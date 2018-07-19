Salomone Giants.com: College Coaches break down Sam Beal Defenderdawg : 7/19/2018 10:09 am

- ( “The biggest thing I think you’re going to find with Sam is as far as a cover guy goes, he’s about as good as I’ve ever seen in the business,” said Lester, who has risen through the coaching ranks after four years as the starting quarterback at Western Michigan from 1996-99. “His speed, his hips, he’s long, he’s a 6-footer, he can run, he can change direction. We knew when we put him in man coverage against the best receiver on the other team that it was a lock. It didn’t matter whether we played USC, it didn’t matter; he was a guy that athletically, with that length and speed, could cover anybody.” Link - ( New Window

regarding the supplemental... Jerz44 : 7/19/2018 11:54 am : link Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?



What's the knock on supplemental draft players?

Let this be true dune69 : 7/19/2018 11:58 am : link at the NFL level. This would be grand larceny.

RE: regarding the supplemental... HoustonGiant : 7/19/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?



What's the knock on supplemental draft players?



It's usually players that are ineligible for the April draft, but also not eligible (academics, etc) to play in the next college season.



The draft will be conducted via email and it's sort of like a silent auction. Teams can submit a bid -- a draft pick -- on a player and the highest bid wins the rights to that player. That team will then lose the corresponding pick in the next 12 NFL draft. In comment 14016148 Jerz44 said:It's usually players that are ineligible for the April draft, but also not eligible (academics, etc) to play in the next college season.The draft will be conducted via email and it's sort of like a silent auction. Teams can submit a bid -- a draft pick -- on a player and the highest bid wins the rights to that player. That team will then lose the corresponding pick in the next 12 NFL draft.

This is why I think Beal will contribute this year ZogZerg : 7/19/2018 12:23 pm : link Quote:

“The biggest thing I think you’re going to find with Sam is as far as a cover guy goes, he’s about as good as I’ve ever seen in the business,”



OK Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/19/2018 12:35 pm : : 7/19/2018 12:35 pm : link that was just about the highest praise I've seen from a college coach ever.

RE: regarding the supplemental... AdamBrag : 7/19/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?



What's the knock on supplemental draft players?



Usually, the knock on supplemental draft players are significant character concerns. These are players who didn't declare for the NFL Draft in May and then enter the supplemental draft in July, usually because they aren't going to be eligible to play the following season. Most of the time there are big red flags associated with these players, that's not the case with Beal. It wasn't clear if his summer credits would be accepted by the NCAA so he went pro.



I think there are two main reasons Beal dropped:



(1) he's really thin, 178 pounds at his pro day. If he stayed in school another year, he would have had time to put on weight



(2) he's missed a lot of practices already. With the CBA, there's not a lot of practices before the season.



Combining (1) and (2), there's a good chance Beal won't play much his rookie year.



With all that said, he's really, really good and a great fit for the Giants' defense. Even if he doesn't play at all this year, he still could be a steal. In comment 14016148 Jerz44 said:Usually, the knock on supplemental draft players are significant character concerns. These are players who didn't declare for the NFL Draft in May and then enter the supplemental draft in July, usually because they aren't going to be eligible to play the following season. Most of the time there are big red flags associated with these players, that's not the case with Beal. It wasn't clear if his summer credits would be accepted by the NCAA so he went pro.I think there are two main reasons Beal dropped:(1) he's really thin, 178 pounds at his pro day. If he stayed in school another year, he would have had time to put on weight(2) he's missed a lot of practices already. With the CBA, there's not a lot of practices before the season.Combining (1) and (2), there's a good chance Beal won't play much his rookie year.With all that said, he's really, really good and a great fit for the Giants' defense. Even if he doesn't play at all this year, he still could be a steal.

What bothers me Jay in Toronto : 7/19/2018 12:44 pm : link is that he was only second team All-MAC and the three CBs ahead of him, only one was drafted (5th rnd, I think).



How many seasons did he actually play? If he's so good, you'd think his most frequent competitors would have seen it.

RE: RE: regarding the supplemental... Ten Ton Hammer : 7/19/2018 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14016148 Jerz44 said:





Quote:





Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?



What's the knock on supplemental draft players?







Usually, the knock on supplemental draft players are significant character concerns. These are players who didn't declare for the NFL Draft in May and then enter the supplemental draft in July, usually because they aren't going to be eligible to play the following season. Most of the time there are big red flags associated with these players, that's not the case with Beal. It wasn't clear if his summer credits would be accepted by the NCAA so he went pro.



I think there are two main reasons Beal dropped:



(1) he's really thin, 178 pounds at his pro day. If he stayed in school another year, he would have had time to put on weight



(2) he's missed a lot of practices already. With the CBA, there's not a lot of practices before the season.



Combining (1) and (2), there's a good chance Beal won't play much his rookie year.



With all that said, he's really, really good and a great fit for the Giants' defense. Even if he doesn't play at all this year, he still could be a steal.



To clarify on his weight, he did not play at 170. He cut weight to perform better on athletic testing. I can link to that being documented but I don't have that handy right now. In comment 14016181 AdamBrag said:To clarify on his weight, he did not play at 170. He cut weight to perform better on athletic testing. I can link to that being documented but I don't have that handy right now.

RE: regarding the supplemental... bluepepper : 7/19/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?



What's the knock on supplemental draft players?

There's no general knock on supplemental players. We took Dave Brown with a 1. CB's are a high priority position. If Beal rated as round 1 talent, he wouldn't have slipped to the 3rd. Remember a lot of teams brag after the draft that the guy they got in round 2 or 3 was a first round talent. The Giants did it with Corey Webster and Reuben Randle. Sometimes the player does in fact live up and sometimes he doesn't. Hopefully Beal does but let's not really believe he was worth a first rounder and 32 teams mysteriously decided to give up no more than a 3rd for him. It doesn't work that way. In comment 14016148 Jerz44 said:There's no general knock on supplemental players. We took Dave Brown with a 1. CB's are a high priority position. If Beal rated as round 1 talent, he wouldn't have slipped to the 3rd. Remember a lot of teams brag after the draft that the guy they got in round 2 or 3 was a first round talent. The Giants did it with Corey Webster and Reuben Randle. Sometimes the player does in fact live up and sometimes he doesn't. Hopefully Beal does but let's not really believe he was worth a first rounder and 32 teams mysteriously decided to give up no more than a 3rd for him. It doesn't work that way.

Did not think his cone times were that good TMS : 7/19/2018 1:09 pm : link but after that segment from his HC. I am pleasantly surprised to hear we may have pulled off a steal here. Great article thanks for sharing. Lots of faith that this management team is the the real deal. So far.

It's sad to think about this Jay on the Island : 7/19/2018 1:10 pm : link So far it appears that Gettleman has already had more success with 3rd round picks this year than Reese did during his entire tenure here. BJ Hill is already a starting DE while Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal should see plenty of time on defense.

Beal Archer : 7/19/2018 1:20 pm : link Some interesting information on Beal.



I read in an interview with Beal, that he did not prepare for his individual workout. He did not have time to prepare as he did not know about his lost eligibility until about a week before the pro day.



This makes his numbers at this pro day even more impressive.





Most draft eligible players spend months in preparation for the combine. And they significantly improve their statistics.



This also explains Beal's pedestrian 3 cone and short shuttle results. These are events that must be practiced to perform well.



Another thing that Beal mentioned was that he played at 192 lbs last year. He was shocked to find out that he dropped weight to 178. This was not the result of prepping for the pro day , but, he believed just due to nerves.

RE: regarding the supplemental... ron mexico : 7/19/2018 1:27 pm : link

Quote:



But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?







I believe people are saying that he had potential to develop into a 1st round pick with a solid year.



I don't think he really "fell" in the supplemental draft. He probably went right about where he should. Maybe could have gone in the 2nd but was wasn't going in the first.

In comment 14016148 Jerz44 said:I believe people are saying that he had potential to develop into a 1st round pick with a solid year.I don't think he really "fell" in the supplemental draft. He probably went right about where he should. Maybe could have gone in the 2nd but was wasn't going in the first.

RE: It's sad to think about this Rocky369 : 7/19/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: So far it appears that Gettleman has already had more success with 3rd round picks this year than Reese did during his entire tenure here. BJ Hill is already a starting DE while Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal should see plenty of time on defense. Bet you said the same thing every time Reese drafted someone and before they ever played In comment 14016204 Jay on the Island said:Bet you said the same thing every time Reese drafted someone and before they ever played

College head coaches always praise their former players Ira : 7/19/2018 2:01 pm : link up and down.

RE: RE: It's sad to think about this Jay on the Island : 7/19/2018 2:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14016204 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





So far it appears that Gettleman has already had more success with 3rd round picks this year than Reese did during his entire tenure here. BJ Hill is already a starting DE while Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal should see plenty of time on defense.



Bet you said the same thing every time Reese drafted someone and before they ever played

Are you saying that I once said that Reese was better than Accorsi at drafting in the 3rd round? Never did that, there were a couple of picks that I loved that Reese made that didn't work out(Odighizuwa and Chad Jones) but none of them earned starting spots before the regular season as BJ Hill has done.



That was a pathetic attempt at a call out. In comment 14016216 Rocky369 said:Are you saying that I once said that Reese was better than Accorsi at drafting in the 3rd round? Never did that, there were a couple of picks that I loved that Reese made that didn't work out(Odighizuwa and Chad Jones) but none of them earned starting spots before the regular season as BJ Hill has done.That was a pathetic attempt at a call out.

Two things to clairfy on some comments: PatersonPlank : 7/19/2018 2:10 pm : link He played more like 190 or so, and wa surprised he weighed in the 170's. He was working out more to achieve times in the drills.



He was told if he stayed in school he could be a first round pick, after the next season. I think 2nd or 3rd round was where he was projected now, which is where he went.



I am drinking the kool-aid on this guy. I hope he's a steal.

The coach, Tim Lester, coached at Purdue CT Charlie : 7/19/2018 2:20 pm : link and Syracuse, so he's seen plenty of good players.



By the way, it's an excellent article -- well worth reading. He sounds like a great teammate.

Jay on an island joeinpa : 7/19/2018 2:47 pm : link I hear you. But if Davis Webb becomes the next Giants franchise guy, you s have to reevaluate that opinion.

RE: Jay on an island Jay on the Island : 7/19/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: I hear you. But if Davis Webb becomes the next Giants franchise guy, you s have to reevaluate that opinion.

In the unlikely event that happens then that would make up for every one of Reese's misses IMO. In comment 14016266 joeinpa said:In the unlikely event that happens then that would make up for every one of Reese's misses IMO.

RE: Did not think his cone times were that good Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/19/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: but after that segment from his HC. I am pleasantly surprised to hear we may have pulled off a steal here. Great article thanks for sharing. Lots of faith that this management team is the the real deal. So far. I read a pro scout say that three-cone times are all about practicing for it. He said that Beal didn't have any time to practice it and his number versus others would be much better than the actual results. The scout dismissed it as an issue. In comment 14016203 TMS said:I read a pro scout say that three-cone times are all about practicing for it. He said that Beal didn't have any time to practice it and his number versus others would be much better than the actual results. The scout dismissed it as an issue.

From The Athletic Ten Ton Hammer : 7/19/2018 3:55 pm : link Cory Sanders, his former position coach and current safeties coach at Pitt, helps provide the scouting report on what New York is getting.



Size

At his cobbled-together pro day on June 28 — a pro day attended by every NFL team, by the way — Beal measured in at just shy of 6-foot-1 and at 178 pounds. He’s tall and lanky with long arms, traits that have helped drive the NFL’s interest in him. The sub-180 weigh-in could spook a team or two, especially given that Beal is best known as a press corner.



Sanders’ scouting: “He’s got a good frame. He won’t have a problem being at 190. He played at 187, 188 (last year). He’s a little bit … not to say ‘thin-legged,’ but he’s got good shoulders. Before I left, he said, ‘Coach, I’m gonna play at 195.’ … I think he’s a big, 6-1, physical corner and shows his aggressiveness.”

You would expect a 3rd round pick, who is not a QB, to contribute Marty in Albany : 7/19/2018 4:46 pm : link in his first season. You would not expect him to start.

Nice read mfsd : 7/19/2018 5:00 pm : link We’re probably being overly optimistic if we think he’ll be a big time contributor right away, but I like the fact he’s used to playing press man coverage...probably a good fit for Bettcher’s blitzing scheme

RE: You would expect a 3rd round pick, who is not a QB, to contribute ZogZerg : 7/19/2018 5:15 pm : link

Quote: in his first season. You would not expect him to start.



Apparently you haven't been reading BBI regarding this pick.



But, I agree with you. In comment 14016371 Marty in Albany said:Apparently you haven't been reading BBI regarding this pick.But, I agree with you.

This is promising. Mike from SI : 7/19/2018 5:37 pm : link Let's all remember this when he's not contributing the first few weeks because he's still catching up to speed--that's totally ok!

Lets get crazy . TMS : 7/19/2018 5:54 pm : link A man on man, press coverage guy in the mold of Revis, who is a shut down DB. Would be the best moves by the Giants to round out a great rebuilding year ever. Hoping.

I've seen comments Joey in VA : 7/19/2018 10:10 pm : link About him not being able to contribute in year 1 because of various things but I don't buy it. CB is one of those positions that you can chuck a guy out there and see what he can do even if he's undersized or his tackling needs work because teams whip the ball all over the field now. I don't think a few weeks of OTAs and getting in the playbook late is going to be a killer. He'll be behind sure, but we're not splitting the atom here, we're asking an athletic, long CB to run with a WR, that's not a crazy thing. We're not talking a QB who has to command an offense or a DL, OL, LB who has to bulk up to deal with the rigors of the trenches. This is an outside cover guy, I think he'll be behind obviously but by week 5-6 he should be ready to at least be a sub player we can count on.

Agree with Joey Bob in Newburgh : 7:49 am : link I think when all is said and done, it will be Beal vs. Haley for playing time as 3rd CB.



Either Beal is going outside replacing JJ there who moves inside to the slot or Haley comes in directly to play the slot and JJ stays outside.