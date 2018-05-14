Eli settles

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
QB Snacks : 5/14/2018 8:51 pm
Eli sweeping this under the rug
Eli - ( New Window )
RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable  
Klaatu : 5/14/2018 9:55 pm : link
In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:
Quote:
Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...


You're right! And I think you should organize a protest outside MetLife Stadium to show the sports world that you're not just going to "move on!"

Game Worn Matters!

Give Me Authentic Sports Memorabilia or Give Me Death!
RE: RE: Eli helmet and Jersey  
jcn56 : 5/14/2018 9:58 pm : link
In comment 13963805 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 13963783 Archer said:


Quote:


I have an autographed Eli game worn helmet and autographed game issued jersey
I obtained them at a charity auction
I have certification by Steiner Sports
They are my prized possessions but I am concerned that the helmet may not have been game worn

What would you recommend that I do ?



You should alert Interpol. And the FBI. And perhaps the United States Navy.


Don't listen to him. Don't make any noise. You don't want to be the next one who turns up dead.
I would have been astonished if this case did NOT settle  
Marty in Albany : 5/14/2018 10:02 pm : link
Waiting until the eve of the trial date is quite typical.
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
Britt in VA : 5/14/2018 10:09 pm : link
In comment 13963810 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.


Exactly.
Now, please fire the Skibas.  
Optimus-NY : 5/14/2018 10:10 pm : link
Good riddance to them. Let them go mow lawns in Oradell. Never liked those pricks.
...  
christian : 5/14/2018 10:12 pm : link
Manning and the Giants did the precise right thing. This certainly could have been a big deal, and now that they've settled it will not be.

Manning, Mara and the Skibas testifying could have been greatly embarrassing for the team, and the further the suit dragged on certainly could have coincided with team activity.
The saddest part of this thread  
dep026 : 5/14/2018 10:19 pm : link
is realizing the Toronto Raptors playoff performances against Lebron is still more impressive than Les in TO's posting.
RE: The saddest part of this thread  
BigBlue4You09 : 5/14/2018 10:23 pm : link
In comment 13963831 dep026 said:
Quote:
is realizing the Toronto Raptors playoff performances against Lebron is still more impressive than Les in TO's posting.


😂😂😂😂😂😂
sometimes its cheaper to settle a lawsuit  
Chip : 5/14/2018 10:24 pm : link
then to fight it.
The world of memorbilia is  
giantsFC : 5/14/2018 10:26 pm : link
So sketchy now anyway. Unless you personally witnessed the event or there is video photo footnage of the memorbilia being worn or signed, I would never spend on it.

Amazing how far this has fallen since the dawn of Ebay etc. so many scumbag frauds tuning it.
Archer should  
CT Charlie : 5/14/2018 10:40 pm : link
put the stuff on eBay. Let the market decide.
RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/14/2018 11:12 pm : link
In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:
Quote:
Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...


What would you suggest is the correct course of action here? Protest?
RE: What else was it going to be about  
Klaatu : 5/14/2018 11:25 pm : link
In comment 13963760 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Eli settles down for a nice soak in the tub?


Eli settles for Marinara when the Olive Garden runs out of Alfredo.
good move....would have been a circus  
AnnapolisMike : 5/14/2018 11:25 pm : link
and a major distraction. League is not going to do anything about it...it could potentially open a can of worms that they prefer remain shut.
RE: The long national nightmare is over.  
short lease : 12:01 am : link
In comment 13963752 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
People who like Eli will defend him, those who don't will destroy him, just like always. I think he was in this one a little deeper than we'd like to believe.


When do the pardons start .... who gets pardoned?
RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable  
Mad Mike : 12:15 am : link
In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:
Quote:
Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...

For a place with a lot of foolishness, this is still top rate.
Now that it IS concluded  
old man : 12:38 am : link
I expect Raggah to hand down some punishment: maybe only Eli, maybe the team also.
Fines at least,suspension AND fine possibly.
All to make for an example of others to stop it, or else.
Game worn  
Dragon : 1:27 am : link
Get it in tunnel on the way to the locker or else who knows
I bet  
myquealer : 1:31 am : link
Goodell told McAdoo a suspension was coming, but the NFL didn't want the criticism of ending Eli's streak due to a questionable suspension so they offered McAdoo a sweet deal to bench Eli for a game....
The league could've been waiting until the legal battle was settled...  
Milton : 2:36 am : link
...before conducting (or finishing up) their own investigation. In fact, I would assume that's the likelihood, but this specific issue is new territory for the league, so anything is possible. I wouldn't be so sure that there won't be penalties handed down to the Giants, which could include fines, suspensions (Eli), and loss of draft picks. At the very least, I would expect Goodell to speak with Eli and Mara (and maybe even the Skiba brothers). Without knowing more about the evidence, it's impossible to predict the outcome.
No loss of draft picks  
nochance : 3:32 am : link
This is only done in cases of GAME RELATED instances. Such as Inflategate, spying, and illegal walkie talkies on sidelines.
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
Les in TO : 6:16 am : link
In comment 13963810 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.
I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form. I bet they have some great excuses for his traffic ticket last year where he plead guilty to driving on the shoulder of the highway; No video evidence to prove he did it! Cop who pulled him over is an Eagles fan according to his Facebook page!
Whatever happened  
joeinpa : 7:03 am : link
It s probably a matter of routine. How many times does something go on in all business as ok, until someone makes a deal out of it.

Anyone trying to somehow link this to a lack of character on Eli s part is reaching.

But that does not mean it is over. Much like with Tom Brady and deflate gate, if the league is pressured by other owners to pursue the matter, and why wouldn't Jerry Jones after what happened with Elliot, this could still be an issue.
RE: RE: Brandon Jacobs  
dorgan : 7:04 am : link
In comment 13963915 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 13963810 BBelle21 said:


Quote:


Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.

I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form. I bet they have some great excuses for his traffic ticket last year where he plead guilty to driving on the shoulder of the highway; No video evidence to prove he did it! Cop who pulled him over is an Eagles fan according to his Facebook page!



You follow his facebook page? You need an intervention or a hug.

And yes I realize there is  
joeinpa : 7:05 am : link
No comparing between what Elliot was accused of and Eli

But the law found no case against Elliot and he still was suspended
Two things:  
PEEJ : 7:11 am : link
1) This was a civil case, not criminal
2) There is probably a non-disclosure agreement
which would make any further investigation difficult
The year Eli won the BBI  
Beezer : 7:12 am : link
Player of the Year Award, I recall in Albany that Eric and Rob we’re on the dais with Eli. At the end of the presentation they called for all the young kids to come up and get their things signed and meet Eli. I remember a bunch of actually grown adult BBIers being upset because the kids got first runst Eli.

I don’t remember if you like actually signed anything for adults, but I thought it was weird for adults to actually spout off about the kids being the priority.

In our basement there’s a miniature helmet my son got at camp in Albany and he jumped the fence one year when he was maybe nine or 10 years old and Eli signed it for him. My nephew was with him and got something signed as well. They were the only two people that Eli signed for that day.

That was exciting and a great memory for them even today. I just don’t get the allure of buying something in a store off a shelf and getting that much attachment to it. I don’t mean to insult people who buy things with signatures. I have a few of those things myself. But they are fun things that hang in the basement. That’s about it.
***  
Beezer : 7:13 am : link
I don’t remember if Eli actually signed***
the league will take action  
fkap : 7:24 am : link
if they think they need to for the image of the league. Guilty/Not Guilty in a court of law has nothing to do with it. Morally right or wrong has nothing to do with it.

It's all about the image. If the league thinks they need to punish someone to assuage public opinion, they'll dig into this and hand out a sentence (if they think it'll hold up to the inevitable suit by the Manning Machine). If they think it's best to sweep it under the rug (do they really want to mess with the fan fascination with equipment?) they will. Backroom politics has a factor, too.
The league won’t take action  
dep026 : 7:39 am : link
Because it was a civil case and there was no trial. And Eli still has not been found of any wrong doing.
Guy...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:51 am : link
just keeps doubling and tripling down on being a complete and utter fuckstain:

Quote:
I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form


Teflon eli Fanboy Truthers? Holy fuck you are a moron.
RE: RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable  
Klaatu : 7:57 am : link
In comment 13963883 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:


Quote:


Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...


For a place with a lot of foolishness, this is still top rate.


Until Les in TO says, "Hold my beer."
Buyer beware,  
Doomster : 8:02 am : link
unless you are in a tunnel with a can of Coke, and Mean Joe Green gives you his jersey, how the hell do you know anybody wore anything?

Want to buy a jersey with your favorite player's number/name on it, fine.....but to pay well above market value, because you got a certificate stating he rubbed his balls with it, is crazy .....
RE: Guy...  
dep026 : 8:04 am : link
In comment 13963945 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
just keeps doubling and tripling down on being a complete and utter fuckstain:



Quote:


I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form



Teflon eli Fanboy Truthers? Holy fuck you are a moron.


Its amazing we lost another great poster yesterday, on his own accord yesterday, and yet he is still allowed to mock and insult Giants fans.
...  
christian : 8:04 am : link
The league won't take action because Mannings are untouchable.

This is a league that spent millions of dollars to suspend their most popular player because he was not forthcoming with his text messages.

The league doesn't use conviction as a litmus test, and has policies they use to suspend players for conduct that has nothing to do with competition or play.

There's no way Manning is touched. The Giants might pay a fine.
Evil Eli is a bigger scam artist than Carton  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8:08 am : link
Conning children and their elderly out of their life savings.

Imagine if Eli was a criminal mastermind of a vast globsl counterfeiting cartel, hah!
buying a shirt  
UESBLUE : 8:30 am : link
some 300 lb dude sweated his balls off in. Imma pass...
RE:  
Klaatu : 8:34 am : link
In comment 13963956 dep026 said:
Quote:


Its amazing we lost another great poster yesterday, on his own accord yesterday, and yet he is still allowed to mock and insult Giants fans.


What great poster did we lose?
RE: RE:  
dep026 : 8:34 am : link
In comment 13963991 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 13963956 dep026 said:


Quote:




Its amazing we lost another great poster yesterday, on his own accord yesterday, and yet he is still allowed to mock and insult Giants fans.



What great poster did we lose?


T-Bone decided to leave.
Technically..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:37 am : link
T-Bone decided to leave because a person he considers a friend, a person who was invited to his wedding pretty much told him, "Good choice. Goodbye" when T-Bone made the request to be deleted.

All over a childish Gambino thread.

Awesome times.
RE: Technically..  
dorgan : 8:39 am : link
In comment 13963997 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
T-Bone decided to leave because a person he considers a friend, a person who was invited to his wedding pretty much told him, "Good choice. Goodbye" when T-Bone made the request to be deleted.

All over a childish Gambino thread.

Awesome times.


That sucks.
I liked T-Bone.  
Klaatu : 8:44 am : link
Although I never posted in his Playa's Only threads after doing it once, predicting victory, and suffering a horrible defeat. I hope he comes back.
RE: sometimes its cheaper to settle a lawsuit  
njm : 8:49 am : link
In comment 13963834 Chip said:
Quote:
then to fight it.


Precisely
A childish Gambino thread?  
Greg from LI : 8:57 am : link
What does that mean?
Sorry..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:59 am : link
wrong capitilization.

Childish Gambino. He's a rapper.
Childish Gambino is Donald Glover....  
Britt in VA : 9:07 am : link
who is a musician as well as actor. He's playing Lando in the upcoming Solo Star Wars movie.
RE: You accept a settlement when you're liable  
Section331 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 13963777 Knineteen said:
Quote:
Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...


That isn't true. There are many reasons to settle, even if the circumstances are murky. Just having a public trial would have been bad pub for the Giants, regardless of the merits of the case, and legal expenses would have easily outpaced the amount paid in a settlement.
Very few brands in all of sports are as protective of their identity  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am : link
as the Manning brand (and yes, they are a brand). It's not a surprise at all that they would settle this and keep every detail of it under lock and key.
what a stupid name, then  
Greg from LI : 9:16 am : link
Never heard of him, don't care
Also, I'll bet anything that the Solo movie is utter shit  
Greg from LI : 9:18 am : link
They should have had the guys who created Cobra Kai take over Star Wars. They somehow figured out how to have a fresh take while still being faithful to the original.
