Dunleavy’s stab at the 53

I think it more likely the Giants go with three TE, but not much to disagree with here. I think all of BBI will applaud the final release of Jerry.
"updated" with Beal at CB.
He thinks Herzlich makes the team. Maybe he has a shot given the Giants will be keeping more LBrs this year. It will be tough for him though.
Was the only backup MLB. About the only thing I disagree with. Munson, Ray Ray, or a guy added after cuts is likely added.
has Becton in and out. Lewis over Raymond. Haley over Webb.
sitting at the #2 slot for pickups. The bottom of the roster could use upgrades.
on Etta-Tawo.
If he has a good camp, he has the makings of a good WR to step in if needed
Fully expect the Giants to have 4 rookies to entrench themselves as starts on this team (and not through injury). Those are Barkley, Hernandez, Hill and Carter. Beal will be the nickel CB. McIntosh will be a solid backup.
That’s 5 draft picks who will be significant contributors this season.
is going to make the team again? I guess he's an honorary Mara at this point. Can't they give him an off the field job instead? I think I can out run him in my 60's.
You are very optimistic on Beal. I think he only gets to that point due to injuries. Imo, he is solid depth at this point.
Also, he was an outside corner that played on one side of the field. Askimg him to come in and play the slot is like telling an algebra student to take calculus. The amount of information that goes into playing the slot is way more advanced than playing the nickel position. On top of the mental aspect (run fits, blitzes, defensive alignments, new coverages, different diversity of players he'd have to cover, etc.) there is the physical part and if he is only 178 pounds that can present a huge issue inside.
I think Barkley, Hernandez, and Hill start from day one. I think Carter will start off slow with a defined role as a pass rusher. As Giants fans we have seen our share of rookie pass rushers have success because it is easy when you have one job to do. The hardest part of any front seven players is distinguishing the difference between run and pass. That'll come in time with Carter preferably sooner rather than later but at the least he should be a pass rush specialist.
I don't know what to make of McIntosh. He is still not signed yet. I womder why? He has his medical condition that is hopefully worked out but until we see him out there every day I am not going to assume he'll be part of the rotation. The upside is there. We all saw what he did to Nelson. But the consistency is the hardest part.
I think that last CB spot comes down to Haley (my pick) or Deayon
While it's a reasonable list as a whole I think this group could be reduced by 1 and another position player could be added. Engram's versatility certainly helps in that regard.
I could also see an addition from the waiver wire at CB & WR.
given our position 2nd in line for players waived.
We at BBI have been cutting him for years. 3 coaches later, he still makes the team. (well if he makes it this year)
So he must be better than we all think.
I also don't see them keeping 5 safeties and only 7 LB's. Avery Moss would be a very surprising cut especially with Herzlich making the roster.
is not currently on the roster.
This.
I think Etta-Tawo makes the roster.
Agree with the QBs, RBs and D-Line
I think Raymond is cut and they give Roger Lewis Jr. another chance
I think Kyle Carter is cut
Don't know about the O-Line and the STers
I think Avery Moss makes the team (if he is healthy) and I think Ray-Ray Armstrong has a good shot as well
I think Grant Haley makes the team
and not just being a Mara Club team, when Herzlich is waived.
I do not care how good he is in the locker room, whatever that means. Legitimate teams have minimum individual speed standards below which they will not waste their time.
It’s impossible for him not to be better than I think...
Certainly not set in stone, but Gettleman says you don't give up on talent and he has the talent.
And hopefully Adams behind him. While I had higher hopes for Adams. Him & R. Lewis simply drop to many passes for me to continue to root for them.
Legendary player.
1. He has Nick Becton making the team but also being cut.
2. Herzlich is no longer a LBer. Which means, there are only 6 LBers on the squad in a 3-4? That's just dumb. Aint happening. Munson likely makes the team imo.
3. Giants are not going to keep 4 TEs plus a FB. One or the other.
4. I agree that Roger Lewis makes the team. Giants are way too thin to go with 2 WR on the squad primarily to play specials. Plus, Khalif Raymond and Hunter Sharp will likely not get picked up if they are cut, whereas Lewis almost certainly would.
They are not keeping 7 DL and just 7 LB's. This is a 3-4 defense. Wynn is probably a rush LB and it isn't looking good for McIntosh.
Then I think he will quickly be replaced by a player released by another team after final cuts are made.
Hopefully, with the ST additions to our roster this year, we replace Herzlich with a MLB who is an adequate backup at the position.
Barkley, Hill, and Hernandez.
Glad somebody named Dunleavy wasn't stabbed the the age of 53.
leg woes? He sucks on kickoffs. Where is the wow?
Herzlich has been solid on STs, but I have seen dynamite ST players, and Herzlich isn't even close to earning that label.
"Childish labels"?? You were the idiot up further than suggested the team needed minimum speed requirements to play.
Like you can evaluate the impact of ST players anyway.
Where do you come up with these names?
The argument for years has been his special teams contributions. The Giants made a concerted effort to bring in position guys that are also ST guys this off-season. It'll be interesting to see if Herzlich can been replaced or is an integral part of STs. But, if he excels at STs, I expect they'll keep him around!
Even if he’s not what we believe him to be, it cannot be minimized how IMPORTANT he must be in that lockerroom according to the coaches
He can be very valuable as a backup
The idiot will pretend that teams don't have standards and team speed is never a goal of successful programs.
Believe all you want that a guy who can't break 5 flat has value as a pro LB.
not a fucking LB.
He's a ST player.
don't you start questioning DeOssie's measureables too?