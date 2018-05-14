Eli settles

RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable Klaatu : 5/14/2018 9:55 pm : link

Quote: Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.

No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.

This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...



RE: RE: Eli helmet and Jersey jcn56 : 5/14/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13963783 Archer said:





Quote:





I have an autographed Eli game worn helmet and autographed game issued jersey

I obtained them at a charity auction

I have certification by Steiner Sports

They are my prized possessions but I am concerned that the helmet may not have been game worn



What would you recommend that I do ?







I would have been astonished if this case did NOT settle Marty in Albany : 5/14/2018 10:02 pm : link Waiting until the eve of the trial date is quite typical.

Now, please fire the Skibas. Optimus-NY : 5/14/2018 10:10 pm : link Good riddance to them. Let them go mow lawns in Oradell. Never liked those pricks.

... christian : 5/14/2018 10:12 pm : link Manning and the Giants did the precise right thing. This certainly could have been a big deal, and now that they've settled it will not be.



Manning, Mara and the Skibas testifying could have been greatly embarrassing for the team, and the further the suit dragged on certainly could have coincided with team activity.

sometimes its cheaper to settle a lawsuit Chip : 5/14/2018 10:24 pm : link then to fight it.

The world of memorbilia is giantsFC : 5/14/2018 10:26 pm : link So sketchy now anyway. Unless you personally witnessed the event or there is video photo footnage of the memorbilia being worn or signed, I would never spend on it.



Amazing how far this has fallen since the dawn of Ebay etc. so many scumbag frauds tuning it.

RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable Ten Ton Hammer : 5/14/2018 11:12 pm : link

Quote: Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.

No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.

This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...



RE: What else was it going to be about Klaatu : 5/14/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: Eli settles down for a nice soak in the tub?



good move....would have been a circus AnnapolisMike : 5/14/2018 11:25 pm : link and a major distraction. League is not going to do anything about it...it could potentially open a can of worms that they prefer remain shut.

RE: The long national nightmare is over. short lease : 12:01 am : link

Quote: People who like Eli will defend him, those who don't will destroy him, just like always. I think he was in this one a little deeper than we'd like to believe.



RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable Mad Mike : 12:15 am : link

Quote: Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.

No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.

This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...

Now that it IS concluded old man : 12:38 am : link I expect Raggah to hand down some punishment: maybe only Eli, maybe the team also.

Fines at least,suspension AND fine possibly.

All to make for an example of others to stop it, or else.

Game worn Dragon : 1:27 am : link Get it in tunnel on the way to the locker or else who knows

The league could've been waiting until the legal battle was settled... Milton : 2:36 am : link ...before conducting (or finishing up) their own investigation. In fact, I would assume that's the likelihood, but this specific issue is new territory for the league, so anything is possible. I wouldn't be so sure that there won't be penalties handed down to the Giants, which could include fines, suspensions (Eli), and loss of draft picks. At the very least, I would expect Goodell to speak with Eli and Mara (and maybe even the Skiba brothers). Without knowing more about the evidence, it's impossible to predict the outcome.

No loss of draft picks nochance : 3:32 am : link This is only done in cases of GAME RELATED instances. Such as Inflategate, spying, and illegal walkie talkies on sidelines.

RE: Brandon Jacobs Les in TO : 6:16 am : link

Quote: Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it's not Eli Manning.

Whatever happened joeinpa : 7:03 am : link It s probably a matter of routine. How many times does something go on in all business as ok, until someone makes a deal out of it.



Anyone trying to somehow link this to a lack of character on Eli s part is reaching.



But that does not mean it is over. Much like with Tom Brady and deflate gate, if the league is pressured by other owners to pursue the matter, and why wouldn't Jerry Jones after what happened with Elliot, this could still be an issue.

RE: RE: Brandon Jacobs dorgan : 7:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13963810 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.



I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form. I bet they have some great excuses for his traffic ticket last year where he plead guilty to driving on the shoulder of the highway; No video evidence to prove he did it! Cop who pulled him over is an Eagles fan according to his Facebook page!





And yes I realize there is joeinpa : 7:05 am : link No comparing between what Elliot was accused of and Eli



But the law found no case against Elliot and he still was suspended

Two things: PEEJ : 7:11 am : link 1) This was a civil case, not criminal

2) There is probably a non-disclosure agreement

which would make any further investigation difficult

The year Eli won the BBI Beezer : 7:12 am : link Player of the Year Award, I recall in Albany that Eric and Rob we’re on the dais with Eli. At the end of the presentation they called for all the young kids to come up and get their things signed and meet Eli. I remember a bunch of actually grown adult BBIers being upset because the kids got first runst Eli.



I don’t remember if you like actually signed anything for adults, but I thought it was weird for adults to actually spout off about the kids being the priority.



In our basement there’s a miniature helmet my son got at camp in Albany and he jumped the fence one year when he was maybe nine or 10 years old and Eli signed it for him. My nephew was with him and got something signed as well. They were the only two people that Eli signed for that day.



That was exciting and a great memory for them even today. I just don’t get the allure of buying something in a store off a shelf and getting that much attachment to it. I don’t mean to insult people who buy things with signatures. I have a few of those things myself. But they are fun things that hang in the basement. That’s about it.

*** Beezer : 7:13 am : link I don’t remember if Eli actually signed***

the league will take action fkap : 7:24 am : link if they think they need to for the image of the league. Guilty/Not Guilty in a court of law has nothing to do with it. Morally right or wrong has nothing to do with it.



It's all about the image. If the league thinks they need to punish someone to assuage public opinion, they'll dig into this and hand out a sentence (if they think it'll hold up to the inevitable suit by the Manning Machine). If they think it's best to sweep it under the rug (do they really want to mess with the fan fascination with equipment?) they will. Backroom politics has a factor, too.

The league won’t take action dep026 : 7:39 am : link Because it was a civil case and there was no trial. And Eli still has not been found of any wrong doing.

Guy... FatMan in Charlotte : 7:51 am : link



Quote: I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form



RE: RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable Klaatu : 7:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:





Quote:





Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.

No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.

This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...





For a place with a lot of foolishness, this is still top rate.



Buyer beware, Doomster : 8:02 am : link unless you are in a tunnel with a can of Coke, and Mean Joe Green gives you his jersey, how the hell do you know anybody wore anything?



Want to buy a jersey with your favorite player's number/name on it, fine.....but to pay well above market value, because you got a certificate stating he rubbed his balls with it, is crazy .....

RE: Guy... dep026 : 8:04 am : link

... christian : 8:04 am : link The league won't take action because Mannings are untouchable.



This is a league that spent millions of dollars to suspend their most popular player because he was not forthcoming with his text messages.



The league doesn't use conviction as a litmus test, and has policies they use to suspend players for conduct that has nothing to do with competition or play.



There's no way Manning is touched. The Giants might pay a fine.

buying a shirt UESBLUE : 8:30 am : link some 300 lb dude sweated his balls off in. Imma pass...

RE: sometimes its cheaper to settle a lawsuit njm : 8:49 am : link

Quote: then to fight it.



Precisely In comment 13963834 Chip said:Precisely

RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable Section331 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.

No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.

This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...



That isn't true. There are many reasons to settle, even if the circumstances are murky. Just having a public trial would have been bad pub for the Giants, regardless of the merits of the case, and legal expenses would have easily outpaced the amount paid in a settlement. In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:That isn't true. There are many reasons to settle, even if the circumstances are murky. Just having a public trial would have been bad pub for the Giants, regardless of the merits of the case, and legal expenses would have easily outpaced the amount paid in a settlement.

Very few brands in all of sports are as protective of their identity Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am : link as the Manning brand (and yes, they are a brand). It's not a surprise at all that they would settle this and keep every detail of it under lock and key.