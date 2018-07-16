McAdoo: Manning’s benching “probably got me fired.” RobCrossRiver56 : 7/16/2018 9:07 am



Can't believe this guy is still talking

- ( Probably? that and forgetting how to use a full back or helping out the tackles with a tight end. When you hitch your wagon to Gino Smith you get what you asked for.Can't believe this guy is still talking Link - ( New Window

RE: He's wrong regulator : 7/16/2018 9:39 am : link

Quote: Going 3-13 got him fired



Technically it was only 2-10 since he was gone for the last four... In comment 14013986 dpinzow said:Technically it was only 2-10 since he was gone for the last four...

RE: RE: RE: He's wrong. Keith : 7/16/2018 9:42 am : link

It may have been the last straw, but his overall incompetence got him fired.



He was in way over his head.







Disagree. Ask yourself this....if Manning never got benched and we finished the season and lost every game. Does he get fired? The answer is no.



Also, not that it matters, but he didn't hitch his wagon to Geno, he hitched his wagon to the fact that Eli wasn't the guy for his system. He's basically been saying that since he took over as HC.







Come on. He was absolutely getting fired. He just would have beem allowed to finish out the season. Do we have to go through all the shit that happened last year with the suspension and everything else?



Are you trying to prove that I don't think he should have been fired?? I def think he should have been fired, I just don't think the Giants would have after 2 seasons as HC. I think he would have gotten one more season. In comment 14014001 robbieballs2003 said:Are you trying to prove that I don't think he should have been fired?? I def think he should have been fired, I just don't think the Giants would have after 2 seasons as HC. I think he would have gotten one more season.

I thought he was going to be a great coach Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/16/2018 9:42 am : link Problem is, he is not a leader. He became very arrogant, very quickly. Which is not the road to coaching success.



His comments about press conferences is interesting: "I learned that my “survive and advance” philosophy of handling the media needs to be overhauled. I grew up in this business seeing media as the enemy. ...I asked one of my friends in the game about it, and he said, “You’re smart. But when you answer questions from the press, you sound like an oaf.” I’ve studied how some coaches handle the press... That way, I can teach people interesting things about this great game."



The arrogance is still there.

There wasn't one singular thing that got him fired Biteymax22 : 7/16/2018 9:42 am : link His record was bad, the locker room was a mess, his scheme was predictable and anytime he had to handle any type of communication with the media or team he botched it.



Yes, benching Manning hurt his cause, but it was just another disaster in a pattern of McAdoo doing his job poorly.

McAdoo was a brutal head coach LawrenceTaylor56 : 7/16/2018 9:44 am : link BRUTAL.



Our offense was atrocious. How he got the moniker of "offense guru" I'll never know.

Yoi can take it anyway you want. robbieballs2003 : 7/16/2018 9:44 am : link The fact is that regardless of the Eli situation McAdoo prived he was not a leader of men amd we suffered through one of the worst season in this franchise's history. Add in the fact that the Giants fired Reese then that should tell you McAdoo wasn't staying. Reese wasn't fired because of the Eli situation.

RE: More confusing than why he's still talking crick n NC : 7/16/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: is why people care enough what he has to say to read about it.



You honesty can't see at all why fans would be interested in what he has to say how things went down last year? In comment 14013972 Ten Ton Hammer said:You honesty can't see at all why fans would be interested in what he has to say how things went down last year?

RE: RE: More confusing than why he's still talking Greg from LI : 7/16/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote: You honesty can't see at all why fans would be interested in what he has to say how things went down last year?



Not really, no. He's utterly irrelevant to the 2018 Giants. In comment 14014016 crick n NC said:Not really, no. He's utterly irrelevant to the 2018 Giants.

Well then crick n NC : 7/16/2018 10:01 am : link Aren't most things in the past irrelevant to the 2018 giants? I actually think there is relevancy to this years squad. McAdoo coached most players on this team, he does have insight. Now whether you feel his insight is accurate is a different story.

Sure, Ben Mike from Ohio : 7/16/2018 10:02 am : link You being fired had nothing to do with the complete futility of the most predictable offense in the NFL. You were hired because you were supposedly an offensive genius, but your scheme never changed as the offense failed week after week for two years while the locker room started coming apart at the seems.



But yeah, benching Eli was why you were fired...

RE: There wasn't one singular thing that got him fired mrvax : 7/16/2018 10:03 am : link

Quote: His record was bad, the locker room was a mess, his scheme was predictable and anytime he had to handle any type of communication with the media or team he botched it.



Yes, benching Manning hurt his cause, but it was just another disaster in a pattern of McAdoo doing his job poorly.





IMO, this is correct. In comment 14014008 Biteymax22 said:IMO, this is correct.

RE: More confusing than why he's still talking djm : 7/16/2018 10:12 am : link

Quote: is why people care enough what he has to say to read about it.



Why wouldn’t we care? The worst coach in nyg history or at the very least one of the worst communicators and strategists in nyg history is now flapping his gums and offering up very questionable and even snarky opinions? Why do we care? You’re kidding right? In comment 14013972 Ten Ton Hammer said:Why wouldn’t we care? The worst coach in nyg history or at the very least one of the worst communicators and strategists in nyg history is now flapping his gums and offering up very questionable and even snarky opinions? Why do we care? You’re kidding right?

RE: I don't agree with you guys. djm : 7/16/2018 10:15 am : link

Quote: I think MacAdoo is our HC this season if the Manning situation doesn't happen. We were 11-5 the prior season and had a playoff appearance. Last year was a clusterf*ck of epic proportions and most is on MacAdoo, but I think they give him a longer leash.



That’s a huge stretch. The guy lost more players in that locker room during last season than I can ever remember. Weekly blowouts. The guy was done here no matter what once the body language of the team took on the November look. He only got fired during the season because of the Eli thing. He was done in January no matter what. In comment 14013998 Keith said:That’s a huge stretch. The guy lost more players in that locker room during last season than I can ever remember. Weekly blowouts. The guy was done here no matter what once the body language of the team took on the November look. He only got fired during the season because of the Eli thing. He was done in January no matter what.

Eli Benching is not what got him fired this did The 12th Man : 7/16/2018 10:37 am : link McAdoo wasn’t just thinking about Webb, though. Remember that. He strongly believed in Smith’s abilities, too.



Smith told the Daily News in March that when McAdoo was fired, they talked before he left the building and McAdoo “told me he felt like I deserved to play the rest of the season.”



And so it was that while McAdoo “was not ending Eli’s career with the Giants,” the Giants ended up ending his.



If he truly felt this, this is why he was fired, he can not evaluate talent that was why he was fired.

Reading this article Pascal4554 : 7/16/2018 11:10 am : link makes me question the decision to hire him as the head coach. Seems clear he needed more seasoning as a coordinator. Of course, I was on board with hiring him at the time.

It jtfuoco : 7/16/2018 11:13 am : link was not just the benching of Eli but then you don't even dress Webb or give him any snaps during the week that had most fans asking what the hell are you trying to accomplish that was the last straw for me.

McAdoo and Reese were a package deal... BamaBlue : 7/16/2018 11:22 am : link the fate of one was the fate of the other. Reese was on the shorter leash and the decision to can him probably became clear to Giants ownership at mid-season. There was no way the Giants were going to hire a new GM and have to have him strapped with McAdoo...



McAdoo deserved to be fired for his gross buffoonery, but his actions with control of the team only made the decision to fire him also a fait accompli.

The Eli soap opera was a symptom not the problem arniefez : 7/16/2018 11:26 am : link the problem is that he has no talent or skill set for the job of coaching an NFL team. There are 50 examples you site of that. But we'll start with the 11 formation over 90% of the time. A high school wouldn't do that.

I don't think you can answer the question on whether jcn56 : 7/16/2018 11:36 am : link he gets fired if he doesn't bench Eli, because you don't know how badly he loses the team otherwise.



The constant throwing Eli under the bus was part of an atmosphere that had a bunch of guys basically quitting. Not sure if it was related to Eli, or if he was doing other things behind the scenes that didn't make the press.



I'm inclined to believe he doesn't get fired if he doesn't bench Eli and there aren't so many other suspensions/fines. If there were, then it would be so obvious he'd lost the team that regardless of benching, he'd be a goner.



As for why anyone cares what he says - it's morbid curiosity at this point. The guy went down in flames worse than any coach we've had in decades, and probably worse than any other NFL coach (in terms of swing from one year to the next). He'll be a case study in failure at some point for others looking to take the reigns of a team, as well as for those doing the hiring. The 'what the hell was this guy thinking' question needs answers, and he's providing them, even if they are ridiculous.



I'm starting to think McAdoo was forced on both TC and Reese, and eventually brought the whole thing down in slow motion.

straw meet camel's back HomerJones45 : 7/16/2018 12:01 pm : link and McAdoo was the camel's butt. He should light candles at the alter of Aaron Rodgers because that was the only reason he got hired by Frick and Frack in the owners' box. Guy was totally incompetent.

RE: straw meet camel's back Big Blue '56 : 7/16/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: and McAdoo was the camel's butt. He should light candles at the alter of Aaron Rodgers because that was the only reason he got hired by Frick and Frack in the owners' box. Guy was totally incompetent.



Gene, not sure why you are continually on Mara’s case, my friend. I recall you liked him for awhile. All Owners’s make mistakes and unlike the Rooney’s, Schramm’s et al, today’s owners(many if not most) splooge for the opportunity to opine their thoughts to the media..



I know you recall what a disaster Well Mara was up to and until George Young and company were hired. John Mara is HOF-worthy COMPARED to what we put up with for nearly 20 years In comment 14014137 HomerJones45 said:Gene, not sure why you are continually on Mara’s case, my friend. I recall you liked him for awhile. All Owners’s make mistakes and unlike the Rooney’s, Schramm’s et al, today’s owners(many if not most) splooge for the opportunity to opine their thoughts to the media..I know you recall what a disaster Well Mara was up to and until George Young and company were hired. John Mara is HOF-worthy COMPARED to what we put up with for nearly 20 years

John Mara MookGiants : 7/16/2018 12:09 pm : link was just as responsible for how the Eli thing was handled as McAdoo was. McAdoo was getting fired regardless, the atmosphere around the team was a complete circus. The only difference is he would have been able to finish the season if he didnt bench Eli.

. arcarsenal : 7/16/2018 12:14 pm : link It was much more than the Eli benching. He completely lost control of everything. He was losing his job either way.

He lost the lockeroom Vanzetti : 7/16/2018 12:18 pm : link DRC, Apple and Jenkins were all running rogue and none of the players were standing up for Mac.



That said, Giants did not have good character. Flowers and Hart acting like children. Pugh and Richburg said all the right things but liked to run their mouths a bit too much.



There was really a lack of leadership. Collins tried but he started to come off as a guy who called people out for his own personal reasons rather than the good of the team. Keep it in the lockeroom. Don't call teammates out over the radio.



Every Giants SB team has had team leaders: Carson, Banks, Tuck, Strahan--they have been missing that.









RE: John Mara Big Blue '56 : 7/16/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote: was just as responsible for how the Eli thing was handled as McAdoo was. McAdoo was getting fired regardless, the atmosphere around the team was a complete circus. The only difference is he would have been able to finish the season if he didnt bench Eli.



I’d agree with that, save for a question I have: What was PRESENTED to Mara as to the Manning scenario which garnered his approval and what did McAdoo actually create with the Manning scenario? My understanding and I could be mistaken, was that Mara was under a different impression as to HOW the Manning disaster would be played out. Doesn’t absolve Mara per se, because an important decision like that certainly would rest with him, given the status Manning has and will have in team history. So there was a screwing of the pooch for sure. I would just love to know what Mara KNEW when all was presented to him In comment 14014147 MookGiants said:I’d agree with that, save for a question I have: What was PRESENTED to Mara as to the Manning scenario which garnered his approval and what did McAdoo actually create with the Manning scenario? My understanding and I could be mistaken, was that Mara was under a different impression as to HOW the Manning disaster would be played out. Doesn’t absolve Mara per se, because an important decision like that certainly would rest with him, given the status Manning has and will have in team history. So there was a screwing of the pooch for sure. I would just love to know what Mara KNEW when all was presented to him

I Think He Got Fired for 3 Reasons Jim in Tampa : 7/16/2018 12:26 pm : link 1. The Eli Debacle (Although I believe he was made something of a scapegoat for this organization-approved decision).



2. The Way He Handled His Team- His team was revolting and I'm not just talking about their play on the field. Mac clearly lost the locker room and proved beyond any doubt that he could NOT handle the adversity of a "down" year.



3. The Way He Handled The Press- When you adopt a "Belichick persona" nobody cares, as long as you're winning. It does not play well when you're losing.

I don't think there was any way he kept his job regardless Mad Mike : 7/16/2018 12:42 pm : link of the benching. As others have said, beyond the record he pretty clearly demonstrated he couldn't capably manage the team, either on the field or in the locker room. And there were signs from long before the benching that ownership was extremely unhappy with the situation.

RE: Keith... Matt M. : 7/16/2018 12:45 pm : link

Quote: He was getting fired, IMO.



The only question is would he have been fired mid-season if he didn't bench Eli?



My guess is he and Reese still get canned at the end of the year no matter what they did. Agree with this 100%. I believe the firing also would have come end of year had he moved Webb to #2 prior and ultimately benched Eli for Webb. But, the way he handled the situation publicly and privately is what accelerated his firing. In comment 14013981 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree with this 100%. I believe the firing also would have come end of year had he moved Webb to #2 prior and ultimately benched Eli for Webb. But, the way he handled the situation publicly and privately is what accelerated his firing.

RE: RE: RE: More confusing than why he's still talking Matt M. : 7/16/2018 12:47 pm : link

Not really, no. He's utterly irrelevant to the 2018 Giants. With each passing week last year I didn't even care what he had to say. I said it all last year and it is still holding true now...Every time he opens his mouth I like and respect him less and less. In comment 14014018 Greg from LI said:With each passing week last year I didn't even care what he had to say. I said it all last year and it is still holding true now...Every time he opens his mouth I like and respect him less and less.

RE: RE: He's wrong. short lease : 7/16/2018 4:26 pm : link

It may have been the last straw, but his overall incompetence got him fired.



He was in way over his head.







Disagree. Ask yourself this....if Manning never got benched and we finished the season and lost every game. Does he get fired? The answer is no.



Also, not that it matters, but he didn't hitch his wagon to Geno, he hitched his wagon to the fact that Eli wasn't the guy for his system. He's basically been saying that since he took over as HC.



If Eli wasn't the right guy for his system, Then why did he take the job? It would have been impossible for him to wait for Eli to retire and the go find another franchise QB that would be good for his system. This is the Not For Long league. Either he should have not taken the job...or change his system to match the talent he had. In comment 14013975 Keith said:If Eli wasn't the right guy for his system, Then why did he take the job? It would have been impossible for him to wait for Eli to retire and the go find another franchise QB that would be good for his system. This is the Not For Long league. Either he should have not taken the job...or change his system to match the talent he had.

I think it may be just the opposite Sneakers O'toole : 7/16/2018 5:07 pm : link I think I'm with the camp that believes Mcadoo knew he was a dead man walking, and playing Smith was a last ditch effort to save his job.



Win a game or two with Smith, make Manning a scapegoat.



It had little to with Webb, he had little on field time outside of the scout team

Bob Papa was talking about him LauderdaleMatty : 7/16/2018 5:39 pm : link On Sirius. Basically said he threw himself into the job and scheme as things got worse and worse.



Wtf was he throwing himself into. His scheme was almost Pop Warneresque. 3 WRs Ana throw to OBJ. He may not be stupid but the world is filled w unemployed genius’ who just don’t get how the world works.



That Mara thought this guy was a no brainer as a HC was a head scratcher. We should be glad he’s gone and he’s just not a Head Coach’s. Ross Tucker said it to Papa. This guy is at best and OC but most likely a position coach. Maybe I’m wrong but i do t see anyone ever even interviewing him for anything more than a position spot for a while. He’s not wired to the world that most people live in

RE: RE: He's wrong. Bill in UT : 7/16/2018 5:52 pm : link

Disagree. Ask yourself this....if Manning never got benched and we finished the season and lost every game. Does he get fired? The answer is no.



Also, not that it matters, but he didn't hitch his wagon to Geno, he hitched his wagon to the fact that Eli wasn't the guy for his system. He's basically been saying that since he took over as HC.



3-13, no benching, and you think he stays? Disagree



Without Eli he's got no wagon. The guy essentially gets his job because Eli played well with him as OC, then he decides Eli is the wrong guy for his system? His system sucked, with or without Eli, and McAdoo sucked as a HC In comment 14013975 Keith said:3-13, no benching, and you think he stays? DisagreeWithout Eli he's got no wagon. The guy essentially gets his job because Eli played well with him as OC, then he decides Eli is the wrong guy for his system? His system sucked, with or without Eli, and McAdoo sucked as a HC

RE: McAdoo was a brutal head coach EricJ : 7/16/2018 6:00 pm : link

Quote: BRUTAL.



Our offense was atrocious. How he got the moniker of "offense guru" I'll never know.



Pat Hanlon doing a great job.. In comment 14014009 LawrenceTaylor56 said:Pat Hanlon doing a great job..

McAdoo mrvax : 7/16/2018 6:27 pm : link should go into sales. The way he sold himself to Mara, Reese & Coughlin is beyond belief.



He had much to learn about being a head coach joeinpa : 7/16/2018 6:51 pm : link His second year was a season where so much was wrong it would be difficult almost impossible to bring him back.



But benching Eli was one of the things he did right. I believed and still do it was the correct decision to play both Geno and Webb once the Giants were out of the play off hunt.



It puzzles me how much scorn Geno gets from some. He is young with better than average arm talent



Yes he has been mistake prone, but some guys take longer to get it. Many of the same things being said about Geno were being said about Simms back in the 70 s and early 80



Not saying he s a Simms, but playing him wasn t the ridiculous blunder some of you make it out to be.

The Manning benching got him fired midseason, Bramton1 : 7/16/2018 7:05 pm : link



Funny how he said this:



Quote: At the time, we were 2-9, beat up, and I told Eli we wanted to see the other quarterbacks on the roster—including our promising rookie, Davis Webb.



Sorry, I must have missed Davis Webb on the field against the Raiders. I remember Geno Smith, who was never going to be the future quarterback of the Giants. but there's little chance he's still head coach if the benching didn't happen.Funny how he said this:Sorry, I must have missed Davis Webb on the field against the Raiders. I remember Geno Smith, who was never going to be the future quarterback of the Giants.

RE: RE: He's wrong. djstat : 7/16/2018 11:45 pm : link

It may have been the last straw, but his overall incompetence got him fired.



He was in way over his head.







Disagree. Ask yourself this....if Manning never got benched and we finished the season and lost every game. Does he get fired? The answer is no.



Also, not that it matters, but he didn't hitch his wagon to Geno, he hitched his wagon to the fact that Eli wasn't the guy for his system. He's basically been saying that since he took over as HC. . A good coach tweaks his system. In comment 14013975 Keith said:. A good coach tweaks his system.

They were unwatchable. Rick5 : 7/17/2018 9:01 am : link I think there is a very good chance he would have been fired even if the Manning situation never happened. I have been watching since 1976, and that was the first season that I found to be completely unwatchable after a certain point.

Reece/McAdoo figured they were fired at the end of the season youtoo2 : 7/17/2018 12:35 pm : link They figured they were done at the end of the season unless they did something drastic. So they benched Eli to go with to Davis Webb after 1 week of Geno Smith. The hope was that Webb would show enough that he could be called the future and keep their jobs.



I doubt Webb was ready to start. He is a project QB. The Giants are capped out, so going into rebuilding mode and scrapping Eli does not make alot of sense. The bottom line is if Webb was starting and he was even 'meh', it meant Eli was gone after the season.



It was a desperation move on McAdoos part.

What?? FatMan in Charlotte : 7/17/2018 12:39 pm : link Quote: So they benched Eli to go with to Davis Webb after 1 week of Geno Smith.



When Eli was benched the comment was made that Webb would be "a few weeks away" from being ready.



It wasn't a 1 week issue, which is part of the reason Mac and Reese were fired mid-season. There was no logic to starting Geno. When Eli was benched the comment was made that Webb would be "a few weeks away" from being ready.It wasn't a 1 week issue, which is part of the reason Mac and Reese were fired mid-season. There was no logic to starting Geno.

RE: RE: RE: He's wrong. Ten Ton Hammer : 7/17/2018 1:02 pm : link

It may have been the last straw, but his overall incompetence got him fired.



He was in way over his head.







Disagree. Ask yourself this....if Manning never got benched and we finished the season and lost every game. Does he get fired? The answer is no.



Also, not that it matters, but he didn't hitch his wagon to Geno, he hitched his wagon to the fact that Eli wasn't the guy for his system. He's basically been saying that since he took over as HC.



. A good coach tweaks his system.



You can say that, but Gilbride didn't do this even while admitting he was fully aware that the offensive line wasn't up to par. That 2013 season was a Trainwreck. In comment 14014623 djstat said:You can say that, but Gilbride didn't do this even while admitting he was fully aware that the offensive line wasn't up to par. That 2013 season was a Trainwreck.

Gilbride wasn't the offensive genius Rocky369 : 7/17/2018 1:37 pm : link that was made head coach

Actualy crick n NC : 7/17/2018 1:55 pm : link Gilbride did change the offense up in 13. The giants went to a shorter passing game. It was about the best that could be done. His hands were tied. You're not remembering correctly TTH

What the Beer Man Said ... Bluesbreaker : 7/17/2018 3:19 pm : link If there was never another Post on this Dip shit I would be grateful . Does he have an NFL Job my guess is no .

Worst ever .

He now says he misspoke. Ryan : 7/17/2018 4:27 pm : link He meant to say “Eli you’re a mensch” and not, “Eli you’re benched”.

RE: I don't agree with you guys. DavidinBMNY : 1:07 am : link

Quote: I think MacAdoo is our HC this season if the Manning situation doesn't happen. We were 11-5 the prior season and had a playoff appearance. Last year was a clusterf*ck of epic proportions and most is on MacAdoo, but I think they give him a longer leash. no way. The team was a circus. And a bad one at that. In comment 14013998 Keith said:no way. The team was a circus. And a bad one at that.