Quote: This time last year, Eli Apple was on his way to making it big. Much has transpired with Apple since, most of it bad and disturbing, and he readies for his third season with the Giants as a young player at a crossroads.



The Giants need Apple, perhaps more than any other holdover on their roster, to not only rebound but revitalize a reputation in tatters, if they are to rise from the depth of last place in the NFC East into the vicinity of playoff contention...

- ( NY Post article from Paul Schwartz... Giants’ moves put them all-in with Eli Apple’s second chance - ( New Window

It makes sense Dr. D : 5/17/2018 9:06 am : link For the new coach and GM to wipe the slate clean for Apple and Flowers. Hope they take advantage of the new, yet probably last (Giant) opportunity.

Time for the gmenatlarge : 5/17/2018 9:11 am : link mama's boy to grow up or get out!

Remember when our biggest fear about Apple KeoweeFan : 5/17/2018 9:14 am : link was drawing holding calls because of grabbing?

Apple looked mittenedman : 5/17/2018 9:18 am : link looked like an All Pro in training camp last year, before his off-field issues set in. I was there, he looked like one of the best players on the team.

As they should Big Rick in FL : 5/17/2018 9:26 am : link Apple has a ton of talent. The entire team was a mess last year and he was going through a serious issue with his Mother. No clue why people on here try to make it seem like he's a pussy or something. Your Mom having brain surgery is a big deal. Especially at such a young age. The possibility of losing your Mother is terrifying. From what I understand she's doing much better. So hopefully that will have a positive effect on Eli.

I'd like to be positive about this, but last season, it appear that Ira : 5/17/2018 9:28 am : link he wasn't trying. Maybe it had to do with his mother's health issues. If he comes back strong it will be a huge plus for the team.

I didn't even know about his mom having brain surgery Dr. D : 5/17/2018 9:31 am : link my Mom had cancer and died when I was 22 and it messed me up pretty badly.

Everyone deserves a second chance, Ceez2.0 : 5/17/2018 9:38 am : link especially someone as young as Apple. Considering the mess this team was last year and all the personal stuff he was going through, I won't begrudge him further. He showed enough solid play his rookie year to have some optimism IMHO.

What a disaster Apple was last year AnnapolisMike : 5/17/2018 9:39 am : link You can't have your 1st round picks falling apart like he did.

I'm willing to bet that Apple bounces back. He had a good rookie year. Victor in CT : 5/17/2018 9:50 am : link I think he deserves the benefit of how his mother's illness affected him.

There was only so much Giants could do in FA & the draft ZogZerg : 5/17/2018 9:59 am : link They had to address the line so you are now in round 3 of the draft where it could be difficult to find starting corners.



I'm sure they had a positive meeting with Apple and decided this had a chance of working.





I AcidTest : 5/17/2018 10:05 am : link think it was less about giving Apple a second chance, and more that they had no other option, especially after cutting DRC. But he does have talent, and we certainly need solid play from him at CB.

He wasn't a shit show in his rookie season The_Boss : 5/17/2018 10:27 am : link And, yes, there is undeniable talent there. Had we let him go, someone would have picked him up rather quickly. Given our dearth of talent/options on the depth chart, he almost needed to be given a 2nd chance here. I'm rooting for the kid. He has a chance to be a foundational type player here moving forward given his youth. Hopefully he realizes this and takes full advantage.

While he may have had a good summer camp, Apple sucked Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2018 10:35 am : link during the beginning of the 2017 season. I recall numerous times where he was clueless where the ball was during the first 5 games or so in the season. In fact, he was as much to blame on that 0-5 start as anybody.



I think we are being a bit optimistic to think he can just "turn it on" and be really good. I hope he does because we are thin as shit at CB.



But, he was basically targeted in my view by several QBs last season...



Given the circumstances I think he deserves a 2nd chance njm : 5/17/2018 10:45 am : link But I'm not big on giving 3rd chances.

really hope Rory : 5/17/2018 11:13 am : link a corner or 2 emerges from the UFDA crop. If there is an injury to Jenkins or Apple I'm leery Gay will be able to fill in for a short period.

Obviously PaulN : 5/17/2018 11:51 am : link Apple has the talent, and my guess is he admitted his mistakes and wants to correct those mistakes moving forward. This is why they chose to move forward this way. I think Apple will be okay.

He played well in 2016 JonC : 5/17/2018 12:00 pm : link Let's hope the personal turbulence is behind him and he grows up fast.



I'm all behind a clean slate. GMen23 : 5/17/2018 1:03 pm : link His Mother was also his publicist and adviser, to put in perspective how close he was with her.

22, and your Mother is going through brain surgery qualifies as a better excuse then the dog ate my homework.



He has to bounce back. This is the off season everything goes right for the G-Men.



Apple Dragon : 5/17/2018 1:39 pm : link What a joke this team lost the first five games but Eli Apple was one of the main reasons? As I look at those scores it seems our much talked about offense was invisible until very late in games. The team lost because we sucked on offense, defense and special teams as a total team. Blame one player no way blame 53 for sure they played as well as their final record.

Re-read the post again.... Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2018 1:48 pm : link Apple was to blame as much as anybody...I know they all basically sucked. But he wasn't doing his job very well when season started. Go re-watch the games if you disagree.





I don't know why anyone wouldn't want to give him a second chance. Brown Recluse : 5/17/2018 3:28 pm : link Haven't heard a peep from him by the way, since last year...which I'm assuming is a good thing.



He's had one good year and one bad year. Thats hardly conclusive as to what kind of player he'll be. He gets another shot at tipping the scale in his favor.

If Apple doesn't work out Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/17/2018 3:56 pm : link Hopefully DG can dig up another Josh Nornam. Except less of a flaky asshat of course.

Uconn and Brown - I don't disagree about giving him another chance Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2018 4:01 pm : link at all. I have said the same going back to last year.



I just really don't know if he is that good at CB. His play as a rookie was okay (definitely better than in 2017) but I wonder if that was a function of the whole defense playing better.



Nevertheless, we really have a problem at CB if he can't rise up...

Apple Big_Pete : 5/17/2018 4:35 pm : link Last year Eli Apple had a number of off field stuff which unfortunately impacted on the field.



But you also need to consider the state of the team. We were losing badlt, the locker room imploded and there was little help from McAdoo. It is almost certain that Eli didn't have the support structure available to help hi. When he needed it.



Of course that doesn't excuse what happened or the way it happened but sonetimes young kids need help and guidance whether they realise it or not.



Eli deserves a second chance, it is up to him to prove himself.



Naturally Gettleman wanted to bolster CB deprh, but we had limitex resources available.

... christian : 5/17/2018 6:59 pm : link Everyone gets a pass for '17, Apple included. That said the only thing the secondary seemed on the same page about was that Apple wasn't cutting it on or off the field.



His personal difficulties maybe consitite a reason, but no excuse.



He's got to buck up big time.

Apple had a lot of promise in 2016 UConn4523 : 5/17/2018 7:53 pm : link and I'm sure some of that had to do with the defense really clicking, but that's a good thing. He was part of the reason it clicked - he was trusted and relied upon his rookie year and he didn't fold. Had a bad game or 2 but otherwise played some good football.



2017 is really just a wash for me for every player on this roster. It's impossible from our POV as fans to figure out why X player wasn't good when virtually the whole team sucked for various reasons.



Looking forward to seeing him bounce back.

I believe both Apple and Flowers will be "serviceable" players this yr SGMen : 6:11 am : link Young, physical talent, contract year for Flowers.



I do believe Flowers will be a RG in this league as he doesn't have the feet to slide and stick with his man. But if he improves a bit and is "serviceable" we'll be OK on the OL.