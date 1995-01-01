Giants sign Connor Barwin

In comment 14019503 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.







I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.



But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.







I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!







Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?







I got a slingbox setup at my parents house, so I don't need to leave the house to watch which came in handy last season.



I live 2 blocks from the Memphis Taproom, so that's a go to spot.



I like to do some drinking at El Camino across from the Piazza.







Oh my God I live in walking distance from you. I technically live in East Kenzo but its all really the same.