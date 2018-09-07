Cowherd: Giants talented; will compete and double win total Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 9:45 am



I linked a video below where he was very complimentary of the upgrades, and he said that the Giants have a talented roster

He claims that they have at least 7 elite players at their respective positions.



He called them a dark horse in the NFC.



He also said that the Browns and Colts will double their win totals. The Browns due to an upgrade in talent, the Colts due to the return of Andrew Luck.



I always get excited has a season inches closer, and I always try to temper that enthusiasm with realism. But the more I think about it, there is definitely some talent on this roster. With a little luck, they can win some games. Team success this season rests directly on Manning's shoulders. If he has a bit of a renaissance, this team can win some games and compete. If he continues to regress, it's going to be another lost season.





Cowherd absolutely says things to gain listeners YAJ2112 : 7/9/2018 9:47 am : link He's just another blowhard who doesn't know shit. But he's been typically pro-Giants so yay Colin!

So, saying the Giants will be pjcas18 : 7/9/2018 9:47 am : link 6 - 10 makes him a maverick?

Has more to do with staying healthy Chip : 7/9/2018 9:49 am : link than Elis shoulders. If the key players can keep their ass on the field then this team will be good. If the WR don't lead the league in dropped passes we will be better. If the OL can stay healthy and pass protect we will be better. If going to a 3-4 helps we will be better. I still believe it has more to do with staying healthy than on Elis shoulders.

I'd say that a 6 win season would be a disappointment AnnapolisMike : 7/9/2018 9:50 am : link And a disaster if the Darnold looks good as a Jet.

I doubt many fans would be happy with a 6 win season ron mexico : 7/9/2018 9:50 am : link most would probably prefer another three win season over a 6 win season

I'm with YAJ.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/9/2018 9:50 am : link Cowherd doesn't have any deeper insights than other radio hosts have, and he thinks he's one of the best around and isn't afraid to tell people that.



Keep in mind, he's the same guy who said the Redskins and Raiders were teams to contend with last year.

Put it this way.... Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 9:54 am : link I think Cowherd as a lot more credence then Skip Bayless or Craig Carton.

Even among the dimwits that comprise sports radio hosts Greg from LI : 7/9/2018 9:55 am : link Cowherd is particularly stupid. I remember when he confidently predicted that Michelle Wie would compete successfully on the men's tour because she was just too damned good for the LPGA.

When you put it that way adamg : 7/9/2018 9:57 am : link You're not really saying much, are you?

When you're win total pjcas18 : 7/9/2018 9:57 am : link was 3, doubling your win total isn't some huge accomplishment, nor is it really a compliment.

Is... Brown_Hornet : 7/9/2018 9:58 am : link ...that like stating that Fox news has more credibility than info wars?

I understand the doubling three wins isn't a huge feat.... Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 10:07 am : link ....but let's also be realistic here. Yes there's talent on this team, but I don't think the expectation level of anyone should be double-digit wins.



Based on where this team was last season, getting to 7 wins would be a huge accomplishment. Especially considering the difficulty of the schedule, the competitiveness of the NFC East and the competitiveness of the NFC as a whole.

Disagree Vin. Parity league. On paper little reason NOT to expect double digit wins, imo, especially with Shurmur calling the plays and Bettcher as DC In comment 14008800 Vin_Cuccs said:Disagree Vin. Parity league. On paper little reason NOT to expect double digit wins, imo, especially with Shurmur calling the plays and Bettcher as DC

I just find pjcas18 : 7/9/2018 10:12 am : link "competing" and "doubling their win total" incongruous.





I hope you aren't serious with this. robbieballs2003 : 7/9/2018 10:14 am : link Quote: I know many here are not big fans of Colin Cowherd, but I really appreciate his thoughts and opinions. I like him because he has a very unique outlook. Unlike some other "shock jocks" his opinion is rooted in fact, and he doesn't say things just to gain viewership.

Link - ( New Window

I'd put expectations at 7-9 wins ron mexico : 7/9/2018 10:20 am : link 10-12 wins would be exceeding my expectations



6 or fewer would be a disappointment



I get parity. I agree with it. It is what makes the league fun. Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 10:23 am : link But the expectation level absolutely cannot be double-digit wins. Try to find 10 on the schedule. It's very difficult to do.



I'm just hoping for a season that isn't over by mid October.



I think if anyone goes into the season assuming 10 + wins, they are going to be disappointed. I just think it's a very unrealistic expectation given the state of affairs.

I want the Kool Aid BB'56 is drinking AnnapolisMike : 7/9/2018 10:23 am : link This Giants team is far too thin, especially on defense, to realistically get to 10+ wins this year. They will have to essentially avoid injuries to starters, hope some of the younger guys step up and for Philly or Dallas to take major steps backward. 8-9 wins would be a strong effort.





Disagree. No thinner than most D’s around the league. Sure, if injuries rear it’s ugly head, it could be brutal, but that’s the same around the league. Who is going to stop our O? With Shurmur as PC, moving the chains, dominating TOP(hopefully), the D, benefits greatly..No Kool-aid here. I think, ON PAPER, we should compete with anyone In comment 14008821 AnnapolisMike said:Disagree. No thinner than most D’s around the league. Sure, if injuries rear it’s ugly head, it could be brutal, but that’s the same around the league. Who is going to stop our O? With Shurmur as PC, moving the chains, dominating TOP(hopefully), the D, benefits greatly..No Kool-aid here. I think, ON PAPER, we should compete with anyone

I saw the Baker Mayfield interview, and I don't get all the fuss. Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 10:37 am : link What do you expect the guide to do? He was critical of Mayfield, and allowed him to respond.



Not for nothing, but let's not act like Cowherd was the only guy with major question marks about Mayfield. Almost everybody has concerns about him as a player and as a person.



I like the kid a lot, but you can make some pretty foolish decisions in his college career.

More importantly, the schedule is brutal. They could be vastly improved and start 0-4. I understand you never know and guys could be hurt, etc....but that's a rough stretch to start. In comment 14008821 AnnapolisMike said:More importantly, the schedule is brutal. They could be vastly improved and start 0-4. I understand you never know and guys could be hurt, etc....but that's a rough stretch to start.

10+ wins isn't impossible pjcas18 : 7/9/2018 10:38 am : link when you think about it.



I think the 2018 could be better than the 2016 team, and in 2016 the Giants won 11 games and made the playoffs.



Rebounding in football is easier than most of the other sports. Maybe b/c of non-guaranteed contracts, but whatever the reason, the Giants went from 11 - 5 to 3 - 13, going back to 11 - 5 wouldn't be the most outlandish thing ever.



But..I don't think that's what Cowherd, who I think is generally awful. He was saying "they're a darkhorse" and "will compete" and "will double their win total" basically saying they'd be 6 - 10.

As the old saying goes, games are not played on paper. Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 10:40 am : link There is very little depth at specific positions on this team. Gettleman better hope that some of his undrafted kids, and almost all of his rookies can play at a high level immediately. And even if that happens, it's hard to imagine getting more than 7 wins.



There are a whole ton of question marks. New offense. New defense. New head coach. Contract situations. Volatile personalities. A team that completely quit last year.



I hope I'm wrong, but I just don't see it. I think 7 or 8 wins would be at an accomplishment.

We really have no idea whether or not our schedule is brutal, until thvariables kick in AT THE TIME we play them In comment 14008838 QB Snacks said:We really have no idea whether or not our schedule is brutal, until thvariables kick in AT THE TIME we play them

The offense should be better, perhaps significantly. But that defense if Apple does not play well again could be really bad again. New scheme, new players, who is rushing the QB? My fear is the Giants offense will score points, but the defense is going to be unable to do their part. Instead of losing 10-24, the Giants will lose 21-24.



In comment 14008839 pjcas18 said:The offense should be better, perhaps significantly. But that defense if Apple does not play well again could be really bad again. New scheme, new players, who is rushing the QB? My fear is the Giants offense will score points, but the defense is going to be unable to do their part. Instead of losing 10-24, the Giants will lose 21-24.

It's funny because pjcas18 : 7/9/2018 10:47 am : link after the 11 - 5 season everyone expected 10+ wins. even if 11 - 5 wasn't a "strong" 11 - 5.



now after 3 - 13 fans expect something close to that.



I'm not predicting 10+ wins, just saying it wouldn't shock me if they won 10+.



In football system, health, luck, etc. matter a lot.

Mike, the year Dallas started the season with Prescott and went 13-3, didn’t the Cowboys lose 3 of their starting Secondary BEFORE the season started, leading many to say Dallas’ D was toast? Marinelli did a great and unexpected job with that not so talented and thin D..Their ball control O made a huge difference as I believe ours will under Shurmur..



It’s all speculation for ALL teams right now save for the Patriots, imo..I’m just optimistic on paper. Beyond that it’s simply discussion at this point. We haven’t even put the full pads on yet In comment 14008851 AnnapolisMike said:Mike, the year Dallas started the season with Prescott and went 13-3, didn’t the Cowboys lose 3 of their starting Secondary BEFORE the season started, leading many to say Dallas’ D was toast? Marinelli did a great and unexpected job with that not so talented and thin D..Their ball control O made a huge difference as I believe ours will under Shurmur..It’s all speculation for ALL teams right now save for the Patriots, imo..I’m just optimistic on paper. Beyond that it’s simply discussion at this point. We haven’t even put the full pads on yet

I just don't see where 10 winds are coming from. Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 10:52 am : link Best case scenario, let's say they split against Dallas and Philadelphia.



Best case scenario, let's say they sweep Washington.



Let's say they win at San Francisco, home against Tampa Bay, Home Again Chicago, home against Tennessee, and at Indianapolis.



That is 9 wins.



Losses against Jacksonville, at Houston, at Carolina, Atlanta, home against the Saints.



Even if you see potential wins in that list of losses, splitting against Philadelphia and Dallas, and sweeping Washington is going to be a difficult task.

Totally agree....but that early in the season it's hard to see any of those games becoming easy barring injury. Essentially, a loss to the jaguars in week 1 and their seasons is on the line again at dallas week 2.



How many guys on this team would be saying "here we go again" after an 0-2 start? In comment 14008843 Big Blue '56 said:Totally agree....but that early in the season it's hard to see any of those games becoming easy barring injury. Essentially, a loss to the jaguars in week 1 and their seasons is on the line again at dallas week 2.How many guys on this team would be saying "here we go again" after an 0-2 start?

Doubling your wins when you only won 1-3 games baadbill : 7/9/2018 10:53 am : link isn’t very impressive

Right now, none of these games are losses.



The NFL is at a point IMO with very few exceptions any team can beat any team.



Quote: Losses against Jacksonville, at Houston, at Carolina, Atlanta, home against the Saints.



I see no reason the Giants should just not show up to any of those games.



Don't get me wrong, after those games we could be looking at lopsided losses, but on July 9 that scoreboard in our heads could just as easily be a lopsided win.

In comment 14008862 Vin_Cuccs said:Right now, none of these games are losses.The NFL is at a point IMO with very few exceptions any team can beat any team.I see no reason the Giants should just not show up to any of those games.Don't get me wrong, after those games we could be looking at lopsided losses, but on July 9 that scoreboard in our heads could just as easily be a lopsided win.

they need QB Snacks : 7/9/2018 11:05 am : link AT LEAST four divisional wins. They'll need to get two from the NFCS (which is a difficult task). Can they get 3 from the AFCS?



I really worry about another bad start. If this team is 0-2 things could spiral with their schedule as it is.

We are supposed to be excited or even interested Beezer : 7/9/2018 11:06 am : link that a sports talk guy says the Giants will win 6 games ... because?

I would think (guess) that when he calls the Giants a darkhorse, Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2018 11:16 am : link he might have thought we won 5 games pr more last year instead of 3. Otherwise, WHO would call anyone a darkhorse if the win total from last year was 3 and doubling it would be six? I have to believe he was thinking 5 wins last year, 10 this year..Just a possibility as I see it

He said they're a darkhorse to win the super bowl. The doubling win total was just his guarantee. In comment 14008887 Big Blue '56 said:He said they're a darkhorse to win the super bowl. The doubling win total was just his guarantee.

A new offensive scheme alone Rflairr : 7/9/2018 11:32 am : link Should be worth 6 wins

He said they're a darkhorse to win the super bowl. The doubling win total was just his guarantee.



I hear you, but I’m still guessing he believed we won 5 or more games last year, so doubling that AND making or contending for a SB is what he meant. NO ONE makes the playoffs with 6 In comment 14008902 QB Snacks said:I hear you, but I’m still guessing he believed we won 5 or more games last year, so doubling that AND making or contending for a SB is what he meant. NO ONE makes the playoffs with 6

The Giants almost beat the Eagles twice....That is parity if fredgbrown : 7/9/2018 11:54 am : link there is any. The first Eagle game the Chargers and Bucs could easily been wins. We were lucky to get the number 2 pick and not end up with 5- 11 or 6-10 record.

The 2011 Giants lost to a Redskins team that went 2-12 otherwise. The NFL is a weird place. In comment 14008932 fredgbrown said:The 2011 Giants lost to a Redskins team that went 2-12 otherwise. The NFL is a weird place.

Cowherd Giantslifer : 7/9/2018 12:12 pm : link Does he speak just to make sure he is still breathing?

A "dark horse" that wins 6 games?

Becoming less interesting every day

Gotcha, thanks..So then 6 wins makes no sense if you’re playoff/SB bound In comment 14008912 QB Snacks said:Gotcha, thanks..So then 6 wins makes no sense if you’re playoff/SB bound

... christian : 7/9/2018 1:02 pm : link With 4/5 potential new starters on the oline, brand new systems on both sides of the ball, questionable depth at a number of key positions including WR, CB, DE, etc. and a quarterback who (depsite all mitigating circumstances, and of course there were), was very unimpressive last year -- 6 wins would be a huge achievement.

He states that the Browns will double their wins? SuperRonJohnson : 7/9/2018 1:24 pm : link They didn't win any last year. Double it, triple it.... it's still 0 wins.

It comes down to health Milton : 7/9/2018 1:24 pm : link I don't think it's unreasonable at all to expect 10+ wins if they enjoy good health at the key positions.

A lot depends on our division Reale01 : 7/9/2018 1:32 pm : link I could see Dallas and Washington being pretty bad. They could also be good. The Eagles are certainly not unbeatable. If we can be 4-2 or 5-1 in the division and 6-4 with the rest you are at 10 or 11 wins.



We won't know until the season unfolds and we watch the games. The comments in the thread are fair, but we tend to focus a lot on the Giants weaknesses.



There are a lot of teams that would take Barkley, Beckham, Engram, Solder, Shepard, and Manning as a core on offense with Jenkins, Collins, Harrison, Vernon, and Ogletree on defense.



Players like Hernandez, Apple, Tomlinson, Hill, Goodson, Carter, and even Flowers all have legitimate upside.



The coaching staff seems good.



Health, chemistry, and luck will also have a lot to do with the ultimate result.

6 -7 W's old man : 7/9/2018 2:52 pm : link would be acceptable, if:

The new scheme;

Eli regaining form, confidence in OL;

New players, and some old(EF), playing well;

Played top teams close,missing a play or player of 2 of winning;

or at least the first 2 ;indicate arrows up, and with a likely 12-18 draft spot and that level '19 schedule,plus FA and ++cap space in'19 , the turnaround can start.

6 or 7 wins does not do it for me. TMS : 7/9/2018 3:03 pm : link It will not do it for the Giants at the management level either. . 8 wins maybe but below 500 sucks. We were 11/5 two years ago before last years injury disaster. MO

For me gmen9892 : 7/9/2018 3:27 pm : link I have to see lots of close games and around 7-9 wins to consider this upcoming season successful. I know there will be ups and downs with a new regime in here now, but if we can at least see marked improvement from the offense and the defense round back into form by the end of the year, I will be pleased.





i'd take 6, 7 wins this season and would be a vast improvement micky : 7/9/2018 3:58 pm : link in a transition/adapt season. It would mean on right track.



to go from 3 wins to say, as some expecting, 10, 11, 12 win team that had many many changes is unrealistic. can it happen? has it ever hapoened a team went from 3 wins to 11 wins ie in one season that has had the amount of transition? hmmm

i'd take 6, 7 wins this season and would be a vast improvement micky : 7/9/2018 4:13 pm : link in a transition/adapt season. It would mean on right track.



to go from 3 wins to say, as some expecting, 10, 11, 12 win team that had many many changes is unrealistic. can it happen? has it ever hapoened a team went from 3 wins to 11 wins ie in one season that has had the amount of transition? hmmm

The Rams last year. In comment 14009239 micky said:The Rams last year.

6 of the last 7 years msh : 7/9/2018 5:42 pm : link the team to finish last won the division the following year with washington the last team to buck that trend in 2012



its happened 14 of the last 15 years across the league too that a team that finished dead last won the division the following year

its happened 14 of the last 15 years across the league too that a team that finished dead last won the division the following year Now thats a positive post. With you buddy. In comment 14009319 msh said:Now thats a positive post. With you buddy.

The Rams last year. ok thanks..memory not good. they had staff changes too. how often though that happens ? In comment 14009243 YAJ2112 said:ok thanks..memory not good. they had staff changes too. how often though that happens ?

My guess is we’re in for a 5-7 win season The_Boss : 7/9/2018 8:01 pm : link Which coming off 3-13 is definitely trending upward. I’d be 100% fine with that if Eli was 32 turning 33 in January. But he’s declining at 37 turning 38. I think very shortly the NYG become one of those consistently mediocre teams where the phrase “if they only had a QB” is used when discussing their Super Bowl viability.

Cowherd pro Giants? JOrthman : 7/9/2018 8:09 pm : link He hasn't been pro Giants in at least six years and even that is probably a stretch.

If the Giants are as bad as some of you joeinpa : 7/9/2018 9:10 pm : link Think they are going to be, 5 to 7 wins, their decision to go with a 38 year old quarterback will have been a collosal mistake.



I am of the understanding that the Giants believe with Eli they are a contender. How else does their quarterback decision make sense.

Simple.... Vin_Cuccs : 7/9/2018 9:58 pm : link Barkley was the best player available by far, and the shooting department/Gettleman saw flaws in all the quarterbacks.



Now, I'm not saying I agree with that....but that would be the thought process.

Thought you would go MSNBC and CNN ?? Bluesbreaker : 7/10/2018 12:37 am : link Is...

Brown_Hornet : 7/9/2018 9:58 am : link : reply

...that like stating that Fox news has more credibility than info wars?

Joe, it makes sense if, forgetting Eli for the moment, they and the scouts they trust, believ Webb and Lauletta are as potentially good as any of the QBs taken high In comment 14009513 joeinpa said:Joe, it makes sense if, forgetting Eli for the moment, they and the scouts they trust, believ Webb and Lauletta are as potentially good as any of the QBs taken high

Jacksonville last year In comment 14009368 micky said:Jacksonville last year

Joe, it makes sense if, forgetting Eli for the moment, they and the scouts they trust, believ Webb and Lauletta are as potentially good as any of the QBs taken high



I'd be worried about trusting the scounts if that's their thought process. I would wager 31 other teams would disagree with that assessment. In comment 14009630 Big Blue '56 said:I'd be worried about trusting the scounts if that's their thought process. I would wager 31 other teams would disagree with that assessment.

I'd be worried about trusting the scounts if that's their thought process. I would wager 31 other teams would disagree with that assessment.



Sure, wager all you want, but without definitive PROOF, you’d lose. Forget the scouts for argument’s sake. QB Guru Shurmur would be enought, imo In comment 14009713 QB Snacks said:Sure, wager all you want, but without definitive PROOF, you’d lose. Forget the scouts for argument’s sake. QB Guru Shurmur would be enought, imo

Doubling the win count to 6 or 7 is no where near good enough PatersonPlank : 7/10/2018 10:49 am : link The season would be a huge failure if this is the result

Giants have no depth at DB or WR Vanzetti : 7/10/2018 11:13 am : link Any injury at those key positions will have a huge effect because of the dropoff from the starter to the backup.





We don’t or won’t know that until the season’s roster is set to go In comment 14009782 Vanzetti said:We don’t or won’t know that until the season’s roster is set to go

Colin Cowherd is not a shock jock? gidiefor : Mod : 7/10/2018 11:37 am : : 7/10/2018 11:37 am : link lol -- vin made a funny --



rooted in fact -- lol --- every truth has at least a kernel there -- Colin will say anything to get a rise out of folks