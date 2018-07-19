Dunleavy’s stab at the 53

Reasonable list... Dan in the Springs : 7/19/2018 7:14 am : link I think it more likely the Giants go with three TE, but not much to disagree with here. I think all of BBI will applaud the final release of Jerry.

I think this is a repost of what he did earlier ZogZerg : 7/19/2018 7:19 am : link "updated" with Beal at CB.



He thinks Herzlich makes the team. Maybe he has a shot given the Giants will be keeping more LBrs this year. It will be tough for him though.

I’d be surprised if Herzlich ZGiants98 : 7/19/2018 7:42 am : link Was the only backup MLB. About the only thing I disagree with. Munson, Ray Ray, or a guy added after cuts is likely added.

He AcidTest : 7/19/2018 7:50 am : link has Becton in and out. Lewis over Raymond. Haley over Webb.

my hope is that the Giants are active with free agent claims Steve in South Jersey : 7/19/2018 8:18 am : link sitting at the #2 slot for pickups. The bottom of the roster could use upgrades.



Don't sleep.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/19/2018 8:24 am : link on Etta-Tawo.



If he has a good camp, he has the makings of a good WR to step in if needed

By the end of the season superspynyg : 7/19/2018 8:29 am : link Fully expect the Giants to have 4 rookies to entrench themselves as starts on this team (and not through injury). Those are Barkley, Hernandez, Hill and Carter. Beal will be the nickel CB. McIntosh will be a solid backup.



That’s 5 draft picks who will be significant contributors this season.

Herzlich arniefez : 7/19/2018 8:31 am : link is going to make the team again? I guess he's an honorary Mara at this point. Can't they give him an off the field job instead? I think I can out run him in my 60's.

Quote: Fully expect the Giants to have 4 rookies to entrench themselves as starts on this team (and not through injury). Those are Barkley, Hernandez, Hill and Carter. Beal will be the nickel CB. McIntosh will be a solid backup.



That’s 5 draft picks who will be significant contributors this season.



You are very optimistic on Beal. I think he only gets to that point due to injuries. Imo, he is solid depth at this point.



Also, he was an outside corner that played on one side of the field. Askimg him to come in and play the slot is like telling an algebra student to take calculus. The amount of information that goes into playing the slot is way more advanced than playing the nickel position. On top of the mental aspect (run fits, blitzes, defensive alignments, new coverages, different diversity of players he'd have to cover, etc.) there is the physical part and if he is only 178 pounds that can present a huge issue inside.



I think Barkley, Hernandez, and Hill start from day one. I think Carter will start off slow with a defined role as a pass rusher. As Giants fans we have seen our share of rookie pass rushers have success because it is easy when you have one job to do. The hardest part of any front seven players is distinguishing the difference between run and pass. That'll come in time with Carter preferably sooner rather than later but at the least he should be a pass rush specialist.



I don't know what to make of McIntosh. He is still not signed yet. I womder why? He has his medical condition that is hopefully worked out but until we see him out there every day I am not going to assume he'll be part of the rotation. The upside is there. We all saw what he did to Nelson. But the consistency is the hardest part. In comment 14015984 superspynyg said:You are very optimistic on Beal. I think he only gets to that point due to injuries. Imo, he is solid depth at this point.Also, he was an outside corner that played on one side of the field. Askimg him to come in and play the slot is like telling an algebra student to take calculus. The amount of information that goes into playing the slot is way more advanced than playing the nickel position. On top of the mental aspect (run fits, blitzes, defensive alignments, new coverages, different diversity of players he'd have to cover, etc.) there is the physical part and if he is only 178 pounds that can present a huge issue inside.I think Barkley, Hernandez, and Hill start from day one. I think Carter will start off slow with a defined role as a pass rusher. As Giants fans we have seen our share of rookie pass rushers have success because it is easy when you have one job to do. The hardest part of any front seven players is distinguishing the difference between run and pass. That'll come in time with Carter preferably sooner rather than later but at the least he should be a pass rush specialist.I don't know what to make of McIntosh. He is still not signed yet. I womder why? He has his medical condition that is hopefully worked out but until we see him out there every day I am not going to assume he'll be part of the rotation. The upside is there. We all saw what he did to Nelson. But the consistency is the hardest part.

Playing the slot is way more advanced than playing an outside position robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2018 8:40 am : link .

If I'm not mistaken, BW Webb is terrible Andy in Halifax : 7/19/2018 8:44 am : link I think that last CB spot comes down to Haley (my pick) or Deayon

4 TEs, 6 WRs & a FB? njm : 7/19/2018 8:56 am : link While it's a reasonable list as a whole I think this group could be reduced by 1 and another position player could be added. Engram's versatility certainly helps in that regard.



I could also see an addition from the waiver wire at CB & WR.

I suspect that we'll sign a new PK by the end of preseason, yatqb : 7/19/2018 8:57 am : link given our position 2nd in line for players waived.

Quote: is going to make the team again? I guess he's an honorary Mara at this point. Can't they give him an off the field job instead? I think I can out run him in my 60's.



We at BBI have been cutting him for years. 3 coaches later, he still makes the team. (well if he makes it this year)



So he must be better than we all think.

I don't think the Giants will keep 4 TE's and a FB Jay on the Island : 7/19/2018 9:08 am : link I also don't see them keeping 5 safeties and only 7 LB's. Avery Moss would be a very surprising cut especially with Herzlich making the roster.

Quote: on Etta-Tawo.



If he has a good camp, he has the makings of a good WR to step in if needed



This.



This.

I think Etta-Tawo makes the roster.

I'll play: Anakim : 7/19/2018 9:28 am : link Agree with the QBs, RBs and D-Line







I think Raymond is cut and they give Roger Lewis Jr. another chance



I think Kyle Carter is cut



Don't know about the O-Line and the STers



I think Avery Moss makes the team (if he is healthy) and I think Ray-Ray Armstrong has a good shot as well



I think Grant Haley makes the team

We'll know the organization is more serious about winning, Bob in Newburgh : 7/19/2018 9:30 am : link and not just being a Mara Club team, when Herzlich is waived.



I do not care how good he is in the locker room, whatever that means. Legitimate teams have minimum individual speed standards below which they will not waste their time.

Quote: In comment 14015986 arniefez said:





Quote:





is going to make the team again? I guess he's an honorary Mara at this point. Can't they give him an off the field job instead? I think I can out run him in my 60's.







We at BBI have been cutting him for years. 3 coaches later, he still makes the team. (well if he makes it this year)



So he must be better than we all think.



It's impossible for him not to be better than I think...

I also think Roger Lewis is a favorite to win one of the WR spots Milton : 7/19/2018 10:01 am : link Certainly not set in stone, but Gettleman says you don't give up on talent and he has the talent.

R. Lewis out NYG007 : 7/19/2018 10:11 am : link And hopefully Adams behind him. While I had higher hopes for Adams. Him & R. Lewis simply drop to many passes for me to continue to root for them.

Quote: I think it more likely the Giants go with three TE, but not much to disagree with here. I think all of BBI will applaud the final release of Jerry.





Legendary player.

A few problems with this list Vanzetti : 7/19/2018 11:51 am : link 1. He has Nick Becton making the team but also being cut.



2. Herzlich is no longer a LBer. Which means, there are only 6 LBers on the squad in a 3-4? That's just dumb. Aint happening. Munson likely makes the team imo.



3. Giants are not going to keep 4 TEs plus a FB. One or the other.



4. I agree that Roger Lewis makes the team. Giants are way too thin to go with 2 WR on the squad primarily to play specials. Plus, Khalif Raymond and Hunter Sharp will likely not get picked up if they are cut, whereas Lewis almost certainly would.

Becton being cut is a typo ZGiants98 : 7/19/2018 12:05 pm : link He has him on the team.

.... Toth029 : 7/19/2018 12:19 pm : link They are not keeping 7 DL and just 7 LB's. This is a 3-4 defense. Wynn is probably a rush LB and it isn't looking good for McIntosh.

If Becton makes the team Jay on the Island : 7/19/2018 3:28 pm : link Then I think he will quickly be replaced by a player released by another team after final cuts are made.

Herzlich is a dynamite ST player. But that is all. yatqb : 7/19/2018 10:30 pm : link Hopefully, with the ST additions to our roster this year, we replace Herzlich with a MLB who is an adequate backup at the position.

super excited abou tthe rookies madgiantscow009 : 1:28 am : link Barkley, Hill, and Hernandez.



Glad somebody named Dunleavy wasn't stabbed the the age of 53.

Aldrich XBRONX : 6:06 am : link leg woes? He sucks on kickoffs. Where is the wow?

Let's no get carried away with chldish labels Bob in Newburgh : 7:43 am : link Herzlich has been solid on STs, but I have seen dynamite ST players, and Herzlich isn't even close to earning that label.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:04 am : link "Childish labels"?? You were the idiot up further than suggested the team needed minimum speed requirements to play.



Like you can evaluate the impact of ST players anyway.

Quote: on Etta-Tawo.



If he has a good camp, he has the makings of a good WR to step in if needed



Where do you come up with these names? In comment 14015981 FatMan in Charlotte said:Where do you come up with these names?

I don't see Jerry getting the axe PatersonPlank : 9:29 am : link He can be very valuable as a backup