments that would have clinched the NFCC in 2008. Oh wait, it was called back on some phantom or extremely weak hold

I have a fond memory of a friend inviting me to the last mfsd : 5/8/2018 8:35 am : link preseason game in Foxborough against the Pats in 2007...meaningless game of course, starters barely played, but we had good seats and a fun time watching the fringe roster guys play



Then all of a sudden the Giants started feeding the ball to Bradshaw in the second half, and we both couldn’t believe it...first time we got a view up close of how he was running and playing harder than everyone else on the field.



Fun to watch, we just knew he was going to make a difference when he got his chance.

My other amusing memory of that game is how mfsd : 5/8/2018 8:37 am : link condescendingly polite the Pats fans were. I mean, they’re the Pats, obviously, but as Giants fans we should be excited, the Giants might have a chance to have a decent year if things go right.



Hehe

That video is fake Eli Wilson : 5/8/2018 8:50 am : link I know for a fact that many on here have said that Eli cannot complete a screen pass.

Damn... Dnew15 : 5/8/2018 9:20 am : link Tiki killed the Redskins

Toomer and Plax blow people up

Jim Finn was a solid FB



AB ran angrier than anyone to ever put on a NYG jersey

RE: That video is fake mfsd : 5/8/2018 9:34 am :

hehe.



hehe.



All joking aside, those highlights brought back good memories of when we had athletic lineman getting out in front of screens and running plays and blocking LBs and DBs to spring Bradshaw



Speaking of Plax, check out his work on Tiki's epic 95 yarder against the Raiders that we all remember fondly. He completely seals off his edge to spring Tiki initially, then sprints down field to get ahead of Tiki again and blocks off the pursuit to escort him into the end zone. A WR blocking clinic.

Bradshaw ran beyond his body's capability to absorb punishment Greg from LI : 5/8/2018 9:45 am : link Which made him so good, but also made his career rather short.

RE: Bradshaw ran beyond his body's capability to absorb punishment Victor in CT : 5/8/2018 9:51 am :

bad feet and football don't pair well together



bad feet and football don't pair well together

Plaxico was a franchise-changing Toastt34 : 5/8/2018 10:48 am : link FA signing. Think about how good those Giants teams were the few years he was there.

Thanks for sharing Jan in DC : 5/8/2018 11:00 am : link The thing that always stood out to me about Bradshaw was his sense of balance, even after contact or deep jump cuts. He was never afraid of contact because he always thought he could maintain balance through those hits.



He and Tiki are the best running backs on the Giants that I can recall.

I had the Giants drafting him in the 4th round in a mock that year. Klaatu : 5/8/2018 11:10 am : link I was stunned when he was still on the board in the 7th, and thrilled that the Giants got him after all. He and Jacobs were the perfect "Mutt & Jeff" combination.

Bradshaw was ironically hassan : 5/8/2018 11:34 am : link the better power runner than Jacobs and like most backs that play 'hard' and seek contact it cuts careers short, to Greg's point.

1000 yards is a poor benchmark David B. : 5/8/2018 1:56 pm : link It shouldn't impress anyone.



Better to say Bradshaw was the last really good RB the Giants had.



1000 yards was a meaningful benchmark when the NFL season was 12 and 14 games long (16 game seasons began in 1978). During the 14 game season era, that equated to averaging 71 rushing yards per game. Doing that over a 14 game season meant you were pretty good. And the reality was the best RBs of the 14 game-era averaged FAR more that 71 YPG and 1000 YPS, and there was far less RB-by-committee in that era. It was a rushing league in those days, and the best teams had stud RBs who carried the load.



The 16 game season should have, IMO, yielded an updated benchmark, but it didn't. 71 YPG over 16 games equates to 1136 YPS. Round it up and call it 1200 for convenience -- two more games, add 200 yards to the benchmark. Still, guys like Joe Morris' best two years were 1300+ and 1500+ yards. Much closer to 100 YPG.



Yet the 1000 yard benchmark persists, probably out of laziness.



These days saying a RB had a "1000 yard season" now means he averaged 62 YPG. That's hardly a sign of "greatness" or even "very goodness. 62 yards rushing is usually not even enough ground yards for a team to secure a win (unless other RBs are contributing more yards).



If Barkley averages 2000+ yards from scrimmage, with about 1500 of that on the ground -- that would be Tiki Barber in his prime numbers . He'll need more like Marshall Faulk in his prime numbers to live up to his hype and earn the gold jacket.







I recall 2008 being pissed they didn't run 44 more... x meadowlander : 5/8/2018 2:04 pm : link ...but in hindsight it's impossible to bitch about the backfield management in any way that amazing season, and likely extended Bradshaw's career.



I always felt he was the best of Earth, Wind and Fire - he was a Tazmanian Devil, nearly impossible to tackle one-on-one, always a threat to break free of a gang tackle - I love the quote I saw here "ran like he hated the turf".



Really, the Giants never won the Super Bowl without a solid rushing attack. Even with Grampa OJ Anderson in 1990, the running game and ball control were key - it's historic Giant football.



So - HERE'S to THROWBACKS!!! Here's to accurate, mature pocket passing, here's to a dynamite rushing attack and here's to a 3-4, Linebacker-centered DEFENSE!

. arcarsenal : 5/8/2018 2:05 pm : link A nice friendly reminder of how long it has been since Eli Manning has had a formidable running game...

RE: RE: RE: RE: this lead me to watching Tiki GoBlue6599 : 5/8/2018 2:46 pm :

And he LOVED it! That man was a football player! Which other WR blocked that well, Hines Ward?

The Giants played the Colts in 2006 and Plaxico just abused the Colts DBs in The run game.. One play in particular Plax ragdolled Bob Sanders 20 yards downfield put him flat on his *ss... Plax also made 2 or 3 amazing leaping catches as well.. Plax was one of my favortie Giants hell of a football player

This vid could easily be a Chris Snee highlight as well. GiantTexan : 5/8/2018 3:18 pm : link There were some nasty blocks there. This video is a run block clinic. Ahmad definitely deserves credit as well. Good times.

Looking at the scores of some of those games Knee of Theismann : 5/8/2018 4:02 pm : link I forgot the Giants have scored more than 30 points in a single game before.

God Bradshaw is really a top 5 favorite Giant for me Knee of Theismann : 5/8/2018 4:05 pm : link Maybe even top 3. How the hell did we get him in the 7th round??

Bradshaw GoBlue6599 : 5/8/2018 7:55 pm : link Great player and a great NYG

What made Plax a great blocker, Doomster : 8:24 am : was his height/weight.....his height would block out the view of the defender looking for the RB and he weighed more than most WR's, giving him the power to engage these guys....he was like a pesky mosquito that would drive you crazy....and he seemed to actually "like" blocking downfield...