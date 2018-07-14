The worst move Reese ever made... GeorgeAdams33 : 7/14/2018 10:41 am ..was not letting the Eagles steal McAdoo.





Imo, that wasn't a Reese move. robbieballs2003 : 7/14/2018 10:48 am : link I don't know if this was the worst move but the one that really sticks out to me was not going after Whitworth. And when asked about it his reasoning was even dumber. He said they wanted to get younger. Who cares about getting younger over the expense of getting better. We all saw what Whitworth did for the Rams not just with his play but with his leadership. Huge blunder.

And if he had gone to the Eagles GeoMan999 : 7/14/2018 10:52 am : link Everyone would have gone crazy on this site. Eli’s game elevated significantly when McAdoo was OC. Imagine what would have happened.

Don't try to figure out Jerry Reese as GM Alwaysblue22 : 7/14/2018 10:53 am : link He drafted Flowers in the first round and he did not go after a better but older LT because it would be giving up on his first round pick...I think it had to do with ego more than anything else ..."we want to stay younger" was just a cover.

hard for me to understand bluepepper : 7/14/2018 10:58 am : link someone being a Giants fan and BBI'er and not knowing that ownership makes the HC decisions not the GM.

John Mara made his share of mistakes too Alwaysblue22 : 7/14/2018 11:01 am : link He was responsible for the firing of Coughlin and the hiring of McAdoo. He promoted Reese into the GM spot and did not object to Reese adding Marc Ross as head of talent evaluations. So John Mara can take credit for two SB trophies that had more to do with Coughlin than anyone else but he also shares the blame for the debacle that followed. But John Mara is co-owner of the team and can not be fired. If he was a corporate employee he would be fired or forced to resign.

Signing JPP to a huge deal ZogZerg : 7/14/2018 11:17 am : link Has to be up there.

I don't know if this was the worst move but the one that really sticks out to me was not going after Whitworth. And when asked about it his reasoning was even dumber. He said they wanted to get younger. Who cares about getting younger over the expense of getting better. We all saw what Whitworth did for the Rams not just with his play but with his leadership. Huge blunder.





Agree. It was almost like he hated the offensive line. He reached on a few premium picks for show and dedicated every other move to another unit. In comment 14013033 robbieballs2003 said:Agree. It was almost like he hated the offensive line. He reached on a few premium picks for show and dedicated every other move to another unit.

Worst move has to be Offensive Line-related since it was his undoing Jimmy Googs : 7/14/2018 11:20 am : link I would go with sticking with his Offensive Tackles - Flowers and Hart as "de facto" starters way too long.



Needed to elevate the decision to replace them sooner...

Has to be up there.



Eh. They got to see what kind of player he was under a long term contract and still netted a 3rd round pick.



In comment 14013057 ZogZerg said:Eh. They got to see what kind of player he was under a long term contract and still netted a 3rd round pick.

I don't know if this was the worst move but the one that really sticks out to me was not going after Whitworth. And when asked about it his reasoning was even dumber. He said they wanted to get younger. Who cares about getting younger over the expense of getting better. We all saw what Whitworth did for the Rams not just with his play but with his leadership. Huge blunder.









Agree. It was almost like he hated the offensive line. He reached on a few premium picks for show and dedicated every other move to another unit.



I don't totally agree with that. He definitely adressed the OL. He just batted about 0% on his moves. Every move or non-move seemed to be the wrong one. In comment 14013058 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:I don't totally agree with that. He definitely adressed the OL. He just batted about 0% on his moves. Every move or non-move seemed to be the wrong one.

He drafted Flowers in the first round and he did not go after a better but older LT because it would be giving up on his first round pick...I think it had to do with ego more than anything else ..."we want to stay younger" was just a cover.





Bingo. Flowers was a stupid, stupid pick. I thought it then and know it now. In comment 14013038 Alwaysblue22 said:Bingo. Flowers was a stupid, stupid pick. I thought it then and know it now.

Can't believe the blind undying Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/14/2018 11:34 am : link Support Reese cultists had for their infallible kind God-GM after years of misses and questionable decisions. But the nail in the coffin is McApoo over Clawfin. Reality eventually catches up with you.

He was responsible for the firing of Coughlin and the hiring of McAdoo. He promoted Reese into the GM spot and did not object to Reese adding Marc Ross as head of talent evaluations. So John Mara can take credit for two SB trophies that had more to do with Coughlin than anyone else but he also shares the blame for the debacle that followed. But John Mara is co-owner of the team and can not be fired. If he was a corporate employee he would be fired or forced to resign.



Coughlin needed to get off the field, period. He botched 4-5 games his final year here. In comment 14013047 Alwaysblue22 said:Coughlin needed to get off the field, period. He botched 4-5 games his final year here.

Not resigning Joseph was short sighted to bubba0825 : 7/14/2018 11:40 am : link .

McAdoo wasn't his call....that falls on Mara George from PA : 7/14/2018 11:42 am : link Worse move must be his series of mistakes dealing with OL.....assuming Hart was a starter is a big one.





Not the biggest RomanWH : 7/14/2018 11:52 am : link But the first one that popped in my head was drafting Eli Apple over Tunsil. A bit of a head scratcher despite the gas mask bong controversy. Also hated how telegraphed it was the year the Bears traded up to draft Floyd just before us.

But the first one that popped in my head was drafting Eli Apple over Tunsil. A bit of a head scratcher despite the gas mask bong controversy. Also hated how telegraphed it was the year the Bears traded up to draft Floyd just before us.

Tunsil has been a big disappointment so far. He has played poorly at LT but he has been ok at guard. Decker would have been a much better selection. In comment 14013085 RomanWH said:Tunsil has been a big disappointment so far. He has played poorly at LT but he has been ok at guard. Decker would have been a much better selection.

Support Reese cultists had for their infallible kind God-GM after years of misses and questionable decisions. But the nail in the coffin is McApoo over Clawfin. Reality eventually catches up with you.





I don't know if you were referring to me but I was not suggesting that Reese should have been retained. He should have been fired along with Coughlin and he has made some horrible mistakes over the past few years. Blaming him for McAdoo though appears to be ownerships fault not his. In comment 14013075 Coach Red Beaulieu said:I don't know if you were referring to me but I was not suggesting that Reese should have been retained. He should have been fired along with Coughlin and he has made some horrible mistakes over the past few years. Blaming him for McAdoo though appears to be ownerships fault not his.

Reese's biggest blunder was letting Linval Joseph walk and using that cap room to sign Beason and Cullen Jenkins.

[triggering intensifies] Beason, a name I wanted to forget. I'm not a doctor, and I don't play one on TV, but come on man! In comment 14013071 Jay on the Island said:[triggering intensifies] Beason, a name I wanted to forget. I'm not a doctor, and I don't play one on TV, but come on man!

Well, there are a few old man : 7/14/2018 12:37 pm : link To chose from.

I'm going with Mark Ross.

While there are a bunch of players from '08('07 draft was unbelievable, even if injury took most of them) through '12, the litany of players at least recommended by Ross, except for OBJ,(then add in JRs decisions on THE pick, the reachs and projects), and the Giants were tagteamed by the dynamic Double R gang.

And I agree re JM:Complacency killed the last 6 seasons.

As I have mentioned in other threads, DG and EA may have finally got JM to stop treating the Giants like a family business(avoiding hard decisions), and start treating it like a business owned(+/-), by a family.

Not Many Mistakes But One Huge One Samiam : 7/14/2018 1:12 pm : link I don’t think he’s as bad as many here think he is but the one big mistake he made was monumental and he totally deserved to be fired. Every GM makes mistakes; every GM screws up in the draft, everyone screws up with free agency. With Reese, what undermined him was a failure to build even a decent OL. I wasn’t looking for a great line, just ok and he couldn’t even do that. There was a combination of ignoring the line then addressing it badly plus bad luck with injuries and probably poor coaching. When he didn’t upgrade the line year before last until Biz in the 6th round and didn’t pay what was needed in free agency, he was on last legs unless the line performed which they didn’t. If he had fixed the OL then those horrible drafts in 2010-2012 plus the crappy 3rd round picks and other mistakes would have been overlooked to a degree because the team had enough talent elsewhere to compete. But without a line, and their OL was pathetic, you have no chance and that’s why the decision to fire Reese was easy

The Plax contract in 2008 Go Terps : 7/14/2018 1:21 pm : link Had he traded him after the Super Bowl when his value was highest we would have gotten a haul. Instead he played like shit for 2008, got suspended for a game, and then threw in a huge distraction by shooting himself.



If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.

Wait... what? RomanWH : 7/14/2018 1:33 pm : link Trade Plax after his monster performance at Lambeau and catching the game winning TD vs the undefeated Pats? Why is the heck would you want to do that?



The team was playing great until he shot himself and took himself out of the equation. And you wanted to subtract him before the season started?

Had he traded him after the Super Bowl when his value was highest we would have gotten a haul. Instead he played like shit for 2008, got suspended for a game, and then threw in a huge distraction by shooting himself.

If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.



If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.



Talk about hindsight bias. What a STUPID comment, but coming from you doesn’t surprise me. In comment 14013117 Go Terps said:Talk about hindsight bias. What a STUPID comment, but coming from you doesn’t surprise me.

Ancient history...... Doomster : 7/14/2018 2:45 pm : link or woulda, coulda, shoulda......



Let's think more about now.....

Football is a tough game from top to bottom Rudy5757 : 7/14/2018 2:46 pm : link Reese was a God here his 1st 5 years. He won 2 Superbowls, had an incredible draft in 2007 and was the talk of the town. He has drafted some great players but has also had some bad luck as well. JPP blowing off his hand and other injuries. The end was as bad as it gets and he deserved to get fired.



I wonder how much he was involved in drafting of Eli as well or was that all Acorsi? In any event, his term here has to be considered a success. He won 2 Superbowls as a GM and the players he personally drafted or signed had a big impact on those wins. Also remember that 2009 and 2013 are considered some of the worst draft classes ever. In 2009 we got Nicks and Beatty, 2 big contributors to the 2011 SB. In 2013 we got Pugh and Hankins. And then theres JPP, OBJ last years draft class looks pretty good too.



I think that the Biggest mistake of Reese was trying to swing for the fences too much. He made plenty of mistakes but some of the players he drafted absolutely contributed to winning the 2 Superbowls. The end was bad but he was a God for 5-6 years and those years supplied us with 2 of the most surprising and rewarding championships ever.

Had he traded him after the Super Bowl when his value was highest we would have gotten a haul. Instead he played like shit for 2008, got suspended for a game, and then threw in a huge distraction by shooting himself.

If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.



Talk about hindsight bias. What a STUPID comment, but coming from you doesn't surprise me.



I advocated for it then, but don't let that stop you from not knowing what you're talking about. In comment 14013125 BigBlue4You09 said:I advocated for it then, but don't let that stop you from not knowing what you're talking about.

Picking Clint Sintim with the 45th pick (2nd round) in 2009 was one FranknWeezer : 7/14/2018 3:03 pm : link that, if nothing else, was indicative of his penchant to be bowled over by workout warriors. Guys who looked great in shorts but couldn't stay on the field and/or get the job done.

If you really believe the eagles were hiring mcadoo to be their HC djm : 7/14/2018 3:16 pm : link Or even their OC based on some internet rumor gossip, I have a Ponzi scheme id love to offer you whenever you are ready to Venmo me 10000 bucks.



The worst move Reese ever made was when he didn’t smash down Mara’s office door and demand that he reconsider hiring someone else other than Big Ben McAdoo. The second mcadoo was hired here Reese and his tenure’s fate here was sealed and done.



Also, drafting David Wilson. In theory it was an admirable idea, we needed a hr hitting rb and Wilson had a ton of talent but that move set in motion a bunch of poor decisions that helped fuck this offense into oblivion.

Has to be up there.



That didn’t hurt us that badly at all. In comment 14013057 ZogZerg said:That didn’t hurt us that badly at all.

Had he traded him after the Super Bowl when his value was highest we would have gotten a haul. Instead he played like shit for 2008, got suspended for a game, and then threw in a huge distraction by shooting himself.

If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.



If Reese moved him that offseason maybe we win back to back Super Bowls.







Talk about hindsight bias. What a STUPID comment, but coming from you doesn't surprise me.







I advocated for it then, but don't let that stop you from not knowing what you're talking about.



Regardless of hindsight, no front office executive is going to trade a player who caught a Super Bowl hero and a guy who was instrumental in getting us there. Yes, Plax was a problem but we don’t win in 07 without him.



Furthermore, I also remember you wanted to trade Strahan for a draft pick when he didn’t show up for training camp prior to that year. We definitely don’t win without the stable of DE’s in 07. In comment 14013133 Go Terps said:Regardless of hindsight, no front office executive is going to trade a player who caught a Super Bowl hero and a guy who was instrumental in getting us there. Yes, Plax was a problem but we don’t win in 07 without him.Furthermore, I also remember you wanted to trade Strahan for a draft pick when he didn’t show up for training camp prior to that year. We definitely don’t win without the stable of DE’s in 07.

Has to be up there.







That didn’t hurt us that badly at all.



Really? We have no depth on the roster this year. 15 million dollars could have really helped out. In comment 14013142 djm said:Really? We have no depth on the roster this year. 15 million dollars could have really helped out.

Drafting Flowers was one thing widmerseyebrow : 7/14/2018 3:29 pm : link But it was just bizarre that Reese seemed to go to great lengths to avoid having him compete. Not only was Flowers shit, but there was absolutely no one to challenge him his entire time here.

According to Gilbride they were widmerseyebrow : 7/14/2018 3:33 pm : link Practically begging Reese for offensive lineman years before he was eventually forced out. Reese not listening to his coaches is probably the worst move he made.

In 2008 plax was on pace djm : 7/14/2018 3:36 pm : link For around 60 receptions and 4-8 tds and 800-900 yards. He wasn’t having a great year but he was the biggest and best offense presence on that team. He sucked in coverage made life easier for the running game and passing game. The giants weren’t getting much for an oft injured good but not great wr during that 2007-2008 offseason. What would they receive? The guy wasn’t even signed long term. And the PR backlash,while not that critical, would have been unanimously negative.



In hindsight the giants should have hired a handler and had him follow plax around. More realistic, the giants should NOT extended plax, risked having plax sulk or holdout or walk and addressed the wr position that same spring and summer. But they didn’t know the best offensive player on the team would shoot himself in the leg.

So exactly which team BigBlueShock : 7/14/2018 4:51 pm : link Was giving up “a haul” for 31 year old Plaxico Burress? Has it even ever been done? What’s the best package a WR in his 30’s ever brought back in a deal? Let alone one with the baggage Plax brought.



GoTerps loves playing his Madden ideas and pretending it works in real life. He’s a caricature of himself at this point. I really think he’s jumped the shark to full out troll.

His worst move was promoting Marc Ross... Torrag : 7/14/2018 5:01 pm : link ...and taking his hand off the tiller of college evaluations. That's when it all started to go south for him.

Not his worst move but up there bradshaw44 : 7/14/2018 5:37 pm : link Was wasting a second round pick on Marvin Austin. If my memeorey severed me correctly. Not too mention the many other early round reaches because he thought he was smarter than everyone else.

...and taking his hand off the tiller of college evaluations. That's when it all started to go south for him.



Actually - nail on head.



By the time McAdoo came into the organization the team was already spiraling downhill. In comment 14013178 Torrag said:Actually - nail on head.By the time McAdoo came into the organization the team was already spiraling downhill.

I just can't stand the fact GeorgeAdams33 : 7/14/2018 7:32 pm : link ... that the Eagles won a Super Bowl. I wish we would've promoted Gettleman in 2007 and left Reese in the position he was actually good in.

Everyone would have gone crazy on this site. Eli's game elevated significantly when McAdoo was OC. Imagine what would have happened.



Eli's game elevated when they got OBJ. It regress's the second TC got fired and the moron took full control. His offense was literally dragged to 11 wins by the defense. Mara not Reese was in love w McAdoo. But Reese was such a kiss ass he never said a word IMO. He was too busy blaming TC for all his shitty drafts and cap Mistakes In comment 14013037 GeoMan999 said:Eli's game elevated when they got OBJ. It regress's the second TC got fired and the moron took full control. His offense was literally dragged to 11 wins by the defense. Mara not Reese was in love w McAdoo. But Reese was such a kiss ass he never said a word IMO. He was too busy blaming TC for all his shitty drafts and cap Mistakes

Reese's biggest blunder was letting Linval Joseph walk and using that cap room to sign Beason and Cullen Jenkins.



This has to be up there. And as good/All Pro as Hankins has been Joseph has been close and That contract Was half of what Hankins got. In comment 14013071 Jay on the Island said:This has to be up there. And as good/All Pro as Hankins has been Joseph has been close and That contract Was half of what Hankins got.

Was wasting a second round pick on Marvin Austin. If my memeorey severed me correctly. Not too mention the many other early round reaches because he thought he was smarter than everyone else.

That's far from his worst move IMO. Reese took a chance on a player that talent wise was compared to Warren Sapp. I never bashed Reese for this pick because he gambled on a talented player and lost. There are so many other moves that he made that were far worse. Going into last year with nobody to challenge Flowers and Hart at OT is one example.

In comment 14013198 bradshaw44 said:That's far from his worst move IMO. Reese took a chance on a player that talent wise was compared to Warren Sapp. I never bashed Reese for this pick because he gambled on a talented player and lost. There are so many other moves that he made that were far worse. Going into last year with nobody to challenge Flowers and Hart at OT is one example.

Reese's biggest blunder was letting Linval Joseph walk and using that cap room to sign Beason and Cullen Jenkins.





Ugh. Like a wet fart that won’t leave the car no matter how long you try to air it out. In comment 14013071 Jay on the Island said:Ugh. Like a wet fart that won’t leave the car no matter how long you try to air it out.

Letting Bennett go mattlawson : 7/14/2018 10:04 pm : link And getting tripsy mcstagger when we needed blockers.

Resigning Beason over Joseph Eric on Li : 7/14/2018 10:13 pm : link there is no other answer. Joseph has played like an all pro since leaving, Beason played like 5 more plays as a giant.

It was criminal that he neglected the linebacker position Larry in Pencilvania : 7/15/2018 12:34 am : link His entire time here. It isn't like he spent any top resources there. He repeatedly went bargain basement shopping and kept bring back garbage. For years we couldn't cover a tight end.



What a mess

agreed giantfan2000 : 7/15/2018 10:06 am : link I think not resigning Martellus Bennett was a big mistake



I think not resigning Martellus Bennett was a big mistake

Two way TE and good positive locker room guy for 5 million a year smh. In comment 14013452 giantfan2000 said:Two way TE and good positive locker room guy for 5 million a year smh.

Not bringing someone in who knew TMS : 7/15/2018 1:50 pm : link how to evaluate OL talent in the draft and FA. He screwed ELI out of the Hall and cost us a few more SBs. TC got the team on the right track then the GM side of the game was badly exposed. Hiring Ross and reaching for all these, looking for a paycheck measurable athletes, who never worked out killed us.

Always thought Reese was nothing but a glorified scout TMS : 7/15/2018 1:58 pm : link and not GM material. EA hated Coughlin and this was his poison pill. Mara let it happen. Worked well ($$$ wise) for him and Reese, both who lasted at least 5 years too long. Neither will get another job which proves the point. MO. Like it or lump it

Will Beatty's contract extension AZGiantsFan : 7/15/2018 1:59 pm : link

But the worst decision he's ever made was signing below-average injury-prone left tackle Will Beatty to a 5 year $38 million contract extension in 2013. Beatty only really played 2 seasons into this contract before getting injured in 2015 and ultimately released in 2016 (he was re-signed later in 2016, but never saw the field). Horrible investment overall. He wasn't nearly as bad of a left tackle as Flowers, but was definitely not worth the money Reese paid him.



- ( There are many awful moves that Reese made (including most of his draft picks like Ereck Flowers, David Wilson, Clint Sintim, Marvin Austin, Jayron Hosley, Ramses Barden, Jerrel Jernigan, Owa Odighizuwa, Damontre Moore, Ryan Nassib, Adrian "JPP of Tight Ends" Robinson...)But the worst decision he's ever made was signing below-average injury-prone left tackle Will Beatty to a 5 year $38 million contract extension in 2013. Beatty only really played 2 seasons into this contract before getting injured in 2015 and ultimately released in 2016 (he was re-signed later in 2016, but never saw the field). Horrible investment overall. He wasn't nearly as bad of a left tackle as Flowers, but was definitely not worth the money Reese paid him. Will Beatty Extension - ( New Window

i thought his worst msh : 7/16/2018 9:17 am : link was drafting david wilson with a first round pick instead of fixing that clearly collapsing OL,this was further compounded when wilson had a virtually non-exsistant career and quickly left the game altogether with a neck injury.



this is where the rot first started with the OL which led to grasping at beatty and flowers and reaching for late round OL's that didnt work out year after year since. which in turn led to last years total capitulation of a season



Mcadoo was a Mara hire, imo JonC : 7/16/2018 9:19 am : link He/they were trying to uncover a potential gem from the GB coaching tree, which they've long admired.



He/they were trying to uncover a potential gem from the GB coaching tree, which they've long admired.



At the town hall several weeks ago, when Mara was asked what the toughest aspect of his job was, he said without hesitation 'finding the right head coach', and [I paraphrase] 'you don't know if they'll be good at the front of the room until they're actually in the job'.



He wasn't the decision-maker when some of the franchise's historic mistakes were made, but I thought that was indicative of how much the McAdoo debacle weighs on his mind. In comment 14013979 JonC said:At the town hall several weeks ago, when Mara was asked what the toughest aspect of his job was, he said without hesitation 'finding the right head coach', and [I paraphrase] 'you don't know if they'll be good at the front of the room until they're actually in the job'.He wasn't the decision-maker when some of the franchise's historic mistakes were made, but I thought that was indicative of how much the McAdoo debacle weighs on his mind.