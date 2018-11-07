Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

BREAKING NEWS: DB Sam Beal of Western Michigan

Burt64 : 7/11/2018 1:32 pm
BREAKING NEWS: DB Sam Beal of Western Michigan has been selected by the NY Giants in the 3rd round of the NFL Supplemental Draft
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Why  
mitch300 : 7/11/2018 3:54 pm : link
wasn't he drafted in the regular draft?
RE: Why  
Jay on the Island : 7/11/2018 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14011063 mitch300 said:
Quote:
wasn't he drafted in the regular draft?

He didn't enter it.
RE: Why  
MadPlaid : 7/11/2018 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14011063 mitch300 said:
Quote:
wasn't he drafted in the regular draft?

Beal wanted to remain in school and graduate. Apparently, something interfered with his eligibility, so he chose to go pro.
RE: I wonder if Giants cut Jenkins now,  
QB Snacks : 7/11/2018 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14010964 NYGBlue42 said:
Quote:
and use the money for OBJ'S extension.


I'm wondering who your drug dealer is
RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/11/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:
Quote:
Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.


The whole point of this exercise is that this roster is razor thin at CB. They're not moving a CB to safety. Who would even fit that job description?
Giants were fortunate  
AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:06 pm : link
to have a player of this caliber available at their biggest position of need when they had 2nd priority. A steal and a no brainer. If you're the Giants, you have to think that 3rd rounder will be much later next year and you immediately help your team. I'd be curious to see how many other teams placed 3rd round bids on him.
do they announce whether any other teams tried to get him later  
3putt : 7/11/2018 4:11 pm : link
?
RE: RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move  
ZGiants98 : 7/11/2018 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14011072 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:


Quote:


Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.



The whole point of this exercise is that this roster is razor thin at CB. They're not moving a CB to safety. Who would even fit that job description?


Isn’t Curtis Riley originally a corner and being asked to play FS? I could certainly see a path to Thomas getting cut.
Good Move  
Rong5611 : 7/11/2018 4:16 pm : link
CB Depth is thin, biggest team need IMO. Dave G. delivers. Looks like a guy they can develop.
RE: RE: RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move  
SJGiant : 7/11/2018 4:20 pm : link
In comment 14011080 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
In comment 14011072 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:


Quote:


Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.



The whole point of this exercise is that this roster is razor thin at CB. They're not moving a CB to safety. Who would even fit that job description?



Isn’t Curtis Riley originally a corner and being asked to play FS? I could certainly see a path to Thomas getting cut.


I realize we need corners. The giants might have an ok corner who is better at safety. I would think it’s harder to find a quality corner than a safety.
3putt  
AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:20 pm : link
I don't think so. The year Ahmad Brooks was selected, I think I remember reading from one of the beats that we unsuccessfully placed a later bid on him but I could be mistaken. Either way, it's not really the sort of information that gets officially released.
These picks don't usually work out  
Heisenberg : 7/11/2018 4:30 pm : link
but let's hope he is an exception.
RE: These picks don't usually work out  
ZGiants98 : 7/11/2018 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14011096 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
but let's hope he is an exception.


His grade is his grade. Seems to be a consensus 1-3 quality pick depending on who you ask or who scouted him. If you are going to assume he wouldn’t work out then you might as well assume Hernandez, Carter, and Hill wont as well.
RE: These picks don't usually work out  
Jay on the Island : 7/11/2018 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14011096 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
but let's hope he is an exception.

That's because players as talented as Beal aren't usually available.
This  
AcidTest : 7/11/2018 4:44 pm : link
is a great gamble. Beal seems to have elite ball skills, and apparently could have been a first round pick next year. He therefore seems to have a higher ceiling than most third round picks. He just needs to get stronger. I assume the Giants checked out any shoulder issues. Another seemingly great move by Gettleman and the FO.
RE: These picks don't usually work out  
AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14011096 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
but let's hope he is an exception.


Based on what sample size? Most 3rd rounders in general don't work out and there frankly haven't been enough supplemental 3rds to draw that conclusion.
TBH  
AcesUp : 7/11/2018 4:50 pm : link
The hit rate for supplemental picks is probably higher than regular draft picks when looking at this list and the players' respective rounds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_NFL_supplemental_draft_picks - ( New Window )
Beal was a good "value" pick for the 3rd round  
SGMen : 7/11/2018 4:59 pm : link
No way Beal was going to make it to the 4th round.

The kid has cover skills. I haven't heard a thing about his special teams skills but I'd guess he SUCKS since he isn't a tackler. Does anyone have a clue on his ST's ability? I ask because to be active as a rookie he may need to play specials?
RE: If drafting Beal allows the Giants to move  
gmen9892 : 7/11/2018 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14011049 SJGiant said:
Quote:
Another corner to safety, we can gain a supplemental fourth round pick by cutting Michael Thomas, a safety we signed as a free agent.


Not sure why they would do that. I think Thomas has a very good chance to play a bunch there this year and is automatically the best special teamer this team has.
I think this was a great move. It can't hurt to pick up a guy who  
yatqb : 7/11/2018 5:18 pm : link
plays a position of real need for us at a "bargain price" one year early.
RE: Pro day #'s from Gil Brandt  
old man : 7/11/2018 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14010942 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:



Gil Brandt
Verified account
@Gil_Brandt
2m2 minutes ago
More Gil Brandt Retweeted Michael Signora
Pro day numbers for Beal:

Height: 6-0 7/8
Weight: 178
40: 4.47/4.55
Vertical: 37
Broad: 10-6
Short shuttle: 4.09
3-cone: 7.11
Bench: DNP



178 is very light. All those numbers are comparable to Apple, except for the fact that he weighed 199.


6'1 frame should be able to add 8-12 pounds with little loss of speed...4-6 though camp at least that'll likely be muscle. If he doesn't pick up the D quickly, he'll likely sub and nickel; if he does the extra weight will help.
RE: RE: Pro day #'s from Gil Brandt  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/11/2018 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14011159 old man said:
Quote:
In comment 14010942 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:



Gil Brandt
Verified account
@Gil_Brandt
2m2 minutes ago
More Gil Brandt Retweeted Michael Signora
Pro day numbers for Beal:

Height: 6-0 7/8
Weight: 178
40: 4.47/4.55
Vertical: 37
Broad: 10-6
Short shuttle: 4.09
3-cone: 7.11
Bench: DNP



178 is very light. All those numbers are comparable to Apple, except for the fact that he weighed 199.



6'1 frame should be able to add 8-12 pounds with little loss of speed...4-6 though camp at least that'll likely be muscle. If he doesn't pick up the D quickly, he'll likely sub and nickel; if he does the extra weight will help.

He played at 190. He lost weight for his athletic tests.
RE: RE: RE: Pro day #'s from Gil Brandt  
Big Blue '56 : 7/11/2018 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14011163 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14011159 old man said:


Quote:


In comment 14010942 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:



Gil Brandt
Verified account
@Gil_Brandt
2m2 minutes ago
More Gil Brandt Retweeted Michael Signora
Pro day numbers for Beal:

Height: 6-0 7/8
Weight: 178
40: 4.47/4.55
Vertical: 37
Broad: 10-6
Short shuttle: 4.09
3-cone: 7.11
Bench: DNP



178 is very light. All those numbers are comparable to Apple, except for the fact that he weighed 199.



6'1 frame should be able to add 8-12 pounds with little loss of speed...4-6 though camp at least that'll likely be muscle. If he doesn't pick up the D quickly, he'll likely sub and nickel; if he does the extra weight will help.


He played at 190. He lost weight for his athletic tests.


Thanks for that info
No problemo  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/11/2018 5:33 pm : link
Source for skeptics

highlights
Posted July 11, 2018 at 02:23 PM | Updated July 11, 2018 at 03:16 PM
Comment
Western Michigan University's football team hosts Ball State06_d
Daytona Niles | Kalamazoo Gazette

By Matt Lombardo | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Giants chose Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft on Wednesday, a somewhat surprising move, but one that further adds depth to the cornerback position.

Beal, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, has the combination of size and length that NFL defensive coordinators covet.

As a junior in 2017, Beal made 22 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss, and intercepted two passes with 10 pass breakups.

In three seasons at Western Michigan, Beal totaled 92 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

The Giants have two established cornerbacks in Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple slated to start on the outside, and signed Penn State's Grant Haley as an undrafted rookie free agent at a position group that also includes veterans Teddy Williams, B.W. Webb, William Gay, and plenty of opportunity for a young player such as Beal to make the team.

You can check out scouting reports, and highlights of Beal's collegiate career below:

Scouting Report - The Sporting News

A two-year starter at Western Michigan, Beal possess the ideal body type for a perimeter corner in today’s NFL. He measures over 6-0 and showcases an ability to play in man, press and multiple zone coverages. He does not have great bulk; he weighed in at 190 pounds at his Pro Day after dropping from 190 pounds for better testing. He also does not engage with great physicality in coverage, and he needs to continue to build his upper-half strength. Beal, though, is a smooth athlete who turns and runs naturally, and he has the tools to be a long-term starter. At his Pro Day, he recorded a 4.47 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical and a 10’6 broad jump, all of which would have put him in the upper echelon of cornerbacks at the 2018 NFL Combine.
As an aside - just another way the NCAA screws these guys  
jcn56 : 7/11/2018 5:33 pm : link
Here's a player who wanted to finish his degree and come back for another year, and they basically declared him ineligible.
Is it a coincidence that Sam Beal and Saquon Barkley  
Anakim : 7/11/2018 5:40 pm : link
Have the same initials as Super Bowl?


We're going all the way!
RE: I think this was a great move. It can't hurt to pick up a guy who  
SGMen : 7/11/2018 6:22 pm : link
In comment 14011154 yatqb said:
Quote:
plays a position of real need for us at a "bargain price" one year early.
I feel the same way: he was worth a 3rd round pick.

We have two CB's on this roster worth anything, and one of them (Eli Apple) can be a boom or bust guy this year - we just don't know yet.

If Beal can cover, he'll see nickel duty and learn as he plays. We simply lack talent at CB and he has talent. I hope he flourishes as a rookie.
Love this off-season  
WillVAB : 7/11/2018 6:23 pm : link
.
Position of need should provide some oppurtunity.  
wgenesis123 : 7/11/2018 6:43 pm : link
How hard is it to play catch-up at CB? Hope he is a quick learner!
I kind of expected the Giants to remain agressive  
George from PA : 7/11/2018 6:47 pm : link
We will have the #2 spot in waiver wire the rest of off season as well....and if we keep losing in start of the season.

It is a smart move...they should take advantage......so expect a heavy revolving door on the back end of the roster for the forseeable future....as none of us want to be in this spot again.
Last draft was CB rich  
Jay in Toronto : 7/11/2018 8:19 pm : link
But if he's an Isaiah Oliver sign me up.

On the other hand second team MAC is not exactly a tremendous endorsement. The three first team Cbs were a fifth round pick,UDFA, and mini campy invite.

I'm disappointed that we didn't pick a DB in the draft, but I'm reserving judgement on this move.
We lose next year's #3 pick from doing this?  
Del Shofner : 7/11/2018 8:49 pm : link
Not sure how it works but heard that on the radio.
RE: We lose next year's #3 pick from doing this?  
adamg : 7/11/2018 8:57 pm : link
In comment 14011294 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
Not sure how it works but heard that on the radio.


We lose our 2019 third round pick
Adamg, Jon  
Jay in Toronto : 7/11/2018 8:59 pm : link
Did he play against the Badgers in the Bowl game?
RE: Last draft was CB rich  
SGMen : 7/11/2018 9:02 pm : link
In comment 14011259 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
But if he's an Isaiah Oliver sign me up.

On the other hand second team MAC is not exactly a tremendous endorsement. The three first team Cbs were a fifth round pick,UDFA, and mini campy invite.

I'm disappointed that we didn't pick a DB in the draft, but I'm reserving judgement on this move.
as long as McIntosh is healthy by camp & impresses I believe we will be supremely happy despite not taking a Corner.
SGMen  
ColHowPepper : 7/11/2018 9:09 pm : link
and your criteria for the comment is ....? Given that we have zero to go on in his "camp". Nuggets appreciated, draft pundits....eh?
RE: Adamg, Jon  
adamg : 7/11/2018 9:14 pm : link
In comment 14011304 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
Did he play against the Badgers in the Bowl game?
Yeah.
RE: SGMen  
SGMen : 7/11/2018 9:17 pm : link
In comment 14011319 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
and your criteria for the comment is ....? Given that we have zero to go on in his "camp". Nuggets appreciated, draft pundits....eh?
Barkley, HERNANDEZ and BJ Hill may all be rookie starters. We, of course, won't be able to truly grade this draft for a few years but early reports look good.
RE: RE: Adamg, Jon  
Jay in Toronto : 7/11/2018 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14011323 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14011304 Jay in Toronto said:


Quote:


Did he play against the Badgers in the Bowl game?



Yeah.

What do you remember?
RE: RE: RE: Adamg, Jon  
adamg : 7/11/2018 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14011347 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
In comment 14011323 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 14011304 Jay in Toronto said:


Quote:


Did he play against the Badgers in the Bowl game?



Yeah.


What do you remember?


Nada.

Here's the game though
After watching that Central Michigan game, Beal does seem to have  
Anakim : 7/11/2018 10:34 pm : link
an aversion to tackling. He also made plenty of "business decisions" in that Northern Illinois game.
RE: After watching that Central Michigan game, Beal does seem to have  
adamg : 7/11/2018 11:03 pm : link
In comment 14011392 Anakim said:
Quote:
an aversion to tackling. He also made plenty of "business decisions" in that Northern Illinois game.
Dunno how big a deal that is. DRC wasn't a great tackler but he was an awesome corner still.
what picks do we have  
madgiantscow009 : 7/12/2018 12:08 am : link
in 2019?
RE: what picks do we have  
mrvax : 7/12/2018 12:26 am : link
In comment 14011425 madgiantscow009 said:
Quote:
in 2019?


All but #3rd round as far as I know. But picking 32nd each round sucks.
Assorted thoughts...  
Milton : 7/12/2018 3:34 am : link
--It's true he missed all the offseason stuff, but as a CB, they should still be able to carve out a piece of the playbook for him to learn as part of nickel and/or dime defenses. He doesn't need to know the whole playbook in order to have a role on game day.

--If you expect, as I do, that the Giants will be drafting in the back end of each round next year, the Giants just basically used a late 3rd round pick in 2019 to grab a player of "early 3rd round pick value" (based on their use of the 3rd pick in the 3rd round of the supplemental draft) who will play for them in 2018. I'm guessing there will be a follow up on Thursday (if not already) that tells us how many other teams put in 3rd round bids. If the Giants were the only team (which I doubt) it could be said that maybe the Giants overvalued him; on the other hand, if we hear of several teams that put in 3rd round bids (including the teams with the more impressive personnel departments like Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and New England) it will look more like the steal we're hoping it turns out to be.

--Do three thirds equal one Pro Bowl player? The Giants added three early third round picks (Carter, Hill, Beal) to the defense in one offseason (which harkens back to the 1986 draft when they added four 2nd round picks: Mark Collins, Erik Howard, Pepper Johnson, and Greg Lasker). If just one of the three turned out to be a Pro Bowl player and the other two were busts, would that be good enough? What if they got three starters out of it, but no stars, would that be better than one star and two busts? How about one Pro Bowl player, one starter, and a valued role player? What must Gettleman achieve with these three picks in order to win your respect and admiration?
It would suffice us if..... - ( New Window )
I know it's semantics....  
Bill L : 7/12/2018 8:02 am : link
but I don't feel like the Giants "lost" or ("forfeited" as Patti put it) their 2019 3rd round pick. I feel like they were given an advantage and opportunity to jump to the head of the draft and use it early. I feel like "lost" and (even more so) "forfeited" implies it's gone and you got nothing. This is more like "I lost my wallet while I was lifting up my Ed McMahon check". At worst, we didn't forfeit the pick, but, rather, we traded it for an extra 2018 selection.
Actually..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2018 8:36 am : link
this isn't correct:

Quote:
These picks don't usually work out
Heisenberg : 7/11/2018 4:30 pm : link : reply
but let's hope he is an exception.


Especially when compared to regular draft picks. There have been 43 players selected in the draft and their average length of playing service is 1.7 times the league average.

It produced 1 HoF player, Cris Carter in the 4th round! Out of those 43 players, 8 made it to Pro Bowls and out of those 8, only 3 were 1st round picks.

This doesn't even count the Supplemental Draft from the USFL that resulted in 4 HoF players being selected (including the giants selection of Gary Zimmerman)

Do you think it's a coincidence that Saquon Barkley and Sam Beal have  
Anakim : 7/12/2018 8:38 am : link
the same initials as Super Bowl?


And where do the Super Bowl winners USUALLY go? The White House (Will Hernandez).



We're winning the Super Bowl. Mark it down. :)
2019 draft picks..  
Goin Deep : 7/12/2018 10:09 am : link
I believe we are down to five. Gave up a 7th for the punter
from Denver
RE: 2019 draft picks..  
AcidTest : 7/12/2018 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14011567 Goin Deep said:
Quote:
I believe we are down to five. Gave up a 7th for the punter
from Denver


The seventh is conditional, and we got an extra seventh from the Rams in the Ogletree trade.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support