Salomone Giants.com: College Coaches break down Sam Beal

“The biggest thing I think you’re going to find with Sam is as far as a cover guy goes, he’s about as good as I’ve ever seen in the business,” said Lester, who has risen through the coaching ranks after four years as the starting quarterback at Western Michigan from 1996-99. “His speed, his hips, he’s long, he’s a 6-footer, he can run, he can change direction. We knew when we put him in man coverage against the best receiver on the other team that it was a lock. It didn’t matter whether we played USC, it didn’t matter; he was a guy that athletically, with that length and speed, could cover anybody.” Link
Can someone explain it a bit more to me? I understand the basics - that it's a draft for guys who aren't eligible.
But if this guy is a Round 1 talent (per some), why did no one offer anything better than a 3rd round?
What's the knock on supplemental draft players?
It's usually players that are ineligible for the April draft, but also not eligible (academics, etc) to play in the next college season.
The draft will be conducted via email and it's sort of like a silent auction. Teams can submit a bid -- a draft pick -- on a player and the highest bid wins the rights to that player. That team will then lose the corresponding pick in the next 12 NFL draft.
“The biggest thing I think you’re going to find with Sam is as far as a cover guy goes, he’s about as good as I’ve ever seen in the business,”
that was just about the highest praise I've seen from a college coach ever.
Usually, the knock on supplemental draft players are significant character concerns. These are players who didn't declare for the NFL Draft in May and then enter the supplemental draft in July, usually because they aren't going to be eligible to play the following season. Most of the time there are big red flags associated with these players, that's not the case with Beal. It wasn't clear if his summer credits would be accepted by the NCAA so he went pro.
I think there are two main reasons Beal dropped:
(1) he's really thin, 178 pounds at his pro day. If he stayed in school another year, he would have had time to put on weight
(2) he's missed a lot of practices already. With the CBA, there's not a lot of practices before the season.
Combining (1) and (2), there's a good chance Beal won't play much his rookie year.
With all that said, he's really, really good and a great fit for the Giants' defense. Even if he doesn't play at all this year, he still could be a steal.
is that he was only second team All-MAC and the three CBs ahead of him, only one was drafted (5th rnd, I think).
How many seasons did he actually play? If he's so good, you'd think his most frequent competitors would have seen it.
To clarify on his weight, he did not play at 170. He cut weight to perform better on athletic testing. I can link to that being documented but I don't have that handy right now.
There's no general knock on supplemental players. We took Dave Brown with a 1. CB's are a high priority position. If Beal rated as round 1 talent, he wouldn't have slipped to the 3rd. Remember a lot of teams brag after the draft that the guy they got in round 2 or 3 was a first round talent. The Giants did it with Corey Webster and Reuben Randle. Sometimes the player does in fact live up and sometimes he doesn't. Hopefully Beal does but let's not really believe he was worth a first rounder and 32 teams mysteriously decided to give up no more than a 3rd for him. It doesn't work that way.
but after that segment from his HC. I am pleasantly surprised to hear we may have pulled off a steal here. Great article thanks for sharing. Lots of faith that this management team is the the real deal. So far.
So far it appears that Gettleman has already had more success with 3rd round picks this year than Reese did during his entire tenure here. BJ Hill is already a starting DE while Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal should see plenty of time on defense.
Some interesting information on Beal.
I read in an interview with Beal, that he did not prepare for his individual workout. He did not have time to prepare as he did not know about his lost eligibility until about a week before the pro day.
This makes his numbers at this pro day even more impressive.
Most draft eligible players spend months in preparation for the combine. And they significantly improve their statistics.
This also explains Beal's pedestrian 3 cone and short shuttle results. These are events that must be practiced to perform well.
Another thing that Beal mentioned was that he played at 192 lbs last year. He was shocked to find out that he dropped weight to 178. This was not the result of prepping for the pro day , but, he believed just due to nerves.
I believe people are saying that he had potential to develop into a 1st round pick with a solid year.
I don't think he really "fell" in the supplemental draft. He probably went right about where he should. Maybe could have gone in the 2nd but was wasn't going in the first.
Are you saying that I once said that Reese was better than Accorsi at drafting in the 3rd round? Never did that, there were a couple of picks that I loved that Reese made that didn't work out(Odighizuwa and Chad Jones) but none of them earned starting spots before the regular season as BJ Hill has done.
That was a pathetic attempt at a call out.
He played more like 190 or so, and wa surprised he weighed in the 170's. He was working out more to achieve times in the drills.
He was told if he stayed in school he could be a first round pick, after the next season. I think 2nd or 3rd round was where he was projected now, which is where he went.
I am drinking the kool-aid on this guy. I hope he's a steal.
and Syracuse, so he's seen plenty of good players.
By the way, it's an excellent article -- well worth reading. He sounds like a great teammate.
I hear you. But if Davis Webb becomes the next Giants franchise guy, you s have to reevaluate that opinion.
Cory Sanders, his former position coach and current safeties coach at Pitt, helps provide the scouting report on what New York is getting.
Size
At his cobbled-together pro day on June 28 — a pro day attended by every NFL team, by the way — Beal measured in at just shy of 6-foot-1 and at 178 pounds. He’s tall and lanky with long arms, traits that have helped drive the NFL’s interest in him. The sub-180 weigh-in could spook a team or two, especially given that Beal is best known as a press corner.
Sanders’ scouting: “He’s got a good frame. He won’t have a problem being at 190. He played at 187, 188 (last year). He’s a little bit … not to say ‘thin-legged,’ but he’s got good shoulders. Before I left, he said, ‘Coach, I’m gonna play at 195.’ … I think he’s a big, 6-1, physical corner and shows his aggressiveness.”
in his first season. You would not expect him to start.
We’re probably being overly optimistic if we think he’ll be a big time contributor right away, but I like the fact he’s used to playing press man coverage...probably a good fit for Bettcher’s blitzing scheme
A man on man, press coverage guy in the mold of Revis, who is a shut down DB. Would be the best moves by the Giants to round out a great rebuilding year ever. Hoping.
About him not being able to contribute in year 1 because of various things but I don't buy it. CB is one of those positions that you can chuck a guy out there and see what he can do even if he's undersized or his tackling needs work because teams whip the ball all over the field now. I don't think a few weeks of OTAs and getting in the playbook late is going to be a killer. He'll be behind sure, but we're not splitting the atom here, we're asking an athletic, long CB to run with a WR, that's not a crazy thing. We're not talking a QB who has to command an offense or a DL, OL, LB who has to bulk up to deal with the rigors of the trenches. This is an outside cover guy, I think he'll be behind obviously but by week 5-6 he should be ready to at least be a sub player we can count on.
I think when all is said and done, it will be Beal vs. Haley for playing time as 3rd CB.
Either Beal is going outside replacing JJ there who moves inside to the slot or Haley comes in directly to play the slot and JJ stays outside.
If he dropped weight by working out and stressing, then he will benefit in a big way from pro nutrition and weight room training. The size will come. Besides, a number of CB enter the league on the small size and end their careers much bigger.
Another important point not to lose sight of- even if he isn't starting, he is going to get practice reps. CB need rest running up and down the field- and teams don't wear them out in practice because they need them fresh for games- you rotate your corners in practice. Its not like he's just going to sit on a bench somewhere and stare at the field.
If he played at 188 last year, it probably won't be that hard in a pro nutrition and weight room environment to get him to around 190-195 by the season's start.