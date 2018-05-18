NGT: Justin Pugh says he was injured in 2017 b/c NYG FranknWeezer : 8:53 am



Quote: “We were struggling up front and they moved me to a position I hadn’t played in two years,” Pugh said. “I’m out there playing right tackle and then they were like, ‘we need you to play left guard’ and then next week it’s back to right tackle. That’s not good for your body. You can’t get used to it that fast and there was some anxiety because I hadn’t played the position in two years, going to right tackle. … I just put one on the back for the team, no pun intended, and it ended up not helping me too much. It would have been a totally different story this past year if I wasn’t in that situation.”



- ( New Window

Cry me a river.... Britt in VA : 8:54 am : link Dave Diehl and Richie Seubert did that for years and never complained. They were also good at it.

boo fucking hoo. another mediocre player who thinks he's great Victor in CT : 8:54 am : link just the kind of guy that needed to be booted.

the Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:56 am : : 8:56 am : link big problem with Pugh was he always got hurt and missed games. You can spend premium money on a guy who misses games every year, especially on the OL.

How dare the Giants asked him to do all that superspynyg : 8:57 am : link And only pay him 8 million last yeAr. 2postions should have been paid at least 14 mil.



Giants are a bunch of savages.





Pugh is a an asshole. Glad is off this team.

Real team player mattnyg05 : 8:57 am : link This guy was another waste of a pick. So glad we let that crap walk.

In the immortal words of Elmer Fudd... Klaatu : 8:57 am : link "Good wiidance to bad wubbish."

If Pugh was any good.... Britt in VA : 8:57 am : link we would have signed him considering the state of our offensive line. That we didn't, that tells you all you need to know.

Man, I liked Pugh UConn4523 : 8:59 am : link but he comes off like such a pussy here. Gotta take the high road, especially when it involves your team trying to improve and figure the line out.

I'm having a hard time accepting this Rocky369 : 9:02 am : link regardless of your stance on Pugh. An athlete doesn't have time to recuperate properly because you change his position?

2 years he'll be cohosting podcasts with Geoff Schwartz Victor in CT : 9:03 am : link They can call it the "How to get big $$ and not work" hour

What do you expect from a born and bred Eagles Fan? GiantBlue : 9:05 am : link I am so glad we did not re-sign this bum. Good Luck out west. It will be interesting to see how his body holds up out there this year or if his career will be characterized more by his injury list.

He sounds like a whiny bitch. Brown Recluse : 9:06 am : link Sorry buddy. You got injured because, well...you're always injured. Maybe try taking better care of your body.



Never been a fan of this guy's attitude. Will Hernandez is such a breath of fresh air.





Eric nailed it for me, something I have been saying That’s Gold, Jerry : 9:07 am : link for years and why I did not want to resign Pugh. He was always hurt and, by the way, how does his explanation meet the situation from 2016 where he was at left guard only and still got hurt, or the year before.



Excuses are for losers...glad he is gone.

Full of yourself Pugh mac attack : 9:09 am : link Get over it. You were a reach who played well at times but my god the you havent accomplished ANYTHING in the NFL. Shut up and play. ARZ def will keep you in 1 spot on their line, I'm sure.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:11 am : link Really loves the sound of his own voice.

I wonder how all these GiantsRage2007 : 9:13 am : link Defensive lineman do it? They shift and stunt from one side to the other nearly every play... How about wide receivers, going from the left side to the right side? Or jeez, maybe they go in the slot? Or our tight ends, block one play (ok, ok, in theroy here... play along), catch the ball the next.. they must all be supermen!



Pretty weak excuse for Pugh, IMO.

aside from the obvious injury issues, he just wasn't very good Victor in CT : 9:13 am : link He was overdrafted, they reached for him in desperation because the OL was crumbling. The only reason he may have looked decent at times was because of the garbage playing up there with him. That doesn't make him a good player.



RE: ... Sean : 9:13 am : link

Quote: Really loves the sound of his own voice.



This. In comment 13967269 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:This.

Horrible pick from the very start Big Rick in FL : 9:19 am : link Kyle Long, Tyler Eifert and Desmond Trufant were the next 3 picks. Xavier Rhodes and DeAndre Hopkins were shortly after that.



I really can't believe we picked him in the top 20. Did any draft an analyst have him in the 1st round?

God Joey in VA : 9:19 am : link I hated his big mouth and subpar play now I hate it more. What a whiny me first child. He’s going tomget tossed around by Suh and Donald and I cannot wait to watch.

I actually do think being drafted by NYG held him back. rasbutant : 9:21 am : link Sometimes you don't get drafted into the right situation. It happens. Not NYG fault, not Pugh fault, they both were trying to make the best of the situation they were in. It just wasn't a good situation.

Disappointed to hear this shit from him mfsd : 9:23 am : link Used to root for him to get healthy consistently and be dependable...but he comes across as pretty gutless here





Did Seubert switch positions a lot? I don’t remember that! Ivan15 : 9:23 am : link Except for trying to be a backup center for a short time and the occasional play as a blocking TE.

RE: Horrible pick from the very start chuckydee9 : 9:25 am : link

Quote: Kyle Long, Tyler Eifert and Desmond Trufant were the next 3 picks. Xavier Rhodes and DeAndre Hopkins were shortly after that.



I really can't believe we picked him in the top 20. Did any draft an analyst have him in the 1st round?



Pick 31 that year was Travis Fredrick.. In comment 13967279 Big Rick in FL said:Pick 31 that year was Travis Fredrick..

....... CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:25 am : link Teams regularly shuffle olines due to injury. Is he thinking this is a NYG thing only?

A little better than average guard arniefez : 9:30 am : link and an average at best tackle who gets hurt a lot no matter which position he plays. Very smart for the Giants to let someone else over pay him.

RE: Horrible pick from the very start Beer Man : 9:31 am : link

Quote: Kyle Long, Tyler Eifert and Desmond Trufant were the next 3 picks. Xavier Rhodes and DeAndre Hopkins were shortly after that.



I really can't believe we picked him in the top 20. Did any draft an analyst have him in the 1st round? Agree, he was the 5th OT grabbed in the 1st round, and it seemed to be a needs pick more than BPA. IMO, he wasn't a 1st round talent. In comment 13967279 Big Rick in FL said:Agree, he was the 5th OT grabbed in the 1st round, and it seemed to be a needs pick more than BPA. IMO, he wasn't a 1st round talent.

So he was hurt Beezer : 9:33 am : link BECAUSE they moved him around.



Allrightythen.

Real irony here sb from NYT Forum : 9:34 am : link One of the primary reasons the Giants drafted Pugh was his alleged versatility. Now Pugh is saying his versatility is why he can’t stay on the field?



Anyway, it’s crazy Reese didn’t draft Long. The guy is an All-Pro and has proven to be more effectively versatile than Pugh can dream of being.

I really enjoyed the "anxiety" commment Jimmy Googs : 9:43 am : link as well.



No investments made in the oline for years.



Then out of desperation we have to go oline with some high picks for a few years in a row, and we select 3 chuckleheads...

I liked Pugh gmen9892 : 9:46 am : link But this is a bitch-made excuse.

Dang... Jan in DC : 9:47 am : link Lots of hate here. While I don't buy his answer for a second, I'm sure he was asked if he thought he was injury prone by the media and that was the answer he cobbled together.

I can sum up Pugh in a few words.... BillKo : 9:55 am : link ....addition by subtraction.



You aren't winning with guys like that.



Re-signing him would have been a bad choice that further hurt the franchise.

Wow, I am so glad we let him go. ZogZerg : 10:07 am : link Tired of all his "talk" and lack of playing.



Another first round dud.

As a player sshin05 : 10:12 am : link he was fine, one of the more reliable lineman when he played which was about half the time it seemed. His complaints reveal the underlying problem for the Giants oline for years: ineffectiveness and/or injury prone players.

How the hell is it not good for your body? jcn56 : 10:17 am : link Not so much the contact, but the moving around?



Pugh wasn't a bad player, but man he had a lot of baggage.

Funny thing is NYGBlue42 : 10:18 am : link every Eagle Game he was hurt or sucked, thats how much of an Eagle homer he was. Pugh shore does talk a good game, but he is very injury PRONE.

Pugh was a BIGNTHEORY : 10:23 am : link much better use of 300 lbs of human flesh than Bobby Hart was. That's about the best that can be said of him.

What a trooper ghost718 : 10:27 am : link How will we ever recover from such a loss

Lmao Tuckrule : 10:27 am : link Being a swing tackle who can play guard is bad for your body. I guess versatility is terrible for the body

. arcarsenal : 10:37 am : link I'm glad he's gone. Another guy who's always making excuses. Enough was enough.

well in all fairness maybe when you have T-rex arms Stu11 : 10:38 am : link you have to use your back muscles so much more...

RE: God we had a bunch of losers in that lockerroom. giantsFC : 10:40 am : link

Quote: .



It may have been the most me first locker room in Giants history. In comment 13967236 Britt in VA said:It may have been the most me first locker room in Giants history.

I met Justin Pete in MD : 10:51 am : link at a charity event a few years ago. He was a very nice person. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. Sounds like the team was just broken last season.

really Giants fans? really Rory : 10:59 am : link fucking fanbase on this site is a joke. You complain about the offensive line the players and the coaches on a daily basis but when the players make a complaint this is how you react?



Pugh has every right to voice his concerns about being moved around positions, it messes with the rhythm/chemistry you're trying to build and with all the struggles the line faced Pugh most likely played hurt all the time for the sake of the team.



The reason Pugh became injury prone is because he was asked to play injured all the time. He never healed and that has a long term effect.



show some fucking class or at least some intelligence.

Pugh TyreeHelmet : 11:03 am : link Guy is soft as tissue paper. Only played a full season his rookie year and clearly didn't want to play through injuries.



Then look at Zack Martin who is in a different stratosphere as a player and hasn't missed a game. That's what you want from your Oline.

Ok I'll give him a pass on 2017 but he needs to answer for Larry in Pencilvania : 11:10 am : link 2014



2 games missed with a quad injury



2015



2 games missed with a concussion



2016



5 games missed with a sprained mcl



2017



8 games missed with his excused back injury







When was he not injured? Sounds to me he spent more time in the training room than the practice field



And if you want to talk about a guy who was tough Larry in Pencilvania : 11:17 am : link



Seubert came back from that terrible injury better than before and was a team player. Tough as nails and nasty as hell didn't whine just did his job Seubert came back from that terrible injury better than before and was a team player. Tough as nails and nasty as hell didn't whine just did his job

You have to be dense if you don't think Knee of Theismann : 11:26 am : link Reese's biggest downfall was his inability to do anything positive with the o-line. He mostly inherited the o-lines that won his two super bowls, got lucky that they were late-round and undrafted players, then whiffed on every one of his premium picks used on o-lineman. They guy was decent at some things, but evaluating OL was NOT one of them and it ended up costing him his job.

used to see pugh.. 2cents : 11:31 am : link partying at penn state during the spring (at least 3 times) and down the jersey shore over the summer. such a loser, i cant comprehend why a first round NFL pick for the NY giants would want to go back and party at a lame frat 3-4 years removed from college. also ive seen him on social media hanging with a dude that goes by "slutwhisperer" and has had a few barstool stints.



just seems like being the best football player possible was never his # 1 priority. hundreds if not thousands of fringe NFLers or prospects would love to be put in his position, to be able to prove their versatility. but he avoids that title like the plague. now i hope he never has the chance to extend his career as a backup at both G/T.

what will be his excuse GiantFanInTX : 11:36 am : link when the Cards have injuries and need him to shift to RT?

RE: Didn't all pro Diehl play 4 positions Victor in CT : 11:51 am : link

Quote: Stfu stubby arms.



Yes. And started every game of his 1st 7 seasons. In comment 13967524 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Yes. And started every game of his 1st 7 seasons.

That offensive line room must have been scintillating adamg : 12:07 pm : link With Hart and Pugh, Flowers grunting in the corner, and Richburg pretending to be the leader...

This is more than x's and o's ThatLimerickGuy : 12:11 pm : link The Giants culture, for whatever reason, whether you want to blame it on McAdoo or whatever, was filled with these type of guys.



The true attitude of a person is not judged by when things are going well. It's easy to give max effort when things are going your way. If you want to see a man's real attitude look to when things are going in the crapper. Does he rise up, put his head down and work through it? Or does he crumble and start with the excuses?



In the end, most people have bosses who make them do things that they would prefer not to do. Stay late, come in on weekends, etc. That's life. My message to Justin would be this....



Do you want to go home to your hot instagram model girlfriend (who surely loves Pugh for his great personality) and complain about the Giants? Go for it. Want to call your friends at that dumb shirt company you pimp out and bitch to them? Knock yourself out. WHY- oh WHY would you even think it would be a good idea to badmouth the Giants to the media. What good does that serve you?



Pugh was a big locker room politician. Good Riddance.



JPP was the same way. Little effort on a losing team.



If the Giants went 0-16 but the guys they had were flying around with max effort I'd deal with that, but you can't let these guys rule the roost.





Part of the problem is the CBA JonC : 12:13 pm : link and the fact that good players know what they're worth and what they're likely to get paid.



It takes away incentive, especially for a more savvy guy like Pugh. At the end of the day, his pride is probably hurt when he's not playing, but he still knew $50M was waiting for him, regardless.



I liked Pugh Pascal4554 : 12:28 pm : link Don't understand the need to criticize the Giants.

Can't wait to hear his excuse when he only plays 6 games this year BH28 : 12:31 pm : link .

Overrated player who loved to talk moespree : 12:46 pm : link Another Jerry Reese special. Seems as if Reese's main criteria since about 2014 or so was finding the most malcontent, sour and bitter people he could and sticking them all together in a locker room. And then topping it off by replacing the hall of fame coach with a guy who looks like he should be fixing your HVAC system. Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Pugh Injured Giantslifer : 12:54 pm : link 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 2013 etc..

Good luck

"Tell me sweetheart what position Bubba : 12:56 pm : link would you like to play? We want you to be happy."

Well, phil in arizona : 1:12 pm : link they drafted the guy in round 1 for to his "versatility". If he wasn't fully made aware of where he was on the depth chart in case of other injuries, that's on the coaching staff. That being said, he has to know he's going to be the guy that gets moved around. It's on him to prepare.

How healthy on another team jfosterBigBlue : 1:21 pm : link It will be interesting to see how healthy Pugh stays, now that he is on another team. The Giants don't exactly have a stellar injury record the last several years (one of the worst in the league - FootballInsiders.com).

Certainly sounds a little bitter. Wonder did he ever tell the OC or OL TMS : 1:25 pm : link position coaches how he felt the constant position switches were effecting his play ? Many though he was our best OL man when he was healthy. They might have listened. But maybe not they were fighting for their jobs .

I will give him this... phil in arizona : 1:34 pm : link the strategy of moving him around all the time was ass backwards. Traditionally, you put your best guys in their position of strength and have the depth work their way into the swing and supporting roles.

Disappointing for him to say that when rdt288 : 1:47 pm : link He was drafted bc of his versatility. Always thought he was a giants type of guy but now I doubt it. This is weak

lol Default : 2:06 pm : link Reese gets all the blame, and no one ever looks at the shitty coaching, and not just in the Macadoo years.

The anxiety comment is funny UberAlias : 2:13 pm : link It sounds like the things people say when trying to set themselves up to cash in a frivolous lawsuit.

If I were a Cardinals fan, Mr. Bungle : 2:47 pm : link I would not be too thrilled to read these whiny comments from a new signee.

I'm sure Cards fans phil in arizona : 3:03 pm : link aren't paying any attention to these comments. They are just happy to get *any* signing on the line. Plus, we only have a few more weeks until it gets way too hot to do anything.

RE: Real irony here old man : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: One of the primary reasons the Giants drafted Pugh was his alleged versatility. Now Pugh is saying his versatility is why he can’t stay on the field?



Anyway, it’s crazy Reese didn’t draft Long. The guy is an All-Pro and has proven to be more effectively versatile than Pugh can dream of being.



Ditto on your 'versatility ' point; and he knew that. IDK for sure, but I Have to believe that JR made the youretheone phone call on draft day he would have mentioned we picked you because of your versatility.

About getting hurt: imagine! Getting hurt playing football. Whoda thunk it☺ In comment 13967315 sb from NYT Forum said:Ditto on your 'versatility ' point; and he knew that. IDK for sure, but I Have to believe that JR made the youretheone phone call on draft day he would have mentioned we picked you because of your versatility.About getting hurt: imagine! Getting hurt playing football. Whoda thunk it☺

RE: really Giants fans? really chopperhatch : 3:20 pm : link

Quote: fucking fanbase on this site is a joke. You complain about the offensive line the players and the coaches on a daily basis but when the players make a complaint this is how you react?



Pugh has every right to voice his concerns about being moved around positions, it messes with the rhythm/chemistry you're trying to build and with all the struggles the line faced Pugh most likely played hurt all the time for the sake of the team.



The reason Pugh became injury prone is because he was asked to play injured all the time. He never healed and that has a long term effect.



show some fucking class or at least some intelligence.



Youre a joke. Your posts suck and your name sucks. In comment 13967453 Rory said:Youre a joke. Your posts suck and your name sucks.

. Anakim : 3:51 pm : link Geoff Schwartz

‏

Verified account



@geoffschwartz



Geoff Schwartz Retweeted ProFootballTalk

Thank you @JustinPugh for saying this. I got injured twice in NYG playing LG when I shouldn’t have. The final time I got hurt I was moved to LG after starting 10 straight at RG to “help” Flowers. All it did was get my ankle broken again because I couldn’t feel anything behind me

RE: . Anakim : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Geoff Schwartz

‏

Verified account



@geoffschwartz



Geoff Schwartz Retweeted ProFootballTalk

Thank you @JustinPugh for saying this. I got injured twice in NYG playing LG when I shouldn’t have. The final time I got hurt I was moved to LG after starting 10 straight at RG to “help” Flowers. All it did was get my ankle broken again because I couldn’t feel anything behind me



Geoff Schwartz

‏

Verified account



@geoffschwartz



Wonder if Giants fans will blast Pugh like they blasted me when I’ve made these comments before. In comment 13967811 Anakim said:Geoff SchwartzVerified account@geoffschwartzWonder if Giants fans will blast Pugh like they blasted me when I’ve made these comments before.

You knew it was only a matter of time before Schwartz chimed in. Victor in CT : 4:07 pm : link Was he playing out of position when he was hurt in every other season of his career?? He only started 16 games once in 6 years with 4 different teams.



Just shut the fuck up and be glad somebody like Jerry Reese was dumb enough and desperate enough to insanely overpay you.

We did phil in arizona : 4:27 pm : link shuffle the line way too much. It wasn't really the best strategy and it obviously built up resentment.



I'm not going to completely throw out what these guys are saying. You could definitely argue that we didn't bring in guys with the right mentality, but it's not like we set them up for success either.





RE: You knew it was only a matter of time before Schwartz chimed in. Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: Was he playing out of position when he was hurt in every other season of his career?? He only started 16 games once in 6 years with 4 different teams.



Just shut the fuck up and be glad somebody like Jerry Reese was dumb enough and desperate enough to insanely overpay you.



Reese and Mara sure instilled a throw somebody under the bus culture. Pathetic.



I'm surprised McAdoo never threw his hair stylist and tailor under the bus. In comment 13967829 Victor in CT said:Reese and Mara sure instilled a throw somebody under the bus culture. Pathetic.I'm surprised McAdoo never threw his hair stylist and tailor under the bus.

My confidence in him took a big hit after he got fisted widmerseyebrow : 4:43 pm : link by Connor Barwin on national television. Being injury prone didn't help either.

So body types chopperhatch : 4:48 pm : link Are geared only to play one position on the OL? Moving from RG to LG takes that much of a toll on the body?



I dont think moving from one side to the other is what got Schwartz' ankle broken. I think it was more of poor preparation and becoming too fat a fuck to do anything athletic.

RE: RE: You knew it was only a matter of time before Schwartz chimed in. whozzat : 4:53 pm : link

Quote:



Reese and Mara sure instilled a throw somebody under the bus culture. Pathetic.



I'm surprised McAdoo never threw his hair stylist and tailor under the bus.



Are you sure it wasn't Coughlin? Pretty sure he was the coach for most of Schwartz's tenure here.



(just stirring the pot...)



In comment 13967843 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Are you sure it wasn't Coughlin? Pretty sure he was the coach for most of Schwartz's tenure here.(just stirring the pot...)

RE: RE: RE: You knew it was only a matter of time before Schwartz chimed in. chopperhatch : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13967843 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:









Reese and Mara sure instilled a throw somebody under the bus culture. Pathetic.



I'm surprised McAdoo never threw his hair stylist and tailor under the bus.







Are you sure it wasn't Coughlin? Pretty sure he was the coach for most of Schwartz's tenure here.



(just stirring the pot...)





I think Schwartz came on the same year that Mac became OC. He may not have played the first year Mac was HC In comment 13967850 whozzat said:I think Schwartz came on the same year that Mac became OC. He may not have played the first year Mac was HC

... Toth029 : 5:20 pm : link Schwartz played RT, RG and LG in his career. Why was it all of a sudden a problem in New York?

That excuse would still be bogus, but easier to hear Matt M. : 5:23 pm : link if he wasn't always hurt before last year.

RE: . TyreeHelmet : 6:03 pm : link

Quote: Geoff Schwartz

‏

Verified account



@geoffschwartz



Geoff Schwartz Retweeted ProFootballTalk

I played left guard, center, right guard, TE, and even Fullback a few plays, I was always the guy that would do anything for my team to win, team above self was the way I played, I broke my leg and blew my knee out and wouldn’t change my thinking ever. No excuses, just playThank you @JustinPugh for saying this. I got injured twice in NYG playing LG when I shouldn’t have. The final time I got hurt I was moved to LG after starting 10 straight at RG to “help” Flowers. All it did was get my ankle broken again because I couldn’t feel anything behind me



Schwartz loves blaming others for being a complete bust for the Giants. Bottom line was he got overpaid and didn’t suit up and when he did he wasn’t any good. He was soft just like Pugh. No coincidence they were both on losing teams.



Here’s Seuberts response on twitter:



“I played left guard, center, right guard, TE, and even Fullback a few plays, I was always the guy that would do anything for my team to win, team above self was the way I played, I broke my leg and blew my knee out and wouldn’t change my thinking ever. No excuses, just play”



In comment 13967811 Anakim said:Schwartz loves blaming others for being a complete bust for the Giants. Bottom line was he got overpaid and didn’t suit up and when he did he wasn’t any good. He was soft just like Pugh. No coincidence they were both on losing teams.Here’s Seuberts response on twitter:“I played left guard, center, right guard, TE, and even Fullback a few plays, I was always the guy that would do anything for my team to win, team above self was the way I played, I broke my leg and blew my knee out and wouldn’t change my thinking ever. No excuses, just play”

RE: Hey, I wouldn't put in any time at the trainer's table if I had a view Diver_Down : 6:07 pm : link

like this at home.... Nice Pad - ( New Window )



Looks like the staging of the place was nicely done. If you want to see how it looked when Pugh lived there, google the barstool report on his place. It was a pig sty. In comment 13967884 Jim in Hoboken said:Looks like the staging of the place was nicely done. If you want to see how it looked when Pugh lived there, google the barstool report on his place. It was a pig sty.

RE: RE: Hey, I wouldn't put in any time at the trainer's table if I had a view chopperhatch : 6:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13967884 Jim in Hoboken said:





Quote:





like this at home.... Nice Pad - ( New Window )







Looks like the staging of the place was nicely done. If you want to see how it looked when Pugh lived there, google the barstool report on his place. It was a pig sty.



Just watched it. Didnt look anything like what you say. He had a catered party going on and had some of his meathead frineds over there along with Weston Richburg, but the place looked fine. In comment 13967890 Diver_Down said:Just watched it. Didnt look anything like what you say. He had a catered party going on and had some of his meathead frineds over there along with Weston Richburg, but the place looked fine.

So glad this guy isn't on our team Chris L. : 6:29 pm : link anymore! Yeah...moving him around at different positions had a lot to do with his inability no matter what position he was at to move anybody off the ball. The Cardinals will soon realize the era of their ways in giving this guy big money.

RE: RE: RE: Hey, I wouldn't put in any time at the trainer's table if I had a view Diver_Down : 6:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13967890 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13967884 Jim in Hoboken said:





Quote:





like this at home.... Nice Pad - ( New Window )







Looks like the staging of the place was nicely done. If you want to see how it looked when Pugh lived there, google the barstool report on his place. It was a pig sty.







Just watched it. Didnt look anything like what you say. He had a catered party going on and had some of his meathead frineds over there along with Weston Richburg, but the place looked fine.



It is a matter of interpretation. To my standards, it was filthy. I was in the military and have a lower tolerance for the lack of attention to detail. It looked fine to you. You obviously are more tolerant. In comment 13967896 chopperhatch said:It is a matter of interpretation. To my standards, it was filthy. I was in the military and have a lower tolerance for the lack of attention to detail. It looked fine to you. You obviously are more tolerant.

Only problem with his logic is Dave in Hoboken : 6:33 pm : link he's been injured in pretty much every single season (if not every single season) of his career on the Giants..



It was definitely time to move on.

... Toth029 : 6:35 pm : link Remember this from Pugh prior to the 2015 season



Justin Pugh said he would like to see the Giants draft "the kid from Iowa."



By that he meant fellow offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.



"He seems like a tough kid," Pugh said this past week. "I've watched a few games on him and that is someone I would like to play with."



Now who's tough?

Didn't rocco8112 : 6:45 pm : link this guy used to tout his versatility on the line as something positive he brought as a player? Maybe my memory is off, but is a pro football player. As a teammate and a professional it is his job to play anywhere on the line the team tells him to.



Lineman are supposed to be tough as well. This attitude shows why this line has been a pillow soft joke for so long. Also, he was one of the stronger Reese player contributions to the line. Wow, this team hit rock bottom. The Cardinals gave this guy 40 million? The fans should be getting the pitchforks out.

Rich Seubert was one of the toughest guys I ever saw JohnF : 6:45 pm : link I remember him limping down "Autograph Alley" during one of the Albany camps...it was just after his leg injury. He wore shorts, you could still see the long scar down his leg, not quite closed up. A lot of people near me were ready to chuck up, seeing that. He never complained, he wanted to be with his team mates, and was great with the crowd.



Oh, and just heard an interview with Will Hernandez where he said he didn't care where they played him, left side or right side...he just wanted to play. Funny, the tough guys are like that...they want to play, they don't give a damn about the details. I think we got a good one in Will.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hey, I wouldn't put in any time at the trainer's table if I had a view chopperhatch : 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13967896 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13967890 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13967884 Jim in Hoboken said:





Quote:





like this at home.... Nice Pad - ( New Window )







Looks like the staging of the place was nicely done. If you want to see how it looked when Pugh lived there, google the barstool report on his place. It was a pig sty.







Just watched it. Didnt look anything like what you say. He had a catered party going on and had some of his meathead frineds over there along with Weston Richburg, but the place looked fine.







It is a matter of interpretation. To my standards, it was filthy. I was in the military and have a lower tolerance for the lack of attention to detail. It looked fine to you. You obviously are more tolerant.





Jesus Christ, there was a party going on and he even said people were crashing there.



You're a nut. In comment 13967904 Diver_Down said:Jesus Christ, there was a party going on and he even said people were crashing there.You're a nut.

RE: Rich Seubert was one of the toughest guys I ever saw Jay on the Island : 7:05 pm : link

Quote: I remember him limping down "Autograph Alley" during one of the Albany camps...it was just after his leg injury. He wore shorts, you could still see the long scar down his leg, not quite closed up. A lot of people near me were ready to chuck up, seeing that. He never complained, he wanted to be with his team mates, and was great with the crowd.



Oh, and just heard an interview with Will Hernandez where he said he didn't care where they played him, left side or right side...he just wanted to play. Funny, the tough guys are like that...they want to play, they don't give a damn about the details. I think we got a good one in Will.

Rich Seubert is my favorite Giants offensive linemen of all time. He wasn't the biggest or most talented but he worked harder than anyone to get the most out of his abilities. His comeback from that gruesome ankle injury was incredible. Not only did he come back from it but he returned to the starting lineup and played very well. In comment 13967915 JohnF said:Rich Seubert is my favorite Giants offensive linemen of all time. He wasn't the biggest or most talented but he worked harder than anyone to get the most out of his abilities. His comeback from that gruesome ankle injury was incredible. Not only did he come back from it but he returned to the starting lineup and played very well.

C'mon guys... GeorgeAdams33 : 7:19 pm : link Everybody remembers when Parcells moved Jumbo Elliot from RT to LT and he just crumbled, right? His body couldn't take the stress and he developed anxiety so he couldn't sleep or even eat, right? Then he told everyone and it got back to the coaches so then they let him go to the Jets to finish his injury riddled career, right?



I despise Justin Pugh. Always hated the pick, the player, and especially the person. That guy is a sham. A decent college OL who couldn't hack it in the NFL. Same with Richburg. These guys have to puff themselves up and spit out excuse after excuse because they suck and they only got worse and worse after college. THAT is why Pugh still chases college girls. Some people have to live in the past where their glory days ended.