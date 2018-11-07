BREAKING NEWS: DB Sam Beal of Western Michigan Burt64 : 7/11/2018 1:32 pm BREAKING NEWS: DB Sam Beal of Western Michigan has been selected by the NY Giants in the 3rd round of the NFL Supplemental Draft

Why mitch300 : 7/11/2018 3:54 pm : link wasn't he drafted in the regular draft?

RE: Why MadPlaid : 7/11/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: wasn't he drafted in the regular draft?

Beal wanted to remain in school and graduate. Apparently, something interfered with his eligibility, so he chose to go pro. In comment 14011063 mitch300 said:Beal wanted to remain in school and graduate. Apparently, something interfered with his eligibility, so he chose to go pro.

RE: I wonder if Giants cut Jenkins now, QB Snacks : 7/11/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: and use the money for OBJ'S extension.



I'm wondering who your drug dealer is In comment 14010964 NYGBlue42 said:I'm wondering who your drug dealer is

RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move Ten Ton Hammer : 7/11/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.



The whole point of this exercise is that this roster is razor thin at CB. They're not moving a CB to safety. Who would even fit that job description? In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:The whole point of this exercise is that this roster is razor thin at CB. They're not moving a CB to safety. Who would even fit that job description?

Giants were fortunate AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:06 pm : link to have a player of this caliber available at their biggest position of need when they had 2nd priority. A steal and a no brainer. If you're the Giants, you have to think that 3rd rounder will be much later next year and you immediately help your team. I'd be curious to see how many other teams placed 3rd round bids on him.

do they announce whether any other teams tried to get him later 3putt : 7/11/2018 4:11 pm : link ?

RE: RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move ZGiants98 : 7/11/2018 4:15 pm : link

Isn’t Curtis Riley originally a corner and being asked to play FS? I could certainly see a path to Thomas getting cut. In comment 14011072 Ten Ton Hammer said:Isn’t Curtis Riley originally a corner and being asked to play FS? I could certainly see a path to Thomas getting cut.

Good Move Rong5611 : 7/11/2018 4:16 pm : link CB Depth is thin, biggest team need IMO. Dave G. delivers. Looks like a guy they can develop.



RE: RE: RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move SJGiant : 7/11/2018 4:20 pm : link

I realize we need corners. The giants might have an ok corner who is better at safety. I would think it’s harder to find a quality corner than a safety. In comment 14011080 ZGiants98 said:I realize we need corners. The giants might have an ok corner who is better at safety. I would think it’s harder to find a quality corner than a safety.

3putt AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:20 pm : link I don't think so. The year Ahmad Brooks was selected, I think I remember reading from one of the beats that we unsuccessfully placed a later bid on him but I could be mistaken. Either way, it's not really the sort of information that gets officially released.

These picks don't usually work out Heisenberg : 7/11/2018 4:30 pm : link but let's hope he is an exception.

RE: These picks don't usually work out ZGiants98 : 7/11/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: but let's hope he is an exception.



His grade is his grade. Seems to be a consensus 1-3 quality pick depending on who you ask or who scouted him. If you are going to assume he wouldn’t work out then you might as well assume Hernandez, Carter, and Hill wont as well. In comment 14011096 Heisenberg said:His grade is his grade. Seems to be a consensus 1-3 quality pick depending on who you ask or who scouted him. If you are going to assume he wouldn’t work out then you might as well assume Hernandez, Carter, and Hill wont as well.

This AcidTest : 7/11/2018 4:44 pm : link is a great gamble. Beal seems to have elite ball skills, and apparently could have been a first round pick next year. He therefore seems to have a higher ceiling than most third round picks. He just needs to get stronger. I assume the Giants checked out any shoulder issues. Another seemingly great move by Gettleman and the FO.

RE: These picks don't usually work out AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: but let's hope he is an exception.



Based on what sample size? Most 3rd rounders in general don't work out and there frankly haven't been enough supplemental 3rds to draw that conclusion. In comment 14011096 Heisenberg said:Based on what sample size? Most 3rd rounders in general don't work out and there frankly haven't been enough supplemental 3rds to draw that conclusion.

TBH AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:50 pm : link

- ( The hit rate for supplemental picks is probably higher than regular draft picks when looking at this list and the players' respective rounds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_NFL_supplemental_draft_picks - ( New Window

Beal was a good "value" pick for the 3rd round SGMen : 7/11/2018 4:59 pm : link No way Beal was going to make it to the 4th round.



The kid has cover skills. I haven't heard a thing about his special teams skills but I'd guess he SUCKS since he isn't a tackler. Does anyone have a clue on his ST's ability? I ask because to be active as a rookie he may need to play specials?

RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move gmen9892 : 7/11/2018 5:16 pm : link

Quote: Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.



Not sure why they would do that. I think Thomas has a very good chance to play a bunch there this year and is automatically the best special teamer this team has. In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:Not sure why they would do that. I think Thomas has a very good chance to play a bunch there this year and is automatically the best special teamer this team has.

I think this was a great move. It can't hurt to pick up a guy who yatqb : 7/11/2018 5:18 pm : link plays a position of real need for us at a "bargain price" one year early.

RE: I think this was a great move. It can't hurt to pick up a guy who SGMen : 7/11/2018 6:22 pm : link

Quote: plays a position of real need for us at a "bargain price" one year early. I feel the same way: he was worth a 3rd round pick.



We have two CB's on this roster worth anything, and one of them (Eli Apple) can be a boom or bust guy this year - we just don't know yet.



If Beal can cover, he'll see nickel duty and learn as he plays. We simply lack talent at CB and he has talent. I hope he flourishes as a rookie. In comment 14011154 yatqb said:I feel the same way: he was worth a 3rd round pick.We have two CB's on this roster worth anything, and one of them (Eli Apple) can be a boom or bust guy this year - we just don't know yet.If Beal can cover, he'll see nickel duty and learn as he plays. We simply lack talent at CB and he has talent. I hope he flourishes as a rookie.

Position of need should provide some oppurtunity. wgenesis123 : 7/11/2018 6:43 pm : link How hard is it to play catch-up at CB? Hope he is a quick learner!

I kind of expected the Giants to remain agressive George from PA : 7/11/2018 6:47 pm : link We will have the #2 spot in waiver wire the rest of off season as well....and if we keep losing in start of the season.



It is a smart move...they should take advantage......so expect a heavy revolving door on the back end of the roster for the forseeable future....as none of us want to be in this spot again.

Last draft was CB rich Jay in Toronto : 7/11/2018 8:19 pm : link But if he's an Isaiah Oliver sign me up.



On the other hand second team MAC is not exactly a tremendous endorsement. The three first team Cbs were a fifth round pick,UDFA, and mini campy invite.



I'm disappointed that we didn't pick a DB in the draft, but I'm reserving judgement on this move.

We lose next year's #3 pick from doing this? Del Shofner : 7/11/2018 8:49 pm : link Not sure how it works but heard that on the radio.

RE: We lose next year's #3 pick from doing this? adamg : 7/11/2018 8:57 pm : link

Quote: Not sure how it works but heard that on the radio.



We lose our 2019 third round pick In comment 14011294 Del Shofner said:We lose our 2019 third round pick

RE: Last draft was CB rich SGMen : 7/11/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: But if he's an Isaiah Oliver sign me up.



On the other hand second team MAC is not exactly a tremendous endorsement. The three first team Cbs were a fifth round pick,UDFA, and mini campy invite.



I'm disappointed that we didn't pick a DB in the draft, but I'm reserving judgement on this move. as long as McIntosh is healthy by camp & impresses I believe we will be supremely happy despite not taking a Corner. In comment 14011259 Jay in Toronto said:as long as McIntosh is healthy by camp & impresses I believe we will be supremely happy despite not taking a Corner.

SGMen ColHowPepper : 7/11/2018 9:09 pm : link and your criteria for the comment is ....? Given that we have zero to go on in his "camp". Nuggets appreciated, draft pundits....eh?

RE: Adamg, Jon adamg : 7/11/2018 9:14 pm : link

Quote: Did he play against the Badgers in the Bowl game? Yeah. In comment 14011304 Jay in Toronto said:Yeah.

RE: SGMen SGMen : 7/11/2018 9:17 pm : link

Quote: and your criteria for the comment is ....? Given that we have zero to go on in his "camp". Nuggets appreciated, draft pundits....eh? Barkley, HERNANDEZ and BJ Hill may all be rookie starters. We, of course, won't be able to truly grade this draft for a few years but early reports look good. In comment 14011319 ColHowPepper said:Barkley, HERNANDEZ and BJ Hill may all be rookie starters. We, of course, won't be able to truly grade this draft for a few years but early reports look good.

After watching that Central Michigan game, Beal does seem to have Anakim : 7/11/2018 10:34 pm : link an aversion to tackling. He also made plenty of "business decisions" in that Northern Illinois game.

RE: After watching that Central Michigan game, Beal does seem to have adamg : 7/11/2018 11:03 pm : link

Quote: an aversion to tackling. He also made plenty of "business decisions" in that Northern Illinois game. Dunno how big a deal that is. DRC wasn't a great tackler but he was an awesome corner still. In comment 14011392 Anakim said:Dunno how big a deal that is. DRC wasn't a great tackler but he was an awesome corner still.

what picks do we have madgiantscow009 : 7/12/2018 12:08 am : link in 2019?

RE: what picks do we have mrvax : 7/12/2018 12:26 am : link

Quote: in 2019?



All but #3rd round as far as I know. But picking 32nd each round sucks.

In comment 14011425 madgiantscow009 said:All but #3rd round as far as I know. But picking 32nd each round sucks.

Assorted thoughts... Milton : 7/12/2018 3:34 am : link



--If you expect, as I do, that the Giants will be drafting in the back end of each round next year, the Giants just basically used a late 3rd round pick in 2019 to grab a player of "early 3rd round pick value" (based on their use of the 3rd pick in the 3rd round of the supplemental draft) who will play for them in 2018. I'm guessing there will be a follow up on Thursday (if not already) that tells us how many other teams put in 3rd round bids. If the Giants were the only team (which I doubt) it could be said that maybe the Giants overvalued him; on the other hand, if we hear of several teams that put in 3rd round bids (including the teams with the more impressive personnel departments like Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and New England) it will look more like the steal we're hoping it turns out to be.



--Do three thirds equal one Pro Bowl player? The Giants added three early third round picks (Carter, Hill, Beal) to the defense in one offseason (which harkens back to the 1986 draft when they added four 2nd round picks: Mark Collins, Erik Howard, Pepper Johnson, and Greg Lasker). If just one of the three turned out to be a Pro Bowl player and the other two were busts, would that be

--It's true he missed all the offseason stuff, but as a CB, they should still be able to carve out a piece of the playbook for him to learn as part of nickel and/or dime defenses. He doesn't need to know the whole playbook in order to have a role on game day.--If you expect, as I do, that the Giants will be drafting in the back end of each round next year, the Giants just basically used a late 3rd round pick in 2019 to grab a player of "early 3rd round pick value" (based on their use of the 3rd pick in the 3rd round of the supplemental draft) who will play for them in 2018. I'm guessing there will be a follow up on Thursday (if not already) that tells us how many other teams put in 3rd round bids. If the Giants were the only team (which I doubt) it could be said that maybe the Giants overvalued him; on the other hand, if we hear of several teams that put in 3rd round bids (including the teams with the more impressive personnel departments like Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and New England) it will look more like the steal we're hoping it turns out to be.--Do three thirds equal one Pro Bowl player? The Giants added three early third round picks (Carter, Hill, Beal) to the defense in one offseason (which harkens back to the 1986 draft when they added four 2nd round picks: Mark Collins, Erik Howard, Pepper Johnson, and Greg Lasker). If just one of the three turned out to be a Pro Bowl player and the other two were busts, would that be good enough? What if they got three starters out of it, but no stars, would that be better than one star and two busts? How about one Pro Bowl player, one starter, and a valued role player? What must Gettleman achieve with these three picks in order to win your respect and admiration?

I know it's semantics.... Bill L : 7/12/2018 8:02 am : link but I don't feel like the Giants "lost" or ("forfeited" as Patti put it) their 2019 3rd round pick. I feel like they were given an advantage and opportunity to jump to the head of the draft and use it early. I feel like "lost" and (even more so) "forfeited" implies it's gone and you got nothing. This is more like "I lost my wallet while I was lifting up my Ed McMahon check". At worst, we didn't forfeit the pick, but, rather, we traded it for an extra 2018 selection.

Actually.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2018 8:36 am : link



Quote: These picks don't usually work out

Heisenberg : 7/11/2018 4:30 pm : link : reply

but let's hope he is an exception.



Especially when compared to regular draft picks. There have been 43 players selected in the draft and their average length of playing service is 1.7 times the league average.



It produced 1 HoF player, Cris Carter in the 4th round! Out of those 43 players, 8 made it to Pro Bowls and out of those 8, only 3 were 1st round picks.



This doesn't even count the Supplemental Draft from the USFL that resulted in 4 HoF players being selected (including the giants selection of Gary Zimmerman)



this isn't correct:Especially when compared to regular draft picks. There have been 43 players selected in the draft and their average length of playing service is 1.7 times the league average.It produced 1 HoF player, Cris Carter in the 4th round! Out of those 43 players, 8 made it to Pro Bowls and out of those 8, only 3 were 1st round picks.This doesn't even count the Supplemental Draft from the USFL that resulted in 4 HoF players being selected (including the giants selection of Gary Zimmerman)

2019 draft picks.. Goin Deep : 7/12/2018 10:09 am : link I believe we are down to five. Gave up a 7th for the punter

from Denver