Now dust settled: Reflecting on thinking behind choice at #2 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/8/2018 8:42 am Giants more than most organizations are huge on character this is especially magnified in round 1 and then even moreso if you are picking top 5. In that range they want a guy who has it 'all': character, production, measurables, work ethic etc.



They also tend to prefer the high impact player/position which is why while we heard they liked Nelson alot, they werent going to pick an OG at 2. Which of the blue chip non QBs left Saquon or Chubb . RBs for the most part ARE a lower impact position until you find the rare game changing types with home run speed and playmaking ability and-or ones that are legitimate receiving threats out of the backfield.



Barkley is both those things and an extremely high character player to boot.



Now in regards to the QB position. I think multiple things were going on there which led to them going non QB. As we all know if you think there is a franchise QB AND your organization has decided it is an immediate (or almost immediate) need, that QB should trump everything else.



So breaking down those two factors: Was there a franchise QB in the Giants opinion? I beleive the answer is yes but it was only one of the 4 top options: Sam Darnold. We spoke about character earlier and its even more magnified when we are talking a face of the franchise player.



Right or wrong I believe that dropped Rosen and Mayfield out of the picture entirely. To take a QB at #2 for the Giants, he will need to be Eli squeaky clean. Look at their recent history of QB picks: Eli,Simms,Brown,Webb,Laulletta . All guys with squeaky clean character.



The two guys that fit that bill were Darnold and Allen. However in Allens case I think there was enough doubt about how raw he was and if he would be able to correct all his mechanical stuff more so than Darnold. Darnold showed tremendous accuracy despite some flaws , Allen was very inconsistent. Also Allen did not show a high level of anticipation and D reading ability while Darnold was much better in this department. With all that said, at the end of the day, I think the ONLY QB with a top of the draft franchise grade was Darnold.



Now to the second point and why the Giants didnt pick him: QB was NOT deemed an immediate need. All the quotes from Gettleman to Shurmur to Accorsi kept repeating one mantra; Eli has years left. Also despite being unproven, Webb is doing everything right. That did not sound like an organization ready to part with their 2 time Super Bowl winning MVP QB at the end of this year. And making the investment at #2 in the entire draft at QB usually means the kid is playing sometime year 1 or latest year 2.



Now we may or may not agree with ownerships logic/decision but this is very likely what happened. Sam Darnold being available at 2 and them passing on him was case in point. If you still doubt, ask yourself this question: If they truly thought Eli was done, in drastic decline, or right on the precipice of it, do you honestly think they bypass Sam Darnold at #2 ? Further, knowing this is also a very prideful organization that doesnt believe it will be picking at #2 anytime soon again?

At the end of the day, Joe JonC : 5/8/2018 8:53 am : link they picked the #1 player on their board.



The only QB talk I heard was Darnold was the only one they really liked, but it appears he was not any higher than #4 on their board, behind SB, Chubb, Nelson.



They stayed true to their board.

RE: At the end of the day, Joe Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/8/2018 9:04 am : link

Quote: they picked the #1 player on their board.



The only QB talk I heard was Darnold was the only one they really liked, but it appears he was not any higher than #4 on their board, behind SB, Chubb, Nelson.



They stayed true to their board.



So Jon, if they truly thought Eli was done you think they bypass Sam Darnold at #2?

If DG was truly honest JonC : 5/8/2018 9:05 am : link then SB was their target, end of story.



Clearly, they believe Eli's got something left AND they didn't believe in a QB over SB. Time will tell if they were right.



BigBlue joeinpa : 5/8/2018 9:06 am : link It is interesting to try and figure why they did what they didn



But the fact of the matter is, they chose a possible great running back over a possible franchise quarterback.



If they win another Super Bowl with Eli or go on to win Super Bowl(s) with Webb or Lauletta, then they were right.



If not and either if Darnold, Allen or Rosen go on to stardom, then it is one if the biggest blunders in the history of the organization.

Overthinking things (IMO) giants#1 : 5/8/2018 9:21 am : link QBs - IIRC, they've (DG and/or Shurmur) mentioned that there wasn't a consensus on the QBs, meaning they liked some things QB A did and other things QB B did and likely didn't view any as a 'can't miss' franchise QB. I think if there was a consensus that another Eli was sitting there, they would've taken him.



Barkley - top RB prospect in years and that's saying a lot with Gurley, Fournette, Elliott coming out recently. But he's more than just a RB as he is exceptional out of the backfield, something some of his detractors like to overlook when they point out his (relatively) low rushing totals from last year. Shurmur has shown he can be very creative offensively and with the Vikes did an excellent job maximizing the talent and finding mismatches. DG also drafted a similar (but far less explosive) player in Christian McCaffrey #8 overall last year. Like CM, Barkley won't be expected to run the ball 20-25 times/game, but could easily see 20+ touches per game as they look to get him the ball in open space and move him around to create mismatches.



Normally, dump-offs are extremely reliable (I say *normally* because the Giants RBs were awful last year) and if you have an explosive player like Barkley they can even lead to big plays and a much more efficient offense. How many times will Barkley need to beat a LB in the flat before teams start covering him with a safety or extra DB? And the second the safeties start cheating up a little or hesitate, Beckham is blowing past them or Engram is getting behind them down the seam.

RE: If DG was truly honest Matt in SGS : 5/8/2018 9:26 am : link

Quote: then SB was their target, end of story.



Clearly, they believe Eli's got something left AND they didn't believe in a QB over SB. Time will tell if they were right.



I think JonC is on target here. Gettleman himself said it fairly simply "you have the #2 pick, don't over think it". The most significant thing I think Gettleman said on draft night was that if you have to talk yourself into a pick, especially that high, you don't make the pick because you have to live with it.



RE: If DG was truly honest Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/8/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: then SB was their target, end of story.



Clearly, they believe Eli's got something left AND they didn't believe in a QB over SB. Time will tell if they were right.



IMO gmen9892 : 5/8/2018 9:36 am : link 1 of these 2 things had to be true in order for the Giants to pass on Darnold.



1) They emphatically believe that Eli has AT LEAST 2 more years left of above average play. They probably believe his downfall was due to a horrible supporting cast and system, like many on this site believe.



or



2) They really think they have something in Webb. The Lauletta pick fell to them late and they couldn't pass on getting some competition, but they are obviously liking what they are seeing and hearing out of Webb.



We will/should 100% know the answer to #1 after this season, as this should be the best supporting cast Eli has had in 5+ years. The answer to #2 comes shortly thereafter.

Looking at their draft Bill L : 5/8/2018 9:37 am : link I think there was a change from Jr to DG in approach and that they switch from a tiered hierarchy to a straight vertical list.

As Matt wrote JonC : 5/8/2018 9:37 am : link DG's point about talking yourself into a prospect looms large.



You don't force the pick. I was very vocal about preferring a QB if they believed one was the guy to takeover for Eli. They decided that prospect was not present.



what is so difficult to understand here? They could think Eli close to Victor in CT : 5/8/2018 9:38 am : link done AND also think that none of the QBs are worth that pick.

I think that would be short sighted and dangerous JonC : 5/8/2018 9:41 am : link and not very professionally thought out.

pretty much everyone on the planet blueblood : 5/8/2018 9:45 am : link had Barkley as the best player on their board. The Giants took the best rater player coming out of college. Really not hard to understand or even accept the rationale. Barkley is a better player that any of the QB's.



Barkley helps your running game.

He helps your passing game.

He helps create defensive mismatches.

He helps putting the play action back in the Giants offense.

He helps protect your QB.

He helps your 4 minute offense.

He helps your time of possession.

He helps your defense.



Its simple he helps many phases of the game and he helps NOW and in the future..









Joe, agree with JonC’s last post here. Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2018 9:47 am : link Barkley or no Barkley, if they saw something long term “franchise” here, they would have snapped up one of the QBs and that would have been the correct call, generational back or not, imo

Joe JonC : 5/8/2018 9:49 am : link I think you're missing the forest for the trees, read blueblood's post.

and "Darnold was very high on their board" JonC : 5/8/2018 9:50 am : link probably was #4 at highest.



They stuck to their draft board.



Most who know my posts know that Eli is no deity to me Bob in Newburgh : 5/8/2018 9:54 am : link However, eliminating random injury as a contributing factor,



I honestly believe that Eli (warts and all) is a better QB in 2018 and 2019 than any of 5 QBs we can possibly be discussing.



Factor in the relative position of SB's football player evaluation grade compared to the QBs' evaluation as players.



Wildcard factor: It is possible, not likely but not ludicrous, that Webb is better than any of the 5 in 2020.



It should have taken DG about 2 seconds to make this decision.





































if they truly wanted a franchise QB, all they had to do is to look at JohnB : 5/8/2018 9:55 am : link their roster and see "Manning, Eli".



Barkley and a good (great?) running game makes any QB look a whole lot better. And it will for Eli too.



~Take the best player in the draft

~Get a player that helps your franchise QB be a better player

~Bring in a high quality, hard working player

~Take one of the best lineman in the draft with the 2nd round pick



It is damn tough to find a franchise QB but when you do, you don't let them go until you know that are finished. Eli isn't!!





People waiting.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/8/2018 10:02 am : link for something to come out about the draft day decision are going to be sorely disappointed because I doubt that information is ever coming out.



Sadly, it doesn't stop the multitude of threads thinking the information will come out and the theories behind what the thinking was.



JonC and Victor have pretty much given the most rational view.



Thinking the situation is getting clearer from comments by DG isn't going to happen.

It had to do with their view of the QB more than anything BSIMatt : 5/8/2018 10:09 am : link I think Darnold while a very good prospect had enough question marks to knock him down a peg. You should be pretty damn near squeaky clean to go top 2 and to hear the issue of Darnold regressing last year instead of improving was likely enough to take the shine off him(however had that not been the case he’d likely have gone #1 over mayfield). However, I do think their assessment of Eli obviously played a large role, if they had Cleveland or NYJ QB situation on their hands they’d have run to the podium to take Darnold and Barkley would not have been in play. Having Eli allowed them the luxury of taking highest graded player. I think Webb would be an absolute non factor in them choosing wether to draft Darnold.

They've made their thinking pretty clear UberAlias : 5/8/2018 10:14 am : link For my part, I saw this as a golden opportunity to set themselves up with elite QB for years to come. That said, it would have been foolish to take a QB for the sake of taking a QB. As it turned out, I saw two prospects as potentially franchise altering - Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley. Both were on the board when they picked, and at the end of the day, I suspect there may come a day when they regret passing on Darnold, but they should not regret taking Barkley, if that makes sense.



Time will tell. I think it's past time to move on from this debate. It will undoubtedly resurface many times over, but for now we should get behind the decision and enjoy the truly special addition to the team. The impact SB is going to have for Eli and Odell is going to be massive.

With all of the picks, based upon DG's comments Bill L : 5/8/2018 10:16 am : link they picked the top value player. Even for Carter and Hill DG specifically said that it was lucky that need matched up with value.



Occam's razor on Barkley...and every other pick they made...is that DG spoke truth. The name at the top of the ability/talent/value list (value being *solely* a function of ability and talent) was Barkley in the first round, Hernandez in the second round, Carter at 3a...etc.



I really do think that they switched from the previous regime having a tier of talent and then picking by need to a straight vertical list of ability and then just going straight down that list to pick the top name at their time to pick.



If they factored in need and selected from a tier of similarly ranked people, DG was first of all lying, and second of all, they would have taken a lot more time to deliberate before picking.

IOW, if they had Darnold ranked at #4 Bill L : 5/8/2018 10:17 am : link then they would only have picked him if they picked 4th (or later if someone picked a person (like Mayfield) who was not 1-3 on their list.

I think they knew that this team isn't ready for a rookie QB. Motley Two : 5/8/2018 10:23 am : link New GM, New Head Coach, New Systems, New Playbook, New Culture.



If I'm the new Head Coach in that situation, I wouldn't really want "Make Rookie QB our next franchise QB" on my plate. It's recipe for disaster.



I'd want the vet QB leading my offensive meetings while I try to fix the mess and get the 52 other guys up to speed. Get the team ready and to the point where a rookie QB can come in and have success.

If Saquon lives up to the “once in a generation type player” hype est1986 : 5/8/2018 10:23 am : link People will still question the pick... I don’t know what to tell them... If Saquon plays as well as he is capable of playing in his first two years, we will be in some playoff games, and if Eli has anything left he can lead one last playoff run IMO. By the time Darnold develops into a great QB like I think he will, this entire team will have had to be rebuilt and we will have to witness several really bad years with no guarantee of contention any time soon. Loving the Saquon pick more and more each day as we get closer to seeing him in action, can’t wait. Does Giants rookie mini camp start this Friday?

When we were on the clock I really thought they were going to SGMen : 5/8/2018 10:27 am : link call the Jets and say "you want Darnold, give us the #3 and a draft pick or two...." - everyone knew the Jets wanted Darnold. Fleecing a team is good. LOL.



But seriously, if Barkley is Adrian Peterson but a better receiver & blocker than we did well. If not, we'll never hear the end of it.

I guess I missed it when it was announced but uh... T-Bone : 5/8/2018 10:28 am : link why do you guys keep calling him Joe?

I still don't get all the love for Darnold. Jeever : 5/8/2018 10:30 am : link If his performance in the bowl game was any indication I'd be running in the other direction as fast as I could. You say he didn't have a good OL or offensive weapons. What does that tell you.



I don't care how great a QB you are. If you can't run the ball and stop the run and pressure the QB you're not going to win very many games. I like Gettleman addressing our running game and the OL.



I said it before and I'll say it again. If the Ravens can win a SB with Trent "Effin" Dilfer at QB what does that tell you. They won because the could run the ball and stop the run and pressure the QB on defense.



I predict the Giants will win another SB before Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield ever do.

They're trying to build the best team they can now in 2018 JonC : 5/8/2018 10:42 am : link and Kim Jones also reported there's a plan in place to quickly rebuild over the next 2-3 years. You could say that's a view that suggests the window is open now and they're trying to keep it open for whatever Eli's got left, as well as bring a QB along during the process.



Many here have a problem with the word rebuild ... this wasn't a tear down start from scratch rebuild. But, they are rebuilding the defense, the OL, and the offensive scheme, as well as depth/specials.



So I'm listening to some guy on YouTube talk about the draft... Klaatu : 5/8/2018 10:49 am : link Don't know who he is, never listened to him before, just killing some time, don't even remember his name or the name of his channel.



Anyway, he says that while he really liked the Giants' draft, he also really didn't like it, because even if Barkley turns out to be "the next big thing" at RB, it won't mean anything if Eli Manning is cooked. The Giants will have blown their best chance at getting a franchise QB to succeed him, and they'll regret it for the next fifteen years.



Fifteen years? Seriously? Yup, that's what he said. Fifteen years.



I thought that was pretty stupid. Even if Manning is cooked, even if Webb or Lauletta never amount to anything more than acceptable back-ups, would it really take them that long to find another QB that could lead them to glory? I don't think so. They may go through some lean years, but if they can put together a team that's relatively stout across the board while they're looking for their QB (in the draft, through free-agency, or via a trade), well, so be it.



I look at what the 2005 Steelers were able to do with a dominant defense, a monster running game, and the 11th pick in the '04 draft in his second year at QB, and I don't worry too much about what the Giants didn't do in this year's draft.

Barkley was the easy pick for what Getteman was looking for Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2018 10:59 am : link a great player with minimal to no risk.



DG gave his folks plenty of opportunities to convince him to go with another player but nobody was able to.



He also was never going to trade that pick.



Therefore, we have Saquon Barkley.



Lets play ball...

I wanted a QB, but let's be clear ... DonQuixote : 5/8/2018 11:04 am : link Barkley is an outstanding prospect.



The other thing to think about wrt Davis Webb is that he was drafted in the 3rd round because he was not NFL ready. Now fast forward one year, and maybe he is more ready than he was last year, maybe he is a better prospect now than he was a year ago. If so, he might very well be a first round value, today, in the eyes of the Giants management.



Davis and Lauletta are literally two months apart, age wise. I am not so sure where Davis would be ranked in this year's draft if you took his college tape and added a year of experience on an NFL practice squad. I suspect he is above the third rounder in terms of value to the organization, and may have graded out above several of the highly touted QB's, which is what really matters.



What "thinking".. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/8/2018 11:15 am : link are you really trying to parse out?



DG said Barkley was graded as high as Peyton Manning. They've basically said without saying that Barkley carried a much higher grade than the other QB's (Chubb was supposedly the next closest).



It's ponderous that you're trying to figure out something that's already been laid out pretty clearly.



But I'm guessing it will be 100 more threads before it finally sinks in.

If they really did as they say they do Bill L : 5/8/2018 11:26 am : link and go with a value board and best player board, then any jibber jabber about QB's (Eli, Webb, Darnold, or any others) is just hot air. It's nice to whimsically speculate but everyone is living in Candyland. The QB discussion (the current one or the future one) was completely irrelevant to their thought process and not even considered in the decision-making. It turned out to be just a fan thing.

Morning Drive yesterday. Boy Cord : 5/8/2018 11:43 am : link Ross Tucker: If the Giants passed on a franchise QB for Barkley, it was shortsighted.



Papa: But if the Giants bring home another trophy in two to three years it was worth it.



Both have strong arguments. Papa’s has the lower chance of success IMO as I feel the odds are greater that Rosen or Darnold have a higher percentage chance of being franchise QBs than the Giants winning a Super Bowl in the next few years. Modern-day NFL wisdom says you go with the potential franchise QB.



Giants picked #2 in 1981 and got LT. I was a newly-minted teen when LT was drafted so I don’t remember what the pre-draft chatter was before the 1981 draft. Were people calling for a QB?



The only two QBs hat has any NFL success out of that draft were Neil Lomax and Wade Wilson, and only one was drafted in the first round at #6.



Sounds like the decision to go non-QB was pretty damn easy compared to this year. What I’m rambling on about is I find myself on both sides of the fence: wanted a QB but damn excited to see SB on the field. It just is what it is.



The bottom line is, the dust hasn’t settled and it won’t settle for a long time, if ever. This decision has the fodder that will last the players’ careers and becomes football lore that will be hotly debated for possibly decades.

. arcarsenal : 5/8/2018 11:45 am : link Ah, I was wondering which old poster this was....

And, what do they want for Christmas? Bill L : 5/8/2018 11:51 am : link and can you tell me their ATM pin numbers?

Suggesting they picked SB over a QB strictly to go for it now JonC : 5/8/2018 11:53 am : link doesn't take into account how they viewed the QB prospects at all ... while DG is on the record describing how you can't pick a kid you had to talk yourself into.



Believe what you will. I wanted Darnold to wear Blue, but they know better than me if he's going to be a better pro than SB.



Last opinion on this thread: Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2018 11:56 am : link To those who believe that the top tier QBs were of franchise quality, the Giants say you WERE WRONG. There is no way ANY personnel guy/QB guru is going to pass on a genuine franchise QB that they saw live, on tape and with access to meticulous scouting reports to take a RB, even if that RB is one of a kind.



Could they be wrong and you right? Sure, it happens of course. But the odds of them being wrong and you right? Just sayin’/askin’.

And this, to me, is the crux of it all: Go Terps : 5/8/2018 12:12 pm : link Quote: Ross Tucker: If the Giants passed on a franchise QB for Barkley, it was shortsighted.



Papa: But if the Giants bring home another trophy in two to three years it was worth it.



This has been the Giants' approach to team building since they traded for Eli Manning in 2004. If their organizational philosophy could be summed up in a phrase, it would be "make one more run with Eli." I believe that is once again the current approach.



I also believe that approach is flawed, and the biggest reason why the Giants are only 8 games over .500 (111-103) with Eli as their quarterback. That is a lower winning percentage than his draft contemporaries Ben Roethlisberger (135-63) and Phillip Rivers (106-86).



Because the plan (if it can even be called that) hasn't changed, I don't expect the results to change. We'll be a middling team whose success or failure will be determined by a few lucky or unlucky breaks here and there. What I don't expect to be repeated is Eli miracling our asses to a title. I think those days are behind him.



This is a reactive, unimaginative organization. This has been the Giants' approach to team building since they traded for Eli Manning in 2004. If their organizational philosophy could be summed up in a phrase, it would be "make one more run with Eli." I believe that is once again the current approach.I also believe that approach is flawed, and the biggest reason why the Giants are only 8 games over .500 (111-103) with Eli as their quarterback. That is a lower winning percentage than his draft contemporaries Ben Roethlisberger (135-63) and Phillip Rivers (106-86).Because the plan (if it can even be called that) hasn't changed, I don't expect the results to change. We'll be a middling team whose success or failure will be determined by a few lucky or unlucky breaks here and there. What I don't expect to be repeated is Eli miracling our asses to a title. I think those days are behind him.This is a reactive, unimaginative organization.

Think Shurmur and DG think TMS : 5/8/2018 12:27 pm : link the potential of someone with Barkley's size, speed and skill set, are very rare. A chance to put together an offense different than those out there now. Think he will be used big in the passing game and force teams to double him because of his 'take it to the house" ability anytime". Opening everybody else up. Should be fun to watch.

Well-said and simply put. The only way they were picking a QB would have been Darnold, but they probably didn't think he was worth the #2 pick. However, they knew another team did think he was worth a very high pick, so it's not like they could trade down and still get him. Barkley was #1 on their board, but he would not have lasted past pick #4, I believe, so they stayed put and took him. When you can get the #1 player at the #2 pick, and that player also fills a glaring need, you trust your process and make the selection and never look back. In comment 13957646 JonC said:JonC,Well-said and simply put. The only way they were picking a QB would have been Darnold, but they probably didn't think he was worth the #2 pick. However, they knew another team did think he was worth a very high pick, so it's not like they could trade down and still get him. Barkley was #1 on their board, but he would not have lasted past pick #4, I believe, so they stayed put and took him. When you can get the #1 player at the #2 pick, and that player also fills a glaring need, you trust your process and make the selection and never look back.

What's funny about this draft Go Terps : 5/8/2018 12:43 pm : link I bet right now Baltimore wouldn't trade Lamar Jackson for Baker Mayfield straight up.



Lots of varying views of this draft. It will be interesting in 3 or 4 years to look back.

I think it would be funny as shit Bill L : 5/8/2018 12:48 pm : link if the best QB, or maybe even the only superlative QB, that came out of this draft was Lauletta or Rudolph or some other mid/late round guy who didn't get much special consideration.

RE: Think Shurmur and DG think Knee of Theismann : 5/8/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: the potential of someone with Barkley's size, speed and skill set, are very rare. A chance to put together an offense different than those out there now. Think he will be used big in the passing game and force teams to double him because of his 'take it to the house" ability anytime". Opening everybody else up. Should be fun to watch.



This is a great insight and one I hadn't really thought of: Beckham, Engram, and Barkley are all players that bring a combination of skills and physical gifts that almost no else has. They could possibly create a new type of offense that we've never even seen before. Imagine how hyped an offensive guru like Shurmur must be about that? In comment 13957992 TMS said:This is a great insight and one I hadn't really thought of: Beckham, Engram, and Barkley are all players that bring a combination of skills and physical gifts that almost no else has. They could possibly create a new type of offense that we've never even seen before. Imagine how hyped an offensive guru like Shurmur must be about that?

That's your opinion, not necessarily based all on facts either JonC : 5/8/2018 1:17 pm : link and while they have banked on Eli, they clearly picked their #1 prospect in the entire draft (fact) and are building around them (fact) trying to build the best team possible after the draft didn't deliver their franchise QB.



So be it.



Klaatu Go Terps : 5/8/2018 1:20 pm : link You haven't read many of my posts over the years have you? I was here backing up Eli when 90% of this board wanted him run out of town.



Sometimes this place feels like the Twilight Zone.

YAJ Go Terps : 5/8/2018 1:35 pm : link Because I'm not a Chargers fan. If I were, I'd have wanted San Diego to get one of these quarterbacks and move on from Rivers.

I will repeat...you seem to want to push and have everybody agree Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2018 1:41 pm : link that this pick was all about Eli having year(s) left. So much that you are now hypothesizing as to how the Browns GM is thinking and you are putting your own subjective grades against some of the players to help make this case. None of which could be true.



Not sure why, but I have now reached the moment when I say,



whatever...





T-Bone.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/8/2018 1:41 pm : link



Quote: You keep repeating this over and over again like it's some revelation when the team has TOLD all of us that... nearly word for word... over the past few months.



I'm not really sure what you're trying to get out of this thread Joe. The Giants believing... rightly or wrongly... that Eli still has some years left could still mean they MIGHT HAVE gone with Barkley regardless if they didn't think he (Eli) had any years left for different reasons... from:



He develops an assumption. Beats it to death no matter what the dissenting evidence is and pollutes the board with multiple threads on the same variation of his assumption.



He's not going to gain anything out of it and BBI is going to be littered with useless threads pretty much saying the same thing, all started by the same guy.



Look - he acts like he wants to be definitively told what the Giants were thinking, but he already thinks he knows what they were thinking. It's lunacy. this is exactly why JerseyJoe has to rinse and repeat every so often:He develops an assumption. Beats it to death no matter what the dissenting evidence is and pollutes the board with multiple threads on the same variation of his assumption.He's not going to gain anything out of it and BBI is going to be littered with useless threads pretty much saying the same thing, all started by the same guy.Look - he acts like he wants to be definitively told what the Giants were thinking, but he already thinks he knows what they were thinking. It's lunacy.

T-Bone Go Terps : 5/8/2018 1:53 pm : link The time to go in a different direction at quarterback was this past offseason: new GM, new coach, a draft that had 5 first round quarterback prospects, and we were picking second overall. Yeah it would have been better had those other elements lined up perfectly with Eli's retirement, but that type of serendipity rarely happens in life.



Yeah we've got two Super Bowls and I wouldn't trade them for anything, but can we really say those were great teams that were the result of a great team building model? Should we use those experiences to inform our decisions going forward?



We had the extremely rare good fortune of having probably the best quarterback in the history of the team healthy for 14 years straight. That is an incredible advantage over the rest of the league in that time period. And we're 8 games over .500 with him. We've won 12 games once in those 14 years. I think there's a failure there somewhere, and if I were running the team I'd want to identify that failure so I don't repeat it going forward.

Love you guys, but when we want to judge someone Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/8/2018 1:57 pm : link badly enough we can always find a way.....

RE: What's funny about this draft arcarsenal : 5/8/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: I bet right now Baltimore wouldn't trade Lamar Jackson for Baker Mayfield straight up.



Lots of varying views of this draft. It will be interesting in 3 or 4 years to look back.



I bet they would. Cleveland wouldn't.



Mayfield is a better prospect than Jackson. His biggest red flags are his height and personality. He can play. (And I'm someone who liked Jackson more than many here going into the draft)



Kind of a pointless hypothesis anyway - it's not like BAL would ever admit that. In comment 13958013 Go Terps said:I bet they would. Cleveland wouldn't.Mayfield is a better prospect than Jackson. His biggest red flags are his height and personality. He can play. (And I'm someone who liked Jackson more than many here going into the draft)Kind of a pointless hypothesis anyway - it's not like BAL would ever admit that.

Joe JonC : 5/8/2018 2:00 pm : link You aren't being judged, but your positions certainly are being questioned.

While no one was judging you before Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2018 2:21 pm : link that probably had now changed...

For a bible thumper JonC : 5/8/2018 3:05 pm : link you tend to be one disingenuous football poster.

I have put this up on the board DonnieD89 : 5/8/2018 9:58 pm : link last week. DG has all along pretty much said what he was looking for and what intended to do in the draft. He did not pull any punches or intended to be deceptive. Everything he said was basically what he wanted to do in the draft. He believed that Eli still had some juice in the tank. He stated he wanted to run the ball, stop the run and rush the passer. All reflective of this draft. He also said stay true to your board. He said don't get too cute with trading down when you have the #2 pick. He said if you are not in love with the QB, you can't force yourself to pick one. It seems still that some don't want to take him at face value.

