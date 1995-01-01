How do you view Joe Morris as a running back?

When I was growing up, the Giants just couldn't run the football very well. Rob Carpenter had some good games but a 10-yard run from him would be a big running play.
Joe Morris started to come on late in 1984 and had a long playoff run against the Rams called back. He then exploded in 1985 with many long runs after the midway point of the season.
Unusual guy. Very short, didn't have much wiggle and very stiff-hipped. But he was very strong, very determined, and if he turned the corner, he was gone. Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns
- ( New Window
)
exactly sharp with no dynamic WRs.
But with Mo Carthon leading the way for Morris, and the development of Bavaro, the Giant offense could do just enough damage.
Morris had no wiggle but he guys seemed to be unable to bring him down easily because low to ground, strong lower body frame...
a bowling ball with a motor.
Unfortunately, he was admittedly not a hard worker away from the football season and it caught up to him quickly after the injuries took hold.
In comment 13967297
Chuckstar said:
| was another reason for Morris' success. Man, I loved that backfield with a sprinkling of Lee Rouson who was a more than capable backup.
Carthon + Bavaro = top kek
...but only did it for a short time.
Drafted in 82, didn't make his mark until half way thru 1984.
I remember Parcells saying "we knocked down 8 guys, and only got 5 yards" - was a reference to Butch Woolfolk.
His 85 and 86 seasons were huge. 87 was the strike.
In 88, the Giants really struggled...something like half their runs went for less than three yards.
Then in 89 he broke his foot in training camp, and was cut in 1990 with a ton of talent in the backfield.
He was powerful and could take it to the house on any play.
In comment 13967246
Eric from BBI said:
| his breakout game was that horrible loss to the Redskins at RFK where LT broke Theisman's leg and Schroeder came off the bench to win the game. Morris had those two long TD runs and then just seemed to be on a different level after that.
I graduated high school in 86. So those 80's Giants teams were during my teenage years. And Eric - you are so right about that Skins game in 85. Morris was amazing in that game. He ran so hard to get the most out of his frame. Absolutely loved watching him and he was one of my fave Giants.
He was a very dependable runner who turned out better than the rb we drafted earlier than him.
dropped passes, fumbles.
They finally figured out he needed contacts as I remember!!
One thing I liked about him, very few negative plays. Even if you got him at or behind the line, he was getting forward of it, even if only by a few inches.
was going to be a successful NFL running back. I was delighted that George Young decided to draft him in 1982, despite the fact that he selected Butch Woolfolk on the first round that same year. Woolfolk went on to have a so-so career with the Raiders, but he was never as fast or elusive as some Giant beat writers claimed.
He said that what made Morris effective was that he could change direction, often at right angles, without losing speed.
In comment 13967404
GeofromNJ said:
| He said that what made Morris effective was that he could change direction, often at right angles, without losing speed.
He also would make the point he's not little - he's short.
A poor receiver and blocker, but his short stature helped him hide behind the hog mollies.
I played bball with Joe and Dave Jennings a bunch of times not long after each had retired. Joe wasn’t much of a player, but what an athlete. I still see him at a gym near my home now and then. A very nice and humble man.
In comment 13967278
JohnB said:
| that was a Maurice Carthon hightlight video.
The Giants could use a guy like him today.
100% agree
Without him, they don't win in 1986, period. He was a great runner.
He belongs in the Ring Of Honor...
I remember when he collided with the Bears “refrigerator” helmet to hemet. Pretty sure that resulted in a concussion.
Ran each play like it was a track meet,ran as hard and as fast as he could. He had no wiggle,couldn't catch,but he fit in with exactly what the Giants needed at that time. He could go the distance on any play and we didn't have any explosive wideouts at that time so Joe was the biggest threat.
This was when the Giants were training at Fairleigh Dickenson University before they switched to training at SUNY Albany.
As I recall, it was just one very small field and there were no fences to restrict fan access. In those days the camp lasted almost 5 weeks instead of two. I was only there for one day and was just wandering around.
At the time, Joe Morris was under contract, but was holding out for a higher salary so he was not at training camp. I noticed GM George Young talking to a beat writer(?). I went closer to eavesdrop and heard the man ask George Young if he were worried about the holdout.
Mr. Young smiled and shook his head, "No." "He's a football player. He'll be here. What's he gonna do, pump gas?"
Joe Morris was back in camp soon thereafter.
of Morris was the Skins game in '86; same night as Mets/Red Sox game 7. I kept flipping back and forth between the 2 games. Morris that night was 31-181-2 plus 5-59 receiving. Redskins had no answer for him and he ends up scoring the go ahead TD on a 13 yd run with 1:38 left.
powerful and deceptively quick. A bowling ball
Maurice Carthon, I think I could have ran the ball behind that guy.
He opened so many holes for Joe. I loved that backfield.
In comment 13967398
GeofromNJ said:
| was going to be a successful NFL running back. I was delighted that George Young decided to draft him in 1982, despite the fact that he selected Butch Woolfolk on the first round that same year. Woolfolk went on to have a so-so career with the Raiders, but he was never as fast or elusive as some Giant beat writers claimed.
Woolfolk never played for the Raiders Woolfolk
- ( New Window
)
...very hard to tackle, fast to the hole, had a great second gear.
He was fucking great.
Joe's younger brother ranks above our 1st round busts, Wheatley and Woolfolk, on Michigan's list of all time leading rushers.
We got Woolfork in the first and Morris in the second; I said to a friend of mine, "Joe Morris is the man." And my friend said, "Yup. He's better than Woolfork."
And then we grunted a little bit and clawed at the earth, and agreed that we had finally solved everything that was wrong with the New York football Giants in the early 1980s.
The end.
Signature play wasn't the sweep but the off-tackle. Bavaro would and Nelson would double on the defensive end and Carthon would kick out the backer. Morris had good speed so he can challenge the end but would cut off Carthon's but for huge gains.
Wolfork had a nice rookie year but I think he got concussed and lost his heart.
Was great, he was one of the vital parts, him and Bavaro made up for very mediocre wideouts.
My eyes kept going to Carthon. I was 11-12 at the time, some of my most formative years as a football/Giants fan.
Lets see some of that physicality come back to the run game!
Carthon out there destroying people.
He was trying to recite the force = mass x acceleration formula and always getting it wrong (much to my physics teacher's chagrin - he was a Giants fan). Fun player to watch, good memories.
In comment 13967371
Coach Red Beaulieu said:
| In comment 13967297 Chuckstar said:
Quote:
was another reason for Morris' success. Man, I loved that backfield with a sprinkling of Lee Rouson who was a more than capable backup.
Carthon + Bavaro = top kek
+ Godfrey + Nelson in 85/86.
were big factors in why Reggie Bush didn't develop into an NFL star, he couldn't run them like he did at USC.
Carpenter never had the OL that Morris did. Good back, better line.
Nelson...Benson...Ard The Guard, and the Rest of the Suburbanites!!!!!!...Carthon...Smash Mouth and TD's!
Striking that "Little Joe" was ANYTHING but LITTLE---he was The Biggest Short Guy you've ever seen. What I'd forgotton was his Startling In-Game Speed..... he destroyed pursuit angles and ran away from people---and he was very capable of playing through Heavy Contact.
Thanks for the OP!!!!
Both faster and more powerful than he looked. He could squat more than anyone on the team at the time, despite his small size. He was a big favorite of mine.
He ran through guys at 5'7". Art Monk was an All-American RB going into his senior year. Joe busted off a couple of runs in his first practice as a freshman and the AA was moved to WR although that worked out for him. Built like a brick shithouse when playing. He was a senior when I was a freshmen and all the new guys spent most practices shaking their heads watching Joe as none of us had ever seen anything close. On top of it all, quiet and humble and never played the star card. An all-time great person and RB who has had some tough post-playing times but has bounced back. Nice to see this thread as I always felt Joe got lost in Giants history.
His youngest brother is Jamie Morris who was great at Michigan and played a couple years in the NFL. His other two brothers - Mike and Larry - went to Syracuse arriving when Joe was a senior but neither did anything. They were as short as Joe and Mike was a blazer but neither had any size or big time skills.
cut in his purge of the team’s cokeheads (not named LT) after 84.
Agree with the crowd, for 85 and 86 Morris was brilliant, one of the best in football. 87 was weird for all of them, but i think he came back with a decent season in 88. Once he broke his foot, he was shot as a player.
My first time at a Giants game was our win over the Steelers in 85, perhaps Morris’s career best game. Fun day, remember it well
Nothing like TIKI turned out to be in 04-06. But took Tiki too long to get that level. remember the fumbling and the Dayne nightmare. We may have the right guy now. Hoping.
In comment 13967314
Essex said:
| and I was young (10-12) during his great years with the Giants was that he ran the sweep so well.
His outside runs are my memories too. Those plays took long to develop but were so exciting to watch.
Joe was a nice guy. I met him once at Merrill Lynch during one of those United Way drives.
In comment 13967281
GiantsRage2007 said:
| At FB would help anyone. He was a mauler.
This - watching the highlight tape in the original post, you can see that Carthon had huge blocks on at least half the plays. Guy could really block.
At least once a game a simple off tackle run became a big play. Thought he was a great back then, still do.
Believe me when I tell you, after the long procession of garbage at RB after Ron Johnson's few good years in the early 70's there was no one of merit (save for Doug Kotar, though he had more heart than talent, RIP).
Rob Carpenter at least IMO was almost a messiah after all those years the Giants spent in the desert. He had talent. I just remember being shocked that when the team needed a tough 1st down, most times, he would get it. (I was so used to seeing failure). When we needed a decent run on 1st down, he'd get that too. He could catch out of the backfield too. I really liked Rob. Way, way underrated player in my book.
I remember thinking that Joe Morris did need to play over Woolfolk after he was drafted in 84. Once he did, he was incredible. God, '85 and 86 were a special time to be a Giants fan.