| Eli and the Giants were obviously guilty.
No Giants fan should simply "move on" from this.
This is suppose to be a 'world class' organization...
You're right! And I think you should organize a protest outside MetLife Stadium to show the sports world that you're not just going to "move on!"
Game Worn Matters!
Give Me Authentic Sports Memorabilia or Give Me Death!
I have an autographed Eli game worn helmet and autographed game issued jersey
I obtained them at a charity auction
I have certification by Steiner Sports
They are my prized possessions but I am concerned that the helmet may not have been game worn
What would you recommend that I do ?
You should alert Interpol. And the FBI. And perhaps the United States Navy.
Don't listen to him. Don't make any noise. You don't want to be the next one who turns up dead.
Waiting until the eve of the trial date is quite typical.
| Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.
Exactly.
Good riddance to them. Let them go mow lawns in Oradell. Never liked those pricks.
Manning and the Giants did the precise right thing. This certainly could have been a big deal, and now that they've settled it will not be.
Manning, Mara and the Skibas testifying could have been greatly embarrassing for the team, and the further the suit dragged on certainly could have coincided with team activity.
So sketchy now anyway. Unless you personally witnessed the event or there is video photo footnage of the memorbilia being worn or signed, I would never spend on it.
Amazing how far this has fallen since the dawn of Ebay etc. so many scumbag frauds tuning it.
put the stuff on eBay. Let the market decide.
What would you suggest is the correct course of action here? Protest?
| Eli settles down for a nice soak in the tub?
Eli settles for Marinara when the Olive Garden runs out of Alfredo.
and a major distraction. League is not going to do anything about it...it could potentially open a can of worms that they prefer remain shut.
| People who like Eli will defend him, those who don't will destroy him, just like always. I think he was in this one a little deeper than we'd like to believe.
When do the pardons start .... who gets pardoned?
For a place with a lot of foolishness, this is still top rate.
I expect Raggah to hand down some punishment: maybe only Eli, maybe the team also.
Fines at least,suspension AND fine possibly.
All to make for an example of others to stop it, or else.
Get it in tunnel on the way to the locker or else who knows
Goodell told McAdoo a suspension was coming, but the NFL didn't want the criticism of ending Eli's streak due to a questionable suspension so they offered McAdoo a sweet deal to bench Eli for a game....
...before conducting (or finishing up) their own investigation. In fact, I would assume that's the likelihood, but this specific issue is new territory for the league, so anything is possible. I wouldn't be so sure that there won't be penalties handed down to the Giants, which could include fines, suspensions (Eli), and loss of draft picks. At the very least, I would expect Goodell to speak with Eli and Mara (and maybe even the Skiba brothers). Without knowing more about the evidence, it's impossible to predict the outcome.
This is only done in cases of GAME RELATED instances. Such as Inflategate, spying, and illegal walkie talkies on sidelines.
| Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.
I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form. I bet they have some great excuses for his traffic ticket last year where he plead guilty to driving on the shoulder of the highway; No video evidence to prove he did it! Cop who pulled him over is an Eagles fan according to his Facebook page!
It s probably a matter of routine. How many times does something go on in all business as ok, until someone makes a deal out of it.
Anyone trying to somehow link this to a lack of character on Eli s part is reaching.
But that does not mean it is over. Much like with Tom Brady and deflate gate, if the league is pressured by other owners to pursue the matter, and why wouldn't Jerry Jones after what happened with Elliot, this could still be an issue.
Has been very vocal about who the real scumbags are in this. And it’s not Eli Manning.
I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form. I bet they have some great excuses for his traffic ticket last year where he plead guilty to driving on the shoulder of the highway; No video evidence to prove he did it! Cop who pulled him over is an Eagles fan according to his Facebook page!
You follow his facebook page? You need an intervention or a hug.
No comparing between what Elliot was accused of and Eli
But the law found no case against Elliot and he still was suspended
1) This was a civil case, not criminal
2) There is probably a non-disclosure agreement
which would make any further investigation difficult
if they think they need to for the image of the league. Guilty/Not Guilty in a court of law has nothing to do with it. Morally right or wrong has nothing to do with it.
It's all about the image. If the league thinks they need to punish someone to assuage public opinion, they'll dig into this and hand out a sentence (if they think it'll hold up to the inevitable suit by the Manning Machine). If they think it's best to sweep it under the rug (do they really want to mess with the fan fascination with equipment?) they will. Backroom politics has a factor, too.
Because it was a civil case and there was no trial. And Eli still has not been found of any wrong doing.
just keeps doubling and tripling down on being a complete and utter fuckstain:
|I see the Teflon Eli Fanboy Truthers are already in mid season form
Teflon eli Fanboy Truthers? Holy fuck you are a moron.
For a place with a lot of foolishness, this is still top rate.
Until Les in TO says, "Hold my beer."
unless you are in a tunnel with a can of Coke, and Mean Joe Green gives you his jersey, how the hell do you know anybody wore anything?
Want to buy a jersey with your favorite player's number/name on it, fine.....but to pay well above market value, because you got a certificate stating he rubbed his balls with it, is crazy .....
The league won't take action because Mannings are untouchable.
This is a league that spent millions of dollars to suspend their most popular player because he was not forthcoming with his text messages.
The league doesn't use conviction as a litmus test, and has policies they use to suspend players for conduct that has nothing to do with competition or play.
There's no way Manning is touched. The Giants might pay a fine.
Conning children and their elderly out of their life savings.
Imagine if Eli was a criminal mastermind of a vast globsl counterfeiting cartel, hah!
some 300 lb dude sweated his balls off in. Imma pass...
|
Its amazing we lost another great poster yesterday, on his own accord yesterday, and yet he is still allowed to mock and insult Giants fans.
Precisely
