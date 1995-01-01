Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants sign Connor Barwin

nygiants16 : 7/23/2018 4:08 pm
according to ranaan
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
This is an Eagles circa 2017 move  
adamg : 7/23/2018 4:36 pm : link
Loading up upfront. Good stuff.
RE: This is a tough one  
chopperhatch : 7/23/2018 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.


I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.
There's plenty of time to fill some holes on the roster  
yatqb : 7/23/2018 4:37 pm : link
given our waiver claim position. Barwin may or may not stick (anyone know if he signed at the vet minimum?) but I suspect that we'll have a number of players come in after cuts this year.

The bottom of the roster is still thin.
RE: You wrote MLB  
ZGiants98 : 7/23/2018 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14019467 JonC said:
Quote:
there's two on the roster already, AO (according to Gettleman) and Goodson, if they want to run 4-3 looks.


Ok I still don’t know what you mean but cool. I think we all know Ogletree and Goodson are the starters. Munson, Herzlich, RayRay, etc are backup MLB I’d like to upgrade off of. LB’s get injured often and I’d prefer not to see any of that group starting in 2018.
MLB is a 4-3 position  
JonC : 7/23/2018 4:39 pm : link
in a 3-4, there's two ILB positions, no MLB.
RE: RE: You wrote MLB  
adamg : 7/23/2018 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14019471 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
In comment 14019467 JonC said:


Quote:


there's two on the roster already, AO (according to Gettleman) and Goodson, if they want to run 4-3 looks.



Ok I still don’t know what you mean but cool. I think we all know Ogletree and Goodson are the starters. Munson, Herzlich, RayRay, etc are backup MLB I’d like to upgrade off of. LB’s get injured often and I’d prefer not to see any of that group starting in 2018.
He took your "MLB" to mean MLB in a 43. You mean ILB though. As in either ILB spot of the 34. Not MLB.
Ok got it.  
ZGiants98 : 7/23/2018 4:40 pm : link
.
RE: MLB is a 4-3 position  
ZGiants98 : 7/23/2018 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14019472 JonC said:
Quote:
in a 3-4, there's two ILB positions, no MLB.


Lets put it this way. I want a backup vet MLB or ILB familiar with a running a LB unit (this happens in both 4-3 and 3-4.
Wow  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/23/2018 4:46 pm : link
So not a traditional Giant move. If he is playing situationally, I like it. Little risk, fair upside.
Good dude in the locker room and off the field  
jlukes : 7/23/2018 4:46 pm : link
always good to have vets like this when you are in a year with a new coaching staff
One dimensional player  
since1925 : 7/23/2018 4:49 pm : link
Pass rushing specialist.

Very good guy. Intelligent. Solid citizen. At the right number a good addition.
RE: RE: This is a tough one  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/23/2018 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.



I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.


I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!
...  
Toth029 : 7/23/2018 4:53 pm : link
Decent depth. More pass rushers can't hurt.
Ryan your response  
joeinpa : 7/23/2018 4:54 pm : link
Made me laugh out loud.
RE: One dimensional player  
BigBlue4You09 : 7/23/2018 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14019483 since1925 said:
Quote:
Pass rushing specialist.

Very good guy. Intelligent. Solid citizen. At the right number a good addition.


I assume it's a low risk move. He's been on the market a while and we don't have much room...
RE: RE: RE: This is a tough one  
chopperhatch : 7/23/2018 4:55 pm : link
In comment 14019488 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.



I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.



I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!


Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?
Good call from this morning  
BigBlue4You09 : 7/23/2018 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14018992 nflscouting said:
Quote:
Giants & Philadelphia are very interested in another ex-Ram, Connor Barwin. If Big Blue gets him, expect it to be to mentor Lorenzo Carter, a player Bechter has been very high on. Bechter tried to get Arizona to snatch Barwin before the Rams signed him to play out of position in 2016. Philly wants him to remain an OLB but Giants see him as an edge rusher
I hate this  
McNally's_Nuts : 7/23/2018 4:57 pm : link
guy.

But I’ll be rooting for him.
Cross Barwin off but crazy  
ZGiants98 : 7/23/2018 4:58 pm : link
How many vets are left.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is a tough one  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/23/2018 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14019492 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 14019488 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.



I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.



I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!



Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?


I got a slingbox setup at my parents house, so I don't need to leave the house to watch which came in handy last season.

I live 2 blocks from the Memphis Taproom, so that's a go to spot.

I like to do some drinking at El Camino across from the Piazza.
RE: Cross Barwin off but crazy  
Jay on the Island : 7/23/2018 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14019499 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
How many vets are left. Link - ( New Window )

There are some good players available especially at safety. I would love Hankins back on a 1 year deal. That would provide great depth and allow Harrison, Tomlinson, Hill, Hankins, and Mauro to rotate to keep the line fresh through the season.
..  
Ryan in Albany : 7/23/2018 5:02 pm : link
From a thorn in our side to a thorn on our rose.

Good move!
I liked Barwin in the draft  
Milton : 7/23/2018 5:10 pm : link
I keep waiting to read about them adding a veteran WR. Would also love to see them bring back Darkwa.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is a tough one  
chopperhatch : 7/23/2018 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14019503 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14019492 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019488 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.



I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.



I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!



Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?



I got a slingbox setup at my parents house, so I don't need to leave the house to watch which came in handy last season.

I live 2 blocks from the Memphis Taproom, so that's a go to spot.

I like to do some drinking at El Camino across from the Piazza.


Oh my God I live in walking distance from you. I technically live in East Kenzo but its all really the same.
RE: RE: Cross Barwin off but crazy  
JamesStPatrick : 7/23/2018 5:13 pm : link
In comment 14019508 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14019499 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


How many vets are left. Link - ( New Window )


There are some good players available especially at safety. I would love Hankins back on a 1 year deal. That would provide great depth and allow Harrison, Tomlinson, Hill, Hankins, and Mauro to rotate to keep the line fresh through the season.



Hankins is awful.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is a tough one  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/23/2018 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14019522 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 14019503 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14019492 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019488 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.



I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.

But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.



I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!



Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?



I got a slingbox setup at my parents house, so I don't need to leave the house to watch which came in handy last season.

I live 2 blocks from the Memphis Taproom, so that's a go to spot.

I like to do some drinking at El Camino across from the Piazza.



Oh my God I live in walking distance from you. I technically live in East Kenzo but its all really the same.


Glad to see I have a Giants fan close to me. My wife is an Eagles fan and it's tough to find other Giants fans.
If Yankee fans can forgive arch enemy, Clemens when he became  
Big Blue '56 : 7/23/2018 5:35 pm : link
one of them, then anything is possible..😎
Guessing  
Mr. Nickels : 7/23/2018 6:04 pm : link
He will live in Brooklyn
Keep him in a pass rush-only type role  
Sy'56 : 7/23/2018 6:24 pm : link
He can't do anything else.
RE: Keep him in a pass rush-only type role  
BigBlue4You09 : 7/23/2018 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14019575 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
He can't do anything else.


According to Dave that’s what he’s being signed for
RE: RE: RE: Cross Barwin off but crazy  
BigBlueHens : 7/23/2018 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14019524 JamesStPatrick said:
Quote:
In comment 14019508 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14019499 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


How many vets are left. Link - ( New Window )


There are some good players available especially at safety. I would love Hankins back on a 1 year deal. That would provide great depth and allow Harrison, Tomlinson, Hill, Hankins, and Mauro to rotate to keep the line fresh through the season.




Hankins is awful.


Hankins is awful? Granted he is not an all-pro but he was a very good starter for the Giants. IIRC he was one of the only serviceable starters in 2015.

Barwin is a good pickup to add depth and a situational pass rusher, granted they don't ask him to do much more than to rush the passer. Fresh bodies to rush the passer in the 4th quarter is a good thing.
Very solid move again  
prdave73 : 7/23/2018 6:42 pm : link
By DG! Really liking DG. I think this was much needed for depth. Barwin is a blue collar player, gets the job done. Very good pass rusher I was hoping we could get. Cant have enough DE's...
Search function for set to archived Barwin threads  
shyster : 7/23/2018 6:42 pm : link
yields some interesting reading.

There's one from chopperhatch about encountering CB in a Philly bar after an Eagles playoff loss. Giants cap, and some comments, got a thumbs down and a "fuck you" from CB.

A number of posters wanted Barwin in the '09 draft. Much of the discussion centered on whether he would last to the second round.

He did, and was available at pick #45. Giants went with Clint Sintim. Texans took CB with the very next pick, #46.

Looking at the draft data, CB has serious athlete credentials, e.g., 40" vertical.




wow, if he's still got something  
Bill in UT : 7/23/2018 6:48 pm : link
in the tank, in a situational role, he;s one tough sob. Really happy about the signing
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/23/2018 6:59 pm : link

Ian Rapoport
‏Verified account @RapSheet
1h1 hour ago

The #Giants signed veteran pass-rusher Connor Barwin to a 2-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. Back in the NFC East.
I believe he said in an interview  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/23/2018 7:14 pm : link
that he loved sacking Eli because of the face Eli made while being sacked.

Welcome to the NY Football Giants Connor!!!

Now go sack Wentz.
RE: Sign Odell and backload the deal year one by a bit...  
Boy Cord : 7/23/2018 7:23 pm : link
In comment 14019459 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
Cut Jerry freeing up some more coin. Add Dez, DRC, Darkwa, N Bowman, and a vet swing OT all for close to the minimum. :)


No way to Dez. Not unless they can guarantee that Dez won’t say one word during the entire season. Hell, his facial expressions and body language are just as bad. Now way, no how.

Hell yes to DRC and Darkwa. I would give Breeland a long look as well. Giants with Schurmur will be a better atmosphere than what he had in DC. He is supposedly great in the film room and on the chalk board. Up and down in DC but again, I think the Giants can keep his head on straight.
I hated this guy in Philly......  
Simms11 : 7/23/2018 7:25 pm : link
Always killed us and had the most punchable face in the NFL! With that said, of course I’m happy he’s now on our side. If he’s still got 6-7 sacks in him, he would be a nice addition to our questionable pass rush.
Philly usually knows when a guy is toast  
The_Boss : 7/23/2018 7:30 pm : link
A lot like New England in that regard. This guy might be Carlos Emmons 2.0.
Another good move  
WillVAB : 7/23/2018 7:31 pm : link
DG has made a lot of under the radar moves like this so far and they’re gonna pay dividends this season.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/23/2018 7:37 pm : link
As Ryan pointed out above, Barwin used to bitch-slap Justin Pugh pretty good.
RE: Philly usually knows when a guy is toast  
Toth029 : 7/23/2018 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14019637 The_Boss said:
Quote:
A lot like New England in that regard. This guy might be Carlos Emmons 2.0.

He did have 5 sacks with LAR.

And Philly don't run a 3-4 anymore which he is more suited for.
As for ILB  
Joey in VA : 7/23/2018 7:48 pm : link
Don't sleep on Ray Ray Armstrong making the team and being one of the primary backups at that spot.
RE: Search function for set to archived Barwin threads  
chopperhatch : 7/23/2018 7:49 pm : link
In comment 14019587 shyster said:
Quote:
yields some interesting reading.

There's one from chopperhatch about encountering CB in a Philly bar after an Eagles playoff loss. Giants cap, and some comments, got a thumbs down and a "fuck you" from CB.

A number of posters wanted Barwin in the '09 draft. Much of the discussion centered on whether he would last to the second round.

He did, and was available at pick #45. Giants went with Clint Sintim. Texans took CB with the very next pick, #46.

Looking at the draft data, CB has serious athlete credentials, e.g., 40" vertical.


He is formidable in size. But very lean. Guy is very athletic looking
RE: ...  
Diver_Down : 7/23/2018 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14019654 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
As Ryan pointed out above, Barwin used to bitch-slap Justin Pugh pretty good.


Setting the bar pretty low. Lots of players used to bitch-slap Pugh.
Finally...  
SHO'NUFF : 7/23/2018 8:08 pm : link
about 10 years too late
anyone else see the backup LBs?  
GiantsFan84 : 7/23/2018 8:52 pm : link
this guy is certainly worth a shot
Nice  
AcidTest : 7/23/2018 9:18 pm : link
signing. DG and the FO continue to have a great offseason. I'm really looking forward to this team this year.
Diver  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/23/2018 9:50 pm : link
Pugh was actually an adequate player WHEN he played. But he was always hurt.

No one embarrassed him like Barwin as far as I can remember.
Barwin would take a running start at Pugh ...  
Manny in CA : 7/23/2018 11:38 pm : link

Then knock him over like a bowling pin.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support