Cody Latimer--new NYG WR mort christenson : 3/19/2018 2:35 pm Welcome aboard.

all these signings Rocky369 : 3/19/2018 2:37 pm : link have that post-draft UDFA feel to them.

Former 2nd round pick BigBlue4You09 : 3/19/2018 2:38 pm : link Done next to nothing, sounds like another special teams guy.

has been a huge bust UConn4523 : 3/19/2018 2:38 pm : link but has really good size. Could be an interesting add if the light ever turns on.

Played AcidTest : 3/19/2018 2:39 pm : link for Denver. Second round pick a few years ago IIRC. Had some injuries. Had a great career at Indiana.

Took pepper spray in.... Ryan : 3/19/2018 2:39 pm : link ....a strip club fight last summer so he has the toughness we covet.

Beat writers noting Tyke Tolbert coached Latimer in DEN so knows him well.





- ( so I'll shut down my thread.Beat writers noting Tyke Tolbert coached Latimer in DEN so knows him well. Cody Latimer - ( New Window

Gettleman Marty866b : 3/19/2018 2:40 pm : link Doing some shopping at John's Bargain Store for those, like me, old enough to remember.

coached by Tyke Tolbert in Denver mort christenson : 3/19/2018 2:40 pm : link Common theme. Players our coaches know already. Not necessarily for any reason other than coaching and teaching.

Latimer was a popular name around here in the draft Jay on the Island : 3/19/2018 2:40 pm : link He has been a bust but he is worth bringing to camp in hopes that a change of scenery is all he needed.

RE: has been a huge bust Dinger : 3/19/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: but has really good size. Could be an interesting add if the light ever turns on.



So MAYBE they're giving him the chance and Brandon Marshall is gone? Younger more 'upside' or at least longer upside? In comment 13874457 UConn4523 said:So MAYBE they're giving him the chance and Brandon Marshall is gone? Younger more 'upside' or at least longer upside?

Here is the NFL.com 2014 raft analysis regarding him Beer Man : 3/19/2018 2:43 pm : link ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS Very good size. Shows a jab step to get into routes cleanly and is equipped to combat the jam. Can use his frame and physicality to create separation on slants and "post-up" throws (strength was evidenced by bench-pressing 225 pounds 23 times at the combine, leading all receivers and besting some linemen). Nice catch radius -- extends to snag throws off his body. Soft, dependable hands. Nice strength after the catch. Good blocker -- subdues cornerbacks, shields, stalks and sustains. Improved steadily over three years as a starter.



WEAKNESSES Is high-cut and shows some lower-body stiffness in his route running. Average burst off the line. Not a quick-twitch athlete -- could struggle to shake loose from more athletic corners. Lacks foot speed to separate vertically. Is straightlinish after the catch and will not make anyone miss. Marginal special-teams utility. Football was not his first love.



DRAFT PROJECTION Rounds 4-5



BOTTOM LINE A prep basketball standout, Latimer is a well-built, sure-handed, West Coast possession receiver whose hardwood background is evident in his leaping ability, body control and hand-eye coordination. Lacks ideal explosiveness, gear change and flexibility. Could be effective running slants and making contested catches to beat zone coverage and succeed in the red zone. Has a ceiling as a No. 3.

Beer Man UConn4523 : 3/19/2018 2:47 pm : link I'd sign up quick for him being a solid, average WR3. Can you imagine if we had one of those in recent years?

would have preferred Jordan Taylor from Denver, but.... sober297 : 3/19/2018 2:51 pm : link Latimer has size, and must be willing to play specials.

Cody is one of my clients DomerGiant2008 : 3/19/2018 2:51 pm : link Really nice guy. I think he is very hungry to prove himself and will be a great addition to the team.

Lattimer is a solid ST player, shitty WR OdellBeckhamJr : 3/19/2018 2:55 pm : link not a bad signing

We need old man : 3/19/2018 2:56 pm : link a boatload of bodies.

Competition brings out your best.

Best man/ men with !!!

I dont hate this move gmen9892 : 3/19/2018 2:59 pm : link Hes got talent, and wasnt exactly saddled with great talent at QB in Denver the past few years and probably had zero chance for legit playing time with Thomas and Sanders there. Can return kicks.

Oh we better make sure we GiantsRage2007 : 3/19/2018 2:59 pm : link still have room for Roger Lewis and Tavares King

He moved up draft boards after the combine ZogZerg : 3/19/2018 3:08 pm : link I remember him and thought he was a good pick up by the Broncos. I guess not. But, couldn't hurt to give him a look.

Like this madeinstars : 3/19/2018 3:08 pm : link One of the better gunners in the league, decent returner and upside as a WR. Harris as good as gone with this move.

He recently Mr. Nickels : 3/19/2018 3:10 pm : link vultured a touchdown from my Demaryius Thomas in my fantasy championship game

Maybe a sign of them cutting Harris? figgy2989 : 3/19/2018 3:10 pm : link He has some KR experience and looks to be a solid gunner.

He AcidTest : 3/19/2018 3:20 pm : link had surgery to repair a broken foot on January 19, and ran a 4.39 forty about two months later at his pro day. But his lack of quick twitch has apparently made it difficult for him to separate from defenders. Nice depth signing at WR, and plays STs.

I like this signing Emil : 3/19/2018 3:40 pm : link Good special teams player. The Giants 4-5th WRs have been giving them nothing on special teams lately with Harris seemingly always injured.



Latimer was likely over drafted in 2014, largely due to his off the charts athleticism. He didn't have the nuances of the WR position to contribute regularly in the NFL. 4.39 speed is a great asset, but when you don't yet have NFL caliber route running skills, your 4.39 straight line speed is easily neutralized. He started to produce a bit for Denver last year, so the Giants might be getting him at his most productive.



He's a quality special teams player, probably hungry to prove himself, and a big athletic body. He's coming to a position coach he knows well, and he has some experience returning kicks. Good signing to fill the back end of the WR depth chart with talent that can contribute in multiple ways.

I may be... 2ndroundKO : 3/19/2018 3:40 pm : link the only one but I’m ecstatic about this signing.



When the season ended, I figured we’d cut Marshall so I began looking at FA vets who wouldn’t be too pricy. I loved Latimer and Donte Montcrief as guys who would complement Odell on the other side.



Both guys have underperformed (Latimer especially), but he looked to have turned the corner last year after finally getting some real playing time. He’s got the athletic tools, works hard and at 25, his upside is huge.



Worst case scenario, we just landed a special teams ace who can play wideout when we’re in a pinch. Best case scenario, he builds on the flashes he began showing during the second half of the year. Great low risk, high reward signing. Props to Gettleman.

I’m sure he’s better Rflairr : 3/19/2018 3:49 pm : link Than that bum Roger Lewis

Heard about this through 3rd hand information Peppers : 3/19/2018 3:58 pm : link As a possible signing. Chalked it up to connecting the dots.



DG loves big split ends.. There's more potential here than people think.

I really like this for the Giants. Miamijints : 3/19/2018 4:01 pm : link He is an ace on specials and is finally putting it together at his position. Good competition with upside. I can see him taking Lewis's spot on the roster.

Hunger and competition JonC : 3/19/2018 4:04 pm : link badly needed, load it up.

From Boylhart in 2014 Milton : 3/19/2018 4:04 pm : link Quote: Cody is a natural #2 receiver with the ability to move the chains because of his size, strength, strong hands and the fact that he will catch the ball in traffic. Those same qualities will also make him a big target in the red zone also. Cody is excellent at getting free on double moves, but to go to the next level and to use the long speed that he has in the middle of the field, Cody will have to learn the tricks of the trade. He will need to work every route on the route tree to become a consistent deep threat and #1 receiver. Cody will have to learn how to use his hands against single coverage as well as how to engage and use a swim move to get inside a corner. He will have to learn to raise his elbows in tight coverage down the field to throw a cornerback off balance at just the right time in order to gain separation and catch the ball. Cody will have to become one of those receivers you throw the ball to when he is not open because once the ball is in the air he will become open. Cody will have to learn the art of pushing off and not getting a penalty. That means he has to learn about his opponent and go through the league a few times to learn how the referees will make calls against him. This takes time, but while he is learning, he still can be very productive and dangerous for smaller corners to cover. He will move the chains against zone coverage and be a weapon in the red zone catching touchdowns.

- ( full 2014 profile - ( New Window

at best he'll be competing for 3rd wr. bc4life : 3/19/2018 4:09 pm : link WR coach knows him, and Peyton knows him so Eli will in turn know something about him.



Some physical tools, some experience, didn't cost a lot.



May have shot up the draft scale prematurely. Remember, guys aren't busts because they fake their way up the charts. Someone got it - wrong, which in turn put unrealistic expectations on him.



Don't understand the bitching, wait yeah I do...BBI

at indiana INDYJIM : 3/19/2018 4:35 pm : link he did very well in college and was a start for a .500 team. he competed pretty good with Big ten competition but it seems he may have peaked in college.

DoomerGiant MTN-G-man : 3/19/2018 4:43 pm : link Maybe you can become a real "Asshat" down the road.

I remember Sy writing him up santacruzom : 3/19/2018 4:58 pm : link as someone to target in Day 2, mostly because I just remember him being named as "Cory" instead of "Cody" :)

I like the signing ZogZerg : 3/19/2018 4:59 pm : link Big receiver who maybe needs a change of scenery. You never know, he could figure things out.

From Sy ZogZerg : 3/19/2018 5:02 pm : link Quote:

Day Two Target:



Corey Latimer – Indiana (79)



Latimer caught my eye the first time I watched Indiana in October. His size and movement ability are easy to notice, as he can run away from some defensive backs but bull over others. He is a matchup problem for a lot of defenses. In addition, Latimer does a lot of the little things right. He sees the ball in to his hands, rarely using his body to bring the ball in. He runs crisp routes and understands how to use the field to his advantage. Often I would see Latimer be the guy to come to the rescue on broken plays, working towards his quarterback and finding the vacant areas of a defense. On top of all that, Latimer is a high-effort blocker. He is a borderline first round talent that can be had on day two, perhaps even in round 3.



and about Brandon Marshall giantsFC : 3/19/2018 5:14 pm : link what is the deal. Some people on here say he can't be cut bc he isn't medically cleared while major sports journalists insist he can be cut if the decision arises.



Same with Dwayne Harris.



who knows the official story on this?





I remember lugnut : 3/19/2018 5:24 pm : link a lot of people wanted him at draft time. Appeared in more than a few mocks here. Guess he hasn't really flourished, but still not a bad signing.

Like the signing XBRONX : 3/19/2018 5:44 pm : link No real downside.

I guess red Zoner idiotsavant : 3/19/2018 6:18 pm : link And possibly helps blocking down field on run plays.

Singing Latimer has nothing to do with Marshall GeorgeAdams33 : 3/19/2018 8:02 pm : link BBI should show Marshall some respect. Latimer could only dream of "replacing" Marshall's presence at WR. Latimer is basically a special teams addition at this point. Reminds me of the Devin Thomas signing.

I own a private jet charter company DomerGiant2008 : 3/19/2018 8:54 pm : link Latimer has been on a few flights with his other Broncos teammates but I text with him pretty frequently. My company is called Vault Aviation ... check out our Instagram (@vaultaviation).



Only other Giant I have flown was Shane Vereen last year. Have been working on getting Odell on board for a while. Hopefully this is the year for that.

Does he return punts blueblood : 3/19/2018 10:22 pm : link we need a punt returner