Janoris Continues to Lobby for Giants to Sign Dez

Anando : 5/14/2018 6:29 pm
via twitter:

Quote:

JackRabbit2.0
& #8207;
Verified account

@JjenkzLockdown

Gone give us Dez for one year and watch how we become even more scary


Tackle  
bceagle05 : 5/14/2018 6:33 pm : link
somebody.
I kinda like the idea myself ....  
short lease : 5/14/2018 6:40 pm : link

but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).
RE: I kinda like the idea myself ....  
BigBlue4You09 : 5/14/2018 6:42 pm : link
In comment 13963616 short lease said:
Quote:

but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).


Huh? He turned down a 3 year offer from the Tavens. He wants a one year “prove it” deal.
And I continue to lobby for the Giants NOT to sign Dez  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5/14/2018 6:46 pm : link
I bet I win
RE: And I continue to lobby for the Giants NOT to sign Dez  
short lease : 5/14/2018 7:05 pm : link
In comment 13963618 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
I bet I win


I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.
Dez can no longer  
Thinblueline : 5/14/2018 7:18 pm : link
Get separation, great hands but hats it, no thanks...
They should but with no guaranteed money  
Vanzetti : 5/14/2018 7:23 pm : link
if he sucks, you cut him

But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.
RE: Dez can no longer  
Vanzetti : 5/14/2018 7:26 pm : link
In comment 13963637 Thinblueline said:
Quote:
Get separation, great hands but hats it, no thanks...


Is he better than Corey Lattimer or Marquis Bundy? Because that is who you are looking at now. If Odell or Shep goes down for some games, Giants are screwed because they have the worse depth at WR I have ever seen. They literally have only JAGs
And I keep saying there is NO WAY  
GmeninPSL : 5/14/2018 7:39 pm : link
Dez could possibly be any worse than Marshall who just about single handedly blew that Lions game by dropping a sure first down / touch down and showed his worth (less) from game two. Dez is 5 years younger and makes that catch! In addition to many, many other catches Marshall was NOT able to make. 5 years is huge. Dez would be a big upgrade over Marshall. For people that keep saying he's be a distraction, maybe? For people who say he's lost a step, I say that system and QB did not complement his talent. When Romo was there, Bryant was a different player and I highly doubt it's because of age. 29 ain't that old, and he was 27 when Prescott took over.

Bring the man in for one year !!!!
Sign him  
Rflairr : 5/14/2018 7:44 pm : link
Better than friggin Lattimore and Roger Lewis
RE: They should but with no guaranteed money  
short lease : 5/14/2018 7:46 pm : link
In comment 13963640 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
if he sucks, you cut him

But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.


I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.
I liked it when  
RetroJint : 5/14/2018 7:47 pm : link
Shurmur told Collins last week to shut up about his personnel evaluations . Now I hope he does the same for Jenkins . Bryant can’t run anymore . It’s not like bringing him in would be a difference maker . He would catch some passes , sure not enough to keep him happy, especially with Giant fans expecting the #1 pick to catch 10 passes a game and run with it 25.

Which brings me to the far more important point : are they going to get Beckham in? We all know that whenever Mara provides piquant commentary on a subject, the matter spirals downward . That’s what I would be focusing on, right now. Silence is Golden to the owners , while working hard to Beckham in .
Dez is a tough one  
George from PA : 5/14/2018 8:08 pm : link
Would he have the right attitude? Team atmosphere.....

circus?

Is more talent a given?...Latimore might surprise.
Forgetting his attitude for a moment, his play is just a shadow of  
Ira : 5/14/2018 8:15 pm : link
what it was. For the last three years, he's only caught about half of his targets.
RE: RE: They should but with no guaranteed money  
FStubbs : 5/14/2018 8:24 pm : link
In comment 13963664 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 13963640 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


if he sucks, you cut him

But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.



I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.


He turned down a multiyear deal from the Ravens and wants a one year prove it deal. It sounds like he can be had for a friendly deal ... no one wants him.
"Even more scary"???  
Mr. Bungle : 5/14/2018 8:29 pm : link
This is a 3-13 team until proven otherwise.

And signing a banged-up WR who's garnered no interest as a (released) free agent is going to make them more scary?
There's a certain amount of ego in salary figures.  
81_Great_Dane : 5/14/2018 8:32 pm : link
Money = respect .... Low money = disrespect.

And in their world, that's true. For most of us, NFL minimum seems like a fortune for doing something we'd love to be able to do. They don't have that perspective, and in the world of pro athletes, money does correlate with respect, though they're not exactly the same.

Eventually, though, as guys find they no longer are hot commodities, I think that fades and guys are left with

Any money > no money .... Home on the couch = disrespect


If we get some injuries at WR...maybe  
Jimmy Googs : 5/14/2018 8:32 pm : link
until then, no way.
At first I wanted us to sign  
eric2425ny : 5/14/2018 8:39 pm : link
him, but I don’t think we really need him unless we have injuries like Jimmy Googs said. I see us running a lot of 2 TE sets where Engram will motion out as essentially the third WR with Beckham and Shepard lining up initially as the WR1 and WR2. Ellison will stay in line as the true TE, with Barkley being a threat to run/block or go out and act as essentially a fourth receiver with his pass catching abilities.
Anyone know the specifics of that 3 year deal?  
Doomster : 5/14/2018 8:50 pm : link
Or was it in reality a one year deal with no guarantees?
Think we have to see how much LBJ has lost since the injury ?  
TMS : 5/14/2018 9:01 pm : link
What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.
RE: RE: And I continue to lobby for the Giants NOT to sign Dez  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5/14/2018 9:18 pm : link
In comment 13963627 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 13963618 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


I bet I win



I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.


If you go to the legalized sports betting thread you might find a bookie there to give you odds
RE: Think we have to see how much LBJ has lost since the injury ?  
eric2425ny : 5/14/2018 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13963757 TMS said:
Quote:
What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.


His approach to the Vietnam war was questionable, and he passed away, but I’m sure he ran a solid 40 in his youth. Just kidding, sorry, couldn’t let that one go.
I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop  
giantsFC : 5/14/2018 10:31 pm : link
And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.

It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.
RE: I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop  
Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/14/2018 10:51 pm : link
In comment 13963839 giantsFC said:
Quote:
And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.

It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.


Highly highly doubt it. Best CB on a CB thin roster and at top of his game a shutdown player.
RE: I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop  
cjd2404 : 7:45 am : link
In comment 13963839 giantsFC said:
Quote:
And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.

It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.


Did you no see that DG shuttled JPP off to Tampa? I'd count JPP as a former untouchable
Funny thing is,  
Doomster : 8:04 am : link
I am sure we worked Marshall out before we signed him, and.....

Oh, forgot who was in charge.....
JPP...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:05 am : link
had a lot of strikes against him.

- 3 fingers
- Seemingly poor attitude
- Poor fit in the 3-4
- Expensive contract.

Jenkins is our best CB by a pretty wide margin.
A part of me is ok with signing him  
dep026 : 8:53 am : link
he is motivated and he is better than who we have. The baggage does suck, but he is another red zone threat and has to be accounted for.

The problem is will he accept being a 3rd/4th option?
.  
Tom from LI : 8:54 am : link
Nah yo  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:00 am : link
.
I'm surprised another team  
Section331 : 9:18 am : link
hasn't taken a shot at Dez. Yeah, he's sucked since the foot injury, but he is only 29, maybe he gets it together. His game was never about speed anyway. That said, if a team gives him a shot, it won't be the Giants.
