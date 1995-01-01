How do you view Joe Morris as a running back? Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : 8:46 am



Joe Morris started to come on late in 1984 and had a long playoff run against the Rams called back. He then exploded in 1985 with many long runs after the midway point of the season.



Unusual guy. Very short, didn't have much wiggle and very stiff-hipped. But he was very strong, very determined, and if he turned the corner, he was gone.

- ( When I was growing up, the Giants just couldn't run the football very well. Rob Carpenter had some good games but a 10-yard run from him would be a big running play.Joe Morris started to come on late in 1984 and had a long playoff run against the Rams called back. He then exploded in 1985 with many long runs after the midway point of the season.Unusual guy. Very short, didn't have much wiggle and very stiff-hipped. But he was very strong, very determined, and if he turned the corner, he was gone. Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns - ( New Window

Morris was key in those mid 80s teams because Simms was not Jimmy Googs : 9:48 am : link exactly sharp with no dynamic WRs.



But with Mo Carthon leading the way for Morris, and the development of Bavaro, the Giant offense could do just enough damage.



Morris had no wiggle but he guys seemed to be unable to bring him down easily because low to ground, strong lower body frame...

guy was UESBLUE : 9:59 am : link a bowling ball with a motor.

agree with David B and Nate JonC : 10:04 am : link Unfortunately, he was admittedly not a hard worker away from the football season and it caught up to him quickly after the injuries took hold.



RE: Mo Carthon Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:06 am : link

Quote: was another reason for Morris' success. Man, I loved that backfield with a sprinkling of Lee Rouson who was a more than capable backup.



Carthon + Bavaro = top kek In comment 13967297 Chuckstar said:Carthon + Bavaro = top kek

Morris was a really good back..... BillKo : 10:07 am : link ...but only did it for a short time.



Drafted in 82, didn't make his mark until half way thru 1984.



I remember Parcells saying "we knocked down 8 guys, and only got 5 yards" - was a reference to Butch Woolfolk.



His 85 and 86 seasons were huge. 87 was the strike.



In 88, the Giants really struggled...something like half their runs went for less than three yards.



Then in 89 he broke his foot in training camp, and was cut in 1990 with a ton of talent in the backfield.

I loved Joe Morris as a back ZogZerg : 10:10 am : link He was powerful and could take it to the house on any play.

RE: To me... PSIMMS 22-25-268 : 10:12 am : link

Quote: his breakout game was that horrible loss to the Redskins at RFK where LT broke Theisman's leg and Schroeder came off the bench to win the game. Morris had those two long TD runs and then just seemed to be on a different level after that.



Joe Morris was a good running back, but not a great one. Ira : 10:13 am : link He was a very dependable runner who turned out better than the rb we drafted earlier than him.

his first two seasons were full of blunders.... BillKo : 10:15 am : link dropped passes, fumbles.



They finally figured out he needed contacts as I remember!!

He was very good for a short period of time, and good overall jcn56 : 10:20 am : link One thing I liked about him, very few negative plays. Even if you got him at or behind the line, he was getting forward of it, even if only by a few inches.

I recall watching Syracuse games in 1982 and thought that Joe Morris GeofromNJ : 10:22 am : link was going to be a successful NFL running back. I was delighted that George Young decided to draft him in 1982, despite the fact that he selected Butch Woolfolk on the first round that same year. Woolfolk went on to have a so-so career with the Raiders, but he was never as fast or elusive as some Giant beat writers claimed.

John Madden had to the most incisive comment regarding Morris GeofromNJ : 10:26 am : link He said that what made Morris effective was that he could change direction, often at right angles, without losing speed.

RE: John Madden had to the most incisive comment regarding Morris BillKo : 10:31 am : link

Quote: He said that what made Morris effective was that he could change direction, often at right angles, without losing speed.



Terrific runner, but didn’t offer much else. Section331 : 10:31 am : link A poor receiver and blocker, but his short stature helped him hide behind the hog mollies.



I played bball with Joe and Dave Jennings a bunch of times not long after each had retired. Joe wasn’t much of a player, but what an athlete. I still see him at a gym near my home now and then. A very nice and humble man.

RE: Sorry but that wasn't a Joe Morris highlight video Dankbeerman : 10:32 am : link

Quote: that was a Maurice Carthon hightlight video.



The Giants could use a guy like him today.



One Of The Best Giants Of All-Time Rong5611 : 10:41 am : link Without him, they don't win in 1986, period. He was a great runner.



He belongs in the Ring Of Honor...

Good back. Giant John : 10:57 am : link I remember when he collided with the Bears “refrigerator” helmet to hemet. Pretty sure that resulted in a concussion.

Really liked him Marty866b : 11:08 am : link Ran each play like it was a track meet,ran as hard and as fast as he could. He had no wiggle,couldn't catch,but he fit in with exactly what the Giants needed at that time. He could go the distance on any play and we didn't have any explosive wideouts at that time so Joe was the biggest threat.

Pretty sure he had the career rushing record for the Giants WideRight : 11:16 am : link when he retired

Remember in '86 when he had back-to-back 185 yard games? Klaatu : 11:25 am : link Good times.

A little training camp story about Joe Morris. Marty in Albany : 11:33 am : link This was when the Giants were training at Fairleigh Dickenson University before they switched to training at SUNY Albany.



As I recall, it was just one very small field and there were no fences to restrict fan access. In those days the camp lasted almost 5 weeks instead of two. I was only there for one day and was just wandering around.



At the time, Joe Morris was under contract, but was holding out for a higher salary so he was not at training camp. I noticed GM George Young talking to a beat writer(?). I went closer to eavesdrop and heard the man ask George Young if he were worried about the holdout.



Mr. Young smiled and shook his head, "No." "He's a football player. He'll be here. What's he gonna do, pump gas?"



Joe Morris was back in camp soon thereafter.

My favorite memory RinR : 11:37 am : link of Morris was the Skins game in '86; same night as Mets/Red Sox game 7. I kept flipping back and forth between the 2 games. Morris that night was 31-181-2 plus 5-59 receiving. Redskins had no answer for him and he ends up scoring the go ahead TD on a 13 yd run with 1:38 left.





Two words RobCrossRiver56 : 11:40 am : link Maurice Carthon, I think I could have ran the ball behind that guy.



He opened so many holes for Joe. I loved that backfield.

RE: I recall watching Syracuse games in 1982 and thought that Joe Morris GeorgeAdams33 : 11:41 am : link

Quote: was going to be a successful NFL running back. I was delighted that George Young decided to draft him in 1982, despite the fact that he selected Butch Woolfolk on the first round that same year. Woolfolk went on to have a so-so career with the Raiders, but he was never as fast or elusive as some Giant beat writers claimed.



Woolfolk never played for the Raiders

Used SHORT POWER to his advantage... x meadowlander : 11:45 am : link ...very hard to tackle, fast to the hole, had a great second gear.



He was fucking great.

Jamie Morris GeorgeAdams33 : 11:45 am : link Joe's younger brother ranks above our 1st round busts, Wheatley and Woolfolk, on Michigan's list of all time leading rushers.





I remember the day Joe Morris was drafted George : 11:54 am : link We got Woolfork in the first and Morris in the second; I said to a friend of mine, "Joe Morris is the man." And my friend said, "Yup. He's better than Woolfork."



And then we grunted a little bit and clawed at the earth, and agreed that we had finally solved everything that was wrong with the New York football Giants in the early 1980s.



The end.





My memories SLIM_ : 12:03 pm : link Signature play wasn't the sweep but the off-tackle. Bavaro would and Nelson would double on the defensive end and Carthon would kick out the backer. Morris had good speed so he can challenge the end but would cut off Carthon's but for huge gains.



Wolfork had a nice rookie year but I think he got concussed and lost his heart.





Joe PaulN : 12:26 pm : link Was great, he was one of the vital parts, him and Bavaro made up for very mediocre wideouts.

That was a fun watch Sneakers O'toole : 12:32 pm : link My eyes kept going to Carthon. I was 11-12 at the time, some of my most formative years as a football/Giants fan.



Lets see some of that physicality come back to the run game!

Holy crap FThomas : 1:14 pm : link Carthon out there destroying people.

I always remember John Madden waxing about Joe DieHard : 1:22 pm : link He was trying to recite the force = mass x acceleration formula and always getting it wrong (much to my physics teacher's chagrin - he was a Giants fan). Fun player to watch, good memories.

RE: RE: Mo Carthon ArtVandelay : 1:22 pm : link

The off tackle and sweep plays Morris was so good at JonC : 1:30 pm : link were big factors in why Reggie Bush didn't develop into an NFL star, he couldn't run them like he did at USC.



I think he was a good back but, short lease : 2:01 pm : link Carpenter never had the OL that Morris did. Good back, better line.

Wow...Thats a FUN Clip!!!! Rafflee : 2:02 pm : link Nelson...Benson...Ard The Guard, and the Rest of the Suburbanites!!!!!!...Carthon...Smash Mouth and TD's!



Striking that "Little Joe" was ANYTHING but LITTLE---he was The Biggest Short Guy you've ever seen. What I'd forgotton was his Startling In-Game Speed..... he destroyed pursuit angles and ran away from people---and he was very capable of playing through Heavy Contact.



Thanks for the OP!!!!





He was a stout little guy. Don in DC : 2:05 pm : link Both faster and more powerful than he looked. He could squat more than anyone on the team at the time, despite his small size. He was a big favorite of mine.

still my favorite RB of all time djm : 2:11 pm : link ..

Joe was a beast DCOrange : 2:28 pm : link He ran through guys at 5'7". Art Monk was an All-American RB going into his senior year. Joe busted off a couple of runs in his first practice as a freshman and the AA was moved to WR although that worked out for him. Built like a brick shithouse when playing. He was a senior when I was a freshmen and all the new guys spent most practices shaking their heads watching Joe as none of us had ever seen anything close. On top of it all, quiet and humble and never played the star card. An all-time great person and RB who has had some tough post-playing times but has bounced back. Nice to see this thread as I always felt Joe got lost in Giants history.

One more thing DCOrange : 2:34 pm : link His youngest brother is Jamie Morris who was great at Michigan and played a couple years in the NFL. His other two brothers - Mike and Larry - went to Syracuse arriving when Joe was a senior but neither did anything. They were as short as Joe and Mike was a blazer but neither had any size or big time skills.

If memory serves, rumor was Woolfolk was one of the guys Parcells mfsd : 2:46 pm : link cut in his purge of the team’s cokeheads (not named LT) after 84.



Agree with the crowd, for 85 and 86 Morris was brilliant, one of the best in football. 87 was weird for all of them, but i think he came back with a decent season in 88. Once he broke his foot, he was shot as a player.



My first time at a Giants game was our win over the Steelers in 85, perhaps Morris’s career best game. Fun day, remember it well

Good from scrimmage but could not catch or block. TMS : 3:35 pm : link Nothing like TIKI turned out to be in 04-06. But took Tiki too long to get that level. remember the fumbling and the Dayne nightmare. We may have the right guy now. Hoping.

RE: The one thing that I remember about Joe Morris Gregorio : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: and I was young (10-12) during his great years with the Giants was that he ran the sweep so well.



I miss those Saturday afternoon games in December. Victor in CT : 3:58 pm : link Joe was a nice guy. I met him once at Merrill Lynch during one of those United Way drives.

RE: God - to have Carthon Del Shofner : 4:05 pm : link

Quote: At FB would help anyone. He was a mauler.



It seemed joeinpa : 5:26 pm : link At least once a game a simple off tackle run became a big play. Thought he was a great back then, still do.