Giants sign Connor Barwin

|he makes sense for the team but I hated the PISS out of this guy when he was on the Eagles. He killed the Giants. The look on his face. Not sure what he has left in the tank, but hell, if he wears Giants blue, I'm rooting for him.
|there's two on the roster already, AO (according to Gettleman) and Goodson, if they want to run 4-3 looks.
| In comment 14019467 JonC said:
Ok I still don’t know what you mean but cool. I think we all know Ogletree and Goodson are the starters. Munson, Herzlich, RayRay, etc are backup MLB I’d like to upgrade off of. LB’s get injured often and I’d prefer not to see any of that group starting in 2018.
|in a 3-4, there's two ILB positions, no MLB.
| In comment 14019443 Matt in SGS said:
I hated him too. He lives(think he does still actually live here) in the same neighborhood as I do here in Philly (Fishtown), and I have drank with him a few times(basically sat at the same bar and socialized with each other and other bar guests) and served him twice. He's kind of a turd. Pretty obnoxious when drunk (one time he was with Riley Cooper and that was particularly grating) and kind of smug when I waited on him.
But he does do a lot of charity work around here and is pretty principled. He drives a hybrid, very much into the greener side of things and became very attached to Philly in general. I dont see any of that happening in NY.
| Pass rushing specialist.
Very good guy. Intelligent. Solid citizen. At the right number a good addition.
| In comment 14019469 chopperhatch said:
I'm in Fishtown as well. My co-workers boyfriend is Riley Coopers Attorney, and is friends with him Lane Johnson, and Barwin. I could careless though!
|Giants & Philadelphia are very interested in another ex-Ram, Connor Barwin. If Big Blue gets him, expect it to be to mentor Lorenzo Carter, a player Bechter has been very high on. Bechter tried to get Arizona to snatch Barwin before the Rams signed him to play out of position in 2016. Philly wants him to remain an OLB but Giants see him as an edge rusher
| In comment 14019488 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Ahh, no shit! We should get together for a game some time. Where do you usually watch them?
|How many vets are left. Link - ( New Window )
| In comment 14019492 chopperhatch said:
I got a slingbox setup at my parents house, so I don't need to leave the house to watch which came in handy last season.
I live 2 blocks from the Memphis Taproom, so that's a go to spot.
I like to do some drinking at El Camino across from the Piazza.
| In comment 14019499 ZGiants98 said:
There are some good players available especially at safety. I would love Hankins back on a 1 year deal. That would provide great depth and allow Harrison, Tomlinson, Hill, Hankins, and Mauro to rotate to keep the line fresh through the season.
| In comment 14019503 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Oh my God I live in walking distance from you. I technically live in East Kenzo but its all really the same.
|He can't do anything else.
| In comment 14019508 Jay on the Island said:
Hankins is awful.
|Cut Jerry freeing up some more coin. Add Dez, DRC, Darkwa, N Bowman, and a vet swing OT all for close to the minimum. :)
|A lot like New England in that regard. This guy might be Carlos Emmons 2.0.
| yields some interesting reading.
There's one from chopperhatch about encountering CB in a Philly bar after an Eagles playoff loss. Giants cap, and some comments, got a thumbs down and a "fuck you" from CB.
A number of posters wanted Barwin in the '09 draft. Much of the discussion centered on whether he would last to the second round.
He did, and was available at pick #45. Giants went with Clint Sintim. Texans took CB with the very next pick, #46.
Looking at the draft data, CB has serious athlete credentials, e.g., 40" vertical.
|As Ryan pointed out above, Barwin used to bitch-slap Justin Pugh pretty good.