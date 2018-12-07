Mcadoo speaks

RE: I literally LOL'ed Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7/13/2018 8:35 am : link

Quote: when he says Flowers cannot play left tackle and yet he played the guy at that position.



So, this means one of two things...

1. McAdoo really is an idiot

OR

2. McAdoo was told he must play the #1 draft pick even if it was to the detriment of the team and even if it put our QB at risk.



What were his other options at LT? There was absolutely no depth. It wasn't like you could put Pugh there, guy can't stay on the field.

I also came away from that article wondering just how much input he had in who was going to start and who wasn't. If he didn't believe in these guys, why on Earth did he play them...and did he lobby to have them replaced and was denied?

If anyone of you don't realize how damaging these statements are arniefez : 7/13/2018 8:50 am for McAdoo's attempts at potential future NFL employment you have no idea how the NFL works. Ask Jim Fassel or Brian Billick what happens when you're moved outside the circle of trust and secret society that is the NFL front offices and owners club. Those guys actually had proven levels of success. Didn't help them. These comments and the ones about Darnold are professional suicide.

He had Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/13/2018 8:53 am better be wrong about Solder or Gettleman made a horrible move. They just made this guy one of the highest paid players in football.

He's been wrong about everything else arniefez : 7/13/2018 8:57 am why not this too. If Solder is league average we'll think the Giants just got Orlando Pace in his prime compared to Flowers.

RE: He had Diver_Down : 7/13/2018 8:59 am

Quote: better be wrong about Solder or Gettleman made a horrible move. They just made this guy one of the highest paid players in football.



The benchmark of "highest paid" shouldn't be the measure attached to Solder. It is just the economics of supply and demand. Reese opted to go cheap when a prototypical LT hit the market the year prior. Instead, he settled on signing a TE known for his blocking to assist in shoring up the OL. Yet, a HC who prior to ascension to OC was a TE coach couldn't figure out how to deploy Rhett to assist in a tackle that can't bend.

RE: If anyone of you don't realize how damaging these statements are Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7/13/2018 9:04 am

Quote: for McAdoo's attempts at potential future NFL employment you have no idea how the NFL works. Ask Jim Fassel or Brian Billick what happens when you're moved outside the circle of trust and secret society that is the NFL front offices and owners club. Those guys actually had proven levels of success. Didn't help them. These comments and the ones about Darnold are professional suicide.



This to me is the most interesting piece. The Maras blackballed Fassel and he went to a Super Bowl, what's going to happen to this guy?

This guy mittenedman : 7/13/2018 9:08 am : link is a fascinating fool.



Where was all this color when he was the coach? Sure he has to guard his words but there is a middle ground.



Washington is Washington?



Just more evidence that this guy was completely in over his head from every angle imaginable.



It just begs the only question I have left - and one that will never be answered: Whose idea was it to hire this guy? And why?

Big Mac is the new TIki PatersonPlank : 7/13/2018 9:25 am I think most NFL personnel people would not agree with him on Solder, and I personally put no stake in his ability to evaluate (especially over other NFL scouts, etc.). If he though Flowers sucked then why not play Wheeler or someone else, and why let him and Hart become primadonna's? He could have put a stop to that easily? Instead he kissed up to Flowers.

Why bench Eli for Geno?

I think he is full of crap, and just trying to justify his lousy coaching job.



Why bench Eli for Geno?



I think he is full of crap, and just trying to justify his lousy coaching job.

Diver_Down Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/13/2018 9:32 am : : 7/13/2018 9:32 am : link The argument is going to be "Gettleman had no choice."



But that's how teams get into cap trouble.



He had better be dead wrong about Solder because we just committed to keeping the guy for a few years.

I love how he ryanmkeane : 7/13/2018 9:38 am refers to Halapio as "the other guy." Dude this guy was ON your team for 2 years and you can't say his name?

Good look finding another coaching job in the NFL after these comments.



Good look finding another coaching job in the NFL after these comments.

Solder ryanmkeane : 7/13/2018 9:41 am was the left tackle for the Pats for 6 seasons and Brady has about 10 seconds to throw the ball on most downs. Solder made the pro bowl, by all accounts is a great guy and a really solid player.

On what earth is Solder "not a very good player." What the hell is McAdoo looking at?



On what earth is Solder "not a very good player." What the hell is McAdoo looking at?

The view around the league.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/13/2018 9:46 am : link hasn't been that Solder isn't a good player.



Let's put that myth to rest. Personnel guys are saying he shouldn't be the highest paid at his position and is average to good.



That's different than being bad. Much different.

McAdoo thinks they're winning the East while shitting on every team The_Boss : 7/13/2018 9:50 am I guess that means the NYG are going 0-6 in the division and finishing dead last.

McAdoo Dragon : 7/13/2018 9:59 am : link Just said what he felt everyone always complained he did not open up much. Surprise he was in on the Eli wagon, we all know he can’t handle pressure up the middle not many can. Solder is a gigantic risk everyone also knows this he is not top five LT but is being paid like he is. It was just a swap of big money contracts JPP and Solder time will prove who got the better deal. The OL is not fixed we all know this the big question is it even better or what?



It’s a new day but this team is still dependent on many players who are very overrated the schedule is a killer not sure why he would thing they can win the division. He will coach again being fired is not the end of the world in the NFL it’s an education.

Solder is a plenty good player and character JonC : 7/13/2018 10:07 am : link have to hope his health improves and stays that way.



We overpaid for him relative to his talent, but that's UFA in a nutshell. His value to the franchise should ease the cost pain.



When you're desperate you pay full retail arniefez : 7/13/2018 10:12 am : link sometimes even above the sticker price. That's what free agency is. Or you pay 3.5 million dollars a year for special team players who are late draft picks or UDFA on good teams like the last GM did and start them.



We'll see how it plays out. I think most of the moves the Giants made (not Gettleman made because the Sons of Wellington are all over everything) were smart. But time will tell.

Nothing wrong with what Mac said in that article other than Jimmy Googs : 7/13/2018 10:18 am the first Solder comment which seems like it was not in right context b/c he says that signing move was good later.

Rest of comments seem right on par.

You all should re-read and take your meathooks out...



Rest of comments seem right on par.



You all should re-read and take your meathooks out...

The main thing that this interview made me think... bradshaw44 : 7/13/2018 10:23 am Is that Reese was making all the calls on who played, position they played, and possibly is the reason that Reese pushed hard for BM to be head coach. BM was probably intimidated by pushing back on Reese since Reese secured his HC job and just let Reese make the calls. Further, it makes me think that Reese made the call to play Geno and not BM.

The dig at Solder was the only truly WTF comment. Like, why are you shitting on this guy that never even played for you. It was a dig at the organization that I thought was unnecessary.



The dig at Solder was the only truly WTF comment. Like, why are you shitting on this guy that never even played for you. It was a dig at the organization that I thought was unnecessary.

Like most things in life it's all about expectation Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/13/2018 10:24 am : link Solder is like the movie Tremors. You go watch it thinking wtf a movie about giant worms and Kevin Bacon, Reba Mcintyre, and Michael J Fox's dad. And then you wind up liking it and it's a cult classic.



If you tell someone it's a good movie, then they watch it and say wtf it's a movie about giant worms and Kevin Bacon, Reba Mcintyre, and Michael J Fox's dad.



eric he did have no choice with solder GiantsFan84 : 7/13/2018 10:34 am they made a decision to try to win now with eli and not draft a qb. they could not go into this season without getting a LT once they made that decision.

Reese was definitely more involved than people think ghost718 : 7/13/2018 10:35 am I'd bet a case of hair grease

....... CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/13/2018 10:38 am : link As a fan, I appreciates his honesty...



But god damn, the guy wants to coach again. He just torched 3 potential job opportunities. And those owners have influence elsewhere as well.

Loose Cannon Rong5611 : 7/13/2018 11:36 am Loose cannon. Didn't help his cause for getting another coaching job in the NFL. I hope for his sake he's smart enough to know this. Perhaps he wants to be an analyst.





RE: eric he did have no choice with solder Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/13/2018 12:40 pm

Quote: they made a decision to try to win now with eli and not draft a qb. they could not go into this season without getting a LT once they made that decision.



I don't agree with McAdoo on Solder, but I have said from the start that he's not as good as many folks think he is. He's an above average LT being paid as a top flight LT. If he remains an above average LT, then he's better than anything we've had at that position in years.



I don't agree with McAdoo on Solder, but I have said from the start that he's not as good as many folks think he is. He's an above average LT being paid as a top flight LT. If he remains an above average LT, then he's better than anything we've had at that position in years.

BUT...if McAdoo ends up being correct, then the Giants definitely had a choice. The choice could have been to just accept the situation and not commit a huge chunk of the cap for a crappy player.

Solder Les in TO : 7/13/2018 2:22 pm there is enough video on solder to determine whether or not he is a good/bad/average player in the pros. even though offensive lines are units and the coaching makes a difference, ultimately he can either pass block or he can't; he can either run block or he can't; or he can understand the playbook/audibles and be disciplined with reducing penalties or he can't. it's not as though we are predicting how hernandez will fare in the pros, given he is a draft pick.

RE: Solder EricJ : 7/13/2018 3:38 pm

Quote: there is enough video on solder to determine whether or not he is a good/bad/average player in the pros.



I didn't see Brady complaining and if Solder was a problem, Brady would have made sure that he was not protecting his blind side years ago.

Mac is right about Flowers Alwaysblue22 : 7/13/2018 6:08 pm He cannot bend..he tries to pass block standing up straight legged and NFL quality ends go right around him. The only advantage to having him play RT is it allows ELI to see who is getting by Flowers and coming for him. It also helps in the run game because Flowers can run block well due to his size and hopefully open holes for Barkley. Most teams run to the right where a tight end is set up to help run and pass block. I have no idea what Marc Ross and Reese saw in Flowers other than he is a big man. If a tackle cannot lower his center of gravity by bending he cannot pass block in the NFL without help on his side.

RE: RE: eric he did have no choice with solder Deejboy : 7/13/2018 6:58 pm

Quote: In comment 14012548 GiantsFan84 said:





Quote:





they made a decision to try to win now with eli and not draft a qb. they could not go into this season without getting a LT once they made that decision.







I don't agree with McAdoo on Solder, but I have said from the start that he's not as good as many folks think he is. He's an above average LT being paid as a top flight LT. If he remains an above average LT, then he's better than anything we've had at that position in years.



BUT...if McAdoo ends up being correct, then the Giants definitely had a choice. The choice could have been to just accept the situation and not commit a huge chunk of the cap for a crappy player.



Top flight LTs never see free agency. Solder got paid cause he was a FA. And you know Solder isn't a crappy player so I am not sure what you are worrying about.

Solder is not a absolute wall at LT Alwaysblue22 : 7/14/2018 10:09 am He lets guys get by him from time to time. If he were a perfect LT he would not have been a free agent. But he has the ability to recover and get back to help block his man. Flowers is a stationary object. Once a guy gets by him he turns into a spectator watching ELI get sacked and chews on his mouth piece like a cow eating grass. So solder is an improvement over Flowers.

McAdoo.... Alwaysblue22 : 7/14/2018 10:24 am is trying to restore his reputation of being stubborn and arrogant by giving these interviews. He has a year of salary left and has to find another Job next year. The fact that he knew all along that Flowers could not bend and therefore could not pass block anyone begs me to wonder why he left Flowers alone on the left side without help most of the time. And he kept blaming Eli for " not getting the ball out quick enough" and that " all QBs have to play in a DIRTY pocket" I agree with the other posters on here that you have to take what he says about new guys like Solder and some moves that DG made that he belittles with a grain of salt.

RE: I will be shocked if he ever gets another job in NFL TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7/14/2018 7:34 pm

Quote: above position coach. What does he think he has to gain by burying former players? Every word out of his mouth makes you wonder how the Sons of Wellington could be such idiots to hire him in to begin with.



exactly

RE: Is he trying to burn bridges with the rest of the league? TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7/14/2018 7:36 pm

Quote: Dude hasn't learned a thing



He made millions here. Hahaha. Great job.

Arguably one of the dumbest head coaches in NYG History giantstock : 7/14/2018 7:37 pm : link SO the G-Men are going to win the division and he gives such astute analysis such as "Washington is Washington."



HE goes on to say Soldier is not a very good player, he is concerned with the center and Flowers is basically a waste. SO to stat with 60% of the OLine is no good and somehow Eli is going to be good enough to win? The guys leading him at the OL will be a rookie 2nd rd pick which he hasn't seen much of apparently and a castoff guard.



OMG is this guy for real?

Jim Rome broke him down on the CBS Sports minute TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7/14/2018 7:51 pm Romey loves McAdo=n't. From the oversized suit at the press conference that Rome said he borrowed from King Kong



Then Rome referenced the slick backed hair. Classic. The oversized wind breaker. The sunglasses. Yeah.



Amazing that management bought it. Idiots.





RE: Arguably one of the dumbest head coaches in NYG History TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7/14/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: SO the G-Men are going to win the division and he gives such astute analysis such as "Washington is Washington."



HE goes on to say Soldier is not a very good player, he is concerned with the center and Flowers is basically a waste. SO to stat with 60% of the OLine is no good and somehow Eli is going to be good enough to win? The guys leading him at the OL will be a rookie 2nd rd pick which he hasn't seen much of apparently and a castoff guard.



OMG is this guy for real?



I think he was drunk. Seriously. In comment 14013254 giantstock said:I think he was drunk. Seriously.

RE: GTFOH djm : 7/14/2018 8:18 pm : link

Quote:



I can’t stop watching and laughing at this hulk gif. In comment 14012480 trueblueinpw said:I can’t stop watching and laughing at this hulk gif.