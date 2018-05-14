Ereck Flowers is back Anakim : 5/14/2018 11:06 am Adam Schefter

Former first-round pick Ereck Flowers, who has missed the Giants’ off-season program, returned to work and the teams’ training facility today, per source.



A trade is still an option, but for now, the Giants intend to play him at right tackle.

Honestly, jvm52106 : 5/14/2018 11:17 am : link we kind of need him to work out (for the season,not actual physical workouts) as it would lighten the need for both a starting and backup tackle. This is a one year deal for him. If he can be just average then we have more time for Wheeler to develop and to focus on RG. Needing both RG and RT would be troublesome.

And he promptly shoved Landon Collins into his locker Brown Recluse : 5/14/2018 11:18 am : link and locked it.

Apparently Flowers has made Giant strides in his ability. It would be the first time in his 4 years that he locked down an NFL player. In comment 13963024 Brown Recluse said:Apparently Flowers has made Giant strides in his ability. It would be the first time in his 4 years that he locked down an NFL player.

There AcidTest : 5/14/2018 11:34 am : link probably hoping he shows something in camp so they can trade him for the mid round pick they were apparently seeking during the draft. That seems unlikely. A low round pick is likely the most they can get, and even that isn't a given.

Quote: probably hoping he shows something in camp so they can trade him for the mid round pick they were apparently seeking during the draft. That seems unlikely. A low round pick is likely the most they can get, and even that isn't a given. Or it could be that now that he has a manager/agent coaching him and giving him good advise, he now understands that he is negotiating from a position of weakness and it will hurt him now and in the long run if he stays way In comment 13963075 AcidTest said:Or it could be that now that he has a manager/agent coaching him and giving him good advise, he now understands that he is negotiating from a position of weakness and it will hurt him now and in the long run if he stays way

No they are probably hoping he shows something in camp so that he starts at RT... In comment 13963075 AcidTest said:No they are probably hoping he shows something in camp so that he starts at RT...

Do Something Now!!! Jim in Tampa : 5/14/2018 11:53 am : link Cut him or trade him but do it now!!



No need to actually see how he performs at RT in camp and in preseason, the Giants need to take action now!



the most likely answer ron mexico : 5/14/2018 11:56 am : link is that this mini camp is mandatory where the last one was not





I might be in the minority BillyM : 5/14/2018 11:58 am : link But I actually think we need Flowers. For depth, for competition in camp, for a starting role at RT? I'm all for the hard line approach, but you really need to pick our battles.



He might not be the long term solution, but if Solder went down, who are our starting LT and RT?



People acting here like we have a bevy of talent at both spots. We don't. Bring him in, see how he responds to the new coaches and new position, and take it from there

No they are probably hoping he shows something in camp so that he starts at RT...



I know that people have been disappointed in Flowers to date- and for VERY good reasons. To date, he has been a 1st round bust. Hard to take when he was a high pick.



With that said, while we have not really seems the Shurmer/ Shula offense yet, just reading between the lines in the FA they picked up and Hernandez, it LOOKS LIKE they are shifting to an OL philosophy that might benefit Flowers as a RT.



Just looking at the respective strengths and weaknesses of the current group of OL, it looks like the Giants MIGHT be employing a "run the ball to pass it" offensive plan. Not a "ground and pound" offense like Dallas runs, but more of a game plan that is designed to control the ball, use the run to create situations where defenses end up on their heels as opposed to attacking.



Flowers' weakness has been footwork and hand usage. He simply does not have the "dancing bear" feet to handle LT, which is compounded by his poor hand usage. However, if he is part of an OL which focuses on blocks that "move forward" as opposed to "creating a safe pocket"- he MIGHT be more effective. His size alone makes it hard for the smaller ends to attack if he is not forced to cede yardage on every play. This means if he is not drop-stepping and setting up allowing the defender to put moves on him, and is instead the one making the move, that defender will have to "get around" him using hands and being off-balance as opposed to blowing by him at full speed.



Having a RB who is comfortable catching the ball as running it also gives DE/LB pause as they must account for Barkley on every play. Flowers is simply a better OL when he does not have to be technically perfect on each snap. When he has an extra second or two, he can hold his ground even if his feet are not perfectly set or he fails to get both hands on the defender.



I'm NOT saying that Flowers turns into a great or even good RT. However, I think that people might be overlooking how Shurmer appears to be bringing a offensive philosophy that might better fit Flowers' strengths while partially negating his weaknesses.



It might be a one-year band-aid after which Flowers would be let go into FA and find the next RT, but one factor that is often overlooked in the NFL is that good offensive minds understand that the offense won't succeed if the OL is on its heels in pass-protect every play. They need to be moving forward and make teams react to their actions as opposed to the other way around.



Until we see the plan on the field, this is all a guess- but I think that when we see a group of OL who all generally are better moving forward than pass-protecting, you are likely to see an attacking method of OL play, based on the run game- not ground and pound, but getting enough positive yardage on early downs to allow the offense to decide whether to pass or run on later downs and keep the defense guessing. In comment 13963090 section125 said:I know that people have been disappointed in Flowers to date- and for VERY good reasons. To date, he has been a 1st round bust. Hard to take when he was a high pick.With that said, while we have not really seems the Shurmer/ Shula offense yet, just reading between the lines in the FA they picked up and Hernandez, it LOOKS LIKE they are shifting to an OL philosophy that might benefit Flowers as a RT.Just looking at the respective strengths and weaknesses of the current group of OL, it looks like the Giants MIGHT be employing a "run the ball to pass it" offensive plan. Not a "ground and pound" offense like Dallas runs, but more of a game plan that is designed to control the ball, use the run to create situations where defenses end up on their heels as opposed to attacking.Flowers' weakness has been footwork and hand usage. He simply does not have the "dancing bear" feet to handle LT, which is compounded by his poor hand usage. However, if he is part of an OL which focuses on blocks that "move forward" as opposed to "creating a safe pocket"- he MIGHT be more effective. His size alone makes it hard for the smaller ends to attack if he is not forced to cede yardage on every play. This means if he is not drop-stepping and setting up allowing the defender to put moves on him, and is instead the one making the move, that defender will have to "get around" him using hands and being off-balance as opposed to blowing by him at full speed.Having a RB who is comfortable catching the ball as running it also gives DE/LB pause as they must account for Barkley on every play. Flowers is simply a better OL when he does not have to be technically perfect on each snap. When he has an extra second or two, he can hold his ground even if his feet are not perfectly set or he fails to get both hands on the defender.I'm NOT saying that Flowers turns into a great or even good RT. However, I think that people might be overlooking how Shurmer appears to be bringing a offensive philosophy that might better fit Flowers' strengths while partially negating his weaknesses.It might be a one-year band-aid after which Flowers would be let go into FA and find the next RT, but one factor that is often overlooked in the NFL is that good offensive minds understand that the offense won't succeed if the OL is on its heels in pass-protect every play. They need to be moving forward and make teams react to their actions as opposed to the other way around.Until we see the plan on the field, this is all a guess- but I think that when we see a group of OL who all generally are better moving forward than pass-protecting, you are likely to see an attacking method of OL play, based on the run game- not ground and pound, but getting enough positive yardage on early downs to allow the offense to decide whether to pass or run on later downs and keep the defense guessing.

We do need him. Giant John : 5/14/2018 12:04 pm : link Suggestions otherwise make no sense. Now go bust your ass Flowers and earn your next contract!



I defended this guy for two years. Klaatu : 5/14/2018 12:09 pm : link I'm through defending him, although as long as he's wearing the uniform I'll root for him. Maybe he gets his shit together and becomes a serviceable RT - maybe he doesn't. One thing's for sure, he's not getting anything handed to him this year.

It would be fun and amusing idiotsavant : 5/14/2018 12:11 pm : link If he came out and just dominated at right tackle.



Who knows what he did all off season?

Ideally Jay on the Island : 5/14/2018 12:17 pm : link Flowers will display an improved attitude and work hard to compete for the RT job against Wheeler. Even if Wheeler wins it would be great to have Flowers as the swing tackle for 1 year. From his arrival I believe that Drew Rosenhaus was able to talk sense into him. Despite moving to RT Flowers could still see a massive payday if he plays well at RT and he could theoretically convince a team that needs a LT that he can move back over there.



Another possibility is that the Giants trade Flowers to another team that has a disappointing former early draft pick OL. Perhaps to Cincinnati for either Jake Fisher or Cedric Ogbuehi.

flowers will continue to be exposed ArcadeSlumlord : 5/14/2018 12:17 pm : link by faster more agile athletes on the edge, its why he is destined to be an interior lineman but the giants are DELUSIONAL.

I think this is DR influence Dave on the UWS : 5/14/2018 12:19 pm : link Part of Flower's issues was not being a proper professional. Now that he has an agent who has a clue, its not surprising that he showed up ready to work. If he wants a good second contract, he has to do his job, get along with people, etc. These coaches will put him in the best position to succeed. Its in his best interest to be here. Apparently Rosenhouse (sp) has made a few points to him. If he plays well at RT, they actually have a pretty decent OL.

Flowers is the toll collector ghost718 : 5/14/2018 12:20 pm : link but the Dallas Cowboy has EZPass

I'm not greeting this as good news... M.S. : 5/14/2018 12:21 pm : link

...for our first round draft bust.



I think he'll make a good backup somewhere.



But not here.



I remain skeptical that in this day and age of the NFL, some player PatersonPlank : 5/14/2018 12:21 pm : link can not make it at LT but make it at RT. This isn't 30 years ago. Today teams have DE's on each side that can rush the passer, look at Vernon and JPP last year. The same issues he had at LT will show up again. I can see a LT/RT moving to G and making it though.

Quote: by faster more agile athletes on the edge, its why he is destined to be an interior lineman but the giants are DELUSIONAL.



You're WRONG or TROLLING. Is that why the new regime already replaced him at LT and said all other positions are up for grabs? In comment 13963166 ArcadeSlumlord said:You're WRONG or TROLLING. Is that why the new regime already replaced him at LT and said all other positions are up for grabs?

He’ll of course finally have the ‘light go on’ Big Blue '56 : 5/14/2018 12:23 pm : link this season, become one of the better ORTs in the league and at 25 will leave for FA

Flowers reminds me of Private Pyle Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/14/2018 12:25 pm : link From Full Metal Jacket.



I think Collins has some socks and soap bars ready.

Seems clear to me BeerMan and Section125 et al. ColHowPepper : 5/14/2018 12:26 pm : link have the better take on this. During the draft--and more importantly during a period when it seems Flowers was not being terribly responsive or constructive in his interactions with the new FO/coaching staff--trying to trade him for some value made sense. He has never been a very voluble or communicative type, maybe hard to read, and even harder to reach once the Solder signing was a done deal.



It makes sense for DG and PS to keep an open mind on Flowers esp. now that an agent the Giants have worked with successfully in the past can serve as an intermediary. Flowers and his dad read the signals they way they felt was best, but that dynamic could well have been very insular. Last year was a shit year for many, and it's understandable that a young man could bear it hard, perceiving he's being "told" that he was "responsible" for a lot of it via the Solder signing. It takes some maturity to wrap your head around what it means that the NFL is a business.

Well at least they will receive a 3rd round compensatory pick if he does leave. I am hoping that Wheeler beats him out and solidifies himself as the future at RT for the Giants. In comment 13963176 Big Blue '56 said:Well at least they will receive a 3rd round compensatory pick if he does leave. I am hoping that Wheeler beats him out and solidifies himself as the future at RT for the Giants.

Go to nfl.com and read his draft report HomerJones45 : 5/14/2018 12:30 pm : link he has the same weaknesses now as he did then. Moving him to RT is a Hail Mary to get something out of him before they have to let the #9 pick in the entire draft go for nothing.

Eric Flowers joeinpa : 5/14/2018 12:31 pm : link Was drafted too high and for a posiyonly the Giants felt he could play



He was set up to fail. Plus he wasn t the only problem on that line, maybe not even the biggest.



Last year s team was flawed from coaching,personnel and chemistry stand point;



Yet Flowers is the villain on this site.



Let s allow Gettleman and Shurmur decide if he belongs or not.

No they are probably hoping he shows something in camp so that he starts at RT...



Absolutely. That's the best outcome that this team can have, given the uncertainty of the RT position. I hope he pans out, so there will be one less position to worry about. It creates further competition also. In comment 13963090 section125 said:Absolutely. That's the best outcome that this team can have, given the uncertainty of the RT position. I hope he pans out, so there will be one less position to worry about. It creates further competition also.

Haha I thought the same thing and then he'll get paid too! In comment 13963176 Big Blue '56 said:Haha I thought the same thing and then he'll get paid too!

RE: He can only improve ... Eman11 : 5/14/2018 12:38 pm : link

Flowers Triple Whiff Classic



He couldn't have done worse if he was blindfolded. Hell, if he just fell down he probably would've done better. In comment 13963187 ij_reilly said:He couldn't have done worse if he was blindfolded. Hell, if he just fell down he probably would've done better.

Best thing he's done ... Manny in CA : 5/14/2018 12:39 pm : link

Is to get Rosenhus as his agent. If he plays hard and keeps his nose clean, he can go anywhere he wants (if he's not happy here) and get big money.





Haha I thought the same thing and then he'll get paid too!



:) In comment 13963197 AnishPatel said::)

You're WRONG or TROLLING. Is that why the new regime already replaced him at LT and said all other positions are up for grabs?



Motherfucker, have you played football? I played at a D1 NCAA level for 2 seasons, started at RT and had to be moved to Guard for specifically the very same issues that Flowers struggles with. IDM if he plays left or right, he cant FUCKING SLIDE! HIS FEET ARE SLOW. He cant play tackle in the NFL, period. I feel like you might work for Rosenhaus PR or something. You are clueless. Watch 5 minutes of film on Flowers, it spells it out on its own. He would be GREAT inside, IMHO! In comment 13963175 BigBlue4You09 said:Motherfucker, have you played football? I played at a D1 NCAA level for 2 seasons, started at RT and had to be moved to Guard for specifically the very same issues that Flowers struggles with. IDM if he plays left or right, he cant FUCKING SLIDE! HIS FEET ARE SLOW. He cant play tackle in the NFL, period. I feel like you might work for Rosenhaus PR or something. You are clueless. Watch 5 minutes of film on Flowers, it spells it out on its own. He would be GREAT inside, IMHO!

Quote: this season, become one of the better ORTs in the league and at 25 will leave for FA

I don't think this is likely. Far more likely to me that his career follows that of the Marvin Austins and Damontre Moores of the later Reese years... In comment 13963176 Big Blue '56 said:I don't think this is likely. Far more likely to me that his career follows that of the Marvin Austins and Damontre Moores of the later Reese years...

2 seasons at D1 football huh? UConn4523 : 5/14/2018 12:46 pm : link gotta ask for who, sounds real....

For Flowers it would be $12,525,000.



Wow! Thanks Jay In comment 13963208 Jay on the Island said:Wow! Thanks Jay

Wow! Thanks Jay

It's guaranteed for injury only. In comment 13963219 Big Blue '56 said:It's guaranteed for injury only.

Flowers will be a free agent after this season. By now his new agent wgenesis123 : 5/14/2018 1:03 pm : link has explained to him that if there is no demand for his services there will be no paychecks! He has to realize he needs a good year. Than he will get a big payday (as we witnessed with Pugh) and his real value to the Giants will emerge as a comp pick! One decent year at RT and a comp pick is likely best case scenario for the Giants.

Not wasting $12million is not exactly saving $12mill Jimmy Googs : 5/14/2018 1:06 pm : link you guys sound like my wife...

Quote: has explained to him that if there is no demand for his services there will be no paychecks! He has to realize he needs a good year. Than he will get a big payday (as we witnessed with Pugh) and his real value to the Giants will emerge as a comp pick! One decent year at RT and a comp pick is likely best case scenario for the Giants.



Sad, but probably true. In comment 13963244 wgenesis123 said:Sad, but probably true.

Uconn.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/14/2018 1:10 pm : link



Quote: I played at a D1 NCAA level for 2 seasons, started at RT and had to be moved to Guard for specifically the very same issues that Flowers struggles with



I'm assuming that he tore it up at the Turkey Bowl with friends two years in a row.



Pretty embarrassing to get moved to guard so Uncle Leo can get some run, but hey - you never know. he only claims to have played at a D1 "level":I'm assuming that he tore it up at the Turkey Bowl with friends two years in a row.Pretty embarrassing to get moved to guard so Uncle Leo can get some run, but hey - you never know.

Pictures... GFAN52 : 5/14/2018 1:11 pm : link Need to see pictures of him at the facility.

Quote: I'm through defending him, although as long as he's wearing the uniform I'll root for him. Maybe he gets his shit together and becomes a serviceable RT - maybe he doesn't. One thing's for sure, he's not getting anything handed to him this year.



As I can remember you defended Bromley too In comment 13963154 Klaatu said:As I can remember you defended Bromley too

Are we stuck with Flowers as starter for the entire year? Marty in Albany : 5/14/2018 1:15 pm : link 1. Our CURRENT roster does not seem to have a better alternative for RT.

2. We probably won't trade for a veteran RT since WR, and defense seem to be a higher priority than RT. So,



are there any FA veteran Tackles out there who are available?

As I can remember you defended Bromley too



I did. In comment 13963263 Earl the goat said:I did.

I did.





Reese really reached for players. His mid round picks were just awful In comment 13963273 Klaatu said:Reese really reached for players. His mid round picks were just awful

New coaches, new HC and system. TMS : 5/14/2018 1:26 pm : link Give Flowers a chance to fit in here. Last year was his best year. Lets not make a mistake. Obviously we had a front office in turmoil before TC, was sacrificed. New team, new management. Give them a chance with everything. MO.

I've never made excuses for Flowers. Won't start today. Beezer : 5/14/2018 1:28 pm : link

I still have hope, though. The guy is 24 years old, and ... well, some guys just aren't very mature at that age.



If he can pull it together, it would be a nice story, 6-7 years from now, to be able to say he had a rough start but really had a decent career once things fell into place.



For that reason only, I won't shit on the guy.



All that said, if the Giants cut him (or traded him) tomorrow ...



I still have hope, though. The guy is 24 years old, and ... well, some guys just aren't very mature at that age.If he can pull it together, it would be a nice story, 6-7 years from now, to be able to say he had a rough start but really had a decent career once things fell into place.For that reason only, I won't shit on the guy.All that said, if the Giants cut him (or traded him) tomorrow ...

A recurrent theme.... Bill L : 5/14/2018 1:31 pm : link You can't force a pick just based on need or whimsy.



True stuff whether it was for flowers or this past draft.

Flowers PaulN : 5/14/2018 1:34 pm : link Should have started out at Right Tackle, now at this point he will stink there also, as he has stunk at left tackle, playing only to justify the pick for the great Jerry Reese. Probably the biggest reason McAdoo got the head coaching job, because he was going to go along with everything Reese wanted, only problem was that it lead to the Giants sucking. But he got one more good season when he went out and spent about 100,000,000 million dollars to fix the defense since he sucked at drafting. We all hope the light goes on for Flowers, but moving him to a different position at this point when he never mastered his original position just seems like a useless move.

Reese really reached for players. His mid round picks were just awful



His mid-round reaches never bothered me as much as some of his early round choices, such as Eli Apple instead of Taylor Decker, Prince Amukamara instead of Anthony Costanzo, Clint Sintim instead of Max Unger, Justin Pugh instead of Tyler Eifert, or David Wilson instead of...take your pick, BBI fave, Cordy Glenn, or my fave, Vinny Curry. In comment 13963281 Earl the goat said:His mid-round reaches never bothered me as much as some of his early round choices, such as Eli Apple instead of Taylor Decker, Prince Amukamara instead of Anthony Costanzo, Clint Sintim instead of Max Unger, Justin Pugh instead of Tyler Eifert, or David Wilson instead of...take your pick, BBI fave, Cordy Glenn, or my fave, Vinny Curry.

Quote: Should have started out at Right Tackle, now at this point he will stink there also, as he has stunk at left tackle, playing only to justify the pick for the great Jerry Reese. Probably the biggest reason McAdoo got the head coaching job, because he was going to go along with everything Reese wanted, only problem was that it lead to the Giants sucking. But he got one more good season when he went out and spent about 100,000,000 million dollars to fix the defense since he sucked at drafting. We all hope the light goes on for Flowers, but moving him to a different position at this point when he never mastered his original position just seems like a useless move. I do wonder what would have happened had Beatty not gotten injured. In comment 13963297 PaulN said:I do wonder what would have happened had Beatty not gotten injured.

Motherfucker, have you played football? I played at a D1 NCAA level for 2 seasons, started at RT and had to be moved to Guard for specifically the very same issues that Flowers struggles with. IDM if he plays left or right, he cant FUCKING SLIDE! HIS FEET ARE SLOW. He cant play tackle in the NFL, period. I feel like you might work for Rosenhaus PR or something. You are clueless. Watch 5 minutes of film on Flowers, it spells it out on its own. He would be GREAT inside, IMHO!



That escalated quickly. In comment 13963205 ArcadeSlumlord said:That escalated quickly.

Quote: Should have started out at Right Tackle, now at this point he will stink there also , as he has stunk at left tackle



I'm asking this literally ... what evidence is there to be able to say this?



As I posted earlier, he's 24 years old. I have to think that a fair number of O-linemen have started to "get it" and be serviceable players as they got to their mid-20s.



I'm not saying he'll be a 24-year-old Kareem McKenzie. But if he was 7/10s of that kind of player at RT, that might not be so bad for the next 6-7 seasons with Barkley back there. In comment 13963297 PaulN said:I'm asking this literally ... what evidence is there to be able to say this?As I posted earlier, he's 24 years old. I have to think that a fair number of O-linemen have started to "get it" and be serviceable players as they got to their mid-20s.I'm not saying he'll be a 24-year-old Kareem McKenzie. But if he was 7/10s of that kind of player at RT, that might not be so bad for the next 6-7 seasons with Barkley back there.

I do wonder what would have happened had Beatty not gotten injured.



Seems like we wonder this far more often than we should have to. In comment 13963305 Bill L said:Seems like we wonder this far more often than we should have to.

Still all up to the player Bob in Newburgh : 5/14/2018 1:44 pm : link There have been successful RTs in this League with substantially fewer and lesser physical gifts.

The whole OL rebuild is kind of exciting and interesting. Ivan15 : 5/14/2018 1:44 pm : link Is there a place for Flowers?

Can they find a Center who can beat out Jones?

Will the backups come from the under 25s or the over 30s?



Flowers at RT is not a Hail Mary! That would be moving him to LG. Ivan15 : 5/14/2018 1:47 pm : link And trying to keep hm as a backup on the left side.

Flowers Triple Whiff Classic



That is just pathetic. In comment 13963187 ij_reilly said:That is just pathetic.

Flowers WillVAB : 5/14/2018 2:31 pm : link Had terrible technique at LT. Watch any clip and it’s obvious what opponents do to him — force him to take a wide split and beat him with athleticism.



He might be ok at RT with a shorter split/TE help. This would allow him to get his hands on defenders easier. Ultimately I don’t think Flowers makes or breaks the season — Shurmur seems to like the guys behind him. Would definitely be a good thing though if he earns the job and plays well.

When you don’t have legitimate answers UberAlias : 5/14/2018 2:31 pm : link The only answer you have is to generate competition. This was McAdoo’s failure #1.



There is zero downside to having Flowers in the mix competing.

Quote: his 5th year option?



Even if they picked it up, that 5th year has no guarantee, could have picked it up and then still cut him and saved the whole thing. San Diego did this with Fluker, they picked up the 5th year option and gave him year 4 to see if he would be worth it and they thought he wasn’t and cut him right before the 5th year without any harm.. guess DG and company think there isn’t enough he could do in this season to warrant that dough no matter what In comment 13963203 Big Blue '56 said:Even if they picked it up, that 5th year has no guarantee, could have picked it up and then still cut him and saved the whole thing. San Diego did this with Fluker, they picked up the 5th year option and gave him year 4 to see if he would be worth it and they thought he wasn’t and cut him right before the 5th year without any harm.. guess DG and company think there isn’t enough he could do in this season to warrant that dough no matter what

I see the problem now..... Doomster : 5/14/2018 2:39 pm : link

He was wearing the wrong number! The only person who ever bought an Ereck Flowers jersey...Jimmy Googs : 12:26 pm : link : replyHe was wearing the wrong number!

The only reason GiantsRage2007 : 5/14/2018 2:41 pm : link He showed up is cause Rosenhaus told him to



The only reason the Giants let him in is to see if they can somehow generate interest to move him for some kind of draft pick



IMO

Quote: He showed up is cause Rosenhaus told him to



The only reason the Giants let him in is to see if they can somehow generate interest to move him for some kind of draft pick



IMO



Did you think the Giants were not going to let a player they have under contract enter the building? The NFLPA might have had something to say about that. In comment 13963434 GiantsRage2007 said:Did you think the Giants were not going to let a player they have under contract enter the building? The NFLPA might have had something to say about that.

This time last year, BBI was full of talk about how Flowers took baadbill : 5/14/2018 3:06 pm : link steps to improve himself during the off season... there was so much confidence he was going to be a completely different player.



You know the saying... fool me once...



At this point I'd have to believe Giants fans everywhere will be taking a "I'll believe it when I see it" approach to Flowers being a positive contributing factor to this team and locker room.

Aside from the likely ORT David B. : 5/14/2018 3:15 pm : link He's likely gonna be the backup OLT. Hopefully Solder stays healthy.

Even worse was how many on BBI were indicating Flowers Jimmy Googs : 5/14/2018 3:19 pm : link actually looked better in last year's camp, and for a good part of the season.



Recall plenty of BBI quotes regarding his "quicker feet, better hand placement, developing a punch, didn't give up a sack for X games in a row, he's not the problem on the line this year..."



What a crock of shit...





One good year bluetothegrave : 5/14/2018 3:38 pm : link Would be phenomenal. If he could be, let say the 16th best RT in the NFL this year I would do fucking handstands. Who cares that he might be doing it so he can get paid or go somewhere else in free agency. To me all it means is we had a pretty good RT protecting Eli and opening up holes for saquon. A year is a lifetime and a career unto itself in the NFL.



He has been , like many of Reese's selections absolutely awful. No one except Reese and marc Ross seemed to like him in the first round. Maybe at 24 and at RT instead of LT and in a contract year the light goes on. Lets hope.

I was roundly slammered idiotsavant : 5/14/2018 5:53 pm : link For saying Eric Flowers wasn't the best left tackle on the roster (Pugh) by half you guys.



Now I'm saying 'don't give up on him altogether' either. He might have a decent year at ort



- and would it not be a frigging kick if he kicked ass at it?



Maybe it's a whole different technique in play with the new staff. Different line philosophy, general improvement in his balance, who knows?

I don't think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/14/2018 6:16 pm : link that's what you were slammed at. I think a lot of posters thought we could do better at LT. What they didn't want to do is weaken other positions to slide somebody over. Put Pugh there and the rest of the line weakened.



Having Fluker or Hart playing wasn't optimal. Hart stunk and Fluker played at the same level he has throughout his career and a lot of people acted like he was a stud.

Flowers needs a good year Reb8thVA : 5/14/2018 6:36 pm : link So he can convince the Giants or someone else to offer him a one year prove it contract the next year. Hopefully he performs well next year and we can than decide where to go from there. I doubt anyone will invest in a longer term contract with flowers other than a one year prove it deal.

Quote: is that this mini camp is mandatory where the last one was not

Seriously.



Sometimes it's as simple as:



"Do I have to go?"



"No, it's voluntary."



"Then I'll skip this minicamp, thanks."



***



"Do I have to go this time?"



"Yes, it's mandatory.



"See you Monday."



Flowers' issues are real but maybe best not to get too worked up about a guy not attending a voluntary camp. In comment 13963118 ron mexico said:Seriously.Sometimes it's as simple as:"Do I have to go?""No, it's voluntary.""Then I'll skip this minicamp, thanks."***"Do I have to go this time?""Yes, it's mandatory."See you Monday."Flowers' issues are real but maybe best not to get too worked up about a guy not attending a voluntary camp.

Look, bottom line is he stinks at his job. Flowers is not a dependable Jimmy Googs : 5/14/2018 7:54 pm : link resource to hold up against a decent pass rusher on first down no less 3rd and long.



Without question, Flowers needs a new position to compete for on the Oline to see if he can just stay in the NFL. The trials and tribulations of the past several years with him at LT have hurt the productivity of our QB, our offense and the team. We can only hope the new coaches can develop a serviceable player out of this disappointing top 10 pick.



Its fairly easy decision for the Giants to give him a chance this summer at Right Tackle. Especially since nobody wanted to touch this clown via a trade offer, and because we have an opening for either a starter and/or a backup Tackle.



Quite simply, if he can't lock down a spot playing Tackle for this particular team...he's hopeless.

Kiper and Riddick on Flowers (ESPN 2015 Draft Day Coverage)



That's gotta be the ultimate kick in the balls if you're a GM, Mel f'ing Kiper showing you up with his masterful scouting.



What really was going through the minds of Reese and company.



1) we have a top 10 pick teams often use on a franchise LT

2) Erieck Flowers has a prototype LT body

3) ???

4) PROFIT!!! In comment 13963600 FranknWeezer said:That's gotta be the ultimate kick in the balls if you're a GM, Mel f'ing Kiper showing you up with his masterful scouting.What really was going through the minds of Reese and company.1) we have a top 10 pick teams often use on a franchise LT2) Erieck Flowers has a prototype LT body3) ???4) PROFIT!!!

Just curious Gman11 : 7:31 am : link At this point in time, who is the going to play LT if Solder gets injured?

Kiper and company Doomster : 7:35 am : link did point out his flaws but still thought it was a good pick.....

Plenty of left tackle prospects that have come out in recent years Ten Ton Hammer : 7:47 am : link have failed or underperformed. Prospects at that position that didn't come with questionmarks are very difficult to find.

At this point in time, who is the going to play LT if Solder gets injured?





There is no depth in the OL, DL, defensive backfield, WR position, etc.



A few key injuries and this season will go south again.....

Quote: did point out his flaws but still thought it was a good pick.....



GMing pro-tip: don't ever draft someone in the top 10 that can be described as "raw".



Which in hindsight means clumsy and stiff. In comment 13963930 Doomster said:GMing pro-tip: don't ever draft someone in the top 10 that can be described as "raw".Which in hindsight means clumsy and stiff.

Even Gordon Ramsey Doomster : 8:28 am : link



wouldn't have picked him!