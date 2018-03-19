If the Giants don't go QB #2, do they still draft a QB Giantimistic : 3/19/2018 11:25 am Will they take another shot, if the value is right, in the 2nd or 3rd round at another QB to compete with Webb? I think it would be a good idea, especially if we trade down with Denver and get extra picks to take some chances. Who do people think may be around for our 2nd pick?

If they jvm52106 : 3/19/2018 11:27 am : link get other picks in the draft then yes they will. No additional picks, meaning we are stuck with just 5, then no we can't take a QB as we have too many needs.



I think the Giants trade down. I think they can barter with Cleveland and Denver to see who gives up more to move to #2.

Would love it if they traded up into the bottom of the first Heisenberg : 3/19/2018 11:43 am : link to get someone like Lamar Jackson

Why would they use another non-first round pick on a QB? GFAN52 : 3/19/2018 11:43 am : link Doesn't make any sense. Either they take a QB at 2 this year or they don't take a QB.

With their draft board they may not see the value at #2, but may have someone who pops up in the second round that they had rated as mid to late first round talent. It sounds like when they took Webb in the third they had him as a 1st or 2nd round grade.

They may see something in one of the unheralded qb's Ira : 3/19/2018 11:48 am : link going in a later round that they like. Probably not, it can happen.

Hard to say Beer Man : 3/19/2018 11:51 am : link DG has done a very good job of hiding his intentions. Its possible if there is a front line QB sitting there when the Giants draft in the 2nd. I would think if they pass over a QB with the first pick, they have decided to run with Davis Webb as Eli's successor (for now)

I don't think they will Peppers : 3/19/2018 11:52 am : link But they like Kyle Lauletta, Chad Kanoff, and Jeremiah Briscoe. The spotlight hit Lauletta since the Senior Bowl but the other two are more round 7-UDFA types.

I am just hoping that what Dave Rothenberg from ESPN Radio NYSports1 : 3/19/2018 11:56 am : link said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.

3rd round pick.

Also, ignores pressure and keeps his eyes downfield.



Also, ignores pressure and keeps his eyes downfield.
Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.

Or is the DG misdirection?

No Dragon : 3/19/2018 12:08 pm : link If they pass on a QB then it’s Eli or death for the next year and a half no other options. You are then talking about two drafts from now no idea what the team record will be but can’t believe more than eight to ten wins. Now are they in the same position as the Jets today willing to pay the price to get who at that time is the best draftable QB.



No QB at two almost without a doubt means they will sign a vet QB then decide if Webb or him is the backup QB. If Webb is the backup then it’s two QB’s on the roster one vet on the practice squad with his bags always packed. Gents this team has so many questions to answer going forward is scary however it’s a new regime with lots to show us.

RE: RE: RE: I'd love Giantimistic : 3/19/2018 12:09 pm : link

Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.



Interesting. Just checked out his senior bowl clips, and although just a small sampling, I liked what I saw with my amateur eyes. I am sure there are more reasons why he is not considered a higher choice, but interesting nevertheless.



I like hedging my bets by having two compete for Eli's future if it is not a #2 pick this year--Happy to not have one of those two be Geno Smith.

Senior Bowl - ( New Window

No, Doomster : 3/19/2018 12:11 pm : link we have to stop wasting picks on project qb's, especially when the there is a roster to fill....

You know allstarjim : 3/19/2018 12:12 pm : link I personally think it's the wrong move, but honestly, they only have Eli and Webb under contract so if you don't draft a QB you either have to sign a UDFA or a free agent.



I would roll the dice and do that, personally, or sign a vet minimum QB. There are still plenty of guys out there like Blaine Gabbert or Ryan Mallet or Matt Moore. Just grab a guy to "compete with Davis Webb to be the backup". Or go with a UDFA, which is more of a dice roll, but how often do you need a third QB? You certainly have to prepare for that possibility, especially when you haven't even gotten to week 1 yet.



What I would do and what the Giants will do are very different. I think if you don't draft a QB in the first round, this team needs every draft pick it can to be a potential starter and contribute, not hold clipboards.



If you get a Tanner Lee, Kyle Lauletta, or Mike White, ok I guess. It's not the end of the world, but you are probably taking a guy that will is likely to never play a meaningful snap for you.

Every QB - or pick for that matter - is a project.



Every QB - or pick for that matter - is a project.



QB is the most important position. And maybe in all of sports. They are hard to find. So drafting one every year keeps the odds in your favor that you eventually find a real keeper...

Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.



Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2. In comment 13874045 NYSports1 said:Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.

It really depends on whether our HC likes a particular prospect or not ZogZerg : 3/19/2018 12:18 pm : link Maybe he likes the guy from Richmond or one of these other guys that can be had later in the draft.

said this past Saturday is true. (He is a super die hard NY Giants fan) he says someone close to him who is in the know told him that DG absolutely loves Josh Rosen. I hope all this Barkely and Nelson chatter is just a smoke screen and that DG takes Rosen realizing that he needs to set up the Giants for the next 15 years and not be desperate to count on rookies to carry Eli to a playoff berth.







Excellent news. Thanks for passing this along. I like Rothenberg too. Hope this is true. I would be thrilled with Rosen at 2.

I really hope this is true. Draft day would be so much more exciting if they take Rosen.

I really hope this is true. Draft day would be so much more exciting if they take Rosen.



THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.

I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.

I'm a fan of trading down Elisthebest : 3/19/2018 1:25 pm : link to where they can still get Nelson and get Rudolph late 1 or 2. and get a couple extra picks.

I think he's got just as good a chance to be a HomeRum as any.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.

I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.

I want Rosen but I would be happy with Darnold too. I just don't want to miss out on taking our next QB this year so we don't have to worry about the position for 12+ years. The Giants would have the rare chance of going from one franchise QB to the next without the usual time period of mediocre stop gaps to have a record bad enough to be in range of drafting a franchise QB. Just to be clear I am not suggesting taking a QB just for the sake of taking one. I like Rosen and I think he is the BPA at 2.

Yes Mike in NY : 3/19/2018 1:33 pm : link Considering Pat Shurmur's background with Andy Reid I am sure he is going to push for taking a QB at some point because if you end up with 2 QB's who teams think are starting caliber (Webb and the drafted QB) you can trade one for draft picks. It is risky with #2 overall because the only pick that is better than that is #1 overall, but if we trade down at some point and have extra Day 2 picks it may be worth a gamble. The downside is you end up like the Jets with a bunch of QB's, none of whom stand out, and there are not enough reps to go around

Dave Te' has said the Giants asked for a scouting report on him.







Interesting. Just checked out his senior bowl clips, and although just a small sampling, I liked what I saw with my amateur eyes. I am sure there are more reasons why he is not considered a higher choice, but interesting nevertheless.



I like hedging my bets by having two compete for Eli's future if it is not a #2 pick this year--Happy to not have one of those two be Geno Smith. Senior Bowl - ( New Window )



Nice find! Thanks for sharing. He looks pretty sharp considering he worked with those people for a week, some tight coverage on some of those completions.

Lamar Jackson mikeygiants : 3/19/2018 2:49 pm : link might make a lot of doubters eat their words next year.

Quote: might make a lot of doubters eat their words next year.



I'll put myself out there. Look, he'll win some games because he can make exciting plays with his legs. But he won't become a great QB capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl, because he doesn't have the arm.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANT.

I don't care if it's Rosen, I just want them to love one, and get him.



If Gettleman is in love with one of them, I'm glad it's Rosen. From what I've read and the little I've seen, I think he may be the best of the bunch. I also think the "attitude" knocks on him are BS and he is temperamentally well-suited to be an NFL QB in New York. I also don't want to see him in Jets green.

Quote: a QB every year. So yes they should be mandated to take one.



This is absolutely true.

Quote: get other picks in the draft then yes they will. No additional picks, meaning we are stuck with just 5, then no we can't take a QB as we have too many needs.



I think the Giants trade down. I think they can barter with Cleveland and Denver to see who gives up more to move to #2.



Bart Starr Round 17 Player 200

Roger Staubach Round 10 Player 129

Ken Stabler Round 2 Player 52

Joe Montana Round 3 Player 82

Joe Theismann Round 4 Player 99

Jeff Hostetler Round 3 Player 59

Mark Rypien Round 6 Player 146

Brett Favre Round 2 Player 33

Kurt Warner undrafted

Tom Brady Round 6 Player 199

Brad Johnson Round 9 Player 227

Russell Wilson Round 3 Player 75

Nick Foles Round 3 Player 88

In comment 13873962 jvm52106 said:Bart Starr Round 17 Player 200Roger Staubach Round 10 Player 129Ken Stabler Round 2 Player 52Joe Montana Round 3 Player 82Joe Theismann Round 4 Player 99Jeff Hostetler Round 3 Player 59Mark Rypien Round 6 Player 146Brett Favre Round 2 Player 33Kurt Warner undraftedTom Brady Round 6 Player 199Brad Johnson Round 9 Player 227Russell Wilson Round 3 Player 75Nick Foles Round 3 Player 88