Accorsi on the Giants Pick

Within 3 minutes Go Terps : 5/8/2018 3:21 pm : link "The Giants can make a run with Eli."



There it is. Again.

Can anyone BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/8/2018 3:25 pm : link transcribe?



By the way Ernie had some real stinkers with his first rounders.



We have gotten accustomed to not really having to many in recent years. Flowers being the biggest exception.

RE: He also brought us Ron Dayne TrueBlue56 : 5/8/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: and traded up for Brian Alford! Hiyooooooooooooo.



Accorsi could draft 20 Ron Daynes and 10 Brian alfords and it won't matter because he brought us Eli manning. Say what you want about accorsi, but he took over and stabilized the quarterback position by bringing in Collins and then went with his conviction in getting manning. That is what I will always remember him for In comment 13958204 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:Accorsi could draft 20 Ron Daynes and 10 Brian alfords and it won't matter because he brought us Eli manning. Say what you want about accorsi, but he took over and stabilized the quarterback position by bringing in Collins and then went with his conviction in getting manning. That is what I will always remember him for

He traded up for Sinorice Moss too. MOOPS : 5/8/2018 3:32 pm : link Ahhhh, bloodlines.

Hilarious that a NYG fan Chris684 : 5/8/2018 3:34 pm : link wouldnt want to hear from Ernie Accorsi.



Guy basically handed 2 SB trophies on a silver platter to this fanbase by acquiring Eli and a number of others.



But hey, who wants to hear from that bum?



Only on BBI.

RE: RE: He also brought us Ron Dayne Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/8/2018 3:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958204 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:





Quote:





and traded up for Brian Alford! Hiyooooooooooooo.







Accorsi could draft 20 Ron Daynes and 10 Brian alfords and it won't matter because he brought us Eli manning. Say what you want about accorsi, but he took over and stabilized the quarterback position by bringing in Collins and then went with his conviction in getting manning. That is what I will always remember him for

He also built the Snee/OHara/Diehl/McKenzie Oline with a 2nd round pick and ducttspe.



From what we have been used to of late, seems like magic powers. In comment 13958223 TrueBlue56 said:He also built the Snee/OHara/Diehl/McKenzie Oline with a 2nd round pick and ducttspe.From what we have been used to of late, seems like magic powers.

Is Ernie still kissing Joe Paterno's ass bceagle05 : 5/8/2018 3:37 pm : link every chance he gets?

make a run with eli sundayatone : 5/8/2018 3:38 pm : link his rug must be to tight.

RE: make a run with eli dorgan : 5/8/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: his rug must be to tight.



I'll bet he knows the proper usage of "to, too or two".



In comment 13958234 sundayatone said:I'll bet he knows the proper usage of "to, too or two".

On a side note TrueBlue56 : 5/8/2018 3:41 pm : link The bavaro interviews are great too

RE: RE: make a run with eli Jay on the Island : 5/8/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958234 sundayatone said:





Quote:





his rug must be to tight.







I'll bet he knows the proper usage of "to, too or two".



Don't waste your time on the troll. In comment 13958237 dorgan said:Don't waste your time on the troll.

RE: RE: RE: He also brought us Ron Dayne NorwoodWideRight : 5/8/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958223 TrueBlue56 said:

He also built the Snee/OHara/Diehl/McKenzie Oline with a 2nd round pick and ducttspe.



From what we have been used to of late, seems like magic powers.



Very, very true. In comment 13958230 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Very, very true.

RE: RE: RE: make a run with eli sundayatone : 5/8/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958237 dorgan said:





Quote:





In comment 13958234 sundayatone said:





Quote:





his rug must be to tight.







I'll bet he knows the proper usage of "to, too or two".







Don't waste your time on the troll.



a three year troll,not really. In comment 13958242 Jay on the Island said:a three year troll,not really.

Ernie Picked Eli Jim in Tampa : 5/8/2018 4:17 pm : link So I certainly wouldn't expect him to say that he thought Eli might be done.



A question I would have liked to ask him is...Why did he think that Eli hadn't played well the last couple of years? Did Ernie think it was on Eli, the OL, coaches, injuries to key players, etc.?



I wonder if Ernie would have suggested that the only Giants game he saw last year was the Philly game?



;>)



Ernie did make one comment that got me excited, by suggesting that Barkley's performance at Penn St may have hampered the team's style of offense.



Can we expect even more from Barkley than he showed in college?





One of my favorite members of Jints Central... bw in dc : 5/8/2018 4:20 pm : link Ernie Accorsi. Not because I think he was a great GM, but because he is such a sports romantic. The guy just loves to draw references from the good old days.



But here is my main takeaway from this interview.



Accorsi absolutely thinks Eli has no excuses now. His raving about all the skill positions weapons in place, and the much needed re-built oline, certainly underscored this.



So our success is squarely on Eli's 37 year old shoulders. And from my interpretation of Accorsi' remarks, this is a playoff team.



I still struggle to see it, but it's an interesting stance...











RE: Ernie Picked Eli Jim in Tampa : 5/8/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: So I certainly wouldn't expect him to say that he thought Eli might be done.



A question I would have liked to ask him is...Why did he think that Eli hadn't played well the last couple of years? Did Ernie think it was on Eli, the OL, coaches, injuries to key players, etc.?



I wonder if Ernie would have suggested that the only Giants game he saw last year was the Philly game?



;>)



Ernie did make one comment that got me excited, by suggesting that Barkley's performance at Penn St may have hampered the team's style of offense.



Can we expect even more from Barkley than he showed in college?





I meant to type that Barkley's performance at Penn St may have BEEN hampered BY the team's style of offense.

In comment 13958273 Jim in Tampa said:I meant to type that Barkley's performance at Penn St may have BEEN hampered BY the team's style of offense.

Ernie gave us way more good than bad johnnyb : 5/8/2018 4:20 pm : link by a wide margin. Unfortunately there are those that fail to see the good work he did for the Giants.

Likes Lauletta RAIN : 5/8/2018 4:43 pm : link Thinks he is value.

I wonder whom Ernie joeinpa : 5/8/2018 4:51 pm : link Would have taken

RE: RE: I wonder whom Ernie Steve in South Jersey : 5/8/2018 4:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958298 joeinpa said:





Quote:





Would have taken







he said Barkley



and compared Barkley to Jim Brown with the qualification that we well never see another Jim Brown/

In comment 13958301 Steve in South Jersey said:and compared Barkley to Jim Brown with the qualification that we well never see another Jim Brown/

RE: Within 3 minutes djm : 5/8/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: "The Giants can make a run with Eli."



There it is. Again.



Ok....?



Bad thing? In comment 13958210 Go Terps said:Ok....?Bad thing?

Every single GM in Nfl history had bad drafts djm : 5/8/2018 5:06 pm : link Not just bad draft picks, but bad drafts.



Carry on.

RE: Every single GM in Nfl history had bad drafts Greg from LI : 5/8/2018 5:21 pm : link

Quote: Not just bad draft picks, but bad drafts.



Carry on.



And ol' Toupee sure had plenty of them.



I'm glad he nailed the Eli pick, but he had been the GM for 6 seasons at that point yet almost all of his team's best players in that time were inherited from Young: Strahan, Barber, Toomer, Hamilton, Armstead, Sehorn, Stone.



His track record is decidedly mixed. In comment 13958314 djm said:And ol' Toupee sure had plenty of them.I'm glad he nailed the Eli pick, but he had been the GM for 6 seasons at that point yet almost all of his team's best players in that time were inherited from Young: Strahan, Barber, Toomer, Hamilton, Armstead, Sehorn, Stone.His track record is decidedly mixed.

How you you say you can make a run with Eli UberAlias : 5/8/2018 5:27 pm : link Then in turn say that you can’t pick a guy unless he’s flawless. Let’s be perfectly honest here, if you put Eli as he is today up to that same scrutiny you applied to the QB prospects, can anyone say with a straight face that Eli is flawless? If you do, you’re lying.

RE: One of my favorite members of Jints Central... chopperhatch : 5/8/2018 5:46 pm : link

Quote: Ernie Accorsi. Not because I think he was a great GM, but because he is such a sports romantic. The guy just loves to draw references from the good old days.



But here is my main takeaway from this interview.



Accorsi absolutely thinks Eli has no excuses now. His raving about all the skill positions weapons in place, and the much needed re-built oline, certainly underscored this.



So our success is squarely on Eli's 37 year old shoulders. And from my interpretation of Accorsi' remarks, this is a playoff team.



I still struggle to see it, but it's an interesting stance...











You really should stop. Seriously, Ive never had a problem with you but at this point you just seem to post "Jints Central" and "Eli stinks" to antagonize fellow Giants fans. Its gotten to the point where I dont even read your posts because you sound like a kid on the playground who runs up to girls to throw sand at them and then run away. Just some food for thought. In comment 13958277 bw in dc said:You really should stop. Seriously, Ive never had a problem with you but at this point you just seem to post "Jints Central" and "Eli stinks" to antagonize fellow Giants fans. Its gotten to the point where I dont even read your posts because you sound like a kid on the playground who runs up to girls to throw sand at them and then run away. Just some food for thought.

RE: RE: Within 3 minutes Go Terps : 5/8/2018 6:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958210 Go Terps said:





Quote:





"The Giants can make a run with Eli."



There it is. Again.







Ok....?



Bad thing?



I think that mindset is flawed, has dominated this organization since 2004 (especially since 2012), and is a big reason why we haven't been a better team since we first got Eli.



We have a new GM and a new coaching staff, but the approach feels the same. In comment 13958313 djm said:I think that mindset is flawed, has dominated this organization since 2004 (especially since 2012), and is a big reason why we haven't been a better team since we first got Eli.We have a new GM and a new coaching staff, but the approach feels the same.

RE: RE: RE: Within 3 minutes Klaatu : 5/8/2018 6:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958313 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 13958210 Go Terps said:





Quote:





"The Giants can make a run with Eli."



There it is. Again.







Ok....?



Bad thing?







I think that mindset is flawed, has dominated this organization since 2004 (especially since 2012), and is a big reason why we haven't been a better team since we first got Eli.



We have a new GM and a new coaching staff, but the approach feels the same.



I'd say the approach is radically different, at least in terms of how you build a team.



Reese & Co. made more than their share of mistakes, in the draft and in free agency. Couple that with an ungodly amount of injuries - many career-ending - and I'd say that had more to do with their recent lack of success than any supposed slavish devotion to Eli Manning. In comment 13958359 Go Terps said:I'd say the approach is radically different, at least in terms of how you build a team.Reese & Co. made more than their share of mistakes, in the draft and in free agency. Couple that with an ungodly amount of injuries - many career-ending - and I'd say that had more to do with their recent lack of success than any supposed slavish devotion to Eli Manning.

Klaatu Go Terps : 5/8/2018 7:25 pm : link I don't see much to suggest the approach is different. I see an attempt at "one last run with Eli" as opposed to anything comprehensive. We'll see I guess. But if I had to bet one way or the other I'd guess we have a new GM and head coach in 4 years.

RE: Klaatu TrueBlue56 : 5/8/2018 7:41 pm : link

Quote: I don't see much to suggest the approach is different. I see an attempt at "one last run with Eli" as opposed to anything comprehensive. We'll see I guess. But if I had to bet one way or the other I'd guess we have a new GM and head coach in 4 years.



I'm not a betting man, but i would bet against you in a heartbeat. Fassel was here 6 years and I can see shurmur having similar results, if not better.



Gettleman, I can see him being here 8 - 10 years. There is no way he will be replaced in 4 years. You can barely judge this draft in 4 years. In comment 13958426 Go Terps said:I'm not a betting man, but i would bet against you in a heartbeat. Fassel was here 6 years and I can see shurmur having similar results, if not better.Gettleman, I can see him being here 8 - 10 years. There is no way he will be replaced in 4 years. You can barely judge this draft in 4 years.

RE: Hilarious that a NYG fan Bill L : 5/8/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: wouldnt want to hear from Ernie Accorsi.



Guy basically handed 2 SB trophies on a silver platter to this fanbase by acquiring Eli and a number of others.



But hey, who wants to hear from that bum?



Only on BBI.

Ersatz fans. In comment 13958229 Chris684 said:Ersatz fans.

I don’t think it’s “one last run with Eli” Sean : 5/8/2018 8:03 pm : link I think the catch lightning in a bottle approach occurred from 2013-2017. It felt like Mara all the way down were chasing Eli’s twilight years.



2004-2012 was a sustainable plan. Those Giant teams won 2 SB’s & made the playoffs 5 out of 8 seasons with 2 of the non playoff seasons being winning seasons. If you were disappointed in the consistency during this stretch, some blame needs to be placed on Eli.



2013-2017 was reactionary with 1 outlier successful season.



Keeping Eli in 2018 has nothing to do with chasing 1 more title. I see DG building the team for Eli to manage the game in the twilight of his career.



Terps- you’ve highlighted multiple times Eli’s replacement is unlikely to be as successful as Eli. If he can honor his contract and be successful, I don’t think it’s a crazy notion. Taking Darnold would mean moving on from Eli now, and that isn’t a no brainer either way.

RE: TrueBlue TrueBlue56 : 5/8/2018 8:03 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman is 67 years old.



Does he look or act like he is 67? I don't understand why people get so hung up on numbers. Gettleman has had no health issues (That I'm aware of) and loves what he does. In comment 13958467 Go Terps said:Does he look or act like he is 67? I don't understand why people get so hung up on numbers. Gettleman has had no health issues (That I'm aware of) and loves what he does.

Sean Go Terps : 5/8/2018 8:06 pm : link I meant Eli at 30 years old, not Eli at 37.



That said, I still think Eli can play. I still think he's good enough to win a title. I don't feel that way about the team, however. Given that, I'd just as soon move on and get the next phase started as quickly as possible.

RE: RE: TrueBlue Go Terps : 5/8/2018 8:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958467 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Gettleman is 67 years old.







Does he look or act like he is 67? I don't understand why people get so hung up on numbers. Gettleman has had no health issues (That I'm aware of) and loves what he does.



People get hung up on numbers because they matter. You said you think Gettleman will be here another 8-10 years...you think a 75 year old GM is a good thing? In comment 13958482 TrueBlue56 said:People get hung up on numbers because they matter. You said you think Gettleman will be here another 8-10 years...you think a 75 year old GM is a good thing?

RE: RE: One of my favorite members of Jints Central... Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2018 8:10 pm : link

Quote:



You really should stop. Seriously, Ive never had a problem with you but at this point you just seem to post "Jints Central" and "Eli stinks" to antagonize fellow Giants fans. Its gotten to the point where I dont even read your posts because you sound like a kid on the playground who runs up to girls to throw sand at them and then run away. Just some food for thought.



Buzz off chopper. You're just as antagonizing... In comment 13958342 chopperhatch said:Buzz off chopper. You're just as antagonizing...

RE: Klaatu Klaatu : 5/8/2018 8:13 pm : link

Quote: I don't see much to suggest the approach is different. I see an attempt at "one last run with Eli" as opposed to anything comprehensive. We'll see I guess. But if I had to bet one way or the other I'd guess we have a new GM and head coach in 4 years.



You don't? I see a guy who wants to build his team "from the inside out," as opposed to Reese building his "from the outside in." I see a guy who, at least in his first Giants draft, picked players who who went where every analyst figured they would - not a reach in the bunch, and maybe even one or two steals. Need I remind you of one of JR's nicknames? In comment 13958426 Go Terps said:You don't? I see a guy who wants to build his team "from the inside out," as opposed to Reese building his "from the outside in." I see a guy who, at least in his first Giants draft, picked players who who went where every analyst figured they would - not a reach in the bunch, and maybe even one or two steals. Need I remind you of one of JR's nicknames?

RE: RE: RE: TrueBlue section125 : 5/8/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958482 TrueBlue56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13958467 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Gettleman is 67 years old.







Does he look or act like he is 67? I don't understand why people get so hung up on numbers. Gettleman has had no health issues (That I'm aware of) and loves what he does.







People get hung up on numbers because they matter. You said you think Gettleman will be here another 8-10 years...you think a 75 year old GM is a good thing?



I think we will find out. If he goes, it will be of his own accord. In comment 13958492 Go Terps said:I think we will find out. If he goes, it will be of his own accord.

RE: RE: One of my favorite members of Jints Central... bw in dc : 5/8/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958277 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Ernie Accorsi. Not because I think he was a great GM, but because he is such a sports romantic. The guy just loves to draw references from the good old days.



But here is my main takeaway from this interview.



Accorsi absolutely thinks Eli has no excuses now. His raving about all the skill positions weapons in place, and the much needed re-built oline, certainly underscored this.



So our success is squarely on Eli's 37 year old shoulders. And from my interpretation of Accorsi' remarks, this is a playoff team.



I still struggle to see it, but it's an interesting stance...















You really should stop. Seriously, Ive never had a problem with you but at this point you just seem to post "Jints Central" and "Eli stinks" to antagonize fellow Giants fans. Its gotten to the point where I dont even read your posts because you sound like a kid on the playground who runs up to girls to throw sand at them and then run away. Just some food for thought.



Where did I say Eli stinks?



So if you are going to squeeze some kind of cyber lemon juice on my words to make up something in your off-the-rail mind, then I agree - don't read my posts.



In comment 13958342 chopperhatch said:Where did I say Eli stinks?So if you are going to squeeze some kind of cyber lemon juice on my words to make up something in your off-the-rail mind, then I agree - don't read my posts.

RE: RE: TrueBlue Ten Ton Hammer : 5/8/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958467 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Gettleman is 67 years old.







Does he look or act like he is 67? I don't understand why people get so hung up on numbers. Gettleman has had no health issues (That I'm aware of) and loves what he does.



Everybody has health issues at 67.

In comment 13958482 TrueBlue56 said:Everybody has health issues at 67.

RE: RE: Hilarious that a NYG fan Greg from LI : 5/8/2018 10:30 pm : link

Quote:

Ersatz fans.



Bill, I have always liked you, but that's baloney. Accorsi was a mediocre GM and a windbag with an enormous ego. I'm not a fan of his, which has absolutely nothing to do with how much I do or supposedly don't like the Giants. In comment 13958470 Bill L said:Bill, I have always liked you, but that's baloney. Accorsi was a mediocre GM and a windbag with an enormous ego. I'm not a fan of his, which has absolutely nothing to do with how much I do or supposedly don't like the Giants.

RE: RE: RE: One of my favorite members of Jints Central... chopperhatch : 5/8/2018 11:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13958342 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13958277 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Ernie Accorsi. Not because I think he was a great GM, but because he is such a sports romantic. The guy just loves to draw references from the good old days.



But here is my main takeaway from this interview.



Accorsi absolutely thinks Eli has no excuses now. His raving about all the skill positions weapons in place, and the much needed re-built oline, certainly underscored this.



So our success is squarely on Eli's 37 year old shoulders. And from my interpretation of Accorsi' remarks, this is a playoff team.



I still struggle to see it, but it's an interesting stance...















You really should stop. Seriously, Ive never had a problem with you but at this point you just seem to post "Jints Central" and "Eli stinks" to antagonize fellow Giants fans. Its gotten to the point where I dont even read your posts because you sound like a kid on the playground who runs up to girls to throw sand at them and then run away. Just some food for thought.







Where did I say Eli stinks?



So if you are going to squeeze some kind of cyber lemon juice on my words to make up something in your off-the-rail mind, then I agree - don't read my posts.





Its tough to do that. Youre everywhere. Im just telling you you come off as increasingly more annoying. Then you come back with the puerile response of "dont like it? Don't read it."



Thought you were a better poster than that. Guess I was wrong. In comment 13958679 bw in dc said:Its tough to do that. Youre everywhere. Im just telling you you come off as increasingly more annoying. Then you come back with the puerile response of "dont like it? Don't read it."Thought you were a better poster than that. Guess I was wrong.

RE: Within 3 minutes Scuzzlebutt : 5/8/2018 11:05 pm : link

Quote: "The Giants can make a run with Eli."



There it is. Again.



Yes - there it is again. I have heard that a number of times... and mostly from people who have made their living evaluating talent in the NFL (as opposed to random casual football fans).



Whether or not the Giants are talented enough to make a run is another story, but upgrading your talent on offense by selecting a guy who everyone seems to agree is the best player in the draft is a step in the right direction. Especially when the alternative was taking a QB with lots of question marks just because he is a QB and we have a high pick. In comment 13958210 Go Terps said:Yes - there it is again. I have heard that a number of times... and mostly from people who have made their living evaluating talent in the NFL (as opposed to random casual football fans).Whether or not the Giants are talented enough to make a run is another story, but upgrading your talent on offense by selecting a guy who everyone seems to agree is the best player in the draft is a step in the right direction. Especially when the alternative was taking a QB with lots of question marks just because he is a QB and we have a high pick.

RE: RE: RE: RE: One of my favorite members of Jints Central... bw in dc : 12:57 am : link

Quote:





Where did I say Eli stinks?



So if you are going to squeeze some kind of cyber lemon juice on my words to make up something in your off-the-rail mind, then I agree - don't read my posts.









Its tough to do that. Youre everywhere. Im just telling you you come off as increasingly more annoying. Then you come back with the puerile response of "dont like it? Don't read it."



Thought you were a better poster than that. Guess I was wrong.



I own up to everything I write - so I’m more than willing to be criticized and accept the criticism. In this case, the specific words you chose to associate with me are wrong.



Do I criticize Eli? I do. Do I think he’s at a point of diminishing returns? I do. Do I express that frequently? I don’t know. Maybe. I participate in the subjects I find interesting.



Most amusing to me, is this blowback I get about using the term Jints Central, a moniker for Giants ownership and management I’ve used since I started posting in the ‘90s. A phrase I read in the Daily News for many years growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Basically, it’s just a handy term to condense ownership & management, nothing more than that.



So this recent attempt to make it some pejorative term about the Giants is beyond amusing. Alas, the PC culture has certainly infiltrated BBI.























In comment 13958777 chopperhatch said:I own up to everything I write - so I’m more than willing to be criticized and accept the criticism. In this case, the specific words you chose to associate with me are wrong.Do I criticize Eli? I do. Do I think he’s at a point of diminishing returns? I do. Do I express that frequently? I don’t know. Maybe. I participate in the subjects I find interesting.Most amusing to me, is this blowback I get about using the term Jints Central, a moniker for Giants ownership and management I’ve used since I started posting in the ‘90s. A phrase I read in the Daily News for many years growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Basically, it’s just a handy term to condense ownership & management, nothing more than that.So this recent attempt to make it some pejorative term about the Giants is beyond amusing. Alas, the PC culture has certainly infiltrated BBI.

RE: RE: RE: RE: make a run with eli Cap'n Bluebeard : 7:48 am : link

Quote:





a three year troll,not really.



So your stupidity is unintentional? That's unfortunate. In comment 13958246 sundayatone said:So your stupidity is unintentional? That's unfortunate.