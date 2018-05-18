NGT: Justin Pugh says he was injured in 2017 b/c NYG

was struggling on OL and moved him around so much:
Pugh: “I’m not injury prone”
| “We were struggling up front and they moved me to a position I hadn’t played in two years,” Pugh said. “I’m out there playing right tackle and then they were like, ‘we need you to play left guard’ and then next week it’s back to right tackle. That’s not good for your body. You can’t get used to it that fast and there was some anxiety because I hadn’t played the position in two years, going to right tackle. … I just put one on the back for the team, no pun intended, and it ended up not helping me too much. It would have been a totally different story this past year if I wasn’t in that situation.”
Dave Diehl and Richie Seubert did that for years and never complained. They were also good at it.
just the kind of guy that needed to be booted.
big problem with Pugh was he always got hurt and missed games. You can spend premium money on a guy who misses games every year, especially on the OL.
And only pay him 8 million last yeAr. 2postions should have been paid at least 14 mil.
Giants are a bunch of savages.
Pugh is a an asshole. Glad is off this team.
This guy was another waste of a pick. So glad we let that crap walk.
"Good wiidance to bad wubbish."
we would have signed him considering the state of our offensive line. That we didn't, that tells you all you need to know.
but he comes off like such a pussy here. Gotta take the high road, especially when it involves your team trying to improve and figure the line out.
regardless of your stance on Pugh. An athlete doesn't have time to recuperate properly because you change his position?
They can call it the "How to get big $$ and not work" hour
I am so glad we did not re-sign this bum. Good Luck out west. It will be interesting to see how his body holds up out there this year or if his career will be characterized more by his injury list.
Sorry buddy. You got injured because, well...you're always injured. Maybe try taking better care of your body.
Never been a fan of this guy's attitude. Will Hernandez is such a breath of fresh air.
for years and why I did not want to resign Pugh. He was always hurt and, by the way, how does his explanation meet the situation from 2016 where he was at left guard only and still got hurt, or the year before.
Excuses are for losers...glad he is gone.
to ever walk the face of the earth.
the season that will live in infamy...
Get over it. You were a reach who played well at times but my god the you havent accomplished ANYTHING in the NFL. Shut up and play. ARZ def will keep you in 1 spot on their line, I'm sure.
Really loves the sound of his own voice.
Defensive lineman do it? They shift and stunt from one side to the other nearly every play... How about wide receivers, going from the left side to the right side? Or jeez, maybe they go in the slot? Or our tight ends, block one play (ok, ok, in theroy here... play along), catch the ball the next.. they must all be supermen!
Pretty weak excuse for Pugh, IMO.
He was overdrafted, they reached for him in desperation because the OL was crumbling. The only reason he may have looked decent at times was because of the garbage playing up there with him. That doesn't make him a good player.
Kyle Long, Tyler Eifert and Desmond Trufant were the next 3 picks. Xavier Rhodes and DeAndre Hopkins were shortly after that.
I really can't believe we picked him in the top 20. Did any draft an analyst have him in the 1st round?
I hated his big mouth and subpar play now I hate it more. What a whiny me first child. He’s going tomget tossed around by Suh and Donald and I cannot wait to watch.
Sometimes you don't get drafted into the right situation. It happens. Not NYG fault, not Pugh fault, they both were trying to make the best of the situation they were in. It just wasn't a good situation.
Used to root for him to get healthy consistently and be dependable...but he comes across as pretty gutless here
Except for trying to be a backup center for a short time and the occasional play as a blocking TE.
Pick 31 that year was Travis Fredrick..
Teams regularly shuffle olines due to injury. Is he thinking this is a NYG thing only?
and an average at best tackle who gets hurt a lot no matter which position he plays. Very smart for the Giants to let someone else over pay him.
BECAUSE they moved him around.
Allrightythen.
One of the primary reasons the Giants drafted Pugh was his alleged versatility. Now Pugh is saying his versatility is why he can’t stay on the field?
Anyway, it’s crazy Reese didn’t draft Long. The guy is an All-Pro and has proven to be more effectively versatile than Pugh can dream of being.
as well.
No investments made in the oline for years.
Then out of desperation we have to go oline with some high picks for a few years in a row, and we select 3 chuckleheads...
But this is a bitch-made excuse.
Lots of hate here. While I don't buy his answer for a second, I'm sure he was asked if he thought he was injury prone by the media and that was the answer he cobbled together.
....addition by subtraction.
You aren't winning with guys like that.
Re-signing him would have been a bad choice that further hurt the franchise.
Tired of all his "talk" and lack of playing.
Another first round dud.
he was fine, one of the more reliable lineman when he played which was about half the time it seemed. His complaints reveal the underlying problem for the Giants oline for years: ineffectiveness and/or injury prone players.
Not so much the contact, but the moving around?
Pugh wasn't a bad player, but man he had a lot of baggage.
every Eagle Game he was hurt or sucked, thats how much of an Eagle homer he was. Pugh shore does talk a good game, but he is very injury PRONE.
much better use of 300 lbs of human flesh than Bobby Hart was. That's about the best that can be said of him.
when he played
which wasnt often. cant invest in a part time player
How will we ever recover from such a loss
Being a swing tackle who can play guard is bad for your body. I guess versatility is terrible for the body
I'm glad he's gone. Another guy who's always making excuses. Enough was enough.
you have to use your back muscles so much more...
at a charity event a few years ago. He was a very nice person. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. Sounds like the team was just broken last season.
fucking fanbase on this site is a joke. You complain about the offensive line the players and the coaches on a daily basis but when the players make a complaint this is how you react?
Pugh has every right to voice his concerns about being moved around positions, it messes with the rhythm/chemistry you're trying to build and with all the struggles the line faced Pugh most likely played hurt all the time for the sake of the team.
The reason Pugh became injury prone is because he was asked to play injured all the time. He never healed and that has a long term effect.
show some fucking class or at least some intelligence.
Guy is soft as tissue paper. Only played a full season his rookie year and clearly didn't want to play through injuries.
Then look at Zack Martin who is in a different stratosphere as a player and hasn't missed a game. That's what you want from your Oline.
2014
2 games missed with a quad injury
2015
2 games missed with a concussion
2016
5 games missed with a sprained mcl
2017
8 games missed with his excused back injury
When was he not injured? Sounds to me he spent more time in the training room than the practice field
Seubert came back from that terrible injury better than before and was a team player. Tough as nails and nasty as hell didn't whine just did his job
Reese's biggest downfall was his inability to do anything positive with the o-line. He mostly inherited the o-lines that won his two super bowls, got lucky that they were late-round and undrafted players, then whiffed on every one of his premium picks used on o-lineman. They guy was decent at some things, but evaluating OL was NOT one of them and it ended up costing him his job.
partying at penn state during the spring (at least 3 times) and down the jersey shore over the summer. such a loser, i cant comprehend why a first round NFL pick for the NY giants would want to go back and party at a lame frat 3-4 years removed from college. also ive seen him on social media hanging with a dude that goes by "slutwhisperer" and has had a few barstool stints.
just seems like being the best football player possible was never his # 1 priority. hundreds if not thousands of fringe NFLers or prospects would love to be put in his position, to be able to prove their versatility. but he avoids that title like the plague. now i hope he never has the chance to extend his career as a backup at both G/T.
when the Cards have injuries and need him to shift to RT?
With Hart and Pugh, Flowers grunting in the corner, and Richburg pretending to be the leader...
The Giants culture, for whatever reason, whether you want to blame it on McAdoo or whatever, was filled with these type of guys.
The true attitude of a person is not judged by when things are going well. It's easy to give max effort when things are going your way. If you want to see a man's real attitude look to when things are going in the crapper. Does he rise up, put his head down and work through it? Or does he crumble and start with the excuses?
In the end, most people have bosses who make them do things that they would prefer not to do. Stay late, come in on weekends, etc. That's life. My message to Justin would be this....
Do you want to go home to your hot instagram model girlfriend (who surely loves Pugh for his great personality) and complain about the Giants? Go for it. Want to call your friends at that dumb shirt company you pimp out and bitch to them? Knock yourself out. WHY- oh WHY would you even think it would be a good idea to badmouth the Giants to the media. What good does that serve you?
Pugh was a big locker room politician. Good Riddance.
JPP was the same way. Little effort on a losing team.
If the Giants went 0-16 but the guys they had were flying around with max effort I'd deal with that, but you can't let these guys rule the roost.
and the fact that good players know what they're worth and what they're likely to get paid.
It takes away incentive, especially for a more savvy guy like Pugh. At the end of the day, his pride is probably hurt when he's not playing, but he still knew $50M was waiting for him, regardless.
Don't understand the need to criticize the Giants.
Another Jerry Reese special. Seems as if Reese's main criteria since about 2014 or so was finding the most malcontent, sour and bitter people he could and sticking them all together in a locker room. And then topping it off by replacing the hall of fame coach with a guy who looks like he should be fixing your HVAC system. Gee, what could possibly go wrong?
2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 2013 etc..
Good luck
would you like to play? We want you to be happy."
they drafted the guy in round 1 for to his "versatility". If he wasn't fully made aware of where he was on the depth chart in case of other injuries, that's on the coaching staff. That being said, he has to know he's going to be the guy that gets moved around. It's on him to prepare.
babies.
Glad DG is bringing in adults.
It will be interesting to see how healthy Pugh stays, now that he is on another team. The Giants don't exactly have a stellar injury record the last several years (one of the worst in the league - FootballInsiders.com).
position coaches how he felt the constant position switches were effecting his play ? Many though he was our best OL man when he was healthy. They might have listened. But maybe not they were fighting for their jobs .
the strategy of moving him around all the time was ass backwards. Traditionally, you put your best guys in their position of strength and have the depth work their way into the swing and supporting roles.
He was drafted bc of his versatility. Always thought he was a giants type of guy but now I doubt it. This is weak
Reese gets all the blame, and no one ever looks at the shitty coaching, and not just in the Macadoo years.
It sounds like the things people say when trying to set themselves up to cash in a frivolous lawsuit.
I would not be too thrilled to read these whiny comments from a new signee.
aren't paying any attention to these comments. They are just happy to get *any* signing on the line. Plus, we only have a few more weeks until it gets way too hot to do anything.
Geoff Schwartz
Verified account
@geoffschwartz
Geoff Schwartz Retweeted ProFootballTalk
Thank you @JustinPugh for saying this. I got injured twice in NYG playing LG when I shouldn’t have. The final time I got hurt I was moved to LG after starting 10 straight at RG to “help” Flowers. All it did was get my ankle broken again because I couldn’t feel anything behind me
Was he playing out of position when he was hurt in every other season of his career?? He only started 16 games once in 6 years with 4 different teams.
Just shut the fuck up and be glad somebody like Jerry Reese was dumb enough and desperate enough to insanely overpay you.
shuffle the line way too much. It wasn't really the best strategy and it obviously built up resentment.
I'm not going to completely throw out what these guys are saying. You could definitely argue that we didn't bring in guys with the right mentality, but it's not like we set them up for success either.
Schwartz played RT, RG and LG in his career. Why was it all of a sudden a problem in New York?
if he wasn't always hurt before last year.
like this at home.... Nice Pad
Schwartz loves blaming others for being a complete bust for the Giants. Bottom line was he got overpaid and didn’t suit up and when he did he wasn’t any good. He was soft just like Pugh. No coincidence they were both on losing teams.
Here’s Seuberts response on twitter:
“I played left guard, center, right guard, TE, and even Fullback a few plays, I was always the guy that would do anything for my team to win, team above self was the way I played, I broke my leg and blew my knee out and wouldn’t change my thinking ever. No excuses, just play”
anymore! Yeah...moving him around at different positions had a lot to do with his inability no matter what position he was at to move anybody off the ball. The Cardinals will soon realize the era of their ways in giving this guy big money.
he's been injured in pretty much every single season (if not every single season) of his career on the Giants..
It was definitely time to move on.
Remember this from Pugh prior to the 2015 season
Justin Pugh said he would like to see the Giants draft "the kid from Iowa."
By that he meant fellow offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.
"He seems like a tough kid," Pugh said this past week. "I've watched a few games on him and that is someone I would like to play with."
Now who's tough?
this guy used to tout his versatility on the line as something positive he brought as a player? Maybe my memory is off, but is a pro football player. As a teammate and a professional it is his job to play anywhere on the line the team tells him to.
Lineman are supposed to be tough as well. This attitude shows why this line has been a pillow soft joke for so long. Also, he was one of the stronger Reese player contributions to the line. Wow, this team hit rock bottom. The Cardinals gave this guy 40 million? The fans should be getting the pitchforks out.
I remember him limping down "Autograph Alley" during one of the Albany camps...it was just after his leg injury. He wore shorts, you could still see the long scar down his leg, not quite closed up. A lot of people near me were ready to chuck up, seeing that. He never complained, he wanted to be with his team mates, and was great with the crowd.
Oh, and just heard an interview with Will Hernandez where he said he didn't care where they played him, left side or right side...he just wanted to play. Funny, the tough guys are like that...they want to play, they don't give a damn about the details. I think we got a good one in Will.
Everybody remembers when Parcells moved Jumbo Elliot from RT to LT and he just crumbled, right? His body couldn't take the stress and he developed anxiety so he couldn't sleep or even eat, right? Then he told everyone and it got back to the coaches so then they let him go to the Jets to finish his injury riddled career, right?
I despise Justin Pugh. Always hated the pick, the player, and especially the person. That guy is a sham. A decent college OL who couldn't hack it in the NFL. Same with Richburg. These guys have to puff themselves up and spit out excuse after excuse because they suck and they only got worse and worse after college. THAT is why Pugh still chases college girls. Some people have to live in the past where their glory days ended.
What a lazy bastard he was once he got some money. How about you were too out of shape and unprepared for a move to LG that should've been no problem. Your problem was getting beat off the snap and not having the athleticism to recover. You planted your left foot sideways in the dirt and the RDT pushing his weight and yours, almost 700 pounds, all onto your left ankle. It gave way. These things happen. You barely rehabbed and happily settled so that you could walk away from the game, sit on your worthless ass, and bad mouth all of the Giants coaches and players that were at and somehow wronged you in that pea brained head of yours. STFU already. Pathetic how Geoff Schwartz has to chime in. "Yeah, YEAH, ME TOO!! LOL