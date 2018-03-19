Vernon 3rd Most QB Hits by an ER Since 2013 adamg : 3/19/2018 10:55 am Quote: Pro Football Focus

Since 2013, only two edge defenders have racked up more quarterback hits than Olivier Vernon!





Could care less dep026 : 3/19/2018 10:57 am : link He played poorly last year and needs to get to the QBs more when he has the ball.

and sadly Giantsfan79 : 3/19/2018 10:58 am : link so few of those edge hits changed the game, so did they really matter?



Or you could look at it as OV - just a step to slow to get to the QB when he's still holding the ball.

Vernon is drastically underrated on BBI adamg : 3/19/2018 10:58 am : link .

should be an interesting year UConn4523 : 3/19/2018 11:01 am : link we are going to have a new scheme with a better, and more creative DC. If we can't start getting home with some of these hits than I can more confidently point it to the players. But I suspect this team was just in chaos mode and we will be a lot better everywhere in 2018.

RE: Vernon is drastically underrated on BBI Giantsfan79 : 3/19/2018 11:01 am : link

Quote: .



what's he underrated for? I don't recall many signature OV moments where he changed any game's outcome. He plays hard but he's overpaid compared to the numbers he puts up, unless you count hitting the QB after the ball is out, and then he's #3!!!! In comment 13873874 adamg said:what's he underrated for? I don't recall many signature OV moments where he changed any game's outcome. He plays hard but he's overpaid compared to the numbers he puts up, unless you count hitting the QB after the ball is out, and then he's #3!!!!

RE: Vernon is drastically underrated on BBI dep026 : 3/19/2018 11:01 am : link

Quote: .



Or overrated by some? When it comes down to it, he ne is being paid lots of money to make plays. Hurries and hits are nice but sometimes it’s not enough. In comment 13873874 adamg said:Or overrated by some? When it comes down to it, he ne is being paid lots of money to make plays. Hurries and hits are nice but sometimes it’s not enough.

RE: I think Vernon is going to have a very good year Go Terps : 3/19/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: under Bettcher. I expect him to put up 10-12 sacks this season.



Why? He's only reached double digits (11.5) once in his six year career.



Vernon isn't underrated on BBI. He's rationalized. Last year it was "pressures". Now I guess it's "hits". In comment 13873880 Jay on the Island said:Why? He's only reached double digits (11.5) once in his six year career.Vernon isn't underrated on BBI. He's rationalized. Last year it was "pressures". Now I guess it's "hits".

That stat jvm52106 : 3/19/2018 11:13 am : link is like saying said catcher throws on target to second base every time with the runner sliding in safely. Great, he gets the ball there but nothing happens.



Great, OV hits the QB but isn't getting sacks.



Unless that stat can show how often the qb is throwing the ball away or is made to turn the ball over then hits on the qb mean nothing.

Hurries and hits are sometimes better than sacks BestFeature : 3/19/2018 11:15 am : link A sack where the QB doesn't get stripped won't result in an INT. A hurry might.

There's more to the game than sacks speedywheels : 3/19/2018 11:16 am : link These are probably the same people who think that batting average is a significant stat in baseball...

Vernon mdc1 : 3/19/2018 11:16 am : link needs to step it up for what he is paid. Spend more time stepping it up instead of kneeling.

RE: Hurries and hits are sometimes better than sacks Victor in CT : 3/19/2018 11:17 am : link

Quote: A sack where the QB doesn't get stripped won't result in an INT. A hurry might.



no, but it might actually help the defense get off the field on 3rd down, something that the Giants had great difficulty doing from Week 1 last year.



And are you seriously banking on INTs being a regular occurance? In comment 13873922 BestFeature said:no, but it might actually help the defense get off the field on 3rd down, something that the Giants had great difficulty doing from Week 1 last year.And are you seriously banking on INTs being a regular occurance?

RE: RE: I think Vernon is going to have a very good year Greg from LI : 3/19/2018 11:19 am : link

Same song and dance Kwall performed for years to pump up JPP.



Same song and dance Kwall performed for years to pump up JPP. In comment 13873892 Go Terps said:Same song and dance Kwall performed for years to pump up JPP.

RE: hits do not = SACKS BigBlue4You09 : 3/19/2018 11:20 am : link

Quote: ..............



So rushing a bad pass or throwing it away don't count? In comment 13873907 Victor in CT said:So rushing a bad pass or throwing it away don't count?

Sacks are guaranteed negative plays dep026 : 3/19/2018 11:21 am : link Hits and hurries aren’t. They are effective but you can still score a Td when the qb is hit and hurried

RE: RE: hits do not = SACKS Victor in CT : 3/19/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13873907 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





..............







So rushing a bad pass or throwing it away don't count?



Apparently it didn't. They could not get off the field from day one last year. I don't recal too many bad passes being caused by Vernon last year. Nor by JPP for that matter. They had no pass rush at all. In comment 13873935 BigBlue4You09 said:Apparently it didn't. They could not get off the field from day one last year. I don't recal too many bad passes being caused by Vernon last year. Nor by JPP for that matter. They had no pass rush at all.

RE: There's more to the game than sacks dep026 : 3/19/2018 11:22 am : link

So if a guy hits .350 a that isn't good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter???



So if a guy hits .350 a that isn’t good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter??? In comment 13873924 speedywheels said:So if a guy hits .350 a that isn’t good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter???

We also don't know how a "hit" is defined Go Terps : 3/19/2018 11:25 am : link I could see the attritional value of repeated hard hits on a QB, but does that stat count instances in which he merely touches the QB? When he keeps him up on his feet in order to avoid a roughing penalty? The pressures stat that everyone loved was the same way...poorly defined with an nebulous connection to results on the field.





RE: Hurries and hits are sometimes better than sacks Go Terps : 3/19/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: A sack where the QB doesn't get stripped won't result in an INT. A hurry might.



This is what I'm talking about. Complete rationalization for a player who has been highly paid and underperformed since we signed him.



A hurry could also result in a touchdown. A sack can not.



It's funny...everyone is happy Reese is gone but we still see rationalizations for the results of his errors. In comment 13873922 BestFeature said:This is what I'm talking about. Complete rationalization for a player who has been highly paid and underperformed since we signed him.A hurry could also result in a touchdown. A sack can not.It's funny...everyone is happy Reese is gone but we still see rationalizations for the results of his errors.

RE: RE: Hurries and hits are sometimes better than sacks Brown Recluse : 3/19/2018 11:32 am : link

On point.





Quote:





A sack where the QB doesn't get stripped won't result in an INT. A hurry might.







This is what I'm talking about. Complete rationalization for a player who has been highly paid and underperformed since we signed him.



A hurry could also result in a touchdown. A sack can not.



It's funny...everyone is happy Reese is gone but we still see rationalizations for the results of his errors.



On point. In comment 13873969 Go Terps said:On point.

RE: RE: There's more to the game than sacks UConn4523 : 3/19/2018 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13873924 speedywheels said:





Quote:





These are probably the same people who think that batting average is a significant stat in baseball...







So if a guy hits .350 a that isn’t good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter???



Yeah that was a head scratcher for me. Let me know when a .300 batting average = shitty hitter.



Jury is out on Vernon. I am/was in the camp that thought his 2016 year was very strong despite the lack of sacks, partly because he was injury and partly because he was getting hits/hurries and playing well against the run. Then 2017 happened and I think its just hard to accurately assess what happened.



If he doesn't atleast give us his 2016 performance this season, he'll be a potential cut in a year. In comment 13873941 dep026 said:Yeah that was a head scratcher for me. Let me know when a .300 batting average = shitty hitter.Jury is out on Vernon. I am/was in the camp that thought his 2016 year was very strong despite the lack of sacks, partly because he was injury and partly because he was getting hits/hurries and playing well against the run. Then 2017 happened and I think its just hard to accurately assess what happened.If he doesn't atleast give us his 2016 performance this season, he'll be a potential cut in a year.

RE: Could care less djm : 3/19/2018 11:43 am : link

Define poorly? If you mean he wasn't amazing or terrific, fine. He wasn't poor.



Define poorly? If you mean he wasn't amazing or terrific, fine. He wasn't poor. In comment 13873868 dep026 said:Define poorly? If you mean he wasn't amazing or terrific, fine. He wasn't poor.

oh I forgot djm : 3/19/2018 11:44 am : link we have to talk about his salary.



Great!



But Vernon is still a very good all around edge player.



Ok go back the money...enjoy.

RE: Vernon is drastically underrated on BBI PatersonPlank : 3/19/2018 11:48 am : link

+1



+1 In comment 13873874 adamg said:+1

Vernon Dragon : 3/19/2018 11:50 am : link Has become the second coming of JPP close but no cigar and now the injuries are starting to pile on. Most know I’m not a fan of FA because no mattter what they do it’s just never really value for 💴.

RE: RE: Could care less dep026 : 3/19/2018 11:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13873868 dep026 said:





Quote:





He played poorly last year and needs to get to the QBs more when he has the ball.







Define poorly? If you mean he wasn't amazing or terrific, fine. He wasn't poor.



We talk all the time about making plays when it matters most. That is what separates bad to good players. I am not saying Vernon is a poor by any means. But there were a lot of situations where we needed a stop or sack or whatever and I watched a QB sit in the pocket for 5-6-7-8 seconds and neither OV or JPP getting close to the QB.



I hope he does, but last year was a bad year for everyone including OV. In comment 13873997 djm said:We talk all the time about making plays when it matters most. That is what separates bad to good players. I am not saying Vernon is a poor by any means. But there were a lot of situations where we needed a stop or sack or whatever and I watched a QB sit in the pocket for 5-6-7-8 seconds and neither OV or JPP getting close to the QB.I hope he does, but last year was a bad year for everyone including OV.

There are things people don't understand of Dline play chuckydee9 : 3/19/2018 11:59 am : link When you have no push up the middle, Pressure from DE can be avoided.. when you have crap LBs, there are many dump off opportunities available for the opposition QB.. and this doesn't even include the fact that both our DEs play 95% of the snaps when they are in games.. put all these things together and no DE will have success in our system..



Jerry really screwed this team over the last few years.. Now that we have LBs and the Qbs have to hold the ball the extra second, these hits will turn into sacks.. if we have dept at the DE position then these guys will be fresher to get there that fraction of a second earlier to result in sack rather than hit.. lets hope we get someone who can pressure up the middle but Tomlinson and Snacks aren't going to be difference maker there..

Not really the place for this discussion Greg from LI : 3/19/2018 11:59 am : link But batting average out of context is an empty stat. You try to make the comparison absurd by comparing a .220 hitter with a .350 hitter, but what about a .300ish slap hitter who doesn't walk versus a slugger who hits .250 but gets on base a ton and hits for power? You have a guy like Ichiro who put up seasons like .310/.361/.386 or .315/.359/.394, and his actual offensive production isn't as good as a Nick Swisher hitting .249/.371/.498 or a Curtis Granderson hitting .262/.354/.522.





Can we think of a hurry as a single, a hit as a double Ira : 3/19/2018 12:04 pm : link and a sack as a home run?

RE: djm making my point djm : 3/19/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: "He's good if you ignore the contract."



Rationalization.



I'm not ignoring the stupid fucking contract. I just don't give as many shits as you all do. I give a little shit, I don't think something that needs to be hyper focused on. And you know why I know this? Because I have seen "overpaid" players help my team win big.



Carry on. In comment 13874006 Go Terps said:I'm not ignoring the stupid fucking contract. I just don't give as many shits as you all do. I give a little shit, I don't think something that needs to be hyper focused on. And you know why I know this? Because I have seen "overpaid" players help my team win big.Carry on.

RE: Can we think of a hurry as a single, a hit as a double djm : 3/19/2018 12:07 pm : link

Quote: and a sack as a home run?



Forget this stupid crap about hurries or whatever. What do your eyes tell you when you watch Vernon play? I see a guy winning more battles than he's losing. I see a good player that can play great at times and plays one of the most important positions in the NFL. I see the Giants with a plus player.



But that's just me. In comment 13874074 Ira said:Forget this stupid crap about hurries or whatever. What do your eyes tell you when you watch Vernon play? I see a guy winning more battles than he's losing. I see a good player that can play great at times and plays one of the most important positions in the NFL. I see the Giants with a plus player.But that's just me.

RE: RE: There's more to the game than sacks speedywheels : 3/19/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13873924 speedywheels said:





Quote:





These are probably the same people who think that batting average is a significant stat in baseball...







So if a guy hits .350 a that isn’t good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter???



And what if that 220 hitter slugs 550 and has an OBP of 350+? And 350 is a singles hitter who never walks and has less runs scored/RBI than the 220 hitter? Which is better for their respective teams?



Thanks for proving my point... In comment 13873941 dep026 said:And what if that 220 hitter slugs 550 and has an OBP of 350+? And 350 is a singles hitter who never walks and has less runs scored/RBI than the 220 hitter? Which is better for their respective teams?Thanks for proving my point...

and i'm sorry djm : 3/19/2018 12:11 pm : link but if you saw a poor return from Vernon in 2016 you're either really fucking stupid or really fucking stubborn and just can't admit the guy can play. Vernon was just fine in 2016. He played a critical role on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



I see a player that can help this team play well. I know I know he makes a lot of money. I am shocked really. Still can't wrap my head around the fact that a 27 year old talented athlete fresh off FA makes a lot of money. It's just mind blowing. Hopefully the Giants franchise can stay afloat while paying Vernon all that loot.



Maybe we should have all the high paid Giants take a pay cut.

Never thought I'd see the day when fans enjoy Brown Recluse : 3/19/2018 12:12 pm : link watching the QB get hit AFTER the ball is released and caught by the receiver for a 30 yard gain.



Times sure have changed.





What is a hit? Doomster : 3/19/2018 12:14 pm : link Does it mean the pass was completed or not? Or there is there no such stat?



Or does it mean the qb was just in the process of throwing the ball and then was legally hit, but you don't know the outcome of the throw as a stat....

would it make some of you truly happy djm : 3/19/2018 12:19 pm : link if Vernon earned 2-3-4-5 million less? Would it REALLY make any difference?



He's still the same player. The money doesn't change what Vernon is. Even if you want to say he's just above average....that's still a good thing.



You build your roster with younger cheaper players and highly paid older players. Not every player will represent insanely good value. Some don't represent any real value at all. Some might even be dead weight. Some players might end up being labeled as overrated or overpaid but that same player is still helping the team win games, even if it's a lower value than the ideal player. That doesn't mean you need to bemoan the player's worth or bitch and moan on how much he earns. Look sometimes a player just crushes a team's financials...I won't sit here and dispute that. But at times, this money talK shit is an overstatement. That's just my take. Vernon isn't going anywhere so make peace with his salary. I'm sure the salary will be re-negotiated at some point, don't worry.

RE: Never thought I'd see the day when fans enjoy djm : 3/19/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: watching the QB get hit AFTER the ball is released and caught by the receiver for a 30 yard gain.



Times sure have changed.





Yeah, when the Giants were knocking the smile and shit right out of Tony Romo during the 4th quarter of that 2007 playoff game, those hits didn't help at all. I think they sacked Romo ONCE that entire day. How many hits? Tell me that those hits didn't rattle Romo. Please I could use a good laugh. In comment 13874094 Brown Recluse said:Yeah, when the Giants were knocking the smile and shit right out of Tony Romo during the 4th quarter of that 2007 playoff game, those hits didn't help at all. I think they sacked Romo ONCE that entire day. How many hits? Tell me that those hits didn't rattle Romo. Please I could use a good laugh.

67 Hits? ghost718 : 3/19/2018 12:21 pm : link Wow



Cancel that Bradley Chubb visit

I’d like to see Vernon play with a normal number of snaps this year TD : 3/19/2018 12:22 pm : link He’s been exhausted playing every down all game every game.



You want to keep your pass rushers somewhat fresh. McAdoofus had Vernon and even JPP on the field way too much.



I have hopes for Vernon in the 3-4. I expect a double-digit sack year with great run D.

RE: RE: RE: There's more to the game than sacks dep026 : 3/19/2018 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13873941 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13873924 speedywheels said:





Quote:





These are probably the same people who think that batting average is a significant stat in baseball...







So if a guy hits .350 a that isn’t good? Where as a guy who hits .220 is a good hitter???







And what if that 220 hitter slugs 550 and has an OBP of 350+? And 350 is a singles hitter who never walks and has less runs scored/RBI than the 220 hitter? Which is better for their respective teams?



Thanks for proving my point...



You didn’t prove a point. You said hitting is an empty stat. Then you put your addidtional statistics into it. What if the guy hits .350 and has a slugging percentage of .789 - is his average empty then? Batting average is not an empty star whatsoever. It’s very useful. Just like sacks aren’t empty stats either. Their production stats. Hurries and hits are more empty stats due to the fact they do not definitively lead to negative plays. SAcks are negative plays. In comment 13874086 speedywheels said:You didn’t prove a point. You said hitting is an empty stat. Then you put your addidtional statistics into it. What if the guy hits .350 and has a slugging percentage of .789 - is his average empty then? Batting average is not an empty star whatsoever. It’s very useful. Just like sacks aren’t empty stats either. Their production stats. Hurries and hits are more empty stats due to the fact they do not definitively lead to negative plays. SAcks are negative plays.

RE: RE: Can we think of a hurry as a single, a hit as a double adamg : 3/19/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13874074 Ira said:





Quote:





and a sack as a home run?







Forget this stupid crap about hurries or whatever. What do your eyes tell you when you watch Vernon play? I see a guy winning more battles than he's losing. I see a good player that can play great at times and plays one of the most important positions in the NFL. I see the Giants with a plus player.



But that's just me.



Exactly. It's like some of these guys just wait for the season to end and check the sack totals to tell them how a player did. Vernon is a great player. Try watching him actually play if doubt me. In comment 13874078 djm said:Exactly. It's like some of these guys just wait for the season to end and check the sack totals to tell them how a player did. Vernon is a great player. Try watching him actually play if doubt me.

RE: RE: Never thought I'd see the day when fans enjoy Brown Recluse : 3/19/2018 12:28 pm : link

They also sacked opposing QB's 53 times that season. Last year? 27.





Quote:





watching the QB get hit AFTER the ball is released and caught by the receiver for a 30 yard gain.



Times sure have changed.









Yeah, when the Giants were knocking the smile and shit right out of Tony Romo during the 4th quarter of that 2007 playoff game, those hits didn't help at all. I think they sacked Romo ONCE that entire day. How many hits? Tell me that those hits didn't rattle Romo. Please I could use a good laugh.



They also sacked opposing QB's 53 times that season. Last year? 27. In comment 13874120 djm said:They also sacked opposing QB's 53 times that season. Last year? 27.

He’s averaging less than 1 hit per game dep026 : 3/19/2018 12:28 pm : link Since 2013. Not sure if that’s worth applauding.

RE: RE: RE: RE: There's more to the game than sacks speedywheels : 3/19/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote:





You didn’t prove a point. You said hitting is an empty stat. Then you put your addidtional statistics into it. What if the guy hits .350 and has a slugging percentage of .789 - is his average empty then? Batting average is not an empty star whatsoever. It’s very useful. Just like sacks aren’t empty stats either. Their production stats. Hurries and hits are more empty stats due to the fact they do not definitively lead to negative plays. SAcks are negative plays.



Holy crap. All I said was there are folks who believe batting average is a significant stat. I never said it was an empty stat.



BA - by itself - is not a significant stat. Just like a sack - by itself - is not a significant stat. In comment 13874127 dep026 said:Holy crap. All I said was there are folks who believe batting average is a significant stat. I never said it was an empty stat.BA - by itself - is not a significant stat. Just like a sack - by itself - is not a significant stat.

My lasting 2016 memory of Vernon Go Terps : 3/19/2018 12:29 pm : link Regular season game in Green Bay. Rodgers is regularly getting, without exaggeration, 5+ seconds to throw the football. Vernon and JPP being completely dominated, and Al Michaels says something to the effect of, "When the Giants made him the richest defensive end in the NFL, people around the league said, 'Him?'". It was like he was Ann on Arrested Development.

There are people who said speedywheels : 3/19/2018 12:30 pm : link "He's only had ___ sacks, he's not that good".



Sacks are not the end all/be all about how good a player is; just like BA...

RE: There are people who said dep026 : 3/19/2018 12:33 pm : link

Quote: "He's only had ___ sacks, he's not that good".



Sacks are not the end all/be all about how good a player is; just like BA...



I won’t disagree with that idea. But if a players get 100 hurries and hits and very few sacks... the hurries and hits aren’t all that great.



And he is getting less than 1 hit on the QB per game since 2013. Is that really a great thing to tout? In comment 13874151 speedywheels said:I won’t disagree with that idea. But if a players get 100 hurries and hits and very few sacks... the hurries and hits aren’t all that great.And he is getting less than 1 hit on the QB per game since 2013. Is that really a great thing to tout?

And again, Go Terps : 3/19/2018 12:34 pm : link we don't know what constitutes a hit. Anecdotally I haven't seen Vernon planting very many QBs after they get rid of the ball.



Since Vernon signed here we've ranked 15th and 30th in sacks as a defense. So, there's that. But I'm supposed to believe that sacks now don't matter. Oh and in 2017 we conceded more TD passes than anyone else, and the second most passing yards.



Yeah the Vernon experience has been something.

De-emphasizing the importance of sacks, Brown Recluse : 3/19/2018 12:39 pm : link by over-emphasizing hits just to prove a point.



Proving GoTerps point.

RE: What is a hit? Eli Wilson : 3/19/2018 12:44 pm : link

I'd like to see the comp% or YPA on the passes from those hits.



Or does it mean the qb was just in the process of throwing the ball and then was legally hit, but you don't know the outcome of the throw as a stat....



I'd like to see the comp% or YPA on the passes from those hits. In comment 13874100 Doomster said:I'd like to see the comp% or YPA on the passes from those hits.

RE: And again, Victor in CT : 3/19/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote: we don't know what constitutes a hit. Anecdotally I haven't seen Vernon planting very many QBs after they get rid of the ball.



Since Vernon signed here we've ranked 15th and 30th in sacks as a defense. So, there's that. But I'm supposed to believe that sacks now don't matter. Oh and in 2017 we conceded more TD passes than anyone else, and the second most passing yards.



Yeah the Vernon experience has been something.



The love for these guys here makes you wonder why so many people wanted Reese canned.



Seems to me tha 100% of sacks result in loss of down, lost yardage. I doubt 100% of hurries end up in INTs or errant passes. In comment 13874171 Go Terps said:The love for these guys here makes you wonder why so many people wanted Reese canned.Seems to me tha 100% of sacks result in loss of down, lost yardage. I doubt 100% of hurries end up in INTs or errant passes.

RE: My lasting 2016 memory of Vernon djm : 3/19/2018 12:53 pm : link

Great. Take the lowest point of that season and put it on Vernon. Let's absolve the offense for all the 3 and outs. Absolve the injury to JPP. Absolve the Giants D all together...never mind that there wasn't one more legit pass rusher on that entire team.

Lazy and easy. Good stuff.



Great. Take the lowest point of that season and put it on Vernon. Let's absolve the offense for all the 3 and outs. Absolve the injury to JPP. Absolve the Giants D all together...never mind that there wasn't one more legit pass rusher on that entire team.



Lazy and easy. Good stuff. In comment 13874146 Go Terps said:Great. Take the lowest point of that season and put it on Vernon. Let's absolve the offense for all the 3 and outs. Absolve the injury to JPP. Absolve the Giants D all together...never mind that there wasn't one more legit pass rusher on that entire team.Lazy and easy. Good stuff.

djm Go Terps : 3/19/2018 12:57 pm : link The last 6 seasons have been a collective low point with this franchise. Cherry picking the one fluke year might make you feel better but it doesn't make Vernon a great player just because you want him to be. He never has been a great player...paying him like one doesn't change that.

RE: RE: And again, JohnnyFlowers : 3/19/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13874171 Go Terps said:





Quote:





we don't know what constitutes a hit. Anecdotally I haven't seen Vernon planting very many QBs after they get rid of the ball.



Since Vernon signed here we've ranked 15th and 30th in sacks as a defense. So, there's that. But I'm supposed to believe that sacks now don't matter. Oh and in 2017 we conceded more TD passes than anyone else, and the second most passing yards.



Yeah the Vernon experience has been something.







The love for these guys here makes you wonder why so many people wanted Reese canned.



Seems to me tha 100% of sacks result in loss of down, lost yardage. I doubt 100% of hurries end up in INTs or errant passes.



Let's not forget about the personal fouls he has picked up multiple times for driving the QB to the ground to hard,etc. In comment 13874208 Victor in CT said:Let's not forget about the personal fouls he has picked up multiple times for driving the QB to the ground to hard,etc.

What about double teams? trueblueinpw : 3/19/2018 1:01 pm : link If OV is disrupting QBs while drawing double teams then there’s value in the hurry. But if he’s getting marks for hurries one on one then I don’t see much value in that regard. Don’t most starting DEs in the NFL cause hurries?

RE: djm djm : 3/19/2018 1:01 pm : link

Ok. Not sure what 6 years has to do with Vernon's overall impact or ability. I think he's a very good all around player. I'm not getting into splitting hairs at how good he is. I see a plus player playing a premium position. I don't give that much of a fuck at his salary. I hate that take. Hate it.



Ok. Not sure what 6 years has to do with Vernon's overall impact or ability. I think he's a very good all around player. I'm not getting into splitting hairs at how good he is. I see a plus player playing a premium position. I don't give that much of a fuck at his salary. I hate that take. Hate it. In comment 13874236 Go Terps said:Ok. Not sure what 6 years has to do with Vernon's overall impact or ability. I think he's a very good all around player. I'm not getting into splitting hairs at how good he is. I see a plus player playing a premium position. I don't give that much of a fuck at his salary. I hate that take. Hate it.

if the Giants didn't like Vernon djm : 3/19/2018 1:04 pm : link they would cut him before too long. They must feel that this team with Vernon at his salary is better off with him than without. When the day comes they feel differently they will take the necessary action. Until then, I choose to view Vernon as part of the solution going forward. I don't see a liability on the field, not in the least. I see a player worth watching.

RE: That stat Tuckrule : 3/19/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: is like saying said catcher throws on target to second base every time with the runner sliding in safely. Great, he gets the ball there but nothing happens.



Great, OV hits the QB but isn't getting sacks.



Unless that stat can show how often the qb is throwing the ball away or is made to turn the ball over then hits on the qb mean nothing.



That’s exactly what it translates to. Excellent analogy. I’m a fan of Vernon but these stats to me are stupid like many football stats. Just watch the games and he’s pretty much invisible. Football more than any other sport is about the eye test. He’s okay vs the run but he wasn’t brought here to stop the run. In comment 13873919 jvm52106 said:That’s exactly what it translates to. Excellent analogy. I’m a fan of Vernon but these stats to me are stupid like many football stats. Just watch the games and he’s pretty much invisible. Football more than any other sport is about the eye test. He’s okay vs the run but he wasn’t brought here to stop the run.

Money always gets thrown into the discussion Ten Ton Hammer : 3/19/2018 1:25 pm : link On topics like this and I continue to be exasperated by it.



Nate solder has never been the best or even top 5 LT in the league but he's paid like it. Eli Manning was never the best QB in the league but he's been paid like it. Antrel Rolled was never the best safety in the league but he was paid like it. It's the cost of doing business. Contracts are not always indicative of talent level. There's always an availability tax attached to free agents.

If you don’t think QB hits and pressure matter KWALL2 : 3/19/2018 1:31 pm : link Then you’re a fool.



It’s not about sacks. If a guy consisntenly gets pressure he can have much more value than the guy with more sacks.



You win football games by getting pressure. Sacks are just one way to measure pressure.



The players may have 1000 snaps in a season.



They are evaluated on every snap to get their grade.



At the end of the year, the simpletons roll out the sack numbers as the measuring stick.

About Vernon KWALL2 : 3/19/2018 1:34 pm : link He got a big deal. When he’s healthy he’s been a top player.



Not a game wrecker but a very good player.



He gets QB pressure. He plays hard. He brings a lot of value and his consistent QB pressure is a big part of it. He’s helping the team.



Does it make him worth the big deal? That’s another question.

RE: Not really the place for this discussion MetsAreBack : 3/19/2018 1:41 pm : link

I take your point - which is consensus by now thanks to all the OPS stuff out there - but in the case of Ichiro, in his prime, he was also a tremendous base stealer. Often thought effective base stealers should get a bump to their all around offensive output. Somehow add it to the SLG since most of their singles eventually becomes 'doubles'

Anyway - we digress. Lets go back to talking about Vernon yet again.





I take your point - which is consensus by now thanks to all the OPS stuff out there - but in the case of Ichiro, in his prime, he was also a tremendous base stealer. Often thought effective base stealers should get a bump to their all around offensive output. Somehow add it to the SLG since most of their singles eventually becomes 'doubles'



Anyway - we digress. Lets go back to talking about Vernon yet again. In comment 13874052 Greg from LI said:I take your point - which is consensus by now thanks to all the OPS stuff out there - but in the case of Ichiro, in his prime, he was also a tremendous base stealer. Often thought effective base stealers should get a bump to their all around offensive output. Somehow add it to the SLG since most of their singles eventually becomes 'doubles'Anyway - we digress. Lets go back to talking about Vernon yet again.

How many hits are fans GiantTuff1 : 3/19/2018 2:10 pm : link holding their breath waiting for a flag?

RE: If you don't think QB hits and pressure matter dep026 : 3/19/2018 2:12 pm : link

Quote: Then you’re a fool.



It’s not about sacks. If a guy consisntenly gets pressure he can have much more value than the guy with more sacks.



You win football games by getting pressure. Sacks are just one way to measure pressure.



The players may have 1000 snaps in a season.



They are evaluated on every snap to get their grade.



At the end of the year, the simpletons roll out the sack numbers as the measuring stick.



Again, why cant he get sacks, hits, and hurries?



Are we really bragging about a guy who gets less than 1 hit per game for the last 5 years? In comment 13874316 KWALL2 said:Again, why cant he get sacks, hits, and hurries?Are we really bragging about a guy who gets less than 1 hit per game for the last 5 years?

Bragging? KWALL2 : 3/19/2018 2:25 pm : link I don't know what that means.



What I have a problem with is people dismissing a player getting consistent QB pressure as BS, hype, or anything else.



It's a legitimate aspect of evaluation. One of the most important actually. When the coaches grade a guy, he gets a positive grade if he beats his man and gets pressure. He doesn't control what the QB is doing. Or the fact that he isn't coming from the blind side. If he hurries the QB he's helping.



If you have a player doing it consistently then you have an impact guy.



Vernon is an excellent player. One of the few we have.



RE: Bragging? dep026 : 3/19/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: I don't know what that means.



What I have a problem with is people dismissing a player getting consistent QB pressure as BS, hype, or anything else.



It's a legitimate aspect of evaluation. One of the most important actually. When the coaches grade a guy, he gets a positive grade if he beats his man and gets pressure. He doesn't control what the QB is doing. Or the fact that he isn't coming from the blind side. If he hurries the QB he's helping.



If you have a player doing it consistently then you have an impact guy.



Vernon is an excellent player. One of the few we have.



But he doesnt get sacks and despite what this stat says - he isnt hitting the QB either. And he is getting paid a lot of money do so.



Hitting a QB less than once per game isnt great whatsoever if you arent getting sacks. In comment 13874427 KWALL2 said:But he doesnt get sacks and despite what this stat says - he isnt hitting the QB either. And he is getting paid a lot of money do so.Hitting a QB less than once per game isnt great whatsoever if you arent getting sacks.

I like OV Dodge : 3/19/2018 2:40 pm : link I think his problem is that Spags made him play every snap in the game plus made him run sprints before and after games and forced him only to sleep 3 hours a night.



I think if the new DC can actually create some kind of rotation he'll be a lot better in the 3rd and 4th quarters where it matters.



Just like the situation in that playoff game against Rodgers.

djm Go Terps : 3/19/2018 3:01 pm : link

Ok. Not sure what 6 years has to do with Vernon's overall impact or ability.



I bring up the past six years because there's been a common theme surrounding the discussion of this team for some time. That theme revolves around excuse making and rationalization to talk around a fundamental truth, and that truth is this:



The Giants suck. This organization has sucked for 6 years and has sucked because of the poor decisions it makes.



Positive spins on underperforming players are frequently repeated here by posters that refuse to accept that reality. Vernon isn't the only guy we see rationalized. The rationalizations around every big player on this team up to and including Eli have been all over this site for years.



Enough already. This team sucks. The players are failing...and it's not all McAdoo's fault. The sooner we all accept that then the sooner we can all stop rationalizing away poor performances with bullshit like a "hits" stat. I bring up the past six years because there's been a common theme surrounding the discussion of this team for some time. That theme revolves around excuse making and rationalization to talk around a fundamental truth, and that truth is this:The Giants suck. This organization has sucked for 6 years and has sucked because of the poor decisions it makes.Positive spins on underperforming players are frequently repeated here by posters that refuse to accept that reality. Vernon isn't the only guy we see rationalized. The rationalizations around every big player on this team up to and including Eli have been all over this site for years.Enough already. This team sucks. The players are failing...and it's not all McAdoo's fault. The sooner we all accept that then the sooner we can all stop rationalizing away poor performances with bullshit like a "hits" stat.

I talked.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/19/2018 3:23 pm : link



Quote: My lasting 2016 memory of Vernon

Go Terps : 12:29 pm : link : reply

Regular season game in Green Bay. Rodgers is regularly getting, without exaggeration, 5+ seconds to throw the football. Vernon and JPP being completely dominated, and Al Michaels says something to the effect of, "When the Giants made him the richest defensive end in the NFL, people around the league said, 'Him?'". It was like he was Ann on Arrested Development.



During the primetime games vs. Minny and GB, the team was getting absolutely roasted for the $200M. Everyone knows that figure because the announcers kept bringing it up.



Then you know what - later in the year when we were getting ready to clinch a playoff spot, the narrative changed. Vernon had recovered from the broken hand and JPP was playing well. Then the discussion turned to Reese getting a lot of value from the signings and how it turned around a defense that was the worst to one that was one of the best. Even in the playoff game vs. GB in the 1st quarter they went over the signings and how it "turned the season around".



djm is right on the head here. The money shouldn't factor into the player evaluation. It matters for the cap, but a player either plays well or he doesn't. It isn't a "well, he's OK but a terrible value". Vernon is a young DE who plays very well when healthy. I don't see the logic in tying performances to their salary, just like I'm, not thinking that when Collins or Beckham makes a play, it is great because they are an awesome value. to Giant Mike at length about this in 2016. We were both on the same page on the take that the Giants overpaid for players:During the primetime games vs. Minny and GB, the team was getting absolutely roasted for the $200M. Everyone knows that figure because the announcers kept bringing it up.Then you know what - later in the year when we were getting ready to clinch a playoff spot, the narrative changed. Vernon had recovered from the broken hand and JPP was playing well. Then the discussion turned to Reese getting a lot of value from the signings and how it turned around a defense that was the worst to one that was one of the best. Even in the playoff game vs. GB in the 1st quarter they went over the signings and how it "turned the season around".djm is right on the head here. The money shouldn't factor into the player evaluation. It matters for the cap, but a player either plays well or he doesn't. It isn't a "well, he's OK but a terrible value". Vernon is a young DE who plays very well when healthy. I don't see the logic in tying performances to their salary, just like I'm, not thinking that when Collins or Beckham makes a play, it is great because they are an awesome value.

And you know what.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/19/2018 3:26 pm : link Quote: The Giants suck. This organization has sucked for 6 years and has sucked because of the poor decisions it makes.



The definition of suck really just got elevated here. The Giants sucked last year. The rest of the time, they are similar to the vast mess of teams we see every year. Mediocre.



I hear people in the past raving about how well the Panthers are run. They've existed since 1995 and have never had back to back winning seasons. The definition of suck really just got elevated here. The Giants sucked last year. The rest of the time, they are similar to the vast mess of teams we see every year. Mediocre.I hear people in the past raving about how well the Panthers are run. They've existed since 1995 and have never had back to back winning seasons.

Pretending cost shouldn't be considered is another rationalization Go Terps : 3/19/2018 3:36 pm : link It does matter, because it impacts decision making all over the roster. Vernon is not paid to "play very well when healthy". He's paid to be an elite player at his position...that's the commitment Reese made. The problem is that Vernon has never been an elite player, and that is in part why Reese is no longer the GM.



All offseason we see moves made all around the league that are driven completely or in part by salary cap constraints. Let's stop pretending it doesn't impact decision making.

vernon has been here 2 years hitdog42 : 3/19/2018 3:41 pm : link he was excellent year 1, by every measure other than nitpicking his worst game or worst 10 plays. reverse engineering nonsense to fit a narrative.



the whole defense was poor for large portions last year, and he was part of that, and his injury was part of that- and he needs to perform this year to erase that feeling...

i would expect him to do well this year.



He is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/19/2018 3:43 pm : link not paid to be an elite player. You keep missing that point.



He's paid to be a starting DE.



The contracts the Giants have given allow us to move on from guys not playing up to their contract with relative ease.



So, comparing him vs. his pay is already accounted for and safeguards put in.



If you truly cared about cost, you'd be one of Beckham's greatest fans because he's an incredible value. Instead, you're going to end up spending 3-4 years bitching about how much he'll cost down the road.



In Beckham's case, you hate the guy. In Vernon's case, you have some illusion that the cap is 1993 again. In both cases, your take is pretty poor as evidenced by the belief that Vernon has to be an elite player. Hell, even when he played well in 2016, his slow start jaded you into thinking it was a $200M waste of money.



$200M that has produced 2 All Pros and a good DE

As with Solder, they had no choice but to overpay for Vernon Victor in CT : 3/19/2018 3:47 pm : link and others. It's the price you pay for years of horrific drafting. Vernon is not a great player, nor is he a terrible one, I'd classify him as average, sometimes above average.



As for sucks, 4 losing seasons out of 5, 5 out of 6 no playoffs, complete implosion last year? I'd have to say they are well into suck-dom, 60% of the way to a lost decade.

So because we can get out of a shitty contract Go Terps : 3/19/2018 3:50 pm : link we're supposed to be happy about the shitty contract?



OK, I guess.



I thought we'd be more concerned with the two years of being unable to generate a conventional pass rush, but hey that's just me.

If you can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/19/2018 3:53 pm : link get out of an expensive contract, it really isn't shitty to begin with. But again, you miss the point.



And basically, your point here is that people rationalize expensive players.



Yet, you take the best WR in the NFL and trash his ass whenever possible and don't think it is a rationalization?



I think rationalization is just your way of saying the people who don't agree with you are wrong.

RE: If you can.. Go Terps : 3/19/2018 3:57 pm : link

Quote: get out of an expensive contract, it really isn't shitty to begin with. But again, you miss the point.



And basically, your point here is that people rationalize expensive players.



Yet, you take the best WR in the NFL and trash his ass whenever possible and don't think it is a rationalization?



I think rationalization is just your way of saying the people who don't agree with you are wrong.



I think bringing up Beckham to prove something about Vernon is your way of deflecting. In comment 13874626 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think bringing up Beckham to prove something about Vernon is your way of deflecting.

We don't have to agree Go Terps : 3/19/2018 4:01 pm : link I just think we should acknowledge that pointing to hits as an indicator of Vernon's being something he hasn't been is pretty fucking sketchy.

serious question UConn4523 : 3/19/2018 4:07 pm : link how much do you think the lack of pressure had to do with coaching, always being on the field, and the chaos that was 2017 as a whole?



I don't know the exact answer but it definitely had a major role to play in why our pass rush sucked.

Complete BS Terps KWALL2 : 3/19/2018 4:36 pm : link Giving a player credit for QB pressure is not putting "positive spins on underperforming players"



That is a horseshit comment.



Front 7 guys can make a big impact without the sacks especially guys who get consistent pressure like Vernon. He's a damn good player.



How about Graham in PHI? Another underperforming player? Avg 6 sacks/year. Only one season with 7 sacks. He's not up to your standards because of the sack numbers? That's a joke. The last few years he's been one of the best in the league.



For the meatheads, the lower sack numbers tell the whole story with every DE. I'm surprised your in that group on this subject.



RE: I talked.. bw in dc : 3/19/2018 5:42 pm : link

Quote:

The money shouldn't factor into the player evaluation.



ROI should ALWAYS be part of the equation. It's why players get cut or asked to revise their contracts all the time.



I honestly can't believe you wrote that or even believe it.



In comment 13874557 FatMan in Charlotte said:ROI should ALWAYS be part of the equation. It's why players get cut or asked to revise their contracts all the time.I honestly can't believe you wrote that or even believe it.

... christian : 3/19/2018 5:51 pm : link The mental gymnastics required to not value a QB pressure is really comical.



The quarterback has as a lot of say in whether he is sacked or not, and the defender can have done his job perfectly and not get a sack.



The sack is a highly dependent, not encompassing, and certainly not singular measure of the efficacy of a pass rusher.



A number of valuable things can occur as a result of a pressure. An incomplete pass, an intentional grounding, an interception, a dump-off for a shorter gain.



A quarterback can decide not to take a sack and do a number of totally destructive things.



There's a whole school of thought in football that taking the sack is the best thing to do when pressured.



It's a pretty dorky zero-sum world if you think a sack is actually always the best outcome, and especially the only good outcome of a pass rush.



It's one outcome if the quarterback has the time and in is the position and has the wherewith-all to actually take the sack.

Mental gymnastics Go Terps : 3/19/2018 6:22 pm : link It's funny you bring that up, because that's what I think has been going on with the other side of the argument.



No one is debating that pressuring the quarterback has great value. The question is in the actual statistic. In years on BBI I had never seen pressures mentioned as a statistic. Then last year when it became fashionable to point to pressures (IMO as a rationalization for our inability to generate a pass rush), I asked the question: what actually defines a pressure?



- Is the amount of time between snap and pressure a factor?

- How is the quarterback deemed to have been pressured?

- Does the end result of the play factor in? If so, how?



If we're going to point to pressures as a stat by which to measure performance, shouldn't we know definitively what the stat is showing? It's the same thing with "hits". What constitutes a hit? This is a league where hitting a quarterback without the ball in his hands is very often a penalty...so how are we defining a hit? Is it merely physical contact?



When I've watched games these past two years, I've seen the Giants struggle to generate a pass rush. Now I'm far from an expert; I could be completely wrong in that assertion. But no one is proving otherwise.

Welcome to the Terps vortex adamg : 3/19/2018 6:31 pm : link The singular worst poster on the board.

RE: Welcome to the Terps vortex bw in dc : 3/19/2018 6:46 pm : link

Quote: The singular worst poster on the board.



Far be it for me to defend Terps, but his reasoning above makes a lot of sense here. The concept of pressure or hit seems as subjective as any stat in football...



For instance, if the offense calls a play where they want the rush to come in on a screen play, and the DE gets his hands on the QB after the screen pass is complete, is this really a hit? The design of the play was for the DE to get actually pressure the QB to open up space for a screen... In comment 13874818 adamg said:Far be it for me to defend Terps, but his reasoning above makes a lot of sense here. The concept of pressure or hit seems as subjective as any stat in football...For instance, if the offense calls a play where they want the rush to come in on a screen play, and the DE gets his hands on the QB after the screen pass is complete, is this really a hit? The design of the play was for the DE to get actually pressure the QB to open up space for a screen...

RE: Mental gymnastics WillVAB : 3/19/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: It's funny you bring that up, because that's what I think has been going on with the other side of the argument.



No one is debating that pressuring the quarterback has great value. The question is in the actual statistic. In years on BBI I had never seen pressures mentioned as a statistic. Then last year when it became fashionable to point to pressures (IMO as a rationalization for our inability to generate a pass rush), I asked the question: what actually defines a pressure?



- Is the amount of time between snap and pressure a factor?

- How is the quarterback deemed to have been pressured?

- Does the end result of the play factor in? If so, how?



If we're going to point to pressures as a stat by which to measure performance, shouldn't we know definitively what the stat is showing? It's the same thing with "hits". What constitutes a hit? This is a league where hitting a quarterback without the ball in his hands is very often a penalty...so how are we defining a hit? Is it merely physical contact?



When I've watched games these past two years, I've seen the Giants struggle to generate a pass rush. Now I'm far from an expert; I could be completely wrong in that assertion. But no one is proving otherwise.



I agree that the Giants have struggled to generate a conventional pass rush, but how can you pin all of that on the DEs?



— They’ve had practice squad level talent at the LB position for god knows how long

— They haven’t had a pass rusher at the DT position in a while

— They’ve had no quality depth behind JPP/Vernon



No LB as an effective blitzer like Mitchell/Pierce. No legit third pass rusher like Tuck/Kiwi/Osi. No one on the interior like Cofield.



We’ll see what happens but I’d bet we see a pretty good year out of Vernon/JPP in a new scheme with talent at the LB position. Even more so if they add quality to the rotation like Philly has done the last few years. In comment 13874806 Go Terps said:I agree that the Giants have struggled to generate a conventional pass rush, but how can you pin all of that on the DEs?— They’ve had practice squad level talent at the LB position for god knows how long— They haven’t had a pass rusher at the DT position in a while— They’ve had no quality depth behind JPP/VernonNo LB as an effective blitzer like Mitchell/Pierce. No legit third pass rusher like Tuck/Kiwi/Osi. No one on the interior like Cofield.We’ll see what happens but I’d bet we see a pretty good year out of Vernon/JPP in a new scheme with talent at the LB position. Even more so if they add quality to the rotation like Philly has done the last few years.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There's more to the game than sacks section125 : 3/19/2018 7:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13874127 dep026 said:





Quote:



Holy crap. All I said was there are folks who believe batting average is a significant stat. I never said it was an empty stat.



BA - by itself - is not a significant stat. Just like a sack - by itself - is not a significant stat.



It is a significant stat. New agers may not think so, but BA is still an important stat. In comment 13874144 speedywheels said:It is a significant stat. New agers may not think so, but BA is still an important stat.

... christian : 3/19/2018 8:23 pm : link There's a bunch of good reading on QB pressure, specifically football outsiders. There's also a good 508 article on the efficacy of pressure.



It's a moderately new, not rationalizing, way of measuring pass rush. Football doesn't lend itself to advanced analytics, but in this case the zero-sum defition of pass rush = sack isn't accurate.



It's also worth looking into QBR and the net effect of pressure on points scored.

RE: RE: Welcome to the Terps vortex christian : 3/19/2018 8:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13874818 adamg said:





Quote:





The singular worst poster on the board.







Far be it for me to defend Terps, but his reasoning above makes a lot of sense here. The concept of pressure or hit seems as subjective as any stat in football...



For instance, if the offense calls a play where they want the rush to come in on a screen play, and the DE gets his hands on the QB after the screen pass is complete, is this really a hit? The design of the play was for the DE to get actually pressure the QB to open up space for a screen...



Of course it's subjective, just as almost any stat in football is. It's a much more nuanced game than baseball or basketball.



There's times where a sack isn't indicative of a good pass rush too. There are plenty of blown assignments, roll outs into waiting arms.



But in the aggregate and over time those outliers correct themselves to a degree. In comment 13874839 bw in dc said:Of course it's subjective, just as almost any stat in football is. It's a much more nuanced game than baseball or basketball.There's times where a sack isn't indicative of a good pass rush too. There are plenty of blown assignments, roll outs into waiting arms.But in the aggregate and over time those outliers correct themselves to a degree.

Vernon is a good player. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/19/2018 8:29 pm : link Hopefully he has a big year. I think we're going to have a big bounce back season on defense.

RE: RE: RE: Welcome to the Terps vortex bw in dc : 3/19/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13874839 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13874818 adamg said:





Quote:





The singular worst poster on the board.







Far be it for me to defend Terps, but his reasoning above makes a lot of sense here. The concept of pressure or hit seems as subjective as any stat in football...



For instance, if the offense calls a play where they want the rush to come in on a screen play, and the DE gets his hands on the QB after the screen pass is complete, is this really a hit? The design of the play was for the DE to get actually pressure the QB to open up space for a screen...







Of course it's subjective, just as almost any stat in football is. It's a much more nuanced game than baseball or basketball.



There's times where a sack isn't indicative of a good pass rush too. There are plenty of blown assignments, roll outs into waiting arms.



But in the aggregate and over time those outliers correct themselves to a degree.



And therein lies the problem - Football is so nuanced that it is very difficult to grade it - as an outsider - because we don’t know the plays, checks offs, and specific assignments. Further, who has access to the all-22 shots? That’s the true view to grade a game... In comment 13874929 christian said:And therein lies the problem - Football is so nuanced that it is very difficult to grade it - as an outsider - because we don’t know the plays, checks offs, and specific assignments. Further, who has access to the all-22 shots? That’s the true view to grade a game...

... christian : 3/19/2018 8:40 pm : link But I don't think it takes a ton of nuance to realize hitting, hurrying and tackling the quarter back are all good things.



And that measuring a pass rush by sacks alone is missing a pretty decent chunk of productivity.

Top 3 qb pressure guys in 2017 hitdog42 : 3/19/2018 8:53 pm : link Donald

Miller

Mack



What a terribly misleading stat.......... or not

RE: Top 3 qb pressure guys in 2017 bw in dc : 3/19/2018 9:03 pm : link

Quote: Donald

Miller

Mack



What a terribly misleading stat.......... or not



It’s not terribly misleading because those are arguably the three best players in football at their positions based on their year over year consistency. And their play jumps off the screen. It doesn’t take a great eye to watch Von Miller turn the corner time after time and realize that’s very different versus most. In comment 13874952 hitdog42 said:It’s not terribly misleading because those are arguably the three best players in football at their positions based on their year over year consistency. And their play jumps off the screen. It doesn’t take a great eye to watch Von Miller turn the corner time after time and realize that’s very different versus most.

Valuation Go Terps : 3/19/2018 9:43 pm : link Take a look at Spotrac's valuation tool (I'd link but I'm on my phone). It's just one tool, but the methodology seems sound and there appears to be a correlation between the top players & teams and win/loss record.



Vernon rated 71st in the NFL. There were only a few guys worse. One was JPP.