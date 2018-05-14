Janoris Continues to Lobby for Giants to Sign Dez

via twitter:
|
JackRabbit2.0
& #8207;
Verified account
@JjenkzLockdown
Gone give us Dez for one year and watch how we become even more scary
but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).
In comment 13963616
short lease said:
|
but, he is going to price himself - RIGHT OUT OF THE LEAGUE (?).
Huh? He turned down a 3 year offer from the Tavens. He wants a one year “prove it” deal.
In comment 13963618
Larry in Pencilvania said:
I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.
Get separation, great hands but hats it, no thanks...
if he sucks, you cut him
But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.
In comment 13963637
Thinblueline said:
| Get separation, great hands but hats it, no thanks...
Is he better than Corey Lattimer or Marquis Bundy? Because that is who you are looking at now. If Odell or Shep goes down for some games, Giants are screwed because they have the worse depth at WR I have ever seen. They literally have only JAGs
Dez could possibly be any worse than Marshall who just about single handedly blew that Lions game by dropping a sure first down / touch down and showed his worth (less) from game two. Dez is 5 years younger and makes that catch! In addition to many, many other catches Marshall was NOT able to make. 5 years is huge. Dez would be a big upgrade over Marshall. For people that keep saying he's be a distraction, maybe? For people who say he's lost a step, I say that system and QB did not complement his talent. When Romo was there, Bryant was a different player and I highly doubt it's because of age. 29 ain't that old, and he was 27 when Prescott took over.
Bring the man in for one year !!!!
Better than friggin Lattimore and Roger Lewis
In comment 13963640
Vanzetti said:
| if he sucks, you cut him
But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.
I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.
Shurmur told Collins last week to shut up about his personnel evaluations . Now I hope he does the same for Jenkins . Bryant can’t run anymore . It’s not like bringing him in would be a difference maker . He would catch some passes , sure not enough to keep him happy, especially with Giant fans expecting the #1 pick to catch 10 passes a game and run with it 25.
Which brings me to the far more important point : are they going to get Beckham in? We all know that whenever Mara provides piquant commentary on a subject, the matter spirals downward . That’s what I would be focusing on, right now. Silence is Golden to the owners , while working hard to Beckham in .
Would he have the right attitude? Team atmosphere.....
circus?
Is more talent a given?...Latimore might surprise.
what it was. For the last three years, he's only caught about half of his targets.
In comment 13963664
short lease said:
| In comment 13963640 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
if he sucks, you cut him
But if he wants giarnteed money, I wouldn't do it.
I think he might be delusional at this point - regarding contract terms/amounts. I would not be surprised to see him go un-signed until mid-sept ... after a huge reality check. That's if he still wants to play.
He turned down a multiyear deal from the Ravens and wants a one year prove it deal. It sounds like he can be had for a friendly deal ... no one wants him.
This is a 3-13 team until proven otherwise.
And signing a banged-up WR who's garnered no interest as a (released) free agent is going to make them more scary?
Money = respect .... Low money = disrespect.
And in their world, that's true. For most of us, NFL minimum seems like a fortune for doing something we'd love to be able to do. They don't have that perspective, and in the world of pro athletes, money does correlate with respect, though they're not exactly the same.
Eventually, though, as guys find they no longer are hot commodities, I think that fades and guys are left with
Any money > no money .... Home on the couch = disrespect
him, but I don’t think we really need him unless we have injuries like Jimmy Googs said. I see us running a lot of 2 TE sets where Engram will motion out as essentially the third WR with Beckham and Shepard lining up initially as the WR1 and WR2. Ellison will stay in line as the true TE, with Barkley being a threat to run/block or go out and act as essentially a fourth receiver with his pass catching abilities.
Or was it in reality a one year deal with no guarantees?
What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.
In comment 13963627
short lease said:
| In comment 13963618 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
I bet I win
I bet you win also ... what kind of odds are you going to give me Larry. I just think that we need a valid #2 WR - it doesn't have to be Dez. But, we have a long way to go before the season starts. Should be some Vet looking for a job starting around the 1st week of Sept.
If you go to the legalized sports betting thread you might find a bookie there to give you odds
In comment 13963757
TMS said:
| What are his speed numbers now in the 40, three cone etc. It is show me time for the big contract he is looking for.
His approach to the Vietnam war was questionable, and he passed away, but I’m sure he ran a solid 40 in his youth. Just kidding, sorry, couldn’t let that one go.
And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.
It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.
In comment 13963839
giantsFC said:
| And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.
It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.
Highly highly doubt it. Best CB on a CB thin roster and at top of his game a shutdown player.
In comment 13963839
giantsFC said:
| And Cutting Jenkins could be it. We haven't seen a stone cold Gettleman firing of an “untouchable” yet. Jenkins is ripe for the picking. A DB w a big mouth and Poor work ethics history.
It’s gonna happen at some point. Brandon Marshall doesn’t quite count.
Did you no see that DG shuttled JPP off to Tampa? I'd count JPP as a former untouchable
I am sure we worked Marshall out before we signed him, and.....
Oh, forgot who was in charge.....
had a lot of strikes against him.
- 3 fingers
- Seemingly poor attitude
- Poor fit in the 3-4
- Expensive contract.
Jenkins is our best CB by a pretty wide margin.
he is motivated and he is better than who we have. The baggage does suck, but he is another red zone threat and has to be accounted for.
The problem is will he accept being a 3rd/4th option?
hasn't taken a shot at Dez. Yeah, he's sucked since the foot injury, but he is only 29, maybe he gets it together. His game was never about speed anyway. That said, if a team gives him a shot, it won't be the Giants.