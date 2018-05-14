Janoris Continues to Lobby for Giants to Sign Dez Anando : 5/14/2018 6:29 pm



JackRabbit2.0

Verified account



@JjenkzLockdown



Gone give us Dez for one year and watch how we become even more scary





I kinda like the idea myself .... short lease : 5/14/2018 6:40 pm : link

but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).

RE: I kinda like the idea myself .... BigBlue4You09 : 5/14/2018 6:42 pm : link

but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).



Huh? He turned down a 3 year offer from the Ravens. He wants a one year "prove it" deal.

RE: And I continue to lobby for the Giants NOT to sign Dez short lease : 5/14/2018 7:05 pm : link

Quote: I bet I win



I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.

Dez can no longer Thinblueline : 5/14/2018 7:18 pm : link Get separation, great hands but hats it, no thanks...

They should but with no guaranteed money Vanzetti : 5/14/2018 7:23 pm : link if he sucks, you cut him



But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.

RE: Dez can no longer Vanzetti : 5/14/2018 7:26 pm : link

Is he better than Corey Lattimer or Marquis Bundy? Because that is who you are looking at now. If Odell or Shep goes down for some games, Giants are screwed because they have the worse depth at WR I have ever seen. They literally have only JAGs

And I keep saying there is NO WAY GmeninPSL : 5/14/2018 7:39 pm : link Dez could possibly be any worse than Marshall who just about single handedly blew that Lions game by dropping a sure first down / touch down and showed his worth (less) from game two. Dez is 5 years younger and makes that catch! In addition to many, many other catches Marshall was NOT able to make. 5 years is huge. Dez would be a big upgrade over Marshall. For people that keep saying he's be a distraction, maybe? For people who say he's lost a step, I say that system and QB did not complement his talent. When Romo was there, Bryant was a different player and I highly doubt it's because of age. 29 ain't that old, and he was 27 when Prescott took over.



Bring the man in for one year !!!!

Sign him Rflairr : 5/14/2018 7:44 pm : link Better than friggin Lattimore and Roger Lewis

RE: They should but with no guaranteed money short lease : 5/14/2018 7:46 pm : link

But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.



I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.

I liked it when RetroJint : 5/14/2018 7:47 pm : link Shurmur told Collins last week to shut up about his personnel evaluations . Now I hope he does the same for Jenkins . Bryant can’t run anymore . It’s not like bringing him in would be a difference maker . He would catch some passes , sure not enough to keep him happy, especially with Giant fans expecting the #1 pick to catch 10 passes a game and run with it 25.



Which brings me to the far more important point : are they going to get Beckham in? We all know that whenever Mara provides piquant commentary on a subject, the matter spirals downward . That’s what I would be focusing on, right now. Silence is Golden to the owners , while working hard to Beckham in .

Forgetting his attitude for a moment, his play is just a shadow of Ira : 5/14/2018 8:15 pm : link what it was. For the last three years, he's only caught about half of his targets.

RE: RE: They should but with no guaranteed money FStubbs : 5/14/2018 8:24 pm : link

if he sucks, you cut him



But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.







I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.



He turned down a multiyear deal from the Ravens and wants a one year prove it deal. It sounds like he can be had for a friendly deal ... no one wants him.

"Even more scary"??? Mr. Bungle : 5/14/2018 8:29 pm : link This is a 3-13 team until proven otherwise.



And signing a banged-up WR who's garnered no interest as a (released) free agent is going to make them more scary?

There's a certain amount of ego in salary figures. 81_Great_Dane : 5/14/2018 8:32 pm : link Money = respect .... Low money = disrespect.



And in their world, that's true. For most of us, NFL minimum seems like a fortune for doing something we'd love to be able to do. They don't have that perspective, and in the world of pro athletes, money does correlate with respect, though they're not exactly the same.



Eventually, though, as guys find they no longer are hot commodities, I think that fades and guys are left with



Any money > no money .... Home on the couch = disrespect







At first I wanted us to sign eric2425ny : 5/14/2018 8:39 pm : link him, but I don’t think we really need him unless we have injuries like Jimmy Googs said. I see us running a lot of 2 TE sets where Engram will motion out as essentially the third WR with Beckham and Shepard lining up initially as the WR1 and WR2. Ellison will stay in line as the true TE, with Barkley being a threat to run/block or go out and act as essentially a fourth receiver with his pass catching abilities.

Anyone know the specifics of that 3 year deal? Doomster : 5/14/2018 8:50 pm : link Or was it in reality a one year deal with no guarantees?

Think we have to see how much LBJ has lost since the injury ? TMS : 5/14/2018 9:01 pm : link What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.

RE: RE: And I continue to lobby for the Giants NOT to sign Dez Larry in Pencilvania : 5/14/2018 9:18 pm : link

I bet I win







I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.



If you go to the legalized sports betting thread you might find a bookie there to give you odds

RE: Think we have to see how much LBJ has lost since the injury ? eric2425ny : 5/14/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote: What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.



His approach to the Vietnam war was questionable, and he passed away, but I'm sure he ran a solid 40 in his youth. Just kidding, sorry, couldn't let that one go.

I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop giantsFC : 5/14/2018 10:31 pm : link And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.



It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.

RE: I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 5/14/2018 10:51 pm : link

Quote: And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.



It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.



Highly highly doubt it. Best CB on a CB thin roster and at top of his game a shutdown player.

RE: I’m waiting for the first G-Bomb to drop cjd2404 : 7:45 am : link

Quote: And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.



It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.



Did you see that DG shuttled JPP off to Tampa? I'd count JPP as a former untouchable

Funny thing is, Doomster : 8:04 am : link I am sure we worked Marshall out before we signed him, and.....



Oh, forgot who was in charge.....

JPP... FatMan in Charlotte : 8:05 am : link had a lot of strikes against him.



- 3 fingers

- Seemingly poor attitude

- Poor fit in the 3-4

- Expensive contract.



Jenkins is our best CB by a pretty wide margin.

A part of me is ok with signing him dep026 : 8:53 am : link he is motivated and he is better than who we have. The baggage does suck, but he is another red zone threat and has to be accounted for.



The problem is will he accept being a 3rd/4th option?