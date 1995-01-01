Name your favorite Giants offensive lineman in last 30 yrs CMicks3110 : 1/25/2018 9:47 pm I pick Richie Seubert

Easy - Ron Stone kinard : 1/25/2018 10:44 pm : link Pro Bowl guard in 2000 and 2001.



One of Accorsi's best free agent signings and one of the best players at his position for a decade.

Chris Bober TommytheElephant : 1/25/2018 10:49 pm : link Or Ray Zetechka





In all seriousness I was fond of Luke Lomas Stone Parker and Ziegler because that was the first time we had a line in some years





In all seriousness top 5:

5) William Roberts

4) Ron Stone

3) Dave Diehl

2) Brian Williams

1) Seubert

Jumbo Elliot DonQuixote : 1/25/2018 10:53 pm : link but if you're in the younger crowd, Snee is a good choice.

"favorite" isn't necessarily the same as "best."



I'd go with Seubert as "favorite," but Jumbo, Diehl, others get a lot of admiration. 30 years goes back to 1988. So the '86 SB team isn't included but the '90 SB team is. Someone please go left to right on the '90 line?



Elliott-Roberts-Oates-Moore/Kratch-Riesenberg In comment 13807084 Del Shofner said:Elliott-Roberts-Oates-Moore/Kratch-Riesenberg

How about a little love for old man Lomas Brown mfsd : 1/25/2018 11:20 pm : link and noted oenophile Glenn Parker?



How often does a team sign a new LT and LG in free agency and go to the Super Bowl that season? Hope for our chances this offseason?

Snee and Diehl were more my generation j_rud : 1/25/2018 11:35 pm : link but I gotta go Bart Oates by virtue of his appearance on Aqua Teen

Elliott Glover : 12:26 am : link For sure, but Seubert, Snee, Ohara, Diehl, and McKenzie were pretty awesome.

How about some William Roberts? I saw Bart Oates mentioned, how about Billy Ard?

David Diehl Milton : 2:55 am : link But Seubert is also a favorite and Jumbo Elliott is from my alma mater (Sachem, not Michigan), so much love for him.

p.s.--Since we're naming all of the good ones, let's not forget Roman Oben. He was a helluva 3rd round pick for Big Blue!

Was the best player on the line, even with a dislocated shoulder and broken hand.



The Giants didn't like his "cornrow" haircut so they sent him off to the 49ers, where he was a Pro Bowler, the next year.





Snee Joey in VA : 6:44 am : link Is easily my favorite, huge wide bodied mauler who played with an edge, that is my type of my OL.

Snee bc4life : 7:14 am : link and I wonder what Brian Williams career would have been like without the eye injury?

RE: Seubert bc4life : 7:15 am : link I remember John Madden commenting on how he thought Seubert was going to be a really good player - during his rookie year before anyone knew who he was.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:29 am : link Snee. Bonus points for being with TC's daughter. Now that takes balls.

for sure



Jumbo all day! In comment 13807088 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:Jumbo all day!

Shaun O'hara Rory : 7:54 am : link became the QB of the offensive line, I remembering watching a quick interview one day with Mike Golic who stated that Ohara would tell Eli in the huddle what line calls and adjustments to make to certain pass rushers.



Guy really came into his own after being a journeyman for so many years.



Kinda hoping this is the way the giants go in re-building the oline this year.

Got two, Bart Oates and Simms11 : 7:54 am : link Chris Snee.

Jumbo Elliott was my favorite as a kid. Brown Recluse : 7:55 am : link Chris Snee was the most talented.



But Richie Seubert is one of my favorite Giants of all time. His 2008 season was amazing. Especially his performance in that Carolina game. He was playing out of his mind.

Seubert and Diehl for there versatility. Jumbo for the Sachem Victor in CT : 8:01 am : link connection and his mauling of Bruce Smith. Snee probably the single best from a puerly technical standpoint.

Jumbo Elliot. johnnyb : 8:17 am : link Favorite and best IMO

the son in law Dave : 8:20 am : link Snee was a dominant RG

Chris Snee Rong5611 : 8:37 am : link Was probably the best in the last 30 years.

Hard to say, but it's a good time to remember Moondawg : 8:39 am : link

that Brad Benson was NFC offensive player of the week in 1987 as an OT for shutting down Dexter Manley of the Skins.

Sad NNJ Tom : 8:40 am : link we don't currently have a single player on the roster that you could reasonably add to this discussion.

Jumbo Elliott Les in TO : 8:59 am : link big nasty and a perfect nickname.



I was most impressed with rob zatechka. not for what he did on the field, but he is probably the only former Giant in the last 30 years who went on to become a doctor.

You know what's really sad gidiefor : Mod : 9:09 am : : 9:09 am : link while thinking about Seubert and Snee, and then Diehl, O'Hara and McKenzie, .....I just can't like any of the current crop of offensive lineman - Richburg, Pugh, Flowers, Jerry, Fluker, Hart, Jones. They just don't appear to like and play with each other they way Seubert, Snee, Diehl, O'Hara and McKenzie did ...



pretty sad -- the Giants have had some great offensive lineman over the years and this has been kinda lost -- much the same way as the team has lost



The current Dline has more of a Giants identity with Snacks and Tomlinson eating up the middle those guys provide leadership and work ethic -- but I don't really care as much for JPP and OV -- don't get me wrong, they both have their moments on the field -- but JPP seems more about JPP than the rest of the team, and OV seems really introverted

THE ENTIRE 08' LINE. x meadowlander : 9:12 am : link 2 1,000 yard rushers.



Individual though? Jumbo Elliot. Haven't had a true shut-down LT since he left.

Dave Diehl. Racer : 9:22 am : link Lined up 2-3x per year opposite Demarcus Ware and the latter's numbers weren't anything great in that sample.



Figured out a way to hold enough, etc. at LT to help win a Superbowl with very little left in the tank.



5th rounder, no less.

69 is eligible FJ : 9:29 am : link Richie Seubert

. arcarsenal : 9:38 am : link Jumbo was definitely my favorite when I was a kid.

Jumbo holmancomedown : 9:40 am : link Elliot stonewalling Bruce Smith in the Super bowl !

I know david diehl halfback20 : 10:07 am : link Got a lot of shit here sometimes, he is my favorite. Tough, versatile, and loves the giants.



McKenzie, Snee, Suerbert, and Ohara were all great.

RE: RE: Seubert Milton : 10:11 am : link

Quote: I remember John Madden commenting on how he thought Seubert was going to be a really good player - during his rookie year before anyone knew who he was. During Seubert's rookie training camp, the OL coach (I forget who it was at the time) pulled Seubert aside to introduce him to Wellington Mara. That's when everyone knew there must be something special about this undrafted kid from Western Illinois University. In comment 13807258 bc4life said:During Seubert's rookie training camp, the OL coach (I forget who it was at the time) pulled Seubert aside to introduce him to Wellington Mara. That's when everyone knew there must be something special about this undrafted kid from Western Illinois University.

Jumbo for me PatersonPlank : 10:27 am : link Wish we had him now

Either Seubert or Diehl.... Britt in VA : 10:31 am : link two guys that, one a late 5th round pick and the other undrafted, that not only elevated to starters on one of the best lines we ever had, but were guys that were incredible team leaders, and played multiple positions along the line. They were the ultimate utility players. Not to mention Seubert came back from a horrific injury which could have ended his career.

DD NYBEN1963 : 11:41 am : link David Diehl...blue collar guy that did whatever was asked of him. Protected Eli all the way from the parking lot on game days

I was born in 1990 FirstBallotEli : 2:12 pm : link So it's easily Snee for me, but that entire Oline when they all played like every snap for 3 years straight or whatever was rediculous from top to bottom



4 all pro level players and 1 who was just very good

RE: #76 Chris Snee! RinR : 2:23 pm : link

Is it even really a question!?



I'm guessing you never saw Jumbo Elliott play. In comment 13807108 Emlen'sGremlins said:I'm guessing you never saw Jumbo Elliott play.