If the Giants don't go QB #2, do they still draft a QB

Will they take another shot, if the value is right, in the 2nd or 3rd round at another QB to compete with Webb? I think it would be a good idea, especially if we trade down with Denver and get extra picks to take some chances. Who do people think may be around for our 2nd pick?
get other picks in the draft then yes they will. No additional picks, meaning we are stuck with just 5, then no we can't take a QB as we have too many needs.
I think the Giants trade down. I think they can barter with Cleveland and Denver to see who gives up more to move to #2.
In comment 13873962
jvm52106 said:
| get other picks in the draft then yes they will. No additional picks, meaning we are stuck with just 5, then no we can't take a QB as we have too many needs.
I think the Giants trade down. I think they can barter with Cleveland and Denver to see who gives up more to move to #2.
^This. But it depends of course who else is available,e and how many extra picks they get in a trade down.
They trade back up into one and take Mason Rudolph.
to get someone like Lamar Jackson
Doesn't make any sense. Either they take a QB at 2 this year or they don't take a QB.
In comment 13873992
Brown Recluse said:
Yes
In comment 13873999
GFAN52 said:
| Doesn't make any sense. Either they take a QB at 2 this year or they don't take a QB.
With their draft board they may not see the value at #2, but may have someone who pops up in the second round that they had rated as mid to late first round talent. It sounds like when they took Webb in the third they had him as a 1st or 2nd round grade.
going in a later round that they like. Probably not, it can happen.
In comment 13874003
Frankie in Flushing said:
| In comment 13873992 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
.
Yes
No.
DG has done a very good job of hiding his intentions. Its possible if there is a front line QB sitting there when the Giants draft in the 2nd. I would think if they pass over a QB with the first pick, they have decided to run with Davis Webb as Eli's successor (for now)
But they like Kyle Lauletta, Chad Kanoff, and Jeremiah Briscoe. The spotlight hit Lauletta since the Senior Bowl but the other two are more round 7-UDFA types.
said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
In comment 13874018
HoodieGelo said:
This. Guy has excellent feet, quick release and accuracy. 6'3" 220 lbs. Passed for over 10,000 yard in basically 3 years.
3rd round pick.
In comment 13874050
Rjanyg said:
| In comment 13874018 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
if they draft Lauletta.
This. Guy has excellent feet, quick release and accuracy. 6'3" 220 lbs. Passed for over 10,000 yard in basically 3 years.
3rd round pick.
Also, ignores pressure and keeps his eyes downfield.
Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.
In comment 13874045
NYSports1 said:
| said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
Or is the DG misdirection?
If they pass on a QB then it’s Eli or death for the next year and a half no other options. You are then talking about two drafts from now no idea what the team record will be but can’t believe more than eight to ten wins. Now are they in the same position as the Jets today willing to pay the price to get who at that time is the best draftable QB.
No QB at two almost without a doubt means they will sign a vet QB then decide if Webb or him is the backup QB. If Webb is the backup then it’s two QB’s on the roster one vet on the practice squad with his bags always packed. Gents this team has so many questions to answer going forward is scary however it’s a new regime with lots to show us.
a QB every year. So yes they should be mandated to take one.
In comment 13874053
Rjanyg said:
| In comment 13874050 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13874018 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
if they draft Lauletta.
This. Guy has excellent feet, quick release and accuracy. 6'3" 220 lbs. Passed for over 10,000 yard in basically 3 years.
3rd round pick.
Also, ignores pressure and keeps his eyes downfield.
Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.
Interesting. Just checked out his senior bowl clips, and although just a small sampling, I liked what I saw with my amateur eyes. I am sure there are more reasons why he is not considered a higher choice, but interesting nevertheless.
I like hedging my bets by having two compete for Eli's future if it is not a #2 pick this year--Happy to not have one of those two be Geno Smith. Senior Bowl
- ( New Window
)
we have to stop wasting picks on project qb's, especially when the there is a roster to fill....
I personally think it's the wrong move, but honestly, they only have Eli and Webb under contract so if you don't draft a QB you either have to sign a UDFA or a free agent.
I would roll the dice and do that, personally, or sign a vet minimum QB. There are still plenty of guys out there like Blaine Gabbert or Ryan Mallet or Matt Moore. Just grab a guy to "compete with Davis Webb to be the backup". Or go with a UDFA, which is more of a dice roll, but how often do you need a third QB? You certainly have to prepare for that possibility, especially when you haven't even gotten to week 1 yet.
What I would do and what the Giants will do are very different. I think if you don't draft a QB in the first round, this team needs every draft pick it can to be a potential starter and contribute, not hold clipboards.
If you get a Tanner Lee, Kyle Lauletta, or Mike White, ok I guess. It's not the end of the world, but you are probably taking a guy that will is likely to never play a meaningful snap for you.
In comment 13874088
Doomster said:
| we have to stop wasting picks on project qb's, especially when the there is a roster to fill....
Every QB - or pick for that matter - is a project.
QB is the most important position. And maybe in all of sports. They are hard to find. So drafting one every year keeps the odds in your favor that you eventually find a real keeper...
In comment 13874045
NYSports1 said:
| said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.
Maybe he likes the guy from Richmond or one of these other guys that can be had later in the draft.
In comment 13874111
NYG07 said:
| In comment 13874045 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.
I really hope this is true. Draft day would be so much more exciting if they take Rosen.
In comment 13874170
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13874111 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13874045 NYSports
Quote:
said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.
I really hope this is true. Draft day would be so much more exciting if they take Rosen.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.
I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.
to where they can still get Nelson and get Rudolph late 1 or 2. and get a couple extra picks.
I think he's got just as good a chance to be a HomeRum as any.
In comment 13874298
GMen23 said:
|
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.
I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.
I want Rosen but I would be happy with Darnold too. I just don't want to miss out on taking our next QB this year so we don't have to worry about the position for 12+ years. The Giants would have the rare chance of going from one franchise QB to the next without the usual time period of mediocre stop gaps to have a record bad enough to be in range of drafting a franchise QB. Just to be clear I am not suggesting taking a QB just for the sake of taking one. I like Rosen and I think he is the BPA at 2.
Considering Pat Shurmur's background with Andy Reid I am sure he is going to push for taking a QB at some point because if you end up with 2 QB's who teams think are starting caliber (Webb and the drafted QB) you can trade one for draft picks. It is risky with #2 overall because the only pick that is better than that is #1 overall, but if we trade down at some point and have extra Day 2 picks it may be worth a gamble. The downside is you end up like the Jets with a bunch of QB's, none of whom stand out, and there are not enough reps to go around
In comment 13874085
Giantimistic said:
| In comment 13874053 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13874050 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13874018 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
if they draft Lauletta.
This. Guy has excellent feet, quick release and accuracy. 6'3" 220 lbs. Passed for over 10,000 yard in basically 3 years.
3rd round pick.
Also, ignores pressure and keeps his eyes downfield.
Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.
Interesting. Just checked out his senior bowl clips, and although just a small sampling, I liked what I saw with my amateur eyes. I am sure there are more reasons why he is not considered a higher choice, but interesting nevertheless.
I like hedging my bets by having two compete for Eli's future if it is not a #2 pick this year--Happy to not have one of those two be Geno Smith. Senior Bowl - ( New Window )
Nice find! Thanks for sharing. He looks pretty sharp considering he worked with those people for a week, some tight coverage on some of those completions.
might make a lot of doubters eat their words next year.
In comment 13874486
mikeygiants said:
| might make a lot of doubters eat their words next year.
I'll put myself out there. Look, he'll win some games because he can make exciting plays with his legs. But he won't become a great QB capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl, because he doesn't have the arm.
In comment 13874298
GMen23 said:
| In comment 13874170 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13874111 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13874045 NYSports
Quote:
said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.
I really hope this is true. Draft day would be so much more exciting if they take Rosen.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.
I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.
If Gettleman is in love with one of them, I'm glad it's Rosen. From what I've read and the little I've seen, I think he may be the best of the bunch. I also think the "attitude" knocks on him are BS and he is temperamentally well-suited to be an NFL QB in New York. I also don't want to see him in Jets green.
In comment 13874083
bw in dc said:
| a QB every year. So yes they should be mandated to take one.
This is absolutely true.
In comment 13873962
jvm52106 said:
| get other picks in the draft then yes they will. No additional picks, meaning we are stuck with just 5, then no we can't take a QB as we have too many needs.
I think the Giants trade down. I think they can barter with Cleveland and Denver to see who gives up more to move to #2.
Bart Starr Round 17 Player 200
Roger Staubach Round 10 Player 129
Ken Stabler Round 2 Player 52
Joe Montana Round 3 Player 82
Joe Theismann Round 4 Player 99
Jeff Hostetler Round 3 Player 59
Mark Rypien Round 6 Player 146
Brett Favre Round 2 Player 33
Kurt Warner undrafted
Tom Brady Round 6 Player 199
Brad Johnson Round 9 Player 227
Russell Wilson Round 3 Player 75
Nick Foles Round 3 Player 88
In comment 13874045
NYSports1 said:
| said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.
I think they are all in on Rosen and have been since Mara sent Reese to the USC-UCLA game last season so this makes sense to me....